XM Fund Withdrawal Process - Main Banner

  XM's Withdrawal process for their 4 live trading accounts is relatively easy. Withdrawing funds could take up to 2-5 business days.  

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM Withdrawal Process –  key points, quick overview:

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders
  3. ☑️Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions
  4. ☑️XM Deposit and Withdrawal
  5. ☑️How to Withdraw Funds from XM Step by Step
  6. ☑️XM At a Glance
  7. ☑️XM Customer Reviews
  8. ☑️Pros and Cons
  9. ☑️Conclusion
  10. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • XM is a leading online global broker founded in 2009 and headquartered in Cyprus. It also operates in South Africa.
  • XM.com has grown to become a large and well-established international investment firm and a true industry leader, with more than 2,500,000 clients from 196 countries.
  • XM is a leading broker in the foreign exchange market. The company accepts traders from

   

Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

To withdraw funds from your XM account, follow the instructions. Your request will be processed within 24 hours. The money will then be sent to your designated withdrawal account, a bank account, or a digital wallet. Please be aware, however, that the time it takes to process a bank wire transfer can vary widely by the recipient's home country and remitter's home bank.  

📜 Payment Method📈 Deposit Currencies👛 Deposit Processing💰 Withdrawal Processing
Credit CardUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZARInstant2 to 5 working days
Debit CardUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZARInstant2 to 5 working days
Bank Wire TransferUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR1 working day3 to 5 working days
Local Bank TransferUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR1 working day3 to 5 working days
SkrillUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZARInstant1 working day
NetellerUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZARInstant1 working day
WebMoneyUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZARInstant1 working day
 

Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

  • If XM clients have used multiple deposit methods, withdrawals are prioritized over credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers.
  • XM only allows withdrawals to be made to accounts in the same name as the trading account holder. This prevents fraud and ensures the security of clients' funds.
  • While XM generally processes withdrawals within 24 hours, the processing time may be longer during busy periods, such as public holidays or high trading volume.
  • The minimum withdrawal amount on XM depends on the withdrawal method chosen, but it is typically $5 or equivalent.
  • XM does not charge fees for the first five withdrawals in a calendar month. However, the payment provider may impose fees on some withdrawal methods.
  • Clients may be required to provide additional documentation to verify their identity before a withdrawal can be processed. This is to comply with anti-money laundering regulations.
  • Withdrawals will be processed up to the amount of the original funds deposited. Any profits earned from trading can be withdrawn separately later.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM Deposit and Withdrawal

  • Deposits can be made in any currency and automatically converted into the currency selected as your base currency when opening the account.
  • All withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, and users of XM Card or any eWallet method will receive their money on the same day the request is processed.
  • Wire Transfer and credit or debit card users must wait 2-5 working days.
  • The minimum withdrawal amount is $5 / ZAR 90.00. Click the “Withdrawal” button on the My Account page to withdraw funds.
  • After logging in to your account, click “Withdrawal” on the menu, select the withdrawal method similar to the deposit method, and enter the amount you wish to withdraw.

  XM.com offers the following payment methods for clients to fund their accounts:

  • Credit cards,
  • Bank Transfers,
  • Payoneer,
  • Neteller,
  • and UnionPay.

 

🔎 Accounts📉 Standard Account📊 XM Ultra Low Account📈 Shares Account
💵 Minimum Deposit (USD/$)$5/R90$5/R90$10 000/R180 135,60
💰 Deposit FeesNo FeeNo FeeNo Fee
📈 Withdrawal FeesNo FeeNo FeeNo Fee
🔎 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPayCredit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPayCredit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

How to Withdraw Funds from XM Step by Step

South African traders who want to withdraw funds from their XM trading account can follow the following steps:  

Step 1 - Log in to your XM account.

  • First, enter your username and password to access your XM account.

  How to Withdraw Funds from XM Step 1  

Step 2 - Click on the "Withdrawal" button.

  • Navigate to the "Members Area" and select the "Withdrawal" button.

  How to Withdraw Funds from XM Step 2  

Step 3 - Choose the withdrawal method.

  • You can request a withdrawal using any available options, such as a bank wire, a credit card, or an electronic wallet.

  How to Withdraw Funds from XM Step 3  

Step 4 - Enter your banking details.

