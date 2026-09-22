- The Best Forex Chart Websites in South Africa - a List
- Websites with the most accurate, current, and live Forex Charts + Indicators
- Websites that compare Forex Charts for Beginners
- Free Forex Charting Software, Chart Patterns, and Live Analysis
10 Best Forex Chart Websites in South Africa - a Comparison
|🔎 Chart Website
|📌 Avaliable in SA
|📍 Linked to Broker
|🚀 Open an Account
|🥇 TradingView
|✅Yes
|Oanda
|👉 Click Here
|🥈 MetaTrader 5
|✅Yes
|AvaTrade
|👉 Click Here
|🥉 Chart IQ
|✅Yes
|Pepperstone
|👉 Click Here
|🏅 NinjaTrader
|✅Yes
|FXCM
|👉 Click Here
|🎖️ Coinigy
|✅Yes
|None
|👉 Click Here
|🥇 Trading Economics
|✅Yes
|Interactive Brokers
|👉 Click Here
|🥈 Bloomberg Terminal
|✅Yes
|None
|👉 Click Here
|🥉 DailyFX
|✅Yes
|IG
|👉 Click Here
|🏅 Refinitiv Eikon
|✅Yes
|None
|👉 Click Here
|🎖️ Investing.com
|✅Yes
|None
|👉 Click Here
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
10 Best Forex Chart Websites in South Africa (2026)
- ☑️ TradingView - Overall, the Best Forex Chart Website in South Africa
- ☑️ MetaTrader 5 - Comprehensive Charting Tools
- ☑️ Chart IQ - Data Visualization Tool and Charting Solution
- ☑️ NinjaTrader - Best Forex Chart Provider for Futures Traders
- ☑️ Coinigy - Real-Time Market Data
- ☑️ Trading Economics - 20 Million Economic Indicators for 196 countries
- ☑️ Bloomberg Terminal - Real-time data, news, analytics
- ☑️ DailyFX - Variety of Chart Types - Includes candlestick, bar, and line charts
- ☑️ Refinitiv Eikon - Open-Technology Solution
- ☑️ Investing.com - Free Forex Charts
TradingViewTradingView stands out for its various charting tools and indicators, making it an excellent alternative for South African traders looking for reliable technical analysis tactics. Its support for ZAR pairs, local news feeds, and market commentary in the South African Rand adds to its appeal. The platform’s backtesting tools enable traders to evaluate their methods against historical data, yielding significant insights. The assortment of indicators on TradingView is especially useful for South African traders. These tools allow for in-depth market analysis and assist in making informed trading selections. The incorporation of FSCA-regulated brokers further assures a dependable trading environment. The social trading feature offered by TradingView presents a noteworthy advantage for South African traders, allowing them to establish connections with individuals from around the world. This functionality facilitates the exchange of perspectives and analysis, which proves particularly useful in examining market trends and devising effective local tactics. Backtesting on TradingView allows South African traders to check their trading techniques against historical data. This capability is crucial in a market as volatile as Forex, where understanding prior trends can greatly influence future trading decisions.
MetaTrader 5MetaTrader 5’s support for Expert Advisors (EAs) is an important feature for automating trading methods. The availability of a broad market of South African-specific EAs gives local traders tools adapted to their unique demands and market conditions. Using algorithmic trading functionalities offered by MetaTrader 5 presents a valuable opportunity for South African traders to automate their trading strategies. This attribute carries significant appeal within the context of forex market dynamics, wherein rapid decision-making is paramount. Custom indicators in MetaTrader 5 allow South African traders to personalize tools to their unique trading styles and preferences. This customization is especially important in a diversified market like South Africa. MetaTrader 5’s robust platform is performance-optimized, making it an excellent alternative for South African traders looking for efficiency and reliability. The connection with FSCA-licensed brokers provides an additional degree of trust and compliance.
