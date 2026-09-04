RCG Markets is a South African forex and CFD broker authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP 49769. It has a low R50 minimum deposit, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, ZAR-friendly account funding and a broad account range covering conventional spread accounts, raw pricing, bonus accounts, swap-free trading and synthetic instruments.

For South Africans, the biggest advantage is straightforward: RCG Markets is not simply an offshore broker accepting local clients. RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd is incorporated in South Africa under registration number 2018/079334/07 and maintains its registered address in Sandton, Gauteng.

Quick Verdict RCG Markets is a strong locally regulated option for South African traders who want a low entry requirement, ZAR-focused access and MT4 or MT5. The R50 minimum deposit makes it unusually accessible, while the range of account types gives traders several ways to structure spreads, commission, leverage and bonuses. Best suited to: South African forex and CFD traders who value FSCA authorisation, low deposits, MT4/MT5 and local support. Not suited to: Traders who rely on scalping, investors looking for exchange-traded ownership rather than CFDs, or anyone uncomfortable with exceptionally high leverage.

Is RCG Markets Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

Yes. RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd is an authorised South African Financial Services Provider under FSCA number 49769. The company is incorporated in South Africa under registration number 2018/079334/07 and publishes a registered address at 5th Floor Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Wierda Valley, Sandton, Gauteng.

The FSCA has independently referred to RCG Markets as an authorised financial services provider. In February 2024, the regulator issued a public warning about a fraudulent Instagram account and website impersonating RCG Markets. Importantly, that warning was about the impersonators, not RCG Markets itself.

The FSCA identified www.rcgmarkets.com as the legitimate broker website and confirmed that RCG Markets had no relationship with the fraudulent rcgmarkets.us website or impersonating social-media account.

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RCG Markets Trust Score

RCG Markets receives a SA Shares Trust Score of 88/100. The score reflects genuine FSCA authorisation, a South African legal entity, identifiable physical offices, detailed account information, published legal documents and established MT4/MT5 platform support.

It does not score in the very highest tier because FSCA authorisation should not be confused with the statutory compensation arrangements available under certain other jurisdictions, and RCG Markets offers extremely high leverage on some accounts. The Synthetics account, for example, publishes maximum leverage of up to 1:10,000.

Trust Factor Assessment Why It Matters FSCA Regulation Strong RCG Markets is an authorised South African FSP under number 49769. Legal Entity Transparency Strong RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd and registration number 2018/079334/07 are disclosed. Local Presence Strong Registered office and support channels are based in South Africa. Platform Transparency Strong MT4 and MT5 are clearly listed across current accounts. Pricing Transparency Good Minimum deposit, spreads, commission and leverage are published by account. Leverage Risk High Maximum leverage ranges as high as 1:10,000 on synthetic products. Overall Trust Score 88/100 Strong local regulatory position with high-leverage risk to consider.

Why RCG Markets Scores Well

Authorised by the FSCA under FSP 49769.

South African incorporated company with an identifiable Sandton address.

Minimum deposit starts at R50 across the current account range.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are supported.

Account costs, leverage and bonus structures are clearly published.

ZAR-focused services make funding simpler for many South African traders.

Legal documents, complaint information and client agreements are publicly available.

What Limits the Score

Some account leverage levels are exceptionally high.

Synthetic products can reach leverage of up to 1:10,000.

RCG Markets states that scalping is not permitted.

Bonus accounts add additional terms that need to be understood before trading.

The FSCA framework should not be confused with a guaranteed investor compensation scheme.

RCG Markets Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-authorised South African broker Scalping is prohibited R50 minimum deposit Very high leverage increases loss risk MT4 and MT5 available ECN and swap-free accounts carry commissions RAW spreads published from 0 pips with no commission Bonus conditions add complexity ZAR-friendly South African structure Synthetic instruments are highly leveraged and complex Broad account selection Not designed for investors seeking ownership of underlying shares

RCG Markets Overview

RCG Markets is a South African online forex and CFD broker established in 2018. It provides access to forex, indices, shares, commodities, energies and synthetic instruments through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

The broker is unusually South Africa-focused compared with many international competitors. Accounts can be opened with R50, customer support is locally based and the legal entity providing the service is itself incorporated and authorised in South Africa.

The current account range is also considerably broader than older versions of this review suggested. RCG Markets now publishes Classic, RAW, ECN, Royal 100, Imperial Bonus 200, Zero Cent, Swap-Free/Islamic and Synthetics accounts.

What Can You Trade with RCG Markets?

RCG Markets provides access to several CFD market categories, including forex, indices, shares, commodities, energies and synthetic markets. The broker currently promotes more than 70 forex currency pairs.

Synthetic instruments are a newer part of the offer. These products operate around the clock and are generated through algorithmic pricing rather than traditional underlying market news. They should be treated differently from forex, shares or conventional market indices because their price behaviour is designed rather than directly derived from a public exchange.

What Makes RCG Markets Different?

The biggest differentiator is its local South African structure. The broker combines FSCA authorisation, ZAR-focused funding, an R50 entry point and local support with the same MetaTrader platforms commonly used by larger international brokers.

RCG Markets also offers an unusually wide account range. That can be useful, but traders need to choose carefully because the difference between Classic, ECN, bonus and synthetic accounts is substantial.

RCG Markets Features Offered

Feature RCG Markets Offering Regulator FSCA FSP Number 49769 Minimum Deposit R50 Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Forex Pairs 70+ Markets Forex, indices, shares, commodities, energies and synthetics Lowest Published Spread 0 pips on RAW and ECN accounts Highest Forex Account Leverage Up to 1:2000 on Classic Highest Synthetic Leverage Up to 1:10000 Islamic Account Available Bonus Accounts Royal 100 and Imperial Bonus 200 Scalping Not permitted 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

RCG Markets Safety and Security

RCG Markets has a legitimate local regulatory foundation. RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd is an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 49769 and publishes the legal and client documentation expected from a South African regulated provider.

RCG Markets Protection of Client Funds

Protection Assessment FSCA Oversight Yes, FSP 49769 South African Legal Entity Yes, RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd Published Client Agreement Yes Complaints Policy Published Negative Balance Protection Promoted by RCG Markets Statutory Investor Compensation No separate compensation scheme identified for ordinary accounts

Beware of RCG Markets Clone Websites

RCG Markets has previously been impersonated online. The FSCA warned consumers in February 2024 about a fraudulent Instagram account and rcgmarkets.us website claiming to be connected to RCG Markets.

The legitimate broker told the regulator it had no connection to those operators. Traders should use the official RCG Markets domain and avoid sending money based on social-media instructions, WhatsApp investment promises or unofficial account-manager links.

RCG Markets at a Glance

Category RCG Markets Details Broker RCG Markets Legal Entity RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd Company Registration 2018/079334/07 Regulator Financial Sector Conduct Authority FSP Number 49769 Trust Score 88/100 Established 2018 Minimum Deposit R50 Platforms MT4 and MT5 Account Types Classic, RAW, ECN, Royal 100, Imperial Bonus 200, Zero Cent, Swap-Free/Islamic and Synthetics Forex Pairs 70+ Markets Forex, indices, shares, commodities, energies and synthetics Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 on Classic; up to 1:10000 on Synthetics Scalping Not permitted 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

RCG Markets Account Types

RCG Markets currently lists eight account structures, all with a published minimum deposit of R50. The main differences are spread, commission, leverage, trading platform and whether a bonus applies.

Account Minimum Spread Commission Bonus Platform Max Leverage 📝 Sign up RCG Classic R50 From 1 pip $0 0% MT4 / MT5 1:2000 👉 Open Account RCG RAW R50 From 0 pips $0 0% MT4 / MT5 1:500 👉 Open Account RCG ECN R50 From 0 pips $7 0% MT4 / MT5 1:1000 👉 Open Account Royal 100 R50 From 1 pip $0 100% MT4 / MT5 1:500 👉 Open Account Imperial Bonus 200 R50 From 1 pip $0 200% MT4 1:500 👉 Open Account RCG Zero Cent R50 From 1 pip $0 0% MT5 1:500 👉 Open Account Swap-Free / Islamic R50 From 1 pip $10 0% MT5 1:500 👉 Open Account Synthetics R50 From 0.1 pips $0 0% MT5 1:10000 👉 Open Account

RCG Classic Account

The Classic Account is the simplest conventional account. It starts at R50, charges no separate commission and publishes spreads from around 1 pip. Maximum leverage reaches 1:2000, which is unusually high and should be used with considerable caution.

RCG RAW Account

RAW is one of the more interesting options because RCG Markets publishes spreads from 0 pips with no separate trading commission. Maximum leverage is 1:500 and both MT4 and MT5 are supported.

Despite the account name and tight pricing, traders should not assume it is designed for scalping. RCG Markets currently states that scalping is not permitted.

RCG ECN Account

The ECN Account also publishes spreads from 0 pips but charges a $7 commission and provides leverage up to 1:1000. It is aimed more at traders who prefer a spread-plus-commission model.

The old review described ECN as a high-frequency or scalping account. That wording has been removed because it conflicts with RCG Markets' current prohibition on scalping.

Royal 100 Account

Royal 100 starts at R50, uses spreads from around 1 pip, charges no separate commission and provides maximum leverage of 1:500. Its defining feature is the advertised 100% bonus.

The bonus can increase trading credit, but it should not be treated as free cash. Traders need to read the current bonus terms to understand how the credit affects margin, withdrawals and eligibility.

Imperial Bonus 200 Account

The Imperial Bonus 200 Account offers a published 200% bonus, R50 minimum deposit, spreads from around 1 pip, no separate commission and leverage up to 1:500.

This is a highly promotional account. Traders should judge it primarily on the underlying trading costs and bonus withdrawal rules rather than the headline 200% figure.

RCG Zero Cent Account

Zero Cent is designed for smaller-scale trading on MT5. It starts from R50, charges no separate commission, uses spreads from around 1 pip and publishes leverage up to 1:500.

A cent-style account can be useful for learning position sizing with smaller nominal trade values, although trading risk still exists.

Swap-Free / Islamic Account

RCG Markets offers a dedicated MT5 swap-free account with an R50 minimum deposit and leverage up to 1:500. The current account page lists a $10 commission.

Muslim traders should still check the full current terms for administration charges, holding periods and instrument-specific restrictions before assuming every position remains fee-free indefinitely.

Synthetics Account

The Synthetics Account is the most specialised RCG Markets option. It runs on MT5 and provides access to algorithmically generated synthetic instruments that trade around the clock.

RCG Markets publishes maximum account leverage of up to 1:10,000. Individual synthetic instruments use different effective leverage settings, so the account maximum should not be assumed to apply uniformly to every symbol.

Which RCG Markets Account Is Best?

Classic is the simplest choice for someone who wants spread-only pricing. RAW is attractive if the 0-pip pricing remains competitive in live conditions. ECN is suitable for traders who prefer a transparent spread-plus-commission model.

Zero Cent makes more sense for small-scale practice, while Royal 100 and Imperial Bonus 200 are aimed at traders who deliberately want promotional trading credit. Synthetics should be treated as a specialist high-risk product rather than an ordinary beginner account.

How to Open an RCG Markets Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit RCG Markets

Use the official RCG Markets website and select the registration option. Avoid links sent by unknown social-media accounts because RCG Markets has previously been impersonated by fraudulent websites.

Step 2: Enter Your Details

Complete the application using your correct name, contact information and South African residential details.

Step 3: Complete Verification

Provide the identity and proof-of-address documents required under South African FICA and KYC procedures.

Step 4: Choose an Account Type

Select the account that matches your pricing preference and risk tolerance. Pay particular attention to leverage and bonus conditions.

Step 5: Select MT4 or MT5

Platform availability depends on the account. Classic, RAW, ECN and Royal 100 support MT4 and MT5, while certain specialist accounts use only one MetaTrader version.

Step 6: Fund the Account

The published minimum is R50. Use a payment option held in your own name and check the current processing terms inside the client portal.

Step 7: Review Leverage Before Trading

Do not automatically use the maximum account leverage. Position size should be based on the amount you can afford to lose and the distance to the protective stop.

RCG Markets Fees, Spreads and Commissions

RCG Markets uses several different pricing models. Classic and bonus accounts use wider spreads without separate commission, RAW currently publishes 0-pip pricing without commission, while ECN uses spreads from 0 pips plus a $7 commission.

Does RCG Markets Charge an Inactivity Fee?

RCG Markets' current client agreement contains specific inactivity provisions that deserve attention. Where money is deposited but the client does not enter a qualifying trade or use at least 30% of the deposited funds as margin before requesting a withdrawal, the account may be treated as inactive.

The agreement provides for an inactivity fee of up to 15% of the deposited funds in those circumstances. Traders should therefore read the latest FSP Client Agreement before depositing money they may want to withdraw without trading.

Are RCG Markets Spreads Competitive?

The published headline pricing is competitive, particularly the RAW and ECN accounts. The important comparison is live spread plus commission plus swap and any non-trading fees.

Do not assume that "0 pips" means every trade will execute at zero spread. Market spreads remain variable.

RCG Markets Trading Platforms

RCG Markets supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Which platform is available depends partly on the account selected.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 remains useful for forex traders who already rely on its Expert Advisor ecosystem, custom indicators and familiar charting interface. RCG Markets currently supports MT4 on several mainstream accounts.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 provides more timeframes, additional order functionality and a more modern architecture. It is also required for some RCG Markets products, including the current Synthetics account.

Platform Best For Main Strength 📝 Sign up MT4 Forex traders and legacy EAs Large established indicator and automation ecosystem 👉 Open Account MT5 Newer multi-market and synthetic trading More timeframes, order tools and modern architecture 👉 Open Account

Which Markets Can You Trade with RCG Markets?

RCG Markets currently covers traditional CFDs and its own synthetic instrument range.

Market Availability What Traders Should Know Forex Yes 70+ currency pairs advertised Indices Yes Global index CFDs Shares Yes CFDs rather than direct share ownership Commodities Yes Includes global commodity markets Energies Yes Energy CFDs available Synthetics Yes Algorithmically generated instruments that trade 24/7

RCG Markets Synthetic Indices

RCG Markets now offers multiple synthetic series including Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace and Bounce instruments. The products run continuously from Monday through Sunday and are designed to move independently of conventional economic news.

Effective leverage varies materially by instrument. Some Pace and Dynamic products use several thousand-to-one effective leverage, which makes position sizing especially important.

RCG Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

RCG Markets is structured around South African traders, so ZAR funding is one of its practical advantages. The minimum account deposit currently published across the core account range is R50.

The broker maintains a dedicated payment-method page and client portal. Payment availability can change, so traders should use the methods currently shown inside their CRM rather than relying on an older static list.

What Is the RCG Markets Minimum Deposit?

The current RCG Markets minimum deposit is R50. This applies across the account types currently displayed on the broker's public comparison table.

The old $3 figure should be removed. It conflicts with the broker's current official R50 account minimum.

How Long Do RCG Markets Withdrawals Take?

Processing time varies by payment method and verification status. RCG Markets should be allowed time for compliance and internal processing, while the bank or payment provider can add further delays after the broker releases the funds.

Traders should also read the inactivity and withdrawal provisions in the current Client Agreement before funding an account simply to withdraw the money again without meaningful trading activity.

RCG Markets Leverage

RCG Markets offers very high leverage, and the maximum depends on the account and instrument.

Account Maximum Published Leverage Risk Assessment Classic 1:2000 Extremely high RAW 1:500 Very high ECN 1:1000 Extremely high Royal 100 1:500 Very high Imperial Bonus 200 1:500 Very high Zero Cent 1:500 Very high Swap-Free 1:500 Very high Synthetics 1:10000 Exceptionally high

Maximum leverage is a ceiling, not a recommended position size. The ability to control a large nominal position with a small margin deposit also means a small adverse price movement can cause a disproportionate loss.

RCG Markets Bonuses and Promotions

RCG Markets currently builds bonuses directly into some of its account structures rather than treating every incentive as a separate promotion.

Account Published Bonus Important Point 📝 Sign up Royal 100 100% Bonus terms and withdrawal conditions apply 👉 Open Account Imperial Bonus 200 200% Very large headline credit; read full terms before accepting 👉 Open Account

Trading bonuses increase available account credit but do not make leveraged trading safer. A larger bonus can encourage oversized positions if it is treated as extra risk capital rather than conditional promotional credit.

RCG Markets Affiliate Program

RCG Markets maintains a dedicated partner and affiliate programme. Partners receive access to a partner portal and a specialist support desk for client, marketing and commission-related queries.

Anyone promoting leveraged trading products should understand the applicable marketing and disclosure requirements before publishing claims about returns, bonuses or trading outcomes.

RCG Markets Research and Trading Tools

RCG Markets offers more research content than the earlier review reflected. Its current website includes educational articles, market insights, trading commentary and supporting tools designed for retail traders.

Economic and market commentary.

Trading education and guides.

MetaTrader technical indicators.

Expert Advisor functionality through MT4 and MT5.

Charting and multiple timeframes.

Market and trading insights.

Automated trading is available through MetaTrader's Expert Advisor functionality, but strategies still have to comply with RCG Markets' trading rules. In particular, traders should not interpret EA support as permission to scalp where the broker expressly prohibits scalping.

RCG Markets vs CMTrading vs JustMarkets

Feature RCG Markets CMTrading JustMarkets South African Regulation FSCA FSP 49769 FSCA-authorised entity available South African entity and applicable regulatory structure should be checked for account Minimum Deposit R50 Depends on account Depends on account Platforms MT4 and MT5 Broker/platform dependent MT4 and MT5 Local Focus Very strong Strong International with South African offering Main Strength R50 entry and broad account range Local regulatory presence and proprietary tools Competitive MetaTrader pricing Main Risk Very high leverage Entity and account conditions need checking Entity and leverage conditions vary 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

RCG Markets Customer Reviews

Customer feedback should be used as supporting context rather than proof that a broker is safe. RCG Markets publishes positive customer testimonials on its own website, particularly around customer service, account variety and withdrawals.

Those testimonials are useful for understanding what customers say they value, but broker-published comments are not independent reviews. Regulation, legal documentation, account terms and withdrawal policies carry more weight in our assessment.

RCG Markets Customer Support

RCG Markets provides locally accessible support from its South African operation. The broker currently publishes support by email, telephone, WhatsApp and website contact form.

Support Area Availability Trader Support Available Deposits and Withdrawals Dedicated support category Partner Queries Available Verification / FICA Dedicated support category WhatsApp Available Local Office Sandton, Gauteng

Is RCG Markets Suitable for South African Traders?

Yes. RCG Markets is one of the more locally focused forex and CFD brokers available to South African traders. Its FSCA licence, South African entity, R50 minimum deposit and local account structure give it advantages over offshore brokers that merely accept South African customers.

South African Factor RCG Markets Position FSCA Authorisation Yes, FSP 49769 South African Company Yes Local Office Sandton Minimum Deposit R50 ZAR-Friendly Yes MT4 / MT5 Both available Local Support Yes Main Concern Extremely high optional leverage

Who Should Consider RCG Markets?

RCG Markets is a particularly good fit for South African traders who want a locally authorised broker, MT4 or MT5, an extremely low entry requirement and the flexibility to choose between standard, raw, ECN, cent, bonus and swap-free account structures.

Who Should Avoid RCG Markets?

Scalpers should look elsewhere because RCG Markets currently says scalping is not permitted. Traders who struggle with position sizing should also be wary of the exceptionally high leverage available on Classic, ECN and synthetic accounts.

Final Verdict RCG Markets is one of the more interesting South African broker options because the local credentials are real. RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd is an FSCA-authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 49769, the broker has a physical South African presence and accounts start at only R50. The trading offer is broad as well. MT4 and MT5 are available, RAW and ECN pricing starts from 0 pips, bonus accounts are offered and the newer synthetic product range trades 24/7. The main caution is leverage. Up to 1:2000 on Classic is already aggressive, while synthetic accounts can reach a headline maximum of 1:10,000. Add the broker's explicit prohibition on scalping and the need to understand bonus and inactivity terms, and account selection matters. Overall, RCG Markets earns a SA Shares Trust Score of 88/100 and is a strong option for South Africans who value local regulation and understand leveraged CFD risk.

RCG Markets Review Methodology

This RCG Markets review was updated on 4 September 2026. We checked the broker's current account comparison, legal disclosures, FSP Client Agreement, trading platforms, market pages, synthetic-product specifications and published support information.

RCG Markets' regulatory status was also checked against the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. The FSCA has publicly identified RCG Markets as an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP number 49769.

Our Trust Score considers regulation, legal-entity clarity, local presence, trading platforms, published fees, account transparency, leverage risk, payment information and suitability for South African traders.

We did not claim first-hand trading experience, test order execution, deposit funds or request a withdrawal. Broker claims that require live-account testing are therefore described as published terms rather than independently measured performance.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex, CFD and synthetic trading involves substantial financial risk. Leverage can increase market exposure far beyond the amount of cash deposited, which means losses can accumulate quickly. Synthetic instruments can behave differently from conventional financial markets and may use extremely high effective leverage. This review provides general information and does not consider your personal objectives, financial circumstances or risk tolerance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is RCG Markets regulated in South Africa?

Yes. RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd is an authorised Financial Services Provider regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 49769. The company is incorporated in South Africa under registration number 2018/079334/07 and publishes a registered business address in Sandton, Gauteng.

Is RCG Markets legit?

RCG Markets is a legitimate South African financial-services business with an identifiable legal entity and FSCA authorisation. The FSCA has independently referred to RCG Markets as an authorised FSP. Traders should still use the official website because fraudulent websites and social-media accounts have previously impersonated the broker.

What is the best RCG Markets account?

Classic is straightforward for commission-free spread trading. RAW offers spreads from 0 pips with no published commission, while ECN combines 0-pip pricing with a $7 commission. Zero Cent is better suited to small-scale trading, and the bonus accounts suit traders who deliberately want promotional credit.

Does RCG Markets offer MT4 and MT5?

Yes. RCG Markets supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Platform availability varies by account. Several mainstream accounts support both platforms, while specialist accounts such as Synthetics use MT5. Both MetaTrader versions provide charting, indicators, multiple order types and Expert Advisor functionality.

What leverage does RCG Markets offer?

Leverage depends on the account. Classic reaches 1:2000, RAW 1:500, ECN 1:1000, Royal 100 and Imperial Bonus 200 reach 1:500, and the Swap-Free and Zero Cent accounts also publish 1:500. The Synthetics account publishes maximum leverage of up to 1:10,000.

Does RCG Markets have synthetic indices?

Yes. RCG Markets now offers proprietary synthetic instruments through MT5. The current range includes Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace and Bounce series. They operate 24/7 and use algorithmically generated pricing rather than following normal economic news. Effective leverage varies substantially between individual synthetic instruments.

Does RCG Markets offer a ZAR account?

RCG Markets is strongly geared toward South African traders and publishes its account minimums in rand. ZAR-based funding can reduce the need to convert every deposit into a foreign base currency. Traders should still check the exact base currency available on the specific account they select.

Does RCG Markets charge commission?

It depends on the account. Classic, RAW, Royal 100, Imperial Bonus 200, Zero Cent and Synthetics currently show no separate commission on the public account table. ECN lists a $7 commission, while the Swap-Free/Islamic account lists a $10 commission.

Does RCG Markets offer an Islamic account?

Yes. RCG Markets currently lists a Swap-Free/Islamic account with an R50 minimum deposit, spreads from around 1 pip, a $10 commission, MT5 access and leverage up to 1:500. Traders should check the current swap-free terms for any administration charges or holding restrictions.

Is RCG Markets suitable for beginners?

The R50 minimum deposit, Zero Cent account, local support and familiar MetaTrader platforms make RCG Markets accessible to beginners. The main risk is leverage. Ratios such as 1:1000, 1:2000 and 1:10,000 can magnify losses very quickly, so beginners should use substantially lower exposure than the maximum available.

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