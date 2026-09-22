Overall, Templer FX can be summarised as an unregulated broker. Templer FX has a trust score of 60 out of 99. Templer FX offers zero commissions and 24/5 customer support. Templer FX offers competitive spreads from 0.1 pips.

?️Regulated and trusted by the FSA. ?️1097 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️Available for South African Traders

🔍 Feature Templer FX 💰Minimum Deposit From $1 for some account types. 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Offers a “No Deposit Bonus” of $30 under specific conditions. 💸Fees Not fully transparent; review highlights non‑trading fees (withdrawal, inactivity) as above average. 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads advertised “from 0.1 point/pip” for some accounts. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods claimed (bank wire, card, e‑wallets, local currency) but many user complaints of withdrawal issues. 🖥️Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4, proprietary “Templer FX Trader”, WebTrader, mobile (Android/iOS) versions. 🛡️Regulation Regulated and trusted by the SVG 🔐Trust Score On Trustpilot: score ~2.0 out of 5, many complaints about withdrawals. ⏱️Payout Schedule No clear standard schedule published; review mentions delays for withdrawals and possible issues. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Templer FX Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons No deposit fees Risky regulatory environment No withdrawal fees Lack of Awards and positive reviews No commission Payment service provider located elsewhere Excellent customer service No research tools

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Templer FX is an online Foreign Exchange Trading Services provider to retail and institutional customers.

The company aims to provide traders with leading trade execution and service through three strategies, namely Customer Service, Research, and Execution.

Founded in 2004, Templer FX offers a variety of trading opportunities, including speculation on Forex, CFD, Indices, and Metals through the industry-leading MetaTrader4 platform.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Universal FX, Cent FX, XBTC (crypto), MAM (money manager), Muslim FX (Islamic swap-free), Segregated Account ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:2000 📉 Spreads & Commissions Universal FX: from 0.10 pips; Muslim FX: from 1.0 pips with transaction fee instead of swaps 🌐 Instruments Offered 30+ Forex pairs, 30+ CFDs, 4 Commodities 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, WebTrader, mobile versions ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Yes — Muslim FX account offers swap-free trading 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not publicly confirmed 👥 Copy Trading Not available 🛡️ Client Fund Security Claims of segregated accounts for client funds 📋 Regulatory Oversight FSA.

Featured Offered

Templer FX presents itself as a global online broker, offering traders access to a wide range of financial markets including Forex, precious metals, energies, cash indices and shares CFDs.

They provide a variety of trading platforms (desktop, mobile, WebTrader) so clients can trade across devices.

They emphasise features such as tight spreads, fast non-dealing-desk execution, and no hidden fees, and they highlight a peer-aligned execution model (NDD) for transparency.

Founded in 2004 with a combined 40+ years of FX market experience, Templer FX positions itself as offering advanced technology, institutional-level infrastructure, and service tailored to both retail and institutional traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Approximately 2.0 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot (based on ~20 reviews) 👏Customer Satisfaction Very low: the majority of reviews are 1‑star (~70–75%), with only ~5% being 5‑star 📞Customer Service Multiple complaints of poor responsiveness, withdrawal issues, and difficulty getting support

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Only 1 review listed, giving perfect score (very little data) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some older positive reviews; one user praised “quick withdrawals… best spreads” ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 20 reviews: 75% are 1‑star, only ~5% are 5‑star; overall rating “Poor” ⭐⭐

Templer FX Customer Reviews

I wasn’t able to locate any customer reviews on the Templer FX website.

The site provides a detailed overview of its trading services, model of execution, and history, but does not appear to present client testimonials or feedback from users.

Templer FX Safety and Security

While Templer FX provides a range of services geared to the powerful MetaTrader4 platform, the company’s location in the notoriously ill-regulated St. Vincent and the Grenadines makes it a relatively unsafe option for potential traders.

Added to this, the company’s payment service provider, Mayside Solutions LP, is a firm located in Scotland, a distance from the company’s own location which raises a further red flag.

The company’s regulatory body, the FSA, is a self-regulatory organization that cannot guarantee the safety of the trading environment and does not regulate the daily operations of the company.

Furthermore, the company has been in operation since 2004, a relatively long period, and touts its high success rate and its international standardization.

What measures does Templer FX take to ensure the safety of client funds?

Templer FX maintains segregated accounts, keeping customer funds separate from company operating capital. This ensures that client money is protected even if the company faces financial difficulties, providing a secure environment for investments.

How does Templer FX protect user data and trading activities?

The platform uses advanced encryption and secure trading infrastructure to safeguard sensitive information. These security measures prevent unauthorized access, cyber threats, and ensure that trades are executed safely and reliably.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FSA. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Claims to keep client funds in segregated accounts 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No publicly verifiable insurance from major underwriters 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No independent credit rating or audited capital disclosure 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Supports crypto deposits/withdrawals, but no detailed info on cold storage or multi-signature security 📈 Negative Balance Protection Claimed to be offered, but not fully documented 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits States compliance with KYC/AML policies, but no independent audits publicly available

Templer FX at a Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 📅 Year Founded 2004 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US, UK, EU, Canada, Turkey, Israel, and Japan ☪️ Islamic Account (Swap Free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:200 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 💳 Deposit Options Visa WeTransfer Skrill PerfectMoney FasaPay 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa WeTransfer Skrill PerfectMoney FasaPay 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader4, TemplerFX Trader 📱 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable Assets Forex, CFD, Indices, and Metals 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Russian, Indonesian, Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Spanish, Czech, Chinese, German, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, and Slovenian. 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Templer FX Accounts

Templer FX offers five different types of accounts, including the Universal FX account, Cent FX account, MAM account, Muslim FX account, and the Segregated account.

