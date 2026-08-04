FXGiants is an offshore forex and CFD broker built around MetaTrader 4. It offers more than 300 instruments across six asset classes, several Live and STP/ECN account options, and leverage of up to 1:1000 on selected accounts.

The international website we reviewed is operated by Notesco (BVI) Limited. The company is regulated by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission under investment business licence SIBA/L/24/1175.

For South African traders, the legal entity matters. The FXGiants account reviewed here is not provided through a confirmed FSCA-regulated South African entity. You should therefore treat it as an offshore account and not assume that local regulatory protection applies.

Quick verdict: FXGiants may suit South African traders who want forex and CFD trading through MetaTrader, multiple account types, copy-trading support, Islamic account availability and a low confirmed minimum deposit of around $100. It will be less appealing if you specifically need FSCA regulation, a confirmed ZAR-denominated account, or stronger local South African investor protection. South African traders should check which FXGiants entity they register with, what regulator applies, and whether any rand conversion fees will affect deposits and withdrawals.

Is FXGiants regulated for South African traders?

FXGiants operates through Notesco (BVI) Limited on the international website we reviewed. The British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission lists the company as a regulated entity authorised to arrange investment deals and deal as principal.

That licence is real and can be checked on the regulator’s register. The catch for South Africans is that it is a BVI licence, not a South African one.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African traders open an account with FXGiants?

South African residents appear to be accepted because South Africa was not listed among the restricted countries on the website we reviewed.

That does not guarantee approval. You will still need to pass the broker’s identity, residency and onboarding checks.

FXGiants Quick Review Details Broker Name FXGiants Service Entity Displayed Notesco (BVI) Limited Regulator British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission Investment Business Licence SIBA/L/24/1175 FSCA-Regulated Service Entity Not confirmed for the international FXGiants account reviewed Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, including desktop, web and mobile access Markets Forex, metals, indices, commodities, futures and shares Tradable Instruments More than 300, according to FXGiants Main Account Types Six Live and STP/ECN accounts. A Cent Account is also promoted, although full public terms were not shown on the main comparison page. Minimum Deposit Not clearly published on the main account page reviewed. Confirm the amount inside the FXGiants Hub. Minimum Trade Size From 0.01 lots on the six main account types Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 on selected Live accounts Negative Balance Protection FXGiants says this is available, subject to its client agreement and anti-manipulation rules. Profit Withdrawals FXGiants support says profits are withdrawn by bank wire. ZAR Account Not shown on the public funding page reviewed

What Stood Out

Notesco (BVI) Limited appears as a currently regulated company on the BVI Financial Services Commission register.

The international FXGiants website says the BVI company provides the services shown on that site.

Six Live and STP/ECN account types are explained in reasonable detail. The newer Cent Account is advertised separately, but its public specifications are thin.

FXGiants is still centred on MetaTrader 4. We did not find MT5 listed on the platform pages reviewed.

Spreads start from 0.0 pips on selected accounts, but those accounts charge commission. A zero spread does not mean zero cost.

ZAR was not listed on the public funding page, so South African traders may pay currency-conversion and international banking costs.

According to FXGiants support, your original deposit may be returned through the funding method used, while trading profits are paid by bank wire.

Independent customer sentiment is poor. Withdrawal complaints appear regularly, although individual reviews cannot be treated as proven facts.

FXGiants Trust Score

We give FXGiants a Trust Score of 62 out of 100, placing it in the moderate-risk category.

This is our editorial score, not a rating issued by a regulator. The score gives credit for the verified BVI licence, stated negative balance protection, MT4 platform and range of account types. It also reflects the weaker points: offshore protection, limited South African localisation, no clearly published minimum deposit, a bank-wire rule for profit withdrawals and poor independent customer feedback.

