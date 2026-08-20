OX Securities is an ASIC-regulated broker with a trust rating of 7.5/10. The company holds an Australian Financial Services Licence from ASIC and also operates under the SVGFSA in St Vincent and the Grenadines. It offers STP/ECN execution, spreads from 0.0 pips on the Pro Account, no minimum deposit, and leverage up to 1:500. Trading is available on MT4, MT5, and IRESS across forex, indices, commodities, crypto, and shares.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: OX Securities is a competent broker with genuine ASIC regulation and institutional-grade infrastructure (Equinix NY4 data centre). The $0 minimum deposit removes all entry barriers, and the Pro Account's 0.0-pip raw spreads with a USD 7/lot commission are competitive. The STP/ECN execution model means no dealing desk and direct market access. South African traders should note that the broker is not FSCA-regulated, and depending on which entity you are onboarded with (ASIC vs SVGFSA), your regulatory protections differ significantly. The ASIC entity provides tier-1 coverage; the SVG entity is effectively unregulated. Confirm which entity your account sits with before depositing.

Is OX Securities regulated and safe for South African traders?

OX Securities operates under two entities. The Australian entity is regulated by ASIC — a tier-1 regulator that requires capital adequacy, client fund segregation, and strict compliance. The second entity is registered under the SVGFSA in St Vincent and the Grenadines, which does not actively regulate forex brokers and is considered effectively unregulated.

South African traders should confirm which entity their account is opened with. If you are onboarded under the ASIC entity, you have genuine tier-1 regulatory protection. If you are under the SVG entity, you have minimal regulatory coverage. OX Securities is not FSCA-regulated, so there is no local South African regulatory recourse.

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OX Securities Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 7.5/10 Regulation ASIC (Australia), SVGFSA (St Vincent) Minimum Deposit $0 (no minimum) Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Pro), from 1.0 pips (Standard) Platforms MT4, MT5, IRESS Account Types Standard, Pro, Swap Free Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Shares FSCA Regulated No Execution STP/ECN — Equinix NY4 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the OX Securities minimum deposit?

OX Securities has no minimum deposit requirement — $0 across all account types (Standard, Pro, and Swap Free). That said, starting with at least USD 100 is recommended to have meaningful margin and avoid positions being liquidated on small adverse moves. The zero barrier makes OX Securities one of the most accessible ASIC-associated brokers available.

OX Securities Trust Score

OX Securities scores 7.5 out of 10. The ASIC licence is a genuine tier-1 credential, and the Equinix NY4 infrastructure demonstrates serious commitment to execution quality. Client funds are segregated with top-tier banks. The score is moderated by the dual-entity structure (ASIC vs SVG), the lack of FSCA registration, and the relatively lower brand visibility compared to larger ASIC-regulated competitors. Customer reviews are positive for execution quality, spreads, and support responsiveness.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ASIC regulated — tier-1 Not FSCA-regulated $0 minimum deposit SVG entity is effectively unregulated Raw spreads from 0.0 pips (Pro) No ZAR account option STP/ECN execution — Equinix NY4 No sign-up bonus (ASIC restriction) MT4, MT5, and IRESS platforms Lower brand visibility than larger competitors

Overview

OX Securities is an Australian-based online broker offering STP/ECN execution with ultra-low latency through Equinix NY4 data centre infrastructure. The broker provides access to forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and share CFDs through MT4, MT5, and IRESS platforms.

The key differentiator is the execution infrastructure. Equinix NY4 is the same data centre used by over 60 stock exchanges, 400+ trading companies, and 150+ financial services providers. The STP/ECN model routes orders directly to liquidity providers with no dealing desk intervention, providing tight spreads and fast fills. The $0 minimum deposit removes all entry barriers.

What can you trade on OX Securities?

OX Securities offers forex currency pairs, global indices, commodities, cryptocurrency pairs, and share CFDs. The instrument range covers the core asset classes most retail traders need. IRESS provides additional direct market access for equities trading.

How is OX Securities different from FSCA-regulated brokers?