All the accounts, apart from the Segregated Account, take USD deposits only, while the Segregated Account takes EUR deposits with a high initial deposit of EUR 50,000.

Universal FX Account

The Universal FX account is Templer FX’s main retail trading option, ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

It requires a minimum deposit of just $25 and offers tight spreads starting from 0.10 pips with leverage up to 1:2000.

This account supports micro-lot trading from 0.01 lots, allows hedging, and is fully compatible with Expert Advisors, making it flexible for automated and manual trading strategies alike.

XBTC Account

The XBTC account is tailored for cryptocurrency users who prefer to trade using Bitcoin.

It has a very low entry requirement of 0.000001 BTC and offers the same trading conditions as standard accounts, including spreads from 0.10 pips and leverage up to 1:2000.

Traders can benefit from full EA support, hedging options, and crypto-based deposits and withdrawals for seamless digital trading.

Cent FX Account

The Cent FX account is perfect for new traders or those who wish to practice strategies with minimal risk.

With just a $1 minimum deposit, it converts balances into cents, allowing very small trade sizes.

This account type helps traders test strategies safely while still enjoying access to spreads from 0.10 pips and leverage up to 1:2000.

MAM (Multi-Account Manager) Account

The MAM account is designed for professional money managers who handle multiple clients’ portfolios.

It requires a minimum deposit of $1,000 and provides full control over managing different sub-accounts from a single platform.

Traders get competitive spreads, micro-lot flexibility, EA compatibility, and high leverage options, making it ideal for fund managers and trading professionals.

Muslim FX (Swap-Free) Account

The Muslim FX account offers a Sharia-compliant trading option for clients who follow Islamic finance principles.

It eliminates overnight interest charges by providing a swap-free structure and instead applies a $5 per lot transaction fee.

With a $25 minimum deposit and spreads from 1.0 pips, it offers ethical trading conditions without compromising flexibility or leverage.

Segregated Account (Institutional)

The Segregated Account is suited for institutional or high-net-worth clients who need enhanced fund security.

It requires a minimum deposit of €50,000 and ensures that client funds remain separate from company assets.

With spreads from 0.10 pips, high leverage, EA support, and professional-grade execution, it provides premium conditions for large-scale trading.

How to Open a Templer FX Account (2026)

Step 1: Visit the official website

Visit the official website of Templer FX

Once on the website, navigate to the trading menu option.

Step 2: Choose Account

Choose the Account Type

You can choose between a real and a demo account

Step 3: Fill in Details

Fill in your details

Once you've chosen your account type, fill in your details

Step 4: Click Open Account

Click on "open an account"

As soon as you've opened an account, you can verify your profile and start trading with Templer FX.

Templer FX Fees

Templer FX does not charge account‑opening or ongoing maintenance fees, and internal transfers between your own accounts are free.

Withdrawals via cross‑border wire transfers incur a fee of 50 EUR, while SWIFT investigation requests cost over 60 EUR.

Trading fees are included in the spreads for forex, and CFDs and commodities may have additional charges, such as a fixed 5 USD for rollovers on commodities.

What types of fees does Templer FX charge?

Templer FX charges trading fees through spreads and commissions, depending on the account type. Standard accounts mainly pay through spreads, while ECN accounts may include a small commission per lot traded. There are no hidden or inactive fees.

How are deposit and withdrawal fees handled at Templer FX?

Templer FX generally does not charge internal fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, third-party payment providers or banks might apply their own transaction costs. Processing times and fees can vary based on the selected payment method.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Primarily spread‑only (no fixed commission for most accounts) 💰 Required Min Deposit From $1 (Cent FX account) up to higher amounts for other account types 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Up to 2% + $5 for some withdrawal methods 💳 Deposit Fees Generally 0% for many methods, up to ~1% for some payment channels 📝 Average Spread Around 1.0 pip typical for standard accounts 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Templer FX Trading Platforms

Templer FX provides advanced trading platforms suitable for both professional and retail traders.

They offer their proprietary Templer FX Trader as well as the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4), available on desktop, web, and mobile devices.

The platforms feature tight spreads, fast execution, and user-friendly interfaces, combining institutional-level tools with flexible access for individual traders.

Templer FX Trader (Windows, Linux, MacOS)

The Templer FX Trader is the broker’s own full‑featured desktop platform, designed for serious Forex and CFD trading.

It supports Windows, Linux, and macOS, offering a rich interface for analysing markets, executing trades, and managing positions.

The broker emphasises that this platform leverages high‑performance infrastructure and end‑to‑end control to provide professional‑grade trading tools and fast execution.

MetaTrader 4 (Mobile: Android & iOS, also Blackberry)

Using the widely‑known MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, Templer FX allows traders to access the markets on mobile devices such as Android phones and tablets, iPhones/iPads, as well as older Blackberry devