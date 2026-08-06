GMG Markets is a UK forex and CFD broker operated by Global Markets Group Limited. The company is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 744501 and currently offers MetaTrader 5, a Standard Account and a Raw Spread Account.

The FCA licence gives the broker a credible regulatory foundation. The difficulty for South African traders is the account-opening side. We could not verify an FSCA licence, ZAR is not listed as a supported account currency, and GMG Markets publishes inconsistent information about country availability and some account conditions.

Our position is cautious. South African residents should not deposit until GMG Markets confirms in writing that they are accepted, identifies the legal entity that will hold the account and provides the current deposit, pricing and withdrawal terms.

Quick verdict: GMG Markets has a genuine UK FCA-regulated entity, competitive Raw Spread pricing on paper and a straightforward MetaTrader 5 setup. It may suit experienced forex and CFD traders who are comfortable using an offshore account. It is a less convincing option for South Africans who want FSCA regulation, ZAR funding, confirmed local onboarding, MetaTrader 4 or a broad range of shares, ETFs and crypto CFDs. Official GMG pages also show conflicting information about minimum deposits, Standard-account spreads and geographic availability, so the live terms must be checked before funding.

Is GMG Markets regulated for South African traders?

GMG Markets is regulated in the United Kingdom, but we could not confirm that it is authorised by the FSCA in South Africa.

Global Markets Group Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority under FRN 744501. Companies House lists the company as active under registration number 09493910 and records its incorporation date as 17 March 2015.

That FCA authorisation should not be presented as South African regulation. A South African resident opening an account with the UK company would be dealing with an offshore provider. The applicable client agreement, complaint route and investor protections would depend on the legal entity named in the account documents.

Before applying, ask GMG Markets to confirm the contracting company, the regulator covering the account and whether South African residents are currently eligible.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African traders open an account with GMG Markets?

The public information does not provide a sufficiently clear answer.

Some GMG Markets pages say the information is not intended for people outside the UK. Other versions refer to international clients and list restricted jurisdictions rather than limiting the service to the UK alone. A country appearing in an application form does not guarantee that the FCA-regulated company will approve and hold the account.

South African applicants should obtain written confirmation of the following before uploading documents or transferring money:

South African residents are currently accepted.

The account will be opened with Global Markets Group Limited under FRN 744501.

The chosen Standard, Raw Spread, or professional account is available.

The supported base currency and minimum deposit have been confirmed.

Deposits and withdrawals can be completed through a bank account in the applicant's own name.

Keep the written response with the account records. Do not assume that an offshore account has the same complaint process or protection as an FSCA-authorised local account.

GMG Markets Quick Facts Verified or qualified details Broker Name GMG Markets / Global Markets Group Legal Company Global Markets Group Limited Company Number 09493910 Company Status Active at Companies House when checked Regulation UK Financial Conduct Authority FCA Reference Number 744501 FSCA Regulation Not confirmed South African Eligibility Not clearly confirmed; get written approval before registering or funding Main Platform MetaTrader 5 Core Live Accounts Standard and Raw Spread; professional classification may be available to qualifying clients Markets Forex, commodities and index CFDs; the live MT5 instrument list should be treated as final Starting Deposit $200 on the current English account comparison page; some older or alternate pages show $100 Retail Leverage Up to 1:30 Professional Leverage Up to 1:100 for qualifying Elective Professional clients Base Currencies USD, EUR and GBP ZAR Account Not listed Verified Funding Method Bank wire transfer Best For Experienced MT5, EA and scalping traders who confirm eligibility first

GMG Markets Trust Score

We give GMG Markets a trust score of 84 out of 100 .

. The score reflects the broker's FCA authorisation, active UK company record, identifiable legal entity, published legal documents and stated segregation of retail client funds. Those are meaningful positives.

