M4Markets has been operating since 2019 and offers CFD trading on forex, commodities, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies.

On paper, the offer is fairly attractive. You can start with $5 on some accounts, trade through MT4 or MT5, choose between spread-only and commission accounts, and use ZAR as your account currency on several of the main account types.

Quick answer: M4Markets may be an option for South African traders who want forex and CFD trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, a minimum deposit from USD 5 on selected accounts, and leverage up to 1:1000 on the Standard Account or as high as 1:5000 through the Dynamic Leverage Account. However, M4Markets is not currently listed as FSCA-regulated, so South African traders should check which legal entity will hold their account, what investor protection applies, and whether ZAR deposits and withdrawals are available before funding an account.

Is M4Markets regulated for South African traders?

M4Markets does operate through regulated companies, but it does not currently list an FSCA-regulated M4Markets entity.

The group identifies Trinota Markets (Global) Limited as regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority, Harindale Ltd as regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, and Oryx Finance Ltd as regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

The Seychelles FSA public register lists Trinota Markets (Global) Limited under the M4MARKETS trade name. CySEC lists Harindale Ltd under licence 301/16, with M4Markets shown as an approved trade name. The DFSA public register lists Oryx Finance Ltd, trading as M4Markets, under reference F007051.

Regulatory Entity Regulator Licence South African Relevance Trinota Markets (Global) Limited 🇸🇨 Seychelles FSA SD035 Main global/offshore entity; listed by the Seychelles FSA under the M4MARKETS trade name Harindale Ltd 🇨🇾 CySEC 301/16 European regulated entity; protections and product rules differ from the global entity Oryx Finance Ltd 🇦🇪 DFSA F007051 DIFC entity authorised to provide specified services to retail clients FSCA 🇿🇦 FSCA Not listed No local FSCA licence appears on M4Markets' current group licence information

Can South African traders open an account with M4Markets?

South African residents may be able to open an M4Markets account, subject to the broker's current onboarding rules, eligibility checks, and the company servicing the region.

At the time of this review, South Africa was not listed among the specifically excluded jurisdictions in the general risk notice on the M4Markets global website. That does not guarantee acceptance, so you still need to confirm availability during registration.

One feature I do like for South African traders is the option to use ZAR as a base currency on the Standard, Raw Spread and Premium accounts.

That makes the account easier to track in rand and may save you from some unnecessary account-level currency conversions. It does not remove currency conversion completely. You can still face conversion when your deposit currency, withdrawal method, or the instrument you trade is denominated differently.

South African tax note

South African tax residents are generally taxed on worldwide income.

How CFD profits and losses are treated depends on the circumstances, including whether SARS regards the activity as revenue or capital in nature. Active traders should keep proper records of trades, deposits, withdrawals and broker statements.

Do not assume that using an offshore broker removes your South African tax obligations. If the amounts involved are material, speak to a South African tax practitioner who understands trading.

M4Markets Trust Score

Editorial M4Markets Trust Score: 80/100

I rate M4Markets at 80/100.

The broker has genuine regulation across several jurisdictions, publishes detailed account conditions and states that client funds are segregated. Eligible clients of its Seychelles company also received an additional insurance layer in 2026.

I have not scored it higher because South African traders do not currently have a clearly listed FSCA-regulated M4Markets company, leverage can be extremely high, and recent independent customer reviews include a noticeable number of complaints.

Trust Category Score Why Regulation and Safety 18/25 FSA, CySEC and DFSA group regulation, but no FSCA licence currently listed Fund Security 18/20 Segregated-fund disclosure plus additional insurance for eligible Seychelles-entity clients Pricing and Transparency 17/20 Account spreads and commissions are published, but non-trading and third-party costs still need attention Trading Experience 18/20 MT4, MT5, automated trading, mobile tools and several account structures Customer Support and Reputation 9/15 24/5 support is advertised; independent review feedback is mixed Overall Trust Score 80/100 Respectable, but entity selection and local regulation still matter

What changed at M4Markets in 2026?

The main safety-related update in 2026 was the additional client fund insurance announced for eligible clients of Trinota Markets (Global) Limited. M4Markets says the policy took effect on 15 June 2026, is underwritten through Lloyd's and provides cover of up to USD 1 million under the policy terms.

That sounds reassuring, but it needs to be read correctly. This is not insurance against losing money in the market. If EUR/USD moves against you or an overleveraged position gets stopped out, the policy does not reimburse the trading loss.

