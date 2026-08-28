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American Express Company

 NYSE: AXP
$333.20 ▼ -0.96 (-0.29%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$334.37
Prev close
$334.16
Day range
332.85 – 336.56
Volume
1,939,354
52-wk range
$290.97 – $387.49
Industry
52-Week High
$387.49
52-Week Low
$290.97
Volume
1,939,354
Prev Close
$334.16
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$334.37
Prev close$334.16
Volume1,939,354
52-wk high$387.49
52-wk low$290.97
52-week range
$290.97 $387.49
$333.20
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$334.37
Previous close$334.16
Day range332.85 – 336.56
Volume1,939,354
Change ▼ -0.96 (-0.29%)
52-week high$387.49
52-week low$290.97

American Express Company Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: American Express Company price forecast signals a cautiously constructive setup, with charts and graph readings still pointing to longer-term growth even after today’s softer tape. At a price today in dollars of $334.16, the buy or sell debate leans on how traders read the data against nearby resistance and support; the dividend profile, payout cadence, and any preferred shares structure should be checked before acting. For investors comparing cost, one way to handle how to buy is through online trading in a brokerage trading account, using the ticker symbol AXP for any for sale opportunity while keeping an eye on prediction risk, trading discipline, and the broader market graph.

American Express Company Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM
Share Name & TickerAmerican Express Company (AXP)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$334.16
Previous Close$334.16
Day's Range$331.94 – $336.08
Opening Price$334.38
Volume1912516 shares
Daily Change-1.99 (-0.59%)
52-Week High$387.49
52-Week Low$290.97

American Express Company Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$334.16, reflecting a daily change of -1.99 (-0.59%).
Day's Range$331.94 – $336.08, indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$290.97 – $387.49, showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average1912516 against 2769395, pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum-0.59%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

American Express Company Limited Forecast Insights

The live setup is mildly cautious. AXP is trading below the session open and near the middle of its 52-week range, which keeps the near-term bias neutral to slightly bearish unless buyers can reclaim higher intraday levels. A move back above the day’s upper band could support a bounce, while failure to hold the low end of today’s range may invite a retest of lower support. With volume running below the 90-day average, conviction looks limited for now.

Bullish interest would likely need stronger participation and a clean push through nearby resistance. Bearish pressure would be reinforced if sellers keep control near the current level and broader financial-sector sentiment softens. For traders, the key is to watch whether the share continues to consolidate or starts building momentum away from the recent range.

FAQ on American Express Company Shares

Q1: What are American Express Company shares?
Answer: American Express Company shares are NYSE-listed equity in AXP. They’re priced today at $334.16, with a previous close at the same level. The company trades in USD, and the current range shows active but measured movement within the broader yearly band.

Q2: How can I buy American Express Company shares?
Answer: You can buy AXP through a broker with a trading account on NYSE access. Use the ticker symbol AXP, check the price per share near $334.16, then place a market or limit order. Confirm fees, order type, and settlement rules before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of American Express Company shares?
Answer: The share price responds to investor demand, session volume, and broader market sentiment. Today’s price is $334.16, down 0.59% on 1912516 shares, which is below the 90-day average. That mix suggests softer participation can influence short-term direction.

Q4: Does American Express Company pay dividends?
Answer: The live data provided here doesn’t include a specific dividend amount or payout schedule. If income matters to you, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform for the latest dividend details before buying or holding AXP shares.

Q5: How can I track my American Express Company shares and dividends?
Answer: Track AXP through your broker’s portfolio dashboard, where you can monitor share price, cost basis, and any dividend updates. Since this feed only shows the current price, previous close, and volume, dividend tracking should come from brokerage records or company filings.

Q6: What factors are affecting the American Express Company share price?
Answer: The most visible factors today are the $334.16 price, the -1.99 move, and volume of 1912516 shares versus a 2769395 average. The stock’s position between $290.97 and $387.49 also helps frame how far it sits from annual support and resistance.

Q7: Is American Express Company a good share to buy?
Answer: AXP may appeal to traders who want a large-cap NYSE name with a defined range and stable price behavior around $334.16. That said, today’s negative daily change and below-average volume argue for patience unless you’re comfortable with short-term weakness.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy American Express Company shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a slight decline to $334.16, with the share trading inside a narrow daily range and below average volume. That doesn’t rule out a purchase, but it does suggest waiting for stronger confirmation if you want a more decisive entry.

Q9: How much does one American Express Company share cost?
Answer: One American Express Company share costs $334.16 today. That’s the live price per share on NYSE for AXP, and it matches the previous close in this feed. Always confirm the executable quote in your brokerage before placing a purchase order.

Q10: How to sell American Express Company shares?
Answer: To sell AXP, log in to your trading account, search the ticker symbol, and enter a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. At $334.16, make sure the order type fits your execution goal and brokerage platform.

How to Buy American Express Company Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker AXP, then place a market or limit order to buy and trade the shares you want for your portfolio.

American Express Company Actionable Financial Advice

Given American Express Company's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $290.97 and $387.49. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On American Express Shares
  • American Express Stock at $315: Buy, Sell or Hold?

    American Express Stock at $315: Buy, Sell or Hold?

    At $315, American Express (NYSE:AXP | AXP Price Prediction) looks attractively positioned. The stock has lagged while the underlying business accelerated, creating a potential opportunity. American Express runs a closed-loop payments network anchored by premium, fee-paying cardholders. That model produces fatter spreads than open-loop rivals because Amex earns swipe fees from merchants and annual fees ... American Express Stock at $315: Buy, Sell or Hold?

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • American Express Has Been a Monster Stock Over the Last Decade. Is the Premium Card Story Already Priced In?

    American Express Has Been a Monster Stock Over the Last Decade. Is the Premium Card Story Already Priced In?

    Since May 2016, the top Warren Buffett holding has generated a total return of 467%.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

    American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

    National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,985 share

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Is It Time To Reassess American Express (AXP) After Recent Share Price Swings?

    Is It Time To Reassess American Express (AXP) After Recent Share Price Swings?

    Wondering if American Express at around US$316 per share is giving you fair value for the risk you are taking, or if the current price is out of line with what you are actually getting. The stock has gained 1.5% over the past week, softened around 1.0% over the last month, is down 15.1% year to date, yet shows an 8.8% return over the past year and has more than doubled over 5 years. Recent headlines have focused on American Express as a major player in payments and card services. This often...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

    Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

    Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 15,423 shares during the period. Savant

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Assessing American Express (AXP) Valuation After Fanatics Card Launch And Canadian Restaurant Expansion

    Assessing American Express (AXP) Valuation After Fanatics Card Launch And Canadian Restaurant Expansion

    American Express (AXP) has been in focus after signing a new partnership with Fanatics to launch a sports themed co branded credit card and expanding restaurant acceptance in Canada, while receiving fresh attention from Loop Capital. See our latest analysis for American Express. Despite the Fanatics partnership, Canadian restaurant expansion and fresh attention from Loop Capital, American Express’s share price is down 16.64% year to date. Its 5 year total shareholder return of 101.60% points...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • American Express vs. Visa: 2 Different Ways to Bet on Premium Consumer Spending

    American Express vs. Visa: 2 Different Ways to Bet on Premium Consumer Spending

    Both of these financial stocks outperformed the S&P 500 index during the past decade.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • 6,660,940 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Bought by Norges Bank

    6,660,940 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Bought by Norges Bank

    Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,660,940 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $2,464,215,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.9

    Updated on: 01/06/2026