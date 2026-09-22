Forex Trading Apps for PC

  10 Best Forex trading apps for PC software is the general term used for any software that helps traders to analyse, decide on, and make a trade.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Best forex trading apps for PC software 2026
  • Best desktop forex trading platforms for Windows
  • Top forex trading software for PC traders
  • Best Forex PC trading apps with advanced charting
  • Best forex trading software for beginners on PC
  • Professional forex trading platforms for PC users

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

10 Best Forex Trading Apps for PC

💻Broker / AppPC Support👨‍🎓Sign UpPlatform Type
AvaTradeYes👉Open Account MT4, MT5, WebTrader
BlackBull MarketsYes👉Open Account MT4, MT5, cTrader
CM TradingYes👉Open AccountWeb/desktop proprietary
ExnessYes👉Open AccountMT4, MT5, Exness Terminal
FBSYes👉Open AccountMT4, MT5
FP MarketsYes👉Open AccountMT4, MT5, cTrader
FxProYes👉Open AccountMT4, MT5, cTrader
FXTMYes👉Open AccountMT4, MT5
HFMYes👉Open AccountMT4, MT5
IC MarketsYes👉Open AccountMT4, MT5, cTrader
 

What are Forex Trading Apps for PC?

Forex trading apps for PC are desktop-based trading platforms that allow traders to buy and sell currency pairs (forex) directly from a Windows or macOS computer.

They are designed for full-screen trading, advanced analysis, and stable execution, which is why many professional traders prefer them over mobile apps.

 

10 Best Forex Trading Apps for PC

  1. ☑️AvaTrade – A beginner-friendly broker with reliable PC platforms.
  2. ☑️BlackBull Markets – An advanced algorithm trading on PC.
  3. ☑️CM Trading – A simple proprietary PC trading platform.
  4. ☑️Exness – Ultra-low spreads and smooth PC trading.
  5. ☑️FBS – A high-leverage broker suitable using PC platforms.
  6. ☑️FP Markets – A multi-platform broker for professional PC traders.
  7. ☑️FxPro – A well-established broker offering diverse desktop platforms.
  8. ☑️FXTM – A beginner-focused broker with easy PC trading access.
  9. ☑️HFM – A global broker providing access through PC platforms.
  10. ☑️IC Markets – A top-tier ECN broker, institutional-grade PC trading.

 

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

AvaTrade offers powerful PC trading software via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary WebTrader.

It suits beginners and experienced traders with strong regulation, user-friendly tools, and reliable forex and CFD execution.

 

Trading benefits

FeatureDetails
💻PC SupportMT4, MT5, WebTrader
🛡️RegulationASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
📉Spreads & CostsCompetitive spreads, no hidden fees
📈LeverageUp to 400:1
📊AssetsFX, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto CFDs
📚Education & ToolsWebinars, guides, analytics
🌎HighlightsBeginner-friendly, Global access, Charts & tools
💸Minimum Deposit$100
👨‍🎓Sign Up👉Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌Cons
Accessible trading with a low minimum deposit of 100 USDMarket analysis could be more extensive
Award-winning mobile trading with the AvaTradeGO app with social trading featuresOnly CFDs, forex, and cryptos offered
Wide range of assets including unique instruments like vanilla optionsHigh inactivity fees
Educational material to support trader development and strategy enhancementAverage CFD fees
 

2. BlackBull Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

BlackBull Markets provides professional-grade PC trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Known for fast ECN execution and deep liquidity, it is ideal for advanced forex traders, scalpers, and algorithmic trading strategies.

 

Trading benefits

FeatureDetails
💻PC SupportMT4, MT5, cTrader
🛡️RegulationFMA, FSA
📉Spreads & CostsCompetitive spreads, no hidden fees
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📊AssetsFX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks
📚Education & ToolsWebinars, guides, analytics
🌎HighlightsAlgo & ECN, Institutional-grade, Tight spreads
💸Minimum Deposit$0
👨‍🎓Sign Up👉Open Account
  BlackBull Markets Forex Trading Apps for PC  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Fast Trade ExecutionA Commission Fee is Charged on selected Accounts
Excellent Customer SupportA Withdrawal Fee Applies
Impressive Educational ResourcesThe Prime Account has a extremely high Min. deposit
 

3. CM Trading

💰 Min Deposit: $250
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

CM Trading supports PC trading via MetaTrader 4 and ZuluTrade copy trading. It focuses on beginner-friendly education, local support, and accessible forex trading tools, making it suitable for new traders in South Africa.

