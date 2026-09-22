Yes, an Alpari Islamic account offers an Islamic account for Muslim faith traders, including a swap-free option. The Islamic forex trading environment is ideal for traders following strict Sharia law with a fixed fee instead of a swap.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Alpari Islamic Account – A Quick Key Point Overview

Overview

Alpari is a global online trading broker established in 1998, offering access to over 750 financial instruments, including Forex, commodities, metals, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

With more than 25 years of experience and a client base exceeding one million traders across 150+ countries, Alpari provides a range of account types tailored to both beginners and professional traders.

The company offers trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and a proprietary mobile app, all designed to deliver competitive pricing, fast execution, and advanced trading tools.

Alpari is licensed by the Mwali International Services Authority (MISA) and is committed to empowering traders with educational resources, market insights, and a user-friendly trading experience.

What exactly is an Alpari Islamic Account?

To better understand Islamic forex trading, it is important to first gain an insight into the guiding principles of Islamic finance. To this end, Islamic finance differs significantly from conventional finance in that it is guided by a set of ethics rather than by a purely profit motive. As such, two principles guide Islamic finance as below:

The first principle is a risk-sharing philosophy between the lender and borrower. According to Islamic principles, interest is unethical, as it guarantees a reward for the lender, while the borrower must incur all the risk. This, according to Islamic finance, can lead to exploitative practices.

The second principle is that financial activity must promote social and economic well-being. The purpose of finance in Islam is to promote happiness and contentment in this earthly life. Finance is just one part of life and society.

With these guiding principles, the fundamental feature of Islamic finance is to encourage socio-economic justice. It is for this reason that interest (or riba) is prohibited. Excessive risk (or gharar) is also prohibited, as is excessive gambling or speculation.

Why is interest discouraged or prohibited by Sharia law?

Interest is any pre-agreed fee paid over and above the principal amount, whether it is a personal or commercial loan. Charging interest, according to Sharia law, or making money from money, is unlawful. The major reasons for its condemnation include:

☪️ Riba promotes negative growth. It may increase money quantitatively, but there is no primal progression in social wealth. ☪️ Riba disgraces the human spirit. It effectively promotes a culture that places undue significance on that which is monetary, while disregarding that which is human. ☪️ Riba is seen as the unlawful acquisition of property. ☪️ When entrenched, Riba corrupts society. ☪️ Riba is, for all intents and purposes, unjust. While it creates money for the lender, it is extremely oppressive towards the borrower.

What are the steps involved in opening an Alpari Islamic Account?

If you want the swap-free option, you can choose it when you open your trading account or enable it with the steps below:

Step 1: Sign Up

Visit Alpari’s official website and click “Open Account.”

Enter your personal details such as full name, email, phone number, and country of residence.

Step 2: Choose Account Type

Select your preferred account type (Standard, Pro ECN, or ECN) based on your trading goals and experience level.

Step 3: Set Account Currency

Pick the currency for your account (USD, EUR, etc.), which will be used for deposits and withdrawals.

Step 4: Verify Your Identity

Upload a valid ID and proof of residence to complete account verification and comply with regulatory requirements.

Step 5 - On myAlpari, go to the ‘Accounts Overview’ section.

Next to ‘Deposit’, choose the green arrow on the trading account you wish to change and make a swap-free.

Select ‘Enable swap-free mode’.

Make sure that the swap-free option is available for clients in selected countries. If the option is not available on your account, you should contact the broker.

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Alpari at a glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Port Louis, Mauritius 📅 Year Founded 1998 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Mwali International Services Authority (MISA) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA, Canada, EU countries, and a few restricted regions ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available on request 👍 Demo Account Yes, free demo accounts with virtual funds 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes, offered for professional and high-volume traders 📊 Managed Accounts Yes, via Alpari PAMM (Percent Allocation Management Module) 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 depending on account type and instrument 💰 Minimum Deposit From $30 💳 Deposit Options Bank cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, etc.), bank transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Same as deposits; processing typically within 24 hours 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Alpari Mobile App 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, indices, stocks, commodities, metals, cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website 10+ including English, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual (English, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, more) 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 (Monday–Friday) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Alpari Customer Reviews

Alpari, a global trading broker with over 25 years of experience, has garnered mixed reviews from its clientele.

