Overall, this FXDD review conducted in South Africa shows that FXDD is a trustworthy broker and a regulated entity within the European Union. FXDD was founded in 2002 and is a financial services company that offers retail, corporate, and institutional clients vast investment opportunities

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

?️ Regulated and trusted by the MFSA ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $200 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None 💸Fees Deposits: generally no deposit fees 📉Spreads & Commissions Withdrawal: first per month free; extra withdrawals $40; wires < $100 may incur $25–$50 fee 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, others via portal. No 3rd-party deposits permitted. 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), WebTrader, Mobile platforms 🛡️Regulation MFSA, and FSC 🔐Trust Score Independent review gave ~80/99 (moderate) trust score; user review platforms show mixed/poor experience. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed typically within a few business days (method-dependent); first monthly free; others charged and may take 1–3+ days. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXDD Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated US Clients are not allowed Client funds are segregated Leverage of 1:30 is restricted for EU Clients Member of the Investor Compensation Scheme No fixed spread accounts Commission free accounts Ultra ECN or professional tiers often require significant minimum capital. Trading central There are various deposit/withdrawal methods

Overview

FXDD makes use of ECN-based technology. FXDD provides clients with low spreads and no commission fees that are charged.

FXDD serves over 400,000 clients, and its transacted volume is up to $7.3 trillion. FXDD offers traders competitive prices and trading conditions.

Provision is also made for a variety of trading platforms available for a series of devices and web browsers.

As a broker that has been around for over 21 years, FXDD has built up a noteworthy reputation through its provision of superior service.

Featured Offer

FXDD is a well-established online forex and CFD brokerage with over 20 years of industry experience, serving more than 450,000 traders across 124 countries.

With a client-centric approach, FXDD offers competitive pricing, secure pricing execution, and access to flexible, world-class trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, and mobile trading apps to suit a variety of trading styles and strategies.

Traders benefit from tight spreads, fast execution, multilingual customer support, and high-quality educational resources, market analysis, and insights designed to support both new and seasoned investors.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

FXDD Customer Reviews

Customer feedback for FXDD is mixed and reflects a wide range of trader experiences.

Some users acknowledge the broker’s long tenure in the industry and its history of providing access to MetaTrader platforms and global markets.

However, a significant portion of reviews highlight serious concerns with account access, delayed or unfulfilled withdrawals, and limited responsiveness from customer support, with multiple traders reporting prolonged communication issues and difficulties retrieving funds.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 1.7 – 2.1 out of 5 (based on Trustpilot and Reviews.io aggregated ratings) 👏Customer Satisfaction Majority negative reviews; approximately 63–70% 1-star ratings and low recommendation rate (~23%) 📞Customer Service Mixed feedback: some positive comments about responsiveness, but many reports of unresponsiveness and withdrawal issues

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed user reviews; some traders report service and withdrawal issues, while a minority share positive experience with platform and execution. Platform, pricing, and support scores vary widely among individual reviewers Approx. 1–3/5 (varied) Moderate rating based on community feedback; some comments note withdrawal delays and customer support frustrations, while some traders cite successful usage and withdrawals. Approx. 1.7/5 (177+ reviews Predominantly negative user reviews with frequent complaints about withdrawal delays, customer service communication issues, and account access problems; minority positive comments exist but are overshadowed by criticism. Approx. 1.5–1.7/5

FXDD Safety and Security

FXDD is part of an EU company that not only complies with certain law requirements, but also holds an Investment Service Category 3 license with MFSA, along with a Group Licence and Authorization, which is authorized and regulated by the FSC in Mauritius and the FSA in Labuan & SBS in Peru .

FXDD provides services within the EEA zone as a European regulator, and it is also registered with the partner EU authorities, which are regulated and authorized by the MiFID .

FXDD is a trustworthy partner, and clients can be assured of protection at every stage when using this broker. Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, which prohibit FXDD from using these funds for any reason.

