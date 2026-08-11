LegacyFX is a multi-regulated broker with a trust rating of 7/10. The group holds a CySEC licence (344/17) for its EU entity and an FSC Mauritius licence (GB21200143) for its offshore entity — the one South African traders are likely to use. Leverage goes up to 1:200 on the offshore entity, spreads start from 0.6 pips on higher-tier accounts, and the minimum deposit is USD 500. Trading is available exclusively on MetaTrader 5.

Quick Answer: LegacyFX is a legitimate broker with genuine regulatory credentials — CySEC in the EU is a tier-1 regulator. However, South African traders are onboarded through the Mauritius-based entity (mu.legacyfx.com), which falls under the FSC Mauritius rather than CySEC. That means the tier-1 protections do not automatically apply to you. The broker is not FSCA-regulated. LegacyFX stands out for its no-swap policy and strong educational offering, but the USD 500 minimum deposit is steep for a starting account, and the 7-tier account structure locks most useful features behind higher deposits. If CySEC-level regulation matters to you, confirm which entity you are signing up with before depositing.

Is LegacyFX regulated and safe for South African traders?

LegacyFX operates under multiple regulatory licences, but the one that matters most for South African traders is the FSC Mauritius licence (GB21200143), held by A.N Allnew Investments MA LTD. That is the offshore entity that services clients outside the EU — and it is not the FSCA.

The group's strongest regulatory credential is its CySEC licence (344/17) under A.N Allnew Investments Ltd in Cyprus, which is a genuine tier-1 regulator. Through CySEC, LegacyFX also holds passported registrations with the FCA (UK reference 797343) and BaFin (Germany registration 348194) under MiFID. That is a solid EU regulatory footprint. But here is the catch — those protections apply to clients of the EU entity, not the Mauritius entity.

If you are a South African trader signing up through mu.legacyfx.com, you are dealing with the FSC Mauritius entity, which has less regulatory oversight than CySEC. There is no FSCA licence, no local dispute resolution, and no investor compensation scheme for offshore clients. The CySEC licence exists and it is real, but it does not cover you unless you are an EU resident trading through the EU entity.

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LegacyFX Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 7/10 Regulation CySEC (EU), FSC Mauritius (offshore), VFSC — not FSCA regulated Minimum Deposit USD 500 (Standard Account) Maximum Leverage 1:200 (offshore), 1:30 (EU) Spreads From 1.6 pips (Standard), from 0.6 pips (Platinum) Platform MetaTrader 5 (Desktop, Web, Mobile) Account Types Standard, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Premium, VIP Instruments 200+ (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Crypto) FSCA Regulated No Swap Fees None (swap-free on all accounts) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the LegacyFX minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit at LegacyFX is USD 500, and that applies to the Standard Account — the entry-level tier. That is significantly higher than most brokers in the South African market, where USD 5 to USD 50 starting deposits are common. And USD 500 only gets you the most basic account with the widest spreads and the fewest tools.

To access features like the Autochartist plugin, you need the Bronze account at USD 1,000. For stock CFD trading, you need Silver at USD 3,000. The Gold account starts at USD 5,000, Platinum at USD 25,000, and VIP at USD 50,000. So while LegacyFX is accessible at the low end by its own standards, it is expensive compared to the broader market.

LegacyFX Trust Score

Our trust score is calculated across seven factors: regulatory status and licensing tier, fund segregation and investor protection, company history and track record, platform security and encryption, transparency of fees and terms, quality of customer support, and independent user reviews. Each factor is weighted, with regulation carrying the heaviest score.

LegacyFX scores 7 out of 10. The CySEC licence gives the group genuine tier-1 credibility, and the company has been operational since 2012 with a rebrand in 2017. Client funds are segregated under both entities, and the EU entity participates in the Investor Compensation Scheme. The score is pulled down by the fact that South African traders are directed to the FSC Mauritius entity rather than the CySEC-regulated one, and the high minimum deposits lock most features behind significant capital requirements.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons CySEC-regulated group (tier-1 for EU entity) Not FSCA regulated — SA traders use offshore entity No swap fees on any account High minimum deposit (USD 500) 200+ tradable instruments MT5 only — no MT4 or proprietary platform Strong educational resources and Trading Academy Stock CFDs locked behind USD 3,000 Silver account Autochartist plugin available (from Bronze) Spreads start at 1.6 pips on entry-level accounts

LegacyFX Overview

LegacyFX was originally founded in 2012 and relaunched in 2017 under new management. The company is owned and operated by A.N Allnew Investments Ltd, a financial investment firm based in Larnaca, Cyprus. It also has a separate Mauritius-based entity for clients outside the EU.

