Overall, NumberOne CM can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker and is considered low-risk with competitive trading fees and spreads. NumberOne CM has an overall trust score of 70 out of 99.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

?️Regulated and trusted by the VFSC. ?️1032 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️Available for South African Traders ??

Category Details 💰 Minimum Deposit Standard account: from $10 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus bonus (e.g., ~35%) and re-deposit bonus (~25%) available; terms & conditions apply (volume requirements, withdrawal conditions) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads: Standard: from ~0.8 pipsECN: from 0.5 pips + commission ~$2.5 per lot on ECN accounts 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals (e.g., Perfect Money, Skrill, Neteller), cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.), and bank transfer. Instant deposits; withdrawals typically processed same day (many within ~2 hours). Broker does not charge; external provider fees may apply. 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) available on desktop, mobile, and web versions. 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by Mwali International Services Authority (MISA) (license BFX2024134) and oversight claimed in some sources; also regulatory oversight from Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) 🔐 Trust Score Mixed trust signals — spreads and platform positively reviewed by some traders; review sites note limited regulation (offshore), occasional withdrawal concerns, and lower oversight. Independent user reviews generally report competitive trading conditions with some variability in customer experience ⏱️ Payout Schedule instant; withdrawals are generally processed same day or within a few hours depending on method and verification completion. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

NumberOne CM Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Regulated Offshore broker Flexible funding methods Spreads are not the tightest Range of deposit currencies supported Limited range of tradable financial instruments MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 offered Deposit and withdrawal fees charged Islamic Account option offered on the Standard Account Cryptocurrency trading not supported

Overview

NumberOne CM is a fully licensed and regulated forex and CFD broker that offers traders from around the world comprehensive trading conditions and the ability to trade in a variety of financial instruments.

NumberOne CM prides itself on offering a safe and secure trading environment to traders, with the assurance that all client funds are kept secure in segregated accounts.

Featured Offered

N1CM offers competitive trading conditions with low spreads from 0.1 pips, leverage up to 1:1000, and commission-free options on selected accounts.

Traders gain access to Forex, indices, commodities, shares, metals, and cryptocurrencies via MT4 and MT5 across desktop, web, and mobile.

The broker highlights secure funding, fast execution, negative balance protection, ongoing bonuses, educational resources, and multilingual global customer support.

NumberOne CM Customer Reviews

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.0 out of 5 on Trustpilot (based on ~637 reviews) generally positive but with a significant portion of negative experiences noted. Reviews distribution: ~66% 5-star, ~14% 4-star, ~20% 1-star. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed satisfaction: many traders report competitive trading conditions, low spreads, and helpful support, but a meaningful subset report withdrawal delays or issues and dissatisfaction with how complaints are resolved. 📞Customer Service Many reviewers praise responsive, helpful support (especially for technical issues), though others describe slow or inconsistent response times. Withdrawal support experiences vary widely

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited direct broker reviews; community discussions focus on trading conditions, spreads, and execution quality rather than formal ratings. Neutral-to-mixed sentiment overall. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly critical feedback, with frequent complaints related to withdrawals, account disputes, and offshore regulation concerns. Some positive trading condition mentions, but outweighed by negative reports. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Sparse volume of reviews. Feedback is mixed, highlighting ease of account setup and platforms, alongside concerns about transparency and fund withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed public sentiment. Some users praise customer support and trading experience, while others report dissatisfaction with withdrawals and response times. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Limited South Africa–specific feedback. Reviews tend to be complaint-driven, focusing on service and payout concerns rather than trading performance. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Generally positive overall rating driven by strong 4–5 star reviews citing spreads and platforms, but offset by a notable share of 1-star complaints related to withdrawals and trust issues. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

NumberOne CM Safety and Security

NumberOne CM is registered in Vanuatu with corresponding regulation and authorisation from the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC).

The financial services industry is consistently under increasing scrutiny and demands to ensure that traders have a safe, sound, and financially viable environment.

NumberOne CM maintains a segregated capital structure where client funds are maintained in dedicated, segregated client fund accounts.

These accounts are held by third-party entities, and the funds are managed completely separately from any and all of the internal capital of NumberOne CM.

Is my money safe with N1CM?

