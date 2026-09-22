Overall, according to your trading volume and financial instrument, LiteFinance offers cashback Forex rebates between $0.063 and up to $7.56 on the Classic and ECN accounts.
|💰 LiteFinance Cashback Forex Rebates
|📊 Classic account
|📊 ECN account
|ℹ️ Forex
|Up to $7.56 per lot traded
|Up to $7.56 per lot traded
|ℹ️ Indices
|Up to $1.26 per contract
|Up to $1.26 per contract
|ℹ️ Cryptocurrency
|Up to 0.06% per lot
|Up to 0.03% per lot
|ℹ️ Precious Metals
|Up to $5.04 per lot
|Up to $5.04 per lot
|ℹ️ Energies
|Up to $0.126 per contract
|Up to $0.126 per contract
|ℹ️ Shares
|Up to $0.063 per contract
|Up to $0.063 per contract
|ℹ️ Payment Frequency
|Monthly Cashback Forex rebate available
|Monthly Cashback Forex rebate available
A Quick Overview of our LiteFinance Cashback Forex Rebates Review:☑️ LiteFinance Rebates System Overview ☑️ LiteFinance Rebates Payments ☑️ LiteFinance Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates ☑️ How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with LiteFinance (via SAShares) ☑️ LiteFinance Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions
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LiteFinance Rebates System OverviewA rebate is a discount given to the dealer for facilitating the sale of the product or to the customer to encourage brand loyalty. On the Forex market, these discounts are known as affiliate programs and allow the trader to receive a portion of the transaction commission back. According to the South African client’s trading activity, the broker reimburses a portion of the spread (at a fixed value) or pays a bonus based on the lot turnover. LiteFinance offers the structure of the following rebate, complete with participants:
With SA Shares, for instance, South Africans can register an account with LiteFinance to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.
|✅ The Revenue Share program offers the most lucrative compensation on the market: up to $15 per referral trade and 10% of your sub-profits. partner’s
|✅ Sub-partner + 10% - Sub-partners are affiliate program members who joined through a partner’s affiliate link.
|✅ A member of the affiliate program who began trading on the Forex market via a partner’s affiliate link earns an additional $15 per referral.
|✅ Cashback establishes a percentage of commission for you to share with your client at your sole discretion.
LiteFinance Rebates PaymentsLiteFinance’s rebates program pays eligible traders monthly and automatically after the month in which rebates were earned. These payments are made using the supported methods on FxPro, such as Crypto Wallets, Bank Wire, Electronic gateways, local deposits, Credit/Debit cards, and more.
LiteFinance Conditions and Notes on Forex RebatesRebates will not be paid for trades that are:
|❌ Closed within 3 Pips of the opening price.
|❌ Open for a duration of fewer than 2 minutes.
|❌ Generating an IB commission of less than $0.01.
|❌ Executed using a percentage of bonus money as margin.
|❌ Conducted using the MULTIREBATE or PIPBACK promos.
|❌ Additionally, it is to be noted that rebates will not be paid for accounts registered with the CySEC entity.
How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with LiteFinance (via SAShares)You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with LiteFinance via SAShares.
New Accounts
If you do not have an existing account with LiteFinance, you can easily obtain a cashback rebate in three easy steps.
Step 1Visit the LiteFinance website and click “Open Account.”
Step 2Submit your Trading ID to us: [SAShares] For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New LiteFinance Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my LiteFinance Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.”
Step 3Wait for approval, which will be sent within [number of hours]. Once approval is given, you will automatically receive your cashback rebates from the LiteFinance system.
Existing Accounts
If you have an existing LiteFinance account, you can get a cashback rebate by following these easy steps.
Step 1Send an email to LiteFinance: partner@litefinance.com Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID: [SAShares] For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: Account Transfer Request “Dear LiteFinance Partner/Affiliate Team, I would hereby like to request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code [SAShares Code]. Furthermore, I would hereby like to request to be assigned under mentioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”
Step 2Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from LiteFinance, you can create an additional trading account.
Step 3Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to [SAShares]. For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New LiteFinance Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my LiteFinance Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.
LiteFinance Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions
What is the LiteFinance minimum deposit to start earning rebates?LiteFinance has a minimum deposit requirement of 895 ZAR / $50.
How long does a LiteFinance withdrawal take?LiteFinance processes all withdrawal requests within a business day according to the order in which they are received. However, it depends on the payment method you have chosen when your withdrawal will reflect in your bank account.
Are there any fees associated with LiteFinance Forex rebates?No, there are no fees associated with LiteFinance Forex rebates. This program is designed to provide traders with additional income and improve their trading experience without additional costs.
How often do I receive my LiteFinance Forex rebates?LiteFinance Forex rebates are credited to your account daily, which means that you will receive your rebates every day.
How do I qualify for LiteFinance Forex rebates?To qualify for LiteFinance Forex rebates, you need to have an active trading account with LiteForex and make trades in the forex market.
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