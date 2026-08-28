Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Accenture PLC price forecast remains anchored in the live data, with dividend and charts context suggesting traders should watch the price today in dollars closely before deciding buy or sell. The latest data and graph show growth is still intact, but the ticker symbol ACN needs confirmation against near-term resistance and support. For investors comparing cost, preferred shares payout, and ordinary payout terms, the buy or sell case can be reviewed online through trading platforms and a trading account, especially for those checking how to buy shares for sale in the market.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Accenture PLC (ACN) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $187.38 Previous Close $187.38 Day's Range $183.51 – $189.93 Opening Price $184.1 Volume 4924356 shares Daily Change 6 (3.31%) 52-Week High $291.09 52-Week Low $118.15 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Accenture PLC Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $187.38 — reflecting a daily change of 6 (3.31%). Day's Range $183.51 – $189.93 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $118.15 – $291.09 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4924356 against 8108457 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 3.31% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Accenture PLC Limited Forecast Insights

The live setup is constructive but not stretched. A 3.31% advance with price holding near $187.38 leaves ACN closer to the midpoint of its 52-week band than to either extreme. If shares can hold above the day’s lower boundary and continue pressing the $189.93 area, buyers could keep momentum intact; failure to sustain that tone would leave room for a pullback toward the recent support zone.

Bullish case: strength above today’s range high would improve the near-term technical picture. Bearish case: any fade back toward the low end of the intraday range would suggest the move is losing conviction. With the stock still well below the 52-week high and comfortably above the low, the next session’s tone will likely hinge on follow-through volume.

FAQ on Accenture PLC Shares

Q1: What are Accenture PLC shares?

Answer: Accenture PLC shares represent ownership in Accenture PLC, listed on the NYSE under ACN. At $187.38 today, the shares reflect a large-cap services business trading above its annual low and below its annual high, with 4,924,356 shares changing hands.

Q2: How can I buy Accenture PLC shares?

Answer: To buy Accenture PLC shares, open a trading account with a regulated brokerage, fund it, and search the ticker ACN on the NYSE. The current price per share is $187.38, so a market or limit order can be placed based on your trade plan and risk tolerance.

Q3: What affects the price of Accenture PLC shares?

Answer: The price of Accenture PLC shares is affected by trading volume, broader market sentiment, and how the shares behave within the $183.51 to $189.93 day’s range. Today’s 3.31% gain suggests active buying interest, but follow-through is needed to confirm direction.

Q4: Does Accenture PLC pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend details aren’t included in the live data provided here, so investors should check Accenture PLC filings or their brokerage feed before buying for yield. The current quote of $187.38 shows price action, but it doesn’t confirm payout size, timing, or consistency.

Q5: How can I track my Accenture PLC shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Accenture PLC shares and any dividend updates through your brokerage dashboard using ticker ACN. Monitor today’s price of $187.38, the $183.51 to $189.93 trading band, and volume of 4,924,356 shares to keep tabs on performance and income-related notices.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Accenture PLC share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by today’s 3.31% gain, the opening price of $184.1, and a close-to-flat prior close at $187.38. Volume remains below the 90-day average, so conviction is present but not yet overwhelming.

Q7: Is Accenture PLC a good share to buy?

Answer: Accenture PLC may appeal to investors who want a NYSE-listed services name with a current price of $187.38 and room between the 52-week low of $118.15 and high of $291.09. Whether it’s a good buy depends on your timeframe and plan.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Accenture PLC shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, the shares show positive momentum with a 3.31% move and a range that stayed relatively controlled. That supports a cautious buy interest, but traders should wait for confirmation above the day’s high before chasing the move.

Q9: How much does one Accenture PLC share cost?

Answer: One Accenture PLC share costs $187.38 today on the NYSE. That price per share sits above the opening price of $184.1 and well above the 52-week low, while remaining below the 52-week high, giving traders useful context for entry and exit decisions.

Q10: How to sell Accenture PLC shares?

Answer: To sell Accenture PLC shares, log into your brokerage trading account, locate ticker ACN, and choose a sell order type. With the current price at $187.38 and volume at 4,924,356 shares, liquidity appears adequate for most routine trades.

How to Buy Accenture PLC Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker ACN, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Accenture PLC Actionable Financial Advice

Given Accenture PLC's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $118.15 and $291.09. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.