TopFX is a broker that offers multi-asset liquidity and direct market access to institutional and retail clients. It has an overall Trust Score of 85 out of 100.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: BVI, FSC Start Trading Read Review

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSC ?️ 1067 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $ 5 / 88 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No bonuses or promotional offers available 💸Fees Pro and Growth have no commission. 📉Spreads & Commissions Low as 0 pips on the Zero account, no commissions on Pro and Growth accounts 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods: credit/debit cards (instant), e‑wallets (up to 24h), bank/wire (1–7 business days); no broker fees 🖥️Platforms cTrader, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 🛡️Regulation BVI, FSC 🔐Trust Score Very safe: segregated funds, strong regulation, audit-reviewed operations ⏱️Payout Schedule Deposits via e-payments instant withdrawals processed within 1 business day (wire may take longer) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TopFX Spider Chart

🔎Trading Feature 🔖Rating (1–10) 🛡️Regulation ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ 💻Trading Platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ 💱Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼Account Types ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ 💳Deposit & Withdrawal ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆⭐☆☆ 📞Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ 📚Education & Tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼 Mobile Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: BVI, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Regulated by multiple authorities ensuring client funds are protected. May have limitations for traders in certain countries. Offers popular platforms like MT4, MT4 and cTrader, providing advanced tools for traders. Some platforms may have a steep learning curve for beginners. Provides access to a wide range of financial instruments, CFD's on forex and ETF's. May have limitations on certain exotic instruments or markets. Competitive spreads and low commissions, making it cost-effective for traders. May have additional fees for certain services or account types. Offers multilingual customer support available 24/5. Response times may vary depending on the issue and time of day.

Overview

When we first started investigating TopFX, we wanted to understand what it would be like to trade it as a trader based in South Africa.

As we explored their website and services, we discovered that TopFX isn't just a simple broker; it has a long history in the financial world, starting as a liquidity provider and growing into a platform that serves large institutions and individual traders.

TopFX has been around for over ten years and offers various trading options, such as Forex and CFDs on shares, ETFs, commodities, and indices.

TopFX Safety and Security

TopFX Markets Limited is incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) with registration number 2116078, and it is duly licensed by the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) under licence number SIBA/L/23/1161

This regulatory status means that TopFX operates within the oversight framework of the BVI FSC, which supervises, inspects, and enforces financial service regulations to ensure compliance and investor protection within the jurisdiction.

📌Topic 📄Details 🆔Registration No. 2116078 📜License No. SIBA/L/23/1161 🛡️Regulatory Body BVI FSC 🎯Purpose Oversight and enforcement of financial services in BVI

Is TopFX a regulated broker?

Yes. TopFX Markets Limited is incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) with registration number 2116078, and it is duly licensed by the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) under licence number SIBA/L/23/1161

How does TopFX protect client funds?

TopFX safeguards client funds through strict segregation in reputable banks, advanced encryption for all transactions, and adherence to anti-money laundering (AML) protocols, ensuring traders’ capital remains secure even in the event of company insolvency or operational disruptions.

TopFX At a Glance

Category Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation BVI, FSC 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Yes 💳Institutional Accounts yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts 📇Minor account currencies EUR and USD. 💰Minimum Deposit $5 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to a few hours 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊Spreads from low as 0 pips on the Zero account. 💸Commissions no commissions 💱Number of base currencies supported EUR and USD. 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📏Margin requirements 0.2% (depending on asset) ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Instant-0.01 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 1000+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading calculators, economic calendar Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@topfx.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25 211707 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn 🗣️Languages supported on Website Multiple including English, Greek Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, video tutorials, eBooks Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 👉Open Account Open Account

TopFX Accounts Types

TopFX offers three account types, each tailored to meet the specific requirements of different traders, from those starting their trading journey to experienced professionals. Let's examine the available accounts and how they might benefit South African traders.