OX Securities holds an ASIC licence, which is globally stronger than FSCA in terms of regulatory tier. The STP/ECN execution model with Equinix NY4 infrastructure provides institutional-grade execution quality. However, SA traders have no FSCA recourse, and the dual-entity structure (ASIC vs SVG) means you need to confirm which entity holds your account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Feature Availability Demo Account Yes (Standard and Pro) Swap-Free Account Yes STP/ECN Execution Yes — Equinix NY4 Expert Advisors (EAs) Yes (MT4/MT5) One-Click Trading Yes IRESS (DMA) Yes Segregated Client Funds Yes — top-tier banks Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None from OX Securities 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

OX Securities Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for OX Securities are generally positive. Traders praise the transparent trading conditions, fast execution speeds, tight spreads, and responsive customer support. The ease of account setup and helpful educational resources are highlighted as strengths. The multilingual support team receives positive feedback. The main criticism relates to the lower brand visibility compared to larger competitors, which makes some traders cautious despite the solid ASIC regulation and infrastructure.

eview Source Rating Notes Client Feedback Positive Fast execution, tight spreads, good support Platform Reviews Positive MT4/MT5 reliability, EA support Industry Standing Moderate ASIC regulated but lower brand visibility

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Execution Speed ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Platform Quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Deposit Accessibility ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

OX Securities Safety and Security

OX Securities operates under ASIC regulation, which requires strict compliance, capital adequacy, and client fund segregation. Client money is held in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, separate from the company's operational capital. The Equinix NY4 data centre provides institutional-grade security, low-latency infrastructure, and resilient trading environments.

The SVGFSA entity does not provide the same protections. South African traders should confirm which entity their account is with before depositing.

Regulation

Entity Regulator Tier OX Securities (Australia) ASIC Tier-1 OX Securities (SVG) SVGFSA Effectively unregulated

OX Securities at a Glance

Detail Information Broker Name OX Securities Headquarters Australia Regulation ASIC (Australia), SVGFSA (St Vincent) Min Deposit $0 (no minimum) Max Leverage 1:500 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Pro), 1.0 pips (Standard) Commission None (Standard), USD 7/lot RT (Pro) Execution STP/ECN — Equinix NY4 Platforms MT4, MT5, IRESS Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Shares 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

OX Securities Account Types

OX Securities offers three account types, all with $0 minimum deposit and 1:500 leverage.

Feature Standard Pro Swap Free Min Deposit $0 $0 $0 Spreads From 1.0 pips 0.0 pips 1.0 pips Commission None USD 7/lot RT None Leverage 1:500 1:500 1:500 Swap Fees Yes Yes No

Standard Account

The Standard Account offers spreads from 1.0 pips with no per-trade commission. All costs are embedded in the spread. It is the simplest option for beginners and casual traders who want predictable costs without commission calculations. Leverage goes up to 1:500.

Pro Account

The Pro Account delivers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a USD 7 per lot round-trip commission. This structure benefits active traders and scalpers who want the tightest possible spreads and are comfortable paying commission separately. The total cost per trade is competitive at this tier.

Swap Free Account

The Swap Free Account mirrors the Standard Account (1.0 pips, no commission) but removes overnight swap charges. It is designed for traders who cannot engage in interest-bearing transactions for religious reasons or who prefer to avoid swap costs on longer-term positions.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes. OX Securities offers free demo accounts for both Standard and Pro configurations. Given the $0 minimum deposit on live accounts, you can also test with a very small live deposit — but demo first is always the safer approach for learning the platform and testing strategies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an OX Securities Account

Step 1 – Visit the OX Securities Website

Navigate to the official OX Securities website. Click "Try Free Demo" for a practice account or "Open Account" for a live account.

Step 2 – Complete the Registration Form

Provide your full name, phone number, and email. Select Standard or Pro account type, preferred currency (EUR or USD), and leverage ratio (up to 1:500). Accept the terms and click "Register".

Step 3 – Verify Your Identity

Complete KYC verification by uploading proof of identity and proof of address. You will receive login details via email once approved.

Step 4 – Fund Your Account

Deposit via bank transfer, credit/debit card, e-wallet, or crypto. No minimum deposit required. No deposit fees from OX Securities.

