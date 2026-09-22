Overall, Abshire Smith is considered a high-risk broker with a minimum deposit amount of $500 USD/R8 000. Abshire Smith is regulated by the FCA, and it has an overall rating of 30 out of 100.

Is Abshire Smith regulated and safe to trade with?

Abshire Smith is offshore-regulated, so you're not protected by South Africa's FSCA. Verify their license independently and check trader reviews before depositing. Start with a small amount to test withdrawals and customer service before committing serious capital.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are the account types and minimum deposits at Abshire Smith?

Abshire Smith offers multiple account types with minimums usually between $250-$500. Check their website for current options since these change regularly. Don't focus only on low minimums – look at the total trading costs including spreads. Test the demo account first to see if you actually like trading with them.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $500 for Mini account; $1,000 for Mini ECN & Standard; $10,000 for VIP accounts 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None offered 💸Fees Zero commissions on MT4 & VertexFX; no inactivity, deposit, or withdrawal fees 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from ~0.7 pips on EUR/USD (typical ~1.3 pips) 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, CashU; no broker fees; withdrawals processed same day (UK biz hours), credit in up to 7 days 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4, VertexFX 10, and Straticator (desktop, web & mobile) 🛡️Regulation Authorized & regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA #590890); client funds protected under the FSCS 🔐Trust Score High‑risk rating; user satisfaction score 2 / 10 ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals executed same day if made during UK business hours; funds typically credited within 1–7 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Abshire Smith Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Used by over 10 000 traders Does not offer VPS Was already established in 2011 Not CySEC regulated Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Does charge deposit fees

According to research in South Africa, Abshire Smith is a Forex broker located in England and Wales that offers a vast choice of derivative products across a number of platforms and connections. The company was founded by a group of professional market experts in 2011. They are often seen as mainly offering opportunities to ultra-rich millionaires from the Middle East. With their experience, they understand the exact requirements of traders who have access to large amounts of cash.

What can I trade on Abshire Smith and is it regulated?

Abshire Smith offers forex, metals, crypto, and indices. They're offshore regulated, not by FSCA. Verify their regulatory status independently before signing up – don't just assume it's legitimate. Offshore doesn't automatically mean unsafe, but you need to check who actually oversees your account.

2What are Abshire Smith's spreads and minimum deposit?

Spreads are around 1.5-2.5 pips on major pairs – fairly standard. Minimum deposit is typically $300-$500. Remember spreads aren't the whole story – factor in commissions, swap rates, and withdrawal fees for the real cost. Test with a demo account using your actual trading style to see what you'd actually pay.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Abshire‑Smith proudly presents a suite of featured offerings designed to support both retail and institutional traders.

As an FCA‑regulated broker based in London, it provides a secure environment with all client funds held in segregated accounts and protected by the FSCS.

Clients benefit from access to three industry-leading platforms: Straticator, MetaTrader 4, and VertexFX 10, each offering deep liquidity, tight spreads, and advanced trading tools.

With a broad product range that includes Forex, CFDs, precious metals, futures, equities, and government securities, traders also enjoy flexible leverage (up to 1:100 for retail, 1:400 for professionals), swap‑free accounts, and direct market access (DMA) to tier‑1 liquidity providers via ECNs.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Mini, Mini ECN, Standard, VIP accounts; tailored for beginners to professional traders. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500, depending on account type and regulatory restrictions (FCA limits for retail clients). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from ~0.7 pips on EUR/USD; zero commissions on MetaTrader 4 and VertexFX platforms. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex pairs, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs on stocks. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, VertexFX 10, Straticator (desktop, web, mobile). ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request for compliant clients, with no overnight interest fees. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not officially offered; traders may arrange VPS through third-party providers. 👥 Copy Trading No native copy trading feature; clients may use third-party platforms integrated with MT4/MT5. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds held in segregated accounts; protected under UK FCA regulations and FSCS coverage. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Reg. No. 590890.

Abshire Smith Customer Reviews

Abshire Smith receives positive feedback from clients for its professional service, fast execution, and responsive support.

Traders appreciate the transparency and reliability of the platform, especially when it comes to order execution and client fund security.

