Rietumu FX should no longer be reviewed as a conventional standalone forex broker in 2026. The service was historically Rietumu Banka's MetaTrader 4-based foreign-exchange and CFD trading platform, but the bank removed the sections relating to the Rietumu FX trading-platform service from its Terms and Conditions with effect from 24 September 2025.

Rietumu Banka itself remains an active, licensed Latvian bank offering banking, foreign-currency exchange, investment and brokerage services. It is supervised by Latvijas Banka and holds credit-institution licence number 06.01.04.018/245.

Quick Verdict Rietumu Banka is a highly regulated European bank, but Rietumu FX is no longer a suitable choice for somebody looking for a new retail MT4 forex account. The former Rietumu FX service has been removed from the bank's current contractual terms, while today's investment offer focuses more heavily on brokerage, voice trading, securities, derivatives, foreign-currency exchange and banking. Best suited to: Established private or corporate clients looking for European banking, brokerage, securities or sophisticated investment services. Not suited to: South African retail traders looking for a low-deposit MT4 broker, ZAR accounts, high leverage or a simple FSCA-regulated forex account.

Is Rietumu FX Regulated and Safe?

The underlying institution, JSC Rietumu Banka, is a regulated Latvian credit institution supervised by Latvijas Banka. This is much stronger regulatory protection than is normally associated with an offshore retail forex broker.

Rietumu Banka is registered in Latvia under company number 40003074497 and holds credit-institution licence 06.01.04.018/245. Its registered address is 7 Vesetas Street, Riga, LV-1013, Latvia.

The important update is that the former Rietumu FX trading platform should not be confused with the bank's current investment and FX services. In July 2025, Rietumu Banka announced amendments to its Terms and Conditions that took effect on 24 September 2025. Those amendments specifically removed sections relating to the Rietumu FX trading-platform service.

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Rietumu FX Trust Score

SA Shares gives Rietumu Banka a Trust Score of 94/100. The high score reflects its status as a licensed European bank, supervision by Latvijas Banka, participation in Latvia's investor-protection system, deposit-guarantee coverage for eligible deposits and a long operating history.

The score does not mean the old Rietumu FX platform remains an attractive forex-broker choice. Trust in the bank and suitability of the former Rietumu FX product are two different questions. The bank remains highly credible, while the old MT4-focused forex service is no longer presented in the same form.

Trust Factor Assessment Why It Matters Bank Regulation Very Strong JSC Rietumu Banka is supervised by Latvijas Banka. Credit Institution Licence Verified Licence 06.01.04.018/245 remains listed by Latvijas Banka. Deposit Guarantee Available for eligible deposits Eligible deposits are protected up to EUR 100,000 per depositor per credit institution under Latvian law. Investor Protection Participant Rietumu Banka states that it participates in Latvia's investor-protection system. Corporate Transparency Strong Legal entity, licence, address, contact details and fees are publicly disclosed. Rietumu FX Platform Status Discontinued / no longer current Rietumu FX platform clauses were removed from the bank's Terms in September 2025. Overall Trust Score 94/100 Very strong institution, but not a current conventional retail FX-broker proposition.

Why Rietumu Scores Highly for Trust

Licensed Latvian credit institution.

Regulated and supervised by Latvijas Banka.

Established banking operation with a long corporate history.

Eligible deposits covered by Latvia's Deposit Guarantee Fund up to EUR 100,000.

Participant in Latvia's investor-protection system.

Public fees, legal documents and investment-service disclosures.

Physical headquarters in Riga, Latvia.

What Traders Need to Understand

The old Rietumu FX platform service should not be treated as a current retail broker product.

Rietumu Banka's current focus is broader banking, brokerage and investment services.

The bank is not FSCA-regulated in South Africa.

Non-resident banking can involve high balance requirements and substantial fees.

ZAR-focused retail forex accounts are not the bank's core offer.