ChartIQChartIQ distinguishes out for its ability to chart ZAR pairs, providing South African traders with a targeted picture of their local currency’s performance against other major currencies. This function is especially beneficial for forex traders who need to monitor the Rand’s volatility and movements in light of global economic changes. The platform’s real-time market data feeds are critical for traders who require current information. South African traders benefit from real-time data, allowing them to make informed decisions based on current market movements. ChartIQ’s compatibility with popular South African trading platforms broadens its appeal. This connection creates a smooth trading experience, allowing traders to use ChartIQ’s superior technical analysis tools within their favorite trading environment.
NinjaTraderNinjaTrader’s superior order routing technique is especially useful for South African traders. It enables quick trade execution, which is crucial in forex trading because market circumstances change quickly. South African traders can profit from this feature by reducing slippage and obtaining the best available pricing, particularly during hectic trading sessions that affect ZAR pairings. This enhanced routing system is especially essential for high-frequency trading methods and traders who need exact order execution. NinjaTrader’s strategy backtesting feature is an invaluable resource for South African traders. It enables individuals to test their trading tactics against historical data, allowing them to improve their methods without risking real money. This function is especially advantageous given the unique market dynamics in South Africa, where external variables such as political changes or economic pronouncements can dramatically affect market behavior. Backtesting techniques allow traders to examine how their strategies would have fared under different market conditions, including those unique to the South African market. NinjaTrader’s volume profile and order flow data visualization tools offer detailed insights into market dynamics, which are critical for South African traders. These tools aid in understanding the buying and selling pressure at various price levels and are especially useful for trading ZAR pairings, which may exhibit distinct liquidity patterns. This information is useful for making informed judgments about entry and exit positions and understanding market mood. Charting ZAR pairs in NinjaTrader enables South African traders to closely watch and analyze the performance of their native currency in the Forex market. This feature is vital for traders who need to understand Rand’s performance against various currencies, especially in South Africa’s economic and political situation. Accurate and detailed charting of ZAR pairings aids in detecting trends, support and resistance levels, and potential trade opportunities. NinjaTrader’s customizable timeframes are very useful for South African traders because they provide a wide range of trading styles and methods. Traders can customize their charts to display data in timeframes corresponding to their trading strategies, whether short-term intraday or long-term position traders. This flexibility is critical in the South African market, as traders may need to respond swiftly to changes caused by local and international events.
CoinigyCoinigy’s multi-exchange charting is an important feature for South African traders, particularly those diversifying their assets across many platforms. This feature enables traders to consolidate their trading data from many cryptocurrency exchanges onto a single platform, providing a complete picture of their investments. This is especially useful for South African traders since it allows them to monitor and analyze their assets in real-time across both local and international marketplaces. This comprehensive perspective is essential for making sound decisions in a market noted for its volatility and quick price swings. The margin calculator and advanced order book analysis tools featured on Coinigy are beneficial to South African traders who engage in leveraged trading. The margin calculator assists traders in understanding the potential risks and rewards by offering information on probable gains and losses based on leverage and investment quantities. Meanwhile, the advanced order book analysis provides a deeper insight into market liquidity, order depth, and probable price fluctuations. These tools are vital in enabling traders from South Africa to make educated judgments, particularly in a highly leveraged and risky market like cryptocurrencies. Coinigy’s functionality of tracking ZAR pairs alongside major cryptocurrencies provides a distinct advantage for South African traders. It lets people directly monitor and analyze how the South African Rand compares to other cryptocurrencies. This is especially important in a rising economy where cryptocurrencies are getting more popular. Understanding these pairings can provide valuable insights into market mood, potential arbitrage opportunities, and improved risk management, especially for traders active in both the forex and cryptocurrency markets.
Trading EconomicsTrading Economics provides various macroeconomic data visualization tools, critical for South African traders who base their tactics on economic indicators. The platform’s visual representations of complicated economic data allow traders to easily grasp major economic patterns such as inflation rates, GDP growth, and unemployment figures. A trader in South Africa, where economic conditions might fluctuate due to various internal and external causes, requires access to such extensive and easily digested data to make informed trading decisions. Trading Economics’ economic calendars and news feeds are especially useful for South African traders. These tools inform traders about forthcoming economic events and news that will likely affect the markets. For a South African trader, this entails being current on both global and local news, such as changes in monetary policy by the South African Reserve Bank or significant political developments that may affect market sentiment and currency value. Trading Economics offers dedicated charts for South African economic statistics, giving traders a clear picture of the local economic scene. This function is especially important for determining how domestic economic patterns affect financial markets, such as currency changes, stock market movements, and bond prices. These charts provide traders specializing in ZAR pairings or South African equities with significant insights into prospective market directions based on economic health. Trading Economics’ market analysis, adapted to the South African setting, is an invaluable resource for local traders. This study frequently involves an examination of economic policies, market trends, and geopolitical events that have a direct impact on the South African market. Such customized study is critical for traders who must understand their market’s specific characteristics and how they interact with the global economic environment.
Bloomberg TerminalBloomberg Terminal offers exceptional in-depth coverage of global and South African financial markets, which is especially useful for South African traders who combine local market insights with worldwide economic trends. This platform provides a thorough overview of how international events and market moves affect South Africa’s economy and financial markets, such as the Forex, commodities, and stock markets. Such wide coverage is critical for traders to grasp the interdependence of markets and strategize appropriately. For example, a global movement in commodity prices might substantially impact the South African market, which is well-known for its abundant natural resources. Understanding these global impacts enables traders to make informed decisions, especially in sectors where South Africa plays a significant worldwide role. Bloomberg Terminal’s specialized ZAR pair charting is crucial for FX traders focusing on the South African Rand. This tool thoroughly studies Rand’s performance versus several major and minor currencies. Traders get access to real-time data, historical charts, and analytical tools created exclusively for ZAR pairs, allowing them to spot patterns, discover trading opportunities, and do predictive assessments based on extensive data. Given Rand’s volatility and sensitivity to both local and international events, precise charting skills are essential for traders navigating the complexity of South Africa’s forex market.
DailyFXDailyFX offers dedicated charting of the South African Rand (ZAR) against other major currencies, an important feature for South African forex traders. This specific focus on ZAR pairs enables traders to closely track and analyze the Rand’s performance in the Forex market. Given the Rand’s sensitivity to domestic and international economic developments, such as changes in commodity prices or global trade dynamics, having a platform that provides ZAR-specific charting is crucial. Traders can use these charts to spot trends, analyze volatility, and judge entry and exit points better. For example, suppose the South African economy is damaged by external causes such as global market volatility or internal factors such as political upheavals. In that case, traders can immediately assess the implications on the Rand’s value and adapt their tactics appropriately. DailyFX’s ZAR-specific charting allows South African traders to stay ahead in a market that demands constant monitoring and agility. DailyFX stands for its in-depth study of the several factors influencing the South African Rand. This research is crucial for traders who must comprehend global and local economic, political, and social factors influencing the Rand’s value. For example, South Africa’s status as a major commodity exporter implies that global commodity prices considerably impact the Rand. DailyFX provides in-depth research on these topics, including how worldwide factors, such as oil price changes or moves in major economies’ monetary policies, affect the ZAR. The educational information on DailyFX, specifically dedicated to the South African forex market, is an invaluable resource for traders in the region. This content includes beginner forex education and more advanced topics for experienced traders. Understanding the principles of forex trading, such as market dynamics, risk management, and trading psychology, is critical for success, and DailyFX offers this core knowledge. Furthermore, for more experienced traders, the platform provides in-depth analysis and webinars on sophisticated tactics and market analysis methods. This instructional aspect is especially important in a market like South Africa, where forex trading is becoming increasingly popular and sophisticated. DailyFX meets the educational needs of South African traders by providing region-specific content, giving them the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the forex market efficiently.