  • Please enter your desired withdrawal amount, bank account information, e-wallet information, etc., into the appropriate fields on the withdrawal form.
  • Then, click the "Submit" button to verify the withdrawal request.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

XM At a Glance

Company InformationXM Logo
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 450
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 5 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC (Cyprus): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd provides services in the EEA. ASIC (Australia): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (AFSL 443670) oversees Australian operations. FCA (UK): XM UK provides regulated services in the UK. DFSA (Dubai): Trading Point MENA Limited covers the Middle East clients. IFSC/FSC (Belize): XM Global Limited services international clients.
FSCA in South Africa as a Financial Services Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Australia, UK, Belize, Dubai
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, HUF, PLN
💰Minimum Deposit$5 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone
📊Spreads from0.6 pips on major currency pairs
💸CommissionsNone on standard accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported11
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 30:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage of 1 second
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, market analysis tools, Expert Advisors (EAs)
Customer Support
🗣️Customer Support Availability24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@xm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+357 25029933
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteOver 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesXM Education, Video tutorials, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, various sports sponsorships, including Formula 1 and rugby teams
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

XM Customer Reviews

  • Customers view XM positively by rating it highly on various online platforms, and the traders mention that the company has faster execution, competitive spreads, and high-quality customer support.
  • Customers value opportunities provided by a diverse product offering and the MetaTrader terminals in particular.
  • Other educational materials, like webinars and tutorials, are also often positively mentioned when it comes to trader skills.

 

🔎Aspect🔖Customer Feedback
📞Customer SupportHighly praised for being responsive and helpful.
⚡Execution SpeedFast execution speeds are appreciated by traders.
📉SpreadsCompetitive spreads are a key positive point.
📱Platform UsabilityMetaTrader platforms are user-friendly and popular.
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars and tutorials are helpful for improving trading knowledge.
💳Withdrawal ProcessSome users mention slower withdrawals compared to expectations.
🔒Regulation & ReliabilityStrongly regulated with a reliable overall experience.
🏦Account OfferingsA wide variety of account types to suit different traders.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
XM is recognized for its competitive spreads and efficient customer service. However, some traders have reported concerns about account verification delays and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
Forex Peace Army logo
Positive feedback highlights XM's attractive spreads and rapid execution speeds. Conversely, there are concerns about the platform's reliability, with reports of account access issues and delayed responses from account managers.⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5)
Sitejabber logo
XM has collected 261 reviews with an average score of 4.75, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction.⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
HelloPeter logo
XM has a TrustIndex rating of 7.3 based on user reviews, suggesting a generally positive reputation among customers.⭐⭐⭐☆ (3/5)
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
XM offers a ZAR account for South AfricansBank transfers take longer than other methods
There are several reliable withdrawal methods to choose fromPayment providers can apply withdrawal fees
XM does not charge any withdrawal fees
Withdrawal requests are processed quickly
 

Conclusion

Fund withdrawal in XM South Africa is straightforward and reliable, upholding the broker's commitment to customer satisfaction and transparency. Various withdrawal methods, namely local banks, wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets, make it easy for South African traders to withdraw funds from XM.

 

You might also like:

XM ReviewXM Demo AccountXM Account TypesXM Minimum DepositXM Fees and Spreads

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What can I do if I am experiencing problems with my XM withdrawal?

If you are experiencing problems with your XM withdrawal, you should contact XM customer support for assistance. They can help you resolve any issues and ensure your withdrawal request is processed quickly and smoothly.  

How long does it take for XM withdrawals to be processed in South Africa?

XM processes withdrawals within 24 hours, but the processing time may be longer during busy periods such as public holidays or high trading volume.  

Can I withdraw funds from XM to my Capitec Bank account in South Africa?

Yes, you can withdraw funds from XM to your Capitec Bank account in South Africa. Capitec Bank is one of the available withdrawal options for South African clients on XM.  

Can I withdraw funds from XM on weekends in South Africa?

Yes, you can submit a withdrawal request on weekends in South Africa, but the processing time may be longer than on weekdays. XM generally processes withdrawals within 24 hours, but the processing time may be longer during weekends and public holidays.  

What do South African clients say about XM withdrawals?

Reviews and ratings for XM withdrawals in South Africa are positive, with many clients praising the fast and reliable withdrawal process. However, it is essential to note that experiences may vary depending on individual circumstances and preferences.  

Can I withdraw funds from XM to my FNB account in South Africa?

Yes, you can withdraw funds from XM to your FNB account in South Africa. FNB is one of the available withdrawal options for South African clients on XM. However, please note that the processing time for bank wire transfers may take longer, depending on your bank and country.  

You Might Also Like

Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
Markets4you
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer