TymeBank
is an exclusively digital retail bank based in South Africa. The business's name was changed in November 2018 from TymeDigital by Commonwealth Bank SA to TymeBank. Forget monthly bank charges, every South African has the right to safe, affordable banking. Bank with SA's first digital bank
?️ Regulated and trusted by the CODI
?️ 2043 New Traders chose this broker in the last 90 days.
?️ Available for South African Traders ??
TymeBank at a Glance
|📌Aspect
|🎖Details
|🔎Ownership
|Major shareholder: African Rainbow Capital
|📈Financial Performance
|Data on revenue, profitability, and growth metrics (specific figures needed from financial reports)
|📉Market Position
|Positioned as a leading digital bank in South Africa, competing with traditional and other digital banks
|📊Business Model
|Digital-only banking approach focusing on financial inclusion and low-cost banking services
|⏰Customer Base
|Growing number of customers, detailed figures needed
|🥰Services Offered
|Banking accounts, savings products, and transactional services via a digital platform
|🖱️Regulatory Environment
|Complies with South African banking regulations
|🖍️Technological Infrastructure
|Utilizes advanced digital banking technology and cybersecurity measures
|🗂️Future Prospects
|Plans for market expansion, product diversification, and overcoming economic and regulatory challenges
|📝Investor Sentiment
|Positive outlook from investors, details needed on analyst reports and market sentiment
|📲Case Studies
|Examples of customer success stories and impactful partnerships
Choose your quick section of our TymeBank review
below.
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TymeBank Review – Analysis of Brokers’ Main Features
- ☑️TymeBank at a Glance
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️Tymebank Account Types
- ☑️Tymebank Financial Performance
- ☑️TymeBank. Review of fees\
- ☑️TymeBank Shares Growth Driver
- ☑️Comprehensive Overview
- ☑️Investor Tip
- ☑️Partnerships of TymeBank
- ☑️TymeBank Major Shareholders
- ☑️How to buy TymeBank Shares
- ☑️Positive and Negative information
TymeBank is likely to reach the two-million-customer target before August, well ahead of targeted December, said ARC. ARC stated that TymeBank continued to take on 100,000 customers per month or between 20,000 and 30,000 customers weekly.
Tymebank Account Types
Here's a spider chart illustrating the various account types offered by TymeBank:
- Transaction Account
- GoalSave Account
- MoneyTransfer
- E-Wallet
- Business Account
- Youth Account
Overview
TymeBank is a digital retail bank based in South Africa, offering accessible banking services to its customers through an entirely digital platform. It was established in 2015, having its major feature is the provision of cheap banking services and hence utilizing technology at all times for simple financial transactions and operations. African Rainbow Capital, a black-controlled investment company, is the key shareholder of this financial institution.
As of now, TymeBank shares do not trade in public markets like the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Rather, the private ownership of this bank is characterized by major contributions from some important parties including foreign investors. Since its establishment, this bank has grown tremendously thereby attracting millions of customers because of its easy-to-use& easily accessible banking system. Services offered by the bank include saving accounts, fixed deposits plus transaction accounts besides providing customers with financial literacy tools as well as budget planning assistance.
TymeBank's modus operandi emphasizes financial inclusion; its target audience is those people who do not have bank accounts as well as those with limited access to banking services in South Africa. By removing the costs associated with the conventional banking infrastructure, the bank can provide even better deals and lower charges when compared to normal banks. This has seen TymeBank expand its operations quickly and attract a large number of clients.
Tymebank Financial Performance
Since its establishment, the financial performance of TymeBank has been commendable. It has gained a loyal client base in no time because of its unique bank in the internet-based mode coupled with the affordability of the fees charged for conducting transactions.
Additionally, the low-cost business model employed by TymeBank and its alliances with companies like Pick n Pay or Boxer has enhanced its growth and accessibility to clients. Even though TymeBank operates under tough competition from other commercial banks, it remains strong financially and has continually increased revenue over time.
Consequently, this bank’s emphasis on technology-based services as well as inclusion into society promotes further developments although they face such challenges as rivalry from other players in today’s marketplace or economic changes turning out unfavorable at times.
A comprehensive view of the economic well-being relating to TymeBank can be availed through further pin-pointed data regarding financial status and performance metrics indicators
TymeBank Review of Fees
No monthly account fee, no minimum balance & free banking transactions in every category:
We are pleased to inform you that you will continue to enjoy NO monthly account fees with TymeBank. Additionally, there are no changes to the following transaction fees, which will continue to be offered free of charge:
|📍Fee
|✅Cost
|💹Account Maintenance
|Free
|👥Monthly Account Fee
|Free
|💳Cash Deposits (at Pick n Pay)
|Free up to R1,500 per month, R2.50 per additional R100 thereafter
|💳Cash Withdrawals (at Pick n Pay)
|Free at Pick n Pay stores nationwide
|💶Cash Withdrawals (at ATMs)
|Free for 1 withdrawal per month, R10 per withdrawal thereafter
|💱Balance Inquiry (at ATMs)
|Free for 3 inquiries per month, R2.50 per inquiry thereafter
|📲Debit Card Replacement
|R50
|🫶Instant Money Transfers
|Free for sending money to other TymeBank accounts, R7 for sending to other banks
|▶️Bill Payments
|Free for most bill payments, some exceptions may apply
|💴International Transactions
|3% fee on the transaction amount
|💸Airtime Top-up
|Free
TymeBank Shares Growth Driver
|⬆️Growth Driver
|📍Details
|📌Digital-First Strategy
|TymeBank's digital-only approach reduces operational costs and allows for innovative service offerings.
|👥Partnerships
|Strategic partnerships with retail giants like Pick n Pay and Boxer enhance customer reach and engagement.
|🔑Financial Inclusion Focus
|Targeting underserved populations helps increase customer base and promotes financial inclusion.
|💳Cost-Effective Operations
|Low-cost model improves profitability and attracts cost-conscious customers.
|💱Technological Advancements
|Leveraging advanced technology for secure, efficient banking services attracts tech-savvy consumers.
|📲Customer Experience
|User-friendly mobile and online banking platforms enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.
|⚖️Regulatory Compliance
|Adherence to regulations ensures stability and fosters investor confidence.
|➕Expansion Plans
|Plans to expand service offerings and geographical presence can drive future growth.
|🫶Positive Market Sentiment
|Growing positive sentiment among investors and customers boosts market position.
|💸Innovative Product Offerings
|Introduction of unique products like GoalSave accounts with competitive interest rates attracts new customers.
Tyme is a multi-country digital banking group, focusing on servicing consumers and SMEs in developing economies. It is based in Singapore and has a technology as well as a product research center located in Vietnam. The company designs, builds, and runs digital banks, specializing in the area of emerging markets. The unique difficulties associated with banking in emerging economies are recognized by Tyme which uses technology creatively with a high-tech-high touch strategy to suit these customers’ preferences.
Its second online bank called GoTyme was introduced alongside the Gokongwei Group in the Philippines though it primarily serves Filipinos residing abroad.
That was back when we started, our first digital bank in South Africa. We had some challenges that we were able to handle by always changing how things were done around here. This affects how much confidence and trust people have in us, who can also access these services.
“This is why many people who use our services are satisfied with them, and this is also why we have been able to launch a broad range of products and services so quickly,” Jonker concluded. The bank attributes its success to several key factors: • It has a distinctive model where it integrates digital channels with in-store kiosks located at major retailers that consistently bring in around 150,000 new customers on an average every month
Its long-standing partnerships with Pick n Pay, Boxer, The Foschini Group (TFG), and Zion Christian Church (ZCC)
The rapid increase of about 30% p.a in the lending portfolio; mainly powered by Merchant Cash Advance which now funds more than 50,000 SMEs all over the country
Last but not least, the strong belief of our shareholders towards TymeBank, for example, last year’s successful capital raising by Tyme Group amid tough economic conditions. Cryptic financial status has been seen as a liquor store under siege
South Africa’s leading bank in terms of offering the lowest cost banking products; and the fastest ways to open a bank account wherein takes less than five minutes; thereby allowing you to do all these things including payments without much hassle when compared with other banks.
TymeBank seeks to establish a culture of disciplined risk-taking that enables the bank to deliver long-term value for its people, customers, and shareholders.
Risk appetite is a central and essential element of TymeBank’s Enterprise Risk Management Framework (ERMF).
Risk appetite is managed through limits and tolerances based on prescribed regulatory requirements for TymeBank and internally set limits, as identified in respective policies.
TymeBank calculates its risk exposures arising from large exposures to a single obligor and groups of related obligors, expressed as a percentage of its qualifying capital requirement (QCR), as required by the Credit Concentration Framework and defined within the Credit Risk Policy (CRP).
These exposures are internally monitored daily and reported to the Asset and Liability Committee (ALCO) on a monthly and quarterly basis, as well as to the PA in line with regulatory requirements and the CRF.
The bank has not granted any large loans to a single obligor or group of related obligors. Credit risk arises from TymeBank’s current activities, which are limited to interbank placements, minimum reserving requirements, investing in Treasury Bills and Government Bonds for liquid asset requirements, and a small personal loans portfolio.
Whilst the majority of TymeBank’s lending, in the future, is anticipated to be relatively small retail exposures large credit exposure limits have been set.
This limits the risk of catastrophic loss through over-exposure due to the failure of a single borrower, or group of related borrowers and/or guarantors (obligors).
Whilst Credit Risk is generally the biggest risk in banking, it currently contributes less than the operational risk to the consolidated RWA, as the bank has currently extended limited credit to customers.
Credit risk is the potential loss arising from the failure of a customer or counterparty to meet their contractual obligation to TymeBank.
TymeBank has a Credit Risk Policy in place which defines how credit risk is effectively managed across the various credit offerings, which includes short to medium-term bank placements.
The Credit Risk Policy underpins the Credit Risk Framework and contains detailed parameters related to the management of credit risk. The Bank commenced testing personal loans in Q4 2019 and has an exposure of less than R6m to consumers in total.
This exposure has now been capped as lending was stopped entirely in April 2026 due to the expected impact of COVID-19 on consumers. The portfolio is however being managed according to Regulations and the TymeBank credit and provisioning policies.
As noted, the bank has unsecured credit-related exposure of less than R6m has not provided any secured credit-related facilities, and currently has no off-balance-sheet credit exposure.
End-to-end credit risk systems and processes were built and enhanced during the testing phase but will be reviewed before extending further loans. There is no credit risk mitigation currently being considered in the calculation of the RWAs due to the current small exposure to customers, therefore pre- and post-mitigation exposures are identical.
Comprehensive Overview
|⬆️Criteria
|📍Details
|📌Market Position and Competition
|TymeBank holds a competitive position in South Africa's banking sector, leveraging its digital-only model to compete with traditional banks and other digital banks.
|👥Business Model and Strategy
|The bank operates a low-cost, branchless model, partnering with retail chains like Pick n Pay and Boxer for customer onboarding. Focuses on financial inclusion and cost-effective banking services.
|🔑Customer Base and Services
|Over 3 million customers, providing services such as savings accounts, transactional banking, and GoalSave accounts with competitive interest rates.
|💳Regulatory Environment
|Fully compliant with South African Reserve Bank regulations, focusing on secure and transparent banking operations.
|💱Technological Infrastructure
|Utilizes advanced digital banking platforms, offering seamless and user-friendly mobile and online banking services. Strong emphasis on cybersecurity and data protection.
|📲Future Prospects and Challenges
|Plans to expand its customer base and service offerings. Challenges include maintaining competitive edge in a growing digital banking market and navigating economic uncertainties.
|⚖️Investor Sentiment
|Generally positive due to innovative approach and rapid growth. Investors are optimistic about its potential for scalability and profitability.
|➕Case Studies and Success Stories
|Successful implementation of digital onboarding and significant market penetration through retail partnerships. Positive customer testimonials highlight ease of use and cost savings.
Investor Tip
While TymeBank shares are not yet listed, investors can buy shares in the bank’s parent company, African Rainbow Capital Financial Services Holdings (ARC), which trades on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), under the stock symbol –AIL.
Data from the company’s 2026 financial analysis shows its intrinsic investment in the ARC Fund increased by 2.1% from R9.74 billion on 30 June 2019 to R9.95 billion at year-end.
The Intrinsic Net Asset Value (INAV) of the Company increased from R9.34 per share on 30 June 2019 to R9.54 per share on 30 June 2026 which also amounts to an increase of 2.1%.
It said that whilst this is significantly below the medium to the long-term hurdle rate of 16% per annum, it is indicative of and aligned to market performance in the current economic environment.
On 30 June 2026, the ARC Fund had an effective ownership interest of 35.18% in TymeBank, 49.9% of the 70.5% interest that ARC Financial Services holds in TymeBank.
ARC Fund’s effective capital contribution to TymeBank was R374 million for the year ended 30 June 2026.
In November of the same year, ARC Financial Services injected an additional R750 million into TymeBank during the reporting period as part of the scheduled capital requirements for the new bank.
TymeBank, backed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s investment group African Rainbow Capital (ARC), has signed on 1.9 million customers of which 50% were active at the end of June 2026.
Launched in November 2018, the digital banking start-up said that it aimed to be at break-even by 2026, with a customer base of around 2.2 million
TymeBank, which makes up 8.3% of ARC’s fund value (2019: 7.2%), is focused on banking the unbanked and under-serviced in South Africa. ARC detailed the bank’s progress in a review of its financial results for the year ended June 2026.
