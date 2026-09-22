The Best Prop Trading Firms

10 Best Prop Trading Firms - Rated and Reviewed. We have listed the best Proprietary Trading Firms that trade financial instruments, including stocks, forex, and commodities.  

What are Prop Trading Firms?

Prop trading firms, short for proprietary trading firms, are companies that allow traders to trade financial markets using the firm’s capital instead of their own money. In return, the trader and the firm share the profits based on a pre-agreed percentage.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

How do prop trading firms make money?

Prop firms make money by trading their capital in the markets. Unlike traditional brokers who charge fees and spreads, prop firms generate profits directly from market movements.  

 

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Overview of Top Prop Trading Firms
  • Key features and benefits of each Prop Trading Firm
  • Trading platforms and tools offered
  • Profit-sharing and payout structures
  • Qualifications and requirements for traders

 

🔎 Prop Trading Firm 🚀Open an Account📈 Trading Challenges📉 Funding Amount
🥇 Propexito.com👉 Click HereClassic and SpeedySimulated capital
🥈 Fundedprime👉 Click HereTwo-phase (forex) and one-phase (stock)Up to $800,000 (simulated capital)
🥉 Profitex👉 Click HereOne-phase challenge$15,000 to $200,000 (simulated capital)
🏅 PipFarm👉 Click Here1-stage or 2-stage evaluations$300,000
🎖️ DNA Funded👉 Click Here1-phase, 2-phase, Rapid$600,000
🥇 BrightFunded👉 Click Here2-phaseUp to $400,000
🥈 Blueberry Funded👉 Click Here1-phase or 2-phase optionsUp to $2,000,000
🥉 Topstep👉 Click HereThree-stage evaluation$150,000
🏅 FTMO👉 Click HereMultiple Stages$200,000 in fictitious funds (demo)
🎖️ FundedNext👉 Click Here1-Step and 2-Step optionsUp to $300,000
   

10 Best Prop Trading Firms (2026)

  1. Propexito - Overall, the Best Prop Trading Firm (2026)
  2. FundedPrime - Two-step evaluation challenge
  3. Moneta Funded - Offers prop-style trading conditions.
  4. PipFarm - cTrader Trading Platform
  5. DNA Funded - Low Challenge Fees
  6. BrightFunded - Profit Share Scales to 100%
  7. Blueberry Funded - 100+ Financial Markets
  8. Topstep - Popular Futures Prop Firm
  9. FTMO - Good Scaling Plan
  10. FundedNext - Leading TradingView Prop Firm

1. Propexito.com

Propexito is a prop trading firm offering an evaluation process for traders to prove their skills without risking their capital. Successful traders are given access to a simulated-funded account and paid through a profit-sharing system. The firm offers two challenges, Classic and Speedy, designed to assess profitability, risk management, and consistency, with different targets and rules. Operating under Basilisko Limited, Propexito launched in November 2024 and is a private entity, not a regulated broker.  

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm🥇 Propexito.com
📈 Trading ChallengesClassic and Speedy
📉 Funding AmountSimulated capital
📊 Profit SplitProfit-sharing system
💹 Trading TimeframeVaries by challenge type
💱 Drawdown LimitsSet for each challenge
📌 RegulationNot a regulated broker
📍 CompanyBasilisko Limited, Cyprus-based
⭐ Launch DateNovember 8, 2024
  Propexito.com  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Evaluation system based on skill, not capitalNot a regulated broker
Two challenge types to choose fromLimited trading timeframes and targets
Profit-sharing system for successful tradersSimulated capital only, no real-money trading
Focus on disciplined, consistent tradersNew firm with limited track record
No client deposits requiredMay not appeal to traders looking for direct market access
 

What is Propexito.com?

Propexito.com is a proprietary trading firm that allows traders to access company-funded accounts after passing evaluation challenges, so they can trade without risking their own capital.  

How do I get funded with Propexito?

Traders must complete one of the firm’s evaluation challenges (such as single-phase or two-phase programs) and meet specific performance and risk criteria before qualifying for a funded account.  

2. FundedPrime

FundedPrime offers a comprehensive prop trading experience, focusing on empowering traders by providing valuable resources, challenges, and a range of platforms to trade. With its new platform, TradeLocker, and unique trading challenges, FundedPrime supports both forex and stock traders in their pursuit of becoming backed prime traders. Their affiliate program and partnership with Eightcap further enhance the trading opportunities and benefits for users.  