Rietumu FX Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Highly regulated European banking institution Rietumu FX MT4 service is no longer a current retail offering Latvian deposit-guarantee protection for eligible deposits Not FSCA regulated Investor-protection system participation Not designed around low-deposit South African retail traders Current brokerage and voice-trading services Non-resident fees can be substantial Access to securities, bonds, futures and options No dedicated ZAR forex account promoted Foreign exchange, forwards and swaps still available through the bank More complex onboarding than a standard online forex brokerRE4TV

Rietumu FX Overview

Rietumu FX was historically the leveraged FX and CFD trading service of Rietumu Banka, a Latvian banking group headquartered in Riga. The service used MetaTrader 4 technology and gave clients access to foreign exchange, precious metals and energy-related products.

That history explains why older broker reviews describe Silver and Gold accounts, MT4, leverage and a USD 1,000 starting deposit. Those details should no longer be presented as current 2026 account conditions.

Rietumu Banka remains active. Its current public investment offering centres on brokerage accounts, voice trading, securities, bonds, futures, options, investment products and foreign-currency transactions such as TOD, TOM, SPOT, forwards and swaps.

Is Rietumu FX Still Available?

The former Rietumu FX trading-platform service is no longer presented as a current standalone retail product. Rietumu Banka specifically removed the platform-related sections from its contractual terms in September 2025.

Older Rietumu documentation may still appear online, and some historic investment documents continue to describe the Rietumu FX platform. Those documents are useful for understanding the old service but should not override the bank's current terms and product pages.

What Can You Trade Through Rietumu Banka Today?

Rietumu Banka still provides access to financial markets, but the structure now looks much more like private banking and brokerage than a conventional retail FX broker.

Stocks.

Bonds.

Futures.

Options.

Investment funds.

Foreign-currency transactions.

FX forwards and swaps.

Physical investment gold.

OTC financial instruments.

Rietumu Banka Features Offered

Feature Current Position Institution JSC Rietumu Banka Country Latvia Regulator Latvijas Banka Licence 06.01.04.018/245 Company Number 40003074497 Current Brokerage Available Voice Trading Available Foreign Currency Exchange TOD, TOM, SPOT, Forward and SWAP Rietumu FX MT4 Service No longer presented as a current standalone service Deposit Guarantee Up to EUR 100,000 for eligible deposits Investor Protection Participant in Latvian investor-protection system 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Rietumu FX Safety and Security

Rietumu Banka operates within a substantially stronger safety framework than a typical offshore forex broker. It is a licensed bank supervised by Latvia's central bank and financial supervisor, Latvijas Banka.

The bank also publishes security guidance warning customers about fake websites, phishing, fraudulent phone calls and requests for account credentials. Clients are specifically told never to disclose their Rietumu ID, card information or online-banking credentials.

Deposit Protection

Eligible deposits at Rietumu Banka are protected under Latvia's Deposit Guarantee Law. The standard maximum compensation is EUR 100,000 per depositor per credit institution, subject to the exclusions and conditions in Latvian law.

This protection applies to qualifying bank deposits. It should not be interpreted as insurance against normal investment or trading losses.

Investor Protection

Rietumu Banka states that it participates in the investor-protection system established under Latvia's Investor Protection Law.

Again, investor protection does not guarantee profitable investment performance or reimburse normal losses caused by market movements. Eligibility and compensation depend on the circumstances and applicable legislation.

Protection Area Rietumu Banka Position Bank Supervision Latvijas Banka Credit Institution Licence 06.01.04.018/245 Deposit Guarantee Up to EUR 100,000 for eligible deposits Investor Protection Participant in Latvian investor-protection system Online Security Guidance Published fraud and account-security procedures FSCA Regulation No

Rietumu Banka Accounts

The old Silver and Gold Rietumu FX account structure should no longer be presented as the bank's current retail trading-account range. Today's Rietumu offer is built around broader banking and financial-instrument accounts.

Current Accounts

Rietumu provides multicurrency banking accounts for private and corporate customers. These support payments, currency holdings, remote banking and access to additional bank products.

For international clients, the account should not be compared with the USD 1,000 minimum deposit historically associated with Rietumu FX. Rietumu's current non-resident banking fee schedule can involve much higher relationship-balance requirements.

