Overall, Friedberg can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker and is considered low-risk. Friedberg Direct has an overall trust score of 60 out of 99. Friedberg Direct is powered by FXCM technology and does not provide any investment advice or recommendations.

Friedberg Direct ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: CIR Start Trading Read Review

?️ Regulated and trusted by the CIR. ?️ 1014 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit Typically around USD 5,000 for individual accounts; higher for corporate/joint accounts (approx. $10,000). 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up or welcome bonus currently offered. 💸Fees Commissions on trading can apply (e.g., around USD/CAD 10 per lot round trip on forex); additional service/admin fees may apply. 📉Spreads & Commissions Offers tight spreads (e.g., from ~0.2 pips on major forex pairs) plus commission; pricing depends on instrument and account. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals No deposit fees typically charged; withdrawal fee applies for bank wire transfers; processing commonly takes 1–5 business days. 🖥️Platforms Provides MetaTrader 4, sometimes MT5, NinjaTrader, and proprietary platforms. 🛡️Regulation CIR 🔐Trust Score Mixed trust score (~60/100) in some broker reviews; regulated status supports credibility but user experiences vary. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals via bank transfer typically clear in 1–5 business days; times vary by method and region. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Friedberg Spider Chart

Pros and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated No US clients Quality educational and research tools High minimum deposit

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Friedberg Direct is a Canadian company founded in 1971 with headquarters in Toronto.

Friedberg Direct is a Canadian company founded in 1971 with headquarters in Toronto. Friedberg Direct is a division of Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd and is driven by FXCM and AVATrade technology.

It is a family-owned business and specializes in managing money in non-traditional asset classes. Today, it manages assets for a wide variety of retail and institutional investors.

The company operates a No Dealing Desk, and all accounts opened are held with Friedberg Direct.

Featured Offered

Friedberg’s website highlights a comprehensive range of financial services and investment solutions centered on experienced money management and investor support.

The firm offers full brokerage and dealer services that help clients make both short‑term and long‑term financial decisions, including access to a variety of funds such as multi‑sector, global‑macro hedge, and asset allocation funds, alongside traditional registered investment options like RRSP and TFSA products in bonds, stocks, and mutual funds with professional advisory support.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Offers various accounts including Individual, Joint, Corporate, Partnership, Trust, and LLC accounts; demo accounts may be available for practice. ⚖️ Leverage Offers up to ~1:50 leverage, in line with Canadian regulatory limits. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads (e.g., from ~0.6 pips on major pairs) with commissions applied per lot; spreads and commission structure depend on instrument and account. 🌐 Instruments Offered Provides access to forex pairs, CFDs on commodities, indices, stocks, futures, and options (availability may vary). 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and proprietary platforms (e.g., Trading Station); mobile and web versions available. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not offered; no widely available swap-free or Sharia-compliant accounts. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not typically offered as a standard feature; users must arrange their own VPS for automated trading if needed. 👥 Copy Trading Not available as a native feature; no built-in social/copy trading system on the main platforms. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are segregated from corporate funds, and accounts are protected under the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) up to specified limits. 📋 Regulatory Oversight CIR

Friedberg Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of Friedberg Direct online reflect a mixed experience among traders.

Some users praise the broker for a reliable platform execution, helpful customer support, and efficient deposit and withdrawal processes, noting that trades and account issues were managed well and support staff responded effectively.

Other traders report frustrations with withdrawal delays, account verification delays, and challenges related to regulatory margin requirements, suggesting that these factors affected their overall satisfaction.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Mixed average ratings — some review aggregators show around overall due to diverse feedback, while a small sample from review sites indicates a ~3.8/5 👏Customer Satisfaction Varied feedback: some traders praise reliability and platform stability, others cite frustrations with high minimum deposits, support response quality, and service clarity. 📞Customer Service Mixed reviews — a few clients report helpful and responsive support, while others complain about slow responses, poor technical support quality, and issues with document verification or withdrawals.

Friedberg Direct ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: CIR Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited direct reviews for Friedberg Direct, as the platform is mainly used for performance tracking rather than broker ratings. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed feedback, with some users appreciating regulation and platform stability, while others raise concerns about withdrawals and support responsiveness. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Very few user reviews available; feedback is limited and not broadly representative of overall client experience. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviews often mention strong regulation and professional services, balanced by comments on high minimum deposits and slower customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Sparse presence with limited reviews; some neutral to mildly negative feedback related to service delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed sentiment overall, with positive notes on security and trading platforms, alongside criticism of customer service and account processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Friedberg Safety and Security

Friedberg Direct is part of Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd and is also a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the Canadian Exchanges, and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

The company clears trades through a subsidiary within the FXCM Group of companies, but the Group does not control or own any part of Friedrich Direct.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing CIR 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Yes — client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from the broker’s operating funds, helping ensure client money isn’t used for internal activities. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Required to meet regulatory capital adequacy standards set by IIROC; no public credit rating is typically published. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Crypto trading is not standard on Friedberg Direct; therefore there’s no crypto‑specific account security measures. 📈 Negative Balance Protection No 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Required to comply with regulatory reporting and audits under IIROC and CIPF frameworks, including capital calculations and compliance reporting.

How secure are my funds with Friedberg Direct?

Friedberg Direct keeps client funds in segregated accounts, separate from company assets, ensuring they are protected even in unlikely financial difficulties. The brokerage adheres to Canadian regulatory standards, providing added security and peace of mind for traders.

What measures does Friedberg Direct use to protect account information?

Friedberg Direct employs robust security protocols, including encryption, secure login systems, and regulatory compliance monitoring. These measures safeguard sensitive personal and financial data, preventing unauthorized access and ensuring that clients’ trading activities remain private and secure.

Friedberg at a Glance

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquarters Toronto 📅 Year Founded 1971 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CIR 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US 📌 Accounts Individual Account Joint Account Corporate Account Partnership Trust LLC ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1: 50 👉 Sign Up Bonus No 💰 Minimum Deposit $5000 USD / R 80000 ZAR 💳Fees No Deposit or withdrawal fees 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer, Credit cards, Debit Cards, E-transfer, PayPal 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer, Credit cards, Debit Cards, E-transfer, PayPal 📊 Platform Types Proprietary Trading Station, MetaTrader4, and Ninja Trader 📶 OS Compatibility Microsoft Windows, Smartphones, iPad, Web, Desktop 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex pairs, CFD commodities, CFD stock indices, CFD single stock, CFD bonds, CFD FX options, and CFD commodity options. 💬 Languages supported on Website English 💬 Customer Support Languages English ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Friedberg Accounts

Friedberg Direct accounts provide traders with access to global financial markets through a regulated Canadian brokerage, allowing individuals to open both live trading accounts and practice/demo accounts for familiarization before risking real capital.

These accounts support trading forex and CFD instruments on advanced platforms with real‑time pricing, charting tools, and risk management features, giving users the flexibility to trade across multiple markets from a single registration.

Live Trading Account (Standard Real Account)

A Live Trading Account with Friedberg Direct allows you to trade real markets with real funds once your identity and verification requirements are completed.

It gives access to forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more through powerful trading platforms.

Clients benefit from regulated Canadian oversight, segregated client funds, and participation in investor protection schemes, with personalized trading conditions that reflect current market pricing and liquidity.

Demo (Practice) Account

The Demo Account is a risk‑free practice environment that lets you trade with virtual funds to test strategies, learn platform tools, and gain confidence without risking real money.

It mirrors real market conditions, including pricing and execution, so you can simulate live trading before funding a real account.

This account is ideal for beginners learning trading basics and experienced traders trialing new strategies before applying them in live markets.

Active Trader Account

The Active Trader Account is tailored to high‑volume traders and experienced investors who trade frequently.

This account type offers discounted pricing, lower spread and commission costs based on trading volume, and dedicated technical support from specialist teams.

Active Trader clients can also leverage API trading tools for automated strategies or custom execution systems, making this account suitable for professional traders seeking optimized conditions and deeper service support.

Islamic (Swap‑Free) Account

Friedberg Direct provides Islamic or swap‑free trading accounts designed for clients who require compliance with religious principles that prohibit overnight interest charges.

These accounts operate without traditional swap fees for holding positions, allowing eligible traders to participate in markets while respecting their faith‑based requirements.

Specific conditions may apply if positions are held beyond certain durations, maintaining integrity with regulatory and platform standards.

Currency Denominated Accounts (CAD and USD)

Clients may choose to base their trading accounts in different currencies, such as Canadian dollars or US dollars, which can help simplify funding, withdrawals, and risk planning relative to their home currency.

Currency‑denominated accounts reduce the need for frequent exchange rate conversions and help traders manage capital more effectively across the instruments they trade on the platform.

Multiple Trading Accounts Under One Registration

Under a single registration with Friedberg Direct, traders have the flexibility to open multiple trading accounts with different base currencies or platform preferences.

This enables more organized strategy management, easier segmentation of risk per strategy, and the ability to test or operate with varied trading approaches simultaneously while managing all accounts from one unified login dashboard.

Friedberg Direct ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: CIR Start Trading Read Review

What types of accounts does Friedberg Direct offer?

Friedberg Direct provides several account types to suit different trader needs, including individual, joint, corporate, and registered accounts. Each account type offers access to trading forex, CFDs, stocks, and commodities, with features tailored to personal or business investment goals.

How do I open an account with Friedberg Direct?

To open an account, clients must complete identification and verification procedures, providing personal and financial information. This ensures compliance with Canadian regulations and investor protection rules, allowing users to trade safely while gaining full access to the broker’s trading platforms and services.

How to open a Friedberg account - step by step

Step 1 – Register an account

Navigate to the Friedberg Direct website home page and select your country of residence and the website link provided.

Step 2 – Open an account

The client will be redirected to the FXCM page.

Select the country and trading platform, and click on Begin Application.

Step 3 – Open an account

Choose the option to "open a live account.

Similar to a bank, to register a forex trading account with Friedberg Direct for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow Friedberg Direct to ascertain that you submitted the correct details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

Clients will receive an acknowledgment form to complete and return via email.

Step 4 – Complete Information

Complete all the personal information requested.

Friedberg Fees, Spreads & Commissions

Costs and fees depend on different factors, like spreads and margins, and Friedberg Direct clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the ask rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position. Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position,n, and the leverage applied to your trading account.

Friedberg Direct offers a tight spread starting at 0.2 pips on the benchmark EUR/USD currency pair, plus a commission of CAD 10 per lot traded round trip on the forex trading account.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Combination of spreads + commission model — variable spreads plus low per‑lot commission (e.g., around CAD 0.07–0.90 per 1 k units per side depending on currency pair). 💰 Required Min Deposit Varies by account type: ≈ USD 250 / CAD 300 for basic retail accounts; much higher (~USD 5,000+) for traditional/professional account types. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Withdrawal fees apply (e.g., on bank wire requests) — charged by the broker, processing times vary. 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees charged by the broker (third‑party bank/processor fees may still apply). 📝 Average Spread Competitive spreads — e.g., around 0.2–0.6 pips on EUR/USD, though variable based on market conditions and account type. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What fees does Friedberg Direct charge for trading?

Friedberg Direct charges commissions based on the instrument and trade size, with no hidden fees. Clients also may encounter overnight financing or rollover fees for certain contracts. All charges are clearly disclosed to ensure transparency and help traders manage costs effectively.

How competitive are Friedberg Direct’s spreads and commissions?

Friedberg Direct offers tight bid‑ask spreads through access to global liquidity providers, minimizing trading costs. Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions, but overall, the combination of low commissions and competitive spreads provides an efficient and cost‑effective trading environment for all clients.

Friedberg Trading platforms

Friedberg Direct provides clients with access to multiple modern trading platforms that cater to different trading styles and experience levels.

These include industry‑standard platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which are known for their advanced charting tools, custom indicators, automated trading options, and cross‑device accessibility, allowing traders to analyse markets and execute trades from desktop, web, or mobile.

In addition, Friedberg Direct offers its own proprietary Trading Station platform, designed with powerful analytical tools, various order types, and easy‑to‑use features that support both technical and fundamental trading approaches.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is one of the most widely used trading platforms globally, known for its intuitive interface and reliable performance for forex and CFD trading.

With Friedberg Direct’s MT4, you can analyze charts, apply technical indicators, execute trades, and manage risk within a highly customizable environment.

The platform supports automated trading through Expert Advisors, allowing users to design, test, and run algorithms that trade on their behalf.