Feature

🔎 Prop Firm🥇 Fundedprime
📈 Trading ChallengesTwo-phase (forex) and one-phase (stock)
📉 Funding AmountUp to $800,000 (simulated capital)
📊 LeverageUp to 1:50
💹 Profit SplitUp to 80%
💱 Trading PlatformsDX Trade, TradeLocker
🤝 Affiliate ProgramEarn commissions up to 10% weekly
🫶 PartnershipEightcap (regulated broker)
⭐ Education and SupportTrading academy, community, and resources
  Fundedprime Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Access to up to $800,000 simulated capitalRequires meeting strict challenge rules
Modern trading platforms (TradeLocker, DX)High competition in the challenges
Profit split up to 80%Limited to specific asset classes (forex, stocks)
Partnership with Eightcap for liquidityTrading challenges can be time-consuming
Affiliate program with competitive commissionsNo physical assets provided (simulated capital)
 

What is Propexito.com?

Propexito.com is a proprietary trading firm that allows traders to access company-funded accounts after passing evaluation challenges, so they can trade without risking their own capital.  

How do I get funded with Propexito?

Traders must complete one of the firm’s evaluation challenges (such as single-phase or two-phase programs) and meet specific performance and risk criteria before qualifying for a funded account.  

3. Moneta Funded

If you’ve been looking into prop firms lately, Moneta Funded is one of the newer names getting a lot of attention because it’s actually backed by Moneta Markets, which gives it a bit more credibility than some random prop firms popping up overnight. The whole idea is pretty simple traders complete a challenge or choose an instant funding option, and if they meet the rules, they get access to funded accounts while keeping up to 88% of the profits. They offer MT5 and MatchTrader, support forex, indices, metals, crypto, and commodities, and they’ve been pushing their “Phoenix” scaling program pretty hard, where traders can supposedly scale up to $2 million in capital over time.  

Feature

FeatureMoneta Funded Details
Provider TypeProprietary trading firm offering funded trading challenges and simulated trading environments.
Best ForTraders who want access to funded-style accounts without depositing full trading capital themselves.
BackingMoneta Funded says it is backed by Moneta Markets’ trading infrastructure, liquidity, and technology.
Trading PlatformsMoneta Funded lists MetaTrader 5 and MatchTrader across selected challenge types.
Challenge TypesMultiple funding routes are available, including challenge-based and faster funding-style options. Traders should check the latest challenge page before signing up.
Markets AvailableForex and CFDs, with asset availability depending on the challenge type and platform.
Profit SplitMoneta Funded and third-party prop firm reviewers list profit splits that can reach high levels, with some sources showing up to 88% or more depending on the account type.
Best FitExperienced forex and CFD traders who understand risk management, funded account rules, and trading discipline.

   Moneta Funded  

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Backed by Moneta Markets’ trading infrastructure and liquidity technology.Moneta Funded is a prop trading firm, not a broker, so challenge fees are not the same as client trading deposits.
Offers multiple challenge types for different trader styles.Rules can differ between challenge types, so traders must read the exact terms before buying.
Supports popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 5 and MatchTrader.News trading, gap trading, market open trading, or market close trading may be restricted on some challenges.
High profit split potential, depending on the account or challenge type.Drawdown limits and consistency rules can make aggressive trading risky.
Useful for traders who want funded-style capital access without funding a full trading account themselves.Challenge fees are usually non-refundable if the trader fails or breaches the rules.
Offers a structured trading environment for disciplined traders.Newer prop firms may have less long-term public payout history than older competitors.
Some challenge formats may allow overnight or weekend holding.Fast scalping, prohibited strategies, or rule breaches can lead to account failure.
Good option for traders comparing broker-backed prop firm models.Not suitable for beginners who do not understand leverage, CFDs, or drawdown management.

What is Moneta Funded?

Moneta Funded is a broker-backed prop trading firm connected to Moneta Markets that allows traders to complete evaluation challenges and qualify for funded trading accounts. Traders who meet the firm’s risk and performance requirements can earn a percentage of the profits generated on funded accounts.  

Does Moneta Markets offer funded trading accounts?

Yes. Through Moneta Funded, traders can access several funding models, including one-step, two-step, and instant funding challenges. The platform focuses on disciplined trading, risk management, and scalable capital allocation for successful traders  

4. PipFarm

PipFarm offers traders an opportunity to participate in simulated trading challenges, ultimately qualifying for funding to trade with up to $300,000 in capital. With a unique XP (Experience Pips) system, traders can unlock additional features like higher profit splits, larger scaling increments, and better trading conditions. The platform uses cTrader, ensuring advanced trading functionality with low commissions and raw spreads. PipFarm focuses on rewarding consistency, discipline, and skill, allowing traders to scale their accounts and earn up to 95% of profits.  

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm🥇 PipFarm
📈 Maximum Initial Funding$300,000
📉 Leverage1:30
📊 Profit SplitUp to 95%
💹 PlatformcTrader
💱 Challenge Types1-stage or 2-stage evaluations
📌 Profit Target12% (varies by challenge)
📍 Drawdown Limits6% Static, 9% Trailing Drawdown
💴 FeeStarting from $50 for a $5,000 challenge
↪️ Scaling ProgramScale up to $1.5 million based on performance
⭐ Experience Program (XP)Unlock benefits like higher leverage & faster payouts
🤝 Affiliate ProgramEarn commissions by promoting PipFarm
  PipFarm Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High profit split (up to 95%)Newer firm in the prop trading space
One-stage evaluation processNo physical capital, simulated funds only
Flexible trading strategies allowedLimited to cTrader platform
XP rewards system to unlock higher benefitsNo direct market access (traded through simulation)
Low commissions, raw spreadsRestricted to certain drawdown limits
Scalable funding up to $1.5MNo HFT (High-Frequency Trading) allowed
 

What is PipFarm and how does it work?

PipFarm is a proprietary trading firm where traders complete evaluation challenges (one-stage or two-stage) to qualify for funded accounts of up to $300,000. To pass, traders must hit profit targets while following strict risk management rules, after which they can earn a share of the profits generated.  

How do payouts work at PipFarm?

Payouts are request-based—once you meet all requirements, you submit a request from your dashboard. The process includes review (usually within 2 business days) and payment shortly after approval, with payout intervals typically ranging from 7 to 30 days, depending on your selected plan.  

5. DNA Funded

DNA Funded is a prop trading firm that helps traders unlock their financial potential by offering simulated funded accounts, allowing traders to trade with up to $600,000 in capital. With challenges tailored to various trading styles, DNA Funded provides a one- or two-phase evaluation process, and traders can earn an increased profit split of up to 90% with the right boosters. Offering over 800 trading instruments backed by a broker, DNA Funded promises fast execution and competitive trading conditions.  

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm🥇 DNA Funded
📈 Maximum Initial Funding$600,000
📉 Leverage1:30
📊 Profit SplitUp to 90%
💹 PlatformTradeLocker
💱 Challenge Types1-phase, 2-phase, Rapid
📌 Profit Target10% (for all challenges)
📍 Drawdown Limits5% daily loss, 6% total loss
🅰️ Minimum Trading Days3 days (for all challenges)
🅱️ Challenge PricesFrom $59 to $1209
⭐ Booster OptionsProfit Split Booster, Early Payout Booster
⚙️ Trading Instruments800+ CFD instruments (forex, commodities, crypto, etc.)
  DNA Funded Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Maximum funding up to $600,000No option for physical capital (simulated funds only)
Fast, broker-backed evaluations with one- or two-phase challengesChallenges require passing strict risk management rules
High profit share (up to 90%) with booster optionsNo tiered scaling, fixed profit target for all challenges
Low minimum trading days (3 days)No flexibility in leveraging above 1:30 for all instruments
Over 800 trading instruments availableHigher challenge fees for larger accounts
Fast execution with TradeLocker platformProfit target set at 10% for all account sizes
 

What is DNA Funded and how does it work?

DNA Funded is a proprietary trading firm launched in 2024 that offers traders access to funded accounts after completing evaluation challenges or choosing instant funding options. It is broker-backed (via DNA Markets), providing access to 800+ financial instruments and account sizes ranging from $5,000 up to $200,000, with scaling potential up to $600,000.  

What profit split and trading conditions does DNA Funded offer?

Traders at DNA Funded can earn profit splits starting around 80% and scaling up to 90%, depending on the plan and add-ons selected. The firm is known for competitive trading conditions and fast payouts, though it has limitations such as fewer platform options and being relatively new compared to established prop firms.  

