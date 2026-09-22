JustMarkets Fund Withdrawal Process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. JustMarkets offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for active traders across the globe.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

JustMarkets is a multi-asset broker established in 2012, and we cannot endorse it. One of our main concerns about the broker is that its governing body has poor supervision of other brokerages of a similar kind.

Besides, we have received several reports from traders who have been unable to withdraw their funds, so we advise them to tread cautiously. The seven live accounts offered by JustMarkets on its MT4/MT5 trading platforms require only 10 USD as a minimum deposit, and the spreads begin as low as 1.0 pip in the Cent Account, which is most suitable for beginners (EUR/USD).

JustMarkets Fund Withdrawal Process

The fund withdrawal process on JustMarkets is designed to be straightforward and efficient, allowing traders to access their funds with minimal friction.

To initiate a withdrawal, users log in to their Personal Area, navigate to the “Funds” section, and select “Withdrawal,” where they choose their trading account, preferred payment method, and desired withdrawal amount before confirming the request.

Once submitted, withdrawals are typically processed within 1–2 hours during business operations, although the total time to receive funds depends on the method used.

E-wallets and crypto can be near-instant, while bank transfers may take a few business days.

JustMarkets generally does not charge internal withdrawal fees, but third-party provider or banking fees may apply, and for security reasons, withdrawals are usually made via the same method used for deposits.

Overall, the process is structured to be secure, fast, and flexible across multiple payment options.

How to Withdraw from JustMarkets

To withdraw funds from an account with JustMarkets, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Area

Visit their website and log in to your Personal Area using your credentials. Navigate to the 'Withdrawal' area of your JustMarkets account.

Navigate to Funding -> Withdrawal: On the left menu, select Funds and then choose Withdrawal.

Select your trading account: Choose the trading account from which you wish to withdraw funds.

Choose Withdrawal Method: Tap the “Withdrawal Method” field and select one of the preferred methods listed. Make sure to fill in all necessary details accurately.

Confirm Withdrawal Amount: The amount available for withdrawal will be displayed under the Amount area.

Initiate Withdrawal: Once all details are filled in, click the Withdrawal button. Their Finance Department will process your withdrawal request.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

JustMarkets Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

Some of the following terms and conditions apply to JustMarkets withdrawals:

Although withdrawals are normally completed within a day, South Africans must note that there may be a delay before the money is credited to the trader's account.

Traders must submit their withdrawal request during the first two business hours.

Prolonged delays are typically due to the trader's bank's internal procedures. In this regard, traders should remember that JustMarkets is not responsible for such delays.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets Deposits and Withdrawals

JustMarkets offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

Debit Card

Credit Card

FasaPay

Skrill

Neteller

Perfect Money

Sticpay

AirTM

Cryptocurrencies

Local Bank Transfers, Cards, Mobile Money

Local Wallets

Broker Comparison: Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker 📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time 1 – 3 hours 24 to 48 Hours Instant 📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 6 banking days Up to 10 days Up to 15 working days 📊 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes None Yes

What deposit methods does JustMarkets support?

JustMarkets supports multiple payment options, including bank cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and local transfer systems, ensuring fast and convenient funding.

How long do withdrawals take?

Withdrawals are typically processed within 1 to 2 business days. Some methods, like e-wallets, may offer near-instant transactions, while others may depend on the payment provider.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets at a Glance

🔎 Broker 🗓Year Founded 2012 👥Amount of Staff Information not publicly disclosed 🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽Amount of Active Traders Information not publicly disclosed 📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Regulated by multiple authorities 🏦Country of Regulation Cyprus, Seychelles 💴Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📑Investor Protection Schemes Not specified Account Types and Features 👤Institutional Accounts No 📒Managed Accounts No 📋Minor Account Currencies Multiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc. 🪙Minimum Deposit USD 10 / 180 ZAR Trading Conditions 💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time 1-3 business days for withdrawals 💵Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by payment method and region 📉Spreads From 0.0 pips 📈Commissions Varies by account type and instrument 💹Number of Base Currencies Supported 20+ 📊Swap Fees Varies by instrument and account type ↪️Leverage Up to 1:3000 📌Margin Requirements Varies by instrument and account type ☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free) Yes 🆓Demo Account Yes ⏰Order Execution Time 0.1-0.3 seconds 📲VPS Hosting Available upon request Trading Instruments 📍CFDs-Total Offered 1,000+ 📍CFD Stock Indices Yes 📍CFD Commodities Yes 📍CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🪙Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 🖥️Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📱OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android ⚙️Forex Trading Tools Economic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Customer Support Email Address support@justmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Varies by region 🖥Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website 10+ Educational Resources and Support 📜Forex Course No 🖥Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, guides, and videos Partnerships and Programs 🤝Affiliate Program Yes 👥Amount of Partners Varies 🗂IB Program Yes ❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams? Not specified ✅Rebate Program No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

JustMarkets Customer Reviews

JustMarkets gets reviewed positively mostly by its customers due to its really good and engaging trading conditions that include a lower spread rate, a high level of leverage, as well as a diverse range of accounts suitable for different classes of traders.

They also note the ease of navigation and the speed of execution of trades, as well as the quality of customer support provided in different languages.

It is also important to state that a portion of users have pointed out that the level of regulatory supervision is lower than in other jurisdictions with a higher profile, and this can create an issue of trust.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features. 👏Customer Satisfaction High satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability. 📞Customer Service Praised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Rating

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, high leverage, and a variety of trading instruments. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews some users commend the broker's services and support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ mixed reviews about JustMarkets. Some users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons JustMarkets accepts South Africans and provides ZAR as a deposit, withdrawal, and account base currency JustMarkets has strict withdrawal terms JustMarkets does not charge withdrawal fees Withdrawal limits apply

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Conclusion Transactions are secure with JustMarkets. To ensure the safety and security of all transactions, JustMarkets implements extensive security measures. Furthermore, Withdrawals are free with JustMarkets.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I withdraw funds from JustMarkets?

To withdraw funds from JustMarkets, log in to your account, go to the withdrawal section, choose your preferred payment method, enter the amount, and confirm the request. Ensure your account is fully verified before initiating any withdrawal.

How long does JustMarkets take to process withdrawals?

JustMarkets typically processes withdrawal requests within 1–2 business days. However, the total time may vary depending on the selected payment method, with e-wallets being faster and bank transfers potentially taking several additional business days to complete.

What payment methods are available for withdrawals on JustMarkets?

JustMarkets supports multiple withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. The availability of each method may depend on your country of residence and the deposit methods used.

Are there any withdrawal fees on JustMarkets?

JustMarkets generally does not charge withdrawal fees for most payment methods. However, third-party providers such as banks or e-wallet services may apply their own transaction or currency conversion fees depending on your withdrawal option and location.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount on JustMarkets?

The minimum withdrawal amount on JustMarkets depends on the chosen payment method. Typically, it can range from as low as $10 for e-wallets to higher limits for bank transfers, making it flexible for different types of traders.

Do I need to verify my account before withdrawing from JustMarkets?

Yes, JustMarkets requires full account verification before processing withdrawals. This includes submitting identity and address documents to comply with regulatory requirements and ensure secure transactions, preventing fraud and protecting both the trader and the platform.

Can I withdraw profits using a different payment method than my deposit?

JustMarkets generally requires withdrawals to be made using the same method as the original deposit, in line with anti-money laundering regulations. Profits may sometimes be withdrawn via alternative methods once the deposited amount is returned.

Why was my JustMarkets withdrawal request declined?

A withdrawal request may be declined due to incomplete account verification, insufficient funds, incorrect payment details, or failure to comply with withdrawal policies. Checking all requirements and ensuring accurate information can help avoid such issues.

Can I cancel a withdrawal request on JustMarkets?

Yes, you can cancel a pending withdrawal request on JustMarkets if it has not yet been processed. Once processing begins, cancellation may no longer be possible, so it’s important to review your request carefully before confirming it.

Is it safe to withdraw funds from JustMarkets?

Yes, withdrawing funds from JustMarkets is generally considered safe, as the platform uses secure payment systems and follows regulatory guidelines. However, always ensure your account security measures, such as passwords and verification, are properly maintained.