Advanced Micro Devices Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Advanced Micro Devices Inc's performance charts and historical graph data indicate significant long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars is $476.67 per share. Whether seeking shares for sale to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol AMD, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage facilitates the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $476.67 Previous Close $476.67 Day's Range $469.63 – $483 Opening Price $481.5 Volume 16335074 shares Daily Change -4.26 (-0.89%) 52-Week High $584.73 52-Week Low $149.22

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Advanced Micro Devices Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $476.67 — reflecting a daily change of -4.26 (-0.89%). Day's Range $469.63 – $483 — indicating [tight/margin> intraday band. 52-Week Range $149.22 – $584.73 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 16335074 against 27086539 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.89% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Given the current performance with a daily change of -0.89% and the position at $476.67, which is substantially closer to the 52-week high, the market outlook remains cautiously bullish. Traders may monitor potential resistance near the 52-week high as a breakout above this level could indicate a sustained upward trend.

FAQ on Advanced Micro Devices Inc Shares

Q1: What are Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares?

Answer: Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc represent partial ownership in the semiconductor company, trading under the ticker AMD on NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares?

Answer: Investors can purchase shares via a brokerage account by searching for the ticker symbol AMD on a platform like Fidelity or E*TRADE.

Q3: What affects the price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by market demand, financial performance, sector trends, and broader economic conditions.

Q4: Does Advanced Micro Devices Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend specifics aren't provided in the current data. For accurate information, consult brokerage or company financial filings.

Q5: How can I track my Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Share and dividend tracking can be performed using brokerage platforms, where account holdings and transactions are regularly updated.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Advanced Micro Devices Inc share price?

Answer: Factors include the recent 0.89% price drop, trading volumes, and relative position within its 52-week range.

Q7: Is Advanced Micro Devices Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Evaluating if it's a good buy depends on market analysis and individual investment strategies. The price stability and proximity to high levels may interest growth investors.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares today?

Answer: The advisability of buying depends on individual risk tolerance and market conditions. Price trends suggest potential growth, but investors should perform due diligence.

Q9: How much does one Advanced Micro Devices Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $476.67.

Q10: How to sell Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, access your brokerage account, look up AMD, and place a sell order at your desired price or market rate.

How to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker AMD, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Advanced Micro Devices Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $149.22 and $584.73. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.