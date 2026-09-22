Overall, Questrade is very competitive in terms of its trading fees and spreads. Their spreads are low compared to other regulated brokers, and there are no hidden trading fees. Questrade is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the IIROC, CIPF ?️ 1045 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:20 🏦 Regulators: IIROC, CIPF Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit No minimum 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Referral: CAD $50 for referrals Transfer Bonus: 3% on first CAD $10,000, 1.5% above, max CAD $10,000 💸Fees Self-Directed Trading: $0 commission on Canadian & U.S. stocks/ETFs Options: CAD $0.99/contract Currency Conversion: 1.5% fee Questwealth: No trading/transfer fees 📉Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads on major currency pairs; commission depends on trade type/account 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Deposit: EFT, wire transfer, Instant Deposit Withdrawal: Bank transfer only Processing: EFT up to 5 business days 🖥️Platforms Questrade Trading (basic) Questrade Edge (advanced) QuestMobile (mobile app) 🛡️Regulation Canada: IIROC & CIPF U.S.: FINRA 🔐Trust Score High (regulated, insured, and long-standing broker) ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed in 1–5 business days depending on method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Questrade Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well regulated by reputable regulatory entities High minimum deposit of $1,000 required Insurance in place in the event that the broker goes out of business Canadian clients only Member of the CIPF MetaTrader is not supported Variety of accounts that cater to individual traders despite their needs Inactivity fees are charged

Overview

Questrade is a proudly Canadian online brokerage and wealth management firm, founded in 1999.

Known for its low-cost, user-centric approach, Questrade offers both self-directed trading, allowing users to invest in stocks, ETFs, options, and more at minimal fees, and an automated investing solution via its Questwealth Portfolios.

As one of Canada’s largest independent discount brokerages, it oversees tens of billions in assets and is regulated by IIROC and insured through CIPF, ensuring clients benefit from robust protections.

The company stands out for its commitment to affordability, technological innovation, and helping Canadians keep more of their money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:20 🏦 Regulators: IIROC, CIPF Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Questrade delivers compelling value through a suite of attractive offers.

New investors can enjoy up to five commission-free trades upon account opening, access a full month of free trades and market data, and benefit from rebates on transfer fees, making it easier and more rewarding to switch or begin investing.

Additionally, their "Refer a Friend" and "My Family" programs offer opportunities to earn bonuses or reduce fees through connections with friends and family.

These programs, combined with low commissions and added account flexibility, underscore Questrade’s commitment to investor advantages.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Self-Directed, Managed Portfolios, RRSP, TFSA, RESP, RRIF, Corporate Accounts ⚖️ Leverage Margin trading available; leverage depends on instrument type and account margin requirements 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads stock trades typically CAD $4.95–$9.95 per trade ETFs can be free forex spreads vary 🌐 Instruments Offered Stocks, ETFs, Options, Forex, Mutual Funds, Bonds, Precious Metals, Cryptocurrencies (via certain ETFs) 🖥️ Trading Platforms Questrade Web, Questrade Desktop (IQ Edge), Mobile App for iOS & Android ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not offered 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not offered 👥 Copy Trading Not offered 🛡️ Client Fund Security Accounts insured via CIPF; segregated accounts; strong encryption and security measures 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by IIROC and protected under CIPF in Canada

Questrade Customer Reviews

Customers consistently highlight Questrade’s easy-to-use platforms, low fees, and award-winning customer support.

Many appreciate that it's Canadian-owned and independent of major banks, providing both transparency and confidence.

Common praise includes the intuitive interface, responsive service, and the sense that choosing Questrade was a clear improvement over other brokers

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 1.5/5 on Trustpilot (mixed reviews), 5/5 on StockBrokers.com for platforms, tools, and investment range 👏Customer Satisfaction Positive: Low fees, broad asset access; Negative: Platform slowness, hidden fees, mixed experiences 📞Customer Service Complaints: Long wait times, unresponsive support; Official response: Encourages contacting support directly

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:20 🏦 Regulators: IIROC, CIPF Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews; some users praise low fees and broad asset access, others report platform slowness, hidden fees, and customer service issues ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users report hidden charges and poor customer service ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users praise trading tools but complain about slow support ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Complaints about withdrawals and customer support delays ⭐⭐☆☆☆

Questrade Safety and Security

Questrade prioritizes the safety and security of its clients by implementing robust measures to protect personal and financial information.

They utilize two-step verification (2SV), mobile authenticators, and last login alerts to enhance account security.

Additionally, Questrade offers 100% reimbursement for unauthorized transactions, ensuring clients' peace of mind.