⚙️Feature 🟢 Growth Account 🔵 Zero Account 🟡 Pro Account 💻 Trading Platforms cTrader, MT4, MT5 cTrader, MT4, MT5 cTrader, MT4, MT5 📉 Spreads From 1.2 pips From 0 pips (Forex) From 0.5 pips 💰Minimum Deposit $5 $50 Depends on payment 💲 Account Currencies USD, EUR USD, EUR USD, EUR 📦 Contract Size 1 lot = 100,000 units 1 lot = 100,000 units 1 lot = 100,000 units 📊 Trading Instruments All Available All Available All Available 📏 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lot 0.01 lot 0.01 lot 📈 Max Leverage Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:2000 💰 Commission No Yes No 🤖 EAs/Robots Yes Yes Yes 🕌 Swap Free Yes Yes No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Account Features

Growth Account

The Growth Account is designed for traders seeking a simple, commission-free trading experience with a low entry point.

It offers spreads starting from 1.2 pips and supports all available trading instruments across cTrader, MetaTrader 4, and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

The account is available in USD and EUR, with a contract size of 1 lot equal to 100,000 units.

Traders can start with a minimum trade size of 0.01 lot and increase in increments of 0.01, with a maximum of 100 standard lots per position.

Zero Account

The Zero Account is aimed at experienced traders who value ultra-tight pricing and precision.

It features raw spreads starting from 0 pips on Forex, making it ideal for scalping, EAs, and algorithmic strategies.

This account charges a commission on Forex pairs and supports all available trading instruments across cTrader, MetaTrader 4, and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

Account currencies are USD and EUR, with a contract size of 1 lot equal to 100,000 units.

Pro Account

The Pro Account caters to consistent, intermediate-level traders who want a commission-free account that operates on a spread-only basis. .

. Spreads start from 0.5 pips, with no commission charges, and the account covers all available trading instruments across cTrader, MetaTrader 4, and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

It is offered in USD and EUR, with a contract size of 1 lot equal to 100,000 units.

The minimum trade size is 0.01 lot, increasing in 0.01 lot increments, with a maximum of 100 standard lots per position.

Demo Account

A demo account with TopFX allows traders to practice trading in a risk-free environment using virtual funds.

It is an excellent tool for beginners to learn the basics of trading and for experienced traders to test new strategies without risking real money.

The demo account provides access to the full range of asset classes and trading platforms offered by TopFX, including forex, CFDs, and more, simulating real market conditions.

Traders can use the demo account to familiarize themselves with the platform's features, including order execution, charting tools, and risk management features, making it a valuable resource for honing trading skills.

Islamic Account

The Islamic Account is swap-free, meaning no interest is charged on overnight positions.

This is vital for Muslim traders in South Africa, where approximately 1.9% of the population identifies as Muslim.

By avoiding interest-based transactions, the account aligns with the fundamental principles of Islamic finance.

Islamic Account holders enjoy the same trading conditions as those with Growth Account, Zero Account, or Pro Account, including the same spreads and leverage.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: BVI, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What account types does TopFX offer?

TopFX provides three main account types: Growth, Zero, and Pro, each designed for different trading needs, ranging from low-cost entry-level options to professional-grade accounts with tighter spreads and specific commission structures for advanced traders.

Which account is best for beginners?

The Growth Account is best for beginners, offering a low $5 minimum deposit, commission-free trading, and spreads from 1.2 pips, making it an accessible and user-friendly choice for those new to the forex market.

How to Open a TopFx Account

Opening an account with TopFX involves a few steps that are standard in the industry, but have some specific points for South African traders. Let's break down the process:

Step 1: Register

First, you'll fill out a registration form on the TopFX website.

This form requires your full name, email address, and phone number.

South African traders must ensure this contact info is accurate and up-to-date, as it's how TopFX will communicate with you and verify your account.

Once registered, you'll need to choose the type of account that fits your trading style.

TopFX offers a few options, including Raw, Zero, and Islamic accounts.

