Buy Shares for R100 in South Africa – Beginner’s Guide. Yes, you can start investing in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) with as little as R100. Many brokers and investment platforms now allow fractional share purchases, giving beginners access to top South African shares and ETFs without needing thousands of rand

Can I buy shares in South Africa with only R100?

Yes, South Africans can start investing in shares with R100 by using platforms that offer fractional investing. Instead of buying one full share, you can buy a rand-based portion of a share or ETF. EasyEquities, for example, says investors can buy Fractional Share Rights through its app, making expensive shares more accessible to beginners.

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What are the best shares to buy with R100 in South Africa?

With R100, beginners may be better off starting with diversified ETFs or well-known JSE shares instead of trying to pick one “winning” stock. ETFs spread your money across many companies, which can reduce single-company risk. South Africans should compare fees, risk, investment goals, and whether they are using a normal investment account or tax-free investment account. SARS states the annual tax-free investment limit is R46,000 from 1 March 2026.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: How to buy shares in South Africa with R100

Best shares under R100 on the JSE

Can you start investing with R100 in South Africa

Fractional shares South Africa beginner guide

Cheap JSE shares to buy for beginners

Buy shares online in South Africa with small amounts of money

A Quick Overview of Buying Shares with R100 in South Africa

Can You Buy Shares with R100 in South Africa? Why Start Investing with Just R100? Best Ways to Invest R100 in Shares Popular Share Options for R100 Investors How to Buy Shares with R100 in South Africa What to Check Before Buying Shares Factors That Influence Share Prices Different Types of Shares How Shares Are Priced Conclusion Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Buy Shares with R100 in South Africa?

Yes, you can start buying shares in South Africa with R100, especially if you use an investment platform that offers fractional investing. Fractional investing allows you to buy a portion of a share instead of paying the full price for one whole share. This is useful when a company’s share price is higher than R100.

For example, if a well-known JSE-listed company or global stock costs more than R100 per share, fractional investing may allow you to invest R100 and own a small portion of that investment. This makes the stock market more accessible to beginners who want to start small.

However, investors should remember that R100 is a starting amount, not a guarantee of quick profits. Small investments can grow over time, but returns depend on market performance, fees, risk, and how consistently you invest.

Why Start Investing with Just R100?

Starting with R100 is a practical way for South African beginners to learn how investing works without risking a large amount of money. It can help new investors understand share prices, market movements, fees, dividends, and long-term investing habits.

Starting small allows you to:

Learn how the stock market works without committing a large amount upfront.

Build the habit of investing regularly.

Use fractional shares to access companies that may otherwise be too expensive.

Invest in ETFs that spread your money across many companies.

Understand risk before increasing your investment amount.

Even though R100 is a small amount, it can be a useful first step if you invest consistently and avoid treating shares as a get-rich-quick scheme.

Best Ways to Invest R100 in Shares

1. Fractional Shares

Fractional shares or Fractional Share Rights allow you to invest in part of a share instead of buying one full share. This is useful when the full share price is above your budget. For example, instead of needing thousands of rand to buy one full Naspers or Shoprite share, you may be able to invest R100 and own a fractional exposure to that share through a supported investment platform.

Fractional investing is beginner-friendly because it allows you to start with a rand amount you can afford. However, investors should still check platform fees, spreads, ownership rights, dividend treatment, and whether they are buying direct shares or fractional rights.

2. Exchange-Traded Funds

Exchange-Traded Funds, or ETFs, are one of the most beginner-friendly ways to invest R100. An ETF is a basket of investments that may include many shares, bonds, or other assets. Instead of putting all your money into one company, an ETF gives you exposure to a group of companies through one investment.

ETFs are popular with beginners because they offer diversification, lower costs in many cases, and simple access to local or global markets. For a small amount like R100, an ETF may be a safer starting point than trying to pick one individual share.

