THORChain allows users the opportunity to exchange digital assets easily across a variety of network ranges. This is done without users losing custody of assets within the process.

🔍 Aspect 📊 Details 🪙 Name THORChain (RUNE) 📅 Launch Year 2019 (mainnet launched 2021) 🔗 Blockchain Origin Independent Layer-1 blockchain built using Cosmos SDK ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Tendermint Proof-of-Stake (PoS) 🧮 Mining Algorithm Not mineable (staking-based network) 🖥️ Mining Type Validator node staking system 💎 Maximum Supply No fixed maximum supply (emission-based model) ⏱️ Block Time Approximately 6 seconds 💸 Transaction Fees Dynamic fees based on network activity and swap volume 🚀 Transaction Speed Fast cross-chain swaps within seconds to minutes 🔐 Privacy Features No built-in privacy features; transactions are transparent 🌍 Use Case Decentralized cross-chain liquidity and swaps without wrapped tokens 👥 Target Users DeFi traders, liquidity providers, cross-chain investors 📉 Market Position Leading decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol 🔄 Exchange Availability Available on major centralized and decentralized exchanges 🧠 Key Advantage Native cross-chain swaps without bridges or wrapped assets ⚠️ Risk Level High (DeFi volatility, smart contract and liquidity risks)

Overview

THORChain is a permissionless, decentralized cross‑chain liquidity protocol that enables users to swap native assets between multiple blockchains without relying on wrapped tokens or centralized intermediaries.

It uses continuous liquidity pools secured by its native token RUNE, allowing anyone to trade assets or provide liquidity to earn yield.

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THORChain Licence and Regulation

THORChain is a decentralized open‑source protocol without a central legal entity, and it isn’t licensed or regulated like traditional financial services.

The Terms of Use state that no company owns the protocol, users comply with their local laws, and THORChain does not require KYC or hold custody of funds.

📍 Regulatory Aspect 📋 Details (THORChain) 🇪🇪 Estonia License (FIU) Not licensed under the Estonian FIU — THORChain has no legal entity to obtain a CASP license. Estonian licensing applies to centralized service providers, not decentralized protocols. 🇫🇷 France PSAN (AMF) Not registered as a Prestataire de Services sur Actifs Numériques (PSAN) under the French AMF; the protocol itself does not hold regulatory licenses. 🇬🇧 UK Regulation FCA regulation applies to entities offering crypto services in the UK; THORChain’s decentralized design means the protocol does not register directly, but intermediaries (if operating in the UK) must comply with AML/KYC and FCA requirements. 🧾 KYC/AML Compliance THORChain has no built-in KYC/AML; transactions are permissionless and non-custodial, meaning there’s no protocol-level identity verification. This attracts regulatory scrutiny. 🔍 Travel Rule / EU Reporting Travel Rule and EU AML reporting obligations apply to regulated service providers (CASPs), not to the protocol itself. THORChain’s design means it cannot enforce Travel Rule onchain. 🪪 Assets Segregation Not applicable — the protocol does not custody funds or segregate assets; users keep control of assets via wallets. 🛡️ Regulatory Scope Limits Very limited — regulatory scope is mainly indirect (service providers, custodians, or front-ends must comply where applicable). THORChain itself operates outside direct financial regulation. 📜 Ongoing Legal Monitoring Yes — ongoing monitoring by regulators and legal observers due to AML risk, decentralization, and cross-border swap concerns; potential enforcement or guidance developments are expected.

THORChain User Reviews & Reputation

THORChain’s official website portrays the protocol as a trusted decentralized cross‑chain liquidity network where users retain custody of assets and participate in community governance.

It emphasizes native swaps, open‑source security backed by RUNE, and broad blockchain integration, reflecting a reputation built on transparency and decentralization rather than third‑party user reviews.

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Native cross-chain swaps without wrapped tokens Smart contract and economic attack risks Fully decentralized and permissionless No built-in KYC/AML, regulatory uncertainty Non-custodial — users control their assets Users responsible for wallet security Attractive liquidity provider rewards Impermanent loss for liquidity providers Fast block times and efficient swaps Dependent on external blockchain performance No need for centralized exchanges Complex technology increases technical risk

THORChain fees and costs

THORChain’s fee structure includes several components that cover both network costs and liquidity incentives. Users pay the source chain’s native transaction fee, a dynamic slip‑based fee tied to trade size that rewards liquidity providers, and an outbound fee covering destination‑chain gas and protocol overhead.

