10 Best Forex trading apps for PC software is the general term used for any software that helps traders to analyse, decide on, and make a trade.
- Best forex trading apps for PC software 2026
- Best desktop forex trading platforms for Windows
- Top forex trading software for PC traders
- Best Forex PC trading apps with advanced charting
- Best forex trading software for beginners on PC
- Professional forex trading platforms for PC users
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
10 Best Forex Trading Apps for PC
|💻Broker / App
|PC Support
|👨🎓Sign Up
|Platform Type
|AvaTrade
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5, WebTrader
|BlackBull Markets
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|CM Trading
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|Web/desktop proprietary
|Exness
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5, Exness Terminal
|FBS
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5
|FP Markets
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|FxPro
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|FXTM
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5
|HFM
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5
|IC Markets
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
What are Forex Trading Apps for PC?
Forex trading apps for PC are desktop-based trading platforms that allow traders to buy and sell currency pairs (forex) directly from a Windows or macOS computer.
They are designed for full-screen trading, advanced analysis, and stable execution, which is why many professional traders prefer them over mobile apps.
10 Best Forex Trading Apps for PC
- ☑️AvaTrade – A beginner-friendly broker with reliable PC platforms.
- ☑️BlackBull Markets – An advanced algorithm trading on PC.
- ☑️CM Trading – A simple proprietary PC trading platform.
- ☑️Exness – Ultra-low spreads and smooth PC trading.
- ☑️FBS – A high-leverage broker suitable using PC platforms.
- ☑️FP Markets – A multi-platform broker for professional PC traders.
- ☑️FxPro – A well-established broker offering diverse desktop platforms.
- ☑️FXTM – A beginner-focused broker with easy PC trading access.
- ☑️HFM – A global broker providing access through PC platforms.
- ☑️IC Markets – A top-tier ECN broker, institutional-grade PC trading.
1. AvaTrade
AvaTrade offers powerful PC trading software via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary WebTrader.
It suits beginners and experienced traders with strong regulation, user-friendly tools, and reliable forex and CFD execution.
Trading benefits
|Feature
|Details
|💻PC Support
|MT4, MT5, WebTrader
|🛡️Regulation
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|📉Spreads & Costs
|Competitive spreads, no hidden fees
|📈Leverage
|Up to 400:1
|📊Assets
|FX, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto CFDs
|📚Education & Tools
|Webinars, guides, analytics
|🌎Highlights
|Beginner-friendly, Global access, Charts & tools
|💸Minimum Deposit
|$100
|👨🎓Sign Up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌Cons
|Accessible trading with a low minimum deposit of 100 USD
|Market analysis could be more extensive
|Award-winning mobile trading with the AvaTradeGO app with social trading features
|Only CFDs, forex, and cryptos offered
|Wide range of assets including unique instruments like vanilla options
|High inactivity fees
|Educational material to support trader development and strategy enhancement
|Average CFD fees
2. BlackBull Markets
BlackBull Markets provides professional-grade PC trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Known for fast ECN execution and deep liquidity, it is ideal for advanced forex traders, scalpers, and algorithmic trading strategies.
Trading benefits
|Feature
|Details
|💻PC Support
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|🛡️Regulation
|FMA, FSA
|📉Spreads & Costs
|Competitive spreads, no hidden fees
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📊Assets
|FX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks
|📚Education & Tools
|Webinars, guides, analytics
|🌎Highlights
|Algo & ECN, Institutional-grade, Tight spreads
|💸Minimum Deposit
|$0
|👨🎓Sign Up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fast Trade Execution
|A Commission Fee is Charged on selected Accounts
|Excellent Customer Support
|A Withdrawal Fee Applies
|Impressive Educational Resources
|The Prime Account has a extremely high Min. deposit
3. CM Trading
CM Trading supports PC trading via MetaTrader 4 and ZuluTrade copy trading. It focuses on beginner-friendly education, local support, and accessible forex trading tools, making it suitable for new traders in South Africa.