Trust Category Score Our View Regulation and Licensing 12/25 The BVI company and licence can be verified. The limitation is that the account reviewed falls under offshore regulation rather than a confirmed FSCA-regulated FXGiants entity. Client Protection and Complaints 8/15 Negative balance protection is stated, but South Africans may need to follow the BVI complaint route rather than a local process. Platforms and Trading Tools 12/15 MT4, PMAM, VPS support and Trading Central cover the basics well. Platform choice is narrower than at brokers offering MT4, MT5 and their own platform. Pricing and Account Choice 12/15 The six main accounts offer fixed, floating and commission-based pricing. The missing public minimum-deposit information makes comparison harder than it should be. Market Range 11/15 More than 300 instruments across six CFD asset classes is a workable selection for most retail traders. South African Suitability 4/10 We did not find a confirmed ZAR account or locally regulated service entity for the account reviewed. Reputation and Transparency 3/5 The legal and account information is available, but several practical details still need to be checked inside the Hub. Customer sentiment is also weak.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons The BVI-regulated service entity and investment business licence can be verified. The international service entity reviewed is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated. Six main accounts cover fixed, floating and zero-spread pricing. The minimum deposit is not clearly shown on the main public account page. Selected accounts advertise spreads from 0.0 pips. The zero-spread accounts charge $9 or $3.75 per lot per side. MT4 supports charts, indicators and automated strategies. MT5 was not listed on the FXGiants pages reviewed. More than 300 instruments are available across six asset classes. FXGiants support says trading profits must be withdrawn by bank wire. Negative balance protection is stated in the broker’s support material. ZAR was not listed on the public funding page. Demo and swap-free options are available. Independent reviews include a large number of withdrawal and support complaints.

FXGiants Overview

FXGiants is an offshore forex and CFD broker operating through Notesco (BVI) Limited on the website reviewed.

The BVI licence can be checked directly on the regulator’s register.

The broker offers more than 300 instruments across forex, metals, indices, commodities, futures and shares.

Trading runs through MetaTrader 4, with support for Expert Advisors, PMAM and VPS-based strategies.

The six main accounts cover fixed spreads, floating spreads, commission-free pricing and commission-based zero-spread pricing.

South African traders need to look closely at the legal entity, currency conversion, offshore complaint process and bank-wire withdrawal rule.

Is FXGiants a good broker for South African traders?

FXGiants has a few practical strengths. It offers MT4, several account-pricing models and more than 300 instruments. An experienced trader who understands offshore broker risk may find something useful here.

We would be more cautious with beginners. The account reviewed sits under a BVI entity, ZAR is not shown on the public funding page, and recent customer reviews include repeated complaints about withdrawals and support.

Anyone who still wants to try it should start on demo, read the account terms and fund with a small amount first. Test the withdrawal process before increasing the balance. That tells you more than a bonus or a headline spread ever will.

Is FXGiants regulated in South Africa?

The international FXGiants website reviewed names Notesco (BVI) Limited as the service provider.

Another company in the wider Notesco group is associated with an FSCA licence, but that does not automatically place an FXGiants account under the South African entity. Check the company name shown on the registration page and client agreement. That is the entity you are contracting with.

How We Reviewed FXGiants

We based this review on source documents rather than marketing claims alone. We checked the legal entity, licence, account pricing, leverage, platforms, funding currencies, withdrawal rules, client-protection statements, available markets and recent customer feedback.

We did not open or fund a live account. We also did not place trades, contact support or complete a withdrawal. Any comments about execution, support or withdrawals are therefore based on published terms and independent customer reports, not first-hand testing.

Review Area What We Checked Why Traders Should Care Regulation FXGiants legal disclosure and the BVI FSC register This confirms the company behind the account and the regulator supervising it. South African Relevance FSCA search, account entity, ZAR availability and complaint route This shows whether local regulation and local-currency options apply. Trading Costs Spreads, commissions, swaps and conversion costs A low headline spread is only one part of the trading cost. Accounts and Platforms Account-comparison and platform pages The pricing model needs to match the way you trade. Deposits and Withdrawals Funding page and support articles Withdrawal rules are worth checking before any money is deposited. Reputation Recent review scores and recurring complaint themes Reviews can expose patterns, although each individual claim remains unverified.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Six documented Live and STP/ECN accounts with different spread and commission structures.

A Cent Account is promoted separately, although its complete terms were not shown in the main public account table when we checked.

More than 300 instruments across six CFD asset classes.

MetaTrader 4 for desktop, browser and mobile trading.

Trading Central, Expert Advisors, technical indicators, PMAM and VPS options where available.

Negative balance protection, subject to the client agreement and anti-manipulation rules.

Demo trading and time-limited swap-free conditions on qualifying instruments.

Multilingual support advertised as available 24 hours a day, five days a week.

Feature FXGiants Offering Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 Account Options Six main Live and STP/ECN accounts, plus a promoted Cent Account with limited public detail Markets Forex, metals, indices, commodities, futures and shares Instrument Count More than 300 Trading Tools MT4 charting, indicators, Expert Advisors, Trading Central, PMAM and VPS support where available Minimum Trade Size From 0.01 lots on the six main accounts Spreads From 0.0 pips on selected account types Leverage Up to 1:1000 on selected Live accounts Demo Account Available Negative Balance Protection Stated as available, subject to the broker’s terms Support Multilingual support advertised as 24/5

FXGiants Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are useful for spotting repeated issues, but they are not proof that every trader will have the same experience.