Many users highlight the knowledgeable and helpful customer service team, with specific praise for their efficient handling of queries. Overall, clients value the broker's commitment to offering a trustworthy and client-focused trading environment.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) — Generally positive reviews praising platform stability, fast execution, and FCA regulation. 👏Customer Satisfaction High satisfaction for transparent fees, competitive spreads, and reliable trade execution. Some users mention occasional withdrawal processing delays but mostly smooth experiences. 📞Customer Service ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) — Support is described as professional and responsive, with UK-based teams providing effective assistance during business hours.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited direct broker reviews; users generally note solid platform performance and trade execution. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mostly positive, noting FCA regulation and transparent fees; no major scam reports or regulatory flags. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Sparse reviews; limited user feedback available, but no significant complaints found. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Some user reviews praising customer service and platform stability; mixed experiences on withdrawal speed. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Minimal or no available reviews for this broker on HelloPeter. – Positive overall with users appreciating FCA regulation and support; some minor complaints about withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Abshire Smith Safety and Security

Being based in the UK, Abshire Smith Global Ltd is fully authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

is fully authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. In accordance with the FCA’s regulatory requirements, the company is obliged to provide clients with comprehensive information about the steps taken to obtain the best possible results.

This includes the execution of orders, compliance with the applicable regulation or any money processing.

This means that Abshire Smith can assure their clients of the highest standards and regulations prescribed by all international standards and that they properly comply to transparency policies.

Is Abshire Smith a regulated broker?

Yes, Abshire Smith is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. This ensures the company adheres to strict regulatory standards, providing clients with greater protection and transparency in their trading activities.

How does Abshire Smith protect client funds?

Abshire Smith holds client funds in segregated accounts with Tier 1 banks, separate from the company’s operational funds. This segregation helps ensure that client money is protected and not used for any business purposes, adding an extra layer of financial security.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Reg. No. 590890 — one of the strongest and most reputable regulators worldwide. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated bank accounts, separate from company operational funds, ensuring protection in case of insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Abshire Smith does not publicly disclose any Lloyd’s of London insurance or equivalent coverage for client funds. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No public disclosures of capital reserves or formal credit rating; operates under FCA rules requiring minimum capital adequacy. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Supports advanced account security features including two-factor authentication (2FA) for account access, enhancing protection. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Provides negative balance protection to ensure clients cannot lose more than their deposited funds during volatile market conditions. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Subject to FCA’s stringent compliance requirements, including regular audits and mandatory financial reporting, although specific audit reports are not public.

Abshire Smith at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered London, United Kingdom, Wales 📅 Year Founded 2011 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 under European FCA regulation, otherwise 1:200 💰 Minimum Deposit 500 USD 💳 Deposit Options Wire transfer, Neteller, Skrill, CashU 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire transfer, Neteller, Skrill, CashU 💻 Platform Types Vertex FX 10, MetaTrader4 and Stratacator 📱 OS Compatibility Mobile, web, iPhone, iPad 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English and Arabic 👥 Customer Support Languages English and Arabic 📆 Customer Service Hours 24 hours 5 days per week 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Abshire Smith Accounts

Opening a trading account with Abshire-Smith enables a potential trader to access global financial markets.

If you are new to trading or would like to familiarise yourself with this broker’s trading platforms, you can first try out a risk-free demo trading account.

This account uses a simulated environment for potential traders to test their trading strategies without any financial risk involved.

The benefits of a demo trading account include a vast choice of trading platforms, no risk of financial loss as practice funds are used, live market prices, the opportunity to practice new strategies, and achieve market awareness.

Live Trading Account

The Live Trading Account at Abshire‑Smith grants traders full access to global financial markets, including forex (over 50 currency pairs), CFDs on indices, commodities, precious metals, and energies across their three trading platforms: Straticator (DMA/ECN), MetaTrader 4, and VertexFX 10.

Accounts are funded with a minimum of approximately $250–$500 (depending on type), with leverage up to 1:200 for forex (and up to 1:400 for advanced traders).

Traders benefit from transparent pricing with competitive spreads starting from around 0.7 pips, efficient execution, and support for strategies such as scalping and EAs.

Risk-Free Demo Account

Abshire Smith offers a risk-free demo account that allows traders to experience the live trading environment without risking real funds.

This account is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders to practice strategies, test platform features, and become familiar with market conditions.

The demo account replicates real-time trading using virtual funds, helping users build confidence and gain valuable experience before moving to a live account.

It is typically available for a limited time, giving ample opportunity to explore the broker’s platforms and tools.

Corporate Account

A Corporate Account, also known as an Institutional account, is also available and can be opened usually within 24 hours upon a fully completed application with the required supporting documentation.

What types of trading accounts does Abshire Smith offer?

Abshire Smith provides a range of trading accounts tailored to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients. These include standard accounts for everyday traders and professional accounts with customized solutions, offering access to various platforms and instruments.

How can I open an account with Abshire Smith?

To open an account with Abshire Smith, you must complete an online application form and submit identification documents for verification. Once approved, you can fund your account and begin trading using one of their supported platforms.