🔍 Safety Aspect 🏛️ Regulatory Status MFSA, and FSC 📜 EU License (MFSA) Holds an Investment Services Category 3 License issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). 🌍 International Regulation Authorized and regulated by the FSC (Mauritius), and License issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). 🇪🇺 EEA Compliance Provides services across the European Economic Area (EEA) under EU regulatory standards. ⚖️ MiFID Registration Registered with partner EU authorities and compliant with MiFID regulations for investor protection. 🔐 Client Fund Protection Client funds are held in segregated accounts, fully separated from company operating capital. 🚫 Misuse Prevention Segregation rules strictly prevent FXDD from using client funds for any operational or business purpose. 🧾 Operational Transparency Regulatory oversight ensures transparent operations, reporting, and compliance with financial laws. 🤝 Trust & Reliability Multi-jurisdiction regulation and EU compliance position FXDD as a trusted and credible broker. 🛡️ Overall Security Level Strong – clients are protected at every stage, from deposit handling to trade execution.

Is FXDD regulated?

Yes. FXDD is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. It also holds licenses in Labuan and Peru, providing oversight and legal authorization for trading services across multiple jurisdictions.

What does FXDD regulation mean for traders?

Regulation by bodies like MFSA and FSC means FXDD must follow financial laws, segregate client funds, and meet reporting standards. However, these regulators are considered mid-tier compared to top regulators like FCA or ASIC, so protections may vary.

FXDD at Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Malta 📅 Year Founded 2002 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities MFSA, and FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, American Samoa, Angola, Belarus, Bermuda, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Congo, Democratic Republic of the, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Korea (Democratic People's Republic of), Lebanon, Libya, Marshall Islands, Puerto Rico, Russian Federation, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Virgin Islands (U.S.), Yemen, Zimbabwe ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 💳 Deposit Options Credit cards Bank wires Neteller Skrill Zotapay Crypto & more depending on the region 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit cards Bank wires Neteller Skrill Zotapay Crypto & more depending on the region 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FXDD WebTrader OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, stock, commodities, indices, On-Exchange Stocks & ETFs, Futures 📱 OS Compatibility PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Multilingual 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

FXDD Accounts

FXDD provides traders with two account options, namely the Standard and Premium accounts. 🧾 Feature 🔎Premium Pricing (ECN) 🔎Standard Pricing Spreads Tightest / ultra-low raw spreads Low spreads (variable) Commission Minimal commission (charged separate) None (spread-only) Minimum Deposit From $200 From $200 Lot Size From 0.01 lots From 0.01 lots Supported Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY USD, EUR, GBP, JPY EA Friendly Yes Yes Scalper Friendly Yes Yes Price Improvements / Order Execution — Price improvements on limit orders, no partial fills Typical EUR/USD Spread 0.2–0.4 pips (roughly)¹ 1.8–2.1 pips (indicative)¹ Best For Active / high-volume / scalpers Beginners / cost-conscious traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What types of trading accounts does FXDD offer?

FXDD provides multiple live trading accounts, including Standard and ECN/Premium — the Standard account has competitive spreads with no commission, while the ECN/Premium account offers tighter raw spreads with commission-based pricing for active traders.

Can I try FXDD before funding a live account?

Yes — FXDD offers a demo account that lets you practice trading with virtual funds in real market conditions. It’s ideal for testing platforms, strategies, and different account types without risking real money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

FXDD Spreads and Fees

There is no minimum deposit required at FXDD when opening either a Standard Pricing or a Premium account.

There are marked-up variable spreads with an absence of commission fees when choosing a Standard Pricing Account.

There are also fees involved with withdrawals after the first withdrawal of every month, which is covered by FXDD . Further withdrawals are charged an additional $40.

Traders also need to take note of rollover or overnight fees if positions are held longer than a day. These fees are determined by each financial instrument.

In addition, FXDD also charges an inactivity fee should the account be inactive on a quarterly basis. This fee is either equal to the lesser remaining balance in the trader’s account or $30.

