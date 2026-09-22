XM Minimum Deposit required to register a live trading account is $5 / R90 ZAR for the Micro, Standard, and Ultra Low accounts. The ZAR values will differ according to the exchange rate between the US dollar and the South African Rand.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum deposit for XM?

In South Africa, XM’s minimum deposit requirement is very low, just $5 (approximately R90–R95) to open most live trading accounts (Micro, Standard, or Ultra-Low), making it accessible for traders with limited initial capital.

The only exception is the Shares trading account, which typically requires a substantially higher deposit (around $10,000).

This low entry point applies whether you choose ZAR as your account currency or another supported base currency.

Category Details 📊 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Retail CFD Account: Plus500 generally offers a single trading account for most users, with no tiered plans. Minimum Deposit in South Africa: ≈ R750 for credit/debit cards and e‑wallets (e.g., PayPal, Skrill). Bank Transfer Minimum: ≈ R3 000 for local bank deposits. 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard): Widely accepted, instant funding. E‑wallets (e.g., PayPal, Skrill): Instant. Bank Wire/Local Transfer: Standard bank transfer, slower but available. No Broker Deposit Fees: Plus500 does not charge its own deposit fees (third‑party fees may apply). 🕐 Processing Times (Deposits) Cards & E‑wallets: Usually instant to minutes. Bank Transfers: Typically 3–5 business days to reflect in your trading account. 🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific Notes ZAR Base Currency Supported: South African clients can fund accounts in ZAR, avoiding some currency conversion costs. Regulation: Plus500 operates under a locally regulated entity and provides electronic fund transfer options compatible with South African banking systems. Identity Verification: Standard Know‑Your‑Customer (KYC) checks must be completed before depositing or withdrawing. 💸 Withdrawal Rules & Timing Same‑Method Rule: Withdrawals must be made back to the original deposit method (anti‑money laundering compliance). Processing Time: Plus500 usually takes up to 1–3 business days to process a request; the final receipt depends on your bank/payment partner (often 3–7 business days total). Minimum Withdrawals: R1 400 for cards/bank; R700 for e‑wallets in South Africa. No Broker Fees: Plus500 does not charge withdrawal fees, but intermediary or banking fees may apply. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

XM minimum deposit requirements in South Africa

In South Africa, XM’s minimum deposit requirement is very low, you can open most live trading accounts (Micro, Standard, or Ultra-Low) with only about $5 (roughly R85–R95) in ZAR or another supported base currency, making it accessible for beginner and small-scale traders.

The only exception is the Shares trading account, which requires a significantly higher minimum deposit of around $10,000.

Overview

XM.com is a leading online global broker founded in 2009 and headquartered in Cyprus. It also operates in South Africa.

XM.com has grown to become a large and well-established international investment firm and a true industry leader, with more than 2,500,000 clients from 196 countries.

XM.com is a leading broker in the foreign exchange market. The company accepts traders from

XM Minimum Deposit

XM offers a highly accessible minimum deposit requirement, starting from just $5, making it one of the most beginner-friendly forex brokers in the industry. This low entry point allows new traders to start trading without a large financial commitment while still enjoying XM’s strong regulation, user-friendly platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5, and a wide range of instruments. The small deposit requirement also provides flexibility, enabling traders to test strategies and gradually scale their investment as they gain confidence.

XM Deposit and Withdrawal

Deposits can be made in any currency and automatically converted into the currency selected as your base currency when opening the account.

All withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, and users of XM Card or any eWallet method will receive their money on the same day the request is processed.

Wire Transfer and credit or debit card users must wait 2-5 working days.

The minimum withdrawal amount is $5 / ZAR 90.00 . Click the “Withdrawal” button on the My Account page to withdraw funds.

. Click the “Withdrawal” button on the My Account page to withdraw funds. After logging in to your account, click “Withdrawal” on the menu, select the withdrawal method similar to the deposit method, and enter the amount you wish to withdraw.

