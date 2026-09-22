Overall, Blackwell Global can be considered a safe and reliable broker that offers competitive fees and spreads (against major currency pairs). Blackwell Global has a trust score of 99%. Private and institutional clients' trading platforms are equipped with advanced trading tools.

Is Blackwell Global regulated, and should I trust them?

Blackwell Global – they operate with offshore regulation mostly. Not ASIC, not FCA. That's the thing right there. You're taking more risk than with regulated brokers. Do your homework before opening an account. Check their licensing independently. Don't just take their word for it. Honestly? If regulation matters to you, there are better options out there.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit and spreads like at Blackwell Global?

They offer pretty low minimums – like $100 or less which is attractive. Spreads vary but they're competitive on paper. The question though – are you comfortable with less regulation? Low deposit sounds good until something goes wrong and nobody's there to back you up. Think twice. Is cheap entry worth the regulatory risk? That's your call to make.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit Starting from $0 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No sign up bonus 💸Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees; clients may incur bank fees. 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions vary by account type 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfers; Bitcoin via Skrill; no fees charged by Blackwell Global. 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) for desktop and mobile. 🛡️Regulation FCA, SFC, SECC, SCB 🔐Trust Score Not publicly available; regulated by reputable authorities. ⏱️Payout Schedule Typically processed within 1–3 business days; may vary by method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Blackwell Global Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS ❌ CONS Well Regulated by FCA, SFC, SECC, SCB Limited Educational Resources: Lacks comprehensive training materials and webinars. Transparent Fee Structure: Offers competitive spreads and commissions. Withdrawal Delays: Some users report slower processing times. Diverse Account Types: Includes ECN, Standard, Premium, Turbo, Islamic, and Professional accounts. Limited Asset Range: Fewer tradable instruments compared to some competitors. Advanced Trading Platforms: Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. No Cryptocurrency Trading: Does not offer crypto trading options.

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Blackwell Global is headquartered in the UK and has established offices in 8 different destinations.

Blackwell’s history starts in 2010 when it started out as an online trading specialist in New Zealand.

Today, Blackwell prides itself on its commitment towards being the most trusted financial provider offering products such as Forex, Indices, Cryptos, and commodities that include Gold and Oil .

Blackwell has a presence in more than 90 countries, and it is also a multi-award-winning trading provider that caters to traders who have different levels of experience.

What can I trade on Blackwell Global?

Blackwell Global – they've got forex, metals, indices, crypto. Standard stuff, really. You get the basics covered. Nothing fancy, nothing exotic. If you just want to trade currency pairs and maybe dabble in gold or Bitcoin, you're set. Nothing they offer jumps out at you. It's just... there. Adequate if you know what I mean.

How is Blackwell Global different from regulated brokers?

Honestly? It's not really. They're offshore, though, which is the big difference. You get similar asset selection, similar platforms, similar spreads. Except there's less oversight watching them. That's literally it. No ASIC standing over them saying, "hey, you gotta segregate client funds." That's a problem if things go sideways. They might be fine – probably are.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SFC, SECC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Blackwell Global offers a comprehensive suite of trading features designed to cater to a diverse range of traders.

Their platform supports multiple account types, including ECN, Standard, Premium, Turbo, Professional, and Islamic accounts, each tailored to meet the specific needs and preferences of traders.

Additionally, Blackwell Global provides access to advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), which offer real-time charting, expert advisors, and a wide array of technical indicators.

For mobile traders, the Blackwell Global TradeGo app delivers seamless access to global markets, real-time data, and the ability to manage trades on the go.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Multiple account options including Standard, Raw, and VIP accounts catering to different trader levels. ⚖️ Leverage Flexible leverage up to 1:500 depending on account type and regulatory requirements. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips; commissions vary by account type. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Metals, Energies, and Cryptocurrencies. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and WebTrader. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available for traders requiring Sharia-compliant trading. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Provided for eligible accounts to support automated trading strategies. 👥 Copy Trading Copy trading solutions available for beginners and social traders. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, negative balance protection, and investor fund insurance. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by recognized authorities (exact regulator depends on client jurisdiction).

Blackwell Global Customer Reviews

Blackwell Global has garnered a range of customer reviews, reflecting a mix of experiences.

Many clients commend the broker for its user-friendly platforms, such as MetaTrader 5, and responsive customer support.

For instance, a trader noted a smooth transition from MT4 to MT5, appreciating the raw spreads and leverage options offered.