💱 Fee / Cost Item 📊 What It Means 🔍 Details 💸 Spreads – Standard Account Difference between buy & sell price (no commission) Variable spreads, often wider (e.g., majors ~1.8–1.9 pips)¹ 💰 Spreads – Premium / ECN Account Ultra-tight raw spreads (commission applies) Tight spreads starting very low (e.g., ~0.2–0.4 pips)¹ 📈 Commission – Standard Fee per trade volume None (built into spreads)¹ 💵 Commission – Premium Fee for ECN pricing Charged per lot (e.g., $5.98 per round turn)¹ ⏱️ Swap / Overnight Fees Cost (or credit) for holding positions overnight Charged on all accounts; varies by pair & direction (platform shows Swap Long/Short values) 🪙 Deposit Fees Cost to fund your account Typically none (FXDD doesn’t charge deposit fees)³ 🏦 Withdrawal Fees Cost to withdraw funds First monthly withdrawal free; additional charges can apply (e.g., ~$40)³ 🛑 Inactivity Fee Fee if no trading for long period Yes, after 90 days of inactivity (monthly scale)³ 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What types of spreads and fees does FXDD charge?

Spreads are the difference between the buy and sell prices of an instrument. FXDD offers variable spreads and two main pricing models: a Standard account with low spreads and no commission, and a Premium/ECN account with ultra-tight spreads plus a small commission per trade. Both models incur swap/overnight fees if you hold positions past the trading day.

What fees should traders expect besides spreads?

In addition to spreads, FXDD may charge commissions on Premium/ECN accounts (e.g., around $5.98 per round-turn lot), overnight swap fees, and inactivity fees after 90 days without trading. No hidden trade fees are applied.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

FXDD Trading Platform

FXDD offers traders a choice between trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which are offered on both mobile and web platforms.

FXDD also offers FXDD WebTrader and FXDD Mobile, which can be used.

Platform 📊MetaTrader 4 Industry-standard FX and CFD trading platform with advanced charting, EAs (Expert Advisors), customizable tools, available on desktop, web, and mobile. 💹MetaTrader 5 Next-generation MetaTrader with expanded order types, deeper analysis tools, multi-asset access and advanced strategy capabilities. 🌐FXDD WebTrader Browser-based platform no download needed; one-click execution, scripting, advanced charting, access from any device. 📱FXDD Mobile Mobile trading app for iOS/Android; fast order management, technical indicators, alerts, and charts on the go

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 features also include:

An interface that is highly customizable

Access to real-time price quotes

9 chart timeframes

3 chart types

The option of enabling one-click trading

Alerts and notifications

The option to automate trading

More than 50 technical indicators, and several more

MetaTrader 5

This is the upgrade on MetaTrader 4, and although the features are standard to those of its predecessor, MT5 has several more functions, such as:

Additional graphical charting tools

More technical indicators

More time frames

Ability to use a multi-currency strategy tester, and more

MetaTrader 5 mobile provides users with the ability to trade financial instruments while on the go.

This platform features the same as that of the desktop platform and can be downloaded from relevant app stores for devices using Android and iOS software.

FXDD WebTrader

Intuitive web-based interface

Easy access to a variety of markets anytime and from anywhere

Simple enough to be used by beginner traders

Offers a variety of charting tools catering to traders who are more experienced

Customisable charting

Scripting and indicators are readily available

One-click order execution is supported on this trading platform, and several more

FXDD Mobile

FXDD's proprietary platform, FXDD Mobile, offers traders a cutting-edge trading experience right at their fingertips.

With its interactive app and easy-to-use interface, both beginners and experienced traders can navigate the platform effortlessly.

What sets FXDD Mobile apart is its commitment to customer value

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does FXDD offer?

FXDD provides multiple trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), WebTrader for browser access, and FXDD Mobile for trading on the go, supporting advanced charting, order execution, and customizable tools for various trader styles.

Can I trade on FXDD platforms on any device?

Yes, FXDD platforms are available on desktop, web, and mobile (iOS & Android), allowing traders to access markets anytime, manage orders, and view live charts across devices with responsive interfaces and advanced analytics.

FXDD Deposit and Withdrawal

The depositing of funds can be done using a debit /Credit card, Neteller, UnionPay , Wire Transfer, or other methods, depending on the traders' jurisdiction. Currencies in which deposits can be made include USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, USDT, and BTC.