The broker positions itself as an education-first platform, and that actually shows in the offering. There is a Trading Academy with structured courses, webinars, and video content — more than just a token "education" tab. LegacyFX also stands out for its no-swap policy, which eliminates overnight financing charges across all accounts. That is a genuine cost advantage for swing traders and anyone holding positions for more than a day.

On the trading side, LegacyFX offers over 200 instruments across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, and cryptocurrencies — all on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The 7-tier account structure is more granular than most competitors, though it also means that meaningful features are spread across progressively higher deposit thresholds.

What can you trade on LegacyFX?

LegacyFX offers over 200 instruments covering forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics), stock CFDs, indices, commodities, precious metals, and cryptocurrency pairs. Stock CFD trading is only available from the Silver account (USD 3,000 minimum) upward — Standard and Bronze account holders cannot access stocks. The forex and commodity offering is available across all tiers.

How is LegacyFX different from FSCA-regulated brokers?

The main difference for South African traders is the entity you trade with. LegacyFX does hold a CySEC licence, which is tier-1 — but that covers the EU entity, not the Mauritius entity you are likely to sign up through. FSCA-regulated brokers offer local oversight, a clear complaints process, and compliance with South African financial conduct rules. LegacyFX through the Mauritius entity does not provide that. The regulatory picture is stronger than a pure offshore broker, but it is not the same as having direct FSCA coverage.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

LegacyFX's feature set is tiered — what you get depends on how much you deposit. The Standard account gives you daily signals, live support, and access to the Trading Academy. The Bronze account adds Autochartist and protected trades.

All accounts are swap-free, which is unusual and a genuine cost saver for traders who hold positions overnight. Commission-free trading applies to everything except stock CFDs.

There is a PAMM account system for managed investing, a loyalty program with tier-based rewards, and a Safe Mode program that provides additional risk management on qualifying accounts.

On the research side, LegacyFX offers market analysis, trading signals, and a Trading Academy with structured video courses, webinars, and educational tools. The educational content is more developed than what you typically see from brokers in this tier.

Feature Availability Demo Account Yes (no time limit) Islamic / Swap-Free Account Yes (all accounts are swap-free) PAMM Accounts Yes Autochartist Yes (from Bronze account, USD 1,000+) Trading Academy Yes Daily Trading Signals Yes Safe Mode Program Yes Loyalty Program Yes (tiered rewards) Negative Balance Protection Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

LegacyFX Customer Reviews

LegacyFX has a modest presence on third-party review platforms. Feedback on Trustpilot and independent review sites is mixed — some traders praise the educational resources, swap-free conditions, and account manager support, while others have raised concerns about the high deposit requirements and limitations on lower-tier accounts. It is worth noting that positive reviews about individual account managers do not equal broker safety. The CySEC entity has a clean regulatory track record, but SA traders should verify which entity they are dealing with before treating reviews as universal.

Review Platform Rating Notes Trustpilot Mixed Praise for education and account managers DailyForex Moderate Good for equity traders with USD 5,000+ Independent Review Sites Moderate High min deposit noted as barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Platform Usability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Education & Research ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Deposit Accessibility ⭐⭐

LegacyFX Safety and Security

LegacyFX has a genuinely layered regulatory structure — and that matters. The CySEC licence (344/17) means the EU entity complies with MiFID rules, holds prescribed capital reserves, segregates client funds, and participates in the Investor Compensation Scheme. The FCA and BaFin registrations are passported from CySEC, not standalone licences, but they do extend regulatory visibility across the EU.

The Mauritius entity (FSC licence GB21200143) is the one serving non-EU clients, including South African traders. FSC Mauritius has less enforcement weight than CySEC, but it is still more credible than pure offshore registrations like AOFA or SVG. LegacyFX also holds a VFSC (Vanuatu) registration, which adds geographic reach but not meaningful regulatory protection.

Global Regulations

Entity Regulator Licence Number Tier A.N Allnew Investments Ltd (CY) CySEC (Cyprus) 344/17 Tier-1 A.N Allnew Investments MA LTD FSC Mauritius GB21200143 Offshore A.N Allnew Investments Ltd (CY) FCA (UK, passported) 797343 Passported A.N Allnew Investments Ltd (CY) BaFin (Germany, passported) 348194 Passported LegacyFX (VU) VFSC (Vanuatu) — Offshore

Is LegacyFX safe to use?

LegacyFX is safer than most offshore-only brokers because the group genuinely holds a CySEC licence, which comes with meaningful regulatory obligations. The EU entity segregates funds, has investor compensation coverage, and submits to CySEC audits. The question for South African traders is whether those protections extend to the Mauritius entity — and the answer is: not automatically. FSC Mauritius requires fund segregation and compliance, but the enforcement and compensation mechanisms are weaker than CySEC. LegacyFX is not a scam, but the level of protection you get depends on which entity handles your account.

What security measures does LegacyFX claim to use?

LegacyFX states that it uses SSL encryption, two-factor authentication, and segregated client accounts across all entities. The EU entity is additionally covered by the Investor Compensation Scheme, which provides limited compensation if the broker becomes insolvent. The Mauritius entity does not participate in an equivalent scheme. All platforms run on MetaTrader 5 infrastructure, which has its own security protocols, encryption, and session management.

LegacyFX at a Glance

Detail Information Broker Name LegacyFX Founded 2012 (relaunched 2017) Headquarters Larnaca, Cyprus Regulation CySEC, FSC Mauritius, FCA (passported), BaFin (passported), VFSC FSCA Regulated No Minimum Deposit USD 500 (Standard Account) Maximum Leverage 1:200 (offshore), 1:30 (EU) Spreads From 1.6 pips (Standard), 0.6 pips (Platinum) Commission None (except stock CFDs) Swap Fees None (swap-free across all accounts) Platform MetaTrader 5 (Desktop, Web, Mobile) Instruments 200+ (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Crypto) Account Types Standard, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Premium, VIP Demo Account Yes (no time limit) Islamic Account Yes (all accounts are swap-free) PAMM Accounts Yes Deposit Methods Credit/debit cards, bank transfer, crypto (BTC, LTC, BCH, XRP) Inactivity Fee None Customer Support Live chat, email, phone (24/5) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

LegacyFX Account Types

LegacyFX offers seven live account tiers, which is more than most brokers. The structure is deposit-based — the more you fund, the better your conditions and the more tools you unlock. All accounts are commission-free (except stock CFDs), swap-free, and support leverage up to 1:200 on the offshore entity. The minimum order size across all accounts is 0.01 lots.

Account Min Deposit Spreads From Key Features Standard USD 500 1.6 pips Daily signals, live support, Trading Academy Bronze USD 1,000 1.6 pips Autochartist, 3 protected trades Silver USD 3,000 1.6 pips Stock CFDs, basic analysis, mentoring Gold USD 5,000 1.0 pips Tighter spreads, advanced insights Platinum USD 25,000 0.6 pips 1-on-1 support, dealing desk access Premium USD 25,000 0.6 pips Enhanced intelligence, personalised services VIP USD 50,000 0.5 pips Custom conditions, dedicated manager, bespoke reporting

Standard Account

The Standard Account is the entry point at USD 500. It gives you daily trading signals, live support, and access to the Trading Academy. Spreads start at 1.6 pips, which is wider than many competitors. You do not get access to Autochartist, stock CFDs, or dealing desk support at this tier. It is enough to start trading forex and commodities, but the conditions are basic.

Bronze Account

The Bronze Account at USD 1,000 is the first tier where you unlock Autochartist — a useful technical analysis plugin that identifies chart patterns automatically. You also get three protected trades. Spreads remain at 1.6 pips and stock CFDs are still locked. It is a modest upgrade, but the Autochartist access alone makes it noticeably more useful than Standard.

Silver Account

The Silver Account requires USD 3,000 and opens up stock CFD trading, basic analysis reports, and basic mentoring. Spreads stay at 1.6 pips. This is the minimum tier for traders who want access to the full instrument range. The mentoring component is a differentiator — most brokers at this level do not offer any form of guided support.