Points were deducted for the lack of a confirmed FSCA licence, unclear South African eligibility, limited local funding information and inconsistent wording across different versions of the broker's website. The published pages do not always agree on the minimum deposit, Standard-account spread, server information, risk-warning percentage or geographic availability.

The trust score weighs regulation, company transparency, client-money arrangements, legal-document quality, product transparency, website consistency, funding clarity and suitability for South African residents. It is an editorial assessment, not a guarantee that an account application, trade or withdrawal will be problem-free.

Trust Factor Assessment Regulatory Status Authorised and regulated by the UK FCA FCA Reference Number 744501 Company Record Global Markets Group Limited is active at Companies House Local South African Regulation No FSCA licence was confirmed Client Money The broker says retail client funds are segregated under FCA client-money rules FSCS Qualifying investment claims may be covered up to £85,000; eligibility depends on the client and circumstances Clone Risk The FCA has warned about clone firms using the genuine company's details Website Consistency Account minimums, spreads, risk warnings and country wording differ between site versions Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 is the current account platform Suggested Trust Score 84 out of 100

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Authorised by the UK FCA under FRN 744501 Not confirmed as FSCA-regulated Active UK company with a public Companies House record South African account eligibility is unclear MetaTrader 5 with EAs, MQL5 and market-depth tools No ZAR base account is listed Standard and Raw Spread pricing models Different site versions show conflicting minimum deposits and Standard spreads Raw Spread commission is stated clearly at $3.50 per lot per side Public funding information focuses on bank transfers Micro-lot trading and demo access are available The market range is narrower than that of large multi-asset brokers Legal, execution, complaints and risk documents are published FCA clone warnings make domain checks especially important

GMG Markets Overview

GMG Markets is a specialised MetaTrader broker rather than a broad investment platform. Its main retail offering is built around two pricing models: a commission-free Standard Account and a Raw Spread Account with a separate commission.

The broker's current product pages focus on MetaTrader 5, micro-lot trading from 0.01 lots, one-click dealing, Expert Advisors and market depth on selected instruments. Its published spread pages describe a range of forex pairs, commodities, metals and index CFDs, although the exact instrument list should be checked inside the live platform.

This setup is likely to appeal most to technical traders, scalpers and automated-strategy users. Investors wanting physical shares, ETFs or a broad long-term portfolio will find the offering narrow.

Is GMG Markets a good broker for South African traders?

GMG Markets has a stronger regulatory position than an unregulated offshore broker, but it is not one of the easiest choices for a South African resident.

The main concerns are the absence of confirmed FSCA authorisation, no published ZAR base account, and uncertainty around local onboarding. An experienced trader may still consider the broker after receiving clear written confirmation. Anyone prioritising local regulation, rand funding and a straightforward South African complaint route has cleaner alternatives.

Is GMG Markets regulated in South Africa?

We could not verify an FSCA licence for GMG Markets or Global Markets Group Limited.

The company's confirmed authorisation is with the UK's FCA. South African traders should therefore treat the account as offshore unless GMG Markets provides evidence of a different locally authorised entity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

GMG Markets keeps its retail service centred on MetaTrader 5 rather than adding a large collection of proprietary platforms. The main features include Standard and Raw Spread pricing, trade sizes from 0.01 lots, one-click dealing, demo access and support for MQL5 Expert Advisors.

The broker also promotes Autochartist, market-depth information, low-latency infrastructure and VPS access. VPS eligibility or pricing may depend on the account and trading activity, so automated traders should confirm the current terms before relying on it.

Feature GMG Markets Offering Forex Trading 71 currency pairs listed on the current account comparison page Commodities Commodity and metal CFDs; check the live list in MT5 Indices Global index CFDs, including a South Africa 40 instrument on the published spread list Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 Core Account Types Standard, Raw Spread and Demo Professional Status Elective Professional classification for qualifying clients Micro Lot Trading From 0.01 lots Automated Trading Expert Advisors and MQL5 supported One-Click Trading Available Market Depth Available for selected instruments Trading Tools Autochartist is promoted on the broker's website VPS Promoted for automated traders; confirm any monthly-volume requirement Demo Account Available

GMG Markets Customer Reviews

Public reviews need to be handled carefully because several unrelated businesses use similar names, including GM Markets, GMI Markets and Global Markets. Ratings linked to another company, legal entity or domain should not be treated as evidence about the FCA-regulated broker at gmgmarkets.co.uk.