6. BrightFunded

BrightFunded is a prop trading firm that provides traders with the opportunity to trade with substantial capital, offering competitive funding options, a fast payout system, and no consistency rules. The firm’s model allows for up to $400,000 in funding and offers an attractive profit split of up to 100%. Traders can take on various challenges, with unlimited scaling, tight spreads, and a flexible payout system designed to reward performance.  

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm🥇 BrightFunded
📈 Maximum FundingUp to $400,000
📉 Profit SplitUp to 100%
📊 Payout FrequencyWeekly payouts (every 7 days)
💹 Trading Instruments150+ instruments, including crypto
💱 Evaluation Phases2-phase evaluation
🅰️ Maximum Daily Loss$5,000
🅱️ Maximum Overall Loss$10,000
📌 Profit TargetsPhase 1: 8%, Phase 2: 5%
📍 Scaling PlanUnlimited
☪️ Swap-Free OptionAvailable
⭐ Customer Support24/7
🖱️ Available PlatformsWeb and Mobile Apps
  BrightFunded  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Traders can receive payouts in just 7 days$495 refundable fee for the evaluation stage
Up to 100% of the profits8% in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2 might be restrictive for some traders
More opportunities to growRequires completing 2 phases, which may be time-consuming for some
No need for consistent profitsMaximum loss limits could feel restrictive for riskier traders
Over 150 instruments5 minimum trading days required per phase
Great for those trading with Islamic accountsProfit-sharing model not fully detailed for each level of funding
 

What is BrightFunded, and how does it work?

BrightFunded is a proprietary trading firm where traders complete an evaluation (often a 2-phase challenge) by meeting profit targets and risk limits. After passing, traders receive a funded account and can earn real profits, with payouts starting as early as 7 days after trading begins.  

What profit split and payout structure does BrightFunded offer?

BrightFunded offers profit splits of up to 100%, along with fast payouts—often processed within 24 hours—and the option to receive earnings weekly. The firm also includes features like evaluation rewards and scaling opportunities for consistent traders.  

7. Blueberry Funded

Blueberry Funded is a prop trading firm backed by the reputable Blueberry Markets, offering traders the chance to scale up to $2,000,000 in simulated capital. The firm provides competitive evaluation options, sustainable trading conditions, and an attractive scaling plan, with traders enjoying up to 80% profit share and efficient payouts. Blueberry Funded focuses on supporting both seasoned and new traders with long-term development and educational growth.  

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm🥇 Blueberry Funded
📈 Maximum FundingUp to $2,000,000
📉 Profit SplitUp to 80%
📊 Payout FrequencyEvery 14 days
💹 Minimum Trading Days3 days for both evaluation and funded accounts
💱 Evaluation Phases1-phase or 2-phase options available
📌 LeverageFX (1:30), Index (1:10), Metals (1:10), Crypto (2:1)
📍 Scaling PlanCapital increases every 3 months (up to 25%)
🅰️ Max Daily Loss4%
🅱️ Max Total Loss6%
🗃️ Account Copy TradingYes
🗄️ Swap-Free OptionNot mentioned
🤝 Support24/7
🫶 Broker IntegrationBlueberry Markets
  Blueberry Funded  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Backed by Blueberry Markets, a trusted broker with over 8 years of experienceThe 80% profit split may be lower compared to some firms offering 90%+
Receive payouts every 14 days with quick processing times10% net profit over 3 consecutive months for scaling could be difficult for some
Emphasis on risk management and long-term growthA maximum daily loss of 4% may feel restrictive to some traders
Ultra-low spreads, commission-free trading on indices/cryptoLimited leverage on some assets (crypto 2:1, indices 1:10)
Ability to scale capital every 3 months based on performanceThe pricing for challenges isn’t clearly specified on some pages
Allows traders to trade without risking real moneyPayouts only every 14 days, which might feel slow for some traders
 

What is Blueberry Funded and how does it work?

Blueberry Funded is a proprietary trading firm backed by the broker Blueberry Markets, offering traders funded accounts after completing evaluation challenges (such as 1-step or 2-step programs). It provides access to multiple markets—including forex, stocks, and crypto—using simulated trading environments with real-market conditions.  

What profit split and payout structure does Blueberry Funded offer?

