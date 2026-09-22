Best Paper Trading Platforms - Main Banner-min

  The 10 Best Platforms for Paper Trading are revealed. We have rated and reviewed the 10 Best Sites, Platforms, Accounts, and apps for Paper trading in 2026* This is a complete listing and review of the 10 Best Platforms for Paper Trading.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • What is the Best Site, Platform, Account, or app for Paper trading?
  • Can you paper trade with MetaTrader, Investopedia, and TradingView?
  • Are NinjaTrader, eToro, and Interactive Brokers free for Paper Trading?
  • Are Webull and TD Ameritrade good for Paper Trading Options?
  • What is Paper Trading and How Do You Start?
  • Is Paper Trading Good for Beginners, Day Trading, and Making Money?
  • Does Forex have Paper Trading, and is it worth it?

   

10 Best Platforms for Paper Trading - A Comparison

 

🔎 Platform / Provider📌 Paper Trading Offered🎉 Paper Trade Now!5️⃣ Trust Score (5)
AvaTradeYes👉Open Account4.8
TD AmeritradeYes👉Open Account4.7
Interactive BrokersYes👉Open Account4.9
eToroYes👉Open Account4.8
Plus500*Yes👉Open Account4.9
FXCMYes👉Open Account4.6
NinjaTraderYes👉Open Account4.5
WeBullYes👉Open Account4.2
E*TradeYes👉Open Account4.9
TradeStationYes👉Open Account4.2
*CFD Service. Your capital is at risk  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

10 Best Platforms for Paper Trading (2026)

  1. ☑️ AvaTrade – Overall, The Best Platform for Paper Trading
  2. ☑️ TD Ameritrade – Leading Platform for Complex Trading Layouts
  3. ☑️ Interactive Brokers – Popular Choice for Foreign Investing
  4. ☑️ eToro – Best Platform Choice for Copy Trading
  5. ☑️ Plus500 - Top CFD Paper Trading App
  6. ☑️ FXCM – Multiple Trading Assets
  7. ☑️ NinjaTraderFree Platform for All Users
  8. ☑️ Webull – Best User-Friendly Desktop App
  9. ☑️ E*Trade – Top Choice for New Options Traders
  10. ☑️ TradeStation – Trusted Paper Trading Source for Professionals

 

AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  AvaTrade is a trusted Forex Services provider that allows traders to access the financial markets across Desktop, Tablet, Mobile, Mac, and Web Platforms via MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, and AvaTradeGo. Furthermore, AvaTrade offers access to 1250+ instruments to trade, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, and indices. AvaTrade offers access to an advanced paper trading app designed with the experienced trader in mind. The AvaTrade Paper Trading App is perfect for investors who are looking for a strong platform and comprehensive features. The AvaTrade Paper Trading App comes stocked with a wide range of instruments and advanced charting capabilities, technical analysis tools, and much more!  

Overview

🔍 FeaturesAvatrade-CTA-logo.png
⚖️ RegulationASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
🌐 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn.
🇿🇦 FSCA RegulationYes
📊 Trading AccountsRetail Account Demo account. Islamic ACCOUNT
📊 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), proprietary AvaTradeGo, WebTrader, copy-trading options
💰 Minimum DepositR1800 ZAR / $100
📊 Trading AssetsOver 1,200 instruments: forex pairs, indices, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, options, ETFs
🇿🇦 ZAR-based AccountYes
🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits AllowedYes
🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African tradersNo
📉 Minimum spread0.9 pips
⭐ Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
🪙 Crypto SupportBitcoin CFDs trading and deposits
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  AvaTrade Overview  

 Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
Worldwide regulatedCryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
Award winnerQuarterly and annual inactivity fees
Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etcCostumer support is not available 24/7
Negative balance protectionNo bonus for EU based clients
 

2. TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade is a trusted services provider that offers access to stocks, bonds & CDs, options, Diversified investment choices, Commission-free online trading, and no hidden fees. TD Ameritrade makes Paper Trading available via its renowned app - Thinkorswim.  The Thinkorswim app offers access to a wide range of instruments, advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and a variety of order types. The Thinkorswim PaperMoney feature will allow investors to access a simulated account without risking real money.  