We did not find a current public-review profile that could be confidently tied only to Global Markets Group Limited and FRN 744501. For that reason, this review does not publish a third-party star average.

When checking reviews, match the legal company name, domain, licence number and contact details. Give more weight to detailed reports that identify the account type, payment method, date, problem and broker response than to one-line praise or accusations.

Review Area What to Check Identity Does the review name Global Markets Group Limited and gmgmarkets.co.uk? Withdrawals Processing time, international bank fees, verification requests and account-name matching Support Response quality, complaint handling and whether an official email address was used Execution Spread widening, slippage, rejected orders and the instrument traded Platform MT5 stability, mobile access, EA behaviour and server interruptions Clone Warning Whether the reviewer may have dealt with a copy using a similar name or licence number

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

The ratings shown below are editorial scores based on the broker information and official records reviewed. They are not copied from Trustpilot, Google or another public-review platform.

Category Editorial Rating Reason Regulation 4.5/5 FCA authorisation and an active UK company record are strong positives South Africa Fit 2.5/5 No confirmed FSCA licence, ZAR account or clearly documented onboarding route Trading Platform 4/5 MT5 is capable and supports EAs, but there is little platform choice Fees and Spreads 4/5 Raw commission is competitive, although Standard pricing differs between site versions Market Range 3/5 Good forex coverage, but less multi-asset depth than major competitors Transparency 3.5/5 Legal documents are available, but the website figures and country wording need to be cleaned up

GMG Markets Safety and Security

The strongest safety feature is the FCA-regulated UK entity. GMG Markets also publishes a client agreement, risk disclosure, order-execution policy, costs and charges disclosure, client-categorisation policy and complaints process.

The broker states that retail client money is held separately from its operating funds under the relevant FCA client-money rules. This can reduce the risk of client funds being mixed with company money, but it does not protect a trader from market losses, poor position sizing or adverse price movements.

South African clients face an additional layer of risk because the account would be offshore. They should confirm the legal entity, applicable agreement and complaint route before depositing. Professional classification also needs careful consideration because higher leverage may be accompanied by the loss of some retail protections.

How does GMG Markets protect client funds?

GMG Markets says retail client funds are kept in segregated client bank accounts. Eligible clients may also have access to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if the firm fails and the claim falls within the scheme's rules.

FSCS protection is not automatic and does not reimburse ordinary trading losses. Eligibility depends on the claimant, product, legal entity and circumstances of the firm's failure.

Is GMG Markets safe for South African traders?

The genuine FCA-regulated company offers more regulatory protection than an anonymous or unregulated offshore broker. Even so, South Africans should not rely on the GMG name alone.

Verify the exact domain and contracting company, obtain confirmation that South African residents are accepted and check the current funding route. The FCA clone warnings make identity verification especially important.

Safety Area GMG Markets Position Regulator UK Financial Conduct Authority FCA Reference Number 744501 Legal Entity Global Markets Group Limited Company Number 09493910 Client Money The broker says client funds are held in segregated bank accounts FSCS Potentially available for qualifying investment claims, up to £85,000 Professional Client Risk Elective Professional clients give up some retail protections Clone-Firm Risk FCA warnings exist; check the exact website and contact details South Africa Warning FSCA regulation and resident eligibility are not confirmed