Trading benefits
|Feature
|Details
|💻PC Support
|Web/Desktop proprietary
|🛡️Regulation
|FSA, FSCA
|📉Accounts
|Demo + Standard accounts
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:200
|📊Assets
|FX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks
|📚Education & Tools
|Guides & beginner support
|🌎Highlights
|Beginner-friendly, Local support, Easy to use
|💸Minimum Deposit
|$250
|👨🎓Sign Up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|FSCA-regulated with a strong local presence.
|Spreads can be wider than top ECN brokers.
|ZAR base currency accounts and local deposits.
|Limited advanced trading tools for professionals.
|Beginner-friendly platform with copy trading options.
|Bonuses have conditions — always read the fine print.
|Good customer support with South African office.
|Not the tightest spreads for high-volume scalpers.
4. Exness
Exness offers robust PC trading with MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary Exness Trading Terminal. It is popular for low spreads, instant withdrawals, and flexible leverage options for active forex traders.
Trading benefits
|Feature
|Details
|💻PC Support
|MT4, MT5, Exness Terminal
|🛡️Regulation
|CBCS, CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSC, FSCA, CMA
|📉Accounts
|Demo + Standard accounts
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:2000
|📊Assets
|FX, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
|📚Education & Tools
|Guides & beginner support
|🌎Highlights
|Low spreads, Flexible, Global assets
|💸Minimum Deposit
|$10
|👨🎓Sign Up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Extremely low deposit requirements on some accounts
|Very high leverage can lead to overtrading risk
|Fast, often instant, withdrawals for supported methods
|Limited product range compared to full-service brokers
|Flexible leverage settings
|Customer support can be slow in certain regions
|Transparent pricing and low hidden fees
|Not all account types available in every jurisdiction
5. FBS
FBS provides reliable PC trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It is well-known for beginner accounts, low minimum deposits, and promotional offers, making it accessible for entry-level forex traders.
Trading benefits
|Feature
|Details
|💻PC Support
|MT4, MT5
|🛡️Regulation
|FSC, ASIC, CySEC
|📉Accounts
|Cent, Standard, ECN, Zero spread
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:3000
|📊Assets
|FX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities
|📚Education & Tools
|Guides & beginner support
|🌎Highlights
|High leverage, Aggressive traders, Beginner-friendly options
|💸Minimum Deposit
|$5
|👨🎓Sign Up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Same-day withdrawals with e-wallets.
|Bank withdrawals may not always be same-day.
|Wide payment method coverage globally.
|Limited direct South African local banking support.
6. FP Markets
FP Markets delivers advanced PC trading via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS. It is favoured by professional traders for tight spreads, ECN pricing, and institutional-grade execution.
Trading benefits
|Feature
|Details
|💻PC Support
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|🛡️Regulation
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
|📉Accounts
|Cent, Standard, ECN, Zero spread
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📊Assets
|FX, Indices, Crypto, Commodities
|📚Education & Tools
|Guides & beginner support
|🌎Highlights
|Multi-platform, Low-cost execution, ECN-grade
|💸Minimum Deposit
|$100
|👨🎓Sign Up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Forex fees are low
|Stock CFD fees are high
|Accounts can be opened fast and easy
|Product portfolio are somewhat limited
|Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executed
|Web and desktop platform is somewhat outdated
|Offers genuine swap-free Islamic accounts on Standard and Raw accounts.
|Some exotic symbols carry administrative charges.
7. FxPro
FxPro supports multiple PC trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and FxPro Edge. It is suited for experienced traders seeking diversified platforms, strong regulation, and competitive trading costs.
Trading benefits
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Strong regulation (FCA UK, FSCA SA, etc.) giving high trust and protection.
|No fixed spreads or guaranteed stops; spreads can widen under volatility.
|Multiple platforms including MT4, MT5, cTrader etc (good variety).
|Some account types have fairly high minimum deposits; costs higher on non-raw accounts.
|Broad range of tradable assets; competitive spreads particularly on “Raw/Elite / cTrader” accounts.
|Fewer local payment methods or local address/phone number in SA; support can be slower via non-local channels.
8. FXTM
FXTM offers PC trading using MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, catering to both beginners and advanced traders. It combines educational resources with flexible account types and global regulatory coverage.
Trading benefits
|Feature
|Details
|💻PC Support
|MT4, MT5
|🛡️Regulation
|FCA, FSC, FSCA
|📉Accounts
|Standard, ECN, Cent accounts
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:2000
|📊Assets
|FX, Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities
|📚Education
|Webinars, tutorials, learning hub
|🌎Highlights
|Beginner-friendly, Flexible accounts, Global access
|💸Minimum Deposit
|$200
|👨🎓Sign Up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fast same-day withdrawal processing.
|Some methods may take longer depending on provider.
|FSCA regulated with strong SA presence.
|Minimum withdrawal fees may apply for certain methods.
