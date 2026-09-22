LHFX is an online financial trading platform presented as an ECN/STP broker that offers access to a wide range of markets, including forex, cryptocurrency CFD pairs, stocks, indices, and commodities.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSC and FSCA ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $10 advised minimum deposit (often via Bitcoin) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No 💸Fees No platform fees for deposits/withdrawals; commission ~$6 per lot (round turn) and overnight swaps may apply 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads start ~0.3 pips on majors (variable) + $6 commission per lot (reports vary slightly on specifics) 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Only Bitcoin (BTC) deposit/withdrawal commonly supported; no broker fees but blockchain miner fees and processing delays can apply; fast processing claimed (≤30–90 min) 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) on desktop & mobile 🛡️Regulation regulated by Mauritius FSC and South Africa’s FSCA 🔐Trust Score Trustpilot shows high user rating (~4.4/5) but independent reviews raise concerns over transparency & regulatory strength; external risk scoring ~66.8/100 (medium risk) ⏱️Payout Schedule Claimed fast withdrawals (within 30 minutes to ~90 minutes in practice for BTC) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

LHFX Spider Chart

Pros and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons More than 100 financial instruments offered Offshore broker 24/7 customer support FSCA MetaTrader 4 offered Truly little information on official website Demo account and Islamic account option offered Spreads are not the tightest Flexible leverage Commissions are not the lowest Daily market analysis offered Only one live trading account offered

Overview

LHFX presents itself as an online ECN broker offering trading services across a wide range of financial instruments, including forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities, with leverage up to 1:500 and access through the widely used MetaTrader platform.

The site emphasizes transparent pricing with narrow spreads, low commissions, and 24/7 customer support, along with features like a demo account for practice and educational resources through its trading academy.

Featured Offered

LHFX presents itself as a global online trading broker specializing in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) across a range of financial instruments, including Forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and other asset classes, all tradable via the widely‑used MetaTrader platform.

The site highlights key benefits such as competitive trading conditions with narrow spreads and low commissions, access to a risk‑free demo account to practice strategies, and robust customer support available 24/7.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Live ECN account (main); Demo; Islamic (swap-free) available on request (conditions may vary). ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 across most instruments. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads (majors ~0.3 pips typical) plus ~$6 per lot round-turn commission; exact spreads vary by market. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Commodities (metals & energies), Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks CFDs (range of ~150+ assets). 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) only (desktop, mobile, Web). ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Yes — swap-free Islamic accounts available; admin or fixed fees may apply instead of swaps. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not offered (no free VPS reported; basic MT4 only). 👥 Copy Trading No 🛡️ Client Fund Security segregated accounts may be held per regulator requirements no guaranteed compensation scheme or strong investor protection. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Licensed by Mauritius FSC and South Africa FSCA

LHFX Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of LHFX show a mixed picture. Many users praise fast and easy withdrawals, smooth transaction processing, and an intuitive trading interface, highlighting quick fund transfers and responsive customer service.

Several reviewers also note the convenience of MetaTrader and generally positive experiences over time.

However, some users report issues with cryptocurrency withdrawals getting stuck due to low network fees and express frustration with how support handled these problems.

Independent assessment sites also note limited feedback overall, meaning broader reliability and customer satisfaction trends are harder to confirm, and warn that regulatory transparency and other risks may be a concern for potential users.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Mixed to mostly positive on Trustpilot (~4.4/5) with majority 5★ reviews from users praising fast service and platform, but other review sources show lower or mixed scores and complaints. 👏Customer Satisfaction Many users report fast withdrawals, easy trading interface, and helpful support, yet some reviews (in smaller sample sets) cite withdrawal delays, technical issues, and negative experiences. 📞Customer Service Support availability is reported as 24/7 with live chat and email, and many users describe responses as quick and friendly, but some complaints note limited depth of technical support and occasional slow reply.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited direct broker reviews; LHFX is mainly mentioned through trading performance discussions rather than formal ratings. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed sentiment with complaints about regulation strength and withdrawals, alongside a small number of neutral user experiences. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Very limited feedback available; ratings are based on a small sample size, resulting in an average-leaning score. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Users frequently highlight fast withdrawals and simple onboarding, though transparency concerns are occasionally mentioned. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mostly negative or unresolved complaints related to trust and regulatory clarity, with fewer positive testimonials. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Largely positive feedback praising customer support and payout speed, balanced by some critical reviews regarding risk and oversight. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

LHFX Safety or Security

LHFX presents its safety and security by highlighting features like fast executions, 24/7 customer support, and use of the widely‑known MetaTrader platform, which the company says offers a reliable and secure trading infrastructure.