Card Accounts

Payment cards can be linked to Rietumu banking relationships for normal spending and account access. Card fees, foreign-exchange charges and cash-withdrawal costs depend on the applicable customer category and tariff.

Deposits and Savings

Rietumu offers conventional banking deposits and savings products. These are different from margin-trading deposits and should not be mixed into an FX-account comparison.

Eligible deposits can fall within Latvia's deposit-guarantee framework, while investment products and trading positions carry their own separate risk profiles.

Escrow Accounts

Rietumu also offers escrow arrangements for transactions where money should only be released after agreed contractual conditions are met. This is a banking service rather than a forex-trading account.

Brokerage and Financial-Instrument Accounts

Clients wanting access to financial markets can open brokerage or investment accounts. Rietumu publishes separate documentation for retail clients, professional clients and eligible counterparties.

These accounts support investment-market activity rather than recreating the old Silver-versus-Gold Rietumu FX structure.

Rietumu Banka Account and Service Comparison

Service Purpose Current Status Rietumu FX Historical leveraged FX/CFD platform Platform-service clauses removed from current Terms Current Account Banking and payments Available Brokerage Account Stocks, bonds, futures, options and investments Available Voice Trading Dealer-assisted market transactions Available Foreign Currency Exchange TOD, TOM, SPOT, Forward and SWAP Available Deposits Bank savings and deposits Available Escrow Conditional transaction settlement Available

How to Open a Rietumu Banka Account

The old instructions for opening an Rietumu FX demo account should no longer be presented as a current 2026 process. Clients now need to apply for the specific banking or investment service they want.

Step 1 - Start with Rietumu Banka

Visit the official Rietumu Banka website and select the relevant account, brokerage or investment service.

Step 2 - Complete Due Diligence

Rietumu applies detailed Know Your Customer procedures. Applicants may need to provide identity documents, residential information, tax details, source-of-funds information and documents explaining the purpose of the banking relationship.

Step 3 - Choose the Required Financial Service

Clients seeking investment-market access need to complete the relevant brokerage or financial-instrument account documents. Rietumu publishes different documentation for retail, professional and eligible-counterparty classifications.

Step 4 - Review Fees and Balance Requirements

This step is particularly important for non-residents. Rietumu is positioned more like an international private and corporate bank than a mass-market online forex broker, and account-opening, servicing and relationship-balance requirements can be significant.

Step 5 - Fund Through Approved Banking Channels

Once approved, funds should only be transferred using instructions supplied through official Rietumu Banka channels. Keep copies of all source-of-funds and transfer documentation.

Rietumu Banka Fees

Rietumu Banka's current fee structure is considerably more complex than the old Rietumu FX spread-and-commission model. Fees now depend on whether the customer is Latvian, EU resident, non-resident, private or corporate and on which banking or investment products are used.

For non-resident private applicants, the bank's published account-opening tariff allows additional document and compliance analysis fees. Rietumu also publishes relationship-balance and servicing requirements that make the service very different from an online broker accepting a USD 1,000 trading deposit.

Cost Area Current Rietumu Position Account Opening Review Fees depend on residency and required compliance analysis Non-Resident Document Analysis Can be substantial depending on complexity and risk classification Account Servicing Depends on client category and account balance Relationship Balance Requirements can apply depending on residency/client category Currency Exchange Bank publishes exchange rates; preferential dealer rates available above qualifying transaction sizes Stocks / Securities Market-specific brokerage commissions apply Futures and Options Contract and volume-based commissions apply

What Happened to the Old Rietumu FX Fees?

Older documents described spreads, margin requirements and commissions for the MetaTrader-based Rietumu FX service. Those figures should now be treated as historical because the Rietumu FX platform clauses were removed from the current Terms and Conditions.

Likewise, the old Silver and Gold account pricing should not be carried forward as if somebody can open those accounts today.

Rietumu Banka Trading Platforms

The current Rietumu trading offer should not simply be described as MT4. The bank continues to support brokerage and investment-market access, but its active public offering now highlights dealer-assisted trading and specialist market platforms.

