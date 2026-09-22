PhillipCapital (Phillip Securities Pte Ltd) can be summarised as a well-established and globally recognised brokerage group, considered low to moderate risk, offering multi-asset trading across global markets with strong regulatory oversight. PhillipCapital has an overall trust score of 8.5 out of 10 and provides traders with access to advanced trading platforms, research tools, and both retail and institutional investment services.

?️ Regulated and trusted by MAS. ?️ 1022 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African and international traders. ??

PhillipCapital Spider Chart

Pros and cons

Overview

PhillipCapital is a global financial services group headquartered in Singapore, offering brokerage, wealth management, asset management, and financial advisory services across multiple regions.

It operates under strong regulatory oversight from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and other international regulators, depending on jurisdiction, ensuring client funds are managed under strict compliance standards.

The platform provides access to global markets, including equities, ETFs, futures, forex, CFDs, bonds, and unit trusts through a unified trading ecosystem.

PhillipCapital is known for serving both retail and institutional clients, with strong research coverage and established market infrastructure across Asia.

Featured Offered

PhillipCapital offers a wide range of investment and trading services, including access to global stock exchanges, derivatives markets, forex trading, and managed investment solutions.

Its platform includes powerful trading terminals, mobile apps, and institutional-grade systems designed for both active traders and long-term investors.

Clients benefit from in-depth research reports, market insights, and advisory services across multiple asset classes.

The broker also provides margin trading, structured products, and portfolio management tools for more advanced investors.

PhillipCapital Customer Reviews

Customers of PhillipCapital often highlight its long-standing reputation, strong regulatory backing, and wide market access as key advantages for serious investors.

Many users appreciate the broker’s research reports, trading tools, and access to global exchanges through a single integrated platform.

However, some traders mention that platform interfaces can feel more complex compared to newer fintech brokers, and fees may be higher for certain products.

Overall sentiment suggests PhillipCapital is highly reliable for professional and long-term investing, but less suited for ultra-low-cost casual trading.

PhillipCapital Safety and Security

PhillipCapital operates under strict regulatory oversight from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), ensuring high standards of client fund protection and operational compliance.

Client funds are typically held in segregated accounts, separate from company operating capital, reducing counterparty risk.

The group implements strong cybersecurity measures, including encryption, secure login systems, and fraud monitoring tools across its platforms.

Additional investor protections depend on jurisdiction, with compensation schemes available in certain regulated markets.

What security standards does PhillipCapital follow?

PhillipCapital follows MAS regulatory requirements in Singapore and additional global compliance frameworks, depending on the region. These include strict governance rules, audit requirements, and client asset segregation policies to ensure financial transparency and security.

How does PhillipCapital protect user accounts and funds?

PhillipCapital protects accounts through secure authentication systems, encrypted data transmission, and segregated client fund structures. Risk controls and compliance monitoring are applied across trading platforms to reduce fraud and unauthorized access risks.

PhillipCapital at a Glance

PhillipCapital Account Types

PhillipCapital offers multiple account types tailored to different investor needs, from basic retail trading accounts to professional and corporate investment accounts.

It also provides margin accounts for leveraged trading, allowing eligible clients to increase market exposure.

Investors can access CFD accounts, futures accounts, and wealth management portfolios depending on their financial goals.

These account options support both beginner investors and advanced institutional clients.

Individual Trading Account

The Individual Trading Account is designed for retail investors who want access to global markets through a single platform.

It allows trading of stocks, ETFs, forex, and other instruments depending on regional availability.

Users can place trades via desktop, mobile apps, or web-based platforms.

This account is ideal for self-directed investors managing their own portfolios.

Corporate Account

The Corporate Account is built for companies, institutions, and professional entities managing investment portfolios.

It supports multi-user access, reporting tools, and structured trading capabilities.

This account type is commonly used for treasury management and institutional investing.

Additional documentation and compliance checks are required for onboarding.

Margin Account

The Margin Account allows eligible traders to borrow funds to increase their trading exposure.

It is used for leveraged trading across equities, derivatives, and other instruments.

Interest is charged on borrowed funds, and risk levels are higher than cash accounts.

This account is suitable for experienced traders with higher risk tolerance.

Futures & Derivatives Account

This account gives access to futures contracts and derivatives markets globally.

It is commonly used for hedging, speculation, and portfolio diversification strategies.

Traders can access commodities, indices, and financial futures.

Higher risk applies due to leverage and market volatility.

Wealth Management Account

The Wealth Management Account provides advisory-driven investment solutions tailored to client goals.