Refinitiv EikonRefinitiv Eikon provides comprehensive financial data covering global and South African markets, giving traders a complete picture of the financial landscape. This comprehensive data coverage includes real-time market data, economic indicators, and in-depth analyses of several asset classes. Access to such a diverse data set is critical for South African traders since it enables them to make informed judgments while considering both the local economic situation and larger global trends. This is especially crucial in a market like South Africa, where external factors such as commodity prices and international trade agreements can greatly impact the economy and financial markets. Eikon’s dedicated ZAR pair charting is essential for forex traders who want specialized tools to analyze the South African Rand. This website offers sophisticated charting features, including technical analysis tools, historical data, and forecasting algorithms designed exclusively for ZAR pairs. Such targeted charting enables traders to monitor the Rand’s movement closely, comprehend its volatility, and devise strategies based on in-depth research of how the Rand reacts to local and global economic events. For traders and investors interested in the South African corporate environment, Refinitiv Eikon provides detailed company profiles. These profiles contain thorough information about South African enterprises’ financial performance, market positioning, and strategic advancements. Such extensive information is invaluable when making investment decisions, especially in markets where local expertise can provide a competitive advantage. These profiles are critical for understanding the subtleties of the South African business environment, identifying development prospects, and evaluating potential dangers when investing in local companies.
Investing.comInvesting.com is renowned for its comprehensible charting tools that are extremely beneficial for novice and experienced South African traders. The platform’s user-friendly interface facilitates uncomplicated navigation, enabling users to employ charts such as lines, bars, and candlesticks in analyzing market trends—an imperative component for trading activities. Additionally, the ability to effortlessly switch between various indicators and time frames without causing confusion or chaos among users makes Investing.com a highly preferred option by individuals who require efficient yet detailed chart analysis services. This simplicity allows South African traders to focus more on their distinctive trading techniques instead of grappling with intricate analytical tools while remaining vigilant about emerging market changes. This is an attribute vital to making swift reactions in response effectively and efficiently to similar transitions made over time within the markets. Investing.com offers specific charting tools for ZAR pairings, an important feature for traders focused on the South African Rand. This focus enables traders to closely track and analyze the Rand’s performance versus key currencies such as the US dollar, the euro, and the pound. Understanding the Rand’s fluctuations is critical for forecasting and making decisions in forex trading, especially for those who trade currency pairings using the Rand. Viewing detailed and up-to-date charts on ZAR pairs enables South African traders to establish more targeted trading strategies and manage currency risk effectively. The portal includes local market news, which is extremely important to South African traders. This tool guarantees that users are swiftly informed of events and developments that may impact South African financial markets. Access to local news and updates enables traders to assess the potential impact of domestic and international events on their trading strategies. This integration is especially useful in a market sensitive to both local political and economic news and international market developments, allowing traders to grasp the larger context of their trading activity. Investing.com provides educational content customized to South African traders. This curriculum covers everything from basic trading concepts to advanced tactics and market evaluations, making it appropriate for traders of all levels. For beginners, this is a fantastic resource for understanding the intricacies of trading in a relevant way to the SA market. For experienced traders, it provides advanced insights and techniques tailored to the characteristics of the local market. This emphasis on localized education ensures traders are well-prepared to manage the South African financial markets.
Why are Forex Chart Websites important for South African traders?Forex chart websites are crucial for South African traders due to their real-time data and technical analysis tools, essential in the volatile and fast-paced forex market. These websites provide quick access to currency movements, enabling quick decisions, especially regarding the Rand (ZAR), which domestic economic events and global market patterns can influence. They also offer analytical tools and indicators like Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and RSI, which help traders predict market trends, analyze currency pair correlations, and create effective trading strategies. Additionally, these websites offer instructional resources and community forums, particularly useful in South Africa, where forex trading is a growing industry. Access to global Forex markets and the ability to analyze and respond to global economic news is crucial for South African traders, enabling them to navigate local and international currency markets effectively.
The Role of Forex Chart Websites in Market AnalysisForex chart websites are important tools for traders worldwide, including South Africa. Their relevance is derived from numerous key functions: ✅ These websites offer real-time currency data, which is critical for forex traders who need to make quick, informed choices. Monitoring currency moves as they occur allows traders to react quickly to market volatility. In South Africa, where the Rand is influenced by local and global events, having access to real-time data allows traders to better understand and forecast market patterns. ✅ Forex chart websites provide various technical analysis tools to assist in forecasting future market movements. Tools like moving averages, Bollinger Bands, and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) allow traders to examine past price patterns and trends. This research is especially essential in the South African market, where unique patterns can emerge due to specific economic and political conditions. ✅ Many forex chart websites include instructional materials such as tutorials, webinars, and useful articles for new and seasoned traders. In South Africa, where forex trading is still developing as a mainstream activity, these educational tools are important in improving traders’ abilities and understanding. ✅ Traders can customize charts and data displays based on their particular trading techniques and preferences. This customization entails configuring several time frames, indicators, and chart styles (such as candlestick or line charts), making it easier for South African traders to align the information with their market strategy. ✅ Forex chart websites help with risk management by offering tools like stop-loss orders and notifications based on specific market situations. These tools are critical for South African traders navigating a market influenced by local and foreign forces to manage and mitigate potential losses. ✅ These systems frequently provide insights into global currency markets and localized data. For South African traders, this means accessing information particular to the Rand and the South African economy, allowing for a more tailored approach to trading. Many forex chart websites provide forums or discussion boards where traders can share ideas and methods. This element is especially useful in developing a community of knowledgeable traders in South Africa, creating a mutual learning and collaboration culture.
The Best Forex Brokers in South AfricaThis section lists the best brokers that offer Forex and CFD trading to South African traders. We have further identified the brokers that offer additional services and solutions to South African traders.
Best MetaTrader 4 / MT4 Forex Broker in South AfricaOverall, Axi is the best MT4 Forex Broker in South Africa. Axi offers traders specialized solutions, tools, and services. With MetaTrader 4, Axi caters to both beginner and professional traders by providing complete trading solutions.
Best MetaTrader 5 / MT5 Forex Broker in South AfricaOverall, AvaTrade is the best MetaTrader 5 Forex Broker in South Africa. AvaTrade not only offers MetaTrader 5 but also a suite of advanced platforms, making it the favorite platform for over 400,000 traders due to its wide selection of financial goods.
Best Forex Broker for beginners in South AfricaOverall, eToro is the best Forex Broker for beginners in South Africa. As the leading social trading platform for beginners, eToro provides commission-free trading, educational resources, innovative features, and low-cost transaction choices.
Best Low Minimum Deposit Forex Broker in South AfricaOverall, Fidelity Investments is the best Low Minimum Deposit Forex Broker in South Africa. Fidelity Investments provides significant research, and its low minimum deposit of $1 allows traders to access a wide range of financial instruments.
Best ECN Forex Broker in South AfricaOverall, FP Markets is the best ECN Forex Broker in South Africa. FP Markets, popular among social traders, offers zero-pip spreads, ECN execution, and additional features such as MAM/PAMM and VPS services.
Best Islamic / Swap-Free Forex Broker in South AfricaOverall, InstaForex is the best Islamic / Swap-Free Forex Broker in South Africa. With over 7 million traders globally, InstaForex provides dynamic trading accounts, favorable market conditions, and access to 300 traded products.
Best Forex Trading App in South AfricaOverall, OANDA is the best forex trading app in South Africa. OANDA’s site provides a wide selection of products, and traders receive market intelligence podcasts and VPS services upon registration.
Best Forex Rebates Broker in South AfricaOverall, CMTrading is the Best Forex Rebates Broker in South Africa. With CMTrading, South African affiliates can expect cashback commissions of up to $2 per million traded. Furthermore, IBs can earn through Forex, energy, crypto, metals, indices, and share trades of their client on various accounts.
Best Lowest Spread Forex Broker in South AfricaOverall, Pepperstone is the best, lowest spread Forex Broker in South Africa. Pepperstone’s access to Barclays and HSBC liquidity provides aggressive traders with zero-pip spreads and highly competitive pricing.
Best Nasdaq 100 Forex Broker in South AfricaOverall, Exness is the best Nasdaq 100 Forex Broker in South Africa. While it may not have a wide choice of tradable instruments, Exness offers cheap trading conditions, particularly for Nasdaq 100 CFDs, with minimal spreads and costs.
Best Volatility 75 / VIX 75 Forex Broker in South AfricaOverall, HFM is the best Volatility 75 / VIX 75 Forex Broker in South Africa. HFM, a MetaTrader-only broker, provides traders with powerful mobile trading tools and dependable service, including simple access to the VIX 75.
Best NDD Forex Broker in South AfricaOverall, IG is the best NDD Forex Broker in South Africa. As one of the industry’s oldest brokers, IG provides NDD STP, ECN, and DMA execution to retail and institutional traders, with spreads as low as 0.1 pips DMA.
Best STP Forex Broker in South AfricaOverall, OctaFX is the best STP Forex Broker in South Africa. Octa stands out as the top STP Forex Broker in South Africa, with lightning-fast STP execution in 0.1 seconds. Furthermore, Octa offers a unique mobile app, instructional tools, and extensive research.
Best Sign-up Bonus Broker in South AfricaOverall, XM is the best sign-up bonus broker in South Africa. After completing the KYC process, XM offers newly registered traders a $30 no-deposit incentive. This makes XM an appealing option for people wishing to begin their trading experience with additional capital. Addendum/Disclosure: No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the forex market is volatile and may change anytime, even if the information supplied is correct when going live. Investor Warning: Foreign currency trading on margin is associated with an elevated risk and may not be appropriate for all investors. Before engaging in foreign currency or Contract for Difference (CFD) trading, you must evaluate your investing goals, expertise, appetite for risk, and willingness to be exposed to risk. In addition, you should not start investing capital you cannot afford to lose because you could lose part of your original investment.
In ConclusionIn our experience, charting websites are essential tools for South African traders, providing real-time data, in-depth research, and educational tools for analysis, strategy formulation, and risk management. These websites are valuable in a market with a unique blend of local and global influences, as they provide a clear picture of how local economic, political, and social events affect the value of the South African Rand versus other currencies. Educational components of these websites serve as a foundation for both new and experienced traders, providing a learning path from fundamentals of forex trading to more advanced concepts, ensuring they are well-prepared to negotiate the market. This is particularly useful in South Africa, where the forex market is developing and attracting a wide spectrum of participants. However, we urge South Africans to note that these websites supplement decision-making rather than replace it. Successful trading requires market analysis, intelligent decision-making, and risk management, which these platforms can aid but not replace. Therefore, traders should use these websites as part of a larger plan that includes staying current on local and worldwide economic trends, understanding the complexities of the forex market, and adhering to basic trading rules. You might also like: AvaTrade Review You might also like: Oanda Review You might also like: Pepperstone Review You might also like: FXCM Review You might also like: Interactive Brokers Review
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use Forex charting websites to analyze currency pairs involving the South African Rand (ZAR)?Yes, forex charting websites allow you to analyze currency pairs that include the South African Rand (ZAR). You can enter the required currency pair and analyze price movements using a variety of technical indicators and charting tools.
Are there any forex charting websites specifically designed for South African traders?While no forex charting websites are expressly developed for South African traders, most forex charting websites include diverse currency pairs, including those involving the South African Rand (ZAR).
How can I find real-time forex data for South Africa on charting websites?Most forex charting websites offer real-time forex data for various currency pairs, including the South African Rand (ZAR). You can obtain this information by selecting the desired currency pair and then the real-time data option.
Can I use forex charting websites to track economic indicators and news related to South Africa?Yes, numerous forex charting websites offer economic calendars and news feeds containing information about South Africa. This helps you to be informed about major economic events and news that may affect currency movements.
Are there any free forex charting websites available?Yes, there are some free forex charting websites available. Some popular options include TradingView (limited functionality), MetaTrader (free version), and Investing.com.
Can I backtest trading strategies for South African currency pairs using Forex charting websites?Yes, many forex charting websites have backtesting functionality, which allows you to test and analyze trading methods for South African currency pairs. You can use historical data to evaluate the effectiveness of your plans based on past price movements.
Can I set up price alerts for South African currency pairs on forex charting websites?Yes, most forex charting websites allow you to set up price alerts for certain currency pairs, including the South African Rand (ZAR). You can be notified when the price reaches specific levels of interest.
Can I access Forex charting websites on mobile devices?Yes, many forex charting websites have mobile applications or mobile-friendly versions of their platforms, which allow you to view and use their charting tools from your mobile device.
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