Blueberry Funded typically offers profit splits starting around 80% and scaling up to 90%, with payouts available as early as 7–14 days and then on a bi-weekly basis. Traders can also scale their accounts over time, with funding potential reaching up to $2 million.  

8. Topstep

Topstep is regarded as the best futures prop firm, offering a structured, three-stage evaluation process. Traders can keep 100% of profits up to $10,000 and 90% thereafter. The firm offers multiple trading platforms, including its proprietary TopstepX, NinjaTrader, and TradingView, giving traders flexibility in their trading choices. While Topstep has monthly fees, it provides excellent risk management, education, and community support. With its clear evaluation steps and no time limits, it’s ideal for traders looking to grow into professional futures trading.  

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm🥇 Topstep
📈 Maximum Funding$150,000
📉 Profit Split100% on first $10,000, 90% thereafter
📊 Payout FrequencyDaily profit withdrawals once funded
💹 Challenge TypeThree-stage evaluation (Trading Combine, Express Funded, Live Funded)
💱 LeverageDetermined by account size
🅰️ Maximum Daily LossNot specified
🅱️ Maximum Overall LossNot specified
📌 Minimum Trading DaysNo time limit
📍 News TradingNot specified
🫶 Support24/7 support, active Discord community
🖱️ Trading PlatformsTopstepX, NinjaTrader, TradingView, Tradovate, Quantower
💷 FeesMonthly evaluation fees, data fees after funding (NinjaTrader)
⭐ Max Position5-15 contracts depending on account size
  TopStep  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High Profit SplitMonthly Fees
Variety of PlatformsPlatform Fees
Flexible EvaluationData Fees
Generous Profit ShareSome platforms have additional commission fees
Clear and Structured ProcessFocuses exclusively on futures markets
Active CommunityNo Information on Loss Limits
Educational SupportLimited Leverage Information
 

What is Topstep, and how does it work?

Topstep is a futures proprietary trading firm where traders must pass the Trading Combine®—an evaluation that tests profitability and risk management. Once successful, traders receive a funded account and can earn real payouts while trading the firm’s capital.  

What profit split and payout structure does Topstep offer?

Topstep typically offers a 90% profit split to traders, with payouts available after meeting requirements like achieving winning trading days. Traders can request payouts regularly, and after consistent performance (e.g., 30 winning days), they may unlock daily payouts and access up to 100% of their account balance.  

9. FTMO

FTMO is a proprietary trading firm that offers a structured path for traders to demonstrate their skills and progress to become professional traders. The process includes the FTMO Challenge, Verification, and eventually trading on a demo FTMO account with fictitious funds of up to $200,000. Traders can earn up to 90% of the simulated profits, providing an opportunity to build a track record without risking personal capital. Top-performing traders can join FTMO's Premium Programme to work as professional traders for Quantlane, a traditional proprietary trading firm.  

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm🥇 FTMO
📈 Maximum Funding$200,000 in fictitious funds (demo)
📉 Profit SplitUp to 90% of simulated profits
📊 Evaluation ProcessFTMO Challenge → Verification → FTMO Trader → Professional Trader
💹 Trading PlatformsMultiple platforms supported
💱 LeverageNot specified
🅰️ Maximum Daily Loss$500 (Challenge and Verification stages)
🅱️ Maximum Overall Loss$1,000
📌 Profit Target$1,000 (Challenge), $500 (Verification)
📍 Refundable Fee€89 for the Challenge (Refundable upon passing)
⭐ Minimum Trading Days4 days (Challenge and Verification)
🤝 Support24/7 customer support in 18 languages, including email, live chat, and WhatsApp
⚙️ Training and CoachingFTMO Academy, Performance Coaching
  FTMO Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
No Risk of Personal CapitalFees for the Challenge
Up to 90% Profit ShareTime Commitment
Clear Evaluation ProcessLimited to Forex and CFD
FTMO Premium ProgrammeLoss Limits
Comprehensive EducationRefund Conditions
 

What is FTMO, and how does it work?

FTMO is a proprietary trading firm that allows traders to access funded accounts after passing an evaluation process (1-step or 2-step challenge). Traders must meet profit targets and follow strict risk limits during the evaluation before qualifying for a funded account.  

What profit split and payouts does FTMO offer?

FTMO offers profit splits starting around 80% and scaling up to 90%, meaning traders can keep most of their generated profits. Payouts can typically be requested after an initial period (e.g., 14 days), with the first withdrawal also refunding the challenge fee.  

