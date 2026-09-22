✅ Share Dealing Pros ❌ Share Dealing Cons

You can take advantage of a growing economy because corporate earnings grow as the economy develops and expands. This is because economic growth creates jobs, which creates income, and which subsequently creates sales. You are at risk of losing your entire investment if a company performs poorly and most investors start selling their shares, which will cause the share price to plummet.

It is a way to stay ahead of inflation, as can be seen historically with an average annualized return of 10%, which is better than the average annualized inflation rate. Ordinary shareholders are paid after bondholders and preferred shareholders are paid if the company is liquidated.

Shares are easy to buy through a broker or financial planner. If you buy individual stocks, you need to research each company to determine whether it will be profitable, which is a time-consuming and tedious activity.

It offers you two ways to make profits namely on speculative trading and by earning dividends. It can be an emotional rollercoaster that leads to mental stress, especially when considering that stock prices rise and fall quickly based on supply and demand.

They are easy to sell as the stock market allows investors to sell their stock at any time, because of the high liquidity in the stock market. Retail investors are in constant competition with institutional investors and professional traders.

When you deal in shares, you own the physical stock or share as opposed to when you trade a CFD, which does not allow for physical ownership. You are subject to capital gains tax and stamp duty reserve tax when you participate in share dealing.