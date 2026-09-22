Overall, Alvexo can be summarised as a trustworthy broker that provides Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and trading facilities on shares, forex, commodities, and more to large global markets. Alvexo has a reputable reputation, with user-friendly trading conditions.

?️Regulated and trusted by the FSA and CySEC ?️1104 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSA and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $500 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Occasional trading-credit bonuses (e.g., 30% on first deposit, 75% on subsequent) with volume-based withdrawal requirements; Gold account sometimes offers 25% welcome bonus; referral bonuses up to $600 for Classic, $600 for Gold 💸Fees No deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees typically; trading costs come via spreads and commissions; equity CFD commissions range from $0.015 to $0.025 per share and up to $50 per lot 📉Spreads & Commissions Classic spreads start around 3.3 pips (e.g., EUR/USD), lower on ECN/Prime accounts (down to 0.1–1.8 pips); commissions apply on higher-tier accounts and ECN, while Classic and Gold may be commission-free 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Visa/MasterCard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, wire transfers; accepts USD and EUR; no fees from broker; withdrawal processing typically takes 3–5 business days (longer for wires) 🖥️Platforms Offers WebTrader (browser-based), proprietary mobile app (iOS & Android), and MetaTrader 4; platforms feature advanced charting, trading tools, and mobile access 🛡️Regulation Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus), and claims regulation by Seychelles FSA 🔐Trust Score Mixed to negative sentiment: Trustpilot rating around 2.5/5; Forex Peace Army score around 2.5/5; complaints often cite withdrawal delays or customer support issues ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawal requests processed in 3–5 business days for e-wallets; wire transfers typically take longer 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Alvexo Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS ❌ CONS Commission-free trading available High minimum deposit Comprehensive educational resources No Islamic Account is available Tight spreads available on certain instruments Not strrongly regulated

Overview

Alvexo is a regulated online brokerage offering access to over 450 financial instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Established in 2014 and operated by HSN Capital Group Ltd, Alvexo is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles.

The platform provides a range of trading tools, including its proprietary WebTrader and mobile apps, designed to cater to both novice and experienced traders.

Additionally, Alvexo emphasizes trader education through resources like webinars, eBooks, and market analysis.

Featured Offer

Alvexo provides a range of account types to accommodate various trading preferences and experience levels.

Each account offers distinct features, including different spreads, leverage options, and access to advanced trading tools.

Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, Alvexo’s account structures are designed to support your trading journey effectively.

Alvexo Safety and Security

Alvexo prioritizes the safety of client funds by adhering to stringent security protocols.

The platform employs 256-bit RapidSSL encryption to protect transactions and trades, ensuring confidentiality and integrity.

Additionally, servers are hosted in SAS-70 certified data centers, and transactions are processed by PCI-Certified Level-1 service providers, further enhancing security measures.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) and FSA (Seychelles Financial Services Authority). 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept in separate accounts from company funds to ensure protection. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional insurance coverage for client deposits. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Alvexo maintains strong financial stability and creditworthiness to protect client interests. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Includes two-factor authentication (2FA) and other crypto-specific security measures. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures clients cannot lose more than their account balance. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and compliance checks confirm regulatory adherence and operational transparency.

Is Alvexo a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, Alvexo is a regulated broker operating under the oversight of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), holding license number 236/14. This regulation ensures adherence to strict financial standards, providing traders with secure trading.

How does Alvexo protect client funds?

Alvexo employs robust security measures to safeguard client funds. Client deposits are held in segregated accounts, separate from the company's operational funds, ensuring that client money is protected in the event of company insolvency.