GMG Markets at a Glance

Broker Detail GMG Markets Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Legal Entity Global Markets Group Limited Established Company incorporated in 2015 Regulation UK FCA FCA FRN 744501 FSCA-Regulated Not confirmed Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 Core Account Types Standard, Raw Spread and Demo Professional Option Elective Professional classification for qualifying traders Minimum Deposit $200 on the current English comparison page; alternate pages show $100 Retail Leverage Up to 1:30 Professional Leverage Up to 1:100 Base Currencies USD, EUR and GBP ZAR Base Account Not listed Main Markets Forex, commodities and indices

GMG Markets Account Types

GMG Markets currently presents two main live pricing options: the Standard Account and Raw Spread Account. A demo account is available, while experienced clients may apply for Elective Professional classification.

Parts of the website also refer to spread betting. South African residents should not assume that this product is available to them or that the UK tax treatment commonly associated with spread betting would apply in South Africa.

Account Type Starting Deposit Spreads From Commission Leverage Best For Standard Account $200 on the current English comparison page 0.6 pips $0 per lot on forex Up to 1:30 Traders who want the trading cost included in the spread Raw Spread Account $200 on the current English comparison page 0.0 pips $3.50 per lot per side / $7 round turn Up to 1:30 Scalpers, active traders and EA users Elective Professional Application-based; confirm the latest requirement Raw pricing may apply Commission-based pricing may apply Up to 1:100 Experienced traders who qualify and understand the loss of protection Demo Account No real-money deposit Simulated Not applicable Practice environment Learning MT5 and testing strategies

Standard Account

The Standard Account uses spread-only pricing for forex, with no separate commission listed. This makes the cost structure easier to follow because the broker's charge is mainly built into the bid-ask spread.

GMG Markets' official pages are not consistent about the starting spread or minimum deposit. Some versions show Standard spreads from 0.6 pips and a $200 deposit, while other live pages show spreads from 1.0 pip and do not present the same deposit figure. Treat these as advertised minimums rather than guaranteed trading costs and check the live application before funding.

The account runs on MT5, supports micro lots and offers retail leverage up to 1:30, subject to the instrument and client classification.

Raw Spread Account

The Raw Spread Account advertises variable spreads from 0.0 pips and a commission of $3.50 per standard lot, per side. A complete opening and closing transaction therefore carries a $7 round-turn commission before spread, slippage and overnight costs are considered.

This model may be more suitable for active traders who calculate their all-in cost carefully, including scalpers, day traders and Expert Advisor users. A 0.0-pip minimum does not mean every order will be filled at a zero spread.

Elective PRO Account

Experienced clients who meet the required criteria may apply for Elective Professional status. GMG Markets says qualifying clients may receive leverage up to 1:100.

The higher limit should not be viewed as a free benefit. Professional clients can lose some protections available to retail clients, and the larger exposure can cause account losses to build much faster. Request a written explanation of the protections being waived before changing classification.

Demo Account

The MT5 demo account uses virtual funds and can help traders learn the platform, test order types, and compare the Standard and Raw pricing models.

Demo performance is not proof of live results. Real trading introduces variable spreads, slippage, liquidity limits, execution delays and the emotional pressure of risking personal money.

Account Feature Standard Raw Spread Elective Professional Demo Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 Commission $0 on forex $3.50 per side Confirm current schedule Not applicable Spreads From 0.6 pips on the current English page 0.0 pips Raw pricing may apply Simulated Starting Deposit $200 on the current English page $200 on the current English page Confirm before applying No real-money deposit Leverage Up to 1:30 Up to 1:30 Up to 1:100 Practice only Micro Lots Yes Yes Confirm Yes Currency Pairs 71 listed 71 listed Confirm Practice access Trading Style Discretionary trading Scalping, EAs and active trading Experienced high-risk trading Learning and testing

What types of accounts does GMG Markets offer?

The main live options are the Standard and Raw Spread accounts. GMG Markets also offers a demo account and allows eligible experienced clients to apply for Elective Professional classification.

Which GMG Markets account is best for beginners?

The Standard Account is easier to understand because it does not list a separate forex commission. Beginners should still start on demo, learn how margin and position size work and avoid treating the maximum leverage as a target.

How to Open a GMG Markets Account

The application process is broadly similar to other regulated brokers, but South African applicants should add an eligibility check before submitting identity documents.

Step 1 – Confirm South African Eligibility

Contact GMG Markets through the verified gmgmarkets.co.uk domain.

domain. Ask whether South African residents are currently accepted.

Confirm that the account will be held with Global Markets Group Limited under FRN 744501.

Request the current minimum deposit, base currency, account type and withdrawal route in writing.

Step 2 – Register Your Details

Apply through the verified website rather than a link sent by an unknown contact.

Enter your legal name, date of birth, residential address, nationality and contact details.

Complete the financial, experience and appropriateness questions accurately.

Select an available base currency. ZAR is not currently listed on the public funding page.

Step 3 – Complete Verification

Provide an accepted identity document.

Upload recent proof of residential address.

Make sure the application details match the bank account used for funding.

Be prepared for additional source-of-funds or source-of-wealth checks.

Step 4 – Choose and Fund the Account

Compare the total cost of Standard and Raw Spread pricing.

Check the minimum deposit shown in the live application because official pages conflict.

The current public funding pages list bank transfer in USD, EUR and GBP.

Use a bank account held in the same name as the trading account.

Ask the sending bank about currency-conversion and intermediary-bank charges.

Step 5 – Set Up MetaTrader 5

Download MT5 from the verified client area or an official MetaTrader source.

Confirm the server, account type, contract size and account currency.

Review live spreads, swaps, margin requirements and the stop-out level.

Begin with less exposure than the maximum leverage permits.

Account Opening Step What You Need to Do Verify Eligibility Get written confirmation that South African residents are accepted Verify Identity Check the domain, legal company and FCA reference number Register Create a profile through the official website Complete Suitability Answer the experience, financial and risk questions Upload Documents Provide identity, address and any requested source-of-funds evidence Fund Pay from an account in your own name and check conversion and bank fees Trade Log in to MT5 and check the live contract specifications

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

GMG Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

GMG Markets offers spread-only and raw-spread pricing. The Standard Account has no separate forex commission, while the Raw Spread Account lists a $3.50 commission per standard lot, per side.

Advertised minimum spreads are not guaranteed. The live bid and ask can widen around news releases, market opens, rollover and periods of reduced liquidity. Traders should also account for slippage, overnight funding and any conversion or international bank charges.

South African clients face an additional currency cost because the published account currencies are USD, EUR and GBP rather than ZAR. The final rand amount will depend on the exchange rate and the charges applied by the sending or intermediary bank.

Fee Type GMG Markets Details Standard Spread From 0.6 pips on the current English page; alternate pages still show 1.0 pip Raw Spread From 0.0 pips Raw Commission $3.50 per standard lot per side / $7 round turn Overnight Funding Instrument-specific swap charges may apply Deposit Fee The broker says it does not add a deposit fee, although bank charges may apply Withdrawal Fee The broker says it does not add a withdrawal fee, although bank charges may apply Currency Conversion Likely for ZAR users because accounts are held in USD, EUR or GBP Inactivity Fee Check the latest client agreement and costs disclosure before opening an account

What are the trading fees at GMG Markets?

Standard-account costs are mainly included in the spread. Raw Spread users pay the live spread plus a $3.50-per-side commission for each standard lot. Positions held after the daily rollover may also incur swap charges.

Are GMG Markets spreads low?

The Raw Account's advertised minimum of 0.0 pips is competitive, but it is only a minimum. Compare the average live spread during the sessions you trade and add the $7 round-turn commission before deciding which account is cheaper.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

GMG Markets Trading Platforms

MetaTrader 5 is the main platform currently promoted for GMG Markets retail accounts.

MT5 provides advanced charting, pending orders, one-click trading, market-depth tools on supported instruments and automated trading through MQL5. Desktop and mobile versions are available, while browser access depends on the broker's current platform setup.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 is a practical fit for technical traders and users running automated strategies. It includes multiple chart timeframes, built-in indicators, a strategy tester, several order types and support for Expert Advisors.

Platform features do not guarantee execution quality. The fill received depends on the instrument, account type, market conditions, available liquidity, server connection and internet quality.

MetaTrader 5 for Desktop

The desktop application provides the full charting, MQL5 and strategy-testing environment. It is the more suitable version for traders running several charts or Expert Advisors.

MetaTrader 5 for Web and Mobile

Mobile and browser access can be useful for monitoring positions, receiving alerts and managing trades away from the main setup. A smaller screen is less suitable for detailed analysis, so check the account, instrument and position size before submitting an order.

Automated Trading with MQL5

GMG Markets supports MQL5 Expert Advisors and custom indicators. Test any automated strategy on demo and then with a small live position size. Backtests cannot fully reproduce changing spreads, rejected orders, slippage or interruptions.

The broker also promotes VPS access. Confirm whether the service is free, paid or linked to a minimum monthly trading volume.

Platform Feature MetaTrader 5 at GMG Markets Platform Type Multi-asset forex and CFD platform Available Accounts Standard, Raw Spread and Demo Charting Multiple charts, timeframes and technical indicators Automated Trading Expert Advisors and MQL5 supported Market Depth Available for selected instruments Order Types Market, pending, stop-loss and take-profit orders One-Click Trading Available Server Location The account comparison page lists London Best For Forex, scalping, technical analysis and automated strategies

Which trading platform does GMG Markets offer?

GMG Markets currently focuses on MetaTrader 5 for its Standard, Raw Spread and demo accounts.

Does GMG Markets offer MetaTrader 4?

Some older or alternative pricing pages still mention MT4, but the current account pages focus on MT5. Traders who require MT4 for an existing EA or indicator should confirm availability before applying.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

GMG Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

The public funding pages list wire transfer in USD, EUR and GBP. ZAR is not shown as a supported account currency.

GMG Markets states that third-party payments are not accepted, so deposits and withdrawals should be made through an account held in the trader's own name. Withdrawal requests are submitted through the secure client area.

The broker says withdrawal requests are generally processed within 24 hours, after which an international transfer may take roughly two to five business days. Bank cut-off times, verification, intermediary banks and incorrect account details can extend the total time.

GMG Markets says it does not add deposit or withdrawal fees, but banks involved in an international transfer may apply their own charges.

Payment Area Verified Detail Deposit Method Wire transfer is listed on the current English funding page Base Currencies USD, EUR and GBP ZAR Support Not listed Third-Party Payments Not accepted Deposit Processing One current page gives a two-to-five-business-day bank-transfer estimate Withdrawal Request Submitted through the secure client area Broker Processing Normally within 24 hours, according to the withdrawal page International Receipt Roughly two to five business days, depending on the banks involved Broker Fee No added deposit or withdrawal fee is stated Other Charges Sending, intermediary, receiving and currency-conversion fees may apply

How can I deposit funds into my GMG Markets account?

The funding method we could verify publicly is bank wire transfer in USD, EUR or GBP. Ask your South African bank for the exchange rate, transfer fee and likely intermediary charges before sending money.

How are withdrawals processed at GMG Markets?

Requests are submitted through the secure client area. GMG Markets says it normally processes them within 24 hours, with the international banking transfer taking another two to five business days in many cases.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

GMG Markets Leverage

Retail leverage is available up to 1:30, with lower limits applying to some instruments. This is consistent with FCA retail restrictions for major forex pairs.

Qualifying Elective Professional clients may receive leverage up to 1:100. The increased limit reduces the margin needed to control a position, but it also allows losses to build faster and may involve giving up retail protections.