Rietumu FX / MetaTrader 4 - Historical

Rietumu FX was built on MetaTrader 4 and historically supported foreign exchange, metals and energy trading. Rietumu documentation from the previous service described STP execution, MetaQuotes technology and automated-trading functionality.

That information remains useful historically, but new clients should not assume that they can still open the same Rietumu FX MT4 account in 2026.

Voice Trading

Rietumu's current brokerage service offers voice trading through its professional trading desk. Clients can use the desk to place transactions in stocks, bonds, futures and options.

The bank says it has access to major international exchanges and an extensive counterparty network for OTC execution.

RB Trader Station

RB Trader Station has historically been used for broader securities-market access. Current fees remain published for RB Trader Station transactions, including shares and options across multiple international markets.

CTS T4

CTS T4 has been used for futures trading, particularly on major US derivatives exchanges. It is a specialised platform rather than a retail forex terminal.

QUIK

Rietumu currently maintains public information about the QUIK workstation. The platform supports trading on the Moscow Exchange and derivatives market, with real-time portfolio monitoring, conditional orders, charting and algorithmic functionality.

Platform / Access Purpose 2026 Status 📝 Sign up Rietumu FX / MT4 Historical retail FX and CFD trading No longer presented under current Terms 👉 Open Account Voice Trading Dealer-assisted brokerage Current 👉 Open Account RB Trader Station International securities and derivatives Fee schedule remains published 👉 Open Account CTS T4 Futures and derivatives Specialist investment platform 👉 Open Account QUIK Exchange-traded securities and derivatives Current public account-opening information available 👉 Open Account

Rietumu Banka Foreign Exchange Services

Rietumu has not exited foreign currency services. What has changed is the way those services are positioned.

The bank currently offers conventional currency exchange and structured FX transactions including TOD, TOM, SPOT, Forward and SWAP.

FX Transaction How It Works TOD Currency transaction settled on the execution date TOM Currency transaction agreed one day before execution SPOT Currency trade settled after the standard spot period Forward Exchange rate agreed for a future settlement date SWAP Combined currency transactions with different settlement dates

Customers exchanging more than EUR 5,000 or the equivalent can contact the dealing desk to negotiate a preferred rate, subject to the bank's current terms.

Rietumu Banka Deposits and Withdrawals

The old claim that Rietumu FX simply required a USD 1,000 deposit should no longer be used. Rietumu Banka now needs to be assessed as an international bank rather than a retail forex broker.

Funding generally takes place through bank-account and approved payment channels attached to the customer's banking relationship. The bank publishes detailed transfer tariffs rather than a simple broker-style list of Skrill, Neteller, PayPal and card deposits.

The previous page mentioned several payment providers based on third-party sources. Those should be removed unless they appear in the bank's current official payment documentation.

Can South Africans Open a Rietumu Banka Account?

Rietumu Banka works with international clients, but South African residency does not guarantee account acceptance. Applications are subject to the bank's customer policy, compliance checks, source-of-funds assessment and individual risk evaluation.

The bank's current non-resident tariff structure also means it is unlikely to make economic sense for a South African looking to deposit a few hundred or a few thousand dollars simply to trade forex.

Rietumu FX Leverage

The old headline leverage of up to 1:100 should no longer be presented as a current Rietumu FX account feature. It relates to the historical leveraged Rietumu FX trading service.

Rietumu Banka still offers margin-based investment products, derivatives and foreign-exchange transactions, but margin requirements now need to be checked at the level of the specific product, financial instrument, client classification and agreement.

This is a much more accurate way to describe the current offer than publishing a blanket 1:100 leverage ratio.

Rietumu Banka vs eToro vs XM

Feature Rietumu Banka eToro XM Business Type Licensed bank and investment-services provider Online investment/trading group Forex and CFD broker group Current Retail FX Platform Former Rietumu FX service no longer current Current proprietary platform MT4 and MT5 Primary Regulator Latvijas Banka Depends on client entity Depends on client entity Bank Deposit Protection Eligible deposits up to EUR 100,000 Not directly comparable to bank deposits Not directly comparable to bank deposits South African Retail Focus Low International International with South African availability subject to entity Best For Private banking and sophisticated investments Multi-asset and social investing Retail MetaTrader trading 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Rietumu Banka should no longer be compared with eToro or XM purely on forex spreads and leverage. It occupies a different part of the market. The bank is stronger institutionally, but far less suitable for a typical South African retail trader seeking a straightforward leveraged FX account.

