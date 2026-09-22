XM's Withdrawal process for their 4 live trading accounts is relatively easy. Withdrawing funds could take up to 2-5 business days.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM Withdrawal Process – key points, quick overview:

Overview

XM is a leading online global broker founded in 2009 and headquartered in Cyprus. It also operates in South Africa.

XM.com has grown to become a large and well-established international investment firm and a true industry leader, with more than 2,500,000 clients from 196 countries.

XM is a leading broker in the foreign exchange market. The company accepts traders from

Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

To withdraw funds from your XM account, follow the instructions. Your request will be processed within 24 hours. The money will then be sent to your designated withdrawal account, a bank account, or a digital wallet. Please be aware, however, that the time it takes to process a bank wire transfer can vary widely by the recipient's home country and remitter's home bank.

📜 Payment Method 📈 Deposit Currencies 👛 Deposit Processing 💰 Withdrawal Processing Credit Card USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR Instant 2 to 5 working days Debit Card USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR Instant 2 to 5 working days Bank Wire Transfer USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR 1 working day 3 to 5 working days Local Bank Transfer USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR 1 working day 3 to 5 working days Skrill USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR Instant 1 working day Neteller USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR Instant 1 working day WebMoney USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR Instant 1 working day

Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

If XM clients have used multiple deposit methods, withdrawals are prioritized over credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers.

XM only allows withdrawals to be made to accounts in the same name as the trading account holder. This prevents fraud and ensures the security of clients' funds.

While XM generally processes withdrawals within 24 hours, the processing time may be longer during busy periods, such as public holidays or high trading volume.

The minimum withdrawal amount on XM depends on the withdrawal method chosen, but it is typically $5 or equivalent.

XM does not charge fees for the first five withdrawals in a calendar month. However, the payment provider may impose fees on some withdrawal methods.

Clients may be required to provide additional documentation to verify their identity before a withdrawal can be processed. This is to comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

Withdrawals will be processed up to the amount of the original funds deposited. Any profits earned from trading can be withdrawn separately later.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM Deposit and Withdrawal

Deposits can be made in any currency and automatically converted into the currency selected as your base currency when opening the account.

All withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, and users of XM Card or any eWallet method will receive their money on the same day the request is processed.

Wire Transfer and credit or debit card users must wait 2-5 working days.

The minimum withdrawal amount is $5 / ZAR 90.00 . Click the “Withdrawal” button on the My Account page to withdraw funds.

. Click the “Withdrawal” button on the My Account page to withdraw funds. After logging in to your account, click “Withdrawal” on the menu, select the withdrawal method similar to the deposit method, and enter the amount you wish to withdraw.

XM.com offers the following payment methods for clients to fund their accounts:

Credit cards,

Bank Transfers,

Payoneer,

Neteller,

and UnionPay.

🔎 Accounts 📉 Standard Account 📊 XM Ultra Low Account 📈 Shares Account 💵 Minimum Deposit (USD/$) $5/R90 $5/R90 $10 000/R180 135,60 💰 Deposit Fees No Fee No Fee No Fee 📈 Withdrawal Fees No Fee No Fee No Fee 🔎 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

How to Withdraw Funds from XM Step by Step

South African traders who want to withdraw funds from their XM trading account can follow the following steps:

Step 1 - Log in to your XM account.

First, enter your username and password to access your XM account.

Step 2 - Click on the "Withdrawal" button.

Navigate to the "Members Area" and select the "Withdrawal" button.

Step 3 - Choose the withdrawal method.

You can request a withdrawal using any available options, such as a bank wire, a credit card, or an electronic wallet.

Step 4 - Enter your banking details.

Please enter your desired withdrawal amount, bank account information, e-wallet information, etc., into the appropriate fields on the withdrawal form.

