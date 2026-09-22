  Canada Broker Banner   The Top 6 Best Forex Brokers in Canada revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best Forex Brokers accepting Canadian Traders. This is a complete listing of the 6 Best Forex Brokers in Canada   In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

  • The Best Regulated Forex Broker in Canada
  • The Best Forex Brokers in Canada for Beginners
  • Forex Trading in Canada - Reviews
  • How to Start Forex Trading in Canada
  • Is Forex Trading Legal in Canada?
  • Forex Brokers accepting Canadian Clients

   

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - A Definition

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada

(IIROC) is a non-profit, national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and trading activity in Canada.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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6 Best Forex Brokers in Canada (2026) – A Comparison

🔎 Broker📌 IIROC Regulation🚀 Open an Account💰 Minimum Deposit💯 Trust Score
🥇 CMC Markets✅ Yes👉 Open Account$$0 USD99
🥈 EigtCap✅ Yes👉 Open Account$100 USD98
🥉 Forex.com✅ Yes👉 Open Account$100 USD82
🏅 Interactive Brokers✅ Yes👉 Open Account$100 USD98
📍 Oanda✅ Yes👉 Open Account$0 USD91
🥇AvaTrade✅ Yes👉 Open Account$100 USD93
 

6 Best Forex Brokers in Canada (2026)

  1. CMC Markets - Overall, Best Broker in Canada
  2. EightCap - IIROC Regulated Forex Broker
  3. Forex.com - High Canadian Trust Score
  4. Interactive Brokers - Best Mobile Trading Experience
  5. Oanda - Low CAD Minimum Deposit
  6. AvaTrade -  Best Globally Regulated Broker

 

1. CMC Markets

CMC Markets Review

  CMC Markets has been providing forex trading and CFD services to Canadians since 2007. It is held by CMC Markets Canada Inc. and overseen by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). As long as you are a client of a CIPF member, the fund will protect your investment up to CAD 1 million. The service provides investors with more than 330 forex pairs, more than 40 indices, 110 commodities, 4000 stock shares, and 70 ETFs. Users may select between the easy-to-use Next Generation platform, which includes advanced graphics, and the world-famous MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. An account at CMC Markets can be opened without having to make a minimum deposit.    

Overview

🔎 BrokerCMC Markets CTA logo
📌Regulation and LicensesRegulated by CIRO (formerly IIROC) also licensed by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), MAS (Singapore), BaFin (Germany), FMA (New Zealand)
💰BonusesNo bonuses offered due to regulatory restrictions
⏰Support Hours24/5 via phone, email, and live chat
📈Trading PlatformsNext Generation (web-based), MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
📉Account TypesCFD Trading, FX Active, Corporate Accounts
💴Base CurrenciesCAD, USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, SGD, NOK, NZD, PLN, SEK
💹SpreadsFrom 0.3 pips (variable); FX Active account offers 0.0 pips on major pairs with commission
📊LeverageUp to 33:1 for currency pairs varies for other instruments
💵Currency PairsOver 330 forex pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs
💶Minimum Deposit0 USD
💷Inactivity Fee$10/month after 12 months of inactivity
💻Website LanguagesEnglish, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Swedish, Norwegian, Chinese
💰Fees and CommissionsSpreads and commissions apply FX Active account charges $2.50 per $100,000 traded
🤝Affiliate ProgramYes
🅰️ScalpingYes
🅱️HedgingYes
⚙️Trading InstrumentsForex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, treasuries
🚀Sign up👉 Open Account
  CMC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well-regulated by strict entitiesUS clients not accepted
Client funds kept in segregated accountsSpreads are marked-up
FSCS memberFixed spreads not provided
MetaTrader 4 Nextgen supportedNo social trading
 

Is CMC Markets regulated in Canada?

Yes, CMC Markets is regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), ensuring full compliance with Canadian financial standards and client protection requirements.  

Does CMC Markets support CAD trading accounts?

Yes, CMC Markets offers the Canadian dollar (CAD) as a base currency option, allowing Canadian clients to trade without incurring currency conversion fees.  

2. EightCap

EightCap Review

  EightCap can be summarized as a trustworthy broker. EightCap is regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySec, and SCB. EightCap offers a Standard Account and a Raw Account, both with options for trading on the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms.    