3. Low-Priced JSE Shares

Some JSE-listed shares trade below R100 per share, which means beginners may be able to buy one or more full shares with a small investment amount. However, a low share price does not automatically mean a share is cheap or a good investment.

Before buying a low-priced share, investors should check the company’s financial health, earnings, debt, dividend record, industry outlook, liquidity, and long-term prospects. A R20 share can still be expensive if the business is weak, while a R500 share can be reasonable if the company is strong and growing.

4. Tax-Free Investment Accounts

South Africans can also consider using a tax-free investment account for long-term investing. These accounts allow qualifying investments to grow without tax on dividends, interest, or capital gains, subject to contribution limits set by SARS.

A tax-free investment account can be useful for long-term investors, but it should be used carefully because contribution limits apply. Beginners should avoid using a tax-free account for frequent short-term trading and should focus on long-term growth investments such as diversified ETFs.

Popular Share Options for R100 Investors

🏷️ Company 💹 Ticker 💰 Approx. Price 🏭 Sector 🌍 Key Notes 🏆Sibanye Stillwater SSW < R50 Mining Exposure to gold and platinum group metals. ⛏️Tharisa THA < R50 Mining Chrome and platinum operations with growth potential. 🏥Life Healthcare LHC < R50 Healthcare Private healthcare provider with expanding services. 💻Purple (Group) PPE < R50 Fintech Affordable fintech stock with digital finance exposure.

Important: Share prices change throughout the trading day. A company that trades below R100 today may trade above R100 later, and a company that looks affordable may still be risky. Always check the latest price, company news, financial results, and platform fees before buying any share.

For beginners investing only R100, ETFs and fractional shares may often be more practical than trying to find one individual JSE share under R100.

How to Buy Shares with R100 in South Africa

Step 1: Decide What You Want to Invest In

Before opening an account, decide whether you want to invest in individual shares, ETFs, fractional shares, or a tax-free investment account. Beginners should usually avoid choosing shares at random. It is better to start with clear goals, such as long-term growth, dividend income, or learning how the market works.

Ask yourself:

Am I investing for the short term or the long term?

Do I want one company or a diversified ETF?

Can I afford to lose this money if the investment performs badly?

Will fees reduce most of my R100 investment?

Do I understand what I am buying?

Step 2: Choose a Reliable Investment Platform or Broker

You cannot buy JSE-listed shares directly from the JSE as an individual investor. You need to use a registered stockbroker, bank investment platform, or authorised investment platform that gives access to shares and ETFs.

When choosing a broker or investment platform, check:

Whether the provider is properly authorised or regulated.

Whether it offers JSE shares, ETFs, or fractional investing.

The minimum deposit amount.

Brokerage fees, monthly fees, platform fees, and withdrawal fees.

Whether you can invest small amounts like R100.

Whether the platform offers educational tools for beginners.

Whether it supports tax-free investment accounts.

South African investors should also check whether the broker or platform appears on the relevant regulatory registers and whether the JSE provides broker verification or investor guidance for that provider.

Step 3: Open and Verify Your Account

After choosing a platform, you will usually need to open an account online and complete FICA verification. This may require your South African ID or passport, proof of address, banking details, and tax information.

Account verification is important because regulated financial providers must confirm your identity before allowing you to deposit, trade, or withdraw funds.

Step 4: Deposit Your R100

Once your account is approved, you can deposit your R100 using the payment methods supported by your platform. This may include EFT, card payment, bank transfer, or other local payment options.

Before depositing, check whether any fees apply. With a small amount like R100, high fees can reduce your investment value quickly.

Step 5: Choose Your Share, ETF, or Fractional Investment

Search for the company, ETF, or fractional investment you want to buy. Read the investment factsheet, company information, price history, and risk details before placing your order.

If you are unsure where to start, a diversified ETF may be more suitable than selecting one company. ETFs help spread risk across several companies or sectors.