Alvexo Review at a glance

🔎 Broker's Name Alvexo 📍 Headquartered Cyprus (part of VPR Safe Financial Group Limited) 📅 Year Founded 2014 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) and FSA (Seychelles Financial Services Authority). 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Israel ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Available; however, some users have reported unexpected swap charges after initial periods. 👍 Demo Account Yes, 90-day validity 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400, depending on account type and instrument 💰 Minimum Deposit $500 💳 Deposit Options Bank wire transfer, credit/debit cards, electronic wallets 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank wire transfer, credit/debit cards, electronic wallets 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, Alvexo WebTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Over 450 instruments: Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Italian, Arabic 👥 Customer Support Languages English, French, German, Italian, Arabic 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 (Monday to Friday) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Alvexo Accounts Customer Reviews

Alvexo offers a range of account types tailored to various trading needs.

The Classic account, with a minimum deposit of €500, is suitable for beginners, while the Gold and Prime accounts cater to more experienced traders with higher minimum deposits and enhanced features.

The ECN Gold and ECN VIP accounts provide direct market access with tighter spreads, ideal for active traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Trustpilot: Alvexo holds a 2.5 out of 5 stars rating based on 715 reviews. While some users appreciate its educational resources and trading tools, others report issues such as aggressive sales tactics and difficulties with withdrawals. 👏Customer Satisfaction Sitejabber: On Sitejabber, Alvexo has a 2.2 out of 5 stars rating from 5 reviews, indicating general dissatisfaction among reviewers. 📞Customer Service Traders Union: The platform assigns Alvexo a 6.13 out of 10 overall score, categorizing it as a moderate-risk broker.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSA and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Average rating of 2.6/5 based on 42 reviews; concerns over withdrawal issues and account management. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Rating of 2.2/5 from 5 reviews; users report dissatisfaction with services. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed reviews; some users praise platform's intuitiveness and support, others express dissatisfaction. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Limited reviews; users report issues with account access and fund recovery. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ TrustPilot rating around 2.5/5 based on 715 reviews; complaints include withdrawal delays and support issues. ⭐⭐☆☆☆

Alvexo Accounts

Alvexo offers a range of trading accounts designed to cater to various trader profiles.

The Classic account, requiring a minimum deposit of €500, is ideal for beginners, providing access to essential trading tools and educational resources.

The Gold account, with a €10,000 minimum deposit, offers enhanced features such as tighter spreads and personalized support.

For more experienced traders, the Prime account, requiring €50,000, provides advanced tools and services.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Alvexo offers multiple account types, including Classic, Gold, ECN, and Prime accounts. Each account type caters to different trading needs and budgets, with varying minimum deposit requirements and access to different features and tools. ⚖️ Leverage Leverage varies based on the account type and the instrument being traded. Higher leverage is typically available for certain instruments and account types. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads start from 3.3 pips on Classic accounts and can be as low as 0.1 pips on ECN accounts. Commissions apply on higher-tier accounts and ECN accounts, while Classic and Gold accounts may be commission-free. 🌐 Instruments Offered Alvexo provides access to over 450 financial instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Offers proprietary WebTrader and mobile apps for iOS and Android. While functional, the proprietary platforms may lack advanced features compared to competitors. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Alvexo offers swap-free accounts to comply with Islamic principles, eliminating overnight interest charges. These accounts may have different spreads or commissions compared to standard accounts. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Alvexo does not explicitly mention offering free VPS hosting on their website. Traders interested in VPS services should contact Alvexo directly to inquire about availability and conditions. 👥 Copy Trading Alvexo does not explicitly mention offering copy trading services on their website. Traders interested in copy trading should contact Alvexo directly to inquire about availability and conditions. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from the company's operational funds, ensuring that client money is protected in the event of company insolvency. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Alvexo is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles under license number SD030. The company voluntarily renounced its CySEC license

Islamic Account

Unfortunately, Alvexo does not offer traders the option of an Islamic Account .

offer traders the option of an . This is a drawback for traders of the Muslim faith, as an Islamic account fulfills an important function, which is described in more detail below.

Also known as ‘no swap accounts’, Islamic trading accounts allow Muslims to engage in online forex trading in compliance with Sharia law.

With 25% of the world’s population practicing the Islamic faith, Islamic forex trading has continued to gain popularity worldwide.

Demo Account

The demo account from Alvexo provides a feature-rich practice environment.

Users are provided with $50 000 (R755,000.00 USD/ZAR at the time of writing) in virtual currency, free trading signals delivered via SMS, and real-time market data.

Traders will have access to the MetaTrader 4 platform, allowing them to test its various features against the trading conditions provided by the broker’s trading accounts.

The demo account is available for 30 days.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSA and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

What types of trading accounts does Alvexo offer?

Alvexo provides four account types to suit different trader levels: Classic, Gold, Prime, and Elite. Each account varies in minimum deposit requirements, spreads, features, and support, allowing traders to choose the option that best matches their experience and trading goals.

What are the minimum deposit requirements for Alvexo accounts?

The minimum deposits for Alvexo accounts differ by type: Classic starts at €500, Gold at €10,000, Prime at €50,000, while the Elite account requires a personalized consultation. Higher-tier accounts offer tighter spreads, premium support, and advanced trading tools.

How to Open an Alvexo Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1 - Start the process

In order for the applicant to start the process, they can simply click on the "Open Account" button on the Alvexo homepage.

Step 2 - Complete Registration

The second step in the account registration process is to complete a short and simple registration form with a full name, email, and password.

Once the registration form has been completed, the applicant can accept the privacy policy and click "Continue".

Step 3 - Select Account Type

The third step in the account registration process is to select the type of account and fill in contact details in order to register a real Live account with Alvexo.

Step 4 - Deposit funds and Start Trading

The last step in the account registration process requires applicants to deposit funds in order to start trading on a live Alvexo account. The minimum deposit required is $500/R7 550 ZAR.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSA and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Alvexo's Fees and Spreads

Classic, Gold, and Prime members enjoy a commission-free structure. Commissions charged on other accounts will vary depending on the instrument being traded.

Funds can be wired into the account in other currencies, for example, GBP sterling, ZAR, and will then be converted to EUR or USD according to the account holder's preference.

Alvexo offers a variable spread with all costs built in using STP connectivity, while more advanced accounts offer better conditions.

Furthermore, Alvexo’s ECN Account features raw spreads that start from 0 pips, with an added commission per trade.

📌 Broker 🔁 Withdrawal Fee None charged by Alvexo; however, payment service providers may impose fees 💳 Deposit Fees None charged by Alvexo; however, payment service providers may impose fees 📝 Average Spread 2.9 pips (Classic), 2.2 pips (Gold), 1.8 pips (Prime), 0.1 pips (Elite) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What are Alvexo’s spreads across different account types?

Alvexo offers variable spreads that decrease with higher-tier accounts. For instance, the Classic account starts at 2.9 pips, while the Elite account offers spreads as low as 0.1 pips. These spreads apply to major currency pairs like EUR/USD.

Does Alvexo charge commissions on trades?

Alvexo employs a commission-free model for its Classic, Gold, Prime, and Elite accounts, relying solely on spreads for revenue. However, ECN-style accounts, such as ECN Gold and ECN VIP, feature tighter spreads starting from 0.1 pips but include a commission of $3 per lot per side.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSA and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Alvexo Trading Platforms

Alvexo offers three trading platforms, including the ever-popular MetaTrader4, WebTrader, and the company’s proprietary Trading App.

MetaTrader4

MetaTrader4 is one of the most respected and secure platforms chosen by traders today.

The platform is a feature-rich and highly robust trading platform that has functionality that is welcoming to new traders but also contains enough advanced functionality to satisfy the needs of more experienced market participants.

WebTrader

The company’s in-house WebTrader platform boasts award-winning features and is available across multiple devices with built-in tools for a faster, more powerful trading experience.

The WebTrader software can be used from any modern web browser.

Designed to supplement the MT4 platform, it allows users to manage their positions, set price alerts, and even carry out technical analysis.

