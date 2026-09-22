Trading volume as a key indicator of market liquidity and activity

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How is trading volume expressed?

Example of trading volume

Trading volume as a technical indicator for traders

Trading volume displayed on a bar chart

Advantages of trading volume

It is a key technical indicator used by traders to examine the price history of a security.

used by traders to examine the price history of a security. It indicates the level of liquidity associated with specific security or commodity.

associated with specific security or commodity. Trade volume enables traders to determine the point of entry and exit regarding particular security or commodity.

regarding particular security or commodity. It can be used to measure financial instruments such as shares, bonds, futures, and options, as well as commodities and forex.

such as shares, bonds, futures, and options, as well as commodities and forex. Trading volume is an important aspect to consider when traders are deciding on intra-day trading .

. It helps to ascertain the strength of price movements and to identify a trend. When a price movement coincides with a proportionate increase in volume, it is considered a more significant price movement than one that is not.

Disadvantages of trading volume

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, also known as the, or, refers to theof shares, bonds, contracts such as options and futures, and different types of commodities traded during a given. Put in other words, trading volume indicates the total number of a particular security or commodity traded betweenandduring a specific trading period, such as a trading day. Trading volume is most often used in the trading of shares.Any trade requires a buyer and seller in order for a transaction to be executed. The number of securities or commodities traded in each transaction contributes to the volume of trade. Noteworthy, it is. For example, a trade-in in which one buyer buys one hundred shares in one transaction represents the same volume in trading as when five buyers purchase twenty shares each in five different transactions. Trading volume is aof theandof particular security like shares or bonds, as well as a range of commodities. When securities, contracts, or commodities are, their trade volume is high, indicating it needs little effort for buyers and sellers to communicate and perform transactions. Put differently, a higher volume of trade is a signal of better execution of orders and higher liquidity. Conversely, when security, contract, or commodity is, its volume is described as low, indicating lower liquidity and activity in a financial market. The volume in trading can be impacted by various factors, such as political or, as well as serious events like the Covid-19 pandemic. Typically, the volume shows a tendency to be highest close to the daily opening and closing of a financial market, as well as the first and last day of a trading week.report the trading volume of securities and commodities at specific times during a trading day. Typically, as frequently as once every hour for the duration of a trading day. Volumes in trading reported every hour are. Likewise, the trade volume recorded at the close of a trading day is also an estimate. The actual figures of a trading day’s volume are released the following day.Let us say Willy and Billy are two traders who trade shares on a specific stock exchange. Willy purchases 600 shares of company Well Done and sells 350 shares of company Going Strong. Billy buys the 600 shares of company Well Done from Willy and sells 200 shares of company Perseverance to another trader. Thewould be 1 150 (600 shares of company Well Done + 350 shares of company Going Strong + 200 shares of company Perseverance.) The 600 shares of company Well Done traded between Willy and Billy are only counted once.Traders use variousto analyse the performance of a security or commodity.is one of theand uncomplicated technical indicators utilised by traders. As a technical indicator, trading volume enables traders to make the right. It typically tracks a security’son a daily basis over a short-term (5 minutes) or a longer-term period. Trade volume is especially helpful when large price increases or decreases occur. When a, a high trade volume can serve as a stimulus. Increased trading volumes associated with such exceptional price changes tend to strengthen faith in theof the security or commodity, reinforcing support for the value. The strength or weakness of aof a security or commodity can be used by traders to determine the strength of a price movement. The higher the volume the stronger the momentum of the price change. Typically, traders are more inclined to follow strong price increases. However, when a trader detects that a security’s price increases but its trade volume decreases, it is considered an indication that the, indicating the beginning of a price reversal.The trading volume of a security is typically displayed by, representing the volume for the specific incremental time frame on the chart. Volume bars are generally coloured green, or red. Green indicateswhile a red representsTrade volumes reported hourly during a trading day are. For a final figure, traders have to wait until the start of the following trading day.