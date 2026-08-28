Autodesk Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Autodesk Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $270.58 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol ADSK, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Autodesk Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $270.58 Previous Close $270.58 Day's Range $260.29 – $271.72 Opening Price $261.47 Volume 3,764,485 shares Daily Change 15.81 (6.21%) 52-Week High $329.09 52-Week Low $185.5

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Autodesk Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $270.58 — reflecting a daily change of 15.81 (6.21%) Day's Range $260.29 – $271.72 — indicating a wide intraday band 52-Week Range $185.5 – $329.09 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range Volume vs 90-Day Average 3,764,485 against 2,488,810 — pointing to above average trading activity Momentum 6.21% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and high volatility

Autodesk Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With Autodesk Inc's shares showing a strong 6.21% jump today, the current price of $270.58 is positioned between the 52-week low of $185.5 and high of $329.09. This suggests a potentially bullish outlook, with momentum possibly driving a breakout above the current resistance levels toward the yearly high.

FAQ on Autodesk Inc Shares

Q1: What are Autodesk Inc shares?

Answer: Autodesk Inc shares represent ownership in Autodesk, a U.S.-based software company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker ADSK.

Q2: How can I buy Autodesk Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy Autodesk Inc shares by opening an account with a brokerage, depositing funds, and placing a buy order on the NASDAQ under the ticker ADSK.

Q3: What affects the price of Autodesk Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Autodesk Inc shares is influenced by market demand and supply, earnings reports, industry trends, and macroeconomic factors.

Q4: Does Autodesk Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Autodesk Inc does not currently pay dividends. Investors should verify with brokerage firm data or company filings for any updates.

Q5: How can I track my Autodesk Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Autodesk Inc shares through your brokerage platform, which provides real-time price updates, transactions, and dividend reports (if applicable).

Q6: What factors are affecting the Autodesk Inc share price?

Answer: Recent movements in Autodesk Inc's share price are driven by broad market trends, company performance metrics, and sector dynamics.

Q7: Is Autodesk Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Autodesk Inc has shown positive momentum with a 6.21% increase today, suggesting potential opportunity; however, assess your investment strategy carefully against current market conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Autodesk Inc shares today?

Answer: Given the current positive momentum, Autodesk Inc shares may present opportunity; consult with your financial advisor to align with your individual investment goals.

Q9: How much does one Autodesk Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $270.58.

Q10: How to sell Autodesk Inc shares?

Answer: Sell Autodesk Inc shares through your brokerage account by placing a sell order on the NASDAQ under the ticker ADSK.

How to Buy Autodesk Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker ADSK, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Autodesk Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Autodesk Inc's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $185.5 and $329.09. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.