However, some users have reported challenges with withdrawal processes, citing delays and communication issues.

Despite these concerns, Blackwell Global maintains a reputation for regulatory compliance and competitive trading conditions.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 3.4/5 on Trustpilot based on 45 reviews Trustpilot . Mixed feedback with some praising quick sign-up and smooth transitions, while others express concerns over withdrawal issues. 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally positive, with users highlighting fast execution and helpful support. However, some report issues with withdrawals and account management. 📞Customer Service Rated highly by some users for professionalism and helpfulness. Others have reported delayed responses and issues with account management.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SFC, SECC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Customers' Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews: some users praise quick sign-up and smooth transitions, while others report withdrawal issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆ Some traders report fast account setup and helpful support, while others experience delayed responses and account management issues. ⭐⭐☆

Blackwell Global Safety and Security

Blackwell Global prioritizes client safety and security through a comprehensive approach that includes regulatory compliance, advanced technology, and robust risk management.

The company is authorized and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, ensuring adherence to strict financial standards.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, providing an added layer of protection against potential financial instability.

Additionally, Blackwell Global employs industry-standard encryption protocols and multi-factor authentication to safeguard personal and financial information.

What security measures does Blackwell Global implement to protect client data and funds?

Blackwell Global employs robust security protocols, including segregated client funds, advanced encryption, and strict compliance with regulatory standards to ensure safe trading environments and protect clients’ assets.

How does Blackwell Global protect clients from fraudulent activities and phishing attempts?

Blackwell Global actively monitors and alerts clients about fraudulent websites and phishing attempts. They advise clients to avoid suspicious links and to verify any unsolicited communications by contacting their customer service directly.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Overseen by recognized regulatory bodies in different jurisdictions, ensuring compliance with international financial standards. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in separate accounts from the company’s own funds, protecting trader deposits. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides insurance coverage for client funds to enhance financial protection and trust. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong capital reserves and transparent financial practices to meet obligations. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Enhanced security features such as encryption and two-factor authentication safeguard crypto transactions. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures traders cannot lose more money than they deposit, protecting against extreme volatility. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular internal and external audits to maintain transparency and uphold regulatory compliance.

Blackwell Global at a glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered London, United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 2010 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA (UK)- 687576 SFC (Hong Kong) - No. BGX 296 BGX 460 BJU094 SECC (Cambodia)- 005. SCB (Bahamas) - SIA-F215 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Belgium 📒 Account Types ECN Account Standard Account Premium Account Turbo Account Professional Account ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 / R0 ZAR 💳 Deposit 7 Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers Debit cards Credit Cards Neteller Skrill Bitcoin 💳 Sign up Bonus None 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, Infinitum 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Commodities CFDs Crypto 📱 OS Compatibility Desktop, web, Android, iOS 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, Spanish, Hungarian, and Arabic 👥 Customer Support Languages English, German, Spanish, Hungarian, and Arabic 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Blackwell Global Accounts

Blackwell Global provides a diverse selection of account types tailored to different trader profiles.

These include ECN, Standard, Premium, Turbo, Professional, Islamic, and Demo accounts.

ECN accounts offer raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, while Standard and Premium accounts feature no commissions and spread-only pricing.

Premium accounts offer tighter spreads and a $500 minimum deposit. Turbo accounts combine zero spreads with low commissions.

🔍 Accounts 📒 Standard Account 📒 ECN Account 📒 Premium Account 📒 Turbo Account 💳 Minimum Deposit $500/ ZAR8 000 No minimum deposit $0 $500/ZAR8 000 No minimum deposit $0 💳 Spread Type Floating Floating Floating Floating 📊 Leverage up to 1:200 up to 1:200 up to 1:100 up to 1:200 💰 Commission $4.5 / Lot per side None None $2.5 / Lot per side 💰 Account Base Currencies USD / EUR / GBP/ ZAR USD / EUR / GBP/ ZAR USD / EUR / GBP/ ZAR USD / EUR / GBP/ ZAR 📉 Spreads from 0.0 pips from 0.8 pips from 0.2 pips from 0.0 pips 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

ECN Account

For traders seeking ultra-competitive conditions, the ECN Account from Blackwell Global offers raw spreads starting at 0.0 pips, minimal requotes, and transparent execution to lower trading costs.