MT4 is available on desktop computers and mobile devices, so traders can stay connected and responsive wherever they are.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is the next-generation version of MT4, offering enhanced features designed for more advanced traders. It expands on its predecessor with additional timeframes, more built-in technical indicators, a larger variety of order types, and improved analytical tools for in-depth market study.

MT5 also supports automated trading strategies using its native programming language, making it ideal for traders who want both flexibility and powerful execution options.

Like MT4, it is available on desktop, web, and mobile platforms, ensuring continuous access to the markets.

Trading Station

Trading Station is Friedberg Direct’s proprietary platform that combines advanced analytical tools with a user-friendly interface.

It includes easy-to-understand charts, numerous technical indicators, multiple order types, and customizable watchlists, delivering a professional environment for traders who prioritize technical analysis.

The platform is available on desktop and web, letting users execute trades, track performance, and adapt strategies without needing external software. Its design balances powerful functionality with accessibility for different experience levels.

WebTrader / Web Trading Platform

The WebTrader platform lets you trade directly from your browser without installing any software, making it a convenient choice for traders who want simplicity and immediate access.

The interface is clean and easy to use, with essential charting tools, order capabilities, and real-time pricing that enable quick decision-making.

Because it runs in a browser, WebTrader works on many operating systems and devices, giving you flexibility to monitor and place trades from nearly any internet-connected computer.

AvaOptions (Options Trading Platform)

AvaOptions is a dedicated options trading platform available through Friedberg Direct that specializes in vanilla options on forex.

It provides interactive chart-based trading, risk visualization tools, and multiple strategy capabilities so traders can analyze potential profit and loss across various market scenarios.

Whether you want to trade calls, puts, or combination strategies, this platform supports detailed positioning and risk management features on both desktop and mobile.

TradingView Integration

While not a proprietary Friedberg Direct platform, clients can integrate their trading accounts with TradingView’s charting environment.

TradingView offers advanced, real-time charting tools with a large library of indicators, social trading ideas, and powerful visual analytics.

This integration gives traders a sophisticated charting experience that connects directly to their Friedberg Direct account for seamless execution from a familiar third-party interface.

Friedberg Direct ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: CIR Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does Friedberg Direct offer?

Friedberg Direct provides clients with access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, offering advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and automated trading options. Both desktop and mobile versions are available, allowing traders to manage positions and monitor markets from anywhere.

Can I trade on Friedberg Direct platforms using mobile devices?

Yes, Friedberg Direct’s trading platforms are fully optimized for mobile devices. Traders can execute orders, monitor account balances, analyze charts, and receive real-time market updates on smartphones or tablets, ensuring flexibility and convenience without being tied to a desktop computer.

Friedberg Deposit and Withdrawal

Friedberg Direct offers a variety of secure deposit and withdrawal methods to make funding your trading account straightforward and efficient once your account is fully verified and approved.

You can fund your account using major options such as credit cards, direct bank wire transfers, debit cards, or digital payment methods, with deposits usually appearing in your trading balance quickly, depending on the method and verification status.

Wire transfers may take several business days to fully arrive, and first‑time credit card deposits can take a short time for security checks before showing in your account.

Friedberg Direct ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: CIR Start Trading Read Review

How can I deposit funds into my Friedberg Direct account?

Depositing funds into a Friedberg Direct account is straightforward. Clients can use bank wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, or other approved methods. All deposits are processed securely, and funds are credited promptly, ensuring clients can begin trading without delays.

What are the options and conditions for withdrawing funds from Friedberg Direct?

Friedberg Direct allows withdrawals via bank wire or electronic transfer. Withdrawals are processed after account verification and are subject to any applicable fees or processing times. The brokerage ensures security and transparency, giving clients confidence that their funds are returned efficiently.

Leverage

Leverage enables a trader to get a much larger exposure to the market the person is trading than the amount deposited to open the trade.

Leveraged products, such as forex trading, magnify a trader’s potential profit - but also increase the potential loss.

Leverage is expressed as a ratio, for instance, 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1. Assuming that you have $1 000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate to 500:1.

Margin is the collateral to cover any credit risks that may arise during trading operations. It is expressed as the percentage of position size (e.g. 5% or 1%), and you need to have enough funds in your trading account to ensure sufficient margin.