N1CM claims client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from company funds. The broker provides secure funding options, negative balance protection, and follows industry-standard encryption to safeguard deposits and trading activity, aiming to protect traders from financial risks.

How secure is trading on N1CM platforms?

N1CM uses advanced encryption and reliable infrastructure on MT4 and MT5 platforms, ensuring order execution and personal data protection. Real-time pricing from liquidity providers prevents manipulation, offering traders a transparent, secure, and trustworthy trading environment for Forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies.

NumberOne CM at a glance

Broker's Name NumberOne CM 📍 Headquartered Vanuatu 📅 Year Founded 2018 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities VFSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 💳 Deposit Options Credit/Debit Card FasaPay China UnionPay Perfect Money Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Bitcoin Cash Dogecoin WebMoney E-payments Association QIWI Wallet OK Pay Bank Wire Transfer Bank Wire (China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam) N1CM Prepaid Card 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Card FasaPay China UnionPay Perfect Money Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Bitcoin Cash Dogecoin WebMoney E-payments Association QIWI Wallet OK Pay Bank Wire Transfer Bank Wire (China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam) N1CM Prepaid Card 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Commodities Indices Stocks 📱 OS Compatibility Web, desktop, mobile 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, French, Russian, Turkish, Thai, Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

NumberOne CM Account Types

NumberOne CM offers traders a choice between three different types of accounts. Each of these trading accounts cater for traders who have differing levels of experience, skill, and knowledge. The live trading account that traders can expect with NumberOne CM is:

Demo Account

Standard Account

ECN Account

Standard Account

The Standard Account is the mid-range account type, which is the most popular for its competitive trading conditions and range of benefits. The features of this account are:

Standard Account Minimum deposit of $10 (146 ZAR) and no maximum deposit Variable spreads from 1.2 pips EUR/USD Commission-free trading Flexible leverage up to a maximum ratio of 1:1000 Minimum trade volume from 0.01 lots Maximum trade volume of 50 lots Trade execution in less than 1 second Between market and instant execution 5-digit pricing Stop-out level of 30% Margin call of 100% 0 pip stop and limit levels Access to forex majors and minors, metals, indices, energies, and CFDs Base account currency – USD Access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on web, desktop, and mobile

ECN Account

The ECN Account was developed specifically for professional traders who need the best possible trading conditions. The features of this account are:

ECN Account Trade execution in less than 0.5 seconds Market execution 5-digit pricing Stop-out level of 30% Margin call of 100% 0 pip stop and limit levels Access to forex majors and minors, metals, indices, energies, and CFDs Base account currency – USD Access to MetaTrader 4 and 5 on web, desktop, and mobile Minimum deposit of $10 (146 ZAR) and no maximum deposit Variable spreads from 1.2 pips EUR/USD Commissions of $5 (73 ZAR) per lot Flexible leverage up to a maximum ratio of 1:1000 Minimum trade volume from 0.01 lots Maximum trade volume of 50 lots

Demo Account

The features that traders can expect from their NumberOne CM demo account will depend on the account type that traders demo, along with what the broker makes available for demo purposes.

What account types does N1CM offer?

N1CM provides multiple account types tailored for different traders, including Standard, ECN, and VIP accounts. Each account varies in spreads, leverage, commissions, and minimum deposit, allowing beginners and experienced traders to choose options that best suit their trading strategies.

How do I choose the right N1CM account type?

Choosing an N1CM account depends on your trading style, capital, and experience. Standard accounts suit beginners, ECN accounts offer tighter spreads and faster execution for active traders, while VIP accounts provide premium features, personalized support, and enhanced trading conditions for professionals.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

How to set up an Account – Step by Step

To register an account with NumberOne CM, traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on “Account”

Traders can navigate to the official NumberOne CM website and select the option to register a Account from the homepage.

Step 2: Fill out the form

Traders will be redirected to an online application where they must provide their first and last name, email address, and cellphone number, and click on Join Now.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

NumberOne CM Fees and Spreads

NumberOne CM’s spreads start from 1.2 pips EUR/USD. The spread list that traders can expect from NumberOne CM starts from 1.2 pips.

that traders can expect from NumberOne CM starts from 1.2 pips. These spreads will depend on the financial instrument that traders trade, the market conditions on the day of trading, and the type of trading account that traders use.

