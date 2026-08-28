Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Abbott Laboratories price today in dollars is $111.59, and the latest data points show a mixed setup rather than a clear trend. The chart and graph pattern still leaves room for growth, but the current prediction and price forecast lean cautious after today’s decline. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share is available for sale at a cost that sits well above the 52-week low, while the dividend profile and any preferred shares payout should be checked in official filings. If you want to know how to buy ABT, the ticker symbol on nyse, use an online trading account; live trading data suggests patience before adding to a position, especially for traders watching the broader buy, trade, and purchase flow.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $111.59 Previous Close $111.59 Day's Range $111.29 – $113.45 Opening Price $112.75 Volume 8354598 shares Daily Change -2.51 (-2.2%) 52-Week High $137.49 52-Week Low $81.97 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Abbott Laboratories Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $111.59 — reflecting a daily change of -2.51 (-2.2%). Day's Range $111.29 – $113.45 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $81.97 – $137.49 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 8354598 against 11379378 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -2.2% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Abbott Laboratories Limited Forecast Insights

Abbott Laboratories is trading closer to the lower half of its annual range, but not near the 52-week low, which keeps the technical picture constructive but under pressure. The -2.2% slide and below-average volume suggest selling interest without strong conviction. A rebound would need cleaner trade above the intraday high, while weakness could extend if buyers stay quiet.

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: A sustained move above the day’s high at $113.45 would improve the near-term setup and may attract momentum buyers. If price slips back toward $111.29 and then loses that area, traders may view it as a sign of fading support and weaker short-term sentiment.

FAQ on Abbott Laboratories Shares

Q1: What are Abbott Laboratories shares?

Answer: Abbott Laboratories shares are equity securities listed on the NYSE under ticker ABT. At $111.59 today, they represent ownership in the company and reflect market expectations around earnings, sector demand, and investor sentiment. The data shows a modest daily decline.

Q2: How can I buy Abbott Laboratories shares?

Answer: You can buy ABT through a brokerage account that supports nyse trading. With the current price per share at $111.59, investors can place a market or limit order. Always review fees, order type, and settlement terms before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Abbott Laboratories shares?

Answer: The share price moves on company results, healthcare demand, guidance, and broader market conditions. Today’s data shows $111.59, a -2.2% change, and volume below the 90-day average. Those figures point to moderate selling pressure without heavy conviction.

Q4: Does Abbott Laboratories pay dividends?

Answer: The live data provided doesn’t include a dividend rate, so investors should verify the payout directly through company filings or a brokerage platform. Abbott Laboratories is often followed for income characteristics, but today’s feed only confirms the share price and trading activity.

Q5: How can I track my Abbott Laboratories shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ABT shares through your brokerage dashboard, which should show position size, price per share, and dividend history if applicable. Since the dataset doesn’t include a dividend amount, check the company’s investor relations materials or your brokerage for updated records.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Abbott Laboratories share price?

Answer: The main factors in today’s tape are the $111.59 price, the -2.51 daily change, and volume of 8,354,598 shares versus the 90-day average of 11,379,378. That combination suggests softer participation and a cautious short-term tone.

Q7: Is Abbott Laboratories a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit investors who want a large-cap healthcare name at a price below the 52-week high of $137.49. However, the current decline and below-average volume suggest waiting for clearer confirmation before deciding to buy or trade aggressively.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Abbott Laboratories shares today?

Answer: Today’s data alone doesn’t strongly favor an urgent purchase. ABT is trading at $111.59, near the middle-lower part of its yearly range, but the -2.2% move and soft volume argue for caution until price action improves.

Q9: How much does one Abbott Laboratories share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $111.59. That sits above the 52-week low of $81.97 and below the 52-week high of $137.49, so the stock is neither deeply depressed nor at the top of its recent range.

Q10: How to sell Abbott Laboratories shares?

Answer: To sell ABT, log in to your trading account, choose Abbott Laboratories, and enter a sell order at market or a specific price. At $111.59, traders should compare execution quality with the day’s range and any brokerage commissions before acting.

How to Buy Abbott Laboratories Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker ABT, then place a market or limit order to purchase the shares you want for your portfolio.

Abbott Laboratories Actionable Financial Advice

Given Abbott Laboratories's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $81.97 and $137.49. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.