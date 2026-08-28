AstraZeneca PLC Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: AstraZeneca PLC performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $164.52 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol AZN, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

AstraZeneca PLC Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $164.52 Previous Close $164.52 Day's Range $163.98 – $165.58 Opening Price $165.27 Volume 2495031 shares Daily Change -1.75 (-1.05%) 52-Week High $212.71 52-Week Low $72.9 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

AstraZeneca PLC Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $164.52 — reflecting a daily change of -1.75 (-1.05%). Day's Range $163.98 – $165.58 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $72.9 – $212.71 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 2495031 against 3065102 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.05% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

AstraZeneca PLC Limited Forecast Insights

Today's negative momentum and proximity to the 52-week low suggest a bearish outlook in the short term. Key support levels around the $72.9 mark could face pressure if the downward trend continues, while any positive reversal might target resistance near the $212.71 high.

FAQ on AstraZeneca PLC Shares

Q1: What are AstraZeneca PLC shares?

Answer: AstraZeneca PLC shares represent fractional ownership in the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, listed on the NYSE under the ticker AZN.

Q2: How can I buy AstraZeneca PLC shares?

Answer: To purchase AstraZeneca PLC shares, open a trading account with a brokerage that trades on the NYSE, search for the ticker AZN, and place a market or limit order.

Q3: What affects the price of AstraZeneca PLC shares?

Answer: The price of AstraZeneca PLC shares is influenced by market sentiment, company performance, industry trends, and external economic factors.

Q4: Does AstraZeneca PLC pay dividends?

Answer: AstraZeneca PLC typically pays dividends; for specific amounts and payout dates, investors should check the company's announcements or consult their brokerage.

Q5: How can I track my AstraZeneca PLC shares and dividends?

Answer: Investors can track their AstraZeneca PLC shares and dividends through their brokerage account and stay updated with the company's news release.

Q6: What factors are affecting the AstraZeneca PLC share price?

Answer: Current factors affecting the share price include today's daily change of -1.05%, and variations between the 52-week low of $72.9 and the high of $212.71.

Q7: Is AstraZeneca PLC a good share to buy?

Answer: The decision to buy AstraZeneca shares depends on individual investment goals and market conditions, with current daily negative momentum suggesting caution.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy AstraZeneca PLC shares today?

Answer: Considering today's price change and market dynamics, potential investors should carefully evaluate if current conditions align with their investment strategy.

Q9: How much does one AstraZeneca PLC share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $164.52.

Q10: How to sell AstraZeneca PLC shares?

Answer: To sell AstraZeneca PLC shares, log into your trading account, enter the number of shares to sell, and choose the market or limit order option.

How to Buy AstraZeneca PLC Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker AZN, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

AstraZeneca PLC Actionable Financial Advice

Given AstraZeneca PLC's current performance, investors should SELL the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $72.9 and $212.71. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.