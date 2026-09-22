10 Best Prop Trading Firms - Rated and Reviewed. We have listed the best Proprietary Trading Firms that trade financial instruments, including stocks, forex, and commodities.

What are Prop Trading Firms?

Prop trading firms, short for proprietary trading firms, are companies that allow traders to trade financial markets using the firm’s capital instead of their own money. In return, the trader and the firm share the profits based on a pre-agreed percentage.

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How do prop trading firms make money?

Prop firms make money by trading their capital in the markets. Unlike traditional brokers who charge fees and spreads, prop firms generate profits directly from market movements.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Overview of Top Prop Trading Firms

Key features and benefits of each Prop Trading Firm

Trading platforms and tools offered

Profit-sharing and payout structures

Qualifications and requirements for traders

10 Best Prop Trading Firms (2026)

Propexito - Overall, the Best Prop Trading Firm (2026) FundedPrime - Two-step evaluation challenge Moneta Funded - Offers prop-style trading conditions. PipFarm - cTrader Trading Platform DNA Funded - Low Challenge Fees BrightFunded - Profit Share Scales to 100% Blueberry Funded - 100+ Financial Markets Topstep - Popular Futures Prop Firm FTMO - Good Scaling Plan FundedNext - Leading TradingView Prop Firm

1. Propexito.com

Propexito is a prop trading firm offering an evaluation process for traders to prove their skills without risking their capital. Successful traders are given access to a simulated-funded account and paid through a profit-sharing system. The firm offers two challenges, Classic and Speedy, designed to assess profitability, risk management, and consistency, with different targets and rules. Operating under Basilisko Limited, Propexito launched in November 2024 and is a private entity, not a regulated broker.

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm 🥇 Propexito.com 📈 Trading Challenges Classic and Speedy 📉 Funding Amount Simulated capital 📊 Profit Split Profit-sharing system 💹 Trading Timeframe Varies by challenge type 💱 Drawdown Limits Set for each challenge 📌 Regulation Not a regulated broker 📍 Company Basilisko Limited, Cyprus-based ⭐ Launch Date November 8, 2024

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Evaluation system based on skill, not capital Not a regulated broker Two challenge types to choose from Limited trading timeframes and targets Profit-sharing system for successful traders Simulated capital only, no real-money trading Focus on disciplined, consistent traders New firm with limited track record No client deposits required May not appeal to traders looking for direct market access

What is Propexito.com?

Propexito.com is a proprietary trading firm that allows traders to access company-funded accounts after passing evaluation challenges, so they can trade without risking their own capital.

How do I get funded with Propexito?

Traders must complete one of the firm’s evaluation challenges (such as single-phase or two-phase programs) and meet specific performance and risk criteria before qualifying for a funded account.

2. FundedPrime

FundedPrime offers a comprehensive prop trading experience, focusing on empowering traders by providing valuable resources, challenges, and a range of platforms to trade. With its new platform, TradeLocker, and unique trading challenges, FundedPrime supports both forex and stock traders in their pursuit of becoming backed prime traders. Their affiliate program and partnership with Eightcap further enhance the trading opportunities and benefits for users.

Feature

🔎 Prop Firm 🥇 Fundedprime 📈 Trading Challenges Two-phase (forex) and one-phase (stock) 📉 Funding Amount Up to $800,000 (simulated capital) 📊 Leverage Up to 1:50 💹 Profit Split Up to 80% 💱 Trading Platforms DX Trade, TradeLocker 🤝 Affiliate Program Earn commissions up to 10% weekly 🫶 Partnership Eightcap (regulated broker) ⭐ Education and Support Trading academy, community, and resources

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to up to $800,000 simulated capital Requires meeting strict challenge rules Modern trading platforms (TradeLocker, DX) High competition in the challenges Profit split up to 80% Limited to specific asset classes (forex, stocks) Partnership with Eightcap for liquidity Trading challenges can be time-consuming Affiliate program with competitive commissions No physical assets provided (simulated capital)

What is Propexito.com?

Propexito.com is a proprietary trading firm that allows traders to access company-funded accounts after passing evaluation challenges, so they can trade without risking their own capital.

How do I get funded with Propexito?

Traders must complete one of the firm’s evaluation challenges (such as single-phase or two-phase programs) and meet specific performance and risk criteria before qualifying for a funded account.

3. Moneta Funded

If you’ve been looking into prop firms lately, Moneta Funded is one of the newer names getting a lot of attention because it’s actually backed by Moneta Markets, which gives it a bit more credibility than some random prop firms popping up overnight. The whole idea is pretty simple traders complete a challenge or choose an instant funding option, and if they meet the rules, they get access to funded accounts while keeping up to 88% of the profits. They offer MT5 and MatchTrader, support forex, indices, metals, crypto, and commodities, and they’ve been pushing their “Phoenix” scaling program pretty hard, where traders can supposedly scale up to $2 million in capital over time.

Feature

Feature Moneta Funded Details Provider Type Proprietary trading firm offering funded trading challenges and simulated trading environments. Best For Traders who want access to funded-style accounts without depositing full trading capital themselves. Backing Moneta Funded says it is backed by Moneta Markets’ trading infrastructure, liquidity, and technology. Trading Platforms Moneta Funded lists MetaTrader 5 and MatchTrader across selected challenge types. Challenge Types Multiple funding routes are available, including challenge-based and faster funding-style options. Traders should check the latest challenge page before signing up. Markets Available Forex and CFDs, with asset availability depending on the challenge type and platform. Profit Split Moneta Funded and third-party prop firm reviewers list profit splits that can reach high levels, with some sources showing up to 88% or more depending on the account type. Best Fit Experienced forex and CFD traders who understand risk management, funded account rules, and trading discipline.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Backed by Moneta Markets’ trading infrastructure and liquidity technology. Moneta Funded is a prop trading firm, not a broker, so challenge fees are not the same as client trading deposits. Offers multiple challenge types for different trader styles. Rules can differ between challenge types, so traders must read the exact terms before buying. Supports popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 5 and MatchTrader. News trading, gap trading, market open trading, or market close trading may be restricted on some challenges. High profit split potential, depending on the account or challenge type. Drawdown limits and consistency rules can make aggressive trading risky. Useful for traders who want funded-style capital access without funding a full trading account themselves. Challenge fees are usually non-refundable if the trader fails or breaches the rules. Offers a structured trading environment for disciplined traders. Newer prop firms may have less long-term public payout history than older competitors. Some challenge formats may allow overnight or weekend holding. Fast scalping, prohibited strategies, or rule breaches can lead to account failure. Good option for traders comparing broker-backed prop firm models. Not suitable for beginners who do not understand leverage, CFDs, or drawdown management.

What is Moneta Funded?

Moneta Funded is a broker-backed prop trading firm connected to Moneta Markets that allows traders to complete evaluation challenges and qualify for funded trading accounts. Traders who meet the firm’s risk and performance requirements can earn a percentage of the profits generated on funded accounts.

Does Moneta Markets offer funded trading accounts?

Yes. Through Moneta Funded, traders can access several funding models, including one-step, two-step, and instant funding challenges. The platform focuses on disciplined trading, risk management, and scalable capital allocation for successful traders

4. PipFarm

PipFarm offers traders an opportunity to participate in simulated trading challenges, ultimately qualifying for funding to trade with up to $300,000 in capital. With a unique XP (Experience Pips) system, traders can unlock additional features like higher profit splits, larger scaling increments, and better trading conditions. The platform uses cTrader, ensuring advanced trading functionality with low commissions and raw spreads. PipFarm focuses on rewarding consistency, discipline, and skill, allowing traders to scale their accounts and earn up to 95% of profits.

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm 🥇 PipFarm 📈 Maximum Initial Funding $300,000 📉 Leverage 1:30 📊 Profit Split Up to 95% 💹 Platform cTrader 💱 Challenge Types 1-stage or 2-stage evaluations 📌 Profit Target 12% (varies by challenge) 📍 Drawdown Limits 6% Static, 9% Trailing Drawdown 💴 Fee Starting from $50 for a $5,000 challenge ↪️ Scaling Program Scale up to $1.5 million based on performance ⭐ Experience Program (XP) Unlock benefits like higher leverage & faster payouts 🤝 Affiliate Program Earn commissions by promoting PipFarm

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High profit split (up to 95%) Newer firm in the prop trading space One-stage evaluation process No physical capital, simulated funds only Flexible trading strategies allowed Limited to cTrader platform XP rewards system to unlock higher benefits No direct market access (traded through simulation) Low commissions, raw spreads Restricted to certain drawdown limits Scalable funding up to $1.5M No HFT (High-Frequency Trading) allowed

What is PipFarm and how does it work?

PipFarm is a proprietary trading firm where traders complete evaluation challenges (one-stage or two-stage) to qualify for funded accounts of up to $300,000. To pass, traders must hit profit targets while following strict risk management rules, after which they can earn a share of the profits generated.

How do payouts work at PipFarm?

Payouts are request-based—once you meet all requirements, you submit a request from your dashboard. The process includes review (usually within 2 business days) and payment shortly after approval, with payout intervals typically ranging from 7 to 30 days, depending on your selected plan.

5. DNA Funded

DNA Funded is a prop trading firm that helps traders unlock their financial potential by offering simulated funded accounts, allowing traders to trade with up to $600,000 in capital. With challenges tailored to various trading styles, DNA Funded provides a one- or two-phase evaluation process, and traders can earn an increased profit split of up to 90% with the right boosters. Offering over 800 trading instruments backed by a broker, DNA Funded promises fast execution and competitive trading conditions.

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm 🥇 DNA Funded 📈 Maximum Initial Funding $600,000 📉 Leverage 1:30 📊 Profit Split Up to 90% 💹 Platform TradeLocker 💱 Challenge Types 1-phase, 2-phase, Rapid 📌 Profit Target 10% (for all challenges) 📍 Drawdown Limits 5% daily loss, 6% total loss 🅰️ Minimum Trading Days 3 days (for all challenges) 🅱️ Challenge Prices From $59 to $1209 ⭐ Booster Options Profit Split Booster, Early Payout Booster ⚙️ Trading Instruments 800+ CFD instruments (forex, commodities, crypto, etc.)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Maximum funding up to $600,000 No option for physical capital (simulated funds only) Fast, broker-backed evaluations with one- or two-phase challenges Challenges require passing strict risk management rules High profit share (up to 90%) with booster options No tiered scaling, fixed profit target for all challenges Low minimum trading days (3 days) No flexibility in leveraging above 1:30 for all instruments Over 800 trading instruments available Higher challenge fees for larger accounts Fast execution with TradeLocker platform Profit target set at 10% for all account sizes

What is DNA Funded and how does it work?

DNA Funded is a proprietary trading firm launched in 2024 that offers traders access to funded accounts after completing evaluation challenges or choosing instant funding options. It is broker-backed (via DNA Markets), providing access to 800+ financial instruments and account sizes ranging from $5,000 up to $200,000, with scaling potential up to $600,000.

What profit split and trading conditions does DNA Funded offer?

Traders at DNA Funded can earn profit splits starting around 80% and scaling up to 90%, depending on the plan and add-ons selected. The firm is known for competitive trading conditions and fast payouts, though it has limitations such as fewer platform options and being relatively new compared to established prop firms.

6. BrightFunded

BrightFunded is a prop trading firm that provides traders with the opportunity to trade with substantial capital, offering competitive funding options, a fast payout system, and no consistency rules. The firm’s model allows for up to $400,000 in funding and offers an attractive profit split of up to 100%. Traders can take on various challenges, with unlimited scaling, tight spreads, and a flexible payout system designed to reward performance.

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm 🥇 BrightFunded 📈 Maximum Funding Up to $400,000 📉 Profit Split Up to 100% 📊 Payout Frequency Weekly payouts (every 7 days) 💹 Trading Instruments 150+ instruments, including crypto 💱 Evaluation Phases 2-phase evaluation 🅰️ Maximum Daily Loss $5,000 🅱️ Maximum Overall Loss $10,000 📌 Profit Targets Phase 1: 8%, Phase 2: 5% 📍 Scaling Plan Unlimited ☪️ Swap-Free Option Available ⭐ Customer Support 24/7 🖱️ Available Platforms Web and Mobile Apps

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Traders can receive payouts in just 7 days $495 refundable fee for the evaluation stage Up to 100% of the profits 8% in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2 might be restrictive for some traders More opportunities to grow Requires completing 2 phases, which may be time-consuming for some No need for consistent profits Maximum loss limits could feel restrictive for riskier traders Over 150 instruments 5 minimum trading days required per phase Great for those trading with Islamic accounts Profit-sharing model not fully detailed for each level of funding

What is BrightFunded, and how does it work?

BrightFunded is a proprietary trading firm where traders complete an evaluation (often a 2-phase challenge) by meeting profit targets and risk limits. After passing, traders receive a funded account and can earn real profits, with payouts starting as early as 7 days after trading begins.

What profit split and payout structure does BrightFunded offer?

BrightFunded offers profit splits of up to 100%, along with fast payouts—often processed within 24 hours—and the option to receive earnings weekly. The firm also includes features like evaluation rewards and scaling opportunities for consistent traders.

7. Blueberry Funded

Blueberry Funded is a prop trading firm backed by the reputable Blueberry Markets, offering traders the chance to scale up to $2,000,000 in simulated capital. The firm provides competitive evaluation options, sustainable trading conditions, and an attractive scaling plan, with traders enjoying up to 80% profit share and efficient payouts. Blueberry Funded focuses on supporting both seasoned and new traders with long-term development and educational growth.

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm 🥇 Blueberry Funded 📈 Maximum Funding Up to $2,000,000 📉 Profit Split Up to 80% 📊 Payout Frequency Every 14 days 💹 Minimum Trading Days 3 days for both evaluation and funded accounts 💱 Evaluation Phases 1-phase or 2-phase options available 📌 Leverage FX (1:30), Index (1:10), Metals (1:10), Crypto (2:1) 📍 Scaling Plan Capital increases every 3 months (up to 25%) 🅰️ Max Daily Loss 4% 🅱️ Max Total Loss 6% 🗃️ Account Copy Trading Yes 🗄️ Swap-Free Option Not mentioned 🤝 Support 24/7 🫶 Broker Integration Blueberry Markets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Backed by Blueberry Markets, a trusted broker with over 8 years of experience The 80% profit split may be lower compared to some firms offering 90%+ Receive payouts every 14 days with quick processing times 10% net profit over 3 consecutive months for scaling could be difficult for some Emphasis on risk management and long-term growth A maximum daily loss of 4% may feel restrictive to some traders Ultra-low spreads, commission-free trading on indices/crypto Limited leverage on some assets (crypto 2:1, indices 1:10) Ability to scale capital every 3 months based on performance The pricing for challenges isn’t clearly specified on some pages Allows traders to trade without risking real money Payouts only every 14 days, which might feel slow for some traders

What is Blueberry Funded and how does it work?

Blueberry Funded is a proprietary trading firm backed by the broker Blueberry Markets, offering traders funded accounts after completing evaluation challenges (such as 1-step or 2-step programs). It provides access to multiple markets—including forex, stocks, and crypto—using simulated trading environments with real-market conditions.

What profit split and payout structure does Blueberry Funded offer?

Blueberry Funded typically offers profit splits starting around 80% and scaling up to 90%, with payouts available as early as 7–14 days and then on a bi-weekly basis. Traders can also scale their accounts over time, with funding potential reaching up to $2 million.

8. Topstep

Topstep is regarded as the best futures prop firm, offering a structured, three-stage evaluation process. Traders can keep 100% of profits up to $10,000 and 90% thereafter. The firm offers multiple trading platforms, including its proprietary TopstepX, NinjaTrader, and TradingView, giving traders flexibility in their trading choices. While Topstep has monthly fees, it provides excellent risk management, education, and community support. With its clear evaluation steps and no time limits, it’s ideal for traders looking to grow into professional futures trading.

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm 🥇 Topstep 📈 Maximum Funding $150,000 📉 Profit Split 100% on first $10,000, 90% thereafter 📊 Payout Frequency Daily profit withdrawals once funded 💹 Challenge Type Three-stage evaluation (Trading Combine, Express Funded, Live Funded) 💱 Leverage Determined by account size 🅰️ Maximum Daily Loss Not specified 🅱️ Maximum Overall Loss Not specified 📌 Minimum Trading Days No time limit 📍 News Trading Not specified 🫶 Support 24/7 support, active Discord community 🖱️ Trading Platforms TopstepX, NinjaTrader, TradingView, Tradovate, Quantower 💷 Fees Monthly evaluation fees, data fees after funding (NinjaTrader) ⭐ Max Position 5-15 contracts depending on account size

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High Profit Split Monthly Fees Variety of Platforms Platform Fees Flexible Evaluation Data Fees Generous Profit Share Some platforms have additional commission fees Clear and Structured Process Focuses exclusively on futures markets Active Community No Information on Loss Limits Educational Support Limited Leverage Information

What is Topstep, and how does it work?

Topstep is a futures proprietary trading firm where traders must pass the Trading Combine®—an evaluation that tests profitability and risk management. Once successful, traders receive a funded account and can earn real payouts while trading the firm’s capital.

What profit split and payout structure does Topstep offer?

Topstep typically offers a 90% profit split to traders, with payouts available after meeting requirements like achieving winning trading days. Traders can request payouts regularly, and after consistent performance (e.g., 30 winning days), they may unlock daily payouts and access up to 100% of their account balance.

9. FTMO

FTMO is a proprietary trading firm that offers a structured path for traders to demonstrate their skills and progress to become professional traders. The process includes the FTMO Challenge, Verification, and eventually trading on a demo FTMO account with fictitious funds of up to $200,000. Traders can earn up to 90% of the simulated profits, providing an opportunity to build a track record without risking personal capital. Top-performing traders can join FTMO's Premium Programme to work as professional traders for Quantlane, a traditional proprietary trading firm.

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm 🥇 FTMO 📈 Maximum Funding $200,000 in fictitious funds (demo) 📉 Profit Split Up to 90% of simulated profits 📊 Evaluation Process FTMO Challenge → Verification → FTMO Trader → Professional Trader 💹 Trading Platforms Multiple platforms supported 💱 Leverage Not specified 🅰️ Maximum Daily Loss $500 (Challenge and Verification stages) 🅱️ Maximum Overall Loss $1,000 📌 Profit Target $1,000 (Challenge), $500 (Verification) 📍 Refundable Fee €89 for the Challenge (Refundable upon passing) ⭐ Minimum Trading Days 4 days (Challenge and Verification) 🤝 Support 24/7 customer support in 18 languages, including email, live chat, and WhatsApp ⚙️ Training and Coaching FTMO Academy, Performance Coaching

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No Risk of Personal Capital Fees for the Challenge Up to 90% Profit Share Time Commitment Clear Evaluation Process Limited to Forex and CFD FTMO Premium Programme Loss Limits Comprehensive Education Refund Conditions

What is FTMO, and how does it work?

FTMO is a proprietary trading firm that allows traders to access funded accounts after passing an evaluation process (1-step or 2-step challenge). Traders must meet profit targets and follow strict risk limits during the evaluation before qualifying for a funded account.

What profit split and payouts does FTMO offer?

FTMO offers profit splits starting around 80% and scaling up to 90%, meaning traders can keep most of their generated profits. Payouts can typically be requested after an initial period (e.g., 14 days), with the first withdrawal also refunding the challenge fee.