Deposits and withdrawals may not be done using third-party payments. Deposits that are made into the trading account must be under the same name in which the trading account was registered.

When withdrawals are made, traders need to acknowledge that the first withdrawal in each calendar month is not charged as FXDD covers the costs, but withdrawals afterwards will be charged an additional $40.

In addition, the minimum amount that can be drawn is set at $100. Withdrawals can be made by visiting the client portal on the website and requesting a withdrawal.

💳 Aspect 💰 Deposit Fees No fees charged by FXDD for deposits. 🏦 Withdrawal Fees First withdrawal free each calendar month; additional redemptions incur $40 fee. 💸 Wire Transfer Fees For bank wires under $7,000, a $50 fee may apply. 🔢 Small Wire Fee Withdrawals under $100 may incur an extra $25 fee. 📅 Withdraw Any Time Clients can request withdrawals at any time via the customer portal. 🔄 Return Method Rule Withdrawn funds are returned via the same method they were originally deposited. 💳 Accepted Funding Methods Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller (availability may vary by region). 🕐 Processing Time Typically 1–2 business days after request and verification. ⚠️ Third-Party Rule Third-party deposits are not accepted; funds must match the client account. 💤 Inactivity Fees Accounts with no trading activity over 90+ days may face monthly inactivity charges. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Can I deposit or withdraw funds with FXDD?

Yes. FXDD allows deposits through the customer portal with no deposit fees. You can withdraw funds anytime, and redeemed funds are returned the way they were received. Third-party deposits are not accepted.

Are there fees for FXDD withdrawals?

FXDD covers the first withdrawal free each calendar month. Additional withdrawals incur a $40 fee. Bank wire withdrawals under $7,000 may have a fee, and amounts under $100 may carry a smaller extra charge.

FXDD Markets

FXDD provides traders with access to a multi-asset trading environment from a single account, spanning Forex, Metals & Energies, Stocks & Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

This broad suite of markets lets traders diversify strategies across global financial instruments on desktop and mobile platforms, with competitive pricing and deep liquidity 24/5.

📊 Market Category 💡 Details / Examples 🌍 Forex (FX) Trade major, minor and exotic currency pairs 24/5 in the world’s largest financial market. 🪙 Metals Precious metals including Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum, Palladium. ⚡ Energies Energy commodities such as Oil and Natural Gas, known for volatility. 📈 Indices Major global indices for broad market exposure (e.g., S&P, DAX, FTSE). 📊 Stocks Single stock CFDs including popular equities like Apple, Amazon, Tesla. 💻 Cryptocurrencies CFD trading on crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin. 🔄 CFD Instruments Broad contracts-for-difference on multiple underlying assets with varying leverage. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What markets can I trade with FXDD?

FXDD offers a broad range of tradable markets, including Forex (major, minor, exotic pairs), Metals & Energies, Stocks, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies, all accessible from a single trading account.

Can I trade crypto and stocks on FXDD?

Yes — FXDD supports Cryptocurrency CFDs like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and stock CFDs such as Apple, Amazon, and Tesla, enabling diversified trading across multiple global asset classes.

FXDD Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 $5 USD $100 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes (region-dependent) Yes No ➕ Max. Leverage Up to 1:30 Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:400 💵 Currency Pairs 80+ 50+ 55+ 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education

The trading guides provided by FXDD can aid not only beginners in understanding the trading community but can also serve as a point of reference for more intermediate and experienced traders.

These trading guides can either be downloaded as a PDF or can be viewed online

FXDD also offers live trading and education programs, which are regularly scheduled, and provision is made for weekly live video sessions.

FXDD also provides a Glossary and a section for FAQs that covers a variety of topics, along with access to questions that are more frequently asked pertaining to trading, the services FXDD provides, and other topics.

Customer Support

FXDD provides support to its clients 24 hours a day, from Sunday 5 PM to Friday 4:55 PM EST.

FXDD can be contacted telephonically or via email.

Alternatively, clients can also fill in a request form on the ‘Contact Us’ page, which will allow a support team member to contact the client, or clients can make use of the Live Chat function, which is available on all pages of the website.