Their official risk disclosures also acknowledge the inherent volatility and risks in CFD trading, encouraging users to understand those risks before trading.

Additionally, LHFX’s site outlines a Know Your Customer (KYC) policy aimed at verifying client identities and combating financial crime as part of its anti‑money‑laundering procedures.

How does LHFX ensure the security of my personal and financial information?

LHFX implements standard security measures such as encrypted data transmission, secure account login protocols, and a Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process to protect clients’ personal and financial information. These steps aim to prevent unauthorized access and financial fraud.

Is LHFX regulated, and are my funds protected?

LHFX operates without widely-recognized regulatory oversight, meaning it does not offer formal investor protection or compensation schemes. While the platform uses secure technical measures, clients should be aware that regulatory safeguards typical of licensed brokers are limited or absent.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Licensed by Mauritius FSC and South Africa FSCA 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Yes – client funds are held separately from company funds per regulatory requirements. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No insurance with Lloyd’s of London or similar broker-provided compensation schemes reported. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Standard platform security (e.g., MT4 encryption), but no specific proprietary crypto custody protection or insured custody reported. 📈 Negative Balance Protection No 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Limited transparency; no regular public audited financials or independent compliance disclosures available.

LHFX at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Dominica 📅 Year Founded 2019 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Licensed by Mauritius FSC and South Africa FSCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 (144 ZAR) 💳 Deposit Options Bitcoin, Credit Card, Debit Card, and Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Bitcoin, Credit Card, Debit Card, and Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4,Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad 📱 OS Compatibility PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Shares, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English only 👥 Customer Support Languages English only 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

LHFX Accounts Types

LHFX provides traders with both demo and live trading accounts that operate under an ECN/STP execution model, allowing access to Forex, CFDs on cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and more via MetaTrader 4.

The core live account typically combines tight spreads with a commission structure, supports high leverage (up to around 1:500), and can be denominated in major currencies such as USD, EUR, or GBP.

In addition to the standard live account, LHFX offers Islamic (swap‑free) accounts for clients who need trading without overnight swap charges, and many traders can open multiple live or demo accounts with different settings.

Demo Account

The Demo Account at LHFX is designed for new and experienced traders who want to practice in a risk-free simulation before committing real funds.

It mirrors the live trading environment, letting you use the same MetaTrader 4 platform, explore market conditions, test strategies, and familiarize yourself with order types without financial exposure.

This is ideal if you’re still learning how to trade Forex, CFDs on cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, or stocks, and it can be opened quickly with no obligation.

Standard / Live ECN Account

The Standard Live Account (also called the MT4 ECN account) is the primary live trading option for real money.

It operates on an ECN/STP model, meaning trades are routed directly to liquidity providers with tight spreads and low commissions, giving access to all offered markets.

This account supports high leverage—up to 1:500 depending on the asset class—and lets you choose base currencies such as USD, EUR, or GBP.

It’s straightforward and suitable for a wide range of traders because it isn’t broken into multiple fee tiers; everyone uses the same pricing structure and conditions.

Islamic / Swap‑Free Account

For traders who must comply with Islamic finance principles, LHFX provides an Islamic or Swap‑Free version of the live account.

This option removes overnight swap fees, replacing them with an administrative charge instead, so positions can be held without interest accrual that conflicts with Sharia law.

Otherwise, trading conditions (spreads, leverage, commissions) remain aligned with the standard live ECN account, making this a seamless alternative for traders needing swap‑free terms.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What types of accounts does LHFX offer?