Rietumu Banka Research and Trading Tools

Rietumu continues to provide investment and market support through its trading desk, analysts and specialist financial-market services.

Professional voice-trading desk.

Foreign-currency dealing desk.

Exchange and OTC market access.

Market data and investment information.

Specialist trading platforms for securities and derivatives.

Asset-management and investment services through the wider Rietumu group.

The bank is therefore better viewed as a sophisticated banking and investment-services provider than as an education-heavy beginner forex broker.

Rietumu Banka Awards

Awards are not a major factor in our assessment of Rietumu Banka. The stronger trust signals are its banking licence, regulatory supervision, financial disclosures, investor-protection participation and long operating history.

Any award mentioned in future versions of this review should include the awarding organisation, category and year rather than relying on vague "award-winning" wording.

Rietumu Banka Customer Reviews

The customer-review section in the previous page should be removed completely. It contained testimonials referring to Aristos Panteli, wording that appears unrelated to Rietumu Banka and should not have been presented as genuine Rietumu customer feedback.

For a regulated bank of this type, regulatory records, financial disclosures, legal documents and actual product terms carry substantially more weight than anonymous review-site comments.

Rietumu Banka Customer Support

Rietumu Banka provides customer support from its headquarters in Riga. Current public contact information includes telephone and email support, with separate dealing-desk contacts for investment and currency transactions.

Support Area Current Position General Telephone +371 6702 55 55 Head Office 7 Vesetas Street, Riga, LV-1013, Latvia General Banking Hours Monday to Friday, 09:00-18:00 Brokerage / Trading Desk Dedicated market-trading contacts available Currency Dealing Dealer-assisted preferential exchange rates available on qualifying transactions

Is Rietumu FX Suitable for South African Traders?

Not for the typical South African retail forex trader. Rietumu Banka is a highly credible European financial institution, but the former Rietumu FX MT4 service is no longer presented as a current retail broker product.

The bank's international private-banking model, account-opening fees, non-resident compliance requirements and balance expectations also make it very different from brokers that let South Africans open an account with R50, R1,000 or USD 100.

South African Consideration Rietumu Position FSCA Regulated No European Bank Regulation Yes, supervised by Latvijas Banka Current MT4 Retail FX Account No longer presented as current Rietumu FX service ZAR Account Focus No Low Minimum Deposit No conventional retail-broker structure International Clients Subject to bank approval and compliance assessment Best Fit Higher-value international banking and investment relationships

Who Should Consider Rietumu Banka?

Rietumu is more relevant to affluent private clients, companies and sophisticated investors who want an international European banking relationship combined with securities, currency and investment-market services.

Who Should Avoid Rietumu for Forex Trading?

A beginner looking specifically for MT4, a ZAR account, a low minimum deposit and straightforward retail CFD trading should compare currently active South African or international forex brokers instead.

Final Verdict Rietumu Banka remains a highly credible and strongly regulated European bank, but the Rietumu FX review needs to be understood in historical context. The former MetaTrader 4-based Rietumu FX trading service was once a genuine part of the bank's investment offering. That changed when Rietumu removed the Rietumu FX platform sections from its Terms and Conditions with effect from 24 September 2025. Today, the bank still offers brokerage, voice trading, foreign-currency transactions, forwards, swaps, bonds, stocks, futures and options. It also benefits from Latvian banking regulation, eligible deposit protection up to EUR 100,000 and investor-protection participation. For institutional trust, we rate Rietumu Banka 94/100. For a South African looking for a new retail forex broker, however, Rietumu FX is no longer a practical recommendation. The underlying bank is strong; the old retail FX product is simply no longer the same offer.