Gold Account

The Gold Account is where conditions start improving meaningfully. At USD 5,000, spreads drop to 1.0 pips and you get access to advanced analysis insights and priority support. For traders with the capital, this is probably the sweet spot — you get everything Silver offers plus tighter pricing and better tools.

Platinum Account

The Platinum Account at USD 25,000 brings spreads down to 0.6 pips and adds direct dealing desk access and 1-on-1 support. This is a serious tier aimed at experienced traders managing larger positions. The swap-free benefit here is particularly valuable — at this volume, overnight fees would otherwise add up significantly.

Premium Account

The Premium Account shares the USD 25,000 threshold and 0.6-pip spreads with Platinum but adds enhanced market intelligence, additional training resources, and more personalised services. Think of it as Platinum with extra research and support on top. The distinction between the two tiers could be clearer from LegacyFX's side.

VIP Account

The VIP Account is LegacyFX's top tier at USD 50,000. Spreads drop to 0.5 pips, and you get fully customised trading conditions, a dedicated account manager, bespoke reporting, and priority access to everything. It is designed for high-net-worth traders or professionals. At this level, the no-swap policy is a tangible cost advantage.

What are the main LegacyFX account costs?

The primary cost is the spread, which ranges from 1.6 pips on Standard down to 0.5 pips on VIP. There are no commissions except on stock CFDs, and no swap fees on any account. There is also no inactivity fee, which is a positive. The real cost barrier is the deposit thresholds — meaningful features start at USD 1,000, and the best conditions require USD 5,000 or more.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes, and LegacyFX offers a free demo account through MT5 with no time limit, which is better than the 30-day expiry many brokers impose. Given the USD 500 minimum on the Standard Account, testing on demo first is especially important — you want to be sure the platform and conditions work for you before committing that level of capital.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a LegacyFX Account

Step 1 – Visit the LegacyFX Website

Go to mu.legacyfx.com for the offshore entity. South African traders will be directed to the Mauritius-regulated platform.

Step 2 – Click "Open Account"

On the homepage, click the registration button to begin creating your live account. You can also choose to open a demo account first from this page.

Step 3 – Fill In Your Personal Details

Enter your full name, email address, phone number, and country of residence. Create a secure password. You will also need to provide your Tax Payer Identification Number (TIN) during registration.

Step 4 – Complete the Suitability Questionnaire

LegacyFX requires you to complete an investment profile questionnaire covering your annual income, net worth, and trading experience. If your profile does not meet their internal criteria, they may restrict you to a demo account only.

Step 5 – Verify Your Identity

Upload proof of identity (passport or national ID) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement). Verification must be completed before you can deposit or trade.

Step 6 – Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Once verified, deposit a minimum of USD 500 to activate your Standard Account. Choose your funding method — card, bank transfer, or crypto — download MT5, and begin trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

LegacyFX Fees, Spreads and Commissions

LegacyFX uses a spread-only fee model for most instruments — no commissions except on stock CFDs. The spreads are tiered by account level, starting at 1.6 pips on Standard and narrowing to 0.5 pips on VIP. The standout feature is the no-swap policy, which eliminates overnight financing charges across all accounts and all instruments. That is a genuine cost advantage, especially for swing traders.

Spreads: From 1.6 pips (Standard) to 0.5 pips (VIP), floating.

From 1.6 pips (Standard) to 0.5 pips (VIP), floating. Commission: None on forex, commodities, indices. Commission applies to stock CFDs only.

None on forex, commodities, indices. Commission applies to stock CFDs only. Swap Fees: None — all accounts are swap-free.

None — all accounts are swap-free. Deposit Fees: None.

None. Withdrawal Fees: None from LegacyFX's side — third-party charges may apply.

None from LegacyFX's side — third-party charges may apply. Inactivity Fee: None.

What are typical LegacyFX spreads?

On the Standard Account, EUR/USD typically starts around 1.6 pips, which is wider than many competitors. The Gold Account brings this down to around 1.0 pip, and Platinum offers 0.6 pips. These are spread-only costs — there is no separate commission on forex or commodity trades. The effective cost is competitive at higher tiers but above average at entry level.