LHFX offers standard accounts for beginners, ECN accounts for experienced traders seeking tighter spreads, and demo accounts to practice trading without risk. Each account varies in deposit, leverage, and available instruments.

How do I choose the right LHFX account?

Pick an account based on experience and goals. Beginners may use standard accounts, advanced traders' ECN accounts, and demo accounts for practice. Consider spreads, leverage, and available instruments.

How to open an LHFX account step by step

Step 1: Visit the LHFX Website

Go to the LHFX homepage and click on “Open Account” or “Register”.

You’ll be directed to the registration form, where you need to provide basic personal details like your full name, email address, phone number, and country of residence.

Step 2: Verify Your Identity

After filling in your details, LHFX will require you to submit identification documents.

Typically, this includes a government-issued ID or passport and proof of address (like a utility bill or bank statement).

This verification ensures your account is compliant with international regulations.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Once your account is verified, you can deposit funds using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfer, credit/debit card, or e-wallet.

Choose the account type you want (Standard/ECN or Islamic) and the base currency for trading.

Step 4: Start Trading

After your deposit is confirmed, download the MetaTrader 4 platform (or use the web version), log in with your account credentials, and start trading.

You can practice first using a demo account if you want to test strategies before trading with real money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

LHFX Fees and Spreads

LHFX’s fee and spread structure combines variable spreads with additional trading costs rather than just a fixed price.

LHFX highlights “narrow spreads” and “low commissions,” offering pricing sourced directly from liquidity providers to keep execution costs competitive.

Spreads on major forex pairs start from around 0.3–0.8 pips on standard accounts and can be even tighter, about 0.08 pips on EUR/USD when liquidity is high.

In addition to spreads, LHFX typically charges a commission per trade, commonly around $6 per standard lot round‑turn (opening and closing), which adds to the cost of each position.

What kinds of fees and spreads does LHFX charge when I trade?

LHFX offers variable spreads on tradable assets that depend on market conditions and the liquidity available; for popular forex pairs, like EUR/USD, spreads can start very low, around 0.08–0.3 pips on major pairs. In addition to the spread, LHFX typically charges a commission on trades, commonly around $6 per lot per round turn on some accounts, and swap/overnight financing fees apply if you hold positions past the daily rollover.

Are there any additional costs beyond spreads and commissions at LHFX?

Yes. Beyond the basic spread and trading commission, LHFX may apply overnight swap fees for positions held overnight (unless you have a swap‑free/Islamic account), and an inactivity fee, often around $10 per month, if your account is dormant for a period defined in their terms.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Spread + Commission – variable spreads with an additional commission (approx. $6 per lot round-turn). Average spreads on majors ~0.3–0.7 pips (can vary by instrument). 💰 Required Min Deposit $10 minimum (low minimum deposit advised). 🔁 Withdrawal Fee $0 broker fee (no fees charged by broker; blockchain/network fees may apply). 💳 Deposit Fees $0 broker fee (no fees charged by broker; payment processor or blockchain fees may apply). 📝 Average Spread Majors: ~0.3–0.7 pips on forex (variable); other instruments vary widely (e.g., crypto spreads much wider). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

LHFX Trading platforms

LHFX’s trading platforms center around the MetaTrader ecosystem, a widely used suite of third‑party trading terminals that lets clients access global markets across devices.

The company promotes MetaTrader 4 (MT4) as its core platform, offering robust charting tools, technical indicators, multiple order types, and support for automated trading with Expert Advisors, all accessible via desktop, web browser, and mobile apps, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

LHFX also appears to extend access to MetaTrader 5 (MT5) in some parts of its online materials, which provides more advanced features and additional timeframes and instruments compared with MT4.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

LHFX highlights MetaTrader 5 (MT5) as its flagship trading platform, positioning it as a modern, full‑featured multi‑asset terminal that clients can use across devices, including Windows/Mac, iOS, Android and web‑based access.

MT5 builds on the legacy of MT4 by adding more timeframes, built‑in technical indicators, an economic calendar, and enhanced analytical tools, making it suitable for forex, CFDs on stocks, commodities, and indices, as well as algorithmic trading with Expert Advisors.

