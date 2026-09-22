easyMarkets Islamic Account is offered for Mulsim traders. A live account can easily be converted to swap-free by providing the requested documents. Since the Islamic Account option offered by EasyMarkets cannot be considered a standalone account, traders have access to the same accounting features as other traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

easyMarkets Islamic, Swap-Free Account – Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

With over 20 years of experience, easyMarkets is a reliable broker offering its traders a risk-free trading environment.

easyMarkets is attractive to South African traders due to its competitive fixed spreads, no negative balance, and no hidden fees.

The company offers advanced trading features in robust trading platforms such as its proprietary platform, MetaTrader 4, TradingView, and MetaTrader 5, which are accessible on all devices.

and MetaTrader 5, which are accessible on all devices. The company offers advanced trading features in robust trading platforms such as its proprietary platform, MetaTrader 4, TradingView, and MetaTrader 5, which are accessible on all devices.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

easyMarkets Islamic Account

Islamic accounts are distinct trading accounts provided to clients willing to transact business based on Shariah tenets.

Unlike conventional accounts, they do not lead to the accumulation of interest, which Islamic finance prohibits.

Unlike most brokers, which do not offer standalone Islamic accounts, it is still possible to choose to have an existing account as an Islamic or Swap-Free account.

This ensures that the account's operations , including compliance with legal and religious rules, are coherent with Sharia.

How to open an easyMarkets Islamic Account step-by-step

To convert the trading account into that of an easyMarkets Islamic Account, Muslim traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on Sign Up

Click on Sign Up in the right corner or Start Trading Today.

Step 2– Complete the online application

You will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, allowing easyMarkets to ascertain your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

Step 3 – Upload further information

With easyMarkets, new accounts are opened online, and the process is short and easy.

Traders must first provide e-mail addresses and create passwords or connect through their Google or Facebook accounts.

Step 4 – Verify your account

The Client Agreement (provided on the sign-up page) then requires traders to verify their accounts as mandated by regulatory requirements.

This can be done by submitting a copy of the trader’s ID and proof of residency.

As soon as the trader has funded their account, they can apply for an Islamic account by filling in a request and submitting it to easyMarkets.

As soon as the request for an easyMarkets Islamic Account is received, it will be forwarded to the relevant department for review and approval. Processing may take a day to a few days.

What exactly is a Swap?

A swap is simply an agreement into which two parties enter relating to the exchange of sequences of cash flows over a set period, normally when the contract is initiated.

During this, at least one of the series of cash flows is subjected to a random and uncertain variable, which involves an interest rate, a foreign exchange rate, an equity price, or a commodity price.

When trading Forex, for instance, traders have a limited amount of time to close open positions before a certain market closes at a specified time.

Should the position remain open, it will attract an overnight or rollover fee, which is a type of interest.

As previously mentioned, Muslim traders who follow Sharia law are, amidst other activities, prohibited from paying such interest.

To accommodate traders of the Muslim faith, who follow the Shariah Law, brokers offer the option of an Islamic Account, or a Swap-Free account, so that they would not be exempt from being able to conduct trading activities that are against their religion.easyMarkets offers Muslim traders the option of converting their live trading account, regardless of the type, to that of an Islamic or Swap Free account to accommodate these prohibitions, along with any other restrictions placed on traders due to this law.

What are easyMarkets' spread costs on an Islamic Account?

easyMarkets’ spreads start from 0.9 pips when trading EUR/USD while using the VIP MT4 Account.

Seeing that the Islamic Account is not provided as a standalone account, Muslim traders are not exempt from normal trading conditions, such as spreads that do not generate interest.

What is easyMarkets’ Maximum Trades/Orders on an Islamic Account?

No maximum trade or orders are indicated for easyMarkets, let alone for the easyMarkets Islamic Account option.

What is the easyMarkets minimum deposit amount on an Islamic Account?

The minimum deposit amount on the EasyMarkets Islamic Account is $100. Despite converting the live trading account, regardless of the type of account, to that of an Islamic Account, Muslim traders are subjected to the set minimum required deposit amount, which is fixed for each trading account and can be viewed as follows:

➡️ Standard Web/App and MT4 Account – minimum deposit of USD 25 / ZAR 437 ➡️ Premium Web/App and MT4 Account – minimum deposit of USD 2,000 / ZAR 30 409 ➡️ VIP Web/App and MT4 Account – minimum deposit of USD 10,000 / ZAR 15 2914

What other features does easyMarkets’ Islamic Account have?

Since the Islamic Account option offered by easyMarkets cannot be considered a standalone account, traders can access the same accounting features as other traders. Accounting features that are standard across all accounting types include:

