6 Best M-Pesa Forex Brokers. M-Pesa was designed as a mobile banking service that allows users to store and transfer money through their mobile phones. First introduced in Kenya, M-Pesa was seen as an alternative way for the population of the country to have access to financial services. Today, M-Pesa is used in 10 countries, including India and Romania.

Which forex brokers accept M-Pesa as a deposit method?

Several brokers accept M-Pesa, especially those targeting East African traders. Deriv, some smaller regional brokers, and platforms focused on Kenya support M-Pesa deposits. However, M-Pesa isn't as widely supported as bank transfers or e-wallets. Check broker's payment methods before opening account – availability varies by region and changes frequently.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are the advantages of using M-Pesa with forex brokers?

M-Pesa deposits are instant and don't require bank accounts, making it accessible. No international wire fees. Withdrawals back to M-Pesa are quick. Perfect if you're in Kenya or East Africa without traditional banking. Downside: limited broker selection compared to other payment methods. Fees may apply depending on broker.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Best forex brokers in South Africa that accept M-Pesa

Which forex brokers accept M-Pesa in South Africa

Low deposit M-Pesa forex brokers in South Africa

FSCA-regulated forex brokers supporting M-Pesa

Forex brokers that accept M-Pesa deposits and withdrawals

Compare M-Pesa forex brokers in South Africa 2026

6 Best M-Pesa Forex Brokers in South Africa

🌐 Broker 💰 Min Deposit 📝Sign up 💵 M‑Pesa Fees 💻 Platforms 📉 Spreads (EUR/USD) $10 👉 Open Account Zero MT4, MT5 From 1 pip $0 👉 Open Account Zero MT4, MT5, cTrader From 1 pip $5 👉 Open Account Zero MT4, MT5 From 0.6 pip $1 👉 Open Account Zero MT4, MT5, NetTradeX Varies $200 👉 Open Account Zero MT4, MT5 Varies $5 👉 Open Account Zero Proprietary + MT Varies

What are M-Pesa Forex Brokers in South Africa?

M-Pesa Forex brokers in South Africa are trading platforms that allow local traders to deposit and withdraw funds using M-Pesa, a popular mobile money service. These brokers cater specifically to South African clients by supporting a convenient, fast, and cost-effective payment method widely used in the region.

A quick overview of our best M-Pesa Forex brokers review:

Exness - Offers seamless M-Pesa deposits and withdrawals. Pepperstone - Providing traders with access to ultra-tight spreads. XM - Reliable FSCA oversight and user-friendly MT4/MT5 platforms. IFC Markets - Provides flexible trading conditions for users. FXTM - Offering fast and secure transactions. Deriv - Low-cost account options and straightforward.

1. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is one of the largest forex brokers in the world. They were established in 2008 and now have over 52,000 active traders with almost $350 billion USD monthly trading volume. This makes them one of the largest brokers in terms of their traded volume. Exness offers a variable spread with all its trading accounts. They offer an extremely low spread of 1.1 pips on average for EUR/USD, even with their Mini account. The spread is even lower with their ECN account, but that will involve trading commissions.

Features

🔹 Feature 🌍 Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA 💳 M-Pesa Support Yes – deposits & withdrawals 💰 Min Deposit R180 / $10 📉 Spreads From 0.3 pips (Zero account) 📈 Platforms MT4, MT5, Web Terminal ⚡ Execution Speed Ultra-fast, <30ms 🎯 Best For Scalpers, beginners, mobile traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exness is a highly regulated broker that safeguards client funds by holding them in segregated accounts with reputable, top-tier financial institutions. There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals High Leverage HIgh Leverage Risk Low Spreads from 0.2 pips No Fixed Spreads

Our Findings

Exness offers really low spreads of almost zero pips with their ECN account. They are also regulated by top-tier Regulators, i.e., FCA (UK) & CySEC in Cyprus.

Does Exness support M-Pesa deposits in South Africa?

Yes, Exness allows South African traders to fund their accounts using M-Pesa. Deposits are usually processed instantly, and there are no fees. It’s a convenient option for mobile-based traders across Africa.

Is Exness regulated in South Africa?

Yes, Exness is regulated by the FSCA in South Africa and also holds licenses from the CA, CySEC, and FSA. This ensures secure trading conditions and compliance with global financial standards for South African clients.

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone’s research in South Africa shows that it can be summarized as a credible and trustworthy broker. Pepperstone is considered low-risk to medium-risk. It offers competitive trading fees and pip spreads. It has an overall trust score of 95 out of 99.

Features

🔹 Feature 🌍 Regulation ASIC, FCA, DFSA, BaFin, CMA 💳 M-Pesa Support Yes – quick M-Pesa transactions 💰 Min Deposit $0 📉 Spreads From 0.0 pips 📈 Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView ⚡ Execution Speed <60ms on average 🎯 Best For Professional & algo traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Pepperstone is a well-known and trusted broker in South Africa There are only two retail accounts offered Pepperstone accepts a variety of funding and withdrawal options Pepperstone is not regulated by the FSCA (according to the website, the application was withdrawn) South Africans can expect tight and competitive spreads on the Razor Account Pepperstone does not provide local telephone assistance in South Africa South Africans can contact Pepperstone 24/7 across various channels



Our Findings

Pepperstone supports bank transfer, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and more. Most methods are processed instantly or within a few hours without extra fees.