How to open an Abshire Smith account

A fully completed application with the required supporting documentation will allow a trader to access an account within an hour if it is done during business hours. Potential traders can complete the demo application to begin trading on Abshire-Smith (FCA Regulated) in a simulated environment without any financial risk. Once ready, a trader can complete the live application form to become a client of Abshire-Smith, supplying their personal details, financial details, and knowledge of trading, and read and accept the risk disclaimers and client agreements. Applicants for institutional accounts should email compliance@abshire-smith.com for the required documents that will need to be completed.

Step 1 – Click on the ‘Open a live Account’ option

With Abshire Smith, the process entails registering by clicking on the ‘open a live account’ button located on the website.

Step 2 – Fill out the form

After completing the displayed form and clicking ‘Sign Up, an email will be sent to the specified email address.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Abshire Smith Fees

Regarding trading costs, Abshire Smith gives a choice between either a fixed spread or the NDD connectivity to liquidity providers with a raw spread offering, with the commission charged per traded lot.

connectivity to liquidity providers with a raw spread offering, with the commission charged per traded lot. EURUSD spread is usually about 0.8 pips. Abshire Smith can provide NDD execution for Forex FX , CFDs, and equities, while the connectivity to on-exchange futures and equities trading is available to VIP or institutional clients either through an API or FIX connection.

execution for Forex , and equities, while the connectivity to on-exchange futures and equities trading is available to VIP or institutional clients either through an or connection. The broker does not charge additional transaction fees for deposits or withdrawals, depending on the payment option the trader chooses.

It remains the trader’s responsibility to check with the payment provider if any fees are waived.

What fees does Abshire Smith charge for trading?

Abshire Smith offers competitive pricing with spreads starting from low levels, depending on the account type and trading platform. While they do not charge commissions on some accounts, others may include a small commission per trade, especially for ECN accounts.

Are there any hidden fees with Abshire Smith?

Abshire Smith is transparent about its fee structure, and there are no hidden charges. However, traders should be aware of potential swap/rollover fees for holding positions overnight and any applicable withdrawal or inactivity fees depending on account activity.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to moderate; no commissions on most accounts. 💰 Required Min Deposit $500 for Mini accounts; $1,000+ for others. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee No withdrawal fees charged by broker. 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees charged by broker. 📝 Average Spread From approximately 0.7 pips on EUR/USD; typical spreads around 1.3 pips. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Abshire Smith Trading Platforms

Abshire Smith provides three leading branded trading platforms with secure dedicated servers and a choice of web, mobile, or downloadable platforms for trading.

To decide what is the best option for you, consider the execution type of each platform, since it may vary according to the chosen account as well as the trader’s operation size.

VertexFX 10

This platform allows trading FX and CFDs with fast and efficient trade execution with fixed spreads, and institutional users also have access to the VertexFX 10 Bridge.

MetaTrader4

This platform gives access to FX (more than 40 currency pairs) and CFDs (indices, commodities, metals, and energies) and is available as a desktop and mobile application (iPhone, iPad, and Android).

Its software offers advanced charting tools and features suited to various traders' demands and trading strategies.

Straticator

This platform enables trade on exchange equities along with a DMA / ECN / STP / NDD FX model and offers essential tools and key functionality.

It is a multi-asset platform and available as a web-based platform and mobile application.

What trading platforms does Abshire Smith offer?

Abshire Smith provides access to several trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), VertexFX, and FIX API. These platforms cater to both beginner and professional traders, offering a range of tools for technical analysis, charting, and automated trading capabilities.

Can I use Abshire Smith's platforms on mobile devices?

Yes, Abshire Smith’s trading platforms, such as MT4 and VertexFX, are compatible with mobile devices. Traders can download the apps on iOS and Android to manage trades, monitor markets, and access account features while on the go.

Abshire Smith Deposit and Withdrawal

Once a trading account has been opened, it can be funded through one of three options: a deposit at a local bank, an online credit or debit transfer, or through an eWallet payment gateway.

Payment providers for clearing deposits and withdrawals to a trading account include bank deposits and credit/ debit cards, while payments are processed by Skrill, as well as by e-wallets CashU and Neteller.

The minimum deposit amount is $500, which allows novice or professional traders to sign up.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Abshire Smith Leverage

Leverage is a facility that enables traders to get a much larger exposure to the market they are trading in than the amount they originally deposited to open the trade.

to the market they are trading in than the amount they originally deposited to open the trade. Leveraged products, such as forex trading, magnify the trader’s potential profit but also increase his or her potential loss.

Leverage is a known instrument that multiplies the initial capital you trade with and can be a very useful tool to magnify your potential gains if you use it smartly.

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🗺️ Regulation FCA Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch IFCS 💰 Minimum Deposit $500/R8 000 ZAR $100 $1/ ZAR R16 🚀 Welcome Bonus No Open a trading account in 1 minute and receive up to $ 10.000 Bonus $140 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes, available Yes, available Yes, available 📊 Leverage 1:30 400:1 1:3000 💰 Withdrawal fee Zero Zero yes 💰 Spreads from between 3 to 7 pips 0,9 pips 3 pips 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes Yes Yes 📒 Account Types Mini, Mini ECN, Standard, VIP Standard, Islamic, and demo account Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, and Crypto Account 📊 Comissions No Comissions No Comissions $80 dollar / R1280 ZAR per each lot traded 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Abshire Smith Research

Abshire Smith’s website offers traders the option to keep up to date with the markets through regular market analysis and updates about the current market situations.

Awards

Although being highly commended by clients on review pages and nominated for awards, no information is available about the awards actually won.

Customer Reviews

⭐Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager. Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his client-first approach and in-depth knowledge of the financial markets. He offers tailored support, helping traders make informed decisions and providing reliable guidance throughout their trading journey.

⭐Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients frequently praise Aristos Panteli for his outstanding support and responsiveness. His professionalism and proactive communication ensure traders feel confident and well-informed, making their experience seamless from account setup to executing trades.

⭐I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different brokers and account managers over the years, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his commitment to client success. His attention to detail and willingness to assist truly elevate the trading experience.

Conclusion Overall, Abshire Smith is a broker operating in a strict regulatory environment, with many trading opportunities and a fair and advanced choice between the trading platforms and the accounts attached to each. The broker offers clients an opportunity to choose between different portfolios and types, potentially benefiting from those options as well as competitive pricing. Abshire Smith operates an agency-only business model, which means that it is unable to hold proprietary positions or take exposure to the markets. A trader can trade with an open state of mind and in transparent conditions.

Disclaimer

Abshire Smith provides clients with a clear warning as to the risks involved in trading in compliance with the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). At the same time, the company warns that the general Risk Warning Notice cannot and does not disclose all the risks and other significant aspects of spot forex and CFD trading. Traders should not engage in spot forex or CFD trading unless they understand the nature of spot forex and/or CFD trading, how it works, how they make a profit or a loss, and the extent of their exposure to risk and loss.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Abshire-Smith, and what services does it offer?

Abshire-Smith is a UK-based brokerage firm offering multi-asset trading services, including forex, CFDs, and commodities. It provides access to institutional-grade liquidity, advanced platforms like VertexFX and MetaTrader 4, and tailored solutions for both retail and institutional clients.

Is Abshire-Smith regulated?

Yes, Abshire-Smith is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. This ensures it follows strict regulatory standards, including client fund protection, transparent operations, and regular financial audits to maintain trust and compliance.

What trading platforms does Abshire-Smith support?

Abshire-Smith offers trading on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), VertexFX, and FIX API. These platforms support advanced charting, algorithmic trading, and real-time execution, catering to different types of traders from beginners to professional and institutional investors.

What instruments can I trade with Abshire-Smith?

Traders with Abshire-Smith can access a broad range of instruments, including forex pairs, commodities (like gold and oil), indices, and CFDs. The broker provides competitive spreads and direct market access for efficient and transparent trading experiences.

How can I open an account with Abshire-Smith?

To open an account, you must complete an online application form, verify your identity and address with supporting documents, and await approval. Once verified, you can fund your account and begin trading on your chosen platform.

What are the deposit and withdrawal methods available?

Abshire-Smith supports deposits and withdrawals via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and select e-wallets. All transactions are processed securely, with processing times depending on the method used. Withdrawals typically take 1–3 business days to reflect.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement?

Yes, Abshire-Smith usually requires a minimum deposit of $500, although this may vary based on the account type and funding method. Institutional clients may have different funding thresholds and can discuss tailored solutions with account managers.

Are client funds safe with Abshire-Smith?

Client funds are held in segregated bank accounts in accordance with FCA regulations. This separation ensures that client money is protected and cannot be used for company operations, offering added security and peace of mind to traders.

Does Abshire-Smith offer demo accounts?

Yes, Abshire-Smith provides demo accounts for the MetaTrader 4 and VertexFX platforms. These accounts allow users to practice trading strategies in a risk-free environment using virtual funds before transitioning to a live trading account.

How can I contact Abshire-Smith customer support?

Customer support is available via email, phone, and live chat during business hours. The support team assists with technical issues, account queries, and platform guidance, aiming to offer professional and timely help to all clients.