Additionally, optional affiliate fees may apply, and native THORChain transactions incur a small fixed fee in RUNE.

THORChain's ease of use and platform experience

THORChain’s platform is designed for simplicity and intuitive use, letting anyone swap native assets across multiple blockchains without complex registrations or wrapped tokens.

The clean interface and native swaps aim to reduce friction for both beginners and experienced users while maintaining self‑custody and transparency.

📊 Aspect ⭐ Rating (Approx.) 🧠 What Users Say (Summary) 📱 Ease of Use ⭐⭐☆ (2.5/5) Some find it straightforward for simple swaps but overall still technical for beginners. Interfaces vary widely, and the core UX has historically been confusing. 🧭 Navigation & UX ⭐⭐ (2/5) Mixed reviews — community feedback often calls the UX cluttered or complex, though newer interfaces aim to be cleaner. ⚡ Onboarding / Setup ⭐⭐☆ (2.5/5) Wallet connection and cross-chain trading are powerful, but setting up wallets and understanding fees/onboarding is challenging for many. 💱 Trading & Transactions ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5) Users appreciate native cross-chain swaps; recent beta UI improves clarity, but some still report confusing fee displays and pending transactions. 🛠 Feature Depth ⭐⭐⭐☆ (3.5/5) Deep DeFi capabilities and strong ecosystem support; advanced features may overwhelm new users. 🆘 Support Experience ⭐⭐ (2/5) Decentralized project support varies by front-end; no single unified support — users must rely on community channels and individual interface teams. 🏁 Overall Experience ⭐⭐☆ (2.5/5) Powerful protocol with improving UX, but still less intuitive than many mainstream DEXs / CeFi options.

THORChain features and assets offered

THORChain is a decentralized cross‑chain liquidity protocol that enables native asset swaps without wrapped tokens, letting users trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Cosmos, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, TRON, and more while earning yield from liquidity provision.

It is non‑custodial, secured by RUNE bonds and open source code.

THORChain risk warnings and transparency

THORChain clearly warns users that using its services involves significant blockchain, market, security, regulatory, and operational risks, including potential loss of funds from smart‑contract issues, volatility, and external failures.

Users accept these risks, understand full responsibility for outcomes, and acknowledge that blockchain transactions are transparent and irreversible.

Should you buy THORChain?

Buying THORChain’s RUNE means investing in a decentralized cross‑chain liquidity protocol that enables native asset swaps across multiple blockchains while allowing users to maintain self‑custody of funds.

Its economic security and liquidity are secured by RUNE, and yield can be earned by providing liquidity or participating in the network, but market risks should be considered.

How to buy/sign up and use THORChain - step by step

Step 1: Get a compatible crypto wallet

Download a wallet that supports THORChain, like Keystore, MetaMask, or XDEFI Wallet. Ensure it supports cross-chain assets, so you can hold RUNE and other tokens safely. Your wallet is your “account,” as THORChain doesn’t require registration.

Step 2: Buy RUNE

Purchase RUNE on a major exchange such as Binance, Kraken, or a decentralized platform. Transfer the RUNE to your wallet. Holding RUNE is necessary for trading, providing liquidity, or staking in THORChain pools.

Step 3: Connect your wallet to THORChain

Visit a THORChain interface, such as THORSwap. Connect your wallet by approving the connection in your wallet app. This allows the platform to interact with your assets without taking custody.

Step 4: Swap, provide liquidity, or stake

You can now swap tokens across supported blockchains, deposit assets into liquidity pools to earn fees, or stake RUNE. Monitor rewards and fees in your wallet or on the interface, and always confirm transactions before approving.

THORChain Account

THORChain does not require users to create an account, sign up, or complete KYC paperwork to use its services.

You simply connect your own crypto wallet and initiate swaps or liquidity actions directly.

Funds remain in self‑custody, and the protocol never holds, controls, or stores your personal account details.

THORChain mobile app

THORChain’s official site doesn’t directly offer its own branded mobile app, but the ecosystem supports mobile usage through wallets and interfaces that connect to THORChain’s decentralized liquidity protocol.

Users access native cross‑chain swaps and manage assets on mobile wallets like THORWallet, which lets them store, send, receive, and swap assets powered by THORChain without intermediaries.