With 1:200 leverage, micro-lot trading, and access to Tier-1 liquidity, it also includes a low minimum deposit and modest round-trip commission of about $9, making it a powerful choice for precision-driven strategies

Premium Account

The Premium Account from Blackwell Global delivers exceptional trading conditions tailored for active traders.

Clients benefit from ultra-tight spreads starting from 0.2 pips, zero commissions, and swift market execution.

The account also features 1:100 leverage, micro-lot trading for precision, and access to tier-1 liquidity for fast, transparent order execution, all with a low minimum deposit requirement

Standard Account

The Standard Account is one of Blackwell Global’s most popular options, offering tightly competitive spreads starting from approximately 0.8 pips and charging no commissions on trades.

With flexible 1:200 leverage and no minimum deposit requirement, it’s accessible and beginner-friendly.

Traders can fine-tune strategies using micro lots, while benefiting from fast execution through tier-1 liquidity and a stable, low-latency trading environment

Turbo Account

The Turbo Account at Blackwell Global is designed for traders seeking optimal execution and low trading costs.

It offers spreads starting from 0.0 pips, 1:200 leverage, and a low commission of $5 per round trip.

With no minimum deposit requirement, traders can start with micro lots, making it accessible for both new and experienced traders.

The account provides access to tier-1 liquidity, ensuring fast order execution and transparent pricing.

Professional Account

The Professional Account at Blackwell Global is tailored for experienced traders seeking enhanced trading conditions.

Eligible clients can access leverage up to 1:400, offering greater control over larger positions.

This account type features floating spreads from 0.0 pips, ensuring competitive pricing.

Additionally, traders benefit from no commissions, fast order execution, and Tier 1 liquidity, facilitating efficient trade execution.

Client funds are securely held in segregated accounts, adhering to stringent security protocols.

Islamic Account

Blackwell Global offers Islamic trading accounts tailored to meet the needs of Muslim traders seeking Shari’ah-compliant trading options.

These accounts are designed to adhere to Islamic principles by eliminating interest-based transactions.

Instead of traditional swap fees, Blackwell Global applies a fixed administration fee for positions held overnight.

This structure ensures that traders can engage in forex, gold, silver, and oil trading without violating prohibitions against Riba (interest) and Gharar (excessive uncertainty).

Demo Account

A Demo Account with Blackwell Global grants access to a $100,000 virtual fund, enabling you to practice trading in real time without risking real money.

It mirrors live market conditions, complete with authentic spreads and execution speeds, to help you confidently test strategies and refine your approach for actual trading.

What types of trading accounts does Blackwell Global offer?

Blackwell Global provides a variety of account types tailored to different trading needs, including Standard, ECN, and Professional accounts. Each account offers specific features, leverage options, and spreads to suit both beginner and experienced traders.

Can I switch between account types at Blackwell Global?

Yes, clients can upgrade or switch between account types to access advanced features, tighter spreads, or higher leverage. The process is straightforward and supported by Blackwell Global’s customer service to ensure a smooth transition.

How to open a Blackwell Global account – Step-by-Step Guide

Opening a Blackwell Global trading account is fast and user-friendly, typically completed in just four straightforward steps.

First, you select your preferred account type and fill out the online application.

Next, you submit the necessary documentation for identity and address verification.

After approval, you fund your new account using a variety of secure methods such as bank transfers, credit cards, or e-wallets.

Step 1: Navigate to the Blackwell Global website and select 'start trading.

Step 2 - Register Blackwell Global account details.

Provide basic details such as name, surname, country, and email address (which will be verified by an OTP which is sent to the email and cellphone number entered).

Step 3 - Verify your email address.

Verify your email address through the verification link to receive your client portal log-in details.

Step 4 - Approved Documents

Once the information provided is verified and the documents required have been accepted and approved, the account is opened, and the minimum deposit of $500/ZAR8,000 can be paid to open the account for trading.

Blackwell Global Fees and Spreads

Trading costs with the standard account offered by Blackwell are built into the spread. Blackwell offers a variable tight spread on all accounts.

The ECN account has a commission that is charged per trade. For instance, for EUR/USD/ZAR, the spread is 0.0 pips with the commission at $4.5 per lot size.

In addition, the ECN account requires a higher maintenance balance.

Traders also need to consider the overnight or rollover fee, which is charged.

What are the trading fees charged by Blackwell Global?

Blackwell Global charges competitive trading fees that vary depending on the product being traded. For example, Hong Kong stocks have a 0.15% commission with a minimum charge, while futures and forex products carry exchange and spread-based costs.

