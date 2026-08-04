FBK Markets is a South African-founded forex and CFD brand with a current trust rating of 4/10. It became known for low ZAR deposit requirements, local payment methods, MetaTrader access and leverage of up to 1:1000. The main point traders need to understand is that its previous juristic-representative arrangement with RocketX ended on 11 May 2026, so the current legal and regulatory structure should be confirmed before a new account is opened or funded.

Quick verdict: FBK Markets previously appealed to South African traders who wanted low deposits, ZAR funding and locally familiar payment methods. The product offering was accessible, but the regulatory arrangement changed in May 2026. New clients should verify the entity providing the account, while existing clients should use RocketX for account, withdrawal and verification queries.

Is FBK Markets regulated and safe for South African traders?

FBK Markets previously operated as a juristic representative of RocketX (Pty) Ltd, an authorised financial-services provider with FSP number 52142. RocketX later published a notice stating that this arrangement ended on 11 May 2026. From 12 May 2026, FBK Markets was no longer authorised to operate under RocketX’s licence.

This does not automatically settle every question about the brand’s future, but it does mean that older statements describing FBK Markets as operating under RocketX should be treated as historical. Traders should confirm the current contracting company, licence, complaints process and payment recipient before depositing. Existing clients were directed to RocketX for deposits, withdrawals, trading accounts and FICA matters.

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FBK Markets Review: Key Findings

Feature FBK Markets Information Overall rating 4/10 Previous regulatory structure Juristic representative of RocketX (Pty) Ltd, FSP 52142 Regulatory change RocketX arrangement ended on 11 May 2026 Founded 2020 Historic minimum deposit R20 on Micro; R100 on other listed accounts Historic maximum leverage Up to 1:1000, reducing as account equity increased Platforms shown MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Historic base currencies ZAR, USD and GBP Historic payment methods Ozow, cards, Skrill and bank transfer Current client contact RocketX for account, withdrawal and FICA queries

What is the FBK Markets minimum deposit?

FBK Markets historically listed a minimum account deposit of R20 for the Micro Account and R100 for the Standard, Zero Spread, Bonus 100 and ECN accounts. The payment page separately stated a general transaction minimum of R100, so the practical amount needed to fund a Micro Account could still depend on the selected method.

These figures describe the previous account offer. A low minimum deposit made the broker accessible, but it did not reduce the risks created by leverage, spreads, commission or volatile market conditions.

FBK Markets Trust Score

Our FBK Markets Trust Score considers regulation, company transparency, operating history, payment risk, trading conditions, customer support and access to an independent complaints process. Each area is weighted before the final score is calculated.

FBK Markets receives a current score of 40/100. The rating gives credit for its South African background, locally relevant funding methods and clearly published historical account information. It is held back by the end of the RocketX representative arrangement and the resulting uncertainty around the brand’s current authorised structure.

FBK Markets Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Historic ZAR account support The RocketX representative arrangement ended in May 2026 Low historic minimum deposit from R20 Current new-client authorisation should be confirmed Local payment options such as Ozow and EFT Older regulatory wording remains visible on some pages MT4 and MT5 downloads are displayed Maximum leverage of 1:1000 carries substantial risk Five published account structures Scalping is prohibited under the published disclaimer ZAR, USD and GBP base currencies were listed No Islamic account was listed in the supplied review

FBK Markets Overview

FBK Markets SA (Pty) Ltd was established in 2020 as a South African trading brand. It developed a locally focused offering built around small ZAR deposits, South African payment methods and access to leveraged forex and CFD markets.

The previous account range included Standard, Zero Spread, Bonus 100, ECN and Micro accounts. Published conditions showed leverage up to 1:1000, base currencies in ZAR, USD and GBP, and trading through MetaTrader platforms. The main change since the original review is the end of the RocketX juristic-representative relationship.

What can you trade on FBK Markets?

FBK Markets previously promoted forex, commodities, indices and cryptocurrency CFDs. The supplied review also referred to ZAR currency pairs and gold. The exact number of current instruments should be checked inside the live platform because the public material does not provide a sufficiently detailed, up-to-date symbol list.

How is FBK Markets different from regulated brokers?

FBK Markets was previously linked to an authorised provider through a juristic-representative arrangement rather than holding the cited FSP licence in its own name. That relationship ended in May 2026. A broker operating under a current, directly verifiable licence provides clearer information about who contracts with the client, who acts as counterparty and where complaints must be escalated.

Features Offered

Historic ZAR, USD and GBP account currencies.

Standard, Zero Spread, Bonus 100, ECN and Micro accounts.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 download options.

Forex, commodities, indices and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Historic leverage of up to 1:1000 on lower-equity accounts.

Local payment methods including Ozow and bank transfer.

Expert Advisor support was shown on the account comparison.

Negative-balance protection was displayed in the historic account table.

Scalping was prohibited in the published disclaimer.

Market What FBK Markets Offers 📈 Forex Pairs A focused selection of major, minor and ZAR-based currency pairs, including instruments such as USD/ZAR and EUR/ZAR. 📊 Index CFDs Access to selected global stock indices, allowing traders to speculate on broader international market movements. ⛏️ Commodity CFDs Popular commodities such as gold and oil, with leveraged trading available through the broker’s MetaTrader platforms. ₿ Cryptocurrency CFDs Selected digital assets, including major cryptocurrencies, offered as leveraged CFDs rather than direct coin ownership. 💱 ZAR-Based Markets South African traders can access locally relevant currency pairs, making it easier to trade movements linked to the rand. 🚫 Not Available FBK Markets does not appear to offer a broad range of individual share CFDs, ETF CFDs, bond CFDs or South African JSE indices.

FBK Markets Customer Reviews

Public feedback about FBK Markets should be read alongside the regulatory change. Earlier reviews often focused on low deposits, local support and convenient ZAR funding. More recent client concerns are likely to centre on account access, withdrawals and responsibility after the RocketX arrangement ended.

Customer ratings are useful for spotting recurring service issues, but they do not confirm a broker’s current legal status. Traders should prioritise dated regulatory notices, account agreements and direct written confirmation from the responsible provider.

Review Theme What It Means Low deposit requirements Historically attractive to new South African traders Local funding Ozow and EFT made deposits more familiar Support access Old pages promoted local channels, but existing clients are now directed to RocketX Withdrawals Current queries should be handled through RocketX Regulation Older statements must be read with the May 2026 termination notice

Customer Ratings

Category Rating out of 5 Reason Local payment convenience 4.0 Ozow, EFT and ZAR support were relevant to South Africans Account accessibility 4.0 Historic deposits started from R20 Platforms 3.8 MT4 and MT5 options were displayed Trading conditions 3.2 Several account choices, but leverage was very high Regulation and trust 2.0 The previous representative arrangement ended in May 2026 Overall 2.8 Useful historic local features, but current structure needs confirmation

FBK Markets Safety and Security

The supplied review described FICA verification, POPIA data protection and segregated client funds under the previous RocketX arrangement. Those controls were relevant while the representative relationship was active.

The later RocketX notice is now the most important safety document. It states that RocketX assumed accountability for clients previously serviced through FBK Markets. Existing clients should therefore use RocketX for verification, account access and payment questions.

Global Regulations

Entity or Brand Jurisdiction Regulatory Position Status RocketX (Pty) Ltd South Africa FSCA FSP 52142 Previously acted as principal for FBK Markets FBK Markets SA (Pty) Ltd South Africa Previously a juristic representative of RocketX Relationship ended on 11 May 2026

Is FBK Markets safe to use?

FBK Markets had several locally relevant features and previously operated within a recognised South African representative structure. The end of that relationship means traders should pause and verify who is legally responsible for any new account. Existing clients should work directly with RocketX to confirm balances, withdrawals and documentation.

What security measures does FBK Markets claim to use?

The previous page referred to FICA identity checks, POPIA-aligned data handling, account verification and segregated client funds. Traders should still secure their login details, verify every payment recipient and avoid sending personal documents through an unconfirmed support channel.

FBK Markets at a Glance

Broker Detail Information Broker FBK Markets Company FBK Markets SA (Pty) Ltd Company registration 2020/254472/07 Founded 2020 Previous principal RocketX (Pty) Ltd Previous FSP number 52142 through RocketX Relationship ended 11 May 2026 Historic minimum deposit R20 Micro; R100 other listed accounts Historic leverage Up to 1:1000 Platforms MT4 and MT5 displayed Base currencies ZAR, USD and GBP Historic payment methods Ozow, cards, Skrill and bank transfer Scalping Not permitted

FBK Markets Account Types

FBK Markets historically offered five account types: Standard, Zero Spread, Bonus 100, ECN and Micro. Each account had a different combination of spread, commission and minimum deposit. ZAR, USD and GBP were listed as account currencies.

The following table reflects the previous published offer and should be confirmed against the current responsible provider before any trading decision is made.

Account Minimum Deposit Spread Commission Base Currencies Maximum Leverage Standard R100 From 0.5 pips None ZAR, USD, GBP Up to 1:1000 Zero Spread R100 0 pips $9 per standard lot ZAR, USD, GBP Up to 1:1000 Bonus 100 R100 From 0.5 pips None ZAR, USD, GBP Up to 1:1000 ECN R100 Tight spreads $4 per standard lot ZAR, USD, GBP Up to 1:1000 Micro R20 From 0.5 pips None ZAR, USD, GBP Up to 1:1000

What are the main FBK Markets account costs?

The Standard, Bonus 100 and Micro accounts used spread-only pricing from 0.5 pips. The Zero Spread Account charged $9 per standard lot, while the ECN Account charged $4 per standard lot. Overnight costs and any non-trading fees should be checked in the applicable client agreement.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

A demo account is normally the safer way to learn a leveraged platform, but the supplied review stated that FBK Markets did not offer one. New traders should not use a low minimum deposit as a substitute for practice. A broker with a functioning demo account and clearly verified authorisation may be a more suitable starting point.

How to Open a FBK Markets Account

1. Visit the FBK Markets Website

Open the official website and review the latest regulatory and client notices before starting registration.

2. Complete the Registration Form

Enter accurate personal and contact details. Confirm which legal entity will hold the account before submitting the form.

3. Complete Any Required Verification

Provide the identity, address and banking documents requested for FICA verification. Use only a confirmed support or upload channel.

4. Select a Platform

Choose the platform and account structure shown in the current client portal. Do not rely only on archived account tables.

5. Fund the Account

Check that the payment beneficiary matches the responsible legal entity. Existing clients with payment or account questions should contact RocketX.

6. Test the Account Before Trading

Confirm the balance, spread, commission, leverage and stop-out rules. Begin with a small position and avoid automatically selecting the maximum leverage.

FBK Markets Fees, Spreads and Commissions

FBK Markets historically used both spread-only and commission-based pricing. Standard, Bonus 100 and Micro accounts advertised spreads from 0.5 pips. Zero Spread and ECN accounts charged commission.

Standard spread: historically from 0.5 pips.

historically from 0.5 pips. Zero Spread commission: historically $9 per standard lot.

historically $9 per standard lot. ECN commission: historically $4 per standard lot.

historically $4 per standard lot. Deposit fees: the broker reserved the right to apply charges.

the broker reserved the right to apply charges. Withdrawal fees: method-specific charges could apply.

method-specific charges could apply. Overnight costs: should be confirmed in the contract specifications.

What are typical FBK Markets spreads?

The previous Standard, Bonus 100 and Micro accounts advertised spreads from 0.5 pips. The Zero Spread Account showed a 0-pip spread with a separate commission. A starting spread is not the same as an average trading cost, especially during volatile periods.

Does FBK Markets charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

The historic funding terms allowed the broker or payment provider to apply fees. Deposits through Ozow, cards and Skrill were described as fast, while withdrawals were processed to a bank account through electronic funds transfer. Existing clients should confirm the current process with RocketX.

FBK Markets Trading Platforms

FBK Markets displays MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 download options. Both platforms support charting, indicators, multiple order types and automated trading tools, although account-level restrictions may still apply.

Platform Access Main Use MetaTrader 4 Desktop, web and mobile options displayed Forex charting, indicators and Expert Advisors MetaTrader 5 Desktop, web, iOS and Android options displayed Newer analytical tools, more timeframes and improved testing FBK mobile applications Website download links were displayed Account and wallet access, subject to current operating status

Should you choose MT4 or MT5?

MT4 is practical for traders who already use compatible forex indicators or Expert Advisors. MT5 offers a newer architecture and broader analytical functionality. The better option depends on the current account offer and the tools the trader already uses.

Does FBK Markets offer a free VPS?

A free VPS was not clearly confirmed in the supplied page or supporting material. Traders who depend on automated strategies should verify hosting costs, eligibility and platform uptime directly with the responsible provider.

FBK Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

FBK Markets historically supported locally relevant payment methods, including Ozow and bank transfer. Cards and Skrill were also listed. Deposits were described as fast after successful processing, while withdrawals were paid by EFT to a bank account in the client’s name.

Ozow deposits historically started from R100.

Visa, Mastercard and Skrill were listed as deposit methods.

Withdrawals were processed through EFT.

The previous page stated that withdrawals could take up to 48 working hours.

FICA and bank-account verification were required.

What deposit methods does FBK Markets accept?

The historic payment page listed Ozow, Skrill, Visa, Mastercard and bank transfer. Availability may have changed following the end of the representative arrangement, so the payment recipient and current process should be confirmed before money is sent.

How do FBK Markets withdrawals work?

Withdrawals were historically processed by electronic funds transfer to a verified bank account matching the client’s name. RocketX now directs existing FBK Markets clients to its own support channel for withdrawal, account and FICA queries.

Deposit Methods

Method Historic Minimum Historic Processing Important Note Ozow R100 Instant after successful processing Confirm the current beneficiary before payment Skrill R100 Listed as instant Provider and conversion charges may apply Visa and Mastercard R100 Listed as instant Refund and verification rules can affect withdrawals Bank transfer R100 under general payment terms After funds reflected Bank processing times can vary EFT withdrawal Historic minimum R100 Up to 48 working hours was stated Existing clients should confirm the process with RocketX

FBK Markets Leverage

FBK Markets historically offered leverage of up to 1:1000 on accounts with equity up to $1,000. The maximum reduced as account equity increased, reaching 1:100 above $10,000.

Very high leverage can exhaust a small account after a minor adverse price move. Traders should select leverage according to position size and risk limits rather than treating the maximum as a target.

FBK Markets vs eToro vs XM

Feature FBK Markets eToro XM South African regulatory position Previous RocketX representative relationship ended in May 2026 Entity and regulator depend on onboarding jurisdiction Entity and regulator depend on onboarding jurisdiction Historic minimum deposit R20 Micro; R100 other accounts Varies by country and payment method Low global minimum, subject to entity and method Platforms MT4 and MT5 displayed Proprietary web and mobile platform MT4, MT5 and mobile access Historic maximum leverage Up to 1:1000 Lower retail limits under regulated entities Varies by entity, account and instrument ZAR relevance Historic ZAR account and local payments Local availability varies Local payment and currency availability varies Best suited to Existing clients needing status clarity Users interested in a proprietary social-investing platform Traders wanting MetaTrader and a low entry deposit Sign Up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research and Trading Tools

FBK Markets previously referred to video tutorials, market analysis, a margin calculator and MetaTrader’s built-in charting tools. MT4 and MT5 also support technical indicators and automated strategies.

The education offer appeared more suitable for basic platform guidance than advanced research. Traders who need regular analyst reports, live webinars or structured courses may need additional independent resources.

FBK Markets Awards

No major current awards were clearly verified from the supplied page. Awards should only be included when the awarding organisation, year and category can be confirmed. They should not be used as a substitute for an up-to-date licence or clear client-account structure.

FBK Markets Sign-Up Bonus

FBK Markets historically promoted a 100% deposit bonus through the Bonus 100 Account. The promotion doubled qualifying trading credit but did not make the bonus itself ordinary withdrawable cash.

Old bonus terms should be checked carefully after the May 2026 regulatory change. A promotion should never be accepted until the responsible legal entity, withdrawal rules and effect on open positions are clear.

What does the FBK Markets bonus include?

The historic offer added bonus credit equal to a qualifying deposit, starting from R100. The credit was intended to increase available margin. Expert Advisors and certain trading methods were restricted under the promotion terms.

Can bonus profits be withdrawn?

The historic page stated that profits could be withdrawn subject to the full terms, while the bonus credit itself could not be withdrawn. A withdrawal or breach of the rules could reduce or remove the bonus.

FBK Markets Customer Support

The previous review listed local phone, email and WhatsApp support. The website also displayed broad office availability but separately stated customer-support hours of 08:00 to 16:00, so the old claim of uninterrupted 24/7 support was too broad.

Existing FBK Markets clients should contact RocketX about account balances, deposits, withdrawals and FICA verification. Before sharing documents or banking information, confirm that the contact channel belongs to the responsible company.

FBK Markets for South African Traders

South African Feature Review Finding ZAR account Historically available Minimum deposit Historically R20 on Micro and R100 on other accounts Local payment methods Ozow and EFT were supported Local regulatory link Previous RocketX representative arrangement ended in May 2026 FICA Identity, address and banking verification were required Current client support RocketX handles former FBK client account matters New-account suitability Current entity and authorisation should be verified first

Who Should Consider FBK Markets?

FBK Markets previously suited South African traders looking for ZAR accounts, low deposit thresholds and local payment methods. Those strengths explain why the broker attracted attention in the local market.

The current position is different. Existing clients should use RocketX to resolve account matters. New traders should first obtain clear, current proof of the legal entity and authorisation behind any account offered under the FBK Markets name.

Conclusion FBK Markets built a locally relevant South African offer around low deposits, ZAR funding, Ozow payments and MetaTrader access. The published account range was easy to understand and included options for both spread-only and commission-based pricing. The most important development is the end of the RocketX juristic-representative arrangement in May 2026. Older claims linking FBK Markets to RocketX should now be read as historical. Existing clients should deal with RocketX, while new traders should verify the current legal and regulatory structure before registering or depositing.

Review Methodology

This review considers FBK Markets’ previous regulatory structure, published account conditions, platforms, fees, leverage, funding methods, support information and suitability for South African traders. The May 2026 RocketX notice is treated as the most recent material regulatory update. Historic product details are labelled accordingly and should be checked again before use.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves a substantial risk of loss. High leverage can cause losses to accumulate quickly. This review is general information, not personalised financial advice or a recommendation to open an account. Existing FBK Markets clients should obtain account-specific guidance from RocketX.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is FBK Markets a regulated broker?

FBK Markets previously operated as a juristic representative of RocketX (Pty) Ltd, an authorised financial services provider with FSP number 52142. RocketX later confirmed that this relationship ended on 11 May 2026. Any older wording linking FBK Markets to RocketX should therefore be treated as historical and not as confirmation of its current regulatory position.

Is FBK Markets available to South African traders?

FBK Markets was created mainly for South African traders and previously offered ZAR accounts, local payment options and rand-based minimum deposits. However, new clients should confirm the current legal entity, account provider and regulatory status before registering. Existing clients were directed to RocketX for help with trading accounts, deposits, withdrawals and FICA-related queries.

What is the FBK Markets minimum deposit?

FBK Markets historically required R20 to open a Micro Account, while the Standard, Zero Spread, Bonus 100 and ECN accounts required R100. The broker’s payment information separately listed a minimum transaction of R100. This means the practical amount needed to fund an account could depend on the account type and payment method selected.

Which trading platforms does FBK Markets offer?

The FBK Markets website displays download options for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Both platforms support advanced charts, technical indicators, multiple order types and automated trading tools. Traders should confirm which platform, account type and market combinations are currently available through the responsible provider before downloading software or funding a live trading account.

What markets can you trade with FBK Markets?

FBK Markets previously offered forex, commodities, global indices and cryptocurrency CFDs. The broker also promoted South African-focused instruments such as USD/ZAR and EUR/ZAR, together with popular markets like gold and oil. The overall instrument range was fairly limited, so traders should check the live platform for current symbols, spreads, leverage and trading hours.

Does FBK Markets accept ZAR deposits?

Yes. ZAR funding was one of FBK Markets’ main attractions for South African traders. The broker previously supported local options such as Ozow, bank transfer and card payments, allowing clients to deposit without first converting rand into another currency. Traders should still confirm the current beneficiary, payment instructions and responsible company before sending any funds.

Does FBK Markets charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

FBK Markets’ historic terms allowed payment-provider or broker charges to apply depending on the selected method. Ozow, cards and Skrill were promoted as fast deposit options, while withdrawals were generally processed by electronic funds transfer. Existing clients should confirm current charges, minimum withdrawal amounts and processing times directly with RocketX before submitting a payment request.

What leverage does FBK Markets offer?

FBK Markets historically offered leverage of up to 1:1000 on accounts with lower equity. The maximum leverage decreased as the account balance increased, eventually falling to 1:100 for equity above $10,000. While high leverage can increase market exposure, it also magnifies losses and can cause positions to be closed quickly when available margin becomes too low.

Does FBK Markets offer a welcome bonus?

FBK Markets historically offered a 100% deposit bonus through its Bonus 100 Account. The bonus increased available trading credit but was not ordinary withdrawable cash. It also came with specific conditions, including restrictions on certain trading methods and withdrawals. Traders should confirm whether the promotion is still active and read the full terms before accepting any bonus.

Is FBK Markets suitable for beginners?

FBK Markets’ low historic minimum deposit, ZAR funding and MetaTrader access made it appear accessible to beginners. However, leverage of up to 1:1000, the lack of a clearly confirmed demo account and changes to its regulatory arrangement add considerable complexity. New traders should prioritise a broker with verified authorisation, clear local protection and risk-free practice access.

Sources Checked