Step 5 – Start Trading

Download MT4, MT5, or access IRESS. Log in with your credentials and start trading across forex, indices, commodities, crypto, and shares.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

OX Securities Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Spreads: From 0.0 pips (Pro), from 1.0 pips (Standard/Swap Free).

From 0.0 pips (Pro), from 1.0 pips (Standard/Swap Free). Commission: None (Standard/Swap Free), USD 7/lot round-trip (Pro).

None (Standard/Swap Free), USD 7/lot round-trip (Pro). Swap Fees: Applied on overnight positions (Swap Free account exempt).

Applied on overnight positions (Swap Free account exempt). Deposit Fees: None from OX Securities.

None from OX Securities. Withdrawal Fees: None from OX Securities.

What are typical OX Securities spreads?

On the Standard Account, EUR/USD starts around 1.0 pips with no commission. On the Pro Account, EUR/USD can go as low as 0.0 pips plus the USD 7 per lot round-trip commission (USD 3.50 per side). The Pro Account's total cost is competitive with other raw-spread ECN brokers.

OX Securities Trading Platforms

Platform Type Best For 📝 Sign up MetaTrader 4 Desktop, Web, Mobile EAs, charting, automated trading 👉 Open Account MetaTrader 5 Desktop, Web, Mobile Multi-asset, advanced order types 👉 Open Account IRESS Desktop DMA equities, advanced order management 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 on OX Securities uses the Equinix NY4 data centre for ultra-fast execution. It supports full charting, technical indicators, Expert Advisors, one-click trading, and multi-device access. The STP/ECN execution model means direct market access through the broker's liquidity providers.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 adds additional timeframes, more order types, an integrated economic calendar, and enhanced charting compared to MT4. It supports multi-asset trading and is the more advanced option for traders who want broader capabilities.

IRESS

IRESS provides direct market access (DMA) to global equity exchanges with advanced order types and real-time market data. It is designed for professional traders and investors who require powerful execution tools and deep analytics for equities trading.

OX Securities Deposits and Withdrawals

OX Securities accepts deposits via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. No minimum deposit is required, and no deposit or withdrawal fees are charged by the broker. Withdrawals are typically processed within one business day.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Bank Transfer Free 1–3 business days Credit / Debit Card Free Instant E-Wallets Free Instant Cryptocurrency Free Network confirmation

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

OX Securities Leverage

OX Securities offers leverage up to 1:500 across all account types. This is available through the offshore (SVG) entity — the ASIC entity may apply lower retail leverage caps in line with Australian regulations. At 1:500, risk is significant, and traders should use conservative position sizing regardless of the maximum available.

OX Securities vs eToro vs XM

Feature OX Securities eToro XM Regulation ASIC, SVGFSA FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC FSCA, CySEC, ASIC FSCA Regulated No Yes Yes Min Deposit $0 USD 50 USD 5 Spreads From 0.0 pips 1.0 pips 0.6 pips Execution STP/ECN (Equinix NY4) Market maker STP IRESS (DMA) Yes No No 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

OX Securities' strongest advantages are the STP/ECN execution via Equinix NY4, raw spreads from 0.0 pips, and IRESS DMA access. The $0 minimum deposit is unmatched. However, both eToro and XM are FSCA-regulated with stronger brand presence in South Africa. For traders who prioritise execution quality and institutional-grade infrastructure, OX Securities has a genuine edge. For FSCA regulation and local brand trust, eToro and XM are more established.

Research and Trading Tools

OX Securities provides market analysis, trading guides, webinars, and educational resources designed for traders at all levels. The MT4 platform includes built-in charting tools, technical indicators, and EA support. The educational offering is adequate but not as deep as brokers like IG or Pepperstone. For the target audience (traders seeking execution quality and low costs), the tools are functional.

OX Securities Sign-Up Bonus

OX Securities does not offer sign-up bonuses. This is consistent with ASIC's restrictions on broker bonuses as part of client protection measures. The broker competes on execution quality, spreads, and infrastructure rather than promotional incentives.

OX Securities Customer Support

OX Securities provides 24/5 customer support via live chat, email, and phone. The multilingual support team assists with account setup, platform guidance, technical issues, and trading queries. Reviews consistently praise responsiveness and professionalism.