It includes access to managed portfolios, unit trusts, and structured investment products.

This service is designed for long-term investors seeking professional guidance.

Portfolios are built based on risk profile and financial objectives.

What types of trading accounts does PhillipCapital offer?

PhillipCapital offers individual trading accounts, corporate accounts, margin accounts, and derivatives accounts. These provide access to global markets including equities, forex, futures, and CFDs depending on the investor’s region and eligibility.

Can I open both personal and corporate accounts with PhillipCapital?

Yes, PhillipCapital allows both individual and corporate accounts. Individual accounts are for personal investing, while corporate accounts are designed for companies and institutions managing larger portfolios or business-related investments.

How to set up a PhillipCapital Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Register Online

Visit the PhillipCapital website and complete the registration form with your personal details and contact information.

Step 2: Verification Process

Submit identity documents and complete KYC requirements as required by MAS regulations.

This ensures compliance with financial security and anti-money laundering standards.

Step 3: Fund and Start Trading

Deposit funds using supported banking methods such as bank transfer or wire.

Once approved, you can start trading across available markets and asset classes.

PhillipCapital Fees and Spreads

PhillipCapital charges fees that vary depending on the product type, including commissions on equities, spreads on forex and CFDs, and contract fees on derivatives.

Trading costs are generally competitive for active traders, but may be higher compared to zero-commission fintech brokers.

Additional charges may include custody fees, exchange fees, and financing costs for leveraged positions.

Overall, pricing is structured for a full-service brokerage rather than a discount-only platform.

Does PhillipCapital charge commissions or trading fees?

Yes, PhillipCapital charges commissions on many instruments, including stocks and derivatives. Forex and CFD products typically use spreads instead of fixed commissions, depending on account type and region.

Are there hidden costs when trading with PhillipCapital?

There are no hidden costs, but traders should be aware of additional fees such as exchange charges, margin interest, and custody fees, which may apply depending on account usage and product selection.

PhillipCapital Trading platforms

PhillipCapital provides multiple trading platforms, including desktop terminals, mobile apps, and web-based systems for retail and professional traders.

Its flagship platforms include POEMS (Phillip’s Online Electronic Mart System), which supports trading across multiple asset classes.

Advanced traders can access charting tools, research integrations, and order management systems.

The ecosystem is designed to support both manual trading and more advanced investment strategies.

POEMS Trading Platform

POEMS is PhillipCapital’s main trading platform, offering access to global markets through a single interface.

It supports equities, ETFs, CFDs, futures, and forex trading, depending on account eligibility.

Users can place trades, monitor portfolios, and access research tools in real time.

It is available on desktop, web, and mobile devices.

Mobile Trading App

The mobile app allows users to trade and monitor markets on the go.

It includes price alerts, charting tools, and order execution features.

The app syncs with desktop platforms for seamless portfolio tracking.

It is designed for convenience and real-time trading access.

Institutional Platform

The institutional platform supports advanced trading, portfolio management, and multi-account structures.

It is used by hedge funds, asset managers, and professional traders.

It offers API connectivity and execution tools for large-scale trading strategies.

This system is built for high performance and scalability.

PhillipCapital Deposit and Withdrawal

PhillipCapital supports deposits and withdrawals via bank transfer, wire transfer, and other supported regional payment methods, depending on jurisdiction.

Deposits typically process within 1–2 business days, depending on the banking system used.

Withdrawals are processed back to verified bank accounts to ensure compliance and security.

Processing times may vary based on currency, region, and banking intermediaries.

What are the withdrawal rules for PhillipCapital?

Withdrawals must be made to a verified bank account under the same name as the trading account holder. Processing times vary depending on banking networks and regulatory checks.

Can I fund my account internationally?

Yes, international clients can fund accounts using wire transfers, subject to local banking rules and compliance checks. Currency conversion fees may apply depending on the transaction.

Leverage

PhillipCapital offers leverage through margin trading, allowing clients to increase exposure to financial markets beyond their deposited capital.

Leverage levels depend on the product type, jurisdiction, and regulatory restrictions set by MAS or other governing bodies.

Retail traders typically have lower leverage compared to professional or institutional accounts.

While leverage increases potential gains, it also increases risk significantly and may lead to losses exceeding initial deposits.

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Research

PhillipCapital provides extensive research coverage, including daily market reports, technical analysis, and macroeconomic insights.

Clients gain access to expert commentary and institutional-grade research reports across multiple asset classes.