On 3 August 2026, the main FXGiants Trustpilot profile had a score of 2.3 out of 5 from 156 reviews. A number of recent negative reviews mentioned profit withdrawals, account access and slow issue resolution. Some positive reviewers reported successful withdrawals and helpful support.

FXGiants had replied publicly to many of the negative posts. That is better than ignoring complaints, but a public response does not tell us whether the trader’s problem was eventually resolved.

Review Area What We Found What Traders Can Do General Sentiment Poor on the main Trustpilot profile at the time of review Read recent reviews and look for repeated issues rather than relying on the headline score alone. Withdrawals A regular theme in negative reviews Complete KYC early, verify the bank-wire rule and test a small withdrawal. Support Mixed reports Keep copies of emails, chats, uploaded documents and ticket numbers. Broker Responses FXGiants responds to many negative posts Look at whether the complaint was resolved, not simply whether the broker replied. Reliability of Reviews Individual claims have not been independently verified Use reviews alongside the licence, legal terms and your own small withdrawal test.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

FXGiants Safety and Security

The international website reviewed names Notesco (BVI) Limited as the operator.

The company appears as a currently regulated entity on the BVI Financial Services Commission register.

The published investment business licence is SIBA/L/24/1175.

FXGiants says negative balance protection is available, subject to its client agreement and anti-manipulation conditions.

The protection is offshore. South African traders should not assume that FSCA complaint or compensation arrangements apply.

Before funding, read the Terms of Business, complaint policy, bonus terms, execution policy and withdrawal rules.

How does FXGiants protect client funds?

FXGiants publishes the details of its regulated BVI service entity and says negative balance protection forms part of the client agreement.

There are still questions worth asking before depositing. Find out whether client money is held separately from company funds, which bank or payment company receives the deposit, whether a compensation scheme applies and how claims would be handled if the broker failed.

The public pages we checked did not provide enough detail for us to treat the protection as equivalent to that of a locally regulated South African broker.

Is FXGiants safe for South African beginners?

It is not the simplest place for a South African beginner to start.

Leverage of up to 1:1000, offshore regulation, non-ZAR funding and bank-wire profit withdrawals create extra moving parts. New traders already have enough to manage without adding currency conversion and an offshore complaint process.

Use demo first. Keep the leverage low. Avoid accepting a bonus until you understand the conditions. Never deposit money needed for rent, debt repayments or living expenses.

How can a trader complain about FXGiants?

Start with a written complaint to FXGiants. Keep your account statements, withdrawal requests, chat records, emails and uploaded documents in one folder.

If the complaint is not resolved, you can contact the BVI Financial Services Commission for guidance. Bear in mind that a regulator may supervise the broker without acting as an arbitrator or guaranteeing compensation in a private dispute.

FXGiants at a Glance

Broker Detail Information Broker FXGiants Service Entity Notesco (BVI) Limited Regulator British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission Licence Number SIBA/L/24/1175 South African Local Regulation Not confirmed for the reviewed FXGiants service entity Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 Markets Forex, metals, indices, commodities, futures and shares Tradable Instruments More than 300 Main Account Types Live Floating Spread, Live Fixed Spread, Live Zero Fixed Spread, STP/ECN No Commission, STP/ECN Zero Spread and STP/ECN Absolute Zero Additional Account Promotion A Cent Account is promoted, but full public specifications were not found on the main account page. Minimum Deposit Not clearly published on the main account page reviewed Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots on the six main account types Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 on selected accounts Demo Account Available Islamic or Swap-Free Option Available under instrument and time-limit conditions Profit Withdrawal Route Bank wire, according to the FXGiants support page Trust Score 62/100 editorial score

FXGiants Account Types

FXGiants publishes six main accounts, split between Live and STP/ECN pricing.

The broker also promotes a newer Cent Account. When we checked, the detailed spread, commission, leverage and deposit terms were not included in the main account-comparison table.

The six accounts below are therefore the options for which we found clear public specifications. Anyone interested in the Cent Account should ask support for the latest terms in writing before opening it.