The commissions charged by NumberOne CM are only applied to the ECN Account, with commissions from $5 (73 ZAR) charged per lot traded.

🔍 Category 📊 Details 📉 Spreads Competitive spreads starting from 0.1 pips, designed to reduce overall trading costs across major and minor instruments. 💰 Commissions 0% commission on selected account types, allowing traders to focus on spread-only pricing where applicable. ⚡ Price Execution No requotes — prices displayed reflect real-time market rates received directly from liquidity providers. 🏦 Liquidity Model N1CM acts purely as an intermediary, prioritising client execution quality rather than price manipulation. 🔄 Trading Transparency Market-based pricing with no dealer intervention, supporting fair and transparent trading conditions. 📈 Cost Efficiency Tight spreads help traders retain more profits by minimising transaction costs and slippage. 🤝 Client-Focused Approach Trading conditions built around accountability, reliability, and long-term trust with clients. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

What are the trading spreads at NumberOne CM?

NumberOne CM offers competitive spreads starting from 0.1 pips on major Forex pairs. These tight spreads are designed to reduce trading costs, enabling traders to maximize profits while enjoying transparent, real-time pricing directly from liquidity providers.

Does NumberOne CM charge commissions or hidden fees?

Certain account types at NumberOne CM are commission-free, meaning clients only pay the spreads. There are no hidden charges, and all pricing is transparent, with real-time market rates and no requotes, ensuring fair execution and minimal trading costs for all instruments.

NumberOne CM Deposit and Withdrawal

NumberOne CM supports a variety of global and local funding methods to make it easy to deposit and withdraw money into your trading account.

You can fund your account with bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e ‑ wallets, and multiple cryptocurrencies, often without deposit fees.

Withdrawals are processed through the same methods used for deposits and usually take several business days to complete, depending on payment type and verification status.

You must complete identity verification and use payment details that match your account.

📦 Aspect 💡 Details 💳 Deposit Methods Bank wire, credit/debit cards, e‑wallets, and 10+ cryptocurrencies supported with no deposit fees; funds typically reflect instantly or within minutes. 💰 Withdrawal Methods Same methods as deposits (crypto, cards, bank transfers); minimum withdrawal usually $10 and processing generally 3–5 business days. ⏱ Processing Times Deposits are fast (often instant); withdrawals vary by method — crypto/ e‑wallets can be quicker, bank transfers take longer. 🪪 Verification Required Identity verification must be completed prior to withdrawal requests. 🔐 Security Measures Only account holders can deposit and withdraw; third‑party transfers are not permitted.

How do I deposit or withdraw funds with N1CM?

Log in to your secure client area, select “Finance”, then choose Deposit or Withdraw and your preferred method. N1CM supports cards, bank transfers, e‑wallets, and crypto, with no deposit fees; some bank withdrawals may incur external charges.

Are there conditions for withdrawing funds at N1CM?

You must complete identity verification before requesting withdrawals. Withdrawals use the same methods you deposited with. Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn, but profits from trades are eligible once verification and terms are satisfied.

NumberOne CM Trading platforms

NumberOne CM offers traders a choice between two of the most popular, user-friendly, innovative, and powerful trading platforms, namely:

MetaTrader 4 – web, desktop, and mobile devices

MetaTrader 5 – web, desktop, and mobile devices

🌐 Feature 🖥️ MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 🚀 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📊 Indicators Available 30 built‑in technical indicators 38 built‑in technical indicators for deeper analysis 📅 Timeframes 9 timeframes 21 timeframes for detailed charting 💹 Graphical Objects 31 graphical tools 44 graphical tools enhancing visual analysis 🔁 Economic Calendar Not built‑in Integrated economic calendar 📈 Pending Orders 4 types 6 types for advanced order control ⚙️ Programming & EAs Supports EAs with MQL4 Supports advanced EAs with MQL5 (OOP) 🕹️ Strategy Tester Single‑threaded testing Multi‑threaded testing for faster optimization 📱 Device Support Desktop, Web, Mobile Desktop, Web, Mobile 📊 Market Access Focused on forex/CFDs Broader multi‑asset support (Forex, CFDs, etc.) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 is the most popular trading platform for forex, CFDs, and futures. With this trading platform, traders can easily analyse the dynamics of trading instruments, execute trades, and create and use programs for automatic trading.

