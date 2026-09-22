  How to Report a Forex Broker - Revealed.   We have listed the most important steps to take in the event of being scammed while trading online.  We showcase which warning signs to note when trading Forex.   This is a complete overview of How to Report a Fraudulent Forex Broker. In this in-depth write-up you will learn:  

  • A Forex Scammer List - South Africa
  • How to Report a Scammer to the Police in South Africa
  • How to report a scammer phone number in South Africa
  • How to complain about Forex Broker
  • Where to report scammers in South Africa
  • How to report a scammer bank account in South Africa
  • How to report a scammer online

  and much, MUCH more!        

How to Report a Fraudulent Forex Broker - 3 Important Steps to Take

 

  1. Secure the Account
  2. Report the Scam
  3. Recover the Funds

 

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How to Report a Fraudulent Forex Broker - Overview

  With over 190'000 active online Forex Traders in South Africa, the chance of being scammed by a Fraudulent Broker has become more real.  Forex Scammers make use of sophisticated methods to defraud traders.  When a fraudulent Forex Broker is reported, the scammer’s name is added to a watch list. The watch list is a detailed database that is shared by several law enforcement agencies across South Africa.  The following three steps should be taken:  

Secure the Account

  The first step to take is to block all methods of payment and change all passwords immediately.  

  • Contact the Bank via its Hotline.
  • Stop all cards linked to the trading account via Banking Apps.

  If a trader has any cause to believe the scammer has access to their private bank account and has made unauthorized withdrawals, the bank needs to be contacted in order to deactivate their account and place all funds in their account in suspense. Banks also have USSD codes for account deactivation which the account holder could dial from their mobile phone.  Finally, the trader must gather all receipts and correspondence between them and the scammer as evidence.   Secure the Account  

Report the Scam

  The nature of the scam will determine where it must be reported.  Types of Scams can include:  

  • Scammed by an unknown person or entity
  • Scammed by an Unregulated or Offshore broker
  • Scammed by an FSCA Regulated Forex Broker

 

Scammed by an unknown person or entity.

  If a trader has been scammed by an unknown person or entity law enforcement agencies in South Africa should be contacted.  This includes:  

  • The South African Police Services
  • The Financial Conduct Authority of South Africa
  • The Financial Intelligence Centre of South Africa
  • The South African Fraud Prevention Service

  Additionally, the trader must also contact their bank to file for blocking/reversal of all transactions.  

Scammed by an Unregulated or Offshore broker

  All financial services providers have to obtain a license from the FSCA in order to legally operate in South Africa.  To date, there are dozens of unauthorized forex and stock brokers that operate in South Africa, and in the unfortunate case of being scammed by an unregulated entity, the broker will have no resources in case of fraud.  However, unregulated scam brokers must still be reported to the FSCA in order for a warning to be issued.  

Scammed by an FSCA Regulated Forex Broker

  Although less common, there are still some cases of fraud by FSCA-regulated entities.  If any broker is scammed by any broker holding an FSCA license this must be reported to the FSCA via their website or via email.   Report a Forex Scam  

Recovery of Funds

  If the payment was made using a debit card or credit card, the trader should immediately file a chargeback with their bank with evidence and information on the incident.  Normally, a trader will be able to claim a chargeback within 120 days of the transaction.  If the payment was made via international money transfer operators (IMTOs) such as MoneyGram or  Western Union, the trader must contact them directly.   Recover the Funds  

In Conclusion

  Overall, even the most educated and careful traders can get scammed. The First and most important step to take is to secure any funds left in the trader's account.     You might also like: Forex Market Scams and How to avoid them You might also like: Forex Trading Scams – Take Notice and Avoid! You might also like: How to spot a Bitcoin scam in Africa    

Frequently Asked Questions

   

Who should South African traders contact when they are scammed by an Unregulated or Offshore broker?

  Unregulated scam brokers must be reported to the FSCA in order for a warning to be issued.  

How do I report a forex broker?

  You can report a forex broker to regulatory agencies such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) or the National Futures Association (NFA). You can also report them to consumer protection agencies or law enforcement agencies.  

What information should I include in my report?

  When reporting a forex broker you should include as much information as possible, including the name of the broker, the nature of the problem, the amount of money involved, and any documentation or evidence that supports your claim. Be sure to keep copies of all communication and correspondence.  

What should I do if I have already lost money to a fraudulent forex broker?

  If you have already lost money, you should report the broker immediately and contact your bank or credit card company to dispute any unauthorized charges. You may also want to consider seeking legal advice or contacting a consumer protection agency for assistance.

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