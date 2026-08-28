Automatic Data Processing Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Automatic Data Processing Inc performance charts and historical graph data highlight a consistent track record of strong growth, underpinning a positive consensus prediction and proactive price forecast. The latest price today in dollars is $284.68 per share. While considering shares for sale, investors should evaluate the purchase cost relative to dividends or fixed preferred shares payouts. For those new to investing, understanding how to buy through the ticker symbol ADP is simplified by opening an online trading account with a recognized brokerage platform, facilitating the trading process seamlessly.

Automatic Data Processing Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $284.68 Previous Close $284.68 Day's Range $279.17 – $286.17 Opening Price $279.8 Volume 1745032 shares Daily Change 3.29 (1.17%) 52-Week High $305.31 52-Week Low $188.16 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Automatic Data Processing Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $284.68 — reflecting a daily change of 3.29 (1.17%). Day's Range $279.17 – $286.17 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $188.16 – $305.31 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1745032 against 2498201 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 1.17% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Automatic Data Processing Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Current technical indicators and today's upward movement of 1.17% suggest a cautiously bullish outlook. With its price at $284.68, interesting movements around the resistance level of the 52-week high at $305.31 could occur. Monitoring for either a breakout above this mark or a retreat towards support near $188.16 is recommended for short-term strategy adjustments.

FAQ on Automatic Data Processing Inc Shares

Q1: What are Automatic Data Processing Inc shares?

Answer: Automatic Data Processing Inc shares represent ownership in the company, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ADP.

Q2: How can I buy Automatic Data Processing Inc shares?

Answer: To buy shares, open an account with a brokerage, deposit funds, and search for ADP to place your order.

Q3: What affects the price of Automatic Data Processing Inc shares?

Answer: Various factors, including market conditions, economic indicators, and company performance impact ADP share prices.

Q4: Does Automatic Data Processing Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, ADP pays dividends. For specific rates, consult your brokerage or the company's financial filings.

Q5: How can I track my Automatic Data Processing Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Using your brokerage account or financial news services, you can monitor ADP share performance and dividend payouts.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Automatic Data Processing Inc share price?

Answer: Share prices are influenced by financial results, market trends, broader economic data, and sector-specific news.

Q7: Is Automatic Data Processing Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With today's price growth and historical performance, ADP can be a good buy, depending on your investment strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Automatic Data Processing Inc shares today?

Answer: Given the 1.17% price increase, consider your financial goals and market conditions before purchasing.

Q9: How much does one Automatic Data Processing Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $284.68.

Q10: How to sell Automatic Data Processing Inc shares?

Answer: To sell shares, access your brokerage account, locate ADP under your holdings, and execute a sell order.

How to Buy Automatic Data Processing Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker ADP, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Automatic Data Processing Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Automatic Data Processing Inc's current performance, investors should hold the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $188.16 and $305.31. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.