How do spreads work at Blackwell Global?

Spreads at Blackwell Global are variable and depend on the market, product, and liquidity conditions. Tight spreads are offered on major forex pairs, while equities and futures include exchange-determined spreads, ensuring transparency and fair pricing for all traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SFC, SECC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive; spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw accounts (commission applies), or slightly higher spreads on Standard accounts (commission-free). 💰 Required Min Deposit From $0 (varies by account type). 🔁 Withdrawal Fee No internal fees; external banking/processing charges may apply depending on method. 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees from the broker; third-party charges may apply. 📝 Average Spread Starts from 0.8 pips (Standard account) and as low as 0.0 pips (Raw account, plus commission). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Blackwell Global Trading Platforms

Blackwell Global equips traders with a strong suite of powerful platforms designed for versatility and precision.

Clients can access the renowned MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering advanced charting, algorithmic trading through Expert Advisors, real-time pricing, and multi-asset execution.

The broker also supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a trusted classic, along with the MT4 MultiTerminal for managing multiple accounts effortlessly.

For securities traders, the TradeGo platform delivers real-time quotes, order depth, customizable watchlists, synchronized desktop/mobile alerts, and seamless account access.

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5, provided by Blackwell Global, is a powerful multi-asset trading platform that builds on the success of MT4.

It offers over 50 free technical indicators, real-time charting, live pricing, hedging capabilities, and full support for Expert Advisors, making it accessible via desktop, Android, and iOS for traders of all levels.

📉 Flexible Trading Trade from anywhere in the world with the MT5 app ⏱ Real Time Charting Use our live charting options to change how you view market data 💳 Live Pricing Never miss a trade with real time market pricing 📊 Hedging Trades Reduce the risk of your trading strategy by hedging your trade 💻 Expert Advisors Algorithm trading friendly with all EAs and trading robots 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What trading platforms does Blackwell Global offer?

Blackwell Global provides access to MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), two of the most widely used platforms in the trading industry. Both platforms feature advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading support, and user-friendly interfaces.

Can I trade on mobile with Blackwell Global’s platforms?

Yes, both MT4 and MT5 are fully compatible with mobile devices. Traders can download the apps on iOS and Android, enabling them to monitor markets, place trades, and manage accounts conveniently while on the go.

Blackwell Global Deposit and Withdrawal

Blackwell requires a standard account maintenance amount of $500/ZAR8 000, which must be deposited after the account is approved.

Blackwell supports payment methods that include Bank Transfers, Debit/Credit Cards, and E-wallets such as Neteller, Skrill, and Bitcoin.

Although Blackwell covers transfer fees, there may be additional fees that can be charged by banks where bank transfers are concerned and this needs to be verified by the trader.

What deposit methods are available at Blackwell Global?

Blackwell Global allows clients to deposit funds through secure bank transfers, including the Bank of China (BOC) account. Deposits are processed efficiently, enabling traders to fund their accounts quickly and start trading without unnecessary delays.

Are there any fees for withdrawals from Blackwell Global?

Blackwell Global does not charge fees for withdrawals, though clients are responsible for any charges imposed by their banks or payment providers. Withdrawal options include cheque, local transfer (CHATS), and telegraphic transfer (TT), each ensuring safe and reliable access to funds.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SFC, SECC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Blackwell Global offers leverage to enhance trading opportunities, allowing clients to control larger positions with a smaller initial investment.

While leverage can amplify potential profits, it also increases the risk of significant losses.

Traders should carefully consider their risk tolerance and employ effective risk management strategies when utilizing leverage in their trading activities.

📃 Regulation FCA (UK) SFC (Hong Kong) SECC (Cambodia) SCB (Bahamas) FINMA JFSA FCMC VFSC CIMA (Cayman Islands) FCA (UK) ASIC (Australia 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 / ZAR0 $100/ZAR1 600 $200/ ZAR 3 200 💰 Welcome Bonus - - *50% Bonus on deposit ☪️️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📊 Leverage 1:100 1:200 1:500 💰 Withdrawal fee - Yes - 💰 Spreads 0.0 pips 0.1 pips 0.1 pips 💳 Demo trading Yes Yes Yes 📒 Account Types 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Blackwell Global offers comprehensive research services to empower traders with actionable insights and data-driven strategies.

Through its partnership with Trading Central, clients gain access to award-winning research and analytical solutions, combining automated AI analytics with professional expertise.

