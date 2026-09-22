JustMarkets Fund Withdrawal Process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. JustMarkets offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for active traders across the globe.
JustMarkets Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️JustMarkets Deposits and Withdrawals
- ☑️How to Withdraw from JustMarkets
- ☑️Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders
- ☑️JustMarkets Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions
- ☑️JustMarkets at a Glance
- ☑️JustMarkets Customer Reviews
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
Overview
- JustMarkets is a multi-asset broker established in 2012, and we cannot endorse it. One of our main concerns about the broker is that its governing body has poor supervision of other brokerages of a similar kind.
- Besides, we have received several reports from traders who have been unable to withdraw their funds, so we advise them to tread cautiously. The seven live accounts offered by JustMarkets on its MT4/MT5 trading platforms require only 10 USD as a minimum deposit, and the spreads begin as low as 1.0 pip in the Cent Account, which is most suitable for beginners (EUR/USD).
JustMarkets Fund Withdrawal Process
- The fund withdrawal process on JustMarkets is designed to be straightforward and efficient, allowing traders to access their funds with minimal friction.
- To initiate a withdrawal, users log in to their Personal Area, navigate to the “Funds” section, and select “Withdrawal,” where they choose their trading account, preferred payment method, and desired withdrawal amount before confirming the request.
- Once submitted, withdrawals are typically processed within 1–2 hours during business operations, although the total time to receive funds depends on the method used.
- E-wallets and crypto can be near-instant, while bank transfers may take a few business days.
- JustMarkets generally does not charge internal withdrawal fees, but third-party provider or banking fees may apply, and for security reasons, withdrawals are usually made via the same method used for deposits.
- Overall, the process is structured to be secure, fast, and flexible across multiple payment options.
How to Withdraw from JustMarkets
To withdraw funds from an account with JustMarkets, South African traders can follow these steps:
Step 1: Log in to your Area
- Visit their website and log in to your Personal Area using your credentials. Navigate to the 'Withdrawal' area of your JustMarkets account.
- Navigate to Funding -> Withdrawal: On the left menu, select Funds and then choose Withdrawal.
- Select your trading account: Choose the trading account from which you wish to withdraw funds.
- Choose Withdrawal Method: Tap the “Withdrawal Method” field and select one of the preferred methods listed. Make sure to fill in all necessary details accurately.
- Confirm Withdrawal Amount: The amount available for withdrawal will be displayed under the Amount area.
- Initiate Withdrawal: Once all details are filled in, click the Withdrawal button. Their Finance Department will process your withdrawal request.
Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders
|🔎 Payment Method
|⏰ Withdrawal Processing
|📉 Min Withdrawal
|📈 Max Withdrawal
|🚀 Open an Account
|💷 Debit Card
|4 to 10 days
|5 EUR, USD
|5,000 EUR, USD
|👉 Click Here
|💶 Credit Card
|4 to 10 days
|5 EUR, USD
|5,000 EUR, USD
|👉 Click Here
|💰 Skrill
|Instant
|1 EUR, USD
|None
|👉 Click Here
|💵 Neteller
|Instant
|1 EUR, USD
|8,500 EUR / 10,000 USD
|👉 Click Here
|💴 Perfect Money
|Instant
|1 EUR, USD
|None
|👉 Click Here
|💷 Sticpay
|Instant
|5 USD
|None
|👉 Click Here
|💶 AirTM
|Instant
|1 USD
|2,500 USD
|👉 Click Here
|💰 Bitcoin
|1 – 2 hours
|0.0015 BTC
|None
|👉 Click Here
|💵 Bitcoin Cash
|1 – 2 hours
|0.05 BCH
|None
|👉 Click Here
|💴 Ethereum
|1 – 2 hours
|0.06 ETH
|None
|👉 Click Here
|💷 Tether
|N/A
|10 USDT
|None
|👉 Click Here
|💶 USD Coin
|1 – 2 hours
|10 USDC
|None
|👉 Click Here
JustMarkets Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions
Some of the following terms and conditions apply to JustMarkets withdrawals:
- Although withdrawals are normally completed within a day, South Africans must note that there may be a delay before the money is credited to the trader's account.
- Traders must submit their withdrawal request during the first two business hours.
Prolonged delays are typically due to the trader's bank's internal procedures. In this regard, traders should remember that JustMarkets is not responsible for such delays.
JustMarkets Deposits and Withdrawals
JustMarkets offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- FasaPay
- Skrill
- Neteller
- Perfect Money
- Sticpay
- AirTM
- Cryptocurrencies
- Local Bank Transfers, Cards, Mobile Money
- Local Wallets
Broker Comparison: Deposit and Withdrawals
|🔎 Broker
|📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time
|1 – 3 hours
|24 to 48 Hours
|Instant
|📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time
|Up to 6 banking days
|Up to 10 days
|Up to 15 working days
|📊 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals
|Yes
|None
|Yes
What deposit methods does JustMarkets support?
JustMarkets supports multiple payment options, including bank cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and local transfer systems, ensuring fast and convenient funding.
How long do withdrawals take?
Withdrawals are typically processed within 1 to 2 business days. Some methods, like e-wallets, may offer near-instant transactions, while others may depend on the payment provider.
JustMarkets at a Glance
|🔎 Broker
|🗓Year Founded
|2012
|👥Amount of Staff
|Information not publicly disclosed
|🧑🏽🤝🧑🏽Amount of Active Traders
|Information not publicly disclosed
|📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|Regulated by multiple authorities
|🏦Country of Regulation
|Cyprus, Seychelles
|💴Account Segregation
|Yes
|🔑Negative Balance Protection
|Yes
|📑Investor Protection Schemes
|Not specified
|Account Types and Features
|👤Institutional Accounts
|No
|📒Managed Accounts
|No
|📋Minor Account Currencies
|Multiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc.
|🪙Minimum Deposit
|USD 10 / 180 ZAR
|Trading Conditions
|💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time
|1-3 business days for withdrawals
|💵Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Varies by payment method and region
|📉Spreads From
|0.0 pips
|📈Commissions
|Varies by account type and instrument
|💹Number of Base Currencies Supported
|20+
|📊Swap Fees
|Varies by instrument and account type
|↪️Leverage
|Up to 1:3000
|📌Margin Requirements
|Varies by instrument and account type
|☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free)
|Yes
|🆓Demo Account
|Yes
|⏰Order Execution Time
|0.1-0.3 seconds
|📲VPS Hosting
|Available upon request
|Trading Instruments
|📍CFDs-Total Offered
|1,000+
|📍CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|📍CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📍CFD Shares
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|🪙Withdrawal Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|📱OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
|⚙️Forex Trading Tools
|Economic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live Chat Availability
|Yes
|📧Customer Support Email Address
|support@justmarkets.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|Varies by region
|🖥Social Media Platforms
|Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
|🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website
|10+
|Educational Resources and Support
|📜Forex Course
|No
|🖥Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Articles, guides, and videos
|Partnerships and Programs
|🤝Affiliate Program
|Yes
|👥Amount of Partners
|Varies
|🗂IB Program
|Yes
|❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams?
|Not specified
|✅Rebate Program
|No
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
JustMarkets Customer Reviews
- JustMarkets gets reviewed positively mostly by its customers due to its really good and engaging trading conditions that include a lower spread rate, a high level of leverage, as well as a diverse range of accounts suitable for different classes of traders.
- They also note the ease of navigation and the speed of execution of trades, as well as the quality of customer support provided in different languages.
- It is also important to state that a portion of users have pointed out that the level of regulatory supervision is lower than in other jurisdictions with a higher profile, and this can create an issue of trust.
|🔍Aspect
|🔖Details
|🌟Overall Rating
|Generally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features.
|👏Customer Satisfaction
|High satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability.
|📞Customer Service
|Praised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.
Customers Rating
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, high leverage, and a variety of trading instruments.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Mixed reviews some users commend the broker's services and support.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|mixed reviews about JustMarkets. Some users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Generally positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|JustMarkets accepts South Africans and provides ZAR as a deposit, withdrawal, and account base currency
|JustMarkets has strict withdrawal terms
|JustMarkets does not charge withdrawal fees
|Withdrawal limits apply
You might also like:JustMarkets ReviewJustMarkets Fees, Spreads, and, CommissionsJustMarkets Account TypesJustMarkets Demo AccountJustMarkets Sign-Up Bonus
ConclusionTransactions are secure with JustMarkets. To ensure the safety and security of all transactions, JustMarkets implements extensive security measures. Furthermore, Withdrawals are free with JustMarkets.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I withdraw funds from JustMarkets?
To withdraw funds from JustMarkets, log in to your account, go to the withdrawal section, choose your preferred payment method, enter the amount, and confirm the request. Ensure your account is fully verified before initiating any withdrawal.
How long does JustMarkets take to process withdrawals?
JustMarkets typically processes withdrawal requests within 1–2 business days. However, the total time may vary depending on the selected payment method, with e-wallets being faster and bank transfers potentially taking several additional business days to complete.
What payment methods are available for withdrawals on JustMarkets?
JustMarkets supports multiple withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. The availability of each method may depend on your country of residence and the deposit methods used.
Are there any withdrawal fees on JustMarkets?
JustMarkets generally does not charge withdrawal fees for most payment methods. However, third-party providers such as banks or e-wallet services may apply their own transaction or currency conversion fees depending on your withdrawal option and location.
What is the minimum withdrawal amount on JustMarkets?
The minimum withdrawal amount on JustMarkets depends on the chosen payment method. Typically, it can range from as low as $10 for e-wallets to higher limits for bank transfers, making it flexible for different types of traders.
Do I need to verify my account before withdrawing from JustMarkets?
Yes, JustMarkets requires full account verification before processing withdrawals. This includes submitting identity and address documents to comply with regulatory requirements and ensure secure transactions, preventing fraud and protecting both the trader and the platform.
Can I withdraw profits using a different payment method than my deposit?
JustMarkets generally requires withdrawals to be made using the same method as the original deposit, in line with anti-money laundering regulations. Profits may sometimes be withdrawn via alternative methods once the deposited amount is returned.
Why was my JustMarkets withdrawal request declined?
A withdrawal request may be declined due to incomplete account verification, insufficient funds, incorrect payment details, or failure to comply with withdrawal policies. Checking all requirements and ensuring accurate information can help avoid such issues.
Can I cancel a withdrawal request on JustMarkets?
Yes, you can cancel a pending withdrawal request on JustMarkets if it has not yet been processed. Once processing begins, cancellation may no longer be possible, so it’s important to review your request carefully before confirming it.
Is it safe to withdraw funds from JustMarkets?
Yes, withdrawing funds from JustMarkets is generally considered safe, as the platform uses secure payment systems and follows regulatory guidelines. However, always ensure your account security measures, such as passwords and verification, are properly maintained.
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