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 EightCap
📝 RegulationAustralian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB)
💰 Min Deposit$100 USD / R1600 ZAR
➕ Max Leverage1:30 (ASIC) / 1:500 (SCB)
💻 Trading Desk TypeMarket Maker / Dealing Desk
🖥️ Trading platformsMetaTrader4 / MetaTrader5
☪️ Islamic AccountNo
🆓 Demo AccountYes
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
⚙️Standard Account Yes
💱Base CurrenciesAUD USD EUR NZD
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Raw Account offers spreads as low as 0.1 pips, Standard Account has wider spreads
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
  eightcap  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesSlim Product Selection
Quick Account ApplicationLimited Research
Free Deposit and WithdrawalLack of Investor Protections
 

What is Eightcap’s leverage for SA traders?

Eightcap offers leverage of up to 1:500 for South African clients, depending on the account type and instrument, allowing greater market exposure with smaller capital.  

Can I use EAs (Expert Advisors) on Eightcap?

Yes, both MT4 and MT5 on Eightcap fully support Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies, making it ideal for algo traders.  

3. Forex.com

Forex.com Review

  Forex.com is a global FX and CFD broker that forms part of StoneX Group Inc. The StoneX group is a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting, and disclosure.    

Overview

🔎 BrokerForex.com CTA logo
💰 Min. Deposit$100 USD
🔁 Spreads from0.1
🔽 Commissions Yes
▶️ Forex$5 USD per round lot
🛑 Inactivity Fee$15 monthly after 12 months
💳 Deposit FeeThird-Party
💳 Withdrawal FeeThird-Party
💻 Trading PlatformsMT4 / MT5 / Proprietary
🆓 Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountNo
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  Forex.com Landing Page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited to Forex and CFDs
Variety of Currency PairsHigh Stock CFD fees
Diverse technical toolsNot user friendly
 

Is Forex.com trusted in Canada?

Yes, Forex.com is regulated by CIRO in Canada, offering high trust through client fund protection, transparent pricing, and reliable platform performance.  

Does Forex.com offer MT4 or MT5?

Yes, Forex.com supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, in addition to its own powerful proprietary web and mobile platforms.  

4. Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Review

  Interactive Brokers offers its services in over 200 countries across the globe.  The main advantages of choosing to trade with Interactive Brokers include low commissions and access to premier technology.    

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 Interactive Brokers
💰 Min. Deposit$0 USD
☪️ Islamic Account✅ Yes
🆓 Demo Account☑️ Yes
📈 Max Leverage1:5 - 1:400
✴️ Institutional Accounts✅ Yes
👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts☑️ Yes
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Interactive Brokers Landing Page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of productsExtremely complex desktop trading platform
Many great research toolsComplicated account opening process
Regulated by several authoritiesHigh inactivity fee
 

Is Interactive Brokers good for forex trading in Canada?

Yes, Interactive Brokers offers competitive spreads, institutional-grade liquidity, and advanced tools suited for professional and retail Canadian forex traders.  

Can I trade forex on the IBKR mobile app?

Yes, the IBKR mobile app provides seamless access to forex, allowing Canadian users to monitor markets, execute trades, and analyze trends on the go.  

5. Oanda

Oanda Review

  Oanda is a trusted global brand that is best known for its reputation and quality market research on offer. Oanda is extremely well-regulated and supports third-party features for an impressive overall offering.    

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 Oanda
💰 Min. Deposit$0 USD
🆓 Demo Account✅ Yes
4️⃣ MetaTrader4✅ Yes
⛔ Stop Loss✅ Yes
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Oanda Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated in multiple major jurisdictions (US, UK, Japan, etc.)Fewer account types compared to some brokers
Competitive spreads, especially for major pairsLacks deposit bonuses or promotions common with other brokers
Offers the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary platform Oanda TradeHigher costs on some CFD products (non-Forex instruments)
Flexible for new traders with no minimum deposit requirement Lower leverage limits for clients in regulated regions like the US and Europe
Extensive educational tools and market analysisSpreads can widen during volatile market conditions
API access for developers and algo tradersSmaller selection of tradable instruments (e.g., limited exotic pairs)
Fast order execution with no dealing desk Charges fees for certain withdrawal methods (especially for non-bank transfers)
One of the few brokers offering Forex trading in the USFewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to other brokers
No hidden fees; spreads and costs are clearDoesn't offer a built-in social or copy trading platform
 

What is Oanda's minimum deposit for Canadian traders?

Oanda does not require a minimum deposit for Canadian clients, making it highly accessible for traders who want to start with a small capital.  

Is Oanda regulated in Canada?

Yes, Oanda is registered with CIRO and operates legally in Canada, offering transparency, client fund protection, and local customer support.  