➡️ Leverage of 1:2000 on all web/app accounts and up to 1:2000 on all MT4 accounts. ➡️ Zero commission charges on executed trades. ➡️ Zero accounting fees. ➡️ Zero deposit or withdrawal fees despite the payment method used. ➡️ Telephonic customer support. ➡️ Access to a Personal Account Manager. ➡️ 24/5 support provided either telephonically or via live/instant chat on the easyMarkets website.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

easyMarkets At a Glance

Category Details Company Information 🏷️Company Name 📍Headquarters Location Limassol, Cyprus 📅Year Established 2001 👤CEO/Founder Nikos Antoniades 🌐Global Offices Cyprus, Australia, Seychelles 🔖Licensing Body Easy Forex Trading Ltd is regulated by CySEC (License 079/07). This is the only entity that onboards EU clients. easyMarkets Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC (AFS License 246566). EF Worldwide Ltd (Seychelles) is regulated by the FSA (License SD056). EF Worldwide Ltd (British Virgin Islands) is regulated by FSC (License SIBA/L/20/1135). EF Worldwide (PTY) Ltd is regulated by FSCA (License 54018). 👥Group Companies Blue Capital Markets Group 🏛️Business Model Market Maker 🌍Operational Languages English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and others 🏆Awards & Recognitions Multiple awards for innovation and customer service Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Easy Forex Trading Ltd is regulated by CySEC (License 079/07). This is the only entity that onboards EU clients. easyMarkets Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC (AFS License 246566). EF Worldwide Ltd (Seychelles) is regulated by FSA (License SD056). EF Worldwide Ltd (British Virgin Islands) is regulated by FSC (License SIBA/L/20/1135). EF Worldwide (PTY) Ltd is regulated by FSCA (License 54018). ✔️Compliance Standards MiFID II, ASIC Regulatory Standards 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Yes 💰Insurance Coverage No 📋AML & KYC Policy Yes 🔒Security of Trading Platform Encrypted SSL Connections 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund Yes (for CySEC clients) 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Advanced firewall and encryption technologies Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account No 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes 💵Minimum Deposit USD 25 / ZAR 437 💱Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:400 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Fixed 🔄Swap-Free Accounts Available 🌐Account Currency Conversion Yes 🚨Margin Call Level 50% ❌Stop-Out Level 30% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills Yes 🧾Dividend Adjustments Applicable 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes 📆Rollover Policy Yes 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss Yes 📈Backtesting Capability Supported through MetaTrader platforms. 🛠️Strategy Builder Available on MetaTrader 4/5, proprietary platform has limited features. 🔔Alerts and Notifications Real-time alerts available on web and mobile platforms. 💼LinkedIn Yes, professional insights and company announcements. 🎥YouTube Yes, extensive video tutorials and market analysis. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

easyMarkets Customer Reviews

Customer reviews highlight easyMarkets’ strengths in responsive and friendly support, particularly praising fast deposit and withdrawal processing.

Many clients note that the platform is user‑friendly and intuitive, especially appreciated by beginners.

Testimonials emphasize transparent pricing and excellent educational resources, which make trading smoother and more confidence‑boosting.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Rated highly for reliability, transparency, and ease of use. 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally positive feedback for user experience and platform features. 📞Customer Service Provides responsive support through live chat, email, and phone with multilingual options.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews some users appreciate the user-friendly platform and fixed spreads, while others express concerns about higher spreads on MetaTrader and limitations on advanced tools. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed feedback some traders commend the platform's simplicity and customer support, while others raise issues about the blocking of expert advisors and higher spreads. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly negative reviews users report concerns about fake positive feedback and issues with withdrawals. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's beginner-friendly features, transparent fees, and responsive support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ mixed reviews about easyMarkets. Some users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. However, others expressed dissatisfaction with the broker's withdrawal policies, high fees, and limited educational resources. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Positive reviews users praise reliable platforms, educational resources, and fast withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Same features on Islamic account as on standard accounts High spreads compared to other brokers. Innovative trading platform with innovative features. No Cent account, VPS, and forex calculators.

Conclusion easyMarkets, a Cyprus-based broker that was founded in 2001 and is a Market Maker online Forex broker that is well-regulated by strict and demanding regulatory entities such as the ASIC and CySEC. An Islamic Account, for the greater part, as offered by most brokers, is not a standalone account. However, some brokers dedicate one account to being an Islamic or Swap Free account; in most cases, this is an option offered, especially by easyMarkets, a Cyprus-based broker that was founded in 2001 and is a Market Maker online Forex broker that is well-regulated by strict and demanding regulatory entities such as the ASIC and CySEC. An Islamic Account, for the greater part, as offered by most brokers, is not a standalone account. However, some brokers dedicate one account to being an Islamic or Swap Free account; in most cases, this is an option offered, especially by Forex brokers

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

How many instruments can I trade with easyMarkets?

You can trade the following instruments:

Forex

Commodities

Cryptocurrency

Shares

Indices

Metals

Energies

Options

CFDs

Which platforms are supported by easyMarkets?

easyMarkets' proprietary web and mobile trader, and MetaTrader 4.

Does easyMarkets offer leverage?

Yes. EASYMARKETS offers a maximum leverage of 1:2000.

What spreads can I expect with easyMarkets?

Spreads from as little as 0.9 pips when using the easyMarkets VIP MT4 Account.

Does easyMarkets charge commission?

There are no commission charges on trades.

Are there additional charges on the Islamic account?

Not that can be ascertained from the information provided on the easyMarkets website. Muslim traders are subject to all other normal trading and non-trading fees, except for being exempt from paying overnight fees.

Is easyMarkets regulated?

Yes. easyMarkets is regulated by ASIC and CySEC

Is easyMarkets a recommended forex trading broker for experts and beginners?

Yes. easyMarkets caters to both beginners and experts.

What is the overall rating out of 10 for easyMarkets?

9/10

Does easyMarkets offer an Islamic Account option?

Yes. The option to convert a live trading account is available to all live trading accounts.