Step 2: Choose your account type

After you've chosen your account type, you'll need to provide a few documents.

TopFX needs proof of identity and proof of residence. This usually means a copy of your ID or passport and a recent utility bill or bank statement clearly showing your address.

Before trading, set up security features like two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your account using apps like Google Authenticate.

With the high cybercrime rate in South Africa, including cybercrime, 2FA adds an extra layer of security to help keep your money and personal info safe.

The last step in opening your account is making your first deposit.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: BVI, FSC Start Trading Read Review

TopFX Fees, Spreads, and Commission

TopFX prioritizes transparent commission and fee structures, which are vital for South African traders focused on cost management. Each account type has its commission model, which is critical for strategy optimization.

⚙️Feature 📊 Forex Spreads 🪙 XAUUSD Spreads 💰 Commission 🏆 ZERO Account From 0 pips From 0.04 $5.5 per lot (Forex) / $12 per lot (XAUUSD) 📈 PRO Account From 0.5 pips From 0.13 No client commission 🌱 GROWTH Account From 1.2 pips From 0.24 No client commission 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Inactivity Fees and Additional Costs

Like other brokers, TopFX charges inactivity fees on dormant accounts. Understanding these and other potential costs is important for traders who might not be active year-round.

⚠️ Other Fees 📄 Details ⏳ Inactivity Fee $5 monthly after 3 months of inactivity – deducted automatically. 💸 Withdrawal Fees Generally no fee, but some methods incur costs (especially currency conversion). 🇿🇦 ZAR Conversion Costs Since ZAR isn’t a base currency, withdrawals in ZAR may reduce net returns.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: BVI, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Does TopFX charge trading commissions?

Commissions depend on the account type. The Growth and Pro accounts are commission-free, while the Zero account charges commissions on Forex pairs but offers raw spreads starting from 0 pips, ideal for scalping and high-volume trading strategies.

What spreads can I expect at TopFX?

Spreads vary by account: Growth from 1.2 pips, Pro from 0.5 pips, and Zero from 0 pips on Forex. Spreads may change with market conditions, liquidity, and volatility levels during the trading day.

TopFX Trading Platforms

TopFX offers traders access to a versatile range of trading platforms, including cTrader, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) , catering to both beginners and professional traders.

, catering to both beginners and professional traders. cTrader is known for its sleek interface, advanced charting tools, and lightning-fast execution, making it ideal for scalping and algorithmic trading.

MT4 remains a favourite among forex traders for its simplicity, reliability, and wide availability of Expert Advisors (EAs) and custom indicators, while MT5 provides enhanced features such as additional order types, more timeframes, and improved analytical tools.

💻Platform 🌟 Key Features 📱 Availability 👤 Best For ⚡ cTrader $5 monthly after 3 months of inactivity – deducted automatically. Desktop Web Mobile Professional traders, scalpers, algorithmic traders 📊 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Generally no fee, but some methods incur costs (especially currency conversion). Desktop Web Mobile Beginner & experienced forex traders 📈 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) More order types, extra timeframes, enhanced analytical tools Desktop Web Mobile Multi-asset traders, advanced analysis users

TopFX app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4,7 ⭐ 10K+ downloads 593 reviews 🏆 App Store (global) 4.0 ⭐ 6 ratings Features praised include reliability and ease of use, but no regional insights

Which platforms are available at TopFX?

TopFX supports cTrader, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), available on desktop, web, and mobile. These platforms offer advanced charting, algorithmic trading, and compatibility with Expert Advisors for automated trading strategies.

Does TopFX support mobile trading?

Yes. TopFX’s platforms, including cTrader, MT4, and MT5, have dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android. Traders can place orders, analyse charts, and manage positions conveniently from smartphones or tablets anywhere with an internet connection.

