FXPIG is a high-risk offshore broker with a trust score of 40/100. Launched in 2011, it has rebranded to FXIFY Markets — fxpig.com now redirects to markets.fxify.com. The operating entity, Prime Intermarket Group Eurasia Ltd, holds a Tier-3 Mauritius FSC licence. It offers MT5, FIX API, STP execution, 300+ instruments, up to 500:1 leverage, and a USD 200 minimum deposit.

Quick Verdict FXPIG is not our first recommendation for most South African retail traders. The broker delivers genuine STP execution, competitive raw spreads, and access to a wide instrument range. Those are real positives. But the regulatory framework does not offer the protections South Africans can get elsewhere. There is no FSCA-authorised entity, no ZAR base account, and no statutory investor compensation scheme. The mid-2020s rebrand from FXPIG to FXIFY Markets — with a simultaneous shift in legal entity and jurisdiction — also raises questions that traders should investigate before committing funds. Best suited to: Active and algorithmic traders who understand offshore counterparty risk, want institutional-grade STP pricing, and independently verify the entity and withdrawal process before depositing. Not suited to: Beginners, risk-averse traders, or anyone who requires local FSCA regulatory recourse in South Africa.

Is FXPIG Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

FXPIG should be treated as an offshore-regulated forex broker rather than a strongly supervised one. The broker originally operated under Prime Intermarket Group Asia Pacific Ltd, citing a VFSC licence in Vanuatu (No. 14578). The current entity listed on the rebranded FXIFY Markets website is Prime Intermarket Group Eurasia Ltd, licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius under License Number GB24204066.

Mauritius FSC is classified as a Tier-3 regulator. It does provide a formal licensing framework for investment dealers, which places it a step above jurisdictions like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that issue no forex licences at all. However, it is not comparable to the FSCA, FCA, ASIC, or CySEC in terms of conduct-of-business enforcement, capital adequacy requirements, or investor compensation. No FSCA-authorised South African entity was identified on the reviewed pages, and the broker restricts services to residents of the EU and US among others.

South African traders considering FXPIG should verify the current licensing status directly with the Mauritius FSC, confirm the contracting entity and jurisdiction, and understand that disputes would be handled under Mauritian law rather than through the FSCA or a local ombud.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Is the Minimum Deposit Required to Open an FXPIG Account?

The minimum deposit for a live FXPIG account is USD 200. This applies to the Standard account and is stated on the broker's current website. The broker lists USD as a base currency, so South African traders funding in rand should expect bank charges, payment-provider costs, and ZAR/USD conversion exposure on every deposit and withdrawal.

USD 200 is the minimum entry point. It does not represent a recommended trading balance for leveraged CFD products, and it certainly does not reduce the risk of trading with up to 500:1 leverage. Before depositing, traders should check the live client portal for current payment limits, accepted methods, and any method-specific charges.

Feature FXPIG Minimum Deposit $200 / R 3 600 Sign-Up Bonus No active retail bonus was confirmed on the public pages reviewed. Fees Raw+Commission: USD 2–4 per lot per side. All-In: no separate commission, costs built into the spread. Spreads & Commissions Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on the Raw+Commission feed; All-In spreads from ~0.9 pips on EUR/USD. Deposit & Withdrawals Bank wire, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller. FXPIG says no broker-side fees; third-party charges may apply. Platforms MetaTrader 5 (desktop, web, mobile) and FIX API. Regulation Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) — License GB24204066. Tier-3 offshore regulator. Trust Score 40/100 — High-risk offshore broker. No FSCA authorisation, no investor compensation scheme confirmed. Payout Schedule E-wallets: same-day to 24 hours. Bank wire: several business days depending on intermediary banks. 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXPIG Trust Score

FXPIG receives a trust score of 40/100. The score acknowledges that the broker holds an offshore licence, offers well-known third-party platforms, provides STP execution transparency, and publishes public information about pricing and instruments. It remains below average because the Mauritius FSC is a Tier-3 regulator, no FSCA-authorised entity is presented, no statutory investor compensation scheme was identified, and the recent rebrand from FXPIG to FXIFY Markets introduced uncertainty about entity continuity.

Why the Score Is Limited

Mauritius FSC is a Tier-3 offshore regulator with lighter investor protections than FSCA, FCA, ASIC, or CySEC.

No South African FSCA authorisation is presented on the broker's public pages.

No statutory investor compensation scheme was identified for the current Mauritius entity.

The mid-2020s rebrand from FXPIG to FXIFY Markets changed both the entity name and regulatory jurisdiction.