10. FundedNext

FundedNext offers a competitive prop trading program with up to $300,000 in trading accounts and profit splits as high as 95%. The firm stands out with its flexible challenge phase, no time limit for completing the evaluation, and generous reward options. FundedNext offers a variety of account models tailored to different trading styles, including options for free trials, flexible loss limits, and news trading. The firm is renowned for its 24/7 support and guarantees payouts within 24 hours.

Feature

🔎 Prop Trading Firm 🥇 FundedNext 📈 Maximum Funding Up to $300,000 📉 Profit Split Up to 95% 📊 Payout Frequency Monthly 💹 Challenge Type 1-Step & 2-Step options 💱 Leverage Not specified 🅰️ Maximum Daily Loss 5% 🅱️ Maximum Overall Loss 10% 📌 Minimum Trading Days 5 days 📍 News Trading Allowed on most plans 🔃 Refund/Account Reset Option Available in some plans 🫶 Support 24/7 support with an average response time of 50 seconds ↪️ Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader ⭐ Account Reset Option For Select Plans

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Up to 95% Profit Split Some challenges don’t guarantee payouts within 24 hours Flexible Challenge Options Limited Information on Leverage News Trading Allowed Minimum Trading Days Free Retakes Some features require paid add-ons Quick Payouts Price Variability Affordable Plans Lower Profit Share During Challenge Phase

What is FundedNext, and how does it work?

FundedNext is a proprietary trading firm where traders complete a challenge (such as a 1-step, 2-step, or instant funding model) to prove their skills. After passing, they receive a simulated funded account and can trade without risking personal capital while earning performance-based rewards.

What profit split and payouts does FundedNext offer?

FundedNext offers profit splits typically ranging from 80% up to 95% (and up to 100% for some futures accounts), with payouts processed quickly—often within 24 hours after approval. Traders can usually request their first payout after meeting initial trading requirements, with ongoing payouts available bi-weekly or monthly, depending on the account type.

Conclusion Prop trading firms offer an exciting opportunity for traders to prove their skills without risking their own capital. These firms provide access to substantial capital, training resources, and structured evaluation processes, allowing traders to earn profits based on their performance. By offering profit-sharing arrangements, they incentivize traders to maintain disciplined, risk-managed trading strategies. Traders who demonstrate consistent success can access higher capital and more favorable profit splits, with some firms even offering full-time trading opportunities through partnerships or employment with proprietary trading companies. While the specific terms vary between firms, prop trading is an appealing pathway for skilled traders to grow their careers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a prop trading firm?

A prop trading firm is a company that uses its capital to trade financial instruments like stocks, forex, or commodities. Traders within these firms manage the capital and share a portion of the profits.

Do I need to risk my own money in a prop trading firm?

No, traders do not risk their own money in a prop trading firm. They trade with the firm's capital after proving their skills through an evaluation process.

What are the benefits of working with a prop trading firm?

Prop firms provide traders with access to large amounts of capital, professional trading tools, training, and the opportunity to earn profits without using their own money.

How do I get started with a prop trading firm?

Traders typically start by passing an evaluation process, which may include challenges or performance assessments. Once successful, they gain access to the firm's capital and can begin trading.

What are profit splits in prop trading?

Profit splits refer to the percentage of the profits that traders receive. For example, if a trader earns $10,000, they may keep 70% of the profits, while the firm takes the remaining 30%.

Are there fees involved in joining a prop trading firm?

Yes, many prop trading firms charge a fee to participate in the evaluation process or access certain platforms, although some firms may offer free trials or discounted rates.

Can I scale up my trading capital?

Many prop firms allow traders to scale up their capital as they prove their performance, with some offering the possibility to manage substantial accounts over time.

What happens if I lose money?

While traders do not risk their capital, they must still follow strict risk management rules. Exceeding the firm's loss limits could result in losing access to the funded account.

Are prop trading firms regulated?

Prop trading firms are typically not regulated in the same way as brokers, as they trade their own capital. However, some firms may operate under specific regulations depending on their location and structure.