Synergy Markets can be summarised as a moderate-risk broker that offers competitive trading conditions and ECN-style execution for forex and CFD traders. Synergy Markets has an overall trust score of 5.6 out of 10 and supports trading on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FCA. ?️ 1024 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Feature Description Access to ESG ETFs Invest in a range of local and international ESG-focused ETFs and funds. Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) Hold eligible ESG investments within a tax-efficient TFSA. Fractional Share Investing Buy portions of ETFs and shares with small investment amounts. Global Market Access Invest in ESG products listed on international exchanges. Low-Cost Fee Structure Benefit from low brokerage fees and transparent pricing. Recurring Investments Automate regular contributions to build long-term ESG portfolios.

Synergy Markets Spider Chart

Pros and cons

Feature Description Access to ESG ETFs Invest in Satrix's range of ESG-focused and sustainable ETFs. Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) Hold eligible ESG ETFs within a tax-efficient TFSA. ETF-Focused Platform Access a streamlined platform built specifically for ETF investing. Low-Cost Investing Benefit from competitive fees and low fund expense ratios Recurring Investments Automate regular contributions for long-term investing. Educational Resources Access market insights, fund information, and investor education tools

Overview

Synergy Markets is a London-based trading service that provides forex trade signals, market analysis, and educational resources designed to help traders identify potential opportunities in global markets.

The platform offers structured trading ideas with clear entry points, stop losses, and profit targets, supported by chart analysis and a rules-based trading approach.

Members gain access to tools such as a trading playbook, course modules, and a harmonic pattern scanner designed to highlight potential market setups.

The service focuses on disciplined trading strategies and emphasizes that trading leveraged products like CFDs involves significant risk.

Feature Description ESG ETF Selection Access curated ESG ETFs through partner investment platforms. Portfolio Guidance Receive model portfolios and ETF investment insights. Independent Research Access educational content and ETF analysis tools. Long-Term Investment Focus Build diversified portfolios designed for long-term growth. Partner Platform Access Invest through approved brokerage and custodian partners Investor Education Benefit from webinars, articles, and portfolio resources.

Featured Offered

Synergy Markets offers a range of trading tools designed to help traders identify potential opportunities and improve their market analysis.

The platform provides live forex trade signals with clearly defined entry levels, stop losses, and multiple profit targets, supported by chart analysis and structured trading logic.

Members also gain access to a trader toolkit that includes a detailed playbook, educational course modules, and a harmonic pattern scanner that highlights potential setups across various markets.

These features are designed to support disciplined trading decisions while reminding traders that signals are informational and not guaranteed investment advice.

Feature Descrition Global ESG Access Invest in thousands of international ESG funds and ETFs. Multi-Market Trading Access exchanges across North America, Europe, Asia, and more. Fractional Investing Buy fractional shares and ETFs in selected markets. Low Trading Costs Benefit from competitive commissions and tight spreads. Advanced Research Tools Use professional-grade screening and portfolio analytics. Multi-Currency Accounts Hold and manage multiple currencies within one account.

✅Pros ❌ Cons Currency conversion fees for offshore investing Limited advanced research tools Limited advanced research tools Smaller ESG range than global brokers Smaller ESG range than global brokers Customer support can be slow during peak periods Customer support can be slow during peak periods Currency conversion fees for offshore investing

Synergy Marketrs Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Synergy Markets show a generally positive sentiment from real users, with many praising the quality of trade signals, educational value, and helpful communication from the team in structured daily updates.

Reviewers frequently mention that the service is consistent and informative, and that both beginners and experienced traders benefit from the analysis and risk-aware approach.

The overall feedback tends to highlight strong support and clarity of information, with users feeling the service has helped them improve their market understanding and results.

While the number of reviews is relatively small, the ones available are overwhelmingly favorable and emphasize value and reliability in the signals provided.

Synergy Markets Safety and Security

Synergy Markets emphasises regulated oversight and client protection, as the company is registered in England and Wales and authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which requires firms to follow strict financial standards and safeguards for client interactions.

The platform clearly states the risks of leveraged trading and CFDs, reminding users that leveraged products can result in losses and that past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, showing transparency around investment risks.

While trade signals are provided for educational purposes only and are not regulated financial advice, this distinction helps ensure users understand the scope of the service and what protections apply.

Overall, the site operates with standard risk disclosures and regulatory adherence, aiming to balance transparency with responsible risk communication.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Simple, ETF-focused platform Limited access to non-Satrix products Competitive fees and low fund costs Restricted international investment options TFSA and recurring investments available No individual share trading Strong range of Satrix ESG ETFs Fewer advanced portfolio tools

Is Synergy Markets regulated and safe?

Synergy Markets Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, which means it follows strict financial standards and client protection rules. However, trade signals and educational content are not regulated financial advice and don’t receive additional protections.

What risk disclosures should I know before using Synergy Markets?

The platform clearly warns that trading leveraged products like CFDs carries a high risk of capital loss, that past performance isn’t a guarantee of future results, and users may not be protected by compensation schemes for unregulated services.

Synergy Markets at a Glance

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low-cost index investing approach More limited platform functionality Access to TFSAs and retirement products Smaller ESG fund range than international brokers Global ESG diversification available Less intuitive user experience for beginners Strong emphasis on passive investing Limited active investment options

Synergy Markets Account Types

Synergy Markets provides several distinct live account types that are designed to suit different trading styles and platforms.

Its STPECN Account on MT4 offers a simple, cost‑efficient trading experience with only floating spreads and no commission fees, appealing to traders who want straightforward pricing.

The ZeroECN Account on MT4 gives traders ultra‑tight spreads starting from 0 pips in exchange for a commission per lot, which tends to benefit scalpers and high‑frequency traders.

For even deeper liquidity and low‑cost execution, the PureECN Account on MT4 combines near‑zero spreads with a slightly lower commission rate, making it a strong choice for experienced or high‑volume traders.

On the more advanced MT5 platform, the Xchange Account expands access beyond forex to include CFDs on stocks, commodities, and indices under a multi‑asset offering, while demo accounts are available across platforms so users can practise without risking real money.

Demo Account

The Demo Account lets you practise trading without risking real money, using virtual funds to test strategies and platforms like MT4 and MT5.

It mimics real‑market conditions so you can learn order types, risk tools, and execution before going live.

This account is ideal if you’re new to forex or want to trial different asset classes without financial exposure.

Demo access is free and can be opened quickly from the broker’s client area.

STPECN Account (MT4)

The STPECN account on MetaTrader 4 is a standard account type with floating spreads and no commission charged on trades.

It uses an ECN‑style execution model, meaning orders are routed straight to the market for competitive pricing.

This account suits traders who want a simple, cost‑effective way to trade forex and CFDs without additional commission fees.

Spreads vary with market conditions and execution quality.

ZeroECN Account (MT4)

The ZeroECN account is also on MetaTrader 4 but offers spreads starting at 0 pips, making trading costs very tight.

In exchange for low spreads, the broker charges a per‑lot commission (reported around AUD 8.5 per full lot round trip).

This structure is geared toward active traders who prioritise minimal spread cost and are comfortable with paying commissions.

It’s often chosen by scalpers and short‑term traders.

PureECN Account (MT4)

The PureECN account is positioned as the premium ECN‑style option, giving near‑zero spreads from 0 pips and a slightly lower commission (reported around AUD 7 per lot).

It typically connects traders to deeper liquidity and lower latency execution, which can benefit high‑volume forex traders.

This account is best for experienced traders who value execution speed, tight pricing, and direct market access.

It supports standard forex and CFD instruments.

Xchange Account (MT5)

The Xchange Account is available only on MetaTrader 5, giving access to a broader range of instruments like forex, commodities, indices, and stock CFDs.

This account type combines diversified tradable assets with the MT5 platform’s advanced features, such as more order types and market depth tools.

Fees vary by asset type — some stock CFD trades may have exchange‑related transaction fees.

It’s suitable for traders who want multi‑asset exposure on a single account.

What live account types does Synergy Markets offer?

Synergy Markets provides several live account options, including the STPECN Account with floating spreads and no commission, the ZeroECN and PureECN accounts with ultra‑tight spreads and per‑lot commissions, and the MT5‑based Xchange account covering forex and CFDs. Demo accounts are also available.

How do Synergy Markets account options differ in cost and execution?

The STPECN account offers cost‑efficient trading with only spreads, while ZeroECN and PureECN accounts provide near‑zero spreads with commissions suited to scalpers and active traders. The Xchange account on MT5 adds multi‑asset access for wider market exposure.

How to set up a Synergy Markets Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Sign Up

Go to the Synergy Markets website and click Sign Up.

Fill in your personal details, including name, email, phone number, and country.

Step 2: Choose Account Type

Select the account that suits your trading style: STPECN, ZeroECN, PureECN for MT4, Xchange Account for MT5, or a demo account to practise first.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity

Upload a valid ID and proof of address to comply with regulatory KYC requirements.

Verification usually takes 24–48 hours before you can fund your account.

Step 4: Fund and Start Trading

Deposit funds using the supported payment methods, then log in to MT4 or MT5 to start trading, or practise on a demo account if preferred.

Synergy Markets Fees and Spreads

Synergy Markets’ fees and spreads vary depending on the account type you choose, with pricing built around different trading needs.

The STPECN account uses floating spreads and does not charge a separate commission, so your cost is embedded in the spread.

ZeroECN and PureECN accounts feature very tight or near‑zero spreads but apply a commission per lot traded, which can be lower for higher‑volume traders.

Overall, less experienced traders get simpler cost structures, while active or high‑volume traders benefit from lower spreads with predictable commission fees.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Independent ETF research and guidance Not a traditional brokerage platform Curated model portfolios available Investing requires partner providers Strong investor education resources Limited access to offshore ESG products Focused exclusively on ETF investing No mobile trading app

How are Synergy Markets’ fees structured across different account types?

Synergy Markets uses floating spreads on its STPECN account with no separate commission, while ZeroECN and PureECN accounts offer ultra‑tight or near‑zero spreads but charge a per‑lot commission. This way, cost depends on spread plus any applicable trading fees.

Do Synergy Markets’ spreads stay the same all the time?

No, spreads at Synergy Markets are variable, meaning they widen or tighten with market conditions. On ECN‑style accounts, spreads can be very low but may increase during high volatility or low liquidity periods.

Synergy Markets Trading platforms

Synergy Markets supports the widely used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and the more advanced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platforms, both available on desktop, web, and mobile.

MT4 is popular for its intuitive interface, robust charting tools, and support for automated strategies, making it suitable for many forex and CFD traders.

MT5 builds on this with additional order types, more timeframes, and expanded access to multi‑asset markets like stocks and commodities.

Together, these platforms give traders flexibility, powerful analysis tools, and the ability to trade across devices smoothly.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is the main trading platform offered by Synergy Markets, designed for forex and CFD trading.

It provides advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and supports automated trading through Expert Advisors.

The platform is available on desktop, web, and mobile devices, making it accessible for all types of traders.

MT4 is suitable for both beginners learning the markets and experienced traders seeking fast, reliable execution.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 expands trading beyond forex to include CFDs on stocks, commodities, and indices.

It offers additional order types, more timeframes, and improved analytical tools compared with MT4.

MT5 is available on desktop, web, and mobile platforms for flexible trading anywhere.

This platform is ideal for multi‑asset traders who want more versatility and advanced market features.

What trading platforms does Synergy Markets support?

Synergy Markets provides MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), featuring advanced charting, technical indicators, and automated trading tools. Both platforms support forex and CFD trading, enabling traders to execute strategies efficiently on desktop, mobile, or web.

Can I use Synergy Markets platforms on mobile and desktop?

Yes, Synergy Markets platforms work across desktop, web, and mobile devices, offering real-time quotes, customizable interfaces, and analytical tools. Traders can monitor markets, manage risk, and execute orders anytime, ensuring flexible, reliable access to trading opportunities worldwide.

Synergy Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

Synergy Markets offers several common funding methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e‑wallets such as Skrill, making it easy to deposit funds into your trading account with a relatively low minimum requirement.

Deposits by bank transfer are usually free, while card payments may incur a small processing and conversion fee.

Withdrawals can be made through the same payment methods, though smaller requests under a certain amount might incur a fee, and larger withdrawals are often processed without charges.

Processing times vary by method, with bank transfers typically taking a few business days to complete.

How do I make deposits on Synergy Markets?

You can fund your account by bank transfer, credit/debit card, or e‑wallet like Skrill. Bank transfers usually take 1–5 business days. Card payments may incur a processing fee and currency conversion charge. Minimum deposits start around $100.

What are the withdrawal terms at Synergy Markets?

Withdrawal requests under $1,000 usually have a 3% fee, while larger amounts may be free. If you submit a request before the daily cut‑off, it’s often processed same day. International transfers can take several business days.

Leverage

Synergy Markets offers traders flexible leverage options, letting you choose ratios from as low as 1:1 up to a high of 1:500, giving you the ability to control larger positions with smaller capital.

The default leverage on most accounts is typically set at 100:1, but you can request higher levels depending on your risk tolerance and trading strategy.

Higher leverage can significantly increase both potential profits and losses, so it’s important to manage risk carefully.

Because CFDs are leveraged products, they amplify exposure to markets, making understanding margin requirements and risk essential before trading.

Synergy Markets vs HFM vs IC Markets Comparison Table

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Extensive global ESG fund selection No TFSA support for South Africans Access to multiple international exchanges Platform can be complex for beginners Low trading commissions Foreign exchange costs apply Advanced research and analytics tools Tax reporting may be more complicated

Research

Synergy Markets’ research offerings focus on trade signals and analytical tools designed to help traders make more informed decisions.

They provide live FX trade ideas with clear entry, stop, and target levels, supported by harmonic pattern recognition and market‑cycle analysis.

Their Trader Toolkit includes educational materials like a playbook and course modules that explain the logic behind setups, plus a harmonic scanner app to highlight potential opportunities.

All research content is educational and information‑only, meaning it’s not personalised financial advice.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Synergy Markets itself does not publicly list industry awards on its official website, and there’s no recent evidence showing it has won specific broker awards as a trading provider.

Independent reviews note that its predecessor, Synergy Markets was once recognised as the Australian Best Forex Broker by Global Financial Market Review in 2015, but that recognition isn’t reflected on the current Synergy Markets site and is quite old.

Because of this, you won’t find updated award listings on the Synergy Markets official platform today, meaning its reputation is mostly inferred from past brand history rather than current award wins.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager, consistently demonstrates strong industry knowledge, professionalism, and a client-focused approach that helps traders feel confident, supported, and well-guided throughout their investment journey. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Great assistance from Aristos Panteli is evident through his clear communication, quick responses, and willingness to go the extra mile to resolve questions efficiently while ensuring a smooth and reassuring experience. ⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his dedication, reliability, and genuine commitment to understanding client needs and delivering practical, trustworthy support.

Conclusion Synergy Markets offers a variety of trading instruments and platforms with accessible account funding options. Its services appear suitable for both beginner and experienced traders seeking CFD trading. However, official industry awards and recognitions are limited.

Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and other financial instruments carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly and only invest funds you can afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do I open a trading account with Synergy Markets?

To open an account, you must complete Synergy Markets’ registration, provide personal identification and proof of address, and agree to the terms and risk disclosures. Accounts require acceptance of FCA compliance checks before access to third‑party execution brokers is granted. You’ll then connect to your chosen trading platform once set up.

What instruments can I trade on Synergy Markets?

Synergy Markets provides access to a range of CFD markets, including forex currency pairs, global indices, stocks, metals, and commodities. Trading is available via standard MT4 and MT5 platforms, enabling automated strategies through EAs. Instruments may vary depending on the execution broker you choose to trade with.

Which trading platforms does Synergy Markets support?

Synergy Markets supports widely used MetaTrader platforms — MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) — letting traders use desktop, mobile, and browser versions. MT4 is popular for forex and CFDs, while MT5 offers broader asset coverage and advanced tools, supporting automated and algorithmic trading through Expert Advisors.

What are the costs and spreads like at Synergy Markets?

Trading costs depend on the execution model and account type you choose. With ECN pricing, spreads may start from near zero on major forex pairs, but commissions and other fees apply. Costs also include swap/overnight fees and any third‑party charges passed on by the execution broker you select.

What is Synergy Markets’ risk policy for trading?

Synergy Markets emphasises that CFDs and leveraged products carry substantial risk, with many retail accounts losing money rapidly. Their risk notices highlight that leverage amplifies both gains and losses and that past performance isn’t indicative of future results. They recommend understanding CFD risks fully and seeking independent advice if uncertain.

How do withdrawals work on Synergy Markets?

Withdrawals are usually processed through the third‑party execution broker tied to your account rather than Synergy Markets directly. Processing times, fees, and supported methods depend on that broker’s terms. Some brokers may charge a fee or minimum amount for withdrawals and take a few business days to complete international transfers.

Is there customer support available at Synergy Markets?

Yes. Synergy Markets offers customer support during business hours via email and phone, with responses typically provided within a standard business day. Support helps with account setup, trading questions, and platform access — but response times may vary, and more urgent issues might take longer when volumes are high.

Can I use automated trading strategies with Synergy Markets?

You can use automated strategies via the MetaTrader platforms. Both MT4 and MT5 allow deployment of Expert Advisors (EAs) for algorithmic and systematic trading. This means you can program or attach pre‑built bots to your charts to execute trades based on criteria you define.

What educational or analytical tools does Synergy Markets offer?

Synergy Markets provides additional tools like trade signals, market analysis, and scanning utilities through its Trade Centre services. Signals include entry, stop, and target levels, although these are not regulated financial advice and should be used only as a reference alongside your own market research.

Is Synergy Markets regulated and safe to use?

Synergy Markets Ltd is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), holding FRN 623190, meaning it must adhere to strict financial industry rules in the UK. Being FCA regulated provides a higher level of oversight, transparency, and client fund protection compared to many unregulated brokers.