Does LegacyFX charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

LegacyFX does not charge fees on deposits or withdrawals from its side. The broker supports credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency payments (BTC, LTC, BCH, XRP). Third-party charges from banks or payment providers may apply depending on your funding method and region. Deposits are processed near-instantly, while withdrawals depend on the method and your bank's processing time.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

LegacyFX Trading Platforms

LegacyFX offers one platform: MetaTrader 5. That is it. There is no MT4 option and no proprietary platform. For traders who specifically want MT4 or need a broker-specific app, this is a limitation. But MT5 is a powerful platform — arguably more capable than MT4 — and LegacyFX makes it available on desktop (Windows and Mac), web browser, and mobile (iOS and Android).

Platform Type Best For MetaTrader 5 Desktop Desktop (Windows, Mac) Full charting, EAs, backtesting, multi-asset trading MetaTrader 5 Web Web browser No download needed, instant browser access MetaTrader 5 Mobile iOS, Android On-the-go trading, real-time quotes, push alerts

MetaTrader 5 for Desktop

The MT5 desktop platform is the full-featured version with advanced charting, 21 timeframes, 80+ technical indicators, algorithmic trading through Expert Advisors, and a built-in strategy tester for backtesting. It supports depth-of-market (DOM) display and multiple order types beyond what MT4 offers. Available for both Windows and Mac.

MetaTrader 5 Web Platform

The web version of MT5 runs directly in your browser — no download or installation required. It retains most of the desktop version's core functionality, including charting, order execution, and account management. It is a good fallback for traders who cannot install software or need quick access from a different device.

MetaTrader 5 for Mobile

The MT5 mobile app for iOS and Android brings real-time quotes, interactive charts, trade execution, and push notifications to your phone. It is functional for monitoring and managing positions on the move, though the smaller screen limits the charting and analysis capabilities compared to desktop.

Should you choose MT4 or MT5?

With LegacyFX, the question is moot — MT5 is your only option. That said, MT5 is objectively the more advanced platform. It offers more order types, more timeframes, an integrated economic calendar, and better multi-asset support than MT4. The main downside is EA compatibility — if you have custom MT4 EAs, they will not run on MT5 without modification.

Does LegacyFX offer a free VPS?

LegacyFX does not publicly advertise free VPS hosting. If you run automated strategies that require 24/7 uptime, you will likely need to arrange a third-party VPS provider independently. Higher-tier account holders (Platinum and above) may be able to negotiate VPS access through their dedicated account manager, but this is not confirmed as a standard offering.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

LegacyFX Deposits and Withdrawals

LegacyFX supports a broader range of payment methods than many offshore brokers. Deposits can be made via credit and debit cards, bank transfer, and cryptocurrency (BTC, LTC, BCH, XRP). The broker does not charge fees on deposits or withdrawals from its side, and deposits are processed near-instantly. Withdrawals are approved quickly, though final settlement times depend on your bank or payment provider.

What deposit methods does LegacyFX accept?

LegacyFX accepts credit cards, debit cards, bank wire transfers, and four cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and XRP). All deposits are fee-free from the broker's side and are processed almost instantly. The cryptocurrency option is useful for South African traders who want to avoid international bank transfer fees and delays.

How do LegacyFX withdrawals work?

Withdrawals are submitted through the client portal and are approved by LegacyFX promptly. The actual payout time depends on your chosen method — cards and crypto tend to be faster, while bank transfers may take several business days. LegacyFX does not charge withdrawal fees, but your bank or payment provider may. Funds can only be sent to accounts in your name.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Credit / Debit Card Free Instant Bank Wire Transfer Free 1–3 business days Cryptocurrency (BTC, LTC, BCH, XRP) Free Instant (network confirmation)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

LegacyFX Leverage

LegacyFX offers leverage up to 1:200 on its offshore entity (Mauritius/VFSC) and up to 1:30 on its EU entity (CySEC). South African traders using the Mauritius entity will have access to the 1:200 maximum.

1:200 is high enough to amplify both gains and losses significantly. Unlike the 1:1000 leverage some offshore brokers offer, 1:200 is within a range that tier-1 regulators have historically allowed for professional clients, which gives it some credibility. But the risk is real — a 0.5% adverse move on a 1:200 position wipes out your entire margin. LegacyFX does offer negative balance protection, so you cannot lose more than your deposit, but you can still lose your deposit very quickly at high leverage.