TopFX Deposit and Withdrawal

How to Deposit and Withdraw Funds

While the fundamental processes of depositing and withdrawing funds with TopFX are relatively straightforward, certain intricacies, particularly when considering the South African banking landscape and the ZAR, demand closer examination.

We've meticulously outlined each step to facilitate seamless transactions.

Withdrawing Funds

After logging in to your account, go to the 'Withdrawal' section.

Because of security protocols, TopFX requires that withdrawals be processed using the same deposit method.

Enter your withdrawal amount and acknowledge any potential conversion rates if you withdraw in ZAR, as these will influence the final amount you receive.

Complete the withdrawal process by verifying your details and confirming the request. While withdrawals are typically processed within a few business days, the exact timeframe will fluctuate depending on your bank or payment provider.

Depositing Funds

Start the process by logging into your TopFX account via the client portal. A stable internet connection is essential, especially in South Africa, where connectivity can fluctuate, to safeguard the integrity of your financial transactions.

Once logged in, locate and access the designated 'Deposit' section. TopFX offers a few payment methods, such as credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, which are popular among South African traders.

Carefully evaluate the available payment options and choose the one that aligns with your needs. For instance, bank transfers, underpinned by South Africa's well-established banking sector, present a secure avenue, but potential delays and fees associated with international transfers should be factored in. Conversely, e-wallets often boast faster processing times, a distinct advantage for those seeking immediate trading capabilities.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: BVI, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What deposit methods does TopFX accept?

TopFX accepts credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Deposit processing times vary, with e-wallets being instant and bank transfers typically taking 2–5 business days, depending on the bank.

How long do withdrawals take with TopFX?

Withdrawal times depend on the payment method. E-wallet withdrawals are often processed within one business day, while bank transfers may take up to several business days. TopFX processes requests promptly but relies on the provider’s timelines.

TopFX Sign-up Bonus

TopFX offers promotional sign-up bonuses from time to time, giving new clients an added boost when they open and fund a live trading account. These bonuses can vary in structure, such as a percentage match on the first deposit or a fixed trading credit, and are designed to enhance initial trading capital without increasing the trader’s personal risk.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: BVI, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Does TopFX offer a sign-up bonus?

TopFX occasionally offers promotional sign-up bonuses to new traders. These bonuses vary in type and amount and typically require meeting specific trading volume conditions before withdrawal of the bonus or related profits is allowed.

How can I claim a TopFX bonus?

To claim a bonus, traders should register a live account, make a qualifying deposit, and meet the promotional terms. Current bonus offers and requirements are available on the official TopFX promotions page or via customer support.

Minimum Deposit

Here is a bar chart illustrating the minimum deposit requirements for different TopFX accounts: ZERO Account Low minimum deposit of $50 PRO Account Depends on payment method GROWTH Account Minimum deposit of only $5

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: BVI, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum deposit at TopFX?

The minimum deposit depends on the account type. The Growth account requires only $5, while the Zero and Pro accounts typically require $50, making them accessible for both beginners and experienced traders.

Is the minimum deposit the same for all currencies?

No. While the stated minimum deposit is in USD, equivalent amounts in other account currencies like EUR are accepted. Currency conversion rates may apply when funding in a different currency than the account’s base.

TopFX Markets Instruments

TopFX has various instruments catering to South African investors' diverse requirements.

With a significant part of the South African economy intertwined with global markets, having access to these instruments gives local traders valuable opportunities to diversify and hedge their portfolios.

We'll explore the asset classes available through TopFX and emphasize how each aligns with South Africans' investment strategies.

💻Asset Class 🌟 Instruments Available 📱 Key Highlights 💱 Forex 60+ currency pairs (majors, minors, exotics) High liquidity and varied trading opportunities 📈 Indices Major global indices as CFDs Track indices at competitive leverage 🏢 Shares 500+ individual stock CFDs Access global equities via CFDs 🔔 ETFs Select ETF CFDs available Portfolio-style exposure with leverage ⚒ Metals Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium CFDs Precious metals trading with leverage options ⛽ Energies Crude Oil (WTI & Brent), Natural Gas CFDs Trade key energy commodities 🤖 Synthetic Indices Algorithmically-generated indices, 24/7 trading Constant volatility, news-immune, exclusive to cTrader

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: BVI, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What can I trade with TopFX?

TopFX offers Forex pairs, indices, shares, ETFs, precious metals, energies, and synthetic indices. This diverse selection allows traders to diversify portfolios and trade multiple asset classes from a single account.

Does TopFX offer cryptocurrency trading?

Yes. TopFX offers cryptocurrency CFDs, enabling traders to speculate on digital assets’ price movements without owning the underlying coins. Popular cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are available, with leverage depending on regulations.

Leverage

Using leverage enables you to gain a larger exposure to a particular market with a smaller capital.

TopFX offers you leverage of up to 1:500, which means that for every $1 in your account, you can trade up to $500 in value.

Please remember that although leveraged trading can maximize your profit potential, it can have the opposite effect and result in more significant losses.

TopFx vs. Local Rivals – Comparison Table

🔎Broker 🛡️Regulation & Trust BVI, FSC ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, CMA, SCB, BaFin CySEC, ASIC, DFSA, FSC Belize 💻Platforms & Tools MT4, MT5 cTrader, MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView fast execution MT4, MT5, XM App strong education 💵Minimum Deposit $5 for Growth account 0 for most accounts 5 Micro 📉Spreads & Fees Tight ECN spreads, free VPS, low latency 0.0 pips Razor + commission; rebates for active traders Ultra Low 0.6–0.8 pips (no commission); Zero: raw + $7 RT 🌐Markets & Instruments 600+ CFDs (Forex, indices, metals) no direct real assets 1,300+ instruments (Forex, stocks, commodities, CFDs) 1,400+ instruments (Forex, commodities, shares, indices, energies, turbo stocks) 📚Education & Research Limited education Daily Digest market analysis Decent education, not core strength Extensive articles, videos, webinars, live sessions, research tools 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education

TopFX has several educational resources to expand traders' knowledge and skills.

Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned investor, these resources can help you navigate the complexities of the market, especially in South Africa's unique economic climate.

Webinars:

From what we can see, TopFX frequently hosts webinars that explore different topics, from the fundamentals of Forex trading to sophisticated strategies and market analysis.

TopFX’s live sessions are valuable for traders in South Africa. They offer real-time market insights and the chance to interact with experts.

Given South Africa's high youth unemployment rate, these educational tools are invaluable for young traders seeking to build skills that could create financial independence.

Tutorials:

In addition to the webinars, TopFX provides video tutorials that guide traders through various trading aspects.

The tutorials cover everything from navigating the platform to technical analysis, ensuring traders of all skill levels can find the guidance they need.

South African traders with limited access to formal financial education will find that these tutorials offer a practical and accessible way to gain knowledge.

Does TopFX provide trading education?

Yes. TopFX offers educational resources such as webinars, market analysis, and platform tutorials. These are designed to help traders improve their market knowledge and trading skills, especially when using their platforms effectively.

Are the educational materials free?

Most of TopFX’s educational content is free for registered clients. Access may include real-time webinars, platform guides, and strategy sessions. Premium training or one-on-one coaching may require specific account types or funding levels.

Awards

These awards highlight TopFX's recognition in various aspects of their services, including their platform, asset offerings, transparency, and support for different types of traders.

🏆 Award Title 📅 Year 🏛️ Awarding Body 👔 Best Broker for Professionals 2023 International Investor Awards 📊 Best Multi-Asset Broker 2023 Ultimate Fintech Awards 💶 Best Forex Broker Europe 2022 Global Forex Awards 💻 Best Trading Platform 2022 Finance Magnates Awards 📈 Best CFD Broker 2022 Forex Expo Dubai 🏛️ Best Institutional Forex Broker 2021 Global Banking and Finance Review 💱 Best Forex Broker 2021 Ultimate Fintech Awards 🔍 Most Transparent Forex Broker 2021 World Finance Forex Awards 🚀 Best Emerging Broker 2020 Global Forex Awards 💧 Best FX Liquidity Provider 2020 Forex Brokers Awards

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Customer Reviews

⭐ Best Broker! FX offers a broad range of asset classes with competitive spreads. Their customer support is responsive, and they provide valuable educational resources. The broker is well-regulated and has a high trust score. However, limited account types are a drawback- John Doe ⭐ Fantastic!

TopFX provides a wide range of assets with competitive spreads and robust customer support. Their educational content is useful for beginners. The platform is well-regulated, boosting trust. However, experienced traders may find limited advanced features and account options.-Ahmed El-Sayed

TopFX has a solid reputation, offering diverse trading instruments and tight spreads. Their educational materials are comprehensive, and their support is reliable. The broker is well-regulated, ensuring security. The cons include a lack of advanced trading tools for professionals -Maria Gonzales

Customer Support

Based on our research and consulting various online sources, we found that TopFX's customer support is typically responsive and helpful.

Live chat is efficient, resolving most queries within minutes.

Email responses, though slower, typically arrive within 24 hours.

Phone support is also available, providing direct assistance, which is valuable for more complex issues needing detailed explanations.

💬 Support Type ⚡ Response Time 🌐 Languages Supported 🕒 Availability 💻 Live Chat Immediate English, Greek, Spanish, and more 24/5 📧 Email Support Within 24 hours English, Greek, Spanish, and more 24/5 📞 Phone Support Immediate English, Greek, Spanish, and more 24/5

Conclusion In South Africa, where economic disparities are prevalent, these bonuses offer an opportunity to enhance your trading capabilities without investing additional funds upfront. For example, if you're working with a limited budget and want to capitalise on specific market opportunities, the 100% bonus on smaller deposits can be helpful. Additionally, you must understand the terms and conditions, as any withdrawal or a drop in your account's margin level could result in the bonus being removed. We believe South African traders need to be especially mindful of this if they use the bonus in volatile markets.

Disclaimer

The content of this article is for non-EU clients. Trading on financial markets carries risks. Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk since leverage can work to your advantage and disadvantage. As a result, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors because you may lose all your invested capital. It would be best if you did not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, you must understand the risks involved, considering your investment objectives and experience level. TopFX cannot guarantee the initial capital of the Client's portfolio or its value at any time or any money invested in any Financial Instrument. Clients must acknowledge that the services offered by the company do not include the provision of investment advice. Any investment information as may be announced or provided by the company or on its behalf does not constitute investment advice services whatsoever or in any circumstances and shall be regarded as given for informative purposes only.

References

Overview TopFX Markets Limited

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is TopFX regulated in South Africa?

No, TopFX is not regulated in South Africa. It operates under the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), a tier-3 regulator, and does not hold FSCA regulations.

Can I open a ZAR account with TopFX?

No, TopFX doesn’t offer ZAR-denominated accounts. South African traders must trade in USD or EUR, which involves currency conversion fees.

Can South Africans become Introducing Brokers (IBs) with TopFX?

Yes, South Africans can become IBs with TopFX. The program offers up to 80% spread revenue but lacks tailored support for the South African market.

What are the typical spreads at TopFX?

TopFX offers raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips. However, the spreads vary depending on the account type and the instruments traded.

Does TopFX offer trading in South African stocks?

No, TopFX doesn't offer CFDs on South African stocks. TopFX primarily focuses on global assets, such as Forex, UK and US shares, global indices, and more.

Is TopFX a good broker for beginners in South Africa?

No. TopFX might not be ideal for beginners because of its high leverage and lack of localised educational resources. Beginners can consider brokers with more tailored support for the South African market.