The software also has an attractive and clean layout and contains tools to help the trader respond quickly to market conditions.

Mobile Trading App

Alvexo's mobile trading app offers a comprehensive and user-friendly experience, allowing traders to manage their investments on the go.

Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, the app provides real-time access to market data, advanced charting tools, and a wide range of technical indicators.

Traders can execute trades, set stop-loss and take-profit orders, and monitor their portfolios seamlessly.

Additionally, the app integrates educational resources, trading signals, and financial news, empowering users with the tools needed for informed decision-making.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSA and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does Alvexo offer?

Alvexo provides access to the widely used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform and its proprietary WebTrader. MT4 offers advanced charting, automated trading, and technical analysis tools, while WebTrader is browser-based, user-friendly, and accessible without downloads.

Can I trade on Alvexo platforms using mobile devices?

Yes, Alvexo’s trading platforms are fully mobile-compatible. The MT4 mobile app and the WebTrader app allow traders to monitor markets, execute trades, and manage their portfolios on Android or iOS devices, ensuring trading flexibility anywhere, anytime.

Alvexo Review: Deposit and Withdrawal

Alvexo offers multiple deposit methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, Google Pay, and bank wire transfers.

The minimum deposit for a Classic account is typically $500, with higher amounts for Gold and Prime accounts.

Card and e-wallet deposits are usually credited instantly, while bank transfers may take a few days.

Withdrawals have a minimum of around $100 and are generally processed within 3–7 business days, though wire transfers can take up to 14 days and may require identity verification.

How can I deposit funds into my Alvexo account?

You can deposit funds into your Alvexo account using credit/debit cards, e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, Google Pay, or via bank wire transfers. Deposits through cards and e-wallets are usually instant, while bank transfers may take a few business days.

What is the process and timing for withdrawals at Alvexo?

Alvexo processes withdrawals within 3–7 business days, depending on the method. The minimum withdrawal is around $100. Wire transfers may take up to 14 days. Identity verification may be required to ensure the security of your funds.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSA and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Alvexo provides tiered leverage options tailored to different account types and regulatory jurisdictions.

For its Classic, Gold, Prime, and Elite accounts, leverage ranges from up to 100:1, 200:1, 300:1, and 400:1, respectively.

Regulatory restrictions play a significant role for European clients face caps of 30:1 for major currency pairs in line with ESMA rules for forex. academ.

Under less restrictive frameworks like those governed by the FSA or offshore branches, traders may access the higher maximum leverage levels

🔍 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $500 USD $10 USD $5 USD ZAR R8 000 ZAR R160 ZAR R 80 ZAR 🎉 Bonus Yes Yes Yes 💻 MT4 Yes Yes Yes ☪️️ Islamic Account No Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Alvexo provides a robust research and education ecosystem designed to support informed trading.

This includes daily, weekly, and monthly market signals, independent news updates, economic calendars, eBooks, video tutorials, webinars, and Financial Web TV.

Its Trading Academy offers structured learning through articles, videos, glossaries, and FAQs, helping both new and experienced traders develop smarter strategies.

These resources are integrated into Alvexo’s proprietary web platform for seamless access.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Alvexo has consistently been recognized for its excellence in trading technology and product innovation.

At the London Trader Show in 2022, it earned four prestigious accolades: Best Investment Product, Best Mobile Trading App, Best Product Innovation, and Best Trading Platform.

Additionally, in the same year, Alvexo dominated International Business Magazine’s awards across both France and Germany, securing titles such as Best Mobile Trading App, Best Online Trading Platform, and Best CFD Broker in each of those markets

These honors highlight Alvexo’s strong emphasis on innovation, usability, and high-quality trading solutions.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly experienced Senior Account Manager known for his professional guidance and client-focused approach. He provides traders with personalized support, helping them understand markets, strategies, and platforms, ensuring they feel confident and secure in their trading journey. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients often highlight the excellent assistance provided by Aristos Panteli. His quick responses, clear explanations, and ability to simplify complex trading concepts make him a valuable resource for traders, enhancing their overall experience and boosting their confidence in the platform. ⭐ I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different brokers and account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his professionalism and dedication. His hands-on support, genuine care for clients, and deep market knowledge set him apart as a reliable trading partner.