Can I use M-Pesa with Pepperstone in South Africa?

Yes, Pepperstone supports M-Pesa as a funding option for South African traders. Transactions are fast, and there are no internal deposit or withdrawal fees, making it ideal for mobile-friendly forex trading.

Why is Pepperstone popular for low spread forex trading?

Pepperstone offers razor-thin spreads starting from 0.0 pips, especially on its Razor account. This makes it highly appealing to scalpers and day traders looking to maximize profits with minimal trading costs.

3. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM Forex Broker is a group of regulated online brokers under Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd, which was established in 2009, and it is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC 120/10). The trading instruments they offer are Forex pairs (Major, minor, exotic), Stocks CFDs, Commodities CFDs, Equity Indices CFDs, Precious Metals CFDs, and Energies CFDs. XM is a market maker with 99.35% of all trading orders executed in less than one second, with no re-quotes and no rejections.

Features

🔹 Feature 🌍 Regulation FSCA, ASIC, CySEC, IFSC 💳 M-Pesa Support Yes – M-Pesa & other mobile wallets 💰 Min Deposit $5 📉 Spreads From 0.6 pips 📈 Platforms MT4, MT5 🎯 Best For New traders, small budgets 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great Educational tools Limited product portfolio Easy and fast account opening Inactivity fee after 90 days No withdrawal fees Only average Forex fees Low minimum deposit

Our Findings

XM offers a low minimum deposit for beginners and in-depth educational material. It also has 24/5 customer support and a user-friendly copy trading option.

Does XM accept M-Pesa for forex deposits and withdrawals?

Yes, XM supports M-Pesa and other mobile money methods for traders in Africa. It offers fast processing, no deposit fees, and a low minimum deposit of just $5 to get started.

Is XM a safe broker for South African beginners?

Yes, XM is FSCA-regulated and well-suited for beginners. It offers micro accounts, low deposit requirements, MT4/MT5 platforms, and educational resources to help new traders build skills safely.

4. IFC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

According to research in South Africa, IFC Markets, headquartered in South Africa, is one of the leading regulated brokers in the CFD and Forex markets. IFC Markets operates trading accounts for Forex and CFD trading on NetTradeX alongside MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms to fulfill the needs of different types of traders.

🔹 Feature 🌍 Regulation BVI FSC, CySEC 💳 M-Pesa Support Yes – M-Pesa supported 💰 Min Deposit From $1 📉 Spreads Variable – ECN pricing 📈 Platforms MT4, MT5, NetTradeX 🎯 Best For ECN traders, crypto, indices 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Innovative trading solutions Slow Bank Transfer Times Well-regulated Islamic Account Restrictions Popular amongst traders Limited to 1:400 Leverage Good education and research tools Platform UX Not as Modern

Our Findings

Alongside the most popular trading platforms, MetaTrader 4 and 5, IFC Markets offers the advantages of its professional trading terminal,l NetTradeX.

How can I deposit with M-Pesa on IFC Markets?

IFC Markets allows South African clients to deposit funds using M-Pesa. This method is simple, quick, and reliable for traders seeking local mobile payment solutions for forex and CFD trading.

What platforms does IFC Markets offer?

IFC Markets provides MT4, MT5, and its proprietary NetTradeX platform. These platforms support a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies, all accessible with M-Pesa funding.

5. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

ForexTime is a forex broker geared to a range of skill levels, which was founded back in 2011 by Andrey Dashin. ForexTime (FXTM) offers a solid trading platform based on MetaTrader 4 and 5 and offers a wide range of trading instruments, including Cryptocurrencies, Forex, CFDs for Indices & Commodities, Spot Metals, and Shares CFDs. ForexTime is well-regarded in the industry with competitive spreads and is regulated in the UK by the FCA and in Cyprus by CySEC. Many traders appreciate the ability to engage in both stock trading and stock CFD trading with ForexTime.

Features

🔹 Feature 🌍 Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC 💳 M-Pesa Support Yes – M-Pesa & local payment agents 💰 Min Deposit $10 📉 Spreads From 1.3 pips 📈 Platforms MT4, MT5 🎯 Best For Beginners & copy trading 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS ❌ CONS Superb customer service High stock CFD fees Great educational tools Inactivity and withdrawal fees Digital and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low fees for stock index CFDs High stock CFD fees Low EURCHF and EURGBP fees Most withdrawal options have a fee Credit/Debit card available No two-step (safer) login No deposit fee No price alerts

Our Findings

FXTM supports credit/debit cards, bank wires, local transfers, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto. Most deposits are instant and free of broker fees.

Is FXTM compatible with M-Pesa mobile payments in South Africa?

Yes, FXTM supports M-Pesa for deposits and withdrawals. It’s a preferred choice for African traders looking for local payment solutions and quick, low-fee funding options directly from their mobile devices.

What makes FXTM suitable for African forex traders?

FXTM is FSCA-regulated, has a strong African presence, and offers flexible account types. Its local support, educational tools, and mobile-friendly funding like M-Pesa make it ideal for South African traders.

6. Deriv

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, FSA, VFSC, BVI FSC Start Trading Read Review

Deriv provides a secure and reliable environment for trading various financial markets, including forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. They cater to traders of all levels, from beginners to experienced professionals.

Features

🔹 Feature 🌍 Regulation MFSA, VFSC, LFSA, FSC 💳 M-Pesa Support Yes – supports instant M-Pesa funding 💰 Min Deposit From $5 📉 Spreads Variable – market-driven 📈 Platforms DTrader, MT5, SmartTrader, Deriv X 🎯 Best For Traders seeking synthetic & volatility indices 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons With as little as $5, traders can start trading, making it accessible to beginners. Deriv offers fewer educational materials compared to some other brokers. Deriv offers a variety of assets, including Forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and cryptocurrencies. Some users report occasional delays in processing withdrawals. Traders can take advantage of leverage up to 1:1000, allowing for higher potential returns. While support is helpful, it could be more responsive, especially during peak times. Users have access to DTrader, Deriv MT5, and Deriv X, giving flexibility in trading preferences. The mobile trading app could be faster and more streamlined for better usability.

Our Findings

Deriv does not charge a direct commission in most of the trades; rather, the costs incurred in trading should be considered part of the spread.

Does Deriv offer M-Pesa funding for South African traders?

Yes, Deriv supports M-Pesa for deposits and withdrawals. This enables fast, mobile-based forex and synthetic trading with low minimum deposits and instant access to popular trading instruments.

What is unique about Deriv compared to other brokers?

Deriv offers exclusive instruments like synthetic indices and multipliers, not available elsewhere. Combined with M-Pesa support and beginner-friendly platforms like Deriv X and DTrader, it stands out for African traders.

Conclusion The best M-Pesa Forex brokers provide South African traders with a secure, fast, and user-friendly way to fund and manage their trading accounts without the need for a traditional bank. Brokers like Exness, XM, FXTM, Deriv, and IFC Markets stand out for their M-Pesa support, low fees, regulatory compliance, and accessibility. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, these brokers combine the convenience of mobile money with professional trading platforms and services, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking to trade forex efficiently in the local market.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is an M-Pesa Forex broker?

An M-Pesa Forex broker allows traders to deposit and withdraw funds using M-Pesa, a mobile money service. It offers fast, secure, and convenient transactions, especially popular in countries like South Africa and Kenya.

Are M-Pesa Forex brokers available in South Africa?

Yes, several top Forex brokers like Exness, XM, and FXTM offer M-Pesa payment options for South African traders. These brokers are regulated and support secure, low-cost transactions through the M-Pesa platform.

Is it safe to use M-Pesa for Forex trading?

Yes, using M-Pesa with regulated brokers is safe. Reputable brokers use secure encryption and adhere to local financial regulations to protect your funds during deposits and withdrawals made through mobile money services.

Which brokers accept M-Pesa in South Africa?

Brokers like Exness, XM, FXTM, Deriv, IFC Markets, and sometimes Pepperstone accept M-Pesa either directly or through payment gateways, enabling convenient local funding for South African traders.

What are the fees for using M-Pesa with Forex brokers?

Most M-Pesa Forex brokers charge zero or minimal fees for deposits and withdrawals. However, standard M-Pesa transaction fees from your mobile provider may still apply, depending on the amount and currency conversion.

How fast are M-Pesa transactions with Forex brokers?

M-Pesa deposits are usually instant or processed within minutes. Withdrawals may take a few hours to one business day, depending on the broker’s processing policies and your mobile provider’s transaction speed.

Can I withdraw Forex trading profits via M-Pesa?

Yes, most M-Pesa Forex brokers allow you to withdraw your trading profits directly to your M-Pesa account, offering a fast, simple, and secure method for accessing your funds in local currency.

Do I need a bank account to trade with M-Pesa brokers?

One of the main advantages of M-Pesa Forex brokers is that they allow trading without a traditional bank account, making it accessible for users who rely solely on mobile money for transactions.

Are M-Pesa Forex brokers regulated?

The best M-Pesa Forex brokers are regulated by trusted authorities such as the FSCA, FCA, or CySEC. Regulation ensures they meet high standards for fund security, transparency, and fair trading practices.

What is the minimum deposit using M-Pesa?

Minimum deposits for M-Pesa Forex brokers vary. Some brokers like Exness and IFC Markets accept low deposits starting from $1, while others like FXTM may require up to $200, depending on the account type.