Research

FXDD makes provision for a variety of research tools, such as:

Trading Central Which provides traders not only with quality technical analysis, but also with fundamental analysis. This can be accessed through the client portal on the website and via the MetaTrader 4 indicator plugin. Trading Calculators There is a range of calculators that can be used to calculate margin values, position sizes, Fibonacci levels, and several others. FXDD also provides Virtual Private Servers. The VPS is only free of charge to traders who maintain a minimum balance of $2,500 along with trading a minimum of 5 lots per month. With the VPS, traders can run their trading platform 24/7. MetaQuotes also provides traders with access to an Economic Calendar, which not only displays the latest economic news but also previous, forecasted, and actual results pertaining to such news releases.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

FXDD's excellence can be reflected by the most recent awards won by the broker:

'Most Reputable Forex Broker' - Dubai Forex Expo 2026

'Most Transparent Broker - Europe' - Forex Ratings 2026

'Best FX Provider MENA' - Dubai Forex Expo 2026

'Best Customer Service Broker' - Forex Traders Summit 2026

Conclusion FXDD is not only a trusted broker but also a reputable one due to its compliance with some of the highest operational standards. In addition to this, FXDD offers traders competitive prices, spreads, and trading conditions that set it apart from its peers. The trading platforms are simple, yet effective in meeting the needs of traders of various experience levels. The educational tools, along with research tools, not only cater to beginner traders but also serve as tools and a point of reference for experienced traders.

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Disclaimer

Due to the high level of risk involved with trading financial instruments, it may not be suitable for all traders. Leverage levels also involve an additional level of risk that must be considered.

Traders need to not only their objectives pertaining to investment, but also their level of experience and their risk tolerance. The high level of risk involved may result in losses that exceed the initial deposit.

Should traders deem it necessary, they may seek advice from independent financial advisors to aid them in evaluating their objectives and tolerance to risks before they make any decisions that may cause loss or damage, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FXDD, and what services does it provide?

FXDD is a global financial brokerage founded in 2002, offering online trading in foreign exchange (forex), CFDs on currencies, indices, commodities, and other instruments. It serves retail and professional clients using multiple platforms with multilingual support and execution technology.

How long has FXDD been operating, and where is it recognised?

FXDD has over twenty years of industry experience and is recognised in more than 120 countries, serving a global customer base of hundreds of thousands. It emphasises fair pricing, execution performance, and client-first service across markets.

Which trading platforms does FXDD support?

FXDD supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), FXDD WebTrader, and mobile applications for Android and iOS, offering flexible trading tools for different strategies and devices, including charting and order management features for diverse trader needs.

Is FXDD regulated, and are client funds protected?

FXDD’s European entity is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) under MiFID II, which includes client fund segregation. Regulations and protections vary by entity and jurisdiction; always verify the specific regulatory status for your region.

What account types does FXDD offer to traders?

FXDD offers multiple account types, including Standard and Premium (ECN) accounts with varying spreads and fees. Options may include demo accounts for practice, swap-free Islamic accounts, and leverage tailored to different trading styles and experience levels.

What are the typical costs and fees associated with FXDD trading?

FXDD’s pricing includes spreads and, for some accounts, commission fees. There may be inactivity fees after long dormancy and withdrawal or transfer fees under certain conditions. Always review current fee schedules before trading.

How do I open and fund an FXDD trading account?

To open an FXDD account, complete an online application, upload required identification documents, and fund your account through available channels such as bank transfer, debit or credit card, or supported e-wallet options through the client portal.

What customer support does FXDD provide?

FXDD offers multilingual customer support via phone, email, and live chat, with representatives available to assist new and existing clients. Support quality can vary, so always document communications and verify responsiveness for critical issues.

Can I practise trading before using real funds at FXDD?

Yes. FXDD typically provides demo accounts that allow prospective traders to practise trading with virtual funds. Demo accounts help users learn platforms, test strategies, and understand market behaviour without financial risk.

What risks should traders know about when using FXDD?

Trading forex and CFDs carries significant risk, including rapid losses due to leverage. Client funds are at risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Review all risk disclosures, understand instruments, and consider independent financial advice before trading.