This fusion simplifies sophisticated technical and fundamental analysis, enabling traders to make informed decisions confidently.

Whether you're trading forex, commodities, or indices, Blackwell Global's research tools assist in formulating and executing effective trading strategies.

Awards

Blackwell Global has garnered numerous accolades, underscoring its commitment to excellence in the financial services industry.

At the World Business Outlook Awards 2021, the firm was honored with six prestigious titles, including Best ECN Broker and Best Crypto Trading Provider in the UK, as well as Fastest Growing Securities Broker and Multi-Asset House in Hong Kong.

Additionally, Blackwell Global Cambodia was recognized as the Fastest Growing CFD Brokerage House, further solidifying the company's global presence and reputation.

These awards reflect Blackwell Global's dedication to innovation, client satisfaction, and operational excellence across diverse markets.

Customer Reviews

⭐Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager. Aristos Panteli serves as a Senior Account Manager, bringing extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of financial markets. He provides tailored guidance to clients, ensuring effective account management and helping traders make informed, strategic decisions.

⭐Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently praise Aristos Panteli for his prompt, knowledgeable, and friendly support. His dedication to understanding client needs and providing clear, actionable guidance ensures that every interaction is both productive and reassuring.

⭐I have worked with many different… Having collaborated with numerous professionals across the trading industry, I can confidently say that Aristos Panteli stands out for his expertise, reliability, and personalized approach, making him a trusted partner for both new and experienced traders alike.

Conclusion

Blackwell offers a diverse portfolio of trading instruments along with a reliable and convenient trading option for traders around the world. There is also the provision of innovative technology and a very high level of customer support. Blackwell not only caters to professional traders, but beginner traders have access to a variety of educational tools to aid them in building their knowledge, skills, and experience.

Disclaimer

There is a high level of risk involved in the trading of financial instruments that may not be suitable for all traders. Traders need to acknowledge that these risks may involve losses that may exceed their initial deposit. Products and information provided by Blackwell are for information purposes only and should not be regarded as recommendations or encouragement to trade financial instruments, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Blackwell Global?

Blackwell Global is a Hong Kong-based brokerage regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). It provides trading services for equities, futures, options, and precious metals to both retail and institutional clients, emphasizing security and professional execution.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account?

Blackwell Global does not specify a fixed minimum deposit. Clients should ensure they fund their accounts sufficiently to meet margin requirements and enable smooth trading operations, balancing risk management with their individual trading strategy and investment goals.

What are the deposit and withdrawal methods available?

Clients can deposit funds via Bank of China (BOC). Withdrawals are available through cheque (free), local transfer (CHATS) with a HKD150 fee, or telegraphic transfer (TT) with a HKD200 fee. Each option is secure, ensuring smooth fund access.

Are there any fees for deposits and withdrawals?

Blackwell Global itself does not charge fees for deposits or withdrawals. Clients are responsible for any fees imposed by banks or third-party payment providers. This ensures transparency and allows traders to plan for any incidental costs.

What are the trading fees for Hong Kong stocks?

Trading fees for Hong Kong stocks include a commission of 0.15% of the transaction, with a minimum of HKD100. Additional regulatory and exchange fees, such as trading fees, SFC, and FRC levies, are applied per transaction.

What platforms does Blackwell Global offer?

Blackwell Global offers the Blackwell Alstra X platform for stocks and futures, and MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for forex and precious metals. Both platforms provide advanced charting tools, real-time pricing, and user-friendly interfaces for efficient trading.

Is Blackwell Global regulated?

Yes, Blackwell Global is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). This regulatory oversight ensures compliance with financial standards, protecting client funds and promoting a transparent, secure trading environment.

What is the margin requirement for futures trading?

Margin requirements for futures vary depending on the specific contract and exchange. Traders should consult the exchange or Blackwell Global directly to confirm the required margin for each futures product to manage leverage and risk effectively.

Can I trade U.S. stocks with Blackwell Global?

Yes, clients can trade U.S. stocks through Blackwell Global. Trading hours are 9:30 PM to 4:00 AM during daylight saving time or 10:30 PM to 5:00 AM in winter, ensuring access to global market opportunities.

How can I contact Blackwell Global's customer service?

Clients can contact customer service via email at cs@blackwellglobal.com.hk or phone at +852 2153 9868. The office is located at 26/F, Overseas Trust Bank Building, 160 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, providing professional support for inquiries.