Negative balance protection is not clearly confirmed for all clients.

Some third-party verification sources have been unable to confirm the previously claimed VFSC licence number.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXPIG Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons True STP execution via 18+ Tier-1 and Tier-2 liquidity providers Offshore Tier-3 regulation under Mauritius FSC — no FSCA or Tier-1 licence Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw+Commission feed No confirmed negative balance protection 300+ instruments including 60+ crypto CFDs No ZAR base account — conversion costs on every transaction FIX API with no minimum volume requirements MT4 and cTrader no longer listed after rebrand Scalping, hedging, and EAs permitted on all accounts No phone-based customer support Leverage up to 500:1 on forex Rebrand from FXPIG to FXIFY Markets complicates entity verification

Main Advantages

True STP execution via 18+ Tier-1 and Tier-2 liquidity providers with sub-10ms speeds.

Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on the Raw+Commission pricing feed.

300+ tradable instruments across forex, stocks, indices, metals, energies, and crypto CFDs.

MetaTrader 5 and institutional-grade FIX API connectivity.

No trading restrictions — scalping, hedging, and automated strategies are permitted.

60+ cryptocurrency CFDs available for 24/7 trading including weekends.

Main Drawbacks

Offshore Tier-3 regulation under Mauritius FSC — no FSCA or other Tier-1 licence.

No negative balance protection confirmed on public pages.

No ZAR base account — South Africans face conversion costs on every transaction.

MT4 and cTrader are no longer listed on the rebranded website.

No phone-based customer support — only email, live chat, and tickets.

The rebrand from FXPIG to FXIFY Markets complicates entity verification.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXPIG Overview

FXPIG launched in 2011 as a multi-asset STP broker and has since rebranded to FXIFY Markets. The current operating entity is Prime Intermarket Group Eurasia Ltd, registered in Port Louis, Mauritius and licensed by the Mauritius FSC. The broker offers 300+ instruments spanning 80+ forex pairs, 150+ stock CFDs, 60+ cryptocurrency CFDs, 12 stock index CFDs, precious metals, and energies — all through MetaTrader 5 and FIX API.

The execution model is what sets FXPIG apart on paper. The broker aggregates pricing from 18+ bank and non-bank liquidity providers and routes orders via STP with no dealing desk intervention. This is a genuine differentiator for traders who prioritise execution quality over brand recognition. But a transparent execution model does not substitute for strong regulation, and the Mauritius FSC does not enforce the same capital, conduct, or compensation standards as the FSCA or FCA.

What Can You Trade with FXPIG?

FXPIG's product list covers forex (80+ pairs including majors, minors, and exotics), stock CFDs (150+ EU and US names), cryptocurrency CFDs (60+ coins tradable 24/7), 12 stock index CFDs, precious metals, and oil and energy contracts. Product availability, contract specifications, and leverage limits vary by instrument class, so the current product schedule should be checked before opening a position.

What Makes FXPIG Different from Other Brokers?

The practical differentiators are institutional STP execution, raw spreads from 0.0 pips, FIX API access with no minimum volume requirements, and 24/7 crypto trading. Those features are unusual at the $200 minimum deposit level. What does not differentiate it positively is regulation. Plenty of competitors offer similar execution models through entities licensed by the FSCA, FCA, or ASIC — and for South African traders, that regulatory comparison should matter more than spread benchmarks.

Feature Details Operating Entity Prime Intermarket Group Eurasia Ltd Jurisdiction Port Louis, Mauritius Licence Mauritius FSC — License GB24204066 Year Launched 2011 (rebranded to FXIFY Markets mid-2020s) Platforms MetaTrader 5, FIX API Instruments 300+ — Forex (80+), Stock CFDs (150+), Crypto CFDs (60+), Indices (12), Metals, Energies Execution Model 100% STP via 18+ bank and non-bank liquidity providers Minimum Deposit USD 200 Max Leverage 500:1 (forex); 10:1 (stocks, crypto) Base Currency USD 📝 Sign up Open Account



★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXPIG Features Offered

MetaTrader 5 for desktop, web, and mobile trading with advanced charting and automation.

FIX API connectivity for institutional and algorithmic traders with no minimum volume requirements.

300+ instruments across forex, stocks, crypto, indices, metals, and energies.

Two price feeds: Raw+Commission (tight spreads with per-lot commission) and All-In (wider spreads, no commission).

100% STP execution via 18+ bank and non-bank liquidity providers.