They also provide educational resources to help clients recognize and avoid online fraud and scams.

How does Questrade protect my account from unauthorized access?

Questrade employs multiple layers of security to safeguard your account. This includes two-step verification (2SV), mobile authenticators, and last login alerts to monitor unusual activity. Additionally, they offer 100% reimbursement for unauthorized transactions resulting in direct losses, provided certain conditions are met.

What should I do if I suspect unauthorized activity in my Questrade account?

If you notice any suspicious activity, immediately contact Questrade's support team at 1.888.783.7866 or via live chat. They will assist you in securing your account and investigating the issue. It's also advisable to update your password and review your account settings for any unauthorized changes.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Fully regulated broker in Canada; member of CIPF; Questrade USA Inc. regulated by FINRA. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held separately from company assets to ensure protection in case of insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional insurance coverage beyond standard regulatory protection. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Strong financial backing with solid credit ratings to ensure operational stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Enhanced security measures for crypto accounts, including two-factor authentication. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures clients cannot lose more than their account balance. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and compliance checks for full transparency and regulatory adherence.

🔍 Brokers Name 📍 Headquartered Canada 📅 Year Founded 1999 🏛 Regulating Authorities The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️️ Islamic Account (Swap Free) No 📒 Demo Account Yes 💻 Institutional Accounts Yes 💻 Managed Accounts Yes 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:20 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💳 Deposit Options Electronic fund transfer Electronic wallets (Interac Online) Certified cheques Visa debit card / Questrade's instant deposit 💳 Withdrawal Options Electronic fund transfer Electronic wallets (Interac Online) Certified cheques Visa debit card / Questrade's instant deposit 📉 Platform Types IQ Web-platform IQ Edge (desktop-based) 📲 OS Compatibility Windows, PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📊 Tradable Assets Stocks ETFs Forex Funds Bonds Options CFDs 🌐 Languages supported English, French, and Mandarin ☎ Customer Service 24 hours a day /5 days a week 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Questrade Account Types

Questrade offers a diverse range of account types tailored to various financial goals.

For retirement planning, options include the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), and Locked-In Retirement Account (LIRA).

The TFSA allows for tax-free growth and withdrawals, while the RRSP provides tax deductions on contributions and defers taxes until retirement.

The LIRA is designed for pension funds transferred from a previous employer. For education savings, the Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) helps accumulate funds for a child's post-secondary education, benefiting from government grants.

🌐 Individual Forex and CFD Account 🌐 Joint Forex and CFD Account 🌐 Individual Margin Account 🌐 Joint Margin Account 🌐 Corporate Account 🌐 Tax-Free Savings Account

Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA)

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with Questrade is a versatile investment account that allows Canadian residents to grow their savings without paying taxes on interest, dividends, or capital gains.

Introduced in 2009, the TFSA enables individuals to contribute up to $7,000 annually in 2026, with unused contribution room carried forward indefinitely.

Investors can hold a wide range of eligible investments, including stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds, bonds, GICs, and even cash.

Questrade offers a user-friendly platform with no annual or account-opening fees, providing a cost-effective way to manage your TFSA.

Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP)

A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) with Questrade is a flexible, tax-advantaged account designed to help Canadians save for retirement.

It allows you to hold a wide range of investments, including stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, bonds, GICs, and even precious metals.

Questrade offers no annual or account opening fees, and you can hold both Canadian and U.S. dollars within the same account.

Additionally, Questrade provides a 2% bonus on new RRSP contributions for eligible clients, helping you grow your retirement savings faster.

First Home Savings Account (FHSA)

The First Home Savings Account (FHSA) is a Canadian government initiative designed to help first-time homebuyers save for a down payment.

Offered by Questrade, this account combines the benefits of both the RRSP and TFSA. Contributions up to $8,000 annually are tax-deductible, with a lifetime limit of $40,000.

Investments within the FHSA grow tax-free, and withdrawals used for a qualifying home purchase are also tax-free. Eligible individuals can open an FHSA between the ages of 18 and 71, provided they haven't owned a home in the past five years.

Questrade offers both self-directed investing and managed portfolio options, allowing users to tailor their investment strategies to their homeownership goals.

Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP)

A Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a government-approved, tax-sheltered account designed to help families save for their child's post-secondary education.

Contributions are not tax-deductible; however, earnings grow tax-free within the plan.

The Canadian government offers grants to families who contribute to their children's RESP accounts.

These grants include the Canadian Education Savings Grant (CESG), which matches 20% of annual contributions up to $2,500, and the Canada Learning Bond (CLB), aimed at assisting low-income families

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:20 🏦 Regulators: IIROC, CIPF Start Trading Read Review

Demo Account

Questrade Trading and IQ Edge offer you access to trading stocks, ETFs, and options on a wide variety of North American markets.

including the TSX, NYSE, NASDAQ, and more.

You start with $500,000 CAD and USD in virtual cash, and the practice account uses simulated market data from the previous trading day.

🌐 Questrade Demo Account Features 100% Risk -🆓 $500 000 Virtual Cash 90 Day Period

Islamic Account

Questrade does not offer the option of an Islamic Account at this stage.

This is a drawback since an Islamic account fulfills a significant role for traders of the Muslim faith.

Also known as ‘no swap accounts,’ Islamic trading accounts allow Muslims to engage in online forex trading in compliance with Sharia law.

What types of accounts does Questrade offer for investors?

Questrade provides a variety of accounts to suit different financial goals. Options include self-directed accounts such as RRSPs, TFSAs, RESPs, margin accounts, and non-registered accounts. Managed accounts are available through Questwealth Portfolios, which handle investments professionally for clients.

How do I choose the right Questrade account for me?

Choosing the right account depends on your objectives, such as retirement savings, tax-free growth, or education funding. RRSPs and TFSAs offer tax advantages, RESPs support education savings, and margin accounts enable active trading. Questrade representatives can help determine the most suitable option.

How to open a Questrade Trading Account - Step by Step

Opening an account with Questrade is a straightforward process that will consist of the following steps:

Step 1 – Visit the official Questrade website and select the option to register.

Select “Open An Account” from the homepage to proceed to the application process.

Step 2 – Select preferred Questrade account type

Select your preferred account type. Opening multiple accounts at once is possible

Step 3 – Create a Questrade ID

Give your personal information, which includes First name, last name, email address, and country of residence.

Step 4 – Provide Personal, Employment, Financial, and Citizenship information

Questrade requires the following information before opening an account, which includes country of residence, citizenship, Social Insurance Number, and employment information

Step 4 – Set up a Questrade account

The next step will require traders to click on "Set up account" to begin the process of setting up a Questrade trading account.

Step 5 – Answer Questrade account questions

The first step requires traders to answer Questrade questions such as the account details, consent and communication, persons with financial interest,s and agreements

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:20 🏦 Regulators: IIROC, CIPF Start Trading Read Review

Questrade Fees and Spreads

Traders with Questrade can expect the following spread list : With Questrade, you get competitive pricing on over 110 currency pairs with target spreads of as low as 0.8 pips under normal market conditions.

: With Questrade, you get competitive pricing on over 110 currency pairs with target spreads of as low as 0.8 pips under normal market conditions. Keep in mind that the total transaction cost of an FX trade consists of the trading spread you pay, which may vary from the target spread.

These tight spreads are also available on CFDs.

Commissions are charged at a variable rate depending on the asset traded, and are also competitive:

What are Questrade’s trading commissions and fees?

Questrade offers competitive pricing with stock and ETF trades starting at $4.95, capped at $9.95 per trade. Options trading costs $9.95 plus $1 per contract. Currency exchange incurs a 1.5% fee, included in the total rate. Additional fees may apply for services like wire transfers or account transfers to other institutions.

What are the spreads for FX and CFD trading at Questrade?

Questrade provides competitive spreads on over 110 currency pairs, with target spreads as low as 0.8 pips under normal market conditions. For example, the EUR/USD pair has a target spread of 1.9 pips. Note that actual spreads may vary based on market conditions.

Deposit Fees ❌ Inactivity Fees ❌ Withdrawal Fees $20 - $40 Overnight Fees ☑ Charged

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:20 🏦 Regulators: IIROC, CIPF Start Trading Read Review

Questrade Trading Platforms

Trading platforms serve as the trading environment, or vehicle, through which transactions are executed, and brokers may offer a variety of trading platforms, or they may rely on their own proprietary in-house trading platform, which is tailored to their trading conditions.

Questrade Trading (Web Platform)

This intuitive, browser-based platform is ideal for self-directed investors.

It provides real-time quotes, customizable watchlists, and easy access to trading stocks and ETFs.

Features like smart alerts and an overview chart help users monitor their portfolios efficiently.

Questrade Edge (Desktop, Web, and Mobile)

Designed for active and professional traders, Questrade Edge offers advanced tools across desktop, web, and mobile platforms. It includes multi-screen charting, advanced order types (like bracket and multi-leg options), and robust research tools powered by TipRanks.