Step 6: Place Your Order

When placing an order, you may need to choose how much money you want to invest or how many shares you want to buy. Some platforms allow rand-based investing, while others require you to buy whole shares.

Always review the order preview before confirming. Check the share name, amount, fees, estimated price, and total cost.

Step 7: Monitor Your Investment

After buying shares or ETFs, monitor your investment over time. Do not panic if the value goes down in the short term. Share prices rise and fall daily, and long-term investing requires patience.

Beginners should focus on learning, staying consistent, and avoiding emotional decisions based on short-term market movements.

What to Check Before Buying Shares with R100

Factor Why It Matters Fees High fees can reduce a small R100 investment quickly. Fractional Share Access Allows you to invest in expensive shares with a small amount. ETF Availability ETFs can provide diversification for beginners. Regulation Helps protect investors from unlicensed or unsafe platforms. Minimum Deposit Some platforms may require more than R100 to start. Withdrawal Rules Check how long withdrawals take and whether fees apply. Tax-Free Account Option Useful for long-term investing if used correctly. Investment Risk Shares can rise or fall, and you may lose money.

Factors Influencing Share Prices

Share prices are influenced by many factors, including company earnings, interest rates, inflation, economic growth, exchange rates, commodity prices, investor sentiment, global markets, and political or regulatory developments.

For example, mining shares may be affected by gold, platinum, or coal prices. Banks may be affected by interest rates and credit conditions. Retail shares may be affected by consumer spending, inflation, and unemployment.

Beginners should not buy a share only because the price looks low. It is better to understand why the price is low and whether the company has strong long-term prospects.

Different Types of Shares

There are different types of shares that investors may come across. The most common are ordinary shares and preference shares.

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary shares, also called equity shares, represent ownership in a company. Ordinary shareholders may benefit if the company grows and the share price rises. They may also receive dividends if the company declares them.

Ordinary shareholders may have voting rights, which allows them to vote on certain company matters. However, dividends are not guaranteed, and ordinary shareholders are usually paid after creditors and preference shareholders if a company is liquidated.

Advantages of Ordinary Shares

They give investors ownership in a company.

They may provide capital growth if the company performs well.

They may pay dividends when profits are distributed.

They can be bought and sold on the stock exchange.

They may offer voting rights to shareholders.

Risks of Ordinary Shares

Share prices can fall.

Dividends are not guaranteed.

Investors can lose money if the company performs badly.

Ordinary shareholders rank behind creditors and preference shareholders if a company fails.

Preference Shares

Preference shares are a type of share that may give shareholders priority over ordinary shareholders when dividends are paid or when capital is returned during liquidation. However, preference shareholders may have limited or no voting rights.

Preference shares can be useful for investors seeking income, but they are not risk-free. Their value may still move with interest rates, company risk, and market conditions.

Cumulative Preference Shares

Cumulative preference shares allow unpaid dividends to accumulate if the company cannot pay them in a particular year. If the company later declares dividends, cumulative preference shareholders may receive the missed dividends before ordinary shareholders are paid.

Non-Cumulative Preference Shares

Non-cumulative preference shares do not carry forward unpaid dividends. If the company skips a dividend, the shareholder usually cannot claim that missed dividend later.

Convertible Preference Shares

Convertible preference shares can be converted into ordinary shares under specific conditions. The conversion rules are usually set out when the shares are issued.

Deferred Shares

Deferred shares are less common and may only receive dividends or capital after other shareholders have been paid. These shares are often used in specific company structures and are not usually the first choice for beginner investors.

How Are Shares Priced?

Share prices are mainly determined by supply and demand in the stock market. When more investors want to buy a share than sell it, the price may rise. When more investors want to sell than buy, the price may fall.

Share prices can change daily or even within minutes because investors react to company news, earnings reports, economic data, interest rates, currency movements, commodity prices, global market trends, and overall confidence.

A share price alone does not tell you whether a company is a good investment. Investors should also look at earnings, revenue growth, debt, dividends, management quality, industry trends, valuation, and long-term prospects.