OX Securities for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated No ZAR Account No (USD, EUR) Accepts SA Traders Yes ASIC Regulation Yes — tier-1 (confirm entity) Dispute Resolution ASIC entity or SVG — no FSCA recourse

Who Should Consider OX Securities?

OX Securities suits traders who value execution quality and institutional-grade infrastructure above brand familiarity. The STP/ECN model via Equinix NY4, raw spreads from 0.0 pips, $0 minimum deposit, and IRESS DMA access create a strong trading environment. The ASIC licence provides tier-1 credibility at the group level.

The broker is less suited for traders who require FSCA regulation, ZAR accounts, or a well-known brand with deep South African market presence. Confirm which entity (ASIC vs SVG) your account sits with before depositing — the regulatory protections differ significantly.

Conclusion OX Securities is a competent broker with genuine ASIC regulation, STP/ECN execution through Equinix NY4, and competitive pricing — the Pro Account's 0.0-pip raw spreads with USD 7/lot commission are among the more competitive offerings available. The $0 minimum deposit removes all entry barriers, and three platforms (MT4, MT5, IRESS) provide good flexibility. The main caveats for South African traders are the lack of FSCA regulation, the dual-entity structure (ASIC vs SVG), and the absence of ZAR accounts. Confirm which entity your account is opened with — the ASIC entity provides significantly stronger protections. For traders who prioritise execution quality and low costs, OX Securities delivers. For FSCA coverage, look at alternatives like Exness, XM, or FP Markets.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official OX Securities website (oxsecurities.com), ASIC's financial services register, independent review platforms, and publicly available company information. Regulatory status was verified against current licence databases. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFDs trading carries a substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. OX Securities is regulated by ASIC (Australia) and registered under the SVGFSA (St Vincent). It is not FSCA-regulated. Leverage up to 1:500 amplifies both gains and losses. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is OX Securities?

OX Securities is an Australian-based online broker offering STP/ECN execution through Equinix NY4 data centres. It provides access to forex, indices, commodities, crypto, and share CFDs on MT4, MT5, and IRESS, with no minimum deposit and leverage up to 1:500.

Is OX Securities regulated?

Yes, OX Securities holds an ASIC licence (tier-1) and is also registered under the SVGFSA in St Vincent. It is not FSCA-regulated. SA traders should confirm which entity their account is with — the ASIC and SVG entities offer very different levels of protection.

What is the minimum deposit?

OX Securities has no minimum deposit requirement — $0 across all account types. However, depositing at least USD 100 is recommended for meaningful trading margin. No deposit fees are charged.

What trading platforms does OX Securities offer?

OX Securities provides MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS. MT4 and MT5 support EAs, custom indicators, and multi-device access. IRESS provides direct market access for equities with advanced order management.

What are OX Securities' spreads?

The Standard Account offers spreads from 1.0 pip with no commission. The Pro Account provides raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a USD 7 per lot round-trip commission. The Swap Free Account mirrors Standard conditions without overnight fees.

Does OX Securities offer a demo account?

Yes, free demo accounts are available for both Standard and Pro configurations with virtual funds under live market conditions. They are the recommended starting point for testing the platform and execution quality.

What leverage does OX Securities offer?

Leverage goes up to 1:500 across all account types. This is likely available through the SVG entity — the ASIC entity may apply lower retail caps in line with Australian regulations.

Does OX Securities charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

No, OX Securities does not charge fees on deposits or withdrawals. Methods include bank transfer, cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Withdrawals are typically processed within one business day.

Is OX Securities safe for South African traders?

OX Securities holds an ASIC licence (tier-1) and segregates client funds with top-tier banks. However, it is not FSCA-regulated, and SA traders may be routed to the SVG entity, which offers minimal regulatory protection. Confirm your entity before depositing.

What makes OX Securities different?

The STP/ECN execution via Equinix NY4 data centre, $0 minimum deposit, raw spreads from 0.0 pips, and IRESS DMA access set OX Securities apart from most retail brokers. The infrastructure is institutional-grade, similar to what major banks and trading firms use.