9. HFM
HFM provides PC trading through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and HFcopy. It is known for versatile account options, competitive spreads, and strong support for both retail and professional forex traders.
Trading benefits
|Feature
|Details
|💻PC Support
|MT4, MT5
|🛡️Regulation
|FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
|📉Accounts
|Micro, Premium, Zero, Islamic accounts
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:2000
|📊Assets
|FX, Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities
|📚Education
|Webinars, tutorials, learning hub
|🌎Highlights
|Beginner-friendly, Flexible accounts, Global access
|💸Minimum Deposit
|$0
|👨🎓Sign Up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Same-day withdrawal processing.
|Bank wires may not always be instant.
|FSCA regulated in South Africa.
|Some services may vary by region.
10. IC Markets
IC Markets is a leading PC trading broker offering MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView integration. It is highly regarded for ultra-low spreads, fast execution, and suitability for scalping and algorithmic trading.
Trading benefits
|Feature
|Details
|💻PC Support
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|🛡️Regulation
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|📉Accounts
|Micro, Premium, Zero, Islamic accounts
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📊Assets
|FX, Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities
|📚Education
|Webinars, tutorials, learning hub
|🌎Highlights
|Tight spreads, Institutional-grade, Multi-platform
|💸Minimum Deposit
|$200
|👨🎓Sign Up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips
|Limited educational materials
|Fast DMA execution
|Spreads, fees or deposit requirements
|Strong regulation (ASIC, CySEC)
|May not accept some regions
|Extremely tight spreads and fast execution speeds, ideal for active traders.
|Islamic account may include alternative overnight handling fees on some instruments.
ConclusionNo matter how much research a trader does, they must always remember that the perfect forex broker and Trading App does not exist. Each Option will carry its own set of Pros and Cons and a decision should only be made to suit an investor's personal trading needs.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best forex trading app for PC?
The best forex trading apps for PC include MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView-enabled platforms. These offer advanced charting, fast execution, automated trading tools, and broad broker support for desktop users.
Is MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 better for PC trading?
MetaTrader 5 is more advanced, offering additional timeframes, improved order management, and multi-asset trading. However, MetaTrader 4 remains popular for forex due to simplicity, extensive indicators, and widespread Expert Advisor support.
Can beginners use forex trading apps on a PC?
Yes, many PC forex platforms are beginner-friendly. MetaTrader, WebTrader, and proprietary desktop platforms provide demo accounts, tutorials, and simple interfaces, allowing new traders to learn strategies, analyse charts, and trade safely before risking real money.
Do PC forex trading apps support automated trading?
Most leading PC forex apps support automation. MetaTrader allows Expert Advisors (EAs), while cTrader offers cBots. These tools enable algorithmic trading, backtesting strategies, and executing trades automatically based on predefined rules.
Are forex trading apps for PC secure?
Yes, reputable forex trading apps use encryption, secure logins, and server-side protections. When paired with regulated brokers, PC platforms offer safe trading environments, segregated funds, and risk-management tools such as stop-loss orders.
Can I trade forex on PC without downloading software?
Yes, many brokers offer web-based PC trading platforms. WebTrader, TradingView, and browser-based terminals allow forex trading without downloads, while still providing real-time charts, indicators, and order execution features.
What PC trading app is best for scalping?
For scalping, cTrader and MetaTrader 5 are preferred due to fast execution speeds, low-latency connections, and advanced order types. These platforms are commonly offered by ECN brokers with tight spreads.
Do forex trading apps for PC cost money?
Most PC forex trading platforms are free to download and use. Brokers typically earn through spreads or commissions rather than software fees, making professional-grade desktop trading accessible to all experience levels.
Can I use multiple monitors with PC forex trading apps?
Yes, PC trading platforms support multi-monitor setups. Traders can display charts, order windows, and news feeds across screens, improving technical analysis efficiency and execution speed during active market conditions.
Which PC forex trading app is best for advanced traders?
Advanced traders prefer MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView-integrated platforms. These offer depth-of-market tools, custom indicators, automated strategies, and professional charting features suited for high-frequency and technical trading styles.
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