Should Beginners Buy Individual Shares or ETFs?

For many beginners, ETFs may be a better starting point than individual shares. An ETF spreads your money across multiple companies, which can reduce the risk of relying on one business. Individual shares can offer higher upside, but they also carry higher company-specific risk.

Option Best For Main Risk Individual Shares Investors who want to choose specific companies One company can perform badly and reduce your investment value ETFs Beginners who want diversification The whole market or sector can still fall Fractional Shares Investors with small amounts who want access to expensive shares You must understand the rights and fees linked to fractional investing Tax-Free Investment Account Long-term investors who want tax-efficient growth Contribution limits apply, and poor investment choices can waste tax-free allowance

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Investing R100

Buying a share only because it is under R100.

Ignoring fees and platform costs.

Investing in a company without understanding what it does.

Trying to get rich quickly from a small investment.

Selling in panic after a short-term price drop.

Putting all your money into one risky share.

Following social media tips without research.

Using money you need for rent, food, debt, or emergencies.

Conclusion R100 is enough to start investing in shares in South Africa if you use the right platform and understand your options. Fractional shares, ETFs, and some low-priced JSE shares can make the stock market more accessible to beginners. However, the goal should not be quick profit. Start small, learn how the market works, compare fees, use regulated platforms, and build a long-term investing habit.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I really buy shares with R100 in South Africa?

Yes, you can start investing with R100 in South Africa, especially through platforms that offer fractional shares or low-cost ETFs. Some JSE shares may also trade below R100, but share prices change daily. Beginners should compare fees first because high costs can reduce the value of a small investment.

What are shares?

Shares are units of ownership in a company. When you buy shares, you own a small part of that company. If the company performs well, the share price may rise, and you may receive dividends. If the company performs badly, the share price may fall, and you can lose money.

What is the best way to invest R100?

For many beginners, ETFs or fractional shares are better starting points than choosing one individual company. ETFs spread your money across several companies, while fractional shares allow you to invest small amounts in expensive shares. The best option depends on your goals, risk tolerance, and investment time frame.

Which shares are best to buy for R100 in South Africa?

The best shares for R100 depend on current prices, company performance, and your investment goals. Low-priced JSE shares may be affordable, but they are not automatically good investments. Beginners should consider diversified ETFs or fractional shares and should research each company before buying.

Can I make money by buying and selling shares?

Yes, investors can make money if shares rise in value or pay dividends. However, profits are not guaranteed. Share prices can fall, companies can underperform, and market conditions can change. Investing should be treated as a long-term wealth-building strategy, not a quick way to get rich.

Can I get rich from investing R100?

R100 alone is unlikely to make you rich quickly. However, it can help you start learning and build good investing habits. Wealth is usually built through consistent investing, time in the market, diversification, and disciplined decision-making. Small amounts can become meaningful if invested regularly over many years.

Where can I buy shares in South Africa?

You can buy shares in South Africa through a registered stockbroker, bank investment platform, or authorised online investment platform that offers access to JSE-listed shares, ETFs, or fractional shares. Always check regulation, fees, minimum deposits, and withdrawal rules before opening an account.

Do I need a broker to buy shares?

Yes, individual investors usually need a broker or investment platform to buy shares on the JSE. The broker places trades on your behalf and provides access to the market. South African investors should use regulated providers and avoid unlicensed platforms or social media investment schemes.

Are ETFs better than shares for beginners?

ETFs are often better for beginners because they provide diversification through one investment. Instead of depending on one company, an ETF can give exposure to many companies or a whole market index. Individual shares can still be useful, but they usually require more research and carry higher company-specific risk.

Can I lose money when buying shares with R100?

Yes, you can lose money when buying shares, even if you start with R100. Share prices can fall because of poor company results, weak economic conditions, market crashes, or investor sentiment. Beginners should only invest money they can afford to leave invested or potentially lose.