10. FundedNext

FundedNext offers a competitive prop trading program with up to $300,000 in trading accounts and profit splits as high as 95%. The firm stands out with its flexible challenge phase, no time limit for completing the evaluation, and generous reward options. FundedNext offers a variety of account models tailored to different trading styles, including options for free trials, flexible loss limits, and news trading. The firm is renowned for its 24/7 support and guarantees payouts within 24 hours.  

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm🥇 FundedNext
📈 Maximum FundingUp to $300,000
📉 Profit SplitUp to 95%
📊 Payout FrequencyMonthly
💹 Challenge Type1-Step & 2-Step options
💱 LeverageNot specified
🅰️ Maximum Daily Loss5%
🅱️ Maximum Overall Loss10%
📌 Minimum Trading Days5 days
📍 News TradingAllowed on most plans
🔃 Refund/Account Reset OptionAvailable in some plans
🫶 Support24/7 support with an average response time of 50 seconds
↪️ Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader
⭐ Account Reset OptionFor Select Plans
  FundedNext  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Up to 95% Profit SplitSome challenges don’t guarantee payouts within 24 hours
Flexible Challenge OptionsLimited Information on Leverage
News Trading AllowedMinimum Trading Days
Free RetakesSome features require paid add-ons
Quick PayoutsPrice Variability
Affordable PlansLower Profit Share During Challenge Phase
 

What is FundedNext, and how does it work?

FundedNext is a proprietary trading firm where traders complete a challenge (such as a 1-step, 2-step, or instant funding model) to prove their skills. After passing, they receive a simulated funded account and can trade without risking personal capital while earning performance-based rewards.  

What profit split and payouts does FundedNext offer?

FundedNext offers profit splits typically ranging from 80% up to 95% (and up to 100% for some futures accounts), with payouts processed quickly—often within 24 hours after approval. Traders can usually request their first payout after meeting initial trading requirements, with ongoing payouts available bi-weekly or monthly, depending on the account type.  

 

Conclusion

Prop trading firms offer an exciting opportunity for traders to prove their skills without risking their own capital. These firms provide access to substantial capital, training resources, and structured evaluation processes, allowing traders to earn profits based on their performance. By offering profit-sharing arrangements, they incentivize traders to maintain disciplined, risk-managed trading strategies. Traders who demonstrate consistent success can access higher capital and more favorable profit splits, with some firms even offering full-time trading opportunities through partnerships or employment with proprietary trading companies. While the specific terms vary between firms, prop trading is an appealing pathway for skilled traders to grow their careers.

 

You might also like:

Best Forex Trading Strategies

Best Shares to Buy Today on the JSE

Best Cryptocurrencies for Scalping

Best Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms

Best High Leverage Forex Brokers  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is a prop trading firm?

A prop trading firm is a company that uses its capital to trade financial instruments like stocks, forex, or commodities. Traders within these firms manage the capital and share a portion of the profits.  

Do I need to risk my own money in a prop trading firm?

No, traders do not risk their own money in a prop trading firm. They trade with the firm's capital after proving their skills through an evaluation process.  

What are the benefits of working with a prop trading firm?

Prop firms provide traders with access to large amounts of capital, professional trading tools, training, and the opportunity to earn profits without using their own money.  

How do I get started with a prop trading firm?

Traders typically start by passing an evaluation process, which may include challenges or performance assessments. Once successful, they gain access to the firm's capital and can begin trading.  

What are profit splits in prop trading?

Profit splits refer to the percentage of the profits that traders receive. For example, if a trader earns $10,000, they may keep 70% of the profits, while the firm takes the remaining 30%.  

Are there fees involved in joining a prop trading firm?

Yes, many prop trading firms charge a fee to participate in the evaluation process or access certain platforms, although some firms may offer free trials or discounted rates.  

Can I scale up my trading capital?

Many prop firms allow traders to scale up their capital as they prove their performance, with some offering the possibility to manage substantial accounts over time.  

What happens if I lose money?

While traders do not risk their capital, they must still follow strict risk management rules. Exceeding the firm's loss limits could result in losing access to the funded account.  

Are prop trading firms regulated?

Prop trading firms are typically not regulated in the same way as brokers, as they trade their own capital. However, some firms may operate under specific regulations depending on their location and structure.  

You Might Also Like

Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
Markets4you
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer