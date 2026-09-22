The Top 6 Best Forex Brokers in Canada revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best Forex Brokers accepting Canadian Traders. This is a complete listing of the 6 Best Forex Brokers in Canada. In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

The Best Regulated Forex Broker in Canada

in The Best Forex Brokers in Canada for Beginners

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- Reviews How to Start Forex Trading in Canada

Is Forex Trading Legal in Canada ?

? Forex Brokers accepting Canadian Clients

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - A Definition

(IIROC) is a non-profit, national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and trading activity in Canada.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best Forex Brokers in Canada (2026) – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 📌 IIROC Regulation 🚀 Open an Account 💰 Minimum Deposit 💯 Trust Score 🥇 CMC Markets ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $$0 USD 99 🥈 EigtCap ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $100 USD 98 🥉 Forex.com ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $100 USD 82 🏅 Interactive Brokers ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $100 USD 98 📍 Oanda ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $0 USD 91 🥇AvaTrade ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $100 USD 93

6 Best Forex Brokers in Canada (2026)

CMC Markets - Overall, Best Broker in Canada EightCap - IIROC Regulated Forex Broker Forex.com - High Canadian Trust Score Interactive Brokers - Best Mobile Trading Experience Oanda - Low CAD Minimum Deposit AvaTrade - Best Globally Regulated Broker

1. CMC Markets

CMC Markets has been providing forex trading and CFD services to Canadians since 2007. It is held by CMC Markets Canada Inc. and overseen by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). As long as you are a client of a CIPF member, the fund will protect your investment up to CAD 1 million. The service provides investors with more than 330 forex pairs, more than 40 indices, 110 commodities, 4000 stock shares, and 70 ETFs. Users may select between the easy-to-use Next Generation platform, which includes advanced graphics, and the world-famous MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. An account at CMC Markets can be opened without having to make a minimum deposit.

Overview

🔎 Broker 📌Regulation and Licenses Regulated by CIRO (formerly IIROC) also licensed by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), MAS (Singapore), BaFin (Germany), FMA (New Zealand) 💰Bonuses No bonuses offered due to regulatory restrictions ⏰Support Hours 24/5 via phone, email, and live chat 📈Trading Platforms Next Generation (web-based), MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 📉Account Types CFD Trading, FX Active, Corporate Accounts 💴Base Currencies CAD, USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, SGD, NOK, NZD, PLN, SEK 💹Spreads From 0.3 pips (variable); FX Active account offers 0.0 pips on major pairs with commission 📊Leverage Up to 33:1 for currency pairs varies for other instruments 💵Currency Pairs Over 330 forex pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs 💶Minimum Deposit 0 USD 💷Inactivity Fee $10/month after 12 months of inactivity 💻Website Languages English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Swedish, Norwegian, Chinese 💰Fees and Commissions Spreads and commissions apply FX Active account charges $2.50 per $100,000 traded 🤝Affiliate Program Yes 🅰️Scalping Yes 🅱️Hedging Yes ⚙️Trading Instruments Forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, treasuries 🚀Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated by strict entities US clients not accepted Client funds kept in segregated accounts Spreads are marked-up FSCS member Fixed spreads not provided MetaTrader 4 Nextgen supported No social trading

Is CMC Markets regulated in Canada?

Yes, CMC Markets is regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), ensuring full compliance with Canadian financial standards and client protection requirements.

Does CMC Markets support CAD trading accounts?

Yes, CMC Markets offers the Canadian dollar (CAD) as a base currency option, allowing Canadian clients to trade without incurring currency conversion fees.

2. EightCap

EightCap can be summarized as a trustworthy broker. EightCap is regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySec, and SCB. EightCap offers a Standard Account and a Raw Account, both with options for trading on the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms.

Overview

🔎 Broker 🥇 EightCap 📝 Regulation Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) 💰 Min Deposit $100 USD / R1600 ZAR ➕ Max Leverage 1:30 (ASIC) / 1:500 (SCB) 💻 Trading Desk Type Market Maker / Dealing Desk 🖥️ Trading platforms MetaTrader4 / MetaTrader5 ☪️ Islamic Account No 🆓 Demo Account Yes 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes ⚙️Standard Account Yes 💱Base Currencies AUD USD EUR NZD 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Raw Account offers spreads as low as 0.1 pips, Standard Account has wider spreads ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:500 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Slim Product Selection Quick Account Application Limited Research Free Deposit and Withdrawal Lack of Investor Protections

What is Eightcap’s leverage for SA traders?

Eightcap offers leverage of up to 1:500 for South African clients, depending on the account type and instrument, allowing greater market exposure with smaller capital.

Can I use EAs (Expert Advisors) on Eightcap?

Yes, both MT4 and MT5 on Eightcap fully support Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies, making it ideal for algo traders.

3. Forex.com

Forex.com is a global FX and CFD broker that forms part of StoneX Group Inc. The StoneX group is a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting, and disclosure.

Overview

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $100 USD 🔁 Spreads from 0.1 🔽 Commissions Yes ▶️ Forex $5 USD per round lot 🛑 Inactivity Fee $15 monthly after 12 months 💳 Deposit Fee Third-Party 💳 Withdrawal Fee Third-Party 💻 Trading Platforms MT4 / MT5 / Proprietary 🆓 Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account No 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited to Forex and CFDs Variety of Currency Pairs High Stock CFD fees Diverse technical tools Not user friendly

Is Forex.com trusted in Canada?

Yes, Forex.com is regulated by CIRO in Canada, offering high trust through client fund protection, transparent pricing, and reliable platform performance.

Does Forex.com offer MT4 or MT5?

Yes, Forex.com supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, in addition to its own powerful proprietary web and mobile platforms.

4. Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers offers its services in over 200 countries across the globe. The main advantages of choosing to trade with Interactive Brokers include low commissions and access to premier technology.

Overview

🔎 Broker 🥇 Interactive Brokers 💰 Min. Deposit $0 USD ☪️ Islamic Account ✅ Yes 🆓 Demo Account ☑️ Yes 📈 Max Leverage 1:5 - 1:400 ✴️ Institutional Accounts ✅ Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts ☑️ Yes 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of products Extremely complex desktop trading platform Many great research tools Complicated account opening process Regulated by several authorities High inactivity fee

Is Interactive Brokers good for forex trading in Canada?

Yes, Interactive Brokers offers competitive spreads, institutional-grade liquidity, and advanced tools suited for professional and retail Canadian forex traders.

Can I trade forex on the IBKR mobile app?

Yes, the IBKR mobile app provides seamless access to forex, allowing Canadian users to monitor markets, execute trades, and analyze trends on the go.

5. Oanda

Oanda is a trusted global brand that is best known for its reputation and quality market research on offer. Oanda is extremely well-regulated and supports third-party features for an impressive overall offering.

Overview

🔎 Broker 🥇 Oanda 💰 Min. Deposit $0 USD 🆓 Demo Account ✅ Yes 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 ✅ Yes ⛔ Stop Loss ✅ Yes 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated in multiple major jurisdictions (US, UK, Japan, etc.) Fewer account types compared to some brokers Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs Lacks deposit bonuses or promotions common with other brokers Offers the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary platform Oanda Trade Higher costs on some CFD products (non-Forex instruments) Flexible for new traders with no minimum deposit requirement Lower leverage limits for clients in regulated regions like the US and Europe Extensive educational tools and market analysis Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions API access for developers and algo traders Smaller selection of tradable instruments (e.g., limited exotic pairs) Fast order execution with no dealing desk Charges fees for certain withdrawal methods (especially for non-bank transfers) One of the few brokers offering Forex trading in the US Fewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to other brokers No hidden fees; spreads and costs are clear Doesn't offer a built-in social or copy trading platform

What is Oanda's minimum deposit for Canadian traders?

Oanda does not require a minimum deposit for Canadian clients, making it highly accessible for traders who want to start with a small capital.

Is Oanda regulated in Canada?

Yes, Oanda is registered with CIRO and operates legally in Canada, offering transparency, client fund protection, and local customer support.

6. AvaTrade

In Canada, AvaTrade works together with Friedberg Direct, a division of the established Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd. As a result of this partnership, Canadian traders can use AvaTrade’s innovative trading solutions like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, and AvaOptions, while following the country’s rules. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) supervises Friedberg Direct, which also belongs to the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). As a result of this partnership, traders are able to trade various instruments like forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and options, all securely and under regulation.

Overview

📌 Category Details 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing Licensed by multiple global regulators but not in Uganda 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal in Uganda Supports bank transfers, cards, e-wallets, and mobile money where available 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 💹 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on some accounts; commissions from $2 on indices 📈 Leverage & Margin Up to 1:2000 leverage; varying margin requirements 🇺🇬 UGX Accounts Not available 📱 Mobile Trading Usability AvaTradeGO app with one-click trading and market sentiment tools ⚡ Execution & Slippage Fast trade execution; slippage can occur during volatile market conditions 🧾 Account Types Cent, Classic, VIP, Zero Spread, Islamic, Demo ☎️ Local Support (Uganda) No dedicated Ugandan support team 💼 Asset Classes 53 forex pairs, plus stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto 🕌 Islamic Accounts Available but with conditions on holding positions swap-free 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+ You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay) Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted Award winner Quarterly and annual inactivity fees Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etc Costumer support is not available 24/7 Negative balance protection No bonus for EU based clients 20% welcome bonus No US clients accepted Education content Spread is higher then others brokers Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade) Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer

Is AvaTrade available in Canada?

Yes, AvaTrade partners with Friedberg Direct to offer services in Canada, ensuring full regulatory compliance under CIRO and investor protection.

Which trading platforms does AvaTrade support?

AvaTrade offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, and WebTrader, catering to all experience levels from mobile to desktop.

Conclusion

Choosing the best forex broker in Canada depends on regulation, how reliable it is, and what trading conditions it Really, choosing a top forex broker in Canada depends on regulation, reliability, and trading conditions. All the brokers featured here, such as CMC Markets, OANDA, Forex.com, Fortrade, Interactive Broker, and AvaTrade, are all overseen by CIRO (formerly IIROC), making sure they follow strict rules and are safe to use. You will find $0 minimum deposits plus strong platforms in CMC Markets and OANDA, and at AvaTrade and Forex.com, there are varied tools and account choices. No matter what your experience is, these brokers give you a secure place for forex trading in Canada. You might also like: Admiral Markets Review You might also like: ForTrade Review You might also like: Forex.com Review You might also like: Interactive Brokers Review You might also like: Oanda Review

Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in the loss of capital.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is CMC Markets regulated in Canada?

Yes, CMC Markets is fully regulated by CIRO, providing Canadian traders with a secure, transparent, and compliant trading environment across various asset classes and platforms.

Does ForTrade support Canadian traders?

Absolutely. ForTrade is CIRO-regulated and offers tailored services to Canadians, including CAD-based accounts, competitive spreads, and educational tools on WebTrader and MT4.

Can I trust Forex.com in Canada?

Yes, Forex.com holds CIRO registration and provides secure fund handling, low spreads, and access to MT4, MT5, and its own high-performance trading platforms.

Is Interactive Brokers suitable for mobile forex trading?

Yes, Interactive Brokers is renowned for its mobile app, IBKR, which delivers full access to forex markets, research tools, and order management directly from your smartphone.

Does Oanda require a minimum deposit in Canada?

No. Oanda allows Canadians to open accounts with no minimum deposit, making it a great option for beginners or those trading with limited capital.

Can Canadians use AvaTrade legally?

Yes, AvaTrade partners with Friedberg Direct, a CIRO-regulated firm, to legally serve Canadian traders under full investor protection guidelines.

What trading platforms does CMC Markets offer?

CMC Markets offers its award-winning Next Generation platform and MetaTrader 4, providing Canadian users with advanced charting, fast execution, and customizable tools.

Does ForTrade offer demo accounts in Canada?

Yes, ForTrade provides a free demo account with CAD 10,000 in virtual funds, ideal for Canadian traders to practice strategies before trading live.

What leverage is allowed on Forex.com in Canada?

Forex.com offers leverage up to 50:1 on major currency pairs in Canada, adhering to CIRO’s responsible trading regulations.

Is AvaTrade good for diverse asset trading in Canada?

Yes, AvaTrade offers forex, stocks, crypto, indices, and more via multiple platforms, ideal for Canadian traders seeking multi-asset exposure under strong regulatory oversight.