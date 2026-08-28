Airbnb Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Airbnb Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $184.4 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol ABNB, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Airbnb Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $184.4 Previous Close $184.4 Day's Range $184.05 – $188.72 Opening Price $187.86 Volume 4,787,525 shares Daily Change -3.67 (-1.95%) 52-Week High $193.45 52-Week Low $110.81

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Airbnb Inc Key Highlights

Key Metric Detail Current Price $184.4 — reflecting a daily change of -3.67 (-1.95%). Day's Range $184.05 – $188.72 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $110.81 – $193.45 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4,787,525 against 4,135,255 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum -1.95% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Airbnb Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Given the current data, Airbnb Inc's price action of $184.4 reflects a position near the 52-week high of $193.45 and low of $110.81. The daily decline of -1.95% may suggest a bearish outlook, possibly leading to further decline toward support. However, strong technical formations may offer bullish rebounds above resistance if conditions favor.

FAQ on Airbnb Inc Shares

Q1: What are Airbnb Inc shares?

Answer: Airbnb Inc shares represent ownership in Airbnb, an online marketplace for lodging and tourism experiences traded on NASDAQ under ticker ABNB.

Q2: How can I buy Airbnb Inc shares?

Answer: To purchase Airbnb Inc shares, search the ticker ABNB on a trading platform post setting up a trading account with a brokerage. Place an order to buy.

Q3: What affects the price of Airbnb Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Airbnb Inc shares is affected by market conditions, company performance, economic factors, and investor sentiment as reflected in the current price and trading range.

Q4: Does Airbnb Inc pay dividends?

Answer: As of the data provided, specifics on Airbnb's dividend payouts aren't detailed. Investors should check brokerage platforms or company filings for this information.

Q5: How can I track my Airbnb Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Investors can track their Airbnb Inc shares and potential dividends through their brokerage platform, which provides live updates on price changes and account holdings.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Airbnb Inc share price?

Answer: Current factors impacting Airbnb Inc share price include daily market momentum, trading volume of 4,787,525 shares, and alignment with 52-week performance.

Q7: Is Airbnb Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Investors should assess Airbnb Inc's price movements today and its position within the 52-week range to determine if it's aligned with their portfolio strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Airbnb Inc shares today?

Answer: Deciding to purchase Airbnb Inc shares hinges on current trading analysis and technical levels. Today's price performance should be considered within broader market context.

Q9: How much does one Airbnb Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $184.4.

Q10: How to sell Airbnb Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Airbnb Inc shares, use your brokerage account to place a sell order once logged in and navigate the trading options for ABNB.

How to Buy Airbnb Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker ABNB, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Airbnb Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Airbnb Inc's current performance, investors should consider selling the shares if prices move below the key technical level near $110.81. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.