Eligibility is also tied to the relevant entity and policy terms. I would not assume every M4Markets client automatically receives the same cover.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Standard, Dynamic Leverage and Cent accounts start from $5 through eligible funding methods No FSCA-regulated M4Markets entity currently listed MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 with Expert Advisor support Leverage can reach 1:5000 on the Dynamic Leverage Account, creating substantial risk ZAR base currency on Standard, Raw Spread and Premium accounts Premium Account requires a $10,000 minimum deposit Raw Spread and Premium pricing advertised from 0.0 pips A 3% administration fee can apply when deposited funds are withdrawn without trading activity Forex/metals commission is $0 on Standard, Dynamic Leverage and Cent accounts The current cost policy allows inactivity charges on dormant accounts Segregated client-fund disclosure and additional insurance for eligible Seychelles-entity clients Independent customer reviews include recent withdrawal and account-decision complaints Demo, swap-free and social trading options Trading conditions and protections can differ materially by entity and account

Overview

M4Markets was established in 2019 and offers CFDs on forex, commodities, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies.

The group currently lists regulated entities under the Seychelles FSA, CySEC and DFSA.

There is no FSCA-regulated M4Markets entity shown in the group's current licence information.

The Standard Account starts from $5 through eligible payment methods and supports ZAR as a base currency.

Raw Spread and Premium accounts advertise spreads from 0.0 pips. Forex and metals commission is $7 and $5 round turn, respectively, on a USD account.

The Dynamic Leverage Account offers leverage of up to 1:5000 on selected exposure, with leverage dropping as exposure increases.

MT4 and MT5 are available, along with Expert Advisors, mobile account tools and social trading.

Eligible Trinota Markets (Global) Limited clients may receive additional client fund insurance of up to USD 1 million under policy terms effective from 15 June 2026.

Is M4Markets a good broker for South African traders?

M4Markets has a few things that will appeal to South African traders.

You get MT4 and MT5, ZAR account currencies on several account types, a very low entry point on the Standard Account, and the choice between wider spread/no-commission pricing and tighter spread/commission pricing.

For most retail traders, I would look at the Standard Account first. It is simple, the deposit requirement is low, and there is no separate forex/metals commission.

More active traders may prefer Raw Spread, particularly if they trade enough volume for the spread-plus-commission model to make sense.

The missing FSCA licence is the main drawback for South Africans. If you only trade with locally regulated brokers, M4Markets will probably fall off your shortlist.

I would also be very careful with the Dynamic Leverage Account. Leverage of 1:5000 may reduce the margin needed to open a trade, but that does not make the trade itself safer. In a small account, it makes oversizing painfully easy.

Who is M4Markets best suited to?

Beginners: The Standard or Cent Account makes the most sense, provided leverage and position size are kept under control.

The Standard or Cent Account makes the most sense, provided leverage and position size are kept under control. Active traders: Raw Spread may suit traders who want tighter quoted spreads and are comfortable paying commission.

Raw Spread may suit traders who want tighter quoted spreads and are comfortable paying commission. Higher-volume traders: Premium becomes more interesting if the lower commission genuinely offsets the $10,000 entry requirement.

Premium becomes more interesting if the lower commission genuinely offsets the $10,000 entry requirement. MetaTrader users: A good fit if your trading setup already runs on MT4/MT5 indicators, templates or Expert Advisors.

A good fit if your trading setup already runs on MT4/MT5 indicators, templates or Expert Advisors. FSCA-first traders: I would compare M4Markets with brokers that have a clearly identified South African regulated company.

Is M4Markets regulated in South Africa?

No FSCA licence is currently listed in M4Markets' group licence information. The group instead lists companies regulated by the Seychelles FSA, CySEC and DFSA. If you are based in South Africa, check the company named in your Client Agreement before you deposit and do not assume an offshore M4Markets account carries FSCA protection.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

CFDs on forex, commodities, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Standard, Raw Spread, Premium, Dynamic Leverage and Cent accounts.

ZAR base currency on selected accounts.

Swap-free account options on supported account types.

Demo accounts. Inactive demo accounts may be deleted after 30 days.

Social and copy trading.

Economic calendar, forex calculators, market news, eBooks, glossary and video education.

Expert Advisor support.

M4 mobile account-management tools.

24/5 client support advertised by M4Markets.

No Dealing Desk execution model stated for the Seychelles operation.

Segregated client-fund disclosure and additional insurance for eligible Trinota Markets (Global) Limited clients.

M4Markets Customer Reviews

The customer feedback is mixed.

When I checked on 11 August 2026, M4Markets' claimed Trustpilot profile had a TrustScore of 3.6/5 from 147 reviews. Around 67% were five-star reviews, and 17% were one-star. There had been 20 reviews during the previous 12 months.

Positive comments often mention the platforms, account choice, execution and customer support.

The negative side deserves attention as well. Recent reviewers have raised complaints involving withdrawals, account restrictions, bonus conditions and decisions affecting profits or accounts.

Those reviews are individual allegations, not regulatory findings. I would not repeat them as established facts. I would still read them before depositing, because recurring complaints can tell you which questions are worth asking support in advance.

Customer Ratings

Review Area Assessment at 11 August 2026 Trustpilot TrustScore 3.6/5 from 147 reviews Five-Star Share 67% One-Star Share 17% Reviews in Previous 12 Months 20 Common Positive Themes Platforms, account choice, execution and support Common Negative Themes Withdrawals, account decisions and promotional conditions Broker Response Activity Trustpilot shows replies to a majority of negative reviews

I would never use a Trustpilot score as a substitute for proper broker due diligence. The regulator, legal company, withdrawal terms and Client Agreement tell you far more about the account you are actually opening.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

M4Markets Safety and Security

M4Markets has several useful client-protection measures, but they do not apply identically across every company in the group.

Trinota Markets (Global) Limited appears on the Seychelles FSA capital-markets register under the M4MARKETS trade name. The group also includes CySEC-regulated Harindale Ltd and DFSA-regulated Oryx Finance Ltd.

M4Markets says client money is held separately from the company's operating funds.

Eligible clients of Trinota Markets (Global) Limited may also receive additional client fund insurance of up to USD 1 million. According to M4Markets, the policy became effective on 15 June 2026 and is underwritten through Lloyd's.

Again, this should not be confused with protection from trading losses. If you lose money because the market moves against your position, insurance does not make that loss disappear.

How does M4Markets protect client funds?

M4Markets states that client money is segregated from its operating funds. Eligible clients under the Seychelles-regulated company may also fall under the additional insurance arrangement, depending on the policy terms. Both are useful protections to have. Neither changes the fact that CFDs are leveraged products and can produce large trading losses very quickly.

Does M4Markets provide negative balance protection?

This is one area where I would want written confirmation before trading aggressively. M4Markets' Support Center says negative balance protection is available and that clients cannot lose more than the amount deposited. At the same time, the broker's current general website risk warning says transactions can result in losses greater than the amount deposited. Those statements do not sit comfortably together. For that reason, I would not rely on a general website statement. Check the negative-balance clause in the Client Agreement covering your exact legal entity and client classification.

M4Markets at a Glance

Feature M4Markets Founded 2019 Main Global Entity Trinota Markets (Global) Limited Group Regulation FSA Seychelles, CySEC, DFSA FSCA Regulated No FSCA licence currently listed by M4Markets Minimum Deposit From $5 on selected accounts/payment methods Spreads From 0.0 pips on Raw Spread and Premium accounts Raw Spread Commission $7 round turn per standard lot in USD account ($3.50 per side) Premium Commission $5 round turn per standard lot in USD account ($2.50 per side) Maximum Standard Leverage Up to 1:1000 Maximum Dynamic Leverage Up to 1:5000 on selected exposure; tiered down as exposure rises Platforms MT4, MT5 and M4 mobile tools Social Trading Yes Demo Account Yes; inactive demos may be deleted after 30 days Islamic/Swap-Free Available on supported accounts, subject to terms ZAR Account Currency Standard, Raw Spread and Premium accounts Markets Forex, commodities, indices, shares and crypto CFDs Minimum Trade Size From 0.01 lots Client Fund Segregation Yes, according to M4Markets disclosures Additional Fund Insurance Up to USD 1 million for eligible Trinota Markets (Global) Limited clients; effective 15 June 2026 Support 24/5 advertised Withdrawal No-Trading Fee 3% administration fee if a deposit is withdrawn without trading activity

M4Markets Accounts

M4Markets currently offers five main live account types on its global account page.

Do not choose one based on the advertised spread alone. I would compare the minimum deposit, commission, leverage, stop-out level, and base currency as a package.

Account Minimum Deposit Spreads From Maximum Leverage Forex/Metals Commission Stop Out Account Currencies Standard $5* 1.1 pips 1:1000 $0 20% USD, EUR, ZAR, JPY Raw Spread $500 0.0 pips 1:500 $7 round turn ($3.50/side in USD) 40% USD, EUR, ZAR, JPY Premium $10,000 0.0 pips 1:500 $5 round turn ($2.50/side in USD) 40% USD, EUR, ZAR, JPY Dynamic Leverage $5* 1.6 pips 1:5000 $0 30% USD Cent $5* 1.6 pips 1:1000 $0 20% USD, JPY

Standard Account

The Standard Account is the simplest account in the range and, for most new clients, probably the logical place to start.