THORWallet is a non‑custodial mobile app available for iOS and Android that provides secure key management, cross‑chain trading, and DeFi features while keeping users in control of their private keys.

where to download and get the app:

📱 App Feature 🔍 What It Does 💸 Buy & Sell Crypto Direct buy/sell via THORChain apps is limited — some mobile wallets may integrate on-ramp options (e.g., THORWallet can support in-app swaps and fiat on-ramps depending on region/app version), but core THORChain apps focus on swaps rather than direct fiat trading. 🤖 Auto-Invest / DCA Not typically offered — THORChain mobile apps prioritize swaps and wallet management rather than automated recurring buys or DCA tools. 📊 Portfolio Overview Yes — apps like THORYield let you track wallet balances, liquidity positions and staking rewards across supported chains. 💰 Earn Yield Yes — you can monitor and manage liquidity pool positions and staking rewards, effectively letting you earn yield on THORChain assets. 📈 Crypto Bundles Not standard — bundling of multiple assets into themed or pre-built portfolios isn’t a core THORChain mobile app feature. 🔔 Price Alerts & Analytics Partial — some wallet UIs include basic price and swap info, but advanced alerts/analytics depend on the front-end; most comprehensive analytics are accessed via web dashboards. 🔐 Security & Safety High — mobile wallets like THORWallet are non-custodial, secure with seed phrase/PIN protection and integrate cross-chain security best practices.

THORChain Wallet

THORChain Wallet refers to a decentralized, non‑custodial wallet that connects directly with the THORChain protocol, giving users full control of their private keys and funds.

It supports storing, sending, receiving, and swapping native assets across multiple blockchains securely without wrapped tokens or intermediaries.

📌 Action 🚀 How It Works 💸 Fees & Notes 📥 Crypto Deposit (to THORChain) Send native crypto (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.) from your wallet/exchange to a THORChain inbound address (via UI like THORSwap, ThorWallet). Funds enter liquidity pools or saver vaults. • Network fee (inbound): you pay the blockchain gas/fee to send funds. 📥 Fiat Deposit (via Exchange/CEX) Fiat needs to be converted to crypto first on a centralized exchange (e.g., deposit ZAR/EUR/USD to exchange, buy RUNE/other crypto, then send on‑chain). THORChain itself doesn’t support native fiat deposits. • Exchange deposit fees (varies by platform). 📤 Crypto Withdrawal (from THORChain) Withdraw native assets back to your wallet/exchange by initiating an outbound THORChain transaction (via THORSwap or integrated UI). • Outbound fee: THORChain applies a dynamic outbound/network fee (often ~1.5×–3× the chain’s typical fast fee). 📤 Fiat Withdrawal (via Exchange/CEX) To get fiat out, you usually: (1) withdraw crypto from THORChain to an exchange, (2) sell crypto for fiat on the exchange, and (3) withdraw fiat to your bank. THORChain itself doesn’t handle fiat off‑chain. • Exchange withdrawal fees (bank transfer/SEPA/SWIFT/KYC constraints).

Who is THORChain best for?

THORChain is best for decentralized finance users who want to trade or swap native assets directly across multiple blockchains without relying on centralized exchanges or wrapped tokens.

It also suits liquidity providers seeking yield and developers building cross-chain DeFi apps on a trustless network.

Is THORChain available in South Africa?

THORChain, as presented on its official site, is a decentralized and permissionless protocol that enables native cross‑chain asset swaps without central intermediaries or geographic restrictions.

Because it doesn’t require accounts or location checks to interact with the protocol, anyone with a compatible wallet can use it globally, including users in South Africa.

The core THORChain infrastructure doesn’t limit access by country, although individual swap interfaces or exchanges might apply their own regional rules — the base protocol itself remains open source and available to all.