Scalping, hedging, and Expert Advisors permitted on all account types.

VPS hosting available for automated strategies.

Introducing Broker and PAMM/MAM partnership programmes.

Feature FXPIG Account Types Standard, Premiere, Pro — each with Raw+Commission or All-In pricing. Demo account available. Leverage Up to 500:1 on forex; 10:1 on stock CFDs and crypto CFDs. Varies by instrument and account. Spreads & Commissions Raw from 0.0 pips (commission USD 2–4/lot/side) or All-In from ~0.9 pips (no commission). Instruments Offered 300+: 80+ forex pairs, 150+ stock CFDs, 60+ crypto CFDs, 12 index CFDs, metals, energies. Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5 (desktop, web, mobile) and FIX API. Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not confirmed on public pages. Contact support for Sharia-compliant terms. Free VPS Hosting VPS hosting available for automated and algorithmic strategies. Copy Trading Not offered. PAMM/MAM programmes available for managed accounts. Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts claimed. SSL encryption for data protection. No compensation scheme confirmed. Regulatory Oversight Mauritius FSC (Tier-3 offshore). No FSCA, FCA, ASIC, or CySEC licence. 📝 Sign up

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FXPIG Customer Reviews

Public feedback about FXPIG is limited and mixed, which is typical for smaller offshore brokers. Some traders highlight fast execution, competitive raw spreads, and responsive account management. Others report concerns about withdrawal processing times, unclear communication during the rebrand, and the lack of strong regulatory oversight. A handful of reviews on Trustpilot mention positive experiences with specific account managers, but individual testimonials do not replace regulatory protection.

When reading FXPIG reviews, check the date, the exact domain referenced (fxpig.com or markets.fxify.com), and whether the reviewer demonstrates genuine trading experience. The rebrand makes it especially important to distinguish between reviews of the old FXPIG entity and the current FXIFY Markets operation.

Aspect Details Overall Rating 3/5 — Limited public feedback. Some traders value the STP execution and raw spreads; others flag withdrawal times and the rebrand uncertainty. Customer Satisfaction Mixed. Positive mentions of execution speed and competitive pricing. Concerns about the FXPIG-to-FXIFY rebrand and offshore regulation. Customer Service Email and live chat 24/5. No phone support. Response quality varies in public reviews — some report prompt help, others cite delays.

Customer Ratings

Platform Feedback Summary Rating Myfxbook Limited presence. Some verified accounts reference execution speed and STP pricing. 3/5 Forex Peace Army Mixed reviews. Execution quality noted positively; regulation and withdrawal processing flagged as concerns. 3/5 Sitejabber Very few reviews. Insufficient data for a reliable rating. 2/5 Google Sparse reviews. Some positive mentions of account management; others question regulatory standing. 3/5 HelloPeter No confirmed FXPIG or FXIFY Markets reviews found on HelloPeter at the time of review. N/A Trustpilot Small sample. Some traders praise raw spreads and FIX API access. Others cite communication gaps during the rebrand. 3/5

The rating table should be read alongside the regulatory findings in this review. A star score measures sentiment. It does not confirm licensing, fund segregation, execution quality, or the likelihood of a successful withdrawal.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXPIG Safety and Security

FXPIG states that client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from the company's operational funds, and that standard SSL encryption is used to protect personal data and trading information. Those are useful policies — but they remain broker-stated claims, not protections enforced by a Tier-1 regulator.

Segregated funds: Claimed by FXPIG, but the banking arrangement and independent assurance were not verified in this review.

Claimed by FXPIG, but the banking arrangement and independent assurance were not verified in this review. Investor compensation: No statutory compensation scheme was identified for the Mauritius FSC entity.

No statutory compensation scheme was identified for the Mauritius FSC entity. Negative balance protection: Not confirmed on the public pages reviewed. The broker does not advertise guaranteed negative balance protection.

Not confirmed on the public pages reviewed. The broker does not advertise guaranteed negative balance protection. Complaints: No independent external dispute body is clearly named for the current entity.

No independent external dispute body is clearly named for the current entity. Platform security: MT5 account security depends on strong passwords, device protection, and careful handling of login credentials.

Security Feature Details Regulation & Licensing Mauritius FSC (License GB24204066). Tier-3 offshore regulator — does not match FSCA, FCA, ASIC, or CySEC standards. Segregated Client Accounts Claimed by FXPIG. Banking arrangement and independent assurance not verified in this review. Investor Compensation No statutory investor compensation scheme identified for the Mauritius FSC entity. Capital Strength & Credit Rating Offshore entity. No public capital-adequacy ratios or credit ratings disclosed. Account-Level Security SSL encryption, secure login protocols via MetaTrader 5. Strong password and device protection recommended. Negative Balance Protection Not confirmed on public pages. The broker does not advertise this feature. Transparent Compliance Client Agreement and Risk Disclosure published. Limited compared to Tier-1 regulated brokers. 📝 Sign up Open Account



How Does FXPIG Say It Protects Client Funds?

FXPIG states that retail client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from operational funds. Segregation reduces the risk of client money being used for day-to-day business expenses, but it is not deposit insurance. It does not guarantee full or rapid recovery if the broker fails. Traders should request the current client-money terms, identify the bank holding the segregated funds, and confirm the legal entity before depositing.

What Happens If FXPIG Becomes Insolvent?

The outcome would depend on the client agreement, the location of the segregated funds, and the insolvency law applying to Prime Intermarket Group Eurasia Ltd in Mauritius. No statutory investor compensation scheme was identified for the current entity. Recovery could be slower, more expensive, and far less certain than a dispute involving a locally authorised FSCA-regulated provider.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXPIG at a Glance

Broker's Name FXPIG Headquartered Port Louis, Mauritius Year Founded 2011 (rebranded to FXIFY Markets mid-2020s) Regulating Authorities Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) Countries Not Accepted United States, European Union Islamic Account Not confirmed on public pages Demo Account Yes Institutional Accounts Yes — FIX API available with no minimum volume Managed Accounts PAMM/MAM programmes available Maximum Leverage 500:1 (forex); 10:1 (stocks, crypto) Minimum Deposit $200 / R 3 600 Deposit Options Bank Wire, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller Withdrawal Options Bank Wire, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller Platform Types MetaTrader 5, FIX API OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Web Tradable Assets 300+ — Forex (80+), Stocks (150+), Crypto (60+), Indices (12), Metals, Energies Languages Supported English Customer Support Languages English Customer Service Hours 24/5 (email and live chat) 📝 Sign up Open Account



Key Findings

Trust score: 40/100.

40/100. Risk classification: High-risk offshore broker.

High-risk offshore broker. Legal entity: Prime Intermarket Group Eurasia Ltd, licensed by Mauritius FSC (GB24204066).

Prime Intermarket Group Eurasia Ltd, licensed by Mauritius FSC (GB24204066). Previous entity: Prime Intermarket Group Asia Pacific Ltd (VFSC Vanuatu, No. 14578).

Prime Intermarket Group Asia Pacific Ltd (VFSC Vanuatu, No. 14578). FSCA status: No FSCA-authorised entity identified.

No FSCA-authorised entity identified. Minimum deposit: USD 200.

USD 200. Base currency: USD.

USD. Platforms: MetaTrader 5, FIX API.

MetaTrader 5, FIX API. Account types: Standard, Premiere, Pro.

Standard, Premiere, Pro. Leverage: Up to 500:1 on forex; lower on stocks (10:1), crypto (10:1), and other instruments.

Up to 500:1 on forex; lower on stocks (10:1), crypto (10:1), and other instruments. Execution: 100% STP via 18+ liquidity providers.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXPIG Account Types

FXPIG offers three main account types — Standard, Premiere, and Pro — each paired with a choice of Raw+Commission or All-In pricing. The flexibility is genuine and one of the broker's strengths. Traders select both the account tier and the pricing model that fits their strategy, rather than being locked into a single structure.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is FXPIG's entry-level live account, requiring a minimum deposit of USD 200. It provides access to 300+ instruments with STP execution and supports both pricing feeds. Traders can choose the Raw+Commission feed for tight spreads with a per-lot commission or the All-In feed for commission-free trading with slightly wider spreads. Leverage is available up to 500:1 on forex, and scalping, hedging, and automated strategies are all permitted.

Premiere Account

The Premiere Account offers tighter pricing conditions and additional features beyond the Standard tier. It is positioned for traders with larger balances or higher trading volumes who want improved execution terms. Like all FXPIG accounts, it supports both pricing feeds and all major instruments.

Pro Account

The Pro Account is designed for professional and high-volume traders seeking the tightest spreads and best execution conditions available through FXPIG. Commission rates and pricing advantages scale with the Pro tier, making it most cost-effective for active traders placing significant volume.