Account Type Spread Commission Leverage Minimum Trade Size Live Floating Spread Variable spreads from 1.0 pips No commission Up to 1:1000 From 0.01 lots Live Fixed Spread Fixed spreads from 1.2 pips in normal daytime conditions No commission Up to 1:1000 From 0.01 lots Live Zero Fixed Spread Fixed spreads from 0.0 pips $9 per lot per side Up to 1:500 From 0.01 lots STP/ECN No Commission Variable spreads from 1.7 pips No commission Up to 1:200 From 0.01 lots STP/ECN Zero Spread Variable spreads from 0.0 pips $3.75 per lot per side Up to 1:200 From 0.01 lots STP/ECN Absolute Zero Variable spreads from 0.2 pips No commission for direct clients Up to 1:200 From 0.01 lots

Live Floating Spread Account

Variable spreads start from 1.0 pips under the broker’s published conditions.

There is no separate commission.

Leverage is available up to 1:1000, subject to the instrument, position size and account approval.

The pricing is easy to follow because most of the trading cost sits inside the spread.

Live Fixed Spread Account

Fixed spreads start from 1.2 pips during normal daytime trading.

No separate commission is listed.

Leverage is available up to 1:1000.

The word “fixed” needs context. FXGiants warns that spreads may be wider during more volatile night sessions.

Live Zero Fixed Spread Account

Fixed spreads start from 0.0 pips.

The commission is $9 per lot per side, or $18 for a full round-turn lot before swaps and other charges.

Maximum leverage is up to 1:500.

This account is better judged on the total round-turn cost than on the 0.0-pip headline.

STP/ECN No Commission Account

Variable spreads start from 1.7 pips.

No separate commission is charged.

Leverage is available up to 1:200.

The pricing is simple, although the wider spread may become expensive for frequent or high-volume trading.

STP/ECN Zero Spread Account

Variable spreads start from 0.0 pips.

The commission is $3.75 per lot per side, or $7.50 per round-turn lot before swaps and other costs.

Leverage is available up to 1:200.

This is the lowest published commission among the zero-spread accounts, but the live spread can still move.

STP/ECN Absolute Zero Account

Variable spreads start from 0.2 pips.

No commission is listed for direct clients.

Leverage is available up to 1:200.

The pricing looks competitive on paper. Confirm that you qualify as a direct client and ask whether any instrument-specific charges apply.

FXGiants Cent Account

The Cent Account is advertised as an option for smaller deposits and reduced market exposure.

Its full specifications were not included in the main account table when we reviewed the site.

Ask for the minimum deposit, contract size, spread, leverage, instruments and withdrawal conditions in writing.

A cent balance allows smaller position sizes. It does not make leverage harmless.

What types of accounts does FXGiants offer?

FXGiants clearly documents six accounts: Live Floating Spread, Live Fixed Spread, Live Zero Fixed Spread, STP/ECN No Commission, STP/ECN Zero Spread and STP/ECN Absolute Zero.

A Cent Account is also advertised, but we would confirm its latest specifications in the Hub or directly with support.

Which FXGiants account is best for South African beginners?

The Live Floating Spread Account is easier to understand because there is no separate commission to calculate.

The Cent Account may allow smaller exposure, but only if the current contract size and conditions suit the trader. Do not choose an account because it offers the highest leverage or the largest bonus. Start with demo and size the position around the amount you are prepared to lose.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an FXGiants Account

Step 1 – Register

Go to the FXGiants website and choose a live or demo account.

Enter your name, email address, phone number and country of residence.

Check that the registration page and client agreement name the same legal entity covered in this review.

Step 2 – Complete your profile

Provide the requested personal, financial and trading-experience information.

Select the account type, base currency, platform and leverage.

If ZAR is unavailable, check the conversion rate and any fee before choosing the account currency.

Step 3 – Verify your identity

Upload a valid identity document and recent proof of address.

The name on your payment method should match the name on the trading account.

Finish verification before making a large deposit or submitting a withdrawal.

Step 4 – Read the terms

Check the Terms of Business, complaint process, bonus conditions and withdrawal rules.

Confirm the minimum deposit, payment methods and bank-wire requirement for profits.

Save a copy of the terms that apply when you open the account.

Step 5 – Fund carefully

Choose one of the funding methods shown inside the FXGiants Hub.

Start with an amount you can afford to lose.

Use a small trade size and test both support and withdrawals before adding more capital.

Account Opening Step What South African Traders Should Check Registration Confirm that South Africa is accepted and check the legal entity shown during sign-up. Profile Setup Review the account type, leverage, base currency and trading conditions. Verification Prepare valid identity and proof-of-address documents. Legal Review Read the terms, complaint policy, bonus rules and withdrawal conditions. Deposit Check the payment route, currency, processing time and third-party charges. First Withdrawal Test a small withdrawal and save all written records.

How do I open an FXGiants account from South Africa?