Rietumu FX Review Methodology

This Rietumu FX review was updated on 4 September 2026. We compared the historical SA Shares review with Rietumu Banka's current website, regulatory register, Terms and Conditions, brokerage pages, account documents, FX services, current fees and investor-protection information.

The most important change was verified through Rietumu Banka's own announcement confirming that sections relating to the Rietumu FX trading-platform service were removed from its Terms and Conditions with effect from 24 September 2025.

Rietumu Banka's current licence was checked against Latvijas Banka's financial-market participant register. Deposit-guarantee and investor-protection information was checked against current Rietumu and Latvian regulatory information.

We did not open a Rietumu Banka account, trade through its brokerage desk or test a withdrawal. No first-hand execution or customer-service claims are made.

Risk Disclaimer

Foreign exchange, derivatives, futures, options and margin-based investment products can result in substantial financial losses. Banking regulation and deposit protection do not protect investors from normal market losses. Deposit-guarantee coverage applies only to eligible deposits and is subject to statutory conditions and exclusions. Verify the exact product, account structure, margin requirement and legal terms before investing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rietumu FX still available?

The former Rietumu FX MetaTrader 4 trading-platform service is no longer presented as a current standalone product. Rietumu Banka removed sections relating to the Rietumu FX platform from its Terms and Conditions with effect from 24 September 2025. The bank continues to offer other brokerage, investment and foreign-currency services.

Is Rietumu Banka regulated?

Yes. JSC Rietumu Banka is a licensed Latvian credit institution supervised by Latvijas Banka. The regulator's current register lists company number 40003074497 and credit-institution licence 06.01.04.018/245. This makes the underlying bank substantially more regulated than a typical offshore forex broker.

Is Rietumu FX regulated by the FSCA?

No. Rietumu Banka is regulated in Latvia rather than South Africa and is not presented as an FSCA-authorised South African forex broker. South Africans considering a relationship with the bank should understand that Latvian and European rules, rather than South African broker regulation, govern the institution.

What is the Rietumu Banka Trust Score?

SA Shares gives Rietumu Banka a Trust Score of 94/100. The score reflects its banking licence, Latvijas Banka supervision, long operating history, deposit-guarantee participation, investor-protection framework and transparent legal identity. The score relates to the institution rather than suggesting the old Rietumu FX platform remains available.

Does Rietumu Banka offer deposit protection?

Yes. Eligible deposits at Rietumu Banka fall under Latvia's Deposit Guarantee Scheme, which provides standard protection of up to EUR 100,000 per eligible depositor per credit institution. The scheme is designed for qualifying deposits and does not reimburse normal investment or trading losses.

Does Rietumu Banka offer investor protection?

Rietumu Banka states that it participates in the investor-protection system established under the Investor Protection Law of the Republic of Latvia. Eligibility and compensation depend on the applicable law and circumstances. Investor protection should not be confused with a guarantee against losses caused by normal market movements.

Does Rietumu still offer MetaTrader 4?

Rietumu FX historically used MetaTrader 4, and older official bank documents still describe the MT4-based platform. However, Rietumu Banka removed the Rietumu FX trading-platform sections from its current Terms in September 2025. New clients should not assume the historical MT4 service remains available without written confirmation from the bank.

What can I trade through Rietumu Banka today?

Rietumu Banka currently offers brokerage and voice-trading services covering products such as stocks, bonds, futures and options. It also offers foreign-currency transactions including TOD, TOM, SPOT, Forward and SWAP, along with investment funds and other financial-market services.

Can South Africans use Rietumu Banka?

Rietumu works with international clients, but acceptance is subject to its customer policy, compliance checks and individual approval. The service is not aimed at low-deposit South African retail forex traders, and non-resident account-opening and balance requirements can make it more suitable for higher-value banking and investment relationships.

Is Rietumu Banka suitable for beginners?

Not as a conventional forex-broker choice. Rietumu Banka is a sophisticated European banking and investment-services provider. Beginners who want low minimum deposits, simple MT4 or MT5 access, ZAR funding and locally focused forex support will generally find a dedicated South African retail broker easier to use.

Sources Checked