💰 Admirals Forex Rebates 📊 Trade.MT4 📊 Trade.MT4 📊 Trade.MT5 📊 Zero.MT5 ℹ️ Forex 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid ℹ️ Indices 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid ℹ️ Precious Metals 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid ℹ️ Energies 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid ℹ️ Payment Frequency Monthly cashback is paid to eligible clients Monthly cashback is paid to eligible clients Monthly cashback is paid to eligible clients Monthly cashback is paid to eligible clients

A Quick Overview of our Admiral Markets Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Admiral Markets Rebates System Overview

Admiral Markets Rebates Payments

💰 Admirals Forex Rebates 📊 Trade.MT4 📊 Trade.MT4 📊 Trade.MT5 📊 Zero.MT5 ℹ️ Forex 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid ℹ️ Indices 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid ℹ️ Precious Metals 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid ℹ️ Energies 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid 20% of the spread 20% commissions paid ℹ️ Payment Frequency Monthly cashback is paid to eligible clients Monthly cashback is paid to eligible clients Monthly cashback is paid to eligible clients Monthly cashback is paid to eligible clients

Admiral Markets Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ Register a Trader’s Room. ✅ Open a live account (Trade.MT4, Trade.MT5, Zero.MT4 or Zero.MT5). ✅ Make a deposit. ✅ Start trading. ✅ Rebates are credited automatically, and clients need not take any specific actions to receive them.

✅ Be 18 years or older. ✅ Successfully register a live trading account with proper identification. ✅ Be eligible to trade as per the Company’s onboarding client agreements. ✅ Agree to the Terms of the rebates program. ✅ Positions with less than 15 minutes duration or profit/loss values less than two typical spreads, as well as positions on single share CFDs and ETF CFDs, will not be considered for rebate calculation. ✅ Rebates will not be removed from the trading account during a withdrawal request or internal transfer. ✅ Profits earned through trading with the Promotion, including floating profit/loss, can be kept and withdrawn following the withdrawal procedure (withdrawal fees apply).

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with Admiral Markets (via SAShares)

New Accounts

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Existing Accounts

With Admirals, new and existing clients can participate in the rebates program as individuals or legal entities. According to Admirals, the rebate amount is automatically credited to the client’s trading account during the first 5 calendar days of each reporting month based on the client’s trading activity in the previous month. Furthermore, to participate in the promotion, clients must register a live trading account, provide necessary identification documents, agree to terms, and start trading. South African traders should note that the Admiral's rebate is calculated based on closed positions and is credited automatically without any action required from the client. The Admiral's rebate amount is fully available for further trading or withdrawal, and no set minimum deposit is required to participate in the Admiral's cashback. With SA Shares, South Africans can register an account with Admirals to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.South African traders participating in Admirals’ rebates do not need to claim the reward or take any specific actions to receive it. Instead, Admirals will automatically credit the rebate to the client’s trading account on every reporting month’s first five business days.A rebate rate of 1 USD per million USD of notional volume will be automatically credited to the client’s account within the first 5 calendar days of each reporting month. Rebate calculation on open positions only happens after the trading session in which it is closed.If you do not have an existing account with Admirals, you can easily obtain a cashback rebate in three easy steps.Visit the Admirals website and click “Open Account.”Submit your Trading ID to us:“Dear SAShares Team, Please view my Admirals Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.”Wait for approval, which will be sent within. Once approval is given, you will automatically receive your cashback rebates from the Admirals system.

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Admiral Markets Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions

How much can I earn from Admirals’ rebates program?

When does Admirals pay rebates?

Who is eligible for Admirals’ rebates program?

Do Admirals pay rebates on the spread or commissions paid?

Can I withdraw my Admirals rebates?

Recommended brokers

If you have an existing Admirals account, you can get a cashback rebate by following these easy steps.Send an email to Admirals:Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID:“Dear Admirals Partner/Affiliate Team, I would hereby like to request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code. Furthermore, I would hereby like to request to be assigned under mentioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from Admirals, you can create an additional trading account.Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to“Dear SAShares Team, Please view my Admirals Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.You can earn up to 20% of the spread or on commissions paid. However, when you sign up for an Admirals account through SA Shares, you can earn up to 30% rebates.Admirals typically pays rebates by the 5day of every month for rebates earned in the previous month.Everyone is eligible except clients from Hong Kong, those who register an account with FCA, CySEC, or ASIC entities, Invest.MT5 Accounts and traders who have positions kept open for less than 3 minutes on Trade.MT4 or Trade.MT5.Admirals pay rebates on the spreads of the Trade.MT4 and Trade.MT5 accounts and the commission paid on Zero.MT4 and Zero.MT5 Accounts.Yes, once your rebates have been paid into your trading account, you can withdraw or reinvest the funds.