Users can also access real-time streaming data and customizable layouts.

QuestMobile (Mobile App for Everyday Investors)

QuestMobile is a user-friendly app tailored for casual investors.

It allows for trading stocks and ETFs, viewing real-time quotes, and managing accounts on the go.

While it offers essential features, it lacks the advanced tools found in Questrade Edge.

Questrade Global (For FX and CFD Trading)

Questrade Global caters to traders interested in foreign exchange (FX) and contracts for difference (CFD).

Available on both web and mobile platforms, it supports trading on over 15 international exchanges.

Features include real-time market data, charting tools, and customizable alerts.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:20 🏦 Regulators: IIROC, CIPF Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does Questrade offer?

Questrade provides several trading platforms to cater to different investor needs. The standard Questrade Trading platform is web-based and user-friendly, suitable for beginners and casual traders. For more advanced traders, Questrade IQ Edge offers enhanced features like customizable workspaces and advanced order types. Additionally, Questrade Global allows access to international markets, and QuestMobile and Edge Mobile provide on-the-go trading capabilities. These platforms are designed to offer flexibility and functionality for a range of trading styles.

Is there a cost associated with using Questrade's trading platforms?

Access to Questrade's trading platforms is generally free for all clients. However, certain advanced features may require a subscription. For instance, Questrade Plus, which offers real-time streaming market data and additional tools, is available for a monthly fee. Clients can choose to subscribe to Questrade Plus based on their trading needs. It's important to review the specific features and associated costs to determine which platform best suits your trading requirements.

Questrade Deposit fees and deposit methods

In terms of deposit currencies , Questrade only accepts two types of deposit currencies, namely USD and CAD.

, Questrade only accepts two types of deposit currencies, namely USD and CAD. Traders depositing in currencies not supported, or in smaller currencies like ZAR/Rand, will likely incur conversion fees.

will likely incur conversion fees. In terms of deposit security, Questrade is regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

In terms of this regulation, clients of Questrade customers are covered as members of CIPF, as they are eligible for the CAD 1 million

💳 Electronic fund transfer 💳 Electronic wallets (Interac Online) 💳 Certified cheques 💳 Visa debit card / Questrade's instant deposit

What fees does Questrade charge for deposits?

Questrade generally does not charge fees for standard deposits, including online bill payments, wire transfers, or pre-authorized deposits. A 1.5% currency conversion fee applies when converting between Canadian and U.S. dollars. Certain administrative services may incur additional charges.

What deposit methods can I use to fund my Questrade account?

Questrade offers multiple deposit methods: online bill payments, wire transfers, pre-authorized deposits (PADs), and instant deposits via Interac or Visa Debit. These options provide flexibility for both Canadian and U.S. dollar accounts, accommodating one-time or recurring funding needs.

Leverage

With a Questrade margin account, investors gain the ability to borrow funds against the value of their assets, amplifying their buying power beyond the cash they’ve deposited.

For instance, if a security carries a 30% margin requirement, you only need to contribute 30% of the purchase price, while Questrade provides the remaining 70%.

This form of leverage can significantly increase potential returns, but it also comes with notably higher risk, including the possibility of magnified losses and margin calls if the value of your holdings drops.

Questrade vs Interactive Brokers vs TD Direct Investing – A Comparison

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 (Self-Directed) $0 $5 USD 📉 Stock Commission $4.95 – $9.95 $0.005/share (min $1) 0.7% 📊 ETF Trading Free to Buy Standard Commissions investment fund traded 📈 Platforms Web, Mobile, Edge Desktop Trader Workstation, Web, Mobile MetaTrader 4/5 (desktop/web/mobile), plus proprietary FBS Trader mobile portal ⚖️ Leverage (Margin) Up to 70% borrowing Flexible, very low rates Up to 1:3000 🏦 Account Types RRSP, TFSA, RESP, Margin, Corporate Global Accounts cTrader, Raw Spread, standard 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Questrade’s research tools deliver a robust, all-in-one experience right within its trading platforms.

Through features like TipRanks-powered Analyst Ratings, Smart Score, Trending Stocks, and News Sentiment, investors can evaluate market sentiment, track top-rated securities, and view consensus analyst insights.

The platform also integrates Seeking Alpha news for broader market perspectives and offers tools such as Morning Brief, IPO Centre, Intraday Trader, and a Mutual Funds Centre to uncover opportunities across equities, IPOs, technical patterns, and mutual funds, all designed to help users research and trade efficiently without ever leaving Questrade’s ecosystem.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Questrade has secured a string of prestigious honors that speak to its industry leadership.