LegacyFX vs eToro vs XM

Feature LegacyFX eToro XM Regulation CySEC, FSC Mauritius, VFSC FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC FSCA, CySEC, ASIC, IFSC FSCA Regulated No Yes Yes Minimum Deposit USD 500 USD 50 USD 5 Max Leverage 1:200 1:400 1:888 Spreads From 0.6 pips 1.0 pips 0.6 pips Swap Fees None Yes Yes Platform MT5 only Proprietary MT4, MT5 Copy Trading PAMM only Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

LegacyFX's standout advantage in this comparison is the no-swap policy — neither eToro nor XM offers that universally. But both competitors are FSCA-regulated, have much lower minimum deposits, and offer more platform flexibility. LegacyFX competes on education, swap-free conditions, and its CySEC pedigree, but it loses on accessibility and local regulatory coverage for South African traders.

Research and Trading Tools

LegacyFX puts more into education than most brokers in its category. The Trading Academy offers structured video courses for beginners and advanced traders, webinars, and guided content that goes beyond the typical "what is forex" articles. From the Bronze account upward, you also get access to Autochartist — a third-party tool that automatically identifies chart patterns, Fibonacci levels, and key technical setups.

Daily trading signals are available from the Standard account, and higher-tier accounts unlock progressively more detailed market analysis and insights. There is also a range of forex calculators on the website. The research tools are not at the level of a full-service broker like IG, but they are meaningfully better than what most brokers with a USD 500 entry point provide.

LegacyFX Awards

LegacyFX was awarded "Best Forex Broker in the Middle East" by DailyForex in 2019. Beyond that, the broker does not prominently display a list of awards on its website. The DailyForex recognition is from a legitimate independent review site, which gives it more weight than the pay-to-enter awards that many brokers collect. However, a single regional award from 2019 is not a strong current indicator of overall quality — it reflects a specific market and a specific time.

LegacyFX Sign-Up Bonus

LegacyFX does not prominently advertise a traditional sign-up bonus on its current website. Instead, the broker offers a Safe Mode Program and a loyalty program with tiered rewards based on deposit and trading activity. Specific promotional offers may vary by region and account type, so it is worth checking directly with the broker or your account manager for any active campaigns.

What does the LegacyFX loyalty program include?

The loyalty program operates on a tier system based on your deposit frequency, trading activity, and account level. Rewards escalate as you move through tiers, though the specific benefits at each level are not publicly detailed on the website. Contact LegacyFX directly for the current loyalty program terms.

Can bonus profits be withdrawn?

LegacyFX does not clearly outline a traditional bonus structure with profit withdrawal terms on its current website. Any promotional offers, including the Safe Mode Program, will have their own terms and conditions. Always read the full T&Cs before opting into any promotion, and confirm withdrawal conditions directly with your account manager.

LegacyFX Customer Support

LegacyFX provides customer support via live chat, email, and telephone, available 24 hours a day, five days a week. The website is available in five languages. Higher-tier account holders (Gold and above) receive priority support and dedicated account managers, while Platinum and VIP clients get direct dealing desk access.

User reviews consistently mention positive experiences with individual account managers — particularly for guidance, onboarding, and trade support. There is no local South African office or phone number, so all support is handled remotely. For SA traders, that means live chat and email are your primary channels.

LegacyFX for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated No ZAR Account Available No Accepts SA Traders Yes (via Mauritius entity) Entity for SA Traders A.N Allnew Investments MA LTD (FSC Mauritius) Deposit Methods for SA Cards, bank transfer, crypto (BTC, LTC, BCH, XRP) Local SA Support No local office or phone number Dispute Resolution FSC Mauritius — no FSCA recourse Sponsorship Real Betis Balompié (Spanish football club)

Who Should Consider LegacyFX?

LegacyFX is best suited for traders who can deposit USD 500 or more and want swap-free conditions with a broker that has genuine regulatory credentials at the group level. The CySEC licence gives the brand more credibility than a pure offshore operation, and the educational offering is a real differentiator for traders who are still learning.

The ideal LegacyFX user is someone who holds positions overnight and wants to eliminate swap costs, who values structured education and mentoring, and who has enough capital to unlock at least the Silver or Gold account tier. If you are trading with USD 100 and need FSCA coverage, LegacyFX is not the right fit — you would be better served by eToro, XM, or Exness.

Conclusion LegacyFX is a credible broker with a tiered account structure, strong education offering, and a CySEC licence at the group level. The no-swap policy is a genuine differentiator that benefits any trader holding positions overnight, and the Trading Academy goes beyond the token educational content most brokers provide. The downsides are real: the USD 500 minimum deposit is steep by South African standards, the best features are locked behind high deposit thresholds, and SA traders are routed through the Mauritius entity rather than the CySEC-regulated EU entity. MT5-only limits platform flexibility. If you have the capital and value swap-free conditions, LegacyFX is worth considering. If you need FSCA regulation and low entry barriers, there are better options available locally.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official LegacyFX websites (mu.legacyfx.com and legacyfx.eu), CySEC and FSC Mauritius regulatory databases, third-party review platforms including DailyForex, Trustpilot, and WikiFX, and publicly available licence records. We verified account types, deposit and withdrawal terms, fee structures, trading platforms, and regulatory status independently. All claims attributed to the broker were sourced from its official website. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, financial situation, and level of experience before trading with LegacyFX or any other broker. LegacyFX is not regulated by the FSCA, and South African traders are onboarded through the Mauritius-based entity (FSC Mauritius). This means local regulatory protections and dispute resolution mechanisms do not apply. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is LegacyFX?

LegacyFX is a multi-regulated online broker founded in 2012 and relaunched in 2017, offering over 200 instruments across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, and cryptocurrencies. It operates through entities regulated by CySEC (EU), FSC Mauritius (offshore), and VFSC (Vanuatu), exclusively on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Is LegacyFX regulated in South Africa?

No, LegacyFX is not regulated by the FSCA. South African traders are onboarded through the Mauritius-based entity under an FSC Mauritius licence GB21200143. The group holds a CySEC licence for EU clients, but that does not extend to non-EU traders automatically.

What is the minimum deposit at LegacyFX?

The minimum deposit is USD 500 for the Standard Account. Higher-tier accounts require significantly more — Bronze at USD 1,000, Silver at USD 3,000, Gold at USD 5,000, Platinum at USD 25,000, and VIP at USD 50,000.

What trading platform does LegacyFX use?

LegacyFX uses MetaTrader 5 exclusively — there is no MT4 option. MT5 is available on desktop (Windows and Mac), web browser, and mobile (iOS and Android), offering advanced charting, algorithmic trading, and multi-asset support.

Does LegacyFX charge swap fees?

No, LegacyFX does not charge swap fees on any account or instrument. All accounts are swap-free by default, which eliminates overnight financing charges. This is one of the broker's most distinctive features and a genuine cost advantage for swing traders.

What instruments can I trade with LegacyFX?

LegacyFX offers over 200 instruments including major, minor, and exotic forex pairs, stock CFDs (from Silver account upward), indices, commodities, precious metals, and cryptocurrency pairs. The exact instrument access depends on your account tier.

Does LegacyFX offer a demo account?

Yes, LegacyFX offers a free demo account through MetaTrader 5 with no time limit. It allows traders to practise strategies, test the platform, and build confidence before committing real capital — which is especially useful given the USD 500 minimum on live accounts.

How do I deposit and withdraw funds?

Deposits can be made via credit and debit cards, bank wire transfer, or cryptocurrency (BTC, LTC, BCH, XRP). All methods are fee-free from LegacyFX's side. Withdrawals are processed through the same channels, with payout times depending on your payment method and bank.

What leverage does LegacyFX offer?

LegacyFX offers leverage up to 1:200 on its offshore entity (Mauritius/VFSC) and up to 1:30 on its EU entity (CySEC), in line with ESMA regulations. Leverage applies uniformly across all seven account types on the offshore entity.

Does LegacyFX have a loyalty or bonus program?

LegacyFX offers a tiered loyalty program and a Safe Mode Program rather than a traditional deposit bonus. Rewards are based on trading activity and account level. The broker also runs an IB (Introducing Broker) program with commission-sharing for referrals.

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