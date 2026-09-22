💰 LiteFinance Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Classic account 📊 ECN account ℹ️ Forex Up to $7.56 per lot traded Up to $7.56 per lot traded ℹ️ Indices Up to $1.26 per contract Up to $1.26 per contract ℹ️ Cryptocurrency Up to 0.06% per lot Up to 0.03% per lot ℹ️ Precious Metals Up to $5.04 per lot Up to $5.04 per lot ℹ️ Energies Up to $0.126 per contract Up to $0.126 per contract ℹ️ Shares Up to $0.063 per contract Up to $0.063 per contract ℹ️ Payment Frequency Monthly Cashback Forex rebate available Monthly Cashback Forex rebate available

A Quick Overview of our LiteFinance Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

LiteFinance Rebates System Overview

✅ The Revenue Share program offers the most lucrative compensation on the market: up to $15 per referral trade and 10% of your sub-profits. partner’s ✅ Sub-partner + 10% - Sub-partners are affiliate program members who joined through a partner’s affiliate link. ✅ A member of the affiliate program who began trading on the Forex market via a partner’s affiliate link earns an additional $15 per referral. ✅ Cashback establishes a percentage of commission for you to share with your client at your sole discretion.

LiteFinance Rebates Payments

LiteFinance Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

❌ Closed within 3 Pips of the opening price. ❌ Open for a duration of fewer than 2 minutes. ❌ Generating an IB commission of less than $0.01. ❌ Executed using a percentage of bonus money as margin. ❌ Conducted using the MULTIREBATE or PIPBACK promos. ❌ Additionally, it is to be noted that rebates will not be paid for accounts registered with the CySEC entity.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with LiteFinance (via SAShares)

New Accounts

Step 1

Step 2

For Example:

Step 3

Existing Accounts

If you do not have an existing account with LiteFinance, you can easily obtain a cashback rebate in three easy steps.Visit the LiteFinance website and click “Open Account.”Submit your Trading ID to us:“Dear SAShares Team, Please view my LiteFinance Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.”Wait for approval, which will be sent within. Once approval is given, you will automatically receive your cashback rebates from the LiteFinance system.

Step 1

For Example:

Step 2

Step 3

For Example:

LiteFinance Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions

What is the LiteFinance minimum deposit to start earning rebates?

How long does a LiteFinance withdrawal take?

Are there any fees associated with LiteFinance Forex rebates?

How often do I receive my LiteFinance Forex rebates?

How do I qualify for LiteFinance Forex rebates?

Recommended brokers

If you have an existing LiteFinance account, you can get a cashback rebate by following these easy steps.Send an email to LiteFinance:Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID:“Dear LiteFinance Partner/Affiliate Team, I would hereby like to request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code. Furthermore, I would hereby like to request to be assigned under mentioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from LiteFinance, you can create an additional trading account.Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to“Dear SAShares Team, Please view my LiteFinance Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.LiteFinance has a minimum deposit requirement of 895 ZAR / $50.LiteFinance processes all withdrawal requests within a business day according to the order in which they are received. However, it depends on the payment method you have chosen when your withdrawal will reflect in your bank account.No, there are no fees associated with LiteFinance Forex rebates. This program is designed to provide traders with additional income and improve their trading experience without additional costs.LiteFinance Forex rebates are credited to your account daily, which means that you will receive your rebates every day.To qualify for LiteFinance Forex rebates, you need to have an active trading account with LiteForex and make trades in the forex market.