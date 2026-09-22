10 Best Forex trading apps for PC software is the general term used for any software that helps traders to analyse, decide on, and make a trade.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Best forex trading apps for PC software 2026

Best desktop forex trading platforms for Windows

Top forex trading software for PC traders

Best Forex PC trading apps with advanced charting

Best forex trading software for beginners on PC

Professional forex trading platforms for PC users

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Forex Trading Apps for PC

W hat are Forex Trading Apps for PC?

Forex trading apps for PC are desktop-based trading platforms that allow traders to buy and sell currency pairs (forex) directly from a Windows or macOS computer.

They are designed for full-screen trading, advanced analysis, and stable execution, which is why many professional traders prefer them over mobile apps.

10 Best Forex Trading Apps for PC

☑️ AvaTrade – A beginner-friendly broker with reliable PC platforms. ☑️ BlackBull Markets – An advanced algorithm trading on PC. ☑️ – A simple proprietary PC trading platform. CM Trading – A simple proprietary PC trading platform. ☑️ Exness – Ultra-low spreads and smooth PC trading. ☑️ – A high-leverage broker FBS – A high-leverage broker suitable using PC platforms. ☑️ – A multi-platform broker for professional PC traders. FP Markets – A multi-platform broker for professional PC traders. ☑️ FxPro – A well-established broker offering diverse desktop platforms. ☑️ – A beginner-focused broker with easy PC trading access. FXTM – A beginner-focused broker with easy PC trading access. ☑️ – A global broker providing access through PC platforms. HFM – A global broker providing access through PC platforms. ☑️ – A top-tier ECN broker IC Markets – A top-tier ECN broker , institutional-grade PC trading.

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade offers powerful PC trading software via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary WebTrader.

It suits beginners and experienced traders with strong regulation, user-friendly tools, and reliable forex and CFD execution.

Trading benefits

Feature Details 💻PC Support MT4, MT5, WebTrader 🛡️Regulation ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 📉Spreads & Costs Competitive spreads, no hidden fees 📈Leverage Up to 400:1 📊Assets FX, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto CFDs 📚Education & Tools Webinars, guides, analytics 🌎Highlights Beginner-friendly, Global access, Charts & tools 💸Minimum Deposit $100 👨‍🎓Sign Up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Accessible trading with a low minimum deposit of 100 USD Market analysis could be more extensive Award-winning mobile trading with the AvaTradeGO app with social trading features Only CFDs, forex, and cryptos offered Wide range of assets including unique instruments like vanilla options High inactivity fees Educational material to support trader development and strategy enhancement Average CFD fees

2. BlackBull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull Markets provides professional-grade PC trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Known for fast ECN execution and deep liquidity, it is ideal for advanced forex traders, scalpers, and algorithmic trading strategies.

Trading benefits

Feature Details 💻PC Support MT4, MT5, cTrader 🛡️Regulation FMA, FSA 📉Spreads & Costs Competitive spreads, no hidden fees 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📊Assets FX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks 📚Education & Tools Webinars, guides, analytics 🌎Highlights Algo & ECN, Institutional-grade, Tight spreads 💸Minimum Deposit $0 👨‍🎓Sign Up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Trade Execution A Commission Fee is Charged on selected Accounts Excellent Customer Support A Withdrawal Fee Applies Impressive Educational Resources The Prime Account has a extremely high Min. deposit

3. CM Trading

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CM Trading supports PC trading via MetaTrader 4 and ZuluTrade copy trading. It focuses on beginner-friendly education, local support, and accessible forex trading tools, making it suitable for new traders in South Africa.

Trading benefits

Feature Details 💻PC Support Web/Desktop proprietary 🛡️Regulation FSA, FSCA 📉Accounts Demo + Standard accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:200 📊Assets FX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks 📚Education & Tools Guides & beginner support 🌎Highlights Beginner-friendly, Local support, Easy to use 💸Minimum Deposit $250 👨‍🎓Sign Up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated with a strong local presence. Spreads can be wider than top ECN brokers. ZAR base currency accounts and local deposits. Limited advanced trading tools for professionals. Beginner-friendly platform with copy trading options. Bonuses have conditions — always read the fine print. Good customer support with South African office. Not the tightest spreads for high-volume scalpers.

4. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness offers robust PC trading with MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary Exness Trading Terminal. It is popular for low spreads, instant withdrawals, and flexible leverage options for active forex traders.

Trading benefits

Feature Details 💻PC Support MT4, MT5, Exness Terminal 🛡️Regulation CBCS, CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSC, FSCA, CMA 📉Accounts Demo + Standard accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📊Assets FX, Indices, Stocks, Crypto 📚Education & Tools Guides & beginner support 🌎Highlights Low spreads, Flexible, Global assets 💸Minimum Deposit $10 👨‍🎓Sign Up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Extremely low deposit requirements on some accounts Very high leverage can lead to overtrading risk Fast, often instant, withdrawals for supported methods Limited product range compared to full-service brokers Flexible leverage settings Customer support can be slow in certain regions Transparent pricing and low hidden fees Not all account types available in every jurisdiction

5. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS provides reliable PC trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It is well-known for beginner accounts, low minimum deposits, and promotional offers, making it accessible for entry-level forex traders.

Trading benefits

Feature Details 💻PC Support MT4, MT5 🛡️Regulation FSC, ASIC, CySEC 📉Accounts Cent, Standard, ECN, Zero spread 📈Leverage Up to 1:3000 📊Assets FX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities 📚Education & Tools Guides & beginner support 🌎Highlights High leverage, Aggressive traders, Beginner-friendly options 💸Minimum Deposit $5 👨‍🎓Sign Up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Same-day withdrawals with e-wallets. Bank withdrawals may not always be same-day. Wide payment method coverage globally. Limited direct South African local banking support.

6. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets delivers advanced PC trading via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS. It is favoured by professional traders for tight spreads, ECN pricing, and institutional-grade execution.

Trading benefits

Feature Details 💻PC Support MT4, MT5, cTrader 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA 📉Accounts Cent, Standard, ECN, Zero spread 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📊Assets FX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities 📚Education & Tools Guides & beginner support 🌎Highlights Multi-platform, Low-cost execution, ECN-grade 💸Minimum Deposit $100 👨‍🎓Sign Up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Forex fees are low Stock CFD fees are high Accounts can be opened fast and easy Product portfolio are somewhat limited Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executed Web and desktop platform is somewhat outdated Offers genuine swap-free Islamic accounts on Standard and Raw accounts. Some exotic symbols carry administrative charges.

7. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro supports multiple PC trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and FxPro Edge. It is suited for experienced traders seeking diversified platforms, strong regulation, and competitive trading costs.

Trading benefits

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong regulation (FCA UK, FSCA SA, etc.) giving high trust and protection. No fixed spreads or guaranteed stops; spreads can widen under volatility. Multiple platforms including MT4, MT5, cTrader etc (good variety). Some account types have fairly high minimum deposits; costs higher on non-raw accounts. Broad range of tradable assets; competitive spreads particularly on “Raw/Elite / cTrader” accounts. Fewer local payment methods or local address/phone number in SA; support can be slower via non-local channels.

8. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM offers PC trading using MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, catering to both beginners and advanced traders. It combines educational resources with flexible account types and global regulatory coverage.

Trading benefits

Feature Details 💻PC Support MT4, MT5 🛡️Regulation FCA, FSC, FSCA 📉Accounts Standard, ECN, Cent accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📊Assets FX, Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities 📚Education Webinars, tutorials, learning hub 🌎Highlights Beginner-friendly, Flexible accounts, Global access 💸Minimum Deposit $200 👨‍🎓Sign Up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast same-day withdrawal processing. Some methods may take longer depending on provider. FSCA regulated with strong SA presence. Minimum withdrawal fees may apply for certain methods.

9. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM provides PC trading through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and HFcopy. It is known for versatile account options, competitive spreads, and strong support for both retail and professional forex traders.

Trading benefits

Feature Details 💻PC Support MT4, MT5 🛡️Regulation FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA 📉Accounts Micro, Premium, Zero, Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📊Assets FX, Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities 📚Education Webinars, tutorials, learning hub 🌎Highlights Beginner-friendly, Flexible accounts, Global access 💸Minimum Deposit $0 👨‍🎓Sign Up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Same-day withdrawal processing. Bank wires may not always be instant. FSCA regulated in South Africa. Some services may vary by region.

10. IC Markets

IC Markets is a leading PC trading broker offering MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView integration. It is highly regarded for ultra-low spreads, fast execution, and suitability for scalping and algorithmic trading.

Trading benefits

Feature Details 💻PC Support MT4, MT5, cTrader 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB 📉Accounts Micro, Premium, Zero, Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📊Assets FX, Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities 📚Education Webinars, tutorials, learning hub 🌎Highlights Tight spreads, Institutional-grade, Multi-platform 💸Minimum Deposit $200 👨‍🎓Sign Up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips Limited educational materials Fast DMA execution Spreads, fees or deposit requirements Strong regulation (ASIC, CySEC) May not accept some regions Extremely tight spreads and fast execution speeds, ideal for active traders. Islamic account may include alternative overnight handling fees on some instruments.

Conclusion No matter how much research a trader does, they must always remember that the perfect forex broker and Trading App does not exist. Each Option will carry its own set of Pros and Cons and a decision should only be made to suit an investor's personal trading needs.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best forex trading app for PC?

The best forex trading apps for PC include MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView-enabled platforms. These offer advanced charting, fast execution, automated trading tools, and broad broker support for desktop users.

Is MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 better for PC trading?

MetaTrader 5 is more advanced, offering additional timeframes, improved order management, and multi-asset trading. However, MetaTrader 4 remains popular for forex due to simplicity, extensive indicators, and widespread Expert Advisor support.

Can beginners use forex trading apps on a PC?

Yes, many PC forex platforms are beginner-friendly. MetaTrader, WebTrader, and proprietary desktop platforms provide demo accounts, tutorials, and simple interfaces, allowing new traders to learn strategies, analyse charts, and trade safely before risking real money.

Do PC forex trading apps support automated trading?

Most leading PC forex apps support automation. MetaTrader allows Expert Advisors (EAs), while cTrader offers cBots. These tools enable algorithmic trading, backtesting strategies, and executing trades automatically based on predefined rules.

Are forex trading apps for PC secure?

Yes, reputable forex trading apps use encryption, secure logins, and server-side protections. When paired with regulated brokers, PC platforms offer safe trading environments, segregated funds, and risk-management tools such as stop-loss orders.

Can I trade forex on PC without downloading software?

Yes, many brokers offer web-based PC trading platforms. WebTrader, TradingView, and browser-based terminals allow forex trading without downloads, while still providing real-time charts, indicators, and order execution features.

What PC trading app is best for scalping?

For scalping, cTrader and MetaTrader 5 are preferred due to fast execution speeds, low-latency connections, and advanced order types. These platforms are commonly offered by ECN brokers with tight spreads.

Do forex trading apps for PC cost money?

Most PC forex trading platforms are free to download and use. Brokers typically earn through spreads or commissions rather than software fees, making professional-grade desktop trading accessible to all experience levels.

Can I use multiple monitors with PC forex trading apps?

Yes, PC trading platforms support multi-monitor setups. Traders can display charts, order windows, and news feeds across screens, improving technical analysis efficiency and execution speed during active market conditions.

Which PC forex trading app is best for advanced traders?

Advanced traders prefer MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView-integrated platforms. These offer depth-of-market tools, custom indicators, automated strategies, and professional charting features suited for high-frequency and technical trading styles.