Leverage does not change how far a market can move. It changes how much exposure a trader controls relative to the cash committed as margin.

Client Type Maximum Leverage Important Note Retail Client Up to 1:30 Retail protections apply, depending on the account and instrument Elective Professional Client Up to 1:100 Higher risk and fewer regulatory protections Demo Account User Simulated No real-money loss, although results may differ from live trading

GMG Markets vs BP Prime vs IG – A Comparison

The comparison below places GMG Markets alongside another focused UK provider and a much larger multi-market broker. The brokers differ in product depth, platform choice, account structure and how clearly they support South African applicants.

GMG Markets is centred on MT5 and two pricing models. IG provides a much broader market range and several platform options, but its South African website currently states that new applications are supported through an international entity rather than new domestic trading accounts. Account ownership and protections should therefore be checked with every provider before funding.

Feature GMG Markets BP Prime IG Best For MT5, raw pricing, EAs and forex-focused trading Experienced CFD traders comfortable with a high starting deposit Traders looking for a broad market range and several platforms Regulation Highlight UK FCA, FRN 744501 UK FCA-regulated Black Pearl Securities Limited IG Group entities include UK FCA and South African FSCA-regulated operations South African Account Position Eligibility not clearly confirmed No local FSCA route confirmed in this comparison New applications are supported by IG International; check the entity Main Platforms MetaTrader 5 MT4, with an MT5 page also available IG platform, mobile apps, MT4, ProRealTime and other specialist tools Starting Deposit $200 on the current English page, although alternate pages differ $5,000 equivalent on the current Standard Account page Depends on the account and entity Markets Forex, commodities and index CFDs Forex, indices, commodities and precious metals More than 17,000 markets advertised on the South African website Main Drawback Unclear South African eligibility and inconsistent website figures High minimum deposit for retail clients The entity used for new South African applications has changed

GMG Markets Research

GMG Markets publishes educational material on trading basics, technical analysis, fundamental analysis and MetaTrader 5. The broker also promotes Autochartist, which scans markets for technical patterns and scheduled events.

MT5 adds charts, indicators, strategy testing and an economic calendar. These resources can help with market screening, but they do not remove the need for independent analysis and risk controls.

GMG Markets describes its service as execution-only. Its education, market commentary and third-party tools should therefore be treated as general information rather than personal financial advice.

Research Tool Availability Limitation Autochartist Promoted on the broker's website Patterns can fail and should not be treated as trade instructions MT5 Indicators Built into the platform Indicators are based on historical data and need context Economic Calendar Available through MT5 tools News events can cause slippage and wider spreads Education Trading basics and analysis guides Not a replacement for regulated financial advice Demo Account Available Cannot reproduce every live-market condition

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

GMG Markets Awards

We did not find a clear, current and independently verifiable awards list that materially changes this review. Regulation, account costs, withdrawal rules and legal-entity transparency carry more weight than an undated award badge.

How We Reviewed GMG Markets

This review is based on public records and broker documents checked on 5 August 2026.

We reviewed the GMG Markets account pages, funding and withdrawal information, platform pages, spread data, legal-document library and risk warnings. We also checked the UK company record and FCA clone-firm warnings linked to Global Markets Group Limited.

The editorial score considers regulation, company transparency, account terms, trading costs, platform quality, product range, funding, risk information and suitability for South African residents.

We did not open or fund a live account. We therefore do not claim first-hand experience of execution, customer support, onboarding or withdrawals. Where the broker's own pages conflict, the difference is stated rather than silently choosing the more favourable figure.