Comparison table

Aspect 🔹 THORChain (RUNE) 🔹 Huobi Token (HT) 🪙 Purpose / Role Native token of the THORChain decentralized cross‑chain liquidity network; settlement asset, security (validator bonding), liquidity pairing & governance. Utility/exchange token for the Huobi/HTX trading ecosystem; provides trading fee discounts, VIP benefits, early access to listings, & governance within the exchange ecosystem. 📅 Launch Year Mainnet activity since ~2021 (project started earlier). 2018 (introduced by Huobi Global exchange). 🔗 Blockchain Origin Native Layer‑1 blockchain built with Cosmos SDK + Tendermint, interoperable with multiple chains. ERC‑20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Uses Tendermint consensus (Proof‑of‑Stake) with bonded RUNE for security. Inherits Ethereum’s consensus (Proof‑of‑Stake post‑merge). 💎 Total / Max Supply Max ~500 million RUNE. Circulating ~70%+ of max. Max ~500 million HT (supply reduced over time through burns). 💸 Fee Discounts Not an exchange fee token — fees relate to network operations/liquidity, not trading discounts. Provides trading fee discounts on Huobi/HTX exchange when used for fees. 🧠 Governance & Utility On‑chain governance (validators/liquidity providers vote), essential for operations & security. Holder participation in exchange decisions, project listings, VIP governance mechanics. 🌍 Ecosystem Decentralized DeFi ecosystem enabling cross‑chain swaps, liquidity pools, lending and more outside centralized exchanges. Centralized exchange ecosystem (Huobi/HTX) with related products, listings, rewards, VIP programs and burn mechanics. 🚀 Market Presence Recognized as a DeFi & cross‑chain layer‑1 project with active liquidity & TVL (DeFi metrics). Well‑known as an exchange token, especially in Asian markets; utility tied to platform adoption. 📉 Price & Liquidity Traded broadly on many exchanges with meaningful liquidity; price historically volatile due to DeFi dynamics. Traded on many major exchanges but price/volume more tied to HTX platform activity; often lower liquidity than major tokens. ⚠️ Risk vs Stability Risks tied to DeFi adoption, cross‑chain tech & network security; broader crypto market impact. Risks tied to centralized exchange performance, regulatory pressure & token burn mechanisms; utility dependent on exchange usage.

From the Blog

The From the Blog section shares the latest THORChain developments, insights, and official announcements about network upgrades, ecosystem growth, and community activity.

It keeps readers informed about major protocol releases, performance metrics, liquidity and swap trends, integration updates, and broader decentralized finance advancements driven by the THORChain team and contributors.

Trust Minimized Infrastructure

THORChain’s trust‑minimized infrastructure is designed from first principles to reduce reliance on central intermediaries, creating a secure, scalable cross‑chain settlement layer.

It lets users swap native assets while maintaining self‑custody, with transparent, verifiable liquidity and economic security provided by decentralized node operators and the open‑source protocol.

What is THORChain?

THORChain is a decentralized liquidity protocol designed to enable seamless cross-chain trading of native digital assets without relying on intermediaries, custodians, or wrapped tokens.

Unlike traditional exchanges, where users must deposit funds and trust a centralized entity, THORChain allows users to retain full control of their assets by interacting directly from their wallets.

This ensures that private keys remain in the user’s possession at all times, significantly reducing counterparty risk.

By facilitating native asset swaps, THORChain preserves the original security properties of blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum while enabling them to interact in a decentralized environment.

Underlying Blockchain Architecture

At its core, THORChain operates as a Layer-1 blockchain built using the Cosmos SDK, which provides flexibility, scalability, and interoperability.

This independent blockchain coordinates a decentralized network of validators that monitor transactions across multiple external chains.

These validators verify deposits, process swaps, and ensure that assets are correctly transferred between blockchains.

The architecture is specifically designed to function as a decentralized bridge, enabling otherwise isolated blockchain ecosystems to communicate and exchange value efficiently without centralized oversight.

Continuous Liquidity Pools Explained

A defining feature of THORChain is its use of Continuous Liquidity Pools, which form the backbone of its automated market maker model.

Instead of matching buyers and sellers through order books, THORChain uses liquidity pools funded by users who deposit assets.

Prices are determined algorithmically based on the ratio of assets within each pool, ensuring transparent and real-time pricing.

Liquidity providers earn a share of the fees generated from swaps, creating an incentive to contribute capital to the network. This model allows for constant liquidity, even in volatile market conditions.

Native Cross-Chain Swaps

THORChain’s primary innovation lies in its ability to facilitate native cross-chain swaps. This means users can exchange assets like Bitcoin for Ethereum directly, without converting them into wrapped tokens.

The process begins when a user sends funds to a THORChain vault, after which the network validates the transaction and executes the swap through its liquidity pools.

The desired asset is then sent back to the user’s wallet. This streamlined process eliminates the need for multiple steps or centralized intermediaries, making cross-chain trading more efficient and accessible.

The Role of RUNE

RUNE is the native utility token that powers the entire THORChain ecosystem. Every liquidity pool on the network is paired with RUNE, making it the central settlement asset for all swaps.

This design simplifies the process of cross-chain trading by routing transactions through a single intermediary token.

In addition to facilitating swaps, RUNE is used for staking by validators, providing liquidity, and securing the network.

Its value is closely tied to the overall activity and growth of the protocol, as increased usage leads to higher demand for the token.

Network Security and THORNodes

Security within THORChain is maintained by a decentralized network of validators known as THORNodes. These nodes are responsible for observing external blockchains, validating transactions, and managing the protocol’s liquidity pools.

To participate, node operators must bond a significant amount of RUNE, which acts as collateral.

This bonding mechanism aligns incentives, as malicious behavior would result in financial penalties.

Additionally, THORChain employs a rotating validator system, often referred to as “churning,” which regularly replaces nodes to reduce the risk of collusion or centralization.

Threshold Signature Scheme (TSS)

One of the key technologies used to secure THORChain is the Threshold Signature Scheme. Instead of relying on a single private key to control funds, TSS distributes key fragments among multiple validators.

Transactions can only be authorized when a sufficient number of nodes collaborate, ensuring that no single participant has full control.

This significantly enhances security by eliminating single points of failure and making it extremely difficult for attackers to compromise the system.

Supported Blockchains and Interoperability

THORChain supports a growing number of major blockchains, enabling true interoperability across the crypto ecosystem.

Users can swap assets between networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and others.

This broad compatibility allows THORChain to act as a universal liquidity layer, connecting otherwise siloed blockchain networks.

As more chains are integrated, the protocol continues to expand its utility and relevance within decentralized finance.

Non-Custodial Trading Benefits

One of THORChain’s most significant advantages is its non-custodial design.

Users never need to deposit funds into an exchange account or trust a third party to hold their assets. All transactions occur directly from personal wallets, giving users full control and ownership.

This reduces the risks associated with hacks, mismanagement, or insolvency that are often seen in centralized platforms.

It also enhances privacy, as users are not required to create accounts or provide personal information.

Streaming Swaps and Efficiency

THORChain introduces an advanced feature known as streaming swaps, which improves trade execution for larger transactions.

Instead of executing a swap in a single transaction, the protocol breaks it into smaller segments over time.

This reduces slippage and results in better pricing, particularly for high-volume trades.

Streaming swaps also contribute to overall network stability by minimizing sudden imbalances in liquidity pools.

Dual Liquidity Model

Another unique aspect of THORChain is its dual liquidity model, where all assets are paired with RUNE.

This creates a unified liquidity system that simplifies cross-chain swaps and enhances capital efficiency.

By routing all trades through RUNE, the protocol ensures consistent pricing mechanisms and reduces fragmentation across different pools.

This model also strengthens network security, as the value of bonded RUNE must exceed the value of assets in the system.

Integration and Ecosystem Growth

THORChain is not limited to a single interface but is integrated into a wide range of wallets, exchanges, and decentralized applications.

This allows users to access its functionality through various platforms without directly interacting with the protocol itself.

As a result, THORChain serves as a backend infrastructure layer for cross-chain liquidity, powering multiple applications across the DeFi ecosystem.

Its growing adoption highlights its importance as a foundational technology in decentralized finance.

Application Layer and Future Use Cases

Beyond simple swaps, THORChain is evolving into a broader ecosystem through its application layer. Developers can build decentralized applications that leverage THORChain’s liquidity and cross-chain capabilities.

Potential use cases include lending and borrowing platforms, derivatives trading, and advanced decentralized exchanges.

This expansion positions THORChain as more than just a liquidity protocol—it becomes a comprehensive infrastructure for building the next generation of financial applications.

Economic Security Model

THORChain’s security is based on economic incentives rather than centralized enforcement.

The protocol ensures that the total value of RUNE bonded by validators exceeds the value of assets held within the system.

This creates a strong deterrent against malicious activity, as any attempt to compromise the network would result in significant financial losses for the attacker.

This model aligns the interests of all participants and contributes to the long-term stability of the protocol.

Permissionless and Trustless Access

THORChain is fully permissionless, meaning anyone can use the network without needing approval or undergoing identity verification.

Users simply interact with the protocol through their wallets, making it accessible to a global audience.

This trustless design ensures that transactions are executed based on code and consensus rather than human intervention, reinforcing the principles of decentralization and transparency.

Advantages of THORChain

THORChain offers numerous advantages, including native cross-chain swaps, non-custodial trading, transparent pricing, and strong security mechanisms.

Its ability to connect multiple blockchains without relying on wrapped assets sets it apart from many other DeFi protocols.