It said that at the end of June 2026, the bank had onboarded 1.9 million customers, which is ahead of its business plan. “The bank is signing up between 3,000 and 3,500 customers per day, with half of the customers actively using their bank accounts.”
ARC said that the impact of COVID-19 on the bank has resulted in the delay in the rollout of its partnership with the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) as well as a change in its unsecured personal lending proposition.
“Responding to a significant change in market conditions, the bank’s management has introduced cost reduction measures, while also focusing on revenue diversification and partnerships activation.
“The progress to date, combined with the additional capital that has been injected, results in a fair value of R1.86 billion in ARC Financial Services on 30 June 2026 and therefore R927 million for the ARC Fund.”
ARC Financial Services injected an additional R750 million into TymeBank during the reporting period as part of the scheduled capital requirements for the new bank.
ARC Financial Services, which bought into Mercer Africa in January, has also concluded the 'flip-up of its shareholding in Alexander Forbes, the operating entity Alexander Forbes Group Holdings, in which it holds 35.09%.
Meanwhile, the 4G roll-out of ARC’s Rain communications company resulted in 5,500 active sites live by the end of April. Rain has an infrastructure and services agreement with Vodacom
that has enabled the growth of the 4G network. Vodacom roams on the Rain 4G network, providing a significant proportion of Rain’s revenue.
If you want to maximize your investment returns, you need to identify the perfect savings tool and a good business banking partner. For example, South Africa’s leading digital bank, TymeBank is an example. As one of its business banking customers, you can benefit from very attractive interest rates on your savings – up to 10% per year. Here’s how it works:
First of all, you must be a TymeBank Business Banking client. It takes only 5 minutes to do this online. After that, you can use the very popular GoalSave tool. Through this feature, you can manage up to 10 GoalSave ‘pockets’ where you can transfer money from your Everyday Business account. The moment you move into these pockets, interest on your money starts accumulating at a rate that gets higher with time spent in such GoalSaves but note that total savings should not exceed R100 000.
Start from 4% on the first day. After 31 days it goes up to 5%. At the end of 90 days, it becomes 6%. Furthermore, if you are receiving a salary every month through your TymeBank Business account and give notice to withdraw cash for 10 days, there is room for earning as much as 10% per annum – that is a real investment! As equally important as saving for oneself is saving for business through creating savings pockets. Such categories could include things like VAT, management fees, etc
Partnerships of TymeBank
Here is a table summarizing the key partnerships of TymeBank:
|⬆️Partner
|📍Nature of Partnership
|➕Benefits to TymeBank
|📑Details
|📌Pick n Pay
|Retail partnership allowing TymeBank to offer banking services within Pick n Pay stores.
|Increased customer reach and convenience for banking services.
|Pick n Pay stores serve as physical touchpoints for TymeBank customers to open accounts and perform transactions.
|👥Boxer
|Similar to the Pick n Pay partnership, offering banking services in Boxer stores.
|Expands banking service access to more customers, especially in rural and underserved areas.
|Provides additional physical locations for TymeBank services.
|🔑National Treasury
|Partnership through National Treasury's Jobs Fund to promote financial inclusion and support economic growth.
|Access to funding and support for initiatives aimed at increasing financial inclusion.
|Collaboration on projects that target economic development and job creation.
|💳Zambian Ministry of Finance
|Collaboration to expand financial services and inclusion in Zambia.
|Opportunity for geographical expansion and tapping into new markets.
|Expansion into the Zambian market, enhancing regional presence.
|💱National Department of Education
|Partnership to improve financial literacy and education among students.
|Enhances brand reputation and future customer base by educating young people about financial management.
|Implementation of financial literacy programs in schools.
|📲Amazon Web Services (AWS)
|Technology partnership for cloud services to enhance digital banking infrastructure.
|Improved reliability, scalability, and security of TymeBank’s digital banking services.
|Utilization of AWS cloud infrastructure for enhanced technological capabilities.
|🫶Post Office
|Partnership to use Post Office branches for customer onboarding and banking services.
|Increased accessibility for customers, leveraging the extensive network of Post Office branches.
|Use of Post Office infrastructure to reach more customers, especially in rural areas.
TymeBank Major Shareholders
The big shareholders of TymeBank are made up of a wide range of financial organizations and tech businesses. Notable among them are South Africa’s leading investment bank, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, one of the world’s biggest providers of financial services.
This is evidence that the bank has also attracted investments from international technology firms which reflects its strategic focus on using technology to offer new and better banking solutions. As such, partnerships play an important role in enhancing the growth trajectory of TymeBank which offers basic saving accounts and payments for a lot of unbanked or underbanked people within South Africa. The major shareholders represent a diverse mix of financial institutions and technology companies that TymeBank has been able to attract as its partners.
However, there are international technology firms that have invested in it showing the bank’s strategic desire to utilize technology to provide new and better banking solutions. TymeBank in this way helps the un-banked and under-banked in South Africa get access to fundamental financial services through their growth trajectory.
African Rainbow Capital Financial Services Holdings (ARC)
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banking
Sub-industry
Banking
How to buy TymeBank Shares
- Click on the BUY THIS SHARE button.
- Complete the registration form with the required information and submit documentation to verify your proof of Identity along with your proof of address.
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- From the Market Watch screen on both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, you can select Facebook, Inc. to buy/purchase shares.
- Alternatively, you can make use of AvaTrade's online Web Trader or the AvATradeGo mobile application. ( Available on Android and iOS)
- Trading CFDs and Stocks with AvaTrade provides traders with the following benefits:
- Leverage of up to 1:20
- Being able to trade stocks on the NYSE, NASDAQ, FTSE, and various others.
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- Client support is presented live in a multitude of languages.
- Traders have exclusive access to a variety of educational tools
- Trades can be executed across multiple platforms
Positive and Negative information
Here is a table summarizing the positive and negative information about TymeBank:
|📍Aspect
|✅Positive Information
|❌Negative Information
|📌Digital-First Strategy
|Reduces operational costs, offers innovative services, and appeals to tech-savvy customers.
|May exclude customers who prefer in-person banking services.
|🔑Financial Inclusion Focus
|Helps increase customer base by targeting underserved populations and promoting financial inclusion.
|Serving low-income segments may result in lower average revenue per customer.
|👥Partnerships
|Strategic partnerships with Pick n Pay and Boxer enhance customer reach and engagement.
|Dependency on partners for customer acquisition could be risky if relationships sour or partners face difficulties.
|☎️Customer Experience
|User-friendly mobile and online banking platforms enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.
|Limited physical presence could hinder customer service for those who prefer face-to-face interactions.
|📉Technological Advancements
|Leveraging advanced technology ensures secure and efficient banking services.
|High dependency on technology means that technical glitches or cyber-attacks can significantly disrupt services
|💱Regulatory Compliance
|Strong adherence to regulations ensures stability and fosters investor confidence.
|Regulatory changes can pose challenges and require significant adjustments in operations.
|📲Expansion Plans
|Plans to expand service offerings and geographical presence can drive future growth.
|Expansion involves significant costs and risks, including potential overextension.
|🫶Positive Market Sentiment
|Growing positive sentiment among investors and customers boosts market position.
|Market sentiment can be volatile and influenced by external factors beyond the bank's control.
|➕Innovative Product Offerings
|Introduction of unique products like GoalSave accounts with competitive interest rates attracts new customers.
|Competitors may quickly replicate innovative products, reducing their unique advantage.
Conclusion
TymeBank is a legit forex trading
company and is a fully regulated and transparent broker with high operational standards, low trading fees, and superior service delivery, helping investors reach their objectives. It caters for all types of traders with different levels of experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I buy TymeBank shares in South Africa?
Not directly, as of yet. But you can buy shares in the parent company, African Rainbow Capital Financial Services Holdings (ARC).
How to buy TymeBank shares
By simply opening a free account on Tymebank, or by clicking the “Buy this Share” button to get started.
What is the current share price?
By clicking on the link provided above, you can view the real-time ARC share price on the platform.
Is TymeBank a good share to buy?
Yes, African Rainbow Capital Financial Services Holdings (ARC) currently owns a 73.08% stake in TymeBank’s registered controlling company, Tyme Bank Holdings Limited which was purchased from Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Can I buy TymeBank CFD in South Africa?
Yes, but you need to find an online trading platform that supports South African shares. We recommend using Capital.com for buying share CFDs of TymeBank (AIL) as this broker charges low spreads and allows you to trade on an advanced and easy-to-use trading platform.
Who invested in TymeBank?
TymeBank's anchor shareholder is African Rainbow Capital ('ARC').
How do you earn interest on TymeBank?
Earn 11% interest rate! Simply complete 10 or more transactions in your everyday account for three consecutive months.
Who are the major shareholders of TymeBank?
TymeBank's anchor shareholder is African Rainbow Capital ('ARC').
Who is the CEO of TymeBank?
TymeBank has announced the appointment of Karl Westvig as its new Chief Executive Officer.
How safe is TymeBank?
As a digital-first bank, TymeBank has every layer of protection possible to keep your bank account safe.
How much does African Rainbow Capital share in rands?
The current share price of African Rainbow Cap Inv (AIL) is ZAR 6.39.