The MetaTrader 4 terminal has an all-encompassing solution and provides traders with innovative, customisable charting capabilities in 9 timeframes with more than 50 built-in technical indicators and a range of trading tools to refine trading.

MetaTrader 4 is available on several different devices, and account integration across all of these is seamless, allowing traders to use different devices as it suits their circumstances.

MetaTrader 5

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does N1CM offer?

MetaTrader 5 is a multi-asset trading platform that allows for the trade in several asset classes. MetaTrader 5 is known for offering superior tools for a more comprehensive price analysis, the use of algorithmic trading, and social trading opportunities through copy trading. MetaTrader 5 also offers traders Market Depth and support of superior accounting systems, including netting and hedging. MetaTrader provides additional trading tools, timeframes on charts, and overall increased capabilities to provide traders with a competitive, dynamic trading environment.

NumberOne CM provides MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) for desktop, web, and mobile devices. Both platforms support advanced charting, automated trading, technical indicators, and multiple order types, allowing traders flexibility and convenience across all markets.

Can I use automated trading on N1CM platforms?

Yes, N1CM supports Expert Advisors (EAs) and algorithmic trading on MT4 and MT5. Traders can deploy custom scripts, automated strategies, and backtesting tools, enabling seamless execution of complex trading plans without manual intervention while maintaining real-time market connectivity.

Forex Trading Guides

NumberOne CM provides comprehensive Forex Trading Guides designed to help traders of all levels improve their market knowledge and trading skills.

These guides cover essential topics such as forex fundamentals, technical and fundamental analysis, trading strategies, risk management, and market psychology.

Whether you are a beginner learning basic concepts or an experienced trader refining strategies, the guides offer practical insights, examples, and tips to make informed trading decisions and navigate the global forex market effectively.

Range of Markets

NumberOne CM offers a wide range of markets with competitive spreads and reliable pricing sourced from a Tier 1 Bank & Broker Liquidity Pool, ensuring fair execution for all traders.

Clients can access over 50 forex pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics, with EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/JPY being the most traded. In precious metals, tight spreads are offered on XAU/USD and XAG/USD.

🌐 Market 📝 Available Instruments 📈 Most-Traded CFDs 💱 Forex 50+ major, minor & exotic pairs EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY 🪙 Precious Metals Gold, Silver & more XAU/USD, XAG/USD 🛢 Commodities Oil, Natural Gas, Copper USOIL, UKOIL, NATGAS, COPPER 📊 Indices 10 Global Indices US30, US100, GER40, US500 🏢 Shares Global company CFDs Tesla, Amazon ₿ Cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP 24/7 BTC/USD, ETH/USD

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

NumberOne CM vs Hantec Markets vs GT247 – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 🥇 NumberOne CM 🥈 Hantec Markets 🥉 GT247 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 None None 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes No ➕ Max. Leverage 1:1000 1: 500 for professionals 1:25 💵 Currency Pairs 52 50 66 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

N1CM – Promotions Overview

NumberOne CM currently runs promotional bonus programs that give traders additional trading capital when they fund their accounts.

These include a 35% First Deposit Bonus for new clients and a 25% Redeposit Bonus for subsequent funding, each credited instantly to boost usable margin.

Both offers are subject to verification and specific bonus terms and conditions.

🎁 Promotion 🖥️ MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 🚀 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 🆕 First Deposit Bonus New verified account holders receive an instant 35% bonus on their first deposit, helping increase trading capacity by adding extra margin to the account. Up to $5,000 🔁 Redeposit Bonus Existing clients receive a 25% credit bonus when they fund their account again after the initial deposit, enhancing available funds for trading. Up to $5,000

What promotions does N1CM offer?

N1CM offers promotional bonuses, including a first deposit bonus and a redeposit bonus. The first deposit bonus adds extra trading margin on your initial funding, while the redeposit bonus credits additional funds on subsequent deposits according to the promotional terms.

How do I qualify for N1CM bonuses?

To qualify for N1CM promotional bonuses, you must open and verify a live trading account, make a qualifying deposit that meets minimum requirements, and comply with the specific bonus terms. Verification and adherence to promotion rules are essential for eligibility.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Awards & Recognition

NumberOne CM (N1CM) highlights a series of industry accolades that reflect its focus on customer service and trading execution.

According to the broker’s official site, N1CM has been recognised with awards for Best Customer Service in both 2020 and 2021, along with honours for Best Forex Execution and Best Forex & CFD Trading Platform across multiple years (2020, 2021, 2022).

These awards are presented by various sector bodies such as THE BROKER AWARDS, Finance Magnums, and FNC London, underscoring the company’s efforts to deliver strong support and competitive trading environments.

Education Resources

N1CM offers downloadable eBooks that help traders learn the fundamentals of forex and CFD trading, including basics, technical analysis, strategies, and market insights.

The Glossary provides a comprehensive list of common trading terms to improve understanding of industry language and concepts.

📘 Resource 🖥️ MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 🚀 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📚 eBooks Practical trading guides covering forex fundamentals, technical strategies, and market analysis, available for download to build trading knowledge. Learn trading principles and improve decision-making. 📖 Glossary A comprehensive list of forex and trading terminology, explaining popular financial terms and abbreviations. Quickly understand trading lingo and concepts.

Customer Review

Many users report positive trading experiences with N1CM, praising competitive spreads, low trading costs, fast execution, and support for various strategies

On Trustpilot, N1CM holds an overall 4.0/5 rating with roughly 66% five‑star and 14% four‑star reviews, indicating many satisfied clients, though about 20% are one‑star negative ratings.

Positive feedback often emphasizes tight spreads, good leverage, a variety of tradable instruments, and decent support, with some traders reporting quick and successful withdrawal processing.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Conclusion NumberOne CM is a regulated offshore broker that offers traders competitive trading conditions and some unique trading solutions. NumberOne CM caters to both beginner and professional traders by providing dynamic trading accounts, powerful trading platforms, comprehensive training and education, and trading in several asset classes. One great advantage that NumberOne CM has is the ultra-low minimum deposit, which is required to register a trading account, even an ECN Account, which often attracts a high minimum deposit from competitors. The spreads that NumberOne CM offers are not as tight as those of other brokers, but the commissions that are charged are exceptionally low.

Disclaimer

NumberOne CM warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading carry a substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with NumberOne CM, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. NumberOne CM warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss. Movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable, hence NumberOne CM cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is NumberOne CM?

NumberOne CM (N1CM) is a global forex and CFD broker offering trading in currencies, commodities, indices, shares, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies, with access via MetaTrader platforms, competitive spreads, and promotional bonuses for eligible clients.

Which trading platforms does N1CM support?

N1CM supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) on desktop, web, and mobile. Both platforms include advanced charting, technical indicators, and automated strategy support for traders of all experience levels.

What instruments can I trade with N1CM?

Clients can trade forex pairs, commodities, indices, shares, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies, providing diversified exposure to multiple financial markets from a single trading account.

What are N1CM’s spreads and commissions?

N1CM offers competitive spreads, some as low as 0.1 pips, and commission‑free trading on certain accounts. Prices are direct from liquidity providers and executed without re‑quotes to minimize trading costs.

How do I open an account with N1CM?

To open an N1CM account, complete online registration, verify identity documents as required, choose an account type, and deposit funds. Verification ensures compliance with regulatory and security standards.

What educational resources does N1CM provide?

N1CM offers eBooks, a trading glossary, and market analysis tools aimed at helping traders build foundational knowledge, improve technical understanding, and decode financial market terminology.

Does N1CM offer bonus promotions?

Yes. N1CM provides bonus promotions, including a first deposit bonus and a redeposit bonus, which add bonus margin to eligible accounts according to specific promotional terms and verification requirements.

How do I deposit or withdraw funds?

Clients can deposit and withdraw via supported payment methods listed on the N1CM client portal. Withdrawal processing times vary by method and require account verification to ensure secure transactions.

Is customer support available?

N1CM offers multilingual customer support through email, live chat, and help desk channels to assist with account setup, platform issues, funding queries, and general trading questions.

Is trading with N1CM safe?

N1CM operates under offshore regulation and implements measures such as secure funds handling, negative balance protection, and encrypted systems. Traders should understand regulatory scope, risk factors, and their own jurisdiction’s protections before trading.