Raw+Commission Pricing

The Raw+Commission pricing feed delivers ultra-tight spreads — often from 0.0 pips on major forex pairs — with a transparent per-lot commission that typically ranges from USD 2 to USD 4 per lot per side depending on the account type. This is the better option for active traders and scalpers who prioritise the lowest possible spread.

All-In Pricing

The All-In pricing feed bundles all costs into the spread — no separate commission. Spreads on EUR/USD typically start around 0.9 to 1.0 pip. It is a simpler structure for traders who prefer straightforward pricing without calculating per-lot fees alongside the spread.

Demo Account

FXPIG offers free demo accounts for platform testing. A demo can be useful for checking MT5 navigation, order types, and strategy logic, but demo execution does not predict how a live account will behave during volatile markets, withdrawals, or disputes.

Does FXPIG Offer an Islamic Account?

An Islamic or swap-free account was not clearly confirmed on the current public pages reviewed. Traders who require Sharia-compliant terms should contact support and obtain the full swap-free agreement in writing — including administration fees, holding-period limits, and excluded instruments — before depositing.

Which FXPIG Account Is Better?

For active traders and scalpers, the Raw+Commission feed on a Standard or higher account will usually deliver the lowest total cost. For casual or lower-volume traders, the All-In feed avoids the mental overhead of tracking commission per lot. The right choice depends on your trading frequency, average position size, and whether you prefer cost transparency or pricing simplicity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an FXPIG Account - Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the Official Website

Navigate to fxpig.com, which currently redirects to markets.fxify.com. Confirm that the URL matches the domain referenced in the broker's legal documents. Avoid links from unknown callers, messaging groups, or unverified sources.

2. Read the Legal Documents First

Open the Client Agreement, Risk Disclosure Statement, and Privacy Policy. Confirm that Prime Intermarket Group Eurasia Ltd is the contracting entity and note which country's law applies to disputes.

3. Start the Online Registration

Click Sign Up and complete the registration form with your personal details, trading preferences, and country of residence. Use information that matches your identity documents to avoid verification delays.

4. Choose the Account Type and Pricing Feed

Select Standard, Premiere, or Pro, then choose Raw+Commission or All-In pricing. The broker publicly lists USD as the base currency, so factor in the ZAR conversion cost before continuing.

5. Complete Identity Verification

Upload a valid government-issued identity document and recent proof of address. Verification is required before deposits and trading are enabled.

6. Review Leverage and Product Limits

Check the actual leverage applied to your account and each instrument. Forex may offer up to 500:1, while stocks and crypto are typically 10:1. These figures can vary and should be confirmed in the platform.

7. Fund the Account Carefully

Use a payment method in your own name. Begin with an amount you can afford to lose, keep copies of the payment record, and test the withdrawal process before increasing the balance.

8. Download or Open MetaTrader 5

Use the official platform page, confirm the server name, and enable appropriate account security. A demo account is a safer place to learn MT5 before placing a live leveraged trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXPIG Fees, Spreads and Commissions

FXPIG uses two pricing models: Raw+Commission for tight spreads plus per-lot fees, and All-In for commission-free trading with wider spreads. On the Raw+Commission feed, major forex pairs can trade from 0.0 pips with commissions typically ranging from USD 2 to USD 4 per lot per side. The All-In feed bundles everything into the spread, starting around 0.9 to 1.0 pip on EUR/USD.

Raw+Commission: Spreads from 0.0 pips with a per-lot commission (around USD 2–4 per side depending on account type).

Spreads from 0.0 pips with a per-lot commission (around USD 2–4 per side depending on account type). All-In: No separate commission; costs are built into the spread (EUR/USD from ~0.9–1.0 pip).

No separate commission; costs are built into the spread (EUR/USD from ~0.9–1.0 pip). Deposit and withdrawal fees: FXPIG says it does not charge fees, but banks and payment providers may apply their own.

FXPIG says it does not charge fees, but banks and payment providers may apply their own. Overnight costs: Swap or financing charges apply to positions held overnight.

Swap or financing charges apply to positions held overnight. Inactivity fee: Not confirmed on the public pages reviewed.

Not confirmed on the public pages reviewed. Currency conversion: South African traders should expect ZAR/USD conversion costs on every deposit and withdrawal.

Are FXPIG's Trading Costs Competitive?

On the Raw+Commission feed, FXPIG's pricing is genuinely competitive — spreads near 0.0 pips on EUR/USD put it in line with the best STP brokers globally. The All-In feed is less impressive but still reasonable for traders who prefer simplicity. The real cost comparison must include conversion charges, swap rates, and any provider-specific payment fees. A tight spread is not the total trading cost.

Broker FXPIG Trading Fees Class Competitive — Raw+Commission feed offers institutional-grade pricing; All-In is mid-range. Required Min Deposit $200 / R 3 600 Withdrawal Fee No broker-side fee stated. Third-party bank and payment provider charges may apply. Deposit Fees No broker-side fee stated. Third-party charges may apply. Average Spread Raw+Commission: from 0.0 pips (+ USD 2–4/lot/side). All-In: from ~0.9–1.0 pips (no commission). 📝 Sign up Open Account



★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXPIG Trading Platforms

FXPIG currently offers MetaTrader 5 and FIX API as its trading platforms. The rebranded FXIFY Markets website no longer lists MetaTrader 4 or cTrader among available platforms. This is a notable reduction from the previous FXPIG offering. Traders who specifically need MT4 or cTrader should confirm current availability directly with the broker before opening an account.

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 is FXPIG's primary retail platform, available across desktop, web, and mobile (iOS and Android). MT5 offers advanced charting with multiple timeframes, built-in market depth, an integrated economic calendar, and support for Expert Advisors and automated strategies. It handles multi-asset trading natively, which fits FXPIG's broad product range better than MT4 would.

FIX API

FXPIG's FIX API provides a direct institutional-grade trading interface with low-latency order routing to the broker's execution servers. It supports algorithmic trading, custom platforms, and large-volume strategies. Unusually for a broker at this deposit level, there are no minimum monthly volume requirements on the FIX API connection — a genuine advantage for quantitative traders who want to test strategies without volume commitments.

MetaTrader 4 and cTrader (No Longer Listed)

The previous FXPIG website offered MetaTrader 4 and cTrader alongside MT5. As of the rebrand to FXIFY Markets, neither MT4 nor cTrader is listed on the current platform pages. Traders who rely on MT4 Expert Advisors or cTrader's interface should confirm availability directly — or consider a broker that still offers those platforms.

Does FXPIG Offer MT4?

MT4 is no longer listed on the rebranded FXIFY Markets website. Traders who specifically need MT4 should confirm current availability with the broker. If MT4 access is essential, compare other brokers that offer it before opening an account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXPIG Deposits and Withdrawals

FXPIG supports deposits and withdrawals via bank wire transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, and Neteller. The broker states it does not charge its own fees for deposits or withdrawals, though banks and third-party payment providers may apply their own charges.

Accounts are listed in USD, not ZAR.

Deposits and withdrawals must generally come from and return to an account in the client's name.

Third-party payments are not accepted.

Withdrawal processing times vary by method and include the broker's internal review.

Bank wire transfers may take several business days depending on intermediary banks.

Additional identity or source-of-funds verification may be required.

How Can South Africans Deposit with FXPIG?

Available methods should be confirmed inside the client portal. Because the account base currency is USD, a rand-funded payment will be converted before it reaches the trading account. Ask for the exchange rate, payment-provider fee, and beneficiary details before transferring money. E-wallets like Skrill and Neteller typically process faster than bank wire but may carry their own limits and fees.

How Do FXPIG Withdrawals Work?

Withdrawal requests are submitted through the client portal. The destination account must generally match the deposit method and be in the same name as the trading account. Processing times vary — e-wallets can be same-day while bank wires may take several business days. This is an internal processing target, not a guaranteed arrival time for funds reaching a South African bank account.

Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Speed Fees 📝 Sign up Visa / Mastercard Instant to a few hours No broker fee; card provider may charge Open Account

Bank Wire Transfer 1–3 business days No broker fee; intermediary bank fees may apply Open Account

Skrill Instant to same day No broker fee; Skrill fees may apply Open Account

Neteller Instant to same day No broker fee; Neteller fees may apply Open Account



Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Speed Fees Bank Wire Transfer 2–5 business days No broker fee; intermediary bank fees may apply Visa / Mastercard 1–3 business days No broker fee; card provider may charge Skrill Same day to 24 hours No broker fee; Skrill fees may apply Neteller Same day to 24 hours No broker fee; Neteller fees may apply

FXPIG Leverage

FXPIG offers leverage up to 500:1 on major forex pairs, with lower limits on other instrument classes. Stock CFDs are limited to 10:1, cryptocurrency CFDs to 10:1, and other products vary. The exact leverage depends on the account type, instrument, and the broker's internal risk settings.

High leverage is one of FXPIG's selling points, but it cuts both ways. At 500:1 on forex, a 0.2% move against your position can wipe out the margin committed. There is no confirmed negative balance protection, so losses could theoretically exceed your deposit.

At 500:1, a small adverse price movement produces large losses relative to the margin.

At 10:1 on stocks and crypto, the risk is more contained but still significant.

There is no confirmed negative balance protection for the current entity.

Use position sizing, stop-loss orders, and risk management rather than treating maximum leverage as a target.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXPIG vs XM vs AvaTrade - Comparison Table

Broker FXPIG XM AvaTrade Minimum Deposit $200 / R 3 600 $5 / R 90 $100 / R 1 800 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes Max. Leverage 500:1 888:1 400:1 Regulation Mauritius FSC (Tier-3) CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA ASIC, FSCA, CBI, BVI, CySEC, JFSA Platforms MT5, FIX API MT4, MT5 MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, AvaSocial Currency Pairs 80+ 57 55+ Total Instruments 300+ 1000+ 1250+ 📝 Sign up Open Account

👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

The comparison table should clearly distinguish FXPIG's offshore Mauritius FSC licence from XM's and AvaTrade's multi-jurisdictional regulation. Use the same date and account type for minimum deposits, leverage, and fees across all three brokers. A group's strongest licence should not be used to describe every client account.

FXPIG Research and Trading Tools

FXPIG provides a basic set of research and analysis tools rather than a full institutional research service. These are integrated with the trading platforms and include built-in MT5 charting, economic calendars, sentiment indicators, and market commentary.

MT5 charting: Multiple timeframes, technical indicators, and drawing tools built into the platform.

Multiple timeframes, technical indicators, and drawing tools built into the platform. Economic calendar: Integrated in MT5 for tracking scheduled data releases and central-bank events.

Integrated in MT5 for tracking scheduled data releases and central-bank events. Sentiment indicators: Real-time market sentiment tools and alarm managers.

Real-time market sentiment tools and alarm managers. VPS: Available for traders running automated strategies that require continuous connectivity.

Available for traders running automated strategies that require continuous connectivity. Market commentary: Published insights on economic trends and asset movements.

Published insights on economic trends and asset movements. Education: Limited. FXPIG does not provide extensive educational material, so new traders should rely on external learning resources.

These tools can support analysis, but they do not establish the broker's trustworthiness and should not be treated as personalised financial advice.

FXPIG Awards and Bonuses

No specific current award or retail bonus was independently verified during this update. FXPIG promotes its "award-winning liquidity" and execution quality as part of its branding, but without naming the awarding body, category, and year, such claims should not be treated as evidence of quality.

No active bonus terms were confirmed on the public pages checked. Promotions can change quickly and may include volume or withdrawal conditions, so South African traders should read the full terms before accepting any incentive.

FXPIG Customer Support

FXPIG provides customer support 24 hours a day, five days a week via email, live chat, and website tickets. The support email is support@fxpig.com. Skype support has also been reported by some users. No direct phone number is provided — a notable gap for traders who prefer voice-based support during urgent situations.

Support response times have received mixed feedback in public reviews. Some traders report prompt and helpful responses; others describe delays and limited depth of assistance. Before depositing, contact support to confirm the contracting entity, South African eligibility, account base currency, leverage, withdrawal route, and the escalation process for unresolved complaints. Keep the response in writing.

Is FXPIG Suitable for South African Traders?

FXPIG is available internationally, but it is not a strong fit for most South African retail traders. The core problem is not execution quality or instrument range. It is the lack of meaningful local regulatory protection.

FSCA status: No FSCA-authorised FXPIG or FXIFY Markets entity is presented on the public pages reviewed.

No FSCA-authorised FXPIG or FXIFY Markets entity is presented on the public pages reviewed. Local currency: USD is the listed base currency, so ZAR conversion adds cost and volatility to every transaction.

USD is the listed base currency, so ZAR conversion adds cost and volatility to every transaction. Local payments: A dedicated South African local-bank transfer route was not confirmed publicly.

A dedicated South African local-bank transfer route was not confirmed publicly. Complaints: Disputes are likely to rely on the offshore client agreement and Mauritius FSC oversight.

Disputes are likely to rely on the offshore client agreement and Mauritius FSC oversight. Tax: South African residents remain responsible for their own tax and exchange-control obligations.

South African residents remain responsible for their own tax and exchange-control obligations. Rebrand risk: The transition from FXPIG to FXIFY Markets changed the entity and jurisdiction, which traders should independently verify.

The transition from FXPIG to FXIFY Markets changed the entity and jurisdiction, which traders should independently verify. Risk level: Better suited to experienced traders who knowingly accept offshore counterparty risk.

South Africans who prioritise local accountability should compare brokers that state the exact FSCA-authorised entity and FSP number that will hold or service the account.

Final Verdict FXPIG delivers genuine STP execution, raw spreads from 0.0 pips, and an unusually broad product range for its deposit level — but those strengths do not outweigh its regulatory weakness. The broker has moved from Vanuatu VFSC registration to Mauritius FSC licensing, rebranding as FXIFY Markets along the way. Neither regulator is Tier-1, and no FSCA-authorised entity exists. There is no ZAR base account, no confirmed negative balance protection, and no statutory investor compensation scheme. Active traders who value execution over regulation may find value here. We do not recommend it for most South African retail traders.

FXPIG Review Methodology

This review was completed through desk research. We checked the current FXIFY Markets website (markets.fxify.com, where fxpig.com now redirects), the Client Agreement, Risk Disclosure Statement, platform pages, product information, and payment options. We also checked the Mauritius FSC register and third-party broker databases to verify the licensing status and entity continuity.

The trust score considers regulation, legal-entity clarity, client-fund protections, platform transparency, pricing disclosure, payment information, complaint routes, and country-specific suitability. We did not claim first-hand experience because no live account was opened, no trade was placed, and no withdrawal was tested.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading uses leverage and can result in rapid losses. You do not own the underlying asset when trading a CFD. This review is general information and does not consider your objectives, financial position, or risk tolerance. Verify the legal entity, regulation, fees, and product terms independently, and never deposit money you cannot afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is FXPIG regulated?

FXPIG now operates as FXIFY Markets under Prime Intermarket Group Eurasia Ltd, licensed by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (License GB24204066). Previously, the broker cited VFSC regulation in Vanuatu. Mauritius FSC is classified as a Tier-3 regulator, providing basic oversight without the enforcement strength or compensation schemes of Tier-1 authorities like the FSCA or FCA.

Is FXPIG safe for South African traders?

FXPIG is a high-risk offshore choice for South Africans. It offers STP execution, segregated accounts, and platform transparency, but no local FSCA entity, statutory investor compensation scheme, or ZAR account was confirmed. A South African trader would need to accept offshore dispute handling, currency conversion costs, and weaker regulatory recourse than with a locally authorised broker.

Which account types does FXPIG offer?

The current website lists Standard, Premiere, and Pro account types, each available with Raw+Commission or All-In pricing. Standard requires a USD 200 minimum deposit. Premiere and Pro offer improved pricing for higher-volume traders. A free demo account is also available.

Does FXPIG offer an Islamic account?

A current Islamic or swap-free account was not confirmed on the public pages reviewed. Traders who need one should request the full written terms before depositing. Check administration charges, grace periods, eligible instruments, and whether the broker can revert the account to standard swap pricing.

What leverage does FXPIG offer?

FXPIG offers leverage up to 500:1 on major forex pairs, with lower limits on other instruments — typically 10:1 on stocks and crypto CFDs. The exact ratio depends on account type and instrument. There is no confirmed negative balance protection, so losses can exceed the deposit.

Does FXPIG offer MT4 or MT5?

The rebranded FXIFY Markets website currently lists MetaTrader 5 and FIX API as available platforms. MT4 and cTrader are no longer listed. Traders who specifically need MT4 should confirm availability with the broker or compare another provider.

How much does FXPIG charge in commission?

On the Raw+Commission pricing feed, commissions typically range from USD 2 to USD 4 per lot per side depending on account type. The All-In feed charges no separate commission — all costs are included in the spread. Variable spreads and overnight financing still apply on both feeds.

How long do FXPIG withdrawals take?

Processing times vary by method. E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) can be processed same-day or within 24 hours. Bank wire transfers may take several business days depending on intermediary banks. The broker's internal review may add additional processing time. This is not a guaranteed arrival time.

Does FXPIG support ZAR accounts or local South African deposits?

FXPIG lists USD as the account base currency. A ZAR base account and a dedicated South African local-bank transfer route were not confirmed on the pages reviewed. South African clients should expect conversion costs and should confirm the available payment route inside the secure client portal.

Does FXPIG provide negative balance protection?

Negative balance protection is not confirmed on the public pages reviewed. The broker does not advertise this feature. At 500:1 leverage, losses can be rapid and may exceed the deposited amount. Traders should use stop-loss orders and careful position sizing as their primary risk controls.

Sources Checked