Then, click the "Submit" button to verify the withdrawal request.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

XM At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 450 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 5 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CySEC (Cyprus): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd provides services in the EEA. ASIC (Australia): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (AFSL 443670) oversees Australian operations. FCA (UK): XM UK provides regulated services in the UK. DFSA (Dubai): Trading Point MENA Limited covers the Middle East clients. IFSC/FSC (Belize): XM Global Limited services international clients.

FSCA in South Africa as a Financial Services Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Australia, UK, Belize, Dubai 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, HUF, PLN 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips on major currency pairs 💸Commissions None on standard accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 11 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 30:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average of 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, market analysis tools, Expert Advisors (EAs) Customer Support 🗣️Customer Support Availability 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@xm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25029933 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website Over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources XM Education, Video tutorials, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, various sports sponsorships, including Formula 1 and rugby teams 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XM Customer Reviews

Customers view XM positively by rating it highly on various online platforms, and the traders mention that the company has faster execution, competitive spreads, and high-quality customer support.

Customers value opportunities provided by a diverse product offering and the MetaTrader terminals in particular.

Other educational materials, like webinars and tutorials, are also often positively mentioned when it comes to trader skills.

🔎Aspect 🔖Customer Feedback 📞Customer Support Highly praised for being responsive and helpful. ⚡Execution Speed Fast execution speeds are appreciated by traders. 📉Spreads Competitive spreads are a key positive point. 📱Platform Usability MetaTrader platforms are user-friendly and popular. 📚Educational Resources Webinars and tutorials are helpful for improving trading knowledge. 💳Withdrawal Process Some users mention slower withdrawals compared to expectations. 🔒Regulation & Reliability Strongly regulated with a reliable overall experience. 🏦Account Offerings A wide variety of account types to suit different traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating XM is recognized for its competitive spreads and efficient customer service. However, some traders have reported concerns about account verification delays and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) Positive feedback highlights XM's attractive spreads and rapid execution speeds. Conversely, there are concerns about the platform's reliability, with reports of account access issues and delayed responses from account managers. ⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5) XM has collected 261 reviews with an average score of 4.75, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) XM has a TrustIndex rating of 7.3 based on user reviews, suggesting a generally positive reputation among customers. ⭐⭐⭐☆ (3/5)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons XM offers a ZAR account for South Africans Bank transfers take longer than other methods There are several reliable withdrawal methods to choose from Payment providers can apply withdrawal fees XM does not charge any withdrawal fees Withdrawal requests are processed quickly

Conclusion Fund withdrawal in Fund withdrawal in XM South Africa is straightforward and reliable, upholding the broker's commitment to customer satisfaction and transparency. Various withdrawal methods, namely local banks, wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets, make it easy for South African traders to withdraw funds from XM.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What can I do if I am experiencing problems with my XM withdrawal?

If you are experiencing problems with your XM withdrawal, you should contact XM customer support for assistance. They can help you resolve any issues and ensure your withdrawal request is processed quickly and smoothly.

How long does it take for XM withdrawals to be processed in South Africa?

XM processes withdrawals within 24 hours, but the processing time may be longer during busy periods such as public holidays or high trading volume.

Can I withdraw funds from XM to my Capitec Bank account in South Africa?

Yes, you can withdraw funds from XM to your Capitec Bank account in South Africa. Capitec Bank is one of the available withdrawal options for South African clients on XM.

Can I withdraw funds from XM on weekends in South Africa?

Yes, you can submit a withdrawal request on weekends in South Africa, but the processing time may be longer than on weekdays. XM generally processes withdrawals within 24 hours, but the processing time may be longer during weekends and public holidays.

What do South African clients say about XM withdrawals?

Reviews and ratings for XM withdrawals in South Africa are positive, with many clients praising the fast and reliable withdrawal process. However, it is essential to note that experiences may vary depending on individual circumstances and preferences.

Can I withdraw funds from XM to my FNB account in South Africa?

Yes, you can withdraw funds from XM to your FNB account in South Africa. FNB is one of the available withdrawal options for South African clients on XM. However, please note that the processing time for bank wire transfers may take longer, depending on your bank and country.