Overview

✅ TD Ameritrade Unique Featuresℹ️ Information
⚖️ RegulationSEC, SFC, FINRA
🌐 Social Media PlatformsFacebook Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Instagram Telegram
📒 Trading AccountsStandard Account, Margin Trading Account
📊 Trading PlatformsTD Ameritrade Web TD Ameritrade Mobile thinkorswim mobile thinkorswim Web
💰 Minimum DepositNone
💱 Trading AssetsStocks Options ETFs Mutual Funds Futures Forex Bonds Fixed Income Annuities IPOs CDs Cryptocurrency Trading
💲 USD based AccountYes
💲 USD Deposits AllowedYes
💰 Minimum Deposit Bonuses for tradersNo
📈 Minimum spreadFrom 0.0 pips
📒 Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic / Swap-free AccountNo
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  TD Ameritrade Overview  

 Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❎ Cons
Well-regulatedRestricted leverage
SIPC memberMetaTrader not offered
Advanced trading tools providedLimited funding options
 

3. Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers offers its services to traders in 200 countries and territories across the globe. Furthermore, Interactive Brokers offers access to multiple account options, powerful trading platforms, and award-winning educational resources. Interactive Brokers offers access to a high-performance paper trading app. The Interactive Brokers Paper Trading App comes packed with advanced order types, real-time market data, customizable charting tools, and in-depth research capabilities.  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 Interactive Brokers
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD / R0 ZAR
📒 Demo AccountYes
👨🏼‍💼 Managed AccountsYes
💳 Deposit OptionsBank Wire Transfer and PayPal
💳 Withdrawal OptionsBank Wire Transfer
🚀 Open an Account👉Open Account
  Interactive Brokers Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of productsLimited Funding and Withdrawal Options
Highly regulatedBest suited to experienced traders
Trades on 80+ exchangesCommission structure benefits high volume trades
 

4. eToro

eToro is a global financial services provider that prides itself on empowering its investors. eToro offers access to copy trading, smart portfolios, and top-tier security practices. eToro is one of the most popular choices for paper trading. The eToro Paper Trading app is user-friendly and comes packed with a long list of useful features. eToro allows traders to practice trading in a secure and realistic simulated environment without risk.  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 eToro
📌 RegulationFCA, ASIC, CySEC
☪️ Islamic account ☑️ Yes
👍 Demo Account✅ Yes
📊 Institutional AccountsNo
📊 Managed Accounts☑️ Yes
📈 Maximum Leverage20:1
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 USD
🚀 Open an Account👉Click Here
  eToro Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❎ Cons
Used by 6,000,000+ tradersDoesn’t allow scalping
Established in 2006Inactivity Fee
Regulated by FCA, CySEC, and ASICLimited range of instruments
 

5. Plus500

Plus500 is a global multi-asset fintech group that offers access to global markets, Fast and reliable order execution, plus no commissions and tight spreads. Plus500 offers access to a highly regarded paper trading app.  The Plus500 Paper Trading app focuses on providing a simple, intuitive, and user-friendly experience, real-time market data, customizable charting tools, and risk management features.  