The minimum deposit is $5 through eligible payment methods. Spreads start from 1.1 pips, and there is no separate forex/metals commission. Maximum leverage is listed at 1:1000, with a 20% stop-out level.

You can use USD, EUR, ZAR or JPY as the base currency.

For a South African trader who wants a ZAR account and does not trade enough volume to justify paying a separate raw-spread commission, Standard is the account I would look at first.

Raw Spread Account

The Raw Spread Account requires a $500 deposit and advertises spreads from 0.0 pips.

You pay commission for that tighter pricing. On a USD account, forex and metals cost $7 per standard lot round turn, which works out to $3.50 when opening the position and another $3.50 when closing it.

Maximum leverage is 1:500, and the stop-out level is 40%.

This account makes more sense for scalpers, EA traders and higher-volume traders who already understand that the real cost is spread plus commission, not whichever broker puts the lowest “from 0.0” figure on its website.

Premium Account

Premium also starts from 0.0 pips and offers leverage of up to 1:500.

The commission drops to $5 round turn per standard lot on forex and metals in a USD account, or $2.50 per side.

The catch is the $10,000 minimum deposit.

I would only choose Premium if my monthly trading volume made that $2 saving per round-turn standard lot meaningful. Otherwise, tying up another $9,500 compared with Raw Spread does not automatically make sense.

Dynamic Leverage Account

The Dynamic Leverage Account starts from $5 through eligible payment methods, with spreads from 1.6 pips and no separate forex/metals commission.

The attention-grabbing number is leverage of up to 1:5000 on selected forex exposure.

That number needs context.

The leverage is dynamic, so M4Markets reduces it in tiers as your exposure increases. You are not getting 1:5000 leverage on an unlimited position.

Even so, 1:5000 is enormous leverage. It can make the margin required for a small trade look almost irrelevant, which is exactly why inexperienced traders can end up with positions far too large for the account balance.

I would use it as an available ceiling, not as a target.

Cent Account

The Cent Account is intended for traders who want smaller live-money exposure.

It starts from $5 through eligible payment methods, with spreads from 1.6 pips and leverage up to 1:1000. Base currencies are USD and JPY, so there is no ZAR option here.

I like cent accounts for the move from demo to live because you can experience real fills, real P&L, and the psychology of losing actual money without needing a large account.

Just remember that it is still a leveraged live trading account. Seeing a large number of “cents” on the screen does not make poor risk management harmless.

Islamic Account

M4Markets lists swap-free availability across its main account types.

Do not automatically read “swap-free” as “I can hold every position indefinitely at zero overnight cost”. Brokers often apply eligibility rules, holding limits, or alternative charges. Check the current account conditions if you regularly keep positions open for several days.

Demo Account

M4Markets offers demo accounts on MetaTrader.

You can use them to test an EA, get familiar with the platform, or check how a strategy behaves before putting real money behind it.

M4Markets says demo accounts can remain available as long as needed, although inactive demos may be deleted after 30 days.

What account is best for beginners at M4Markets?

I would start with the Standard Account. The deposit requirement is low, there is no separate forex/metals commission, and South Africans can choose ZAR as the account currency. The Cent Account is another option if keeping the monetary exposure small matters more than having a ZAR account. Whichever one you choose, position size matters much more than the advertised minimum deposit. Starting with $5 does not mean trading a $5 account aggressively is sensible.

Which M4Markets account has the lowest spreads?

Raw Spread and Premium both advertise spreads starting from 0.0 pips. That does not automatically make them the cheapest accounts. For a proper comparison, add the average spread, round-turn commission, swaps, and any other relevant costs on the instruments you actually trade.

How to Open an M4Markets Account

The account-opening process is handled online through the Client Portal.

The basic sequence is straightforward: register, complete verification, choose an account, deposit, and log in to MT4 or MT5.

For South Africans, I would add another step before funding anything: check the legal company shown in the Client Agreement.

Step 1 - Register and Verify Your Profile

Start from the genuine M4Markets website linked to the relevant regulated company.

Enter your personal and contact details.

Create your Client Portal login.

Complete the financial and trading-experience information requested.

Upload your proof of identity and proof of address.

Check which M4Markets company will legally hold your account.

Your registration information should match your documents and the payment accounts you plan to use. Third-party payments are generally not accepted.

Step 2 - Open a Live Trading Account

Log in to the Client Portal.

Choose the option to create a live trading account.

Select Standard, Raw Spread, Premium, Dynamic Leverage or Cent where available.

Choose MT4 or MT5.

Select your base currency.

Choose an appropriate leverage level.

Read the commission, stop-out and swap-free conditions before confirming.

South African traders can select ZAR on the Standard, Raw Spread and Premium accounts.

Choose the base currency carefully. M4Markets' support information indicates that you cannot simply change the base currency of an existing account later, so you may need to open another account.

Step 3 - Fund the Account and Start Trading

Open the deposit section in the Client Portal.

Select a payment method available to your verified account.

Check the actual deposit minimum, currency, and processing time.

Deposit from an account in your own name.

Open MT4 or MT5 and enter your trading credentials.

Before placing a live trade, check spread, contract size, margin requirement, leverage, and stop-out level.

The $5 minimum deposit is simply the amount needed to access selected accounts through eligible payment methods.

I would not treat $5 as a recommended trading bankroll. A position can meet the broker's margin requirement and still be far too large for the account to survive normal market movement.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

M4Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

M4Markets uses two main pricing styles: wider spreads with no separate forex/metals commission, or tighter spreads with commission added.

Standard, Dynamic Leverage, and Cent use the first model. Raw Spread and Premium use the second.

Account Spreads From Forex/Metals Commission in USD Account Standard 1.1 pips $0 Raw Spread 0.0 pips $7 round turn ($3.50 per side) Premium 0.0 pips $5 round turn ($2.50 per side) Dynamic Leverage 1.6 pips $0 Cent 1.6 pips $0

Spreads are variable.

M4Markets publishes minimum and average spread data by instrument, which is more useful than looking at the minimum alone. A “0.0 pip” minimum tells you very little about what you will normally pay during the session you actually trade.

Spreads can widen around volatile news, rollover, and periods of thinner liquidity. If I were comparing M4Markets with another broker, I would use average spreads during my normal trading hours.

M4Markets non-trading fees to know about

Fee Current Published Position Why It Matters Standard deposit fee M4Markets generally lists no broker deposit fee on supported methods Your bank/payment provider can still charge its own fee or FX conversion Standard withdrawal fee Common methods are generally listed with no broker withdrawal fee Provider/bank fees and currency conversion may still apply No-trading withdrawal administration fee 3% where a deposit is withdrawn without trading activity Important if you fund an account and then decide not to trade Inactivity fee The current cost policy allows 40 account-currency units per month after the account has remained inactive for at least three months Relevant to traders who leave a funded account dormant Overnight swaps Varies by instrument/account; swap-free terms can differ Can materially change the cost of multi-day positions

Does M4Markets charge commission?

Yes, on Raw Spread and Premium. Raw Spread charges $7 round turn per standard lot in a USD account. Premium charges $5 round turn. Standard, Dynamic Leverage, and Cent list no separate forex/metals commission. Commission can vary by instrument and account currency, so check the live schedule rather than assuming the USD forex figure applies to everything you trade.

How low are M4Markets spreads?

Raw Spread and Premium advertise spreads from 0.0 pips. Standard starts from 1.1 pips, while Dynamic Leverage and Cent start from 1.6 pips on the current comparison page. These are minimum quoted spreads. They are not guaranteed dealing spreads.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

M4Markets Trading Platforms

M4Markets is primarily a MetaTrader broker.

You get both MT4 and MT5, with mobile account-management and social-trading tools around them.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 still makes sense if you already have a trading setup built around it.

Desktop, mobile and web access.

Expert Advisor and custom-script support.

30 built-in technical indicators.

Nine standard timeframes.

Four pending-order types.

A familiar setup for traders who have used MetaTrader for years.

If your EAs, indicators, and templates are already written for MT4, I would not move platforms just because MT5 is newer.

MetaTrader 5

If you are starting with a clean slate, I would choose MT5.

38 built-in technical indicators.

21 timeframes.

Six pending-order types.

44 analytical objects.

Integrated economic calendar.

Expert Advisor support and more advanced strategy testing.

Desktop, mobile and web access.

MT5 gives you more built-in tools and a more capable testing environment. Just remember that MT4 code does not automatically work on MT5.

M4 Mobile App

The M4 mobile tools are mainly useful for managing the account itself.

You can view account information, handle transfers, and access deposit or withdrawal functions from your phone.

I would think of that app and the MetaTrader mobile app as two separate tools rather than expecting one app to replace the full desktop trading setup.

M4Markets Social Trading

M4Markets also offers social trading, allowing clients to follow strategy providers and copy selected trading activity.

I would pay far more attention to drawdown and position sizing than headline return when choosing someone to copy.

A trader showing a 100% return with a 70% drawdown is a very different proposition from one producing a lower return with controlled risk.

Copy trading gives you someone else's entries and exits. It does not hand responsibility for your risk to them.

Which M4Markets trading platform is best?

Choose MT4 if you already rely on MT4-specific EAs, indicators or scripts.

If you are starting from scratch, MT5 is the stronger choice because it gives you more timeframes, indicators, analytical tools and order types.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

M4Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

M4Markets supports bank transfers, online payment providers and selected local payment options. What you actually see depends on your country and verified Client Portal.

Deposits and withdrawals generally need to be made using payment accounts in the client's own name.

Like most brokers, M4Markets will normally try to return funds to the original funding source before using another withdrawal method.

Method Typical Minimum Published Processing Guide M4Markets Fee Bank Wire Deposit From 50 USD/EUR on listed routes About 1-3 business days Generally no broker deposit fee Online Payment Deposit Often from around 10 Often instant after provider processing Generally no broker deposit fee Selected Local Payment Solutions Some routes from around 15 Often within 1 business day Generally no broker deposit fee Bank Wire Withdrawal Some listed routes from around 100 About 1-5 business days after processing Normally no standard broker fee; bank charges can apply Selected Online Withdrawals Varies by provider M4Markets says withdrawal requests are usually processed within 24 working hours; provider delivery can take longer Normally no standard broker fee

Some local payment routes support ZAR, which is useful for South African clients.

I would still check what appears in your own Client Portal. A payment option shown on a global funding page is not guaranteed to be available on every verified account.

Does M4Markets charge withdrawal fees?

For normal withdrawals, M4Markets generally lists no direct broker fee on common supported methods. Your bank or payment provider can still charge you separately. There is one fee that is easy to miss: M4Markets currently states that a 3% administration fee can apply if you deposit money and then withdraw it without doing any trading. If you are funding the account simply to test the deposit process, keep that rule in mind.

How long do M4Markets withdrawals take?

M4Markets says it normally processes withdrawal requests within 24 working hours. That does not mean the money will necessarily be in your bank the next day. Once the broker releases the funds, the payment provider or banking network takes over. International bank transfers can still take several business days.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

M4Markets Leverage

M4Markets offers very high leverage on its global accounts.

Standard and Cent offer up to 1:1000. Raw Spread and Premium offer up to 1:500. Dynamic Leverage can reach 1:5000 on selected exposure.

The important point with Dynamic Leverage is that 1:5000 is not applied to every position regardless of size. Leverage drops in tiers as exposure increases.

Account Maximum Headline Leverage Stop Out Standard Up to 1:1000 20% Raw Spread Up to 1:500 40% Premium Up to 1:500 40% Dynamic Leverage Up to 1:5000 on selected exposure 30% Cent Up to 1:1000 20%

High leverage lowers the margin needed to open a trade. It does not lower the size of the market exposure you have taken on.

That distinction matters.

If you control a position that is too large for your balance, a relatively small market move can wipe out a large percentage of the account even though the initial margin requirement looked tiny.

I would treat the broker's maximum leverage as a ceiling. Position size should come from your risk per trade, stop-loss distance and account size, not from whatever maximum the platform allows.

M4Markets vs Exness vs IC Markets – A Comparison

For South African traders, I would not choose between these brokers based on leverage alone.

The more useful questions are which company holds your account, whether that company has local regulatory approval, what your normal all-in trading cost will be, and how withdrawals are handled.

Feature M4Markets Exness IC Markets Global South African Regulatory Angle No FSCA-regulated M4Markets entity currently listed Exness ZA (PTY) Ltd is FSCA-authorised as FSP 51024; Exness also states that Exness (SC) Ltd has FSCA ODP authorisation Global operation identifies Raw Trading Ltd as regulated by Seychelles FSA under SD018 M4Markets/Global Offshore Regulator Seychelles FSA, SD035 for Trinota Markets (Global) Limited Entity-dependent Seychelles FSA, SD018 for Raw Trading Ltd MetaTrader MT4 and MT5 Available, entity/product dependent MetaTrader available on the global offering Raw/Commission Pricing Yes - Raw Spread and Premium Yes on selected account structures Yes - a core part of the global pricing model ZAR Base Currency at M4Markets Yes on Standard, Raw Spread and Premium Check current entity/account options Check current entity/account options Best Reason to Shortlist Flexible account range, ZAR support and MetaTrader Clear South African FSCA authorisation within the group Established raw-pricing/MetaTrader-focused global setup Main Due-Diligence Point No local FSCA licence currently listed; very high leverage Confirm which Exness entity actually contracts with you Confirm entity and local protection; global page is Seychelles-regulated

Broker structures change, so I would verify the current entity and regulator again when opening the account rather than relying indefinitely on a comparison table.

M4Markets Research

M4Markets provides an economic calendar, forex calculators, market news, eBooks, a glossary, and video education.

There is enough here for basic market preparation, especially if you are still learning the platform.

More experienced traders will probably get more value from MetaTrader itself, particularly if they use custom indicators, Expert Advisors or their own research process.

I would also keep broker-produced analysis in perspective. It can be useful for spotting an event or trade idea, but I would still check the information against independent data before risking money.

M4Markets Customer Support

M4Markets advertises customer support 24 hours a day, five days a week.

The site includes a Support Center and contact options for trading, account and payment questions.

If I were opening the account from South Africa, I would ask support about the legal entity, available ZAR deposit methods, the withdrawal route and the exact negative-balance-protection wording before making a large deposit.

If a dispute cannot be sorted out through normal support, use the broker's formal complaints process. Keep your Client Agreement, account statements, payment confirmations and correspondence. Which regulator you can escalate to will depend on the company holding your account.

M4Markets Awards

M4Markets lists several industry awards received in 2026, covering areas such as multi-asset brokerage, customer service, client fund security, execution and client experience.

2026 Award Area Published Recognition Multi-Asset Brokerage Best Multi-Asset Broker - Global Customer Service Best Customer Service in Trading - Asia Client Fund Security Excellence in Client Fund Security - Global Liquidity and Execution Excellence in Liquidity & Trade Execution - Global 2026 Client Experience Excellence in Client Experience & Support - Asia 2026

I put very little weight on broker awards when deciding whether to deposit.

Regulatory records, legal agreements, client-money arrangements, fee schedules and withdrawal behaviour tell me much more than an award badge.

How We Reviewed M4Markets

This review was fact-checked on 2026.

We checked M4Markets' legal-entity information, account comparison, spread and commission schedules, deposit and withdrawal information, client fund insurance page, Support Center and platform details.

We also cross-checked regulatory information against the Seychelles FSA register, CySEC's Harindale Ltd entry and the DFSA public register for Oryx Finance Ltd. Trustpilot was reviewed separately to get a current snapshot of customer feedback.

We have not claimed to have personally opened, funded, traded or withdrawn from an M4Markets account unless the publisher has completed and documented that test.

Where M4Markets advertises pricing “from” a certain level, that is broker-published minimum pricing. Actual spreads and trading conditions can be different in the live market.

Conclusion M4Markets is worth considering if you specifically want MetaTrader, several account structures, ZAR base-currency support and a low minimum entry point. For most traders, the Standard Account is the easiest one to understand. Raw Spread makes more sense once your trading volume is high enough for tighter pricing to justify the commission. Premium is harder to justify unless you are trading enough volume for the lower commission to matter against the $10,000 minimum deposit. The extra client fund insurance introduced in 2026 is a positive addition for eligible Trinota Markets (Global) Limited clients. The group also has companies regulated by CySEC and the DFSA. South Africans still need to be clear about one thing: M4Markets does not currently list an FSCA-regulated M4Markets entity. There are also a few costs I would not overlook. Raw and Premium commissions are round-turn figures, a 3% administration fee can apply if you withdraw deposited money without trading, and dormant accounts may attract an inactivity fee. The Dynamic Leverage Account is the feature I would treat with the most caution. A maximum of 1:5000 can make margin look cheap while your actual market exposure remains large. That is not an advantage if it encourages you to trade a position your account cannot comfortably absorb. My take: M4Markets suits traders who are comfortable opening an account with an international regulated company and who specifically want MT4/MT5, flexible pricing and ZAR account support. If FSCA regulation is one of your non-negotiables, compare it with a locally authorised broker before opening the account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

CFDs use leverage and losses can build quickly.

The broker's maximum leverage is not a recommended trading level.

Spreads are variable, and your live trading cost can be higher than the advertised minimum.

The protection applying to your M4Markets account depends on the legal company named in your Client Agreement.

South African clients should not assume FSCA protection applies to an offshore M4Markets account.

Additional client fund insurance is subject to eligibility and policy conditions. It does not cover ordinary losses from trading.

M4Markets' public statements about negative balance protection and its general risk warning do not fully agree. Check the wording in your own Client Agreement.

South African tax residents should keep proper trading records and obtain tax advice when required.

Online customer reviews describe individual experiences. They are not the same as regulatory findings.

Nothing in this review is personal financial, investment, legal or tax advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is M4Markets regulated?

Yes. The M4Markets group currently lists regulated companies under the Seychelles Financial Services Authority, Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and Dubai Financial Services Authority.

The important detail is which one of those companies actually holds your account. The protections applying to a CySEC account are not automatically the same as those applying to the Seychelles entity.

Is M4Markets regulated by the FSCA?

M4Markets does not currently list an FSCA-regulated M4Markets entity in its group licence information.

South African traders may still be accepted through one of its international companies, but that account should not be described as FSCA-protected. Check the Client Agreement before depositing.

What is the minimum deposit at M4Markets?

The lowest advertised minimum deposit is $5 on the Standard, Dynamic Leverage and Cent accounts through selected payment providers.

Raw Spread requires $500 and Premium requires $10,000.

Keep in mind that an individual payment provider may set a higher transaction minimum than the account itself.

Does M4Markets offer ZAR accounts?

Yes. ZAR is available as a base currency on the Standard, Raw Spread and Premium accounts.

The Dynamic Leverage Account is listed in USD, while the Cent Account supports USD and JPY.

A ZAR account is useful for South Africans because your balance and P&L are easier to track in rand, although some trades and payments can still involve currency conversion.

What trading platforms does M4Markets offer?

M4Markets supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, along with mobile account-management and social-trading tools.

MT4 remains useful if you already have MT4-specific indicators or EAs. If you are starting fresh, MT5 gives you more built-in timeframes, indicators, analytical tools and order types.

What is the maximum leverage at M4Markets?

It depends on the account.

Standard and Cent offer up to 1:1000. Raw Spread and Premium offer up to 1:500. Dynamic Leverage can reach 1:5000 on selected exposure.

The 1:5000 level is tiered and drops as exposure rises, so it should not be read as fixed leverage across every trade size.

Does M4Markets offer a demo account?

Yes. M4Markets offers demo trading on MetaTrader using virtual funds.

It is useful for testing strategies, EAs, and platform functions. According to the broker's support material, inactive demo accounts may be deleted after 30 days.

Demo performance still needs to be treated carefully. Live trading adds slippage, real-money pressure and different decision-making behaviour.

Does M4Markets offer an Islamic account?

M4Markets lists swap-free options on its main account types.

Check the terms before holding trades overnight. Swap-free does not always mean every position can remain open indefinitely without another charge or restriction.

Are M4Markets withdrawals free?

M4Markets generally lists common withdrawal methods without a standard broker fee, although your bank or payment provider can still charge you.

There is an important exception. The broker currently states that a 3% administration fee can apply if you deposit money and withdraw it again without placing any trades.

How long do M4Markets withdrawals take?

M4Markets says it normally processes withdrawal requests within 24 working hours.

After that, the arrival time depends on the payment method. Online payment options may arrive sooner, while international bank transfers can take several business days.

Does M4Markets charge an inactivity fee?

Yes. Under the current published cost policy, an account that has been inactive for at least three months can be charged 40 units of the account currency per month.

Check the current legal documents before leaving a funded account dormant, as these fees can change.

Does M4Markets have negative balance protection?

M4Markets' Support Center says it offers negative balance protection. Its general website risk warning also says losses can exceed the amount deposited.

Because those two statements conflict, I would check the exact clause in the Client Agreement covering your account rather than relying on a general FAQ.

Does M4Markets insure client funds?

M4Markets says eligible clients of Trinota Markets (Global) Limited may have additional fund insurance of up to USD 1 million under policy terms effective from 15 June 2026.

The broker says the policy is underwritten through Lloyd's.

This is not insurance against losing money on a CFD trade. It relates to eligible client-fund events covered by the policy.

Is M4Markets suitable for beginners?

The Standard Account is the account I would consider first for a beginner because it has a low entry requirement, no separate forex/metals commission, and supports ZAR.

The Cent Account is also useful if the priority is keeping live-money exposure small.

The bigger concern is leverage. Access to 1:1000 or 1:5000 should not be treated as something a beginner needs to use. Small position size and controlled risk matter far more.

Does M4Markets protect client funds?

M4Markets states that client funds are held separately from company operating money.

Eligible clients of Trinota Markets (Global) Limited may also receive additional insurance under the applicable policy terms.

Those protections relate to how client money is handled. They do not protect you from normal losses when a leveraged trade moves against you.