Many users commend the platform for its competitive spreads, diverse range of over 750 tradable instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies, and user-friendly trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5.

The broker also offers various account types tailored to different trading styles, from beginners to professionals.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Approximately 3.8–3.9 out of 5 both on Trustpilot and FXLeaders (based on 170–190+ reviews) 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed. Many praise platform stability, diverse instruments, fast deposits/withdrawals, and webinars. 📞Customer Service Varied feedback. Some sources describe support as responsive via live chat, phone, and email (including weekend availability)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders highlight reliable trading platforms and low entry deposit, but spreads can vary. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; praised for account variety, but some complaints about withdrawals and regulation. ⭐⭐⭐ Positive comments on customer service and promotions, though some report technical issues. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users appreciate fast deposits and copy trading features, but mobile app could improve. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ South African users mention smooth withdrawals, but regulation transparency questioned. ⭐⭐⭐ Generally good feedback on platforms and execution speed; complaints on withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS ❌ CONS Extremely easy Islamic account registration process Islamic account not available for MT5 users

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Conclusion All in all, Alpari offers a diverse and streamlined trading platform that caters to a variety of traders’ needs. The company’s educational tools make it easy for first-timers to begin trading with confidence, while the company is also a great place for seasoned traders to hone their skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an Alpari Islamic Account?

An Alpari Islamic Account is a swap-free trading account designed to comply with Sharia law. It eliminates overnight interest charges, allowing Muslim traders to participate in forex and CFD trading without violating Islamic finance principles related to riba or interest payments.

How does a swap-free account work at Alpari?

A swap-free account at Alpari removes overnight interest fees on positions held open beyond a trading day. Instead of swaps, trading conditions remain largely unchanged, enabling traders to hold positions longer without incurring interest-based charges prohibited under Islamic financial guidelines.

Who can open an Alpari Islamic Account?

Alpari Islamic Accounts are primarily intended for Muslim traders who follow Sharia law. However, availability may depend on approval and account type. Traders typically request swap-free status through their account settings or back office after registration and verification.

Are there any additional fees on Islamic accounts?

Alpari Islamic Accounts generally do not charge swap fees, and in some cases, they avoid replacing them with hidden charges. However, trading commissions, spreads, or administrative conditions may still apply depending on the selected account type and trading instrument.

What trading platforms support Alpari Islamic Accounts?

Alpari Islamic Accounts are mainly supported on MetaTrader platforms, particularly MT4 accounts. Some MT5 account types may not support swap-free features, so traders should confirm compatibility before choosing their trading platform and account configuration.

Can all account types be converted to Islamic accounts?

Not all Alpari account types support Islamic features. Typically, swap-free options are available on specific accounts, like MT4-based accounts. Traders must check eligibility and request conversion, as availability varies depending on account structure and platform.

Does Alpari restrict trading on Islamic accounts?

Alpari generally does not impose trading restrictions on Islamic accounts, allowing normal trading strategies. However, the broker may monitor activity and can revoke swap-free status if misuse is suspected or if conditions violate their policies.

What instruments can be traded on an Islamic account?

With an Alpari Islamic Account, traders can access forex pairs, metals, and CFDs depending on the account type. However, the number of instruments may vary, and some accounts offer limited asset selections compared to standard trading accounts.

Is leverage available on Alpari Islamic Accounts?

Yes, Alpari Islamic Accounts offer leverage similar to standard accounts, sometimes reaching high levels depending on account type. While leverage increases trading potential, it also raises risk, so traders should use it cautiously and apply proper risk management strategies.

How do I open an Alpari Islamic Account?

To open an Alpari Islamic Account, register a standard account, complete verification, and request swap-free status through your account dashboard. Once approved, the account will operate without overnight interest charges while maintaining standard trading conditions.