Overview

💴 Trading fees classLow
🪙 Inactivity fee chargedYes
💰 Withdrawal fee amount$0
💵 Minimum deposit$100 USD
💹 Number of base currencies14
🆓 Demo AccountYes
🔎 Open an Account👉Open Account
  Plus500 Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Powerful proprietary trading platformOnly supports CFD trading, investors cannot own the physical shares or assets
No commissions and tight spreadsThe platform is more suited to experienced traders and investors
 

6. FXCM

FXCM is an award-winning, leading provider of online foreign exchange trading, offering access to zero commissions, low spreads, trading solutions, and world-class customer support. The FXCM Paper Trading app is primarily focused on foreign currency trading. The FXCM Paper Trading app offers access to real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and technical indicators.  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 FXCM
📝 RegulationFCA, ASIC, FSCA, CySEC
💰 Min. Deposit$50 USD / R750.00 ZAR
📈Trading Desk TypeMarket Maker
🖱️ Custom IndicatorsYes
💵 Forex Pairs42
💳 CryptocurrencyNone
💻 Trading PlatformTrading Station Desktop, Metatrader 4, Capitalise AI, Tradingview Pro
🔎 Account TypesStandard, Active Trader, Islamic Account, Demo Account
📈 Leverage1:30
📧 Email/SMS AlertsYes
📌 1K Micro LotsYes
☑️ Forex Pairs42
💳 CommissionYes
🎉 Claim BonusYes
📱 Web and MobileYes
📊Copy TradingYes
👥FXCM’s Rebate ProgramYes
🔘 Tradeable Instruments276
☑️ Account CurrencyUSD, GBP, EUR
🔥Live support5 days a week
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FXCM Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account SetupLimited Product Portfolio
Good Technical ToolsHigh Withdrawal Fees
 

7. NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader

offers traders the opportunity to trade in Futures with award-winning trading platforms. NinjaTrader offers access to low margins, Low Commissions, simulated trading, and much more. NinjaTrader makes paper trading available via a Free trading simulator. The NinjaTrader paper trading platform is mainly focused on education and comes packed with useful assets, such as charting tools.  

Overview

🔎 Broker's Name🥇 NinjaTrader
📍 HeadquarteredThe United States, Denver, Colorado
📅 Year Founded2003
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesThe NFA and CFTC
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeCanada and most African countries
☪️ Islamic AccountNone
👍 Demo AccountYes
📌 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage50:1
💰 Minimum Deposit50 USD
🚀 Open an Account👉Open Account
  NinjaTrader Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Advanced charting and analysis toolsSteeper learning curve for beginners
Competitive commissions with Lifetime licenseNo standard sign-up bonus
Wide range of futures and forex instrumentsLimited asset classes (no stocks or crypto)
Supports algorithmic and automated tradingSome features locked behind paid licenses
Free platform access with funded accountLimited customer support hours
 

8. Webull

Webull

offers traders the chance to diversify their portfolio with a comprehensive suite of investment products, including stocks, fractional shares, and options. The Webull Paper Trading platform is best suited to advanced traders as it offers in-depth charting and numerous technical indicators.  

Overview

🔎 Broker's Name🥇 Webull
📍 HeadquarteredNew York, USA
📅 Year Founded2017
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesSEC, FINRA
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeN/A
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)None
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
🚀 Open an Account👉Open Account
  Webull Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
No-fee trading.The new trading app still developing and adding new features and investments.
Offers margin trading, day trading, and short sales.Limited trading platform that does not accommodate foreign stocks, over-the-counter (OTC) stocks, mutual funds, bonds, options, futures, or Forex. Webull also does not accommodate fractional shares.
Designed for experienced traders, particularly those who enjoy technical analysis.Account types are limited to individual
Excellent sign-up bonus that includes up to $1,600 in free stock.Webull accounts are not available to non-US residents.
 

9. E*Trade

E*Trade offers access to an electronic trading platform to trade financial assets, including U.S.-listed stocks. e*Trade is one of the most established and trusted paper trading platforms available on the market to date. e*Trade offers both a web-based platform and a mobile app that offers access to an easy-to-use platform with trusted customer service.  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 E*Trade
🏛️ HeadquartersArlington, United States
📅 Year Founded1982
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFinancial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA)
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeNot indicated
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)None
✴️ Institutional AccountsYes
👨🏼‍💼 Managed AccountsYes
👉 Sign Up Bonus None
💰 Minimum DepositZero
💳 SpreadNot indicated
🔎 Open an Account👉Open Account
  ETrade Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low trading feesOnly US markets covered
User-friendly mobile trading platformSlow account verification
Great research toolsNo forex
Free stock and ETF tradingHigher fees for non-free mutual funds
 

10. TradeStation

TradeStation is a global online securities and futures brokerage firm that offers access to stocks, options and futures. TradeStation is a US-based stockbroker that offers access to Paper Trading both on desktop and Mobile. The TradeStation Paper Trading Platform offers access to advanced orders, a variety of asset types, and a historical market database.  

