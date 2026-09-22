What is a trend in trading?In trading, a trend occurs when the price of an asset is moving in a particular direction (higher or lower) over a given period of time. Express differently, the formation of a trend takes place when the price of a security or an asset indicates:
- an uptrend pattern of higher highs and higher lows, or
- a downtrend sequence, comprising lower lows and lower highs.
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What is a forex trend?A forex trend indicates the rise or fall of a currency’s value, based on supply and demand. A currency’s price is in an upward trend when there is a high demand for a currency or a shortage in its supply. Contrarily, a downward trend in the price of a currency is caused by low demand for or an excess supply of the particular currency.
Types of trends in forexBasically, there are three types of trends in the forex market - as is the case in all financial markets.
- Uptrend
- Downtrend
- Sideways trend
How long does a trend continue?Regarding length, a trend belongs to one of the following categories:
- A short-term trend lasts less than a week. Minute and hourly charts are the most suitable to identify short-term trends.
- Medium-term trends can carry on for a week up to a couple of months. They can be followed on daily or H4 (4-hour daily time frame) charts.
- Long-term trends refer to major trends, lasting 6 months - 2.5 years. They can be traced on weekly or monthly charts. A long-term trend includes several medium-term and long-term trends, which often move in the opposite direction as the major trend.
Identifying forex trendsMarket prices of currencies do not represent a straight line. Instead, the prices move up and down, forming peaks and troughs as trading continues. Trends develop by forming a sequence of peaks and troughs. By comparing the rising and falling troughs to each other as well as the rising and falling peaks to each other, a specific trend can be identified.
Methods used to identify trends in forex marketsThe most common methods to identify forex trends are:
- Higher highs and higher lows/Lower highs and lower lows.
- Trend lines.
Higher highs and higher lows/Lower highs and lower lowsBear in mind, there are no specific regulations or principles to identify highs and lows in the analysing of trends. The bottom line is to choose the most obvious price signals that represent an uptrend or downtrend.
- Higher highs and higher lows
- change into a sideways trend when the price of a currency starts to move in no definitive direction,
- change to a downtrend when a sequence of lower highs and lower lows is established.
- Lower highs and lower lows
- become a sideways trend, when a high is the same as a previous high and when a low is the same as the preceding low.
- change to an uptrend when a series of higher highs and higher lows are confirmed.
TrendlinesTrendlines are probably the easiest and most common method to identify trends in forex trading. However, probably one of the most underused methods as well. A trendline is a chart pattern used in technical analysis. Generally speaking, a chart pattern in forex trading is a distinguishable formation, formed by the movements of currencies on a chart. It is a key component of other chart patterns utilised in forex trading, such as wedges, triangles, flags, and head and shoulders. Trendlines are straight lines drawn on a chart by joining a series of highs (peaks) or a sequence of lows (troughs) during a given period of time. Trendlines enables traders to easily identify areas where it is anticipated that the forex market will presumably bounce off of a trendline (support or resistance), or cross a support or resistance trendline, moving in the opposite direction. Put differently, trendlines allow traders to predict levels of support and resistance. A support level is a level where a currency’s price stops decreasing and starts to bounce back, moving higher. A level of resistance is where the price of a currency usually ceases to increase and starts to decrease. If trendlines are drawn carefully and meticulously, they can provide price data as accurately as any other method used in technical analysis. However, trend lines are of little use if they are drawn incorrectly or if traders try to make a trendline fit the market instead of the opposite. Different types of trendlines:
- Uptrend line
- Downtrend line
- The price could bounce off the trend line and continue the trend.
- The price could break out through the trend line and cause a reversal.
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