Conclusion Overall, Alvexo provides a positive trading experience, which has been largely reflected in its reviews to date. The company was established by trading veterans who still manage its operations today, and the company’s highly regulated trading environment offers clients peace of mind. The company’s STP/NDD brokerage model is fast and effective, and gives users access to multiple liquidity markets, meaning the risk of conflicts of interest for Alvexo is reduced as they act only as a facilitator rather than as a market maker. Alvexo's website and platforms are easy to navigate with a variety of resources, while the trading dashboard can be tailored to provide traders with pretty much everything they might want to see.

Disclaimer

Alvexo is owned and operated by VPR Safe Financial Group Limited, supervised and regulated by t

he Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number 236/14 and company registration number HE 322134, located at 1, Agias Fylaxeos Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus.

HSN Capital Group Ltd, regulated as a securities dealer by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles with license number SD030, located at HIS Building, Office 5, Providence, Mahe, Seychelles.

Trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) involves a significant risk of loss that may not be suitable for all investors.

Before deciding to trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs), you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Alvexo, and what does it offer traders?

Alvexo is an online brokerage providing access to forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. It offers advanced trading platforms, educational tools, and market insights to support traders of all levels. The broker emphasizes transparency, security, and user-friendly trading conditions.

Is Alvexo regulated and trustworthy?

Yes, Alvexo operates under strict regulatory oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). This regulation ensures client fund protection, transparent trading practices, and compliance with international standards, making Alvexo a reliable choice for traders seeking a secure environment.

What trading platforms are available on Alvexo?

Alvexo offers the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform and its proprietary WebTrader. MT4 is known for advanced charting and automation, while WebTrader provides simple accessibility via browser. Both platforms ensure flexibility, fast execution, and mobile compatibility for trading anywhere.

What account types can I open with Alvexo?

Alvexo offers multiple account types tailored to different traders: Classic, Gold, Prime, and Elite. Each account comes with unique spreads, leverage, features, and educational support, allowing traders to choose based on their experience, capital, and trading style preferences.

Does Alvexo provide educational resources?

Yes, Alvexo provides extensive educational resources, including webinars, articles, video tutorials, and market analysis. These materials help traders understand market trends, strategies, and technical tools. The broker focuses strongly on trader education, aiming to empower both beginners and professionals.

What are Alvexo’s fees and spreads like?

Alvexo uses variable spreads that differ depending on the account type. While Classic accounts have slightly wider spreads, Prime and Elite accounts offer tighter pricing. Alvexo is transparent about its fee structure, ensuring no hidden charges for clients.

How secure are funds with Alvexo?

Alvexo ensures fund safety by keeping client money in segregated accounts, separate from the company’s operational funds. This practice, combined with regulation and strict risk management policies, provides traders with peace of mind regarding the security of their investments.

Does Alvexo offer mobile trading?

Yes, Alvexo offers full mobile trading capabilities through its MT4 mobile app and proprietary mobile platform. Traders can manage positions, access real-time quotes, analyze charts, and receive alerts, making it convenient to trade while on the move.

What instruments can be traded on Alvexo?

Alvexo provides access to a wide variety of financial instruments, including forex pairs, global stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. This diverse offering allows traders to diversify portfolios, hedge risks, and seize opportunities across different international markets and sectors.

How is customer support at Alvexo?

Alvexo offers multilingual customer support through live chat, email, and phone. The team is responsive, professional, and helpful in addressing queries on accounts, platforms, and trading conditions. Clients appreciate the dedicated service that enhances their overall trading experience.