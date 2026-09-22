What are accounting principles?

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What is GAAP?

The core principles of GAAP

The Business Entity Concept

The Going Concern Concept

A useful indication for investors that they will continue to earn income on their investments. If a business is not to continue its activities, the market value will come into play. Usually, the values of the assets decline because they have to be sold under unfavourable financial conditions. The market value of such assets can often only be determined until they are actually sold. Existing liabilities will be honoured at maturity.

The Materiality Principle

When using GAAP would be expensive or difficult, and where it makes no difference if the requirements are disregarded or when there is no effect on the users of the financial information.

The net income of the business must not be considerably affected, and the ability of people analysing the financial statements must not be disabled.

Immaterial amounts need not be reported separately and may be grouped with amounts of similar function or nature, and that any information, which is important to the readers of the financial statements, must be pointed out or reported separately.

The Principle of Prudence

Accountants must apply sound judgement when recording financial transactions that require estimations. When two estimates are judged to be equally likely, the prudent way is to choose the less optimistic estimate. Accountants are allowed to anticipate or reveal losses but are not allowed a similar decision regarding profits. Provisions for doubtful debts are made for potential loss of money owed by debtors. Inventory of goods is valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value.

The Objectivity Principle

The Revenue Recognition Convention

The Matching Principle

The Accounting Period Concept

It enables lenders (banks and financial institutions) and creditors to analyse and evaluate the performance of a business for a certain time period. It helps management to predict the future prospects of a business. It allows companies to distribute their income at regular intervals via dividends to shareholders. It enables accountants to calculate tax on business profits for a particular time frame.

The Consistency Principle

It requires that similar items should receive similar accounting treatment. It prevents the manipulation of financial figures on the financial statements. It enables the proper comparison of financial information between two accounting periods of the same time period.

The Money Measurement Concept

The dual aspect concept

The Full Disclosure Principle

The Cost Principle

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are thea company must follow when preparing its financial statements in order to report financial information to stakeholders such as shareholders, lenders, and creditors, as well as potential investors.is the abbreviation for G, a widely accepted standard set of accounting principles, concepts, and rules companies are required to follow in the preparation of their financial statements. In order to enable investors, creditors, and lenders to properly compare and analyse the financial results of companies, financial statements must disclose. GAAP is anof acceptable accounting practices, observed by accountants when recording and presenting a company’s financial statements.GAAP comprises, inter alia, the followingTheimplies that every business should be regarded as its. This means that the accounting for a business or organisation must be kept separate from the personal financial transactions of its owner, or from the financial recordings of any other business or organisation. Themust only reflect the, excluding all theof the owner. In addition,are recorded to determine the profit or loss of the business. Income and expenditures of a personal nature are charged to the owner and are not allowed to have an effect on the operating results of the business. To record the amounts of money the business owner gives to or takes from the business,The, also referred to as the, indicates that a business will continue its operating activities for an. Put differently, this principle. This assumption is important in accounting, as it provides athe value of assets in the balance sheet. Utilising this basis, the assets of a business are recorded according to theirand not according to their market value. The reasoning behind this is that the assets are assumed to be used for an indefinite period of time and not expected to be sold or disposed of in the near future. On the basis of the going concern concept,is calculated on the fixed assets which are valued at(original cost) less accumulated depreciation and not on thebecause there is no intention to dispose of the assets. If this concept is not applied, the cost of a fixed asset will be recorded as an expense in the year of its acquisition.of the continuing concern concept are:Basically, thestates that financial transactions that can influence the users (investors, creditors, or lenders) of the financial statements of a business are considered(significant and consequential) and must therefore be properly reported within a certain time frame. Accountants of businesses are required to apply generally accepted accounting principlesWhen a rule is temporarily ignored, theare applicable:Materiality depends on the. Further, the materiality concept implies also:When deciding on the materiality of a financial item,The, also called the, requires that the accounting for a business should be. Anis to select procedures, make estimates and evaluations, and deliver opinions. While doing so, they should neverthe affairs of the business or the outcome of operations. Put differently, losses should not be understated, and profits should not be overstated. Put into, the principle of prudence provides, inter alia, that:Thespecifies thatwill be the basis of the recording of accounting transactions.refers to the principle that different people looking at the evidence will get to the same values for the transactions. Put in other words, accounting entries will be based on facts and not on the personal opinions or feelings of the accountant or manager of a business.that indicate the agreed amounts between buyers and sellers are almost consistently the best objective evidence available. This principle implies that the recording of financial transactions in accounting should be, not allowing for any bias and prejudice.Simply put, thein accounting states thatare recorded at the time when the transaction (sale) is completed and the invoice for the transaction is sent to the customer (debtor). If it is a, the revenue is recorded when the sale is completed, and the cash received. It is crucial to record revenue properly in the accounting system. Negligence will lead to incorrect income statements, misinforming the users of a company’s financial statements.The, an extension of the revenue recognition convention, provides thatmust be recorded in the same accounting period as the revenue it helped to generate. This principle is applied to ensure that the financial statements of a business measure the results of all business operations fairly.The, also known as the, indicates that accounting takes place over specific periods of time, referred to as. Put differently, the financial statements of a business should be prepared at certain intervals such as monthly, quarterly, bi-annually, or annually. Hence, the accounting period concept assumes that the indefinite life of a business is divided into certain time periods. Theseare used when determining and evaluating the financial progress of a business. The accounting time period of one year in length is usually called a, while periods of less than a year, such as a quarter, are referred to as. Financial statements should be prepared atin order to enable the management of a business, among other things, to determine profit (or loss), calculate tax liabilities, and to verify the financial position of the business. The time period concept is alsoAccording to the, accountants are required toin each accounting period.to value inventory, accrued expenses, and to determine depreciation on assets, must befrom one accounting period to the next one. When a method is changed from one accounting period to another, the. If there are no explanations or notes regarding variations or changes, the readers of financial statements have the right to assume that consistency has been applied in the accounting process. Changes in accounting policy. The consistency principle is important because:The, also known as the, assumes that all business transactions must be, which is the South African rand (ZAR) for businesses registered and operating in South Arica. Business transactions that cannot be expressed in monetary units, cannot be recorded in an accounting system. This concept enables accountants to record business transactions uniformly.The, also known as the, is regarded as the. Business transactions are recorded according to the, meaning that each transaction has at least one debit entry and one corresponding credit entry. The double aspect concept can also be expressed in terms of the. Put differently, the assets of a business are always equal to the claims of the owner(s) (owner’s equity) and the claims of outsiders (liabilities). The equation above implies thaton assets on the one side, and liabilities or owner’s equity on the other side. In addition, this conceptbefore the finalisation of the financial statements.Theimplies that all relevant information that affects the full understanding of the financial statements must be disclosed in the financial statements, enabling users to make valid decisions. Some items, such as tax disputes and outstanding lawsuits, that may not affect the ledger accounts directly are typically included in accompanyingThe, also known as the, states that all assets are recorded at their, also referred to as the. The cost price includes cost of acquisition, transport fees, and installation costs. Put in other words, if a business does not pay any amount for an asset, this item will not be recorded in the accounting system. Usually, the cost price is indicated on theof the transaction. The value of the asset is not changed until its market value changes. However, an entirely new transaction based on new objective evidence is required to. When no objective evidence is available, the transaction must be recorded at, which must be determined by using an independent method.