XM.com offers the following payment methods for clients to fund their accounts:

Credit cards,

Bank Transfers,

Payoneer,

Neteller,

and UnionPay.

🔎 Accounts 📉 Standard Account 📊 XM Ultra Low Account 📈 Shares Account 💵 Minimum Deposit (USD/$) $5/R90 $5/R90 $10 000/R180 135,60 💰 Deposit Fees No Fee No Fee No Fee 📈 Withdrawal Fees No Fee No Fee No Fee 🔎 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What deposit methods does XM support?

XM supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and various e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, allowing for quick and secure deposits.

How fast are withdrawals processed at XM?

XM processes withdrawals within 24 hours on business days. The time to receive funds depends on the payment method used, ranging from instant to a few business days.

How to deposit with XM step-by-step

Step 1 - Select an account.

Make your way to our website and select your account preference.

Step 2 - Open an account

Complete your details and select your account type.

Step 3 - Select the payment method

Once all your details are completed and you have proceeded to the next step, select the payment method you would like to use with the amount you would like to deposit.

Step 4 - Payment processing

After the trader has made their selection, they will be redirected to the payment processor page to confirm their deposit.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Broker Comparison

🔎 Broker 📈 Regulation FSCA, IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, FCA VFSC, FSC, FSA Seychelles FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA, DFSA 📉 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 XM Mobile App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 InTrade Web API Social Trading CopyTrading Trading View MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Tickmill App 📊 Withdrawal Fee None None None 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💴 Min Deposit USD 5 / ZAR 90 USD 0 / ZAR 0 USD 100 / ZAR 1809 💹 Leverage 1:1000 1:1000 1:1000 🖇️ Spread 0.7 pips From 0.0 pips Variable, from 0.0 pips 💴 Commissions $1 to $9 Flexible, only on ECN $1 per side per 100,000 traded ⛔ Margin Call / Stop-Out 50%/20%, 100%/50% (EU) 100%/30% 100%/30% 🖱️ Order Execution Market, Instant Market Market 🎁 No-Deposit Bonus Yes No Yes 🪙 Cent Accounts Yes, Micro Yes No 📌 Account Types Micro Account Standard Account XM Ultra-Low Account Shares Account Cent Account STP Account ECN Account Raw Account Classic Account 📍 FSCA Regulation Yes No Yes 💶 ZAR Deposits Yes Yes Yes 💷 ZAR Account Yes No Yes ⏰ Customer Service Hours 24/7 24/7 24/5 🔟 Retail Investor Accounts 4 3 2 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📉 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 📈 Maximum Trade Size 100 lots 1,000 lots 100 lots ⏱️ Minimum Withdrawal Time 1 working day 1 working day 1 Business Day ⏲️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time 5 working days 3-5 working days 2 to 7 Business Days ⌚ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes, deposits Yes, deposits Instant Deposits 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

XM At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 450 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 5 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CySEC (Cyprus): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd provides services in the EEA. ASIC (Australia): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (AFSL 443670) oversees Australian operations. FCA (UK): XM UK provides regulated services in the UK. DFSA (Dubai): Trading Point MENA Limited covers the Middle East clients. IFSC/FSC (Belize): XM Global Limited services international clients.

FSCA in South Africa as a Financial Services Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Australia, UK, Belize, Dubai 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, HUF, PLN 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips on major currency pairs 💸Commissions None on standard accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 11 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 30:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average of 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, market analysis tools, Expert Advisors (EAs) Customer Support 🗣️Customer Support Availability 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@xm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25029933 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website Over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources XM Education, Video tutorials, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, various sports sponsorships, including Formula 1 and rugby teams 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XM Customer Reviews

Customers view XM positively by rating it highly on various online platforms, and the traders mention that the company has faster execution, competitive spreads, and high-quality customer support.

Customers value opportunities provided by a diverse product offering and the MetaTrader terminals in particular.

Other educational materials, like webinars and tutorials, are also often positively mentioned when it comes to trader skills.