Register through the FXGiants Hub, complete the personal and financial profile, choose an account, upload your KYC documents and select an available deposit method.

Before sending money, confirm that the client agreement names Notesco (BVI) Limited, check what it will cost to convert rand and make sure you understand the bank-wire rule for withdrawing profits.

Does FXGiants offer a demo account?

Yes. You can practise on MetaTrader 4 without risking real money.

Demo is useful for learning the platform, testing order types and checking a strategy. It will not reproduce every live condition. Slippage, fear, greed, funding delays and withdrawal procedures only become real once money is involved.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

FXGiants Fees, Spreads and Commissions

FXGiants uses several pricing models. You cannot identify the cheapest account from the starting spread alone.

Add the spread, full round-turn commission, overnight swap, currency conversion and any payment or instrument-specific cost. A trader funding from South Africa should also convert the total into rand. A $7.50 commission may look small until exchange rates and trade frequency are added.

Live Floating Spread accounts start from 1.0 pips with no separate commission.

Live Fixed Spread accounts start from 1.2 pips in normal daytime conditions with no separate commission.

Live Zero Fixed Spread accounts start from 0.0 pips and charge $9 per lot per side.

STP/ECN No Commission accounts start from 1.7 pips with no separate commission.

STP/ECN Zero Spread accounts start from 0.0 pips and charge $3.75 per lot per side.

STP/ECN Absolute Zero accounts start from 0.2 pips with no commission for direct clients.

Swaps, swap-free limits, bank charges and currency conversion can change the final cost.

Fee Type FXGiants Details What to Check Spreads From 0.0 pips on selected accounts Live spreads can widen. Fixed spreads may also increase during volatile night sessions. Commission No commission on selected accounts; $9 or $3.75 per lot per side on selected zero-spread accounts Calculate the full round-turn commission and add the spread. Swap Fees May apply to trades held overnight Check the instrument and the number of swap-free days allowed. Deposit Fee FXGiants says it does not charge a deposit fee Your bank, card company or payment provider may still charge. Withdrawal Cost No single universal withdrawal fee was shown Ask about bank-wire charges, correspondent-bank deductions and conversion costs. Currency Conversion Likely when ZAR is converted into a supported currency Compare the broker or payment-provider rate with your bank’s international rate. Inactivity or Administration Fees Not confirmed on the public pricing page reviewed Read the latest Terms of Business before funding.

What are the trading fees at FXGiants?

The cost depends on the account. Some accounts use a wider spread and no separate commission. The zero-spread accounts add a fee per lot.

Your real cost may also include swaps, currency conversion and payment-provider charges. South African traders should work out the cost in rand, particularly when trading frequently or holding positions overnight.

Are FXGiants spreads low?

The published starting spreads are competitive on selected accounts. The 0.0-pip accounts still charge commission, and the live spread may move above zero.

For a useful comparison, look at the average spread during the session you trade and add the full round-turn commission. The minimum advertised spread is not the number you will necessarily pay trade after trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

FXGiants Trading Platforms

FXGiants is mainly an MT4 broker. The platform is available on desktop, mobile and web, with support for manual trading, chart analysis and Expert Advisors.

MT4 still works well for forex and CFD trading. Traders looking for MT5, a modern proprietary platform or broader exchange-style multi-asset tools may find the choice limited.

Platform Best For Main Features MetaTrader 4 Desktop Technical and automated forex traders Charts, indicators, Expert Advisors, one-click trading and several order types MT4 Mobile Monitoring and managing trades away from a computer Mobile charts, order entry, account monitoring and prices MT4 WebTrader Browser-based trading Core account and trading access without desktop installation MT4 MultiTerminal Traders managing several MT4 accounts Multi-account monitoring and order management PMAM Professional users and qualifying money managers Management and allocation across multiple MT4 accounts where available VPS Hosting Expert Advisor and automated-strategy users Remote platform operation with fewer interruptions from the trader’s own device

MetaTrader 4

MT4 is the main platform offered by FXGiants.

It includes indicators, drawing tools, pending orders, stop losses, take-profit orders and Expert Advisor support.

It remains practical for forex and CFD strategies, although MT5 has stronger native multi-asset features.

An Expert Advisor or VPS can keep a strategy running. It cannot turn a weak strategy into a profitable one.

MT4 Mobile Trading

The mobile app lets you view charts, monitor open trades and place or change orders.

It works well for trade management. Detailed analysis is harder on a small screen, and quick access can lead to impulsive decisions.

Use a secure device, a strong password and a trusted network when accessing a funded account.

MT4 Web Trading

WebTrader gives you browser access without installing the desktop platform.

It can be useful when working from another computer or operating system.

Only use it on trusted devices, and sign out fully when finished.

Which trading platform does FXGiants offer?

FXGiants offers MetaTrader 4 on desktop, mobile and web. It also lists MT4 MultiTerminal, PMAM and VPS-related options for users running automated systems or managing several accounts.

Does FXGiants offer MetaTrader 5?

We did not find MT5 listed on the FXGiants platform pages reviewed.

Do not assume it is available because another company or brand in the Notesco group offers it. Check the platform options shown during FXGiants registration.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

FXGiants Deposits and Withdrawals

The FXGiants funding page we reviewed showed Visa, bank wire, Bitcoin and UnionPay. Other methods may appear inside the Hub depending on the client’s location, currency and account eligibility.

The withdrawal rule deserves attention. FXGiants support says the original deposit may be returned through the method used to fund the account, while profits are paid by bank wire.

That means a trader who deposits by card may still need a verified bank account for the profit portion of a withdrawal.

Payment Method Displayed Published Currencies Published Processing Time South African Note Visa JPY, EUR, USD, GBP, CHF Instant for funding ZAR is not listed. Card conversion and international-payment charges may apply. Bank Wire EUR, USD, GBP, CZK, PLN, JPY, CHF 2–5 working days FXGiants support says profits are withdrawn through bank wire. Digital Assets BTC Instant for funding Crypto transfers add blockchain, price and wallet-address risk. UnionPay CNY Instant for funding This is unlikely to be the most practical option for most South African traders.

How can South African traders deposit money into FXGiants?

Once the account is verified, the available methods will appear inside the FXGiants Hub.

The public pages showed card, bank wire, Bitcoin and UnionPay. Availability can differ by location. Check the payment recipient, account name, supported currency and total conversion cost before transferring funds.

How long do FXGiants withdrawals take?

The final time depends on verification, internal approval, the payment route, your receiving bank and any compliance checks.

FXGiants shows two to five working days for bank wires. That is a published processing estimate, not a guaranteed end-to-end withdrawal time.

Missing documents, insufficient free margin or checks by an intermediary bank can add delays.

Can FXGiants profits be withdrawn to a card or e-wallet?

According to FXGiants support, the deposited amount can be returned through the funding method used. Profits are withdrawn through bank wire.

You may therefore need a verified bank account in your own name. International transfer charges, correspondent-bank fees and currency conversion may reduce the final amount received.

Does FXGiants support ZAR deposits?

ZAR was not included in the currency lists on the public funding page reviewed.

A South African trader may need to deposit in USD, EUR, GBP or another supported currency. The cost is not limited to a once-off bank fee. The exchange rate can work for or against you when depositing and again when withdrawing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

FXGiants Leverage

FXGiants offers leverage up to 1:1000 on selected Live accounts, up to 1:500 on the Live Zero Fixed Spread Account and up to 1:200 on the STP/ECN accounts.

That is the maximum available, not a sensible default.

Actual leverage may be lower depending on the instrument, account equity, position size, market conditions and the broker’s own risk limits.

Account Type Maximum Leverage Displayed Risk Note Live Floating Spread Up to 1:1000 At very high leverage, a small price move can make a large dent in the account. Live Fixed Spread Up to 1:1000 A fixed spread does not make the leveraged position safer. Live Zero Fixed Spread Up to 1:500 Commission needs to be included when calculating trade risk. STP/ECN No Commission Up to 1:200 Variable spreads may widen quickly in a fast market. STP/ECN Zero Spread Up to 1:200 A low starting spread can tempt traders to overtrade. STP/ECN Absolute Zero Up to 1:200 Position size matters more than the account name.

What leverage should a South African beginner use?

Far less than the maximum.

Work backwards from the amount you are prepared to lose if the stop is hit. Do not size the trade based on the margin needed to open it.

High leverage makes a small deposit look more powerful than it is. It also allows an ordinary market move to cause a fast loss or margin stop-out.

FXGiants Bonuses and Promotions

FXGiants advertises deposit bonuses and account-verification rewards.

A bonus is not the same as cash in your bank account. FXGiants says bonus funds cannot be withdrawn. Trading-volume targets, exclusions and cancellation rules may also affect the bonus and positions linked to it.

Read the current promotion terms before accepting anything. A broker should be chosen on its legal entity, costs, withdrawals and trading conditions, not on the size of its bonus.

Bonus Check Why It Matters Can the bonus be withdrawn? FXGiants says bonus funds cannot be withdrawn. What trading volume is required? A high volume target can push a trader into taking unnecessary trades. Can profits linked to the bonus be withdrawn? The terms may allow benefits to be removed if the conditions are breached. What happens when you request a withdrawal? The bonus may be reduced or cancelled. Which accounts and instruments qualify? Some offers apply only to selected accounts, regions or products.

FXGiants vs HFM vs Exness

HFM and Exness present a clearer South African regulatory position on their official websites. The FXGiants international site reviewed names a BVI-regulated service entity.

That does not mean every HFM or Exness account will be better in every respect. It does mean the legal and complaint route is different, which matters to traders who prefer local oversight.

Broker Service Position for South Africans Platforms Where It Stands Out Main Drawback FXGiants The international service reviewed is provided by a BVI-regulated entity. MT4, web and mobile, plus specialist MT4 tools Six main pricing structures and leverage up to 1:1000 on selected accounts No confirmed FSCA-regulated FXGiants entity for the account reviewed, and profits are stated to be paid by bank wire. HFM HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd is listed as FSCA-authorised under FSP 46632. MT4, MT5, HFM WebTrader and HFM App Wider platform choice and an established South African regulatory presence Account terms and leverage still depend on the entity, account and instrument. Exness The official regulation page lists an FSCA-authorised South African operation and ODP authorisation. MT4, MT5, Exness Terminal and Exness Trade App A broad platform setup and automated withdrawals on many methods Entity, leverage and product availability still need to be checked during registration.

FXGiants Research and Trading Tools

Trading Central is available as a technical-research and market-ideas tool for qualifying clients.

MT4 includes indicators, charts, alerts and support for Expert Advisors.

PMAM is aimed at users managing multiple MT4 accounts, subject to the relevant permissions.

VPS hosting can keep MT4 and automated systems running when your own computer is switched off.

These tools can support analysis and execution. They cannot tell you what the market will do next.

Tool What It Is Used For Where It Falls Short Trading Central Technical research and trade ideas where available The analysis can be wrong and still needs risk management. MT4 Indicators Chart-based analysis Indicators use historical or current price data. They do not predict the future. Expert Advisors Automated strategy execution Automation can run a bad strategy faster and for longer. PMAM Managing several accounts It is a specialist tool and does not remove trading or management risk. VPS Hosting Keeping MT4 and Expert Advisors online remotely Stable connectivity does not guarantee good fills or profitable trades. Demo Account Practising without real-money exposure Demo cannot fully reproduce live execution, emotions or withdrawals.

FXGiants Awards

FXGiants may display awards or industry recognition. We do not use awards as evidence that a broker is safe, well regulated or reliable with withdrawals.

Award criteria vary. Some apply to a particular region, company or sponsored event. We place more weight on the legal entity, regulator, account terms, costs and complaint process.

Who May Find FXGiants Suitable?

Experienced MT4 users who understand the extra risk of using an offshore broker.

Traders who want to choose between fixed, floating and commission-based pricing.

Clients who are comfortable funding and withdrawing in supported foreign currencies.

Traders prepared to read the bonus, execution and withdrawal terms before depositing.

Who May Be Better Off Elsewhere?

South African beginners who want a clearly FSCA-regulated account and ZAR funding.

Traders who need MetaTrader 5 or a wider proprietary platform.

Anyone who needs profits paid back to a card or e-wallet rather than by international bank wire.

Traders who are uncomfortable with the broker’s poor independent customer-review profile.

Anyone choosing a broker mainly because it offers high leverage or a deposit bonus.

Our Verdict FXGiants gives MT4 traders a decent choice of account structures, more than 300 CFD instruments, starting spreads from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 1:1000 on selected accounts. The BVI company and licence can be verified. That gives the broker more credibility than an unlicensed operation. We still would not place it near the top of the list for most South African beginners. The reviewed account is not confirmed as locally regulated, ZAR is not shown as a funding currency, the minimum deposit is not clearly published, profits are paid by bank wire, and independent customer sentiment is poor. An experienced trader may still consider FXGiants after reading the terms and testing the account with a small deposit and withdrawal. A beginner will probably find a locally regulated alternative easier to understand and manage.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries a high risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor.

Leverage can cause losses to build quickly and may wipe out the full trading balance.

This review provides general information. It is not personal financial, tax or legal advice.

Broker terms, regulation, payment methods, promotions, spreads and leverage may change after publication.

South African traders should check the legal entity, FSCA status, exchange-control rules and tax treatment that apply to their circumstances.

Trade only with money you can afford to lose.

Sources and Fact-Checking

We reviewed the following sources on 3 August 2026. Broker conditions and customer-review scores can change, so these sources should be checked again when the page is updated.

You might also like:

FXGiants Account Types Overview

FXGiants Demo Account – Step by Step

FXGiants Fees and Spreads

FXGiants Minimum Deposit

FXGiants Sign up Bonus

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FXGiants?

FXGiants is an online forex and CFD broker offering MetaTrader 4 and more than 300 instruments across forex, metals, indices, commodities, futures and shares.

The international website reviewed says its services are provided by Notesco (BVI) Limited.

Is FXGiants regulated?

Yes. Notesco (BVI) Limited appears as a currently regulated entity on the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission register. FXGiants publishes investment business licence SIBA/L/24/1175.

This is BVI regulation. It does not confirm that the FXGiants account reviewed is regulated by South Africa’s FSCA.

Is FXGiants regulated by the FSCA?

The international FXGiants website names Notesco (BVI) Limited as its service provider.

Another Notesco group company is associated with an FSCA licence, but the FXGiants site states that the services displayed are provided by the BVI company rather than an affiliate. Check the entity named on your registration form and client agreement.

Is FXGiants safe for South African traders?

FXGiants has a verifiable BVI-regulated entity and says negative balance protection applies.

South Africans should still treat it as an offshore broker. The lack of a confirmed local FXGiants entity, the absence of ZAR on the public funding page and poor customer-review sentiment are reasons to proceed carefully.

Start with a small amount and test a withdrawal before committing more capital.

Is FXGiants a scam?

Calling FXGiants unlicensed would be inaccurate because Notesco (BVI) Limited appears on the BVI regulator’s register.

A licence does not guarantee smooth withdrawals or good customer service. The poor independent review score and repeated withdrawal complaints are warning signs worth considering alongside the official regulatory record.

What trading platform does FXGiants offer?

FXGiants offers MetaTrader 4 for desktop, web and mobile trading. It also advertises MT4 MultiTerminal, PMAM and VPS-related tools.

MetaTrader 5 was not listed on the FXGiants platform pages we reviewed.

What account types does FXGiants offer?

FXGiants documents six main accounts: Live Floating Spread, Live Fixed Spread, Live Zero Fixed Spread, STP/ECN No Commission, STP/ECN Zero Spread and STP/ECN Absolute Zero.

A Cent Account is also advertised, although its complete public terms should be confirmed directly with the broker.

What is the minimum deposit at FXGiants?

FXGiants did not clearly publish a single minimum deposit on the main account-comparison page reviewed.

The amount may depend on the account, region, and payment method. Check the live requirement inside the FXGiants Hub before transferring money.

What leverage does FXGiants offer?

FXGiants advertises leverage up to 1:1000 on selected Live accounts, up to 1:500 on the Live Zero Fixed Spread Account and up to 1:200 on the STP/ECN accounts.

The leverage available to you may be lower depending on the instrument, account equity, volume and broker risk limits.

Can South African traders deposit in ZAR at FXGiants?

ZAR was not listed on the public funding page reviewed.

South African traders may need to deposit in a foreign currency, which can add bank fees and exchange-rate costs. Check the methods and currencies shown inside your Hub before funding.

How do I withdraw profits from FXGiants?

FXGiants support says the deposited amount can be returned through the payment method used, while profits are paid by bank wire.

Complete KYC early, verify your bank account, and ask about international transfer charges before requesting the withdrawal.

Does FXGiants offer a demo account?

Yes. The demo account lets traders practise on MT4 without risking real money.

It is useful for learning the platform and testing a strategy, but it does not fully reproduce live spreads, slippage, emotion, or the withdrawal process.

Does FXGiants offer Islamic accounts?

FXGiants publishes swap-free conditions for qualifying accounts and instruments.

The main account page states that the swap-free period is generally 30 calendar days for major pairs and 10 days for other instruments. Several ZAR pairs are excluded. Check the latest conditions before opening a trade.

Does FXGiants offer negative balance protection?

FXGiants says negative balance protection forms part of the client agreement, provided it is not manipulated.

Read the exact wording. The protection is subject to conditions and does not stop you from losing your full deposited balance.

Does FXGiants offer a Cent Account?

Yes. FXGiants promotes a Cent Account for smaller deposits and reduced market exposure.

Its full specifications were not included in the main public account table we reviewed. Ask for the latest contract size, spread, leverage, supported instruments, and minimum deposit before opening it.