Traders can benefit from advanced charting, customizable layouts, and a wide range of order types, with execution and data feeds optimized for responsive market interaction.

Web Trader

In addition to downloadable software, LHFX offers a Web Trader version of the MetaTrader platform that runs directly in a browser without requiring installation.

This web‑based interface gives traders instant access to their accounts from virtually any computer with internet access, preserving core MT5 features such as real‑time pricing, interactive charts, technical studies, and order management.

Web Trader is particularly useful for users who switch between devices or who cannot install software due to restrictions on their work or public computers, and it maintains synchronization with desktop and mobile apps so positions and settings remain consistent.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does LHFX support, and how can I access them?

LHFX offers access to the widely‑used MetaTrader trading systems, including MetaTrader 5 (MT5), which is featured on their official site, allowing traders to use advanced charting, order execution, and analytical tools across devices. MT5 can typically be downloaded for desktop (Windows/Mac), mobile (iOS/Android), or used via a web‑based interface, giving you flexibility to trade wherever you are.

Can I trade on mobile or only on a computer with LHFX’s platforms?

Yes, you can trade on both mobile and computer. LHFX’s supported MetaTrader platforms (such as MT5 and often MT4 available through their infrastructure) are compatible with Android and iOS devices as well as desktop operating systems, so you can monitor markets, place trades, and use technical tools whether you’re at a desk or on the go.

LHFX Deposit and withdrawal

On LHFX, depositing and withdrawing funds is advertised as straightforward with no platform fees charged by the broker itself for either action.

The site displays multiple payment options such as Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, bank wire, and Bitcoin and highlights “lightning‑fast” withdrawals, claiming funds can be released within about 30 minutes.

Minimum deposits are relatively low (around $10), and real‑world timing depends on the method used: crypto transfers typically post quickly once confirmed on the blockchain, while fiat via card or wire may involve third‑party conversion and take longer.

What methods can I use to deposit and withdraw funds with LHFX, and are there any fees?

LHFX supports several funding options, including Bitcoin (crypto), credit/debit card (processed via a third-party to convert to Bitcoin), e-wallets like Skrill/Neteller, and sometimes bank/wire transfers, depending on your region. Deposits generally have no platform fees, but any third-party processing fees or blockchain miner fees still apply. LHFX advertises “lightning-fast” withdrawals (within ~30 minutes) with no withdrawal fees from their side, though actual timing depends on the payment method, network conditions, and any compliance checks.

What are the minimum amounts and typical timing for deposits and withdrawals at LHFX?

Minimum deposit amounts typically start around $10, but can be higher for some credit/debit card methods (often around $50) — always check the exact values in your account portal before funding. Withdrawal processing times vary by method: crypto withdrawals may be fast when network conditions are good, but factors like confirmations, compliance reviews, and the specific rails used can delay the funds reaching your destination.

Leverage

LHFX offers leverage as a core part of its CFD trading service, allowing traders to increase their market exposure relative to the capital they commit.

On its site, LHFX advertises a maximum leverage of 1:500, meaning a trader could theoretically control a position worth up to 500 times their margin on certain instruments, particularly in Forex and metals trading, which enables larger potential gains from small market movements but also increases potential losses.

Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD (to open live account) $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage Up to 1:500 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs 55+ FX pairs including majors and minors (sample list below) 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Research

On the LHFX website, the research content is presented mainly through daily technical analysis and trading insights that aim to help traders interpret market trends and identify potential opportunities.

This includes short market outlooks, price forecasts, and trading signals for assets such as forex pairs, commodities like gold, and stock indices, often published as part of their Technical Analysis articles.

These pieces typically outline recent price movements, key support and resistance levels, and suggested entry or exit points based on common indicators like moving averages and RSI, with a clear disclaimer that the information is for general informational and educational purposes rather than personalized investment advice.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

On the LHFX Awards, the brokerage highlights a series of industry recognitions showcased on its homepage that reflect accolades it claims to have earned over the years for various strengths in online trading.

These awards include titles such as Best Forex Trading Platform 2024, Best CFD Broker 2023, Best Affiliate Program 2023, Best Newcomer 2020, and Best Forex Broker 2020, and are presented as symbols of the company’s commitment to service quality, platform performance, and partner programs.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly experienced senior account manager known for his deep expertise and client-focused approach. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently highlight the excellent support and guidance provided by Aristos, making complex processes smooth and understandable. ⭐ I have worked with many different… Having collaborated with numerous professionals, I can confidently say that Aristos stands out for his reliability, knowledge, and dedication to achieving client satisfaction.

Conclusion

On LHFX’s own website, the conclusion presented is that LHFX positions itself as a trusted ECN broker offering a full-featured trading experience across Forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and CFDs, with low commissions, tight spreads, and access to the MetaTrader platform for transparent and efficient execution, along with 24/7 support, demo accounts, and affiliate opportunities. However, independent reviews of that same conclusion paint a very different picture: many third‑party analyses warn that LHFX operates without recognised regulation, lacks transparent licensing and investor protections, and exhibits multiple risk factors that suggest it may not be a reliable broker. These external conclusions emphasize significant caution, advising traders to thoroughly research regulation and legitimacy before engaging with the platform.

Disclaimer

The LHFX disclaimer, as presented in the Terms & Conditions and Affiliate Terms & Conditions on the LHFX website, makes several key legal points about the company’s responsibilities and risks for users. It states that LHFX’s products and services are provided “as is” without any warranty of performance, suitability, merchantability, or fitness for a particular purpose, and that its trading services may not be suitable for all clients. The disclaimer clearly limits liability: LHFX and its officers, employees, and affiliates are not responsible for losses or damages arising from direct or indirect use of its platform, websites, or communications, including technological issues or interruptions. It also notes that users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and any losses incurred, and that LHFX will not be liable for unsecured email communications or content accessed through external links.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is LHFX?

LHFX is an online forex and CFD trading broker offering access to over 150 tradable assets, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. It operates as an ECN‑style broker providing tight spreads, high leverage, and access via MetaTrader platforms.

Which trading platforms does LHFX support?

LHFX supports the widely used MetaTrader trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), available on desktop, mobile, and web, enabling charting, technical analysis, automated trading with EAs, and multiple order types.

Is LHFX regulated by financial authorities?

LHFX is associated with entities regulated in Mauritius and South Africa, but it is not authorised by major financial regulators like the UK’s FCA or EU authorities, meaning client protections and compensation schemes may be limited.

What account types and features does LHFX offer?

LHFX provides demo accounts for practice, Islamic swap‑free options, and live accounts with high leverage up to 1:500. Features include low commissions, narrow spreads, and 24/7 support, but advanced account types like copy trading or MAM are not widely offered.

How does LHFX handle deposits and withdrawals?

LHFX claims fast deposit and withdrawal processing, including purportedly rapid payment turnaround times. Deposits and withdrawals reportedly incur no platform fees, but some users report slow bitcoin withdrawal confirmations and support issues.

What are the risks of trading with LHFX?

Trading with LHFX carries typical CFD risks, including rapid losses due to leverage, no negative balance protection in some accounts, and limited regulatory oversight, meaning traders may have reduced legal protection compared with brokers regulated by top-tier authorities.

Does LHFX offer educational resources?

LHFX has an “Academy” section with basic guides and introductory articles, but independent reviews note that educational content and market analysis are limited, outdated, and less comprehensive compared with larger brokers’ offerings.

What instruments can I trade on LHFX?

LHFX provides access to over 150 tradable instruments, including more than 50 currency pairs, 30+ cryptocurrency CFDs, dozens of stocks, indices, and commodity markets, allowing diversified CFD trading across multiple asset classes.

What do user reviews say about LHFX?

User feedback is mixed: some traders report smooth transactions, fast withdrawals, and responsive support, while others cite issues with execution, withdrawal delays, and concerns about transparency and platform reliability.

Is LHFX right for beginner traders?

LHFX might appeal to beginners due to low minimum deposits and demo accounts, but its limited regulation, basic educational resources, and risk profile suggest new traders should proceed cautiously and thoroughly research alternatives with stronger oversight.