🔎Aspect 🔖Customer Feedback 📞Customer Support Highly praised for being responsive and helpful. ⚡Execution Speed Fast execution speeds are appreciated by traders. 📉Spreads Competitive spreads are a key positive point. 📱Platform Usability MetaTrader platforms are user-friendly and popular. 📚Educational Resources Webinars and tutorials are helpful for improving trading knowledge. 💳Withdrawal Process Some users mention slower withdrawals compared to expectations. 🔒Regulation & Reliability Strongly regulated with a reliable overall experience. 🏦Account Offerings A wide variety of account types to suit different traders.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating XM is recognized for its competitive spreads and efficient customer service. However, some traders have reported concerns about account verification delays and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) Positive feedback highlights XM's attractive spreads and rapid execution speeds. Conversely, there are concerns about the platform's reliability, with reports of account access issues and delayed responses from account managers. ⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5) XM has collected 261 reviews with an average score of 4.75, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) XM has a TrustIndex rating of 7.3 based on user reviews, suggesting a generally positive reputation among customers. ⭐⭐⭐☆ (3/5)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons XM offers a diverse portfolio of assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. While their spreads are competitive on certain accounts, they can be higher on others, especially for smaller account sizes. Their spreads are generally competitive, especially on their Zero accounts. If you don't trade for an extended period, you may incur inactivity fees. They cater to different trading styles with options like Standard, Micro, and Zero accounts. While they offer some research tools, they may not be as extensive as those provided by some other brokers. XM's platform is intuitive and easy to navigate, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Some traders have reported negative experiences with XM, including issues with withdrawals and customer service.

Conclusion XM’s Minimum Deposit makes it ideal for those who want to trade with as little amount of money as possible. This, together with the availability of a vast choice of assets, competitive spreads, and leverage, makes XM suitable for both the inexperienced and the experienced trader willing to start trading in the financial markets.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit required to open an XM account?

XM requires a minimum deposit of just $5 for most live account types, including Micro, Standard, and Ultra-Low accounts, making it one of the most accessible forex brokers for new and small-budget traders.

Does the XM minimum deposit differ by account type?

Yes. While Micro, Standard, and Ultra-Low accounts require only a $5 minimum deposit, XM’s Shares Account has a much higher entry requirement, typically around $10,000, due to direct equity trading conditions.

Can South African traders deposit in ZAR at XM?

Yes. XM allows South African traders to fund their accounts in ZAR, which helps reduce currency conversion costs while still benefiting from the low $5 equivalent minimum deposit requirement.

Is the $5 minimum deposit available on all XM platforms?

Yes. The $5 minimum deposit applies regardless of whether you trade on MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5, giving traders full platform access without needing a larger initial investment.

Does XM charge fees on the minimum deposit?

XM does not charge deposit fees, even on small deposits. However, your bank or payment provider may apply transaction or conversion fees depending on the funding method you choose.

Which payment methods support the $5 minimum deposit at XM?

Most payment methods support the $5 minimum deposit, including credit/debit cards, local bank transfers, and popular e-wallets. Availability may vary slightly depending on your country and chosen account currency.

Is the XM minimum deposit suitable for beginners?

Yes. XM’s low $5 minimum deposit is ideal for beginners who want to test live market conditions with minimal financial risk while still accessing real spreads, leverage, and professional trading platforms.

Can I trade all instruments with the minimum deposit at XM?

With a $5 deposit, you can trade forex and CFDs, but position sizes and margin availability will be limited. Adequate balance management is essential to avoid margin calls when trading with small capital.

Does XM require a higher deposit to withdraw funds?

No. XM does not impose a higher balance requirement for withdrawals. As long as your account is verified and withdrawal rules are met, you can withdraw funds regardless of your initial deposit amount.

Can the XM minimum deposit change in the future?

XM’s minimum deposit has remained consistently low for years, but it may change due to regulatory or business decisions. Traders should always confirm current requirements directly on XM’s official website before funding.