The platform integrates research directly into its trading ecosystem for easier decision-making.

Advanced users can leverage data feeds and analytics tools for deeper market analysis.

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Awards

PhillipCapital has received recognition across Asia for excellence in brokerage services and financial innovation.

It has been acknowledged for its leadership in online trading platforms and retail brokerage services.

The group continues to be recognised in industry rankings for reliability and market access.

Its long-standing presence in financial markets reinforces its reputation as a trusted global broker.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Strong institutional support and reliable execution PhillipCapital is often praised for its strong execution quality, broad market access, and institutional-grade services that appeal to serious investors. ⭐ Good research but slightly complex platform Many users appreciate the research tools and market insights, though some find the platforms less intuitive compared to newer fintech brokers. ⭐ Trusted broker with a long history Clients highlight its long-standing reputation and regulatory strength, making it a preferred choice for conservative and professional investors.

Conclusion PhillipCapital is a well-established global brokerage offering multi-asset trading and strong regulatory oversight. It provides access to global markets, advanced platforms, and institutional-grade tools. The broker is best suited for serious investors, professionals, and long-term portfolio builders. Overall, PhillipCapital delivers a trusted, comprehensive trading ecosystem with strong research and global reach.

Disclaimer

Trading on PhillipCapital involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and leveraged trading can result in losses exceeding deposits. Users should understand product risks and regulatory requirements before trading. PhillipCapital does not provide personalised financial advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is PhillipCapital?

PhillipCapital is a global financial services group headquartered in Singapore that provides brokerage, wealth management, and investment solutions. It gives investors access to global markets through its POEMS trading platform. The company serves both retail and institutional clients and operates under strict regulatory oversight from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and other international financial regulators.

How do I open an account with PhillipCapital?

To open an account with PhillipCapital, you first register online through their official website. You then complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process by submitting identification and supporting documents. After approval, you can fund your account using a bank transfer and start trading across multiple asset classes, including stocks, forex, CFDs, and derivatives, depending on eligibility and region.

What can I trade on PhillipCapital?

PhillipCapital offers access to a wide range of financial instruments, including equities, ETFs, forex, CFDs, futures, options, and other derivatives. Availability depends on your account type and region. Through its integrated trading systems, clients can access multiple global exchanges, allowing diversified trading across stocks, currencies, commodities, and index-based products from a single unified platform.

Is PhillipCapital regulated?

Yes, PhillipCapital is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as well as other international regulators, depending on the jurisdiction it operates in. This regulatory framework ensures compliance with strict financial standards, segregation of client funds, transparency in operations, and investor protection measures designed to maintain trust and reduce operational and financial risk.

Does PhillipCapital offer leverage?

Yes, PhillipCapital provides leverage through margin trading depending on the asset class, account type, and regulatory restrictions in your region. Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, increasing both profit potential and risk exposure. It is mainly suited for experienced traders who understand margin requirements, risk management, and market volatility conditions.

What fees does PhillipCapital charge?

PhillipCapital applies different fee structures depending on the product traded. Stock trading typically involves commissions per trade, while forex and CFDs use spread-based pricing. Additional costs may include financing charges for leveraged positions, exchange fees, and custody fees for holding certain assets. Overall fees vary based on market, instrument type, and account classification.

Can beginners use PhillipCapital?

Yes, beginners can use PhillipCapital, but it is generally more suited for users who are comfortable with advanced trading platforms. The system offers deep research tools, market data, and multiple asset classes, which may feel complex for first-time traders. Beginners may need time to learn platform navigation, trading concepts, and risk management strategies before actively investing.

Does PhillipCapital support international clients?

Yes, PhillipCapital supports international clients, although availability depends on local regulations in each country. Some regions may have restrictions on certain products or account types. Clients outside Singapore can still access selected services, but features, leverage limits, and instruments may differ based on compliance requirements set by both local and international financial authorities.

What is POEMS?

POEMS (Phillip’s Online Electronic Mart System) is PhillipCapital’s proprietary trading platform that enables users to trade multiple asset classes from a single interface. It offers real-time market data, research tools, portfolio management features, and mobile access. POEMS is widely used by both retail and professional traders for its comprehensive market coverage and integrated trading functionality.

How do withdrawals work?

Withdrawals from PhillipCapital are processed to a verified bank account registered under the same name as the trading account holder. The process typically takes a few business days, depending on banking systems and compliance checks. Additional delays may occur for international transfers or regulatory verification, but funds are generally transferred securely and efficiently.