Final Verdict GMG Markets appears to be a genuine FCA-regulated forex and CFD broker operated by an active UK company. Its MetaTrader 5 setup is familiar, the Standard and Raw Spread accounts are easy to compare, and the Raw pricing may appeal to active traders. For South African residents, the recommendation remains conditional. We could not verify FSCA regulation, ZAR accounts are not listed and the public pages do not give a consistently clear answer about local eligibility. The broker's own pages also disagree on several practical details, including Standard-account spreads and parts of the account presentation. That does not prove the genuine FCA-regulated company is unsafe, but it makes written verification essential. Do not deposit until GMG Markets confirms that South Africans are accepted, identifies the entity holding the account and provides the current pricing, funding and withdrawal terms.

Disclaimer

CFDs and spread bets are leveraged products and can cause rapid losses.

GMG Markets displays different retail-loss percentages across different versions of its website. Check the live warning attached to the page and legal entity you are using.

FSCS eligibility depends on the claimant, product and circumstances. It does not cover normal trading losses.

This review provides general information and is not financial, investment, tax or legal advice.

South African residents should confirm account eligibility, offshore funding requirements, exchange-control considerations, conversion costs and the contracting legal entity.

Never send money to a person or website using copied GMG details. Verify the current FCA Register record and genuine domain independently.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is GMG Markets?

GMG Markets is a UK forex and CFD broker operated by Global Markets Group Limited. The company is active at Companies House and authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under FRN 744501. Its main retail offering uses MetaTrader 5 with Standard and Raw Spread pricing.

Is GMG Markets regulated?

Yes. Global Markets Group Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority under reference number 744501. Traders should verify the live FCA Register entry and genuine domain because the FCA has warned about unauthorised clone firms copying the company's details.

Is GMG Markets regulated in South Africa?

We could not verify an FSCA licence for GMG Markets. Its confirmed regulation is with the UK's FCA. A South African resident should therefore treat the account as offshore and confirm the legal entity, complaint route and account protections before applying.

Can South Africans open a GMG Markets account?

The public pages do not give a consistently clear answer. South African residents should ask GMG Markets to confirm in writing that they are currently accepted and that the account will be opened with Global Markets Group Limited under FRN 744501.

What account types does GMG Markets offer?

The main live options are Standard and Raw Spread accounts. A demo account is also available, while qualifying experienced traders may apply for Elective Professional classification. Availability can depend on the client's location and regulatory status.

What is the minimum deposit at GMG Markets?

GMG Markets' official pages have shown conflicting information, including $100 and $200 references. Check the minimum displayed in the current application or secure client area and obtain written confirmation before transferring funds.

Which trading platform does GMG Markets offer?

GMG Markets currently focuses on MetaTrader 5. MT5 includes advanced charting, pending orders, market-depth tools on selected instruments, one-click trading and automated strategies through MQL5 Expert Advisors.

Does GMG Markets offer MetaTrader 4?

Some legacy or alternative GMG pages still mention MT4, but the current retail account pages focus on MT5. Traders who need MT4 for an existing EA or indicator should confirm whether new MT4 accounts remain available.

Does GMG Markets offer a demo account?

Yes. GMG Markets offers an MT5 demo account using virtual funds. It can help traders learn the platform and test a strategy, but it cannot fully reproduce live spreads, liquidity, slippage or the pressure of trading real money.

What leverage does GMG Markets offer?

Retail leverage is available up to 1:30, with lower limits possible on certain instruments. Eligible Elective Professional clients may receive leverage up to 1:100, but professional status may remove some retail protections.

Does GMG Markets support ZAR accounts?

We found no ZAR base account on the public funding pages reviewed. GMG Markets lists USD, EUR and GBP, which means South Africans may face conversion spreads, international transfer charges and intermediary-bank fees.

How long do GMG Markets withdrawals take?

GMG Markets says it normally processes withdrawal requests within 24 hours. The international bank transfer may then take around two to five business days. Verification checks, bank cut-off times and intermediary banks can extend the total time.

Is GMG Markets good for beginners?

The demo and Standard Account provide a simpler starting point, but GMG Markets would not be our first choice for a South African beginner. Local eligibility remains unclear, FSCA authorisation is not confirmed and ZAR funding is not listed.