In 2026, it earned MoneySense’s Best Online Broker in Canada for the third consecutive year, lauded for its $0-commission trading, innovative digital platforms, fractional-share capabilities, and strong investor experience across mobile and desktop.

The company also received the DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for Telephone Service in 2026, its seventh consecutive year highlighting its unwavering commitment to exceptional client care.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his professionalism and strong client-focused approach. He provides tailored guidance, helping traders make confident decisions while ensuring they receive the right support to achieve their financial goals effectively. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently praise Aristos Panteli for his outstanding assistance and reliable advice. His ability to clearly explain complex trading concepts makes the investing process much smoother, ensuring that clients feel valued, informed, and supported at every stage of their journey. ⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his exceptional service. His deep industry knowledge, patience, and personalized approach set him apart, creating a trusting and positive client experience that exceeds expectations.

Conclusion Overall, when considering that Questrade does not quite complete in the same way as other brokers with its trading conditions, the approach towards trading really sets them apart from their peers. Questrade is an all-encompassing broker that provides not only trading in various financial markets but also offers a solution for all-around management of any and all investments. The pricing is substantially different when compared to other brokers, but it is transparent with no hidden costs or fees, and solutions that cater to the budget of any trader in conjunction with their trading needs and objectives, whichever they may be.

Disclaimer

Margined and leveraged financial instruments pose certain risks that not all traders can mitigate or tolerate, and thus, traders will have to evaluate their exposure to risk along with their willingness to be exposed to substantial risks. Traders need to ensure that they can accommodate risks and that they can minimize such through risk management protocols and tools. Financial instruments are subjected to changes in price movements, and therefore speculation on the direction of these price movements may expose traders to substantial risks that may lead to losses that exceed initial deposits.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Questrad, and what services does it offer?

Questrade is a Canadian online brokerage that provides trading services for stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds, and more. It offers both self-directed investing for independent traders and managed investing through Questwealth Portfolios, designed for those seeking professional portfolio management.

Is Questrade safe and regulated in Canada?

Yes, Questrade is fully regulated in Canada by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). Client accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), ensuring coverage of up to $1 million in case of broker insolvency.

What are the trading fees at Questrade?

Questrade offers competitive pricing with stock trades starting at $4.95 and capped at $9.95 per trade. ETFs can be purchased commission-free, though selling them carries the standard commission. Options trading costs $9.95 plus $1 per contract. Mutual fund fees also apply.

Does Questrade offer commission-free ETFs?

Yes, Questrade allows investors to buy ETFs commission-free, making it an attractive option for long-term investors and passive portfolio builders. However, selling ETFs incurs the standard trading commission, which helps balance affordability with flexibility across different investment strategies and time horizons.

What account types are available with Questrade?

Questrade offers various account types, including RRSPs, TFSAs, RESPs, margin accounts, corporate accounts, and LIRAs. This wide selection allows investors to manage retirement savings, tax-free growth, education savings, or personal investments depending on their financial goals and long-term wealth strategies.

Does Questrade have a minimum deposit requirement?

Questrade requires no minimum deposit for opening an account, making it accessible to new investors. However, a $1,000 minimum deposit is required to begin using Questwealth Portfolios. This flexibility accommodates beginners, active traders, and those pursuing managed investment options seamlessly.

What platforms and tools does Questrade provide?

Questrade offers robust trading platforms, including Questrade Trading (web-based), Questrade Edge (desktop), and a mobile app. These platforms feature advanced charting, market data, customizable dashboards, and research tools, providing traders with flexibility, accessibility, and real-time insights for informed investment decisions.

Does Questrade provide educational resources for beginners?

Yes, Questrade provides learning resources such as webinars, tutorials, and blog content to help beginners understand investing fundamentals. Topics range from stock trading basics to retirement planning. Their Questrade IQ platform also supports practice accounts for risk-free learning and hands-on experience.

How can I fund or withdraw money from my Questrade account?

Clients can fund accounts through bank transfers, bill payments, or wire transfers. Withdrawals can be requested via electronic fund transfer, wire, or mailed cheque. Processing times vary, but Questrade ensures secure, streamlined transactions to support efficient portfolio management and liquidity needs.

Does Questrade offer customer support and service?

Yes, Questrade provides customer service via phone, email, and live chat. Support teams assist with technical issues, account setup, trading guidance, and general inquiries. Operating hours are extensive, ensuring investors can access help when needed for smooth trading experiences.