Friedberg vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

🔎 Broker Established Established in 1971 Established in 2008 Established in 2009 💵 Min. Deposit $5000 USD / R80000 ZAR $1 USD / R16 USD $5 USD / R80 ZAR 💳 Inactivity Fee No Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 🎉 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Friedberg’s research offerings include a comprehensive suite of market‑focused publications and analytical pieces designed to inform investors about trends, performance, and market dynamics.

Their Quarterly Reports provide in‑depth analysis of investment program results and portfolio rationale, while Focus on Futures delivers fundamental insights into commodity futures markets.

The Tech Talk Reports apply technical analysis to various financial and commodity markets, provoking thoughtful perspectives on price movements.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Friedberg Direct, as part of the Friedberg Mercantile Group, benefits from a long history in financial markets in which affiliated funds and investment products have been recognized in industry‑wide award competitions, including earlier Canadian investment award events where Friedberg Global‑Macro Hedge Fund and the parent firm received accolades for performance and market excellence

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli serves as a Senior Account Manager, providing expert guidance and personalized support to clients, ensuring they navigate trading and account management efficiently and confidently. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently report receiving excellent assistance from Aristos Panteli, highlighting his responsiveness, professionalism, and ability to resolve inquiries effectively, which makes the trading experience smooth and reliable. ⭐ I have worked with many different… I have worked with many different account managers before, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his attentiveness, knowledge, and dedication, making interactions productive and reassuring for both new and experienced traders.

Conclusion Friedberg has formed a relationship with FXCM and AVATrade, which allows Canadians access to their suite of products. The broker is regulated by the IIROC, Canadian Exchanges, and CIPF, which ensures the safety of client funds. The broker offers a choice of accounts and trading platforms that are user-friendly and efficient. Spreads are tight with reliable execution.

Disclaimer

Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposit, and therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Friedberg Direct?

Friedberg Direct is a Canadian online brokerage offering access to trading forex, CFDs, stocks, and commodities. It provides regulated trading platforms, strong investor protections, and services tailored to both beginner and experienced traders, ensuring secure and efficient market access.

Is Friedberg Direct regulated and safe?

Friedberg Direct is fully regulated under Canadian financial authorities and participates in investor protection programs. Client funds are kept in segregated accounts separate from company funds, ensuring security, transparency, and regulatory compliance to protect traders’ investments in all market conditions.

What trading instruments does Friedberg Direct offer?

Friedberg Direct provides trading across multiple instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrency CFDs. Traders can speculate on global market price movements without owning the underlying assets, gaining flexibility and access to a wide range of financial opportunities.

Which trading platforms are available with Friedberg Direct?

Friedberg Direct supports the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, along with web and mobile access. These platforms provide real-time market data, charting tools, technical indicators, and automated trading capabilities to suit a variety of trading strategies for all experience levels.

What is required to open an account with Friedberg Direct?

To open an account, clients must meet identification and regulatory requirements, providing personal and financial information. This ensures compliance with legal standards, protects the brokerage and client, and confirms that traders are suitable and ready to participate in online markets.

How much do I need to deposit to start trading?

The minimum deposit depends on the chosen account type and currency. It is designed to allow clients to trade responsibly, maintain sufficient margin, and comply with regulatory standards while ensuring access to a variety of markets and trading opportunities.

What fees and costs are involved with Friedberg Direct?

Trading costs primarily involve spreads, which vary depending on market conditions and instruments traded. There are no hidden commissions on standard trades, though administrative or inactivity fees may apply under certain circumstances, all of which are disclosed clearly before account opening.

How does Friedberg Direct protect client funds?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from company assets. The brokerage participates in investor protection schemes, ensuring coverage for client funds within specified limits. This structure enhances security and instills confidence for traders using the platform.

Does Friedberg Direct offer educational resources?

Yes, Friedberg Direct provides a variety of educational resources, including articles, videos, and webinars. These materials help traders understand financial markets, develop strategies, improve trading skills, and gain confidence when participating in online trading across multiple instruments.

How can I contact Friedberg Direct support?

Customer support is available through phone, email, and live chat during business hours. Support staff assist with account inquiries, trading questions, technical issues, and complaints, providing prompt and professional guidance to ensure a smooth and reliable trading experience.