6. AvaTrade

AvaTrade Review

  In Canada, AvaTrade works together with Friedberg Direct, a division of the established Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd. As a result of this partnership, Canadian traders can use AvaTrade’s innovative trading solutions like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, and AvaOptions, while following the country’s rules. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) supervises Friedberg Direct, which also belongs to the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). As a result of this partnership, traders are able to trade various instruments like forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and options, all securely and under regulation.    

Overview

📌 CategoryDetails
🛡️ Regulatory Status and LicensingLicensed by multiple global regulators but not in Uganda
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal in UgandaSupports bank transfers, cards, e-wallets, and mobile money where available
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
💹 Spreads & CommissionsSpreads from 0.0 pips on some accounts; commissions from $2 on indices
📈 Leverage & MarginUp to 1:2000 leverage; varying margin requirements
🇺🇬 UGX AccountsNot available
📱 Mobile Trading UsabilityAvaTradeGO app with one-click trading and market sentiment tools
⚡ Execution & SlippageFast trade execution; slippage can occur during volatile market conditions
🧾 Account TypesCent, Classic, VIP, Zero Spread, Islamic, Demo
☎️ Local Support (Uganda)No dedicated Ugandan support team
💼 Asset Classes53 forex pairs, plus stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto
🕌 Islamic AccountsAvailable but with conditions on holding positions swap-free
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons
Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay)Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
Award winnerQuarterly and annual inactivity fees
Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etcCostumer support is not available 24/7
Negative balance protectionNo bonus for EU based clients
20% welcome bonusNo US clients accepted
Education contentSpread is higher then others brokers
Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade)Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer
 

Is AvaTrade available in Canada?

Yes, AvaTrade partners with Friedberg Direct to offer services in Canada, ensuring full regulatory compliance under CIRO and investor protection.  

Which trading platforms does AvaTrade support?

AvaTrade offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, and WebTrader, catering to all experience levels from mobile to desktop.  

Conclusion

Choosing the best forex broker in Canada depends on regulation, how reliable it is, and what trading conditions it Really, choosing a top forex broker in Canada depends on regulation, reliability, and trading conditions. All the brokers featured here, such as CMC Markets, OANDA, Forex.com, Fortrade, Interactive Broker, and AvaTrade, are all overseen by CIRO (formerly IIROC), making sure they follow strict rules and are safe to use. You will find $0 minimum deposits plus strong platforms in CMC Markets and OANDA, and at AvaTrade and Forex.com, there are varied tools and account choices. No matter what your experience is, these brokers give you a secure place for forex trading in Canada.   You might also like:  Admiral Markets Review You might also like:  ForTrade Review You might also like:  Forex.com Review You might also like:  Interactive Brokers Review You might also like:  Oanda Review  

Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in the loss of capital.  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is CMC Markets regulated in Canada?

Yes, CMC Markets is fully regulated by CIRO, providing Canadian traders with a secure, transparent, and compliant trading environment across various asset classes and platforms.  

Does ForTrade support Canadian traders?

Absolutely. ForTrade is CIRO-regulated and offers tailored services to Canadians, including CAD-based accounts, competitive spreads, and educational tools on WebTrader and MT4.  

Can I trust Forex.com in Canada?

Yes, Forex.com holds CIRO registration and provides secure fund handling, low spreads, and access to MT4, MT5, and its own high-performance trading platforms.  

Is Interactive Brokers suitable for mobile forex trading?

Yes, Interactive Brokers is renowned for its mobile app, IBKR, which delivers full access to forex markets, research tools, and order management directly from your smartphone.  

Does Oanda require a minimum deposit in Canada?

No. Oanda allows Canadians to open accounts with no minimum deposit, making it a great option for beginners or those trading with limited capital.  

Can Canadians use AvaTrade legally?

Yes, AvaTrade partners with Friedberg Direct, a CIRO-regulated firm, to legally serve Canadian traders under full investor protection guidelines.  

What trading platforms does CMC Markets offer?

CMC Markets offers its award-winning Next Generation platform and MetaTrader 4, providing Canadian users with advanced charting, fast execution, and customizable tools.  

Does ForTrade offer demo accounts in Canada?

Yes, ForTrade provides a free demo account with CAD 10,000 in virtual funds, ideal for Canadian traders to practice strategies before trading live.  

What leverage is allowed on Forex.com in Canada?

Forex.com offers leverage up to 50:1 on major currency pairs in Canada, adhering to CIRO’s responsible trading regulations.  

Is AvaTrade good for diverse asset trading in Canada?

Yes, AvaTrade offers forex, stocks, crypto, indices, and more via multiple platforms, ideal for Canadian traders seeking multi-asset exposure under strong regulatory oversight.  

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