Additionally, its decentralized design and economic incentive structure make it resilient and adaptable in a rapidly evolving industry.

Risks and Limitations

Despite its innovative design, THORChain is not without risks.

Like all DeFi protocols, it is exposed to smart contract vulnerabilities and potential exploits.

Liquidity providers may also experience impermanent loss due to price fluctuations.

Additionally, the complexity of cross-chain operations can present challenges for new users.

Understanding these risks is essential for anyone looking to participate in the ecosystem.

The Future of THORChain

Looking ahead, THORChain is positioned to play a significant role in the future of decentralized finance.

As more blockchains are integrated and new features are introduced, the protocol continues to expand its capabilities.

Its vision of becoming a chain-agnostic liquidity layer aligns with the broader goal of creating a fully interconnected blockchain ecosystem.

With ongoing development and increasing adoption, THORChain is set to remain a key player in enabling seamless cross-chain financial activity.

Advanced Swap Mechanics and Slip-Based Fees

THORChain uses a unique pricing mechanism known as slip-based fees, which differs from the flat fee structures commonly found in centralized exchanges.

Instead of charging a fixed percentage, the protocol adjusts fees dynamically based on the size of the trade relative to the liquidity available in the pool.

Larger trades incur higher fees due to increased slippage, while smaller trades benefit from lower costs.

This model helps protect liquidity providers by discouraging large, price-disruptive trades and ensuring that the pools remain balanced. It also promotes healthier market conditions by incentivizing traders to split large swaps into smaller transactions, often through streaming swaps.

Finale says about THORChain THORChain is a decentralized, trust‑minimized infrastructure for swapping native assets across multiple blockchains without wrapped tokens, letting users maintain custody while providing liquidity and earning yield. Secured by its native token RUNE, it continues evolving beyond simple swaps toward broader cross‑chain DeFi services.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is THORChain (RUNE)?

THORChain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to swap assets across different blockchains without centralized intermediaries. Its native token, RUNE, secures the network, provides liquidity incentives, and powers cross-chain transactions, making decentralized trading seamless and trustless.

How does THORChain work?

THORChain uses a network of nodes to manage liquidity pools and execute cross-chain swaps. Users deposit assets into these pools, earning rewards, while the system ensures atomic swaps occur securely across supported blockchains without relying on wrapped tokens or centralized exchanges.

What is the role of RUNE in THORChain?

RUNE is THORChain’s native utility and governance token. It secures liquidity pools, provides incentives for liquidity providers, facilitates cross-chain swaps, and allows users to participate in network governance decisions, making it essential for both security and protocol functionality.

How can I earn with THORChain?

Users earn by providing liquidity to THORChain pools or running nodes. Liquidity providers receive fees from swaps proportional to their contribution, while node operators earn block rewards and fees, both incentivizing network growth and liquidity availability across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Is THORChain decentralized?

Yes, THORChain is fully decentralized. It operates through a distributed network of validators without central control. Cross-chain swaps happen in a trustless environment, meaning users maintain custody of their assets while trades occur, eliminating counterparty risk from centralized intermediaries.

Which assets can I trade on THORChain?

THORChain supports native tokens from multiple blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Chain, and others. Users can swap these assets directly in liquidity pools without wrapped versions, making cross-chain trading straightforward and preserving the native integrity of each token.

What are THORChain liquidity pools?

Liquidity pools are collections of user-deposited assets used to facilitate swaps. Providers deposit equal values of paired assets and earn fees from swaps. Pools help maintain liquidity across blockchains, while RUNE secures them, ensuring efficient, decentralized trading operations.

How safe is THORChain?

THORChain employs a security model with validators, bonding, and incentives to protect funds. While past exploits highlight risks in cross-chain protocols, improvements like continuous audits, asymmetric bonding, and monitoring reduce vulnerabilities. Users should still exercise caution and diversify exposure.

Can I stake RUNE?

Yes, RUNE can be staked by node operators who secure the network and by liquidity providers to earn fees. Staking strengthens network security, ensures smooth cross-chain swaps, and provides passive rewards, making RUNE staking a critical aspect of THORChain’s ecosystem.

Where can I buy RUNE?

RUNE is available on most major cryptocurrency exchanges and decentralized platforms supporting THORChain. Users can acquire RUNE via spot trading or by participating in liquidity pools. Always use trusted exchanges or wallets to ensure secure storage and transactions.