Overview

Broker's NameTradeStation
📍 HeadquarteredPlantation, Florida
📅 Year Founded1982
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFINRA, SEC
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeNone
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)None
👍 Demo AccountNone
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
🚀 Sign up bonus Yes
📈 Maximum LeverageLeverage is often mentioned but no ratio is indicated
👉 Open a account👉 Click Here
  TradeStation Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❎ Cons
Great web and mobile trading platformNot user-friendly deposit and withdrawal
Low stock and ETF feesNo forex trading
High-quality educational toolsPoor customer service
 

Conclusion

The best paper trading platforms provide a risk-free environment where traders can refine strategies, understand platform features, and build confidence before committing real capital. Whether you prefer advanced charting, algorithmic testing, mobile accessibility, or multi-asset exposure, the leading platforms deliver realistic market conditions and intuitive tools suited for both beginners and experienced traders. By choosing a paper trading solution that aligns with your trading style and future objectives, you establish a strong foundation for disciplined, informed, and consistent trading performance when transitioning to live markets.

 

You might also like:

AvaTrade ReviewTD Ameritrade ReviewInteractive Brokers RevieweToro ReviewPlus500 Review

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the Best Site, Platform, Account, or app for Paper trading?

The Best Platform for Paper Trading is AvaTrade. Other notable platforms include TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers.  

Can you paper trade with MetaTrader, Investopedia, and TradingView?

Yes, you can paper trade with MetaTrader, Investopedia, and TradingView.  

Are NinjaTrader, eToro, and Interactive Brokers free for Paper Trading?

NinjaTrader and Interactive Brokers are free for a set period of time, with premium features available for purchase.  eToro offers access to a free Paper Trading Simulator.  

Are Webull and TD Ameritrade good for Paper Trading Options?

Yes, TD Ameritrade is excellent for all active traders, including day traders, options traders, and futures traders, and Webull allows beginners to practice options trading without any cost or risk.  

What is Paper Trading and How Do You Start?

The term "Paper Trading" refers to a simulated trade that allows investors to practice buying and selling without risking real money. Investors can start by choosing a platform that offers a paper trading option.  

Is Paper Trading Good for Beginners, Day Trading, and Making Money?

Paper trading can be an excellent way for beginners to gain experience, but it can't make the trader any profit, as it does not use real money.  

Does Forex have Paper Trading, and is it worth it?

Most Forex brokerages offer a paper trading environment for traders to gain experience without the risk of losing real money.  

What is Forex Trading Paper Money, and how do you use it?

Paper Money refers to the currency used in Paper Trading. It has also been referred to as "Monopoly Money."  

What is a Paper Trading Simulator and How Does it Work?

Paper trading is a type of trading simulator that is done on paper.  

What are the Best Paper Trading Apps in South Africa, India, Canada, and Hong Kong?

Best Paper Trading Apps in South Africa, India, Canada, and Hong Kong include eToro, eOptions, Interactive Brokers, and TD Ameritrade.  

What is Paper Trading Vs Live (Physical) Trading?

Paper Trading allows investors to practice trading on a stock market simulator, while Live Trading is done in real-time with a real risk of losing money.  

What are the best Paper Trading Platforms for Crypto, Stocks, and Options?

For Crypto, investors can look at Phemex, 3Commas, or eToro.  When it comes to Stocks and Options, Webull, TD Ameritrade, and TradeStation are high on the list.  

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