 

Trading benefits

FeatureDetails
💻PC SupportWeb/Desktop proprietary
🛡️Regulation FSA, FSCA
📉AccountsDemo + Standard accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:200
📊AssetsFX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks
📚Education & ToolsGuides & beginner support
🌎HighlightsBeginner-friendly, Local support, Easy to use
💸Minimum Deposit$250
👨‍🎓Sign Up👉Open Account
  CM Trading  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA-regulated with a strong local presence.Spreads can be wider than top ECN brokers.
ZAR base currency accounts and local deposits.Limited advanced trading tools for professionals.
Beginner-friendly platform with copy trading options.Bonuses have conditions — always read the fine print.
Good customer support with South African office.Not the tightest spreads for high-volume scalpers.
 

4. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness offers robust PC trading with MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary Exness Trading Terminal. It is popular for low spreads, instant withdrawals, and flexible leverage options for active forex traders.

 

Trading benefits

FeatureDetails
💻PC SupportMT4, MT5, Exness Terminal
🛡️RegulationCBCS, CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSC, FSCA, CMA
📉AccountsDemo + Standard accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📊AssetsFX, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
📚Education & ToolsGuides & beginner support
🌎HighlightsLow spreads, Flexible, Global assets
💸Minimum Deposit$10
👨‍🎓Sign Up👉Open Account
  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Extremely low deposit requirements on some accountsVery high leverage can lead to overtrading risk
Fast, often instant, withdrawals for supported methodsLimited product range compared to full-service brokers
Flexible leverage settingsCustomer support can be slow in certain regions
Transparent pricing and low hidden feesNot all account types available in every jurisdiction
 

5. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

FBS provides reliable PC trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It is well-known for beginner accounts, low minimum deposits, and promotional offers, making it accessible for entry-level forex traders.

 

Trading benefits

FeatureDetails
💻PC SupportMT4, MT5
🛡️RegulationFSC, ASIC, CySEC
📉AccountsCent, Standard, ECN, Zero spread
📈LeverageUp to 1:3000
📊AssetsFX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities
📚Education & ToolsGuides & beginner support
🌎HighlightsHigh leverage, Aggressive traders, Beginner-friendly options
💸Minimum Deposit$5
👨‍🎓Sign Up👉Open Account
  FBS Forex Trading Apps for PC  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Same-day withdrawals with e-wallets.Bank withdrawals may not always be same-day.
Wide payment method coverage globally.Limited direct South African local banking support.
 

6. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FP Markets delivers advanced PC trading via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS. It is favoured by professional traders for tight spreads, ECN pricing, and institutional-grade execution.

 

Trading benefits

FeatureDetails
💻PC SupportMT4, MT5, cTrader
🛡️RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
📉AccountsCent, Standard, ECN, Zero spread
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📊AssetsFX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities
📚Education & ToolsGuides & beginner support
🌎HighlightsMulti-platform, Low-cost execution, ECN-grade
💸Minimum Deposit$100
👨‍🎓Sign Up👉Open Account
  FP Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Forex fees are lowStock CFD fees are high
Accounts can be opened fast and easyProduct portfolio are somewhat limited
Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executedWeb and desktop platform is somewhat outdated
Offers genuine swap-free Islamic accounts on Standard and Raw accounts.Some exotic symbols carry administrative charges.
 

7. FxPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FxPro supports multiple PC trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and FxPro Edge. It is suited for experienced traders seeking diversified platforms, strong regulation, and competitive trading costs.

 

Trading benefits

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  FxPro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong regulation (FCA UK, FSCA SA, etc.) giving high trust and protection.No fixed spreads or guaranteed stops; spreads can widen under volatility.
Multiple platforms including MT4, MT5, cTrader etc (good variety).Some account types have fairly high minimum deposits; costs higher on non-raw accounts.
Broad range of tradable assets; competitive spreads particularly on “Raw/Elite / cTrader” accounts.Fewer local payment methods or local address/phone number in SA; support can be slower via non-local channels.
 

8. FXTM 

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTM offers PC trading using MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, catering to both beginners and advanced traders. It combines educational resources with flexible account types and global regulatory coverage.

 

Trading benefits

FeatureDetails
💻PC SupportMT4, MT5
🛡️RegulationFCA, FSC, FSCA
📉AccountsStandard, ECN, Cent accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📊AssetsFX, Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities
📚EducationWebinars, tutorials, learning hub
🌎HighlightsBeginner-friendly, Flexible accounts, Global access
💸Minimum Deposit$200
👨‍🎓Sign Up👉Open Account
  FXTM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast same-day withdrawal processing.Some methods may take longer depending on provider.
FSCA regulated with strong SA presence.Minimum withdrawal fees may apply for certain methods.
 

9. HFM 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM provides PC trading through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and HFcopy. It is known for versatile account options, competitive spreads, and strong support for both retail and professional forex traders.

 

Trading benefits

FeatureDetails
💻PC SupportMT4, MT5
🛡️RegulationFSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
📉AccountsMicro, Premium, Zero, Islamic accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📊AssetsFX, Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities
📚EducationWebinars, tutorials, learning hub
🌎HighlightsBeginner-friendly, Flexible accounts, Global access
💸Minimum Deposit$0
👨‍🎓Sign Up👉Open Account
  HFM   

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Same-day withdrawal processing.Bank wires may not always be instant.
FSCA regulated in South Africa.Some services may vary by region.
 

10. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IC Markets is a leading PC trading broker offering MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView integration. It is highly regarded for ultra-low spreads, fast execution, and suitability for scalping and algorithmic trading.

 

Trading benefits

FeatureDetails
💻PC SupportMT4, MT5, cTrader
🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
📉AccountsMicro, Premium, Zero, Islamic accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📊AssetsFX, Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities
📚EducationWebinars, tutorials, learning hub
🌎HighlightsTight spreads, Institutional-grade, Multi-platform
💸Minimum Deposit$200
👨‍🎓Sign Up👉Open Account
  IC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pipsLimited educational materials
Fast DMA executionSpreads, fees or deposit requirements
Strong regulation (ASIC, CySEC)May not accept some regions
Extremely tight spreads and fast execution speeds, ideal for active traders.Islamic account may include alternative overnight handling fees on some instruments.
 

Conclusion

No matter how much research a trader does, they must always remember that the perfect forex broker and Trading App does not exist. Each Option will carry its own set of Pros and Cons and a decision should only be made to suit an investor's personal trading needs.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the best forex trading app for PC?

The best forex trading apps for PC include MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView-enabled platforms. These offer advanced charting, fast execution, automated trading tools, and broad broker support for desktop users.

 

Is MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 better for PC trading?

MetaTrader 5 is more advanced, offering additional timeframes, improved order management, and multi-asset trading. However, MetaTrader 4 remains popular for forex due to simplicity, extensive indicators, and widespread Expert Advisor support.

 

Can beginners use forex trading apps on a PC?

Yes, many PC forex platforms are beginner-friendly. MetaTrader, WebTrader, and proprietary desktop platforms provide demo accounts, tutorials, and simple interfaces, allowing new traders to learn strategies, analyse charts, and trade safely before risking real money.

 

Do PC forex trading apps support automated trading?

Most leading PC forex apps support automation. MetaTrader allows Expert Advisors (EAs), while cTrader offers cBots. These tools enable algorithmic trading, backtesting strategies, and executing trades automatically based on predefined rules.

 

Are forex trading apps for PC secure?

Yes, reputable forex trading apps use encryption, secure logins, and server-side protections. When paired with regulated brokers, PC platforms offer safe trading environments, segregated funds, and risk-management tools such as stop-loss orders.

 

Can I trade forex on PC without downloading software?

Yes, many brokers offer web-based PC trading platforms. WebTrader, TradingView, and browser-based terminals allow forex trading without downloads, while still providing real-time charts, indicators, and order execution features.

 

What PC trading app is best for scalping?

For scalping, cTrader and MetaTrader 5 are preferred due to fast execution speeds, low-latency connections, and advanced order types. These platforms are commonly offered by ECN brokers with tight spreads.

 

Do forex trading apps for PC cost money?

Most PC forex trading platforms are free to download and use. Brokers typically earn through spreads or commissions rather than software fees, making professional-grade desktop trading accessible to all experience levels.

 

Can I use multiple monitors with PC forex trading apps?

Yes, PC trading platforms support multi-monitor setups. Traders can display charts, order windows, and news feeds across screens, improving technical analysis efficiency and execution speed during active market conditions.

 

Which PC forex trading app is best for advanced traders?

Advanced traders prefer MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView-integrated platforms. These offer depth-of-market tools, custom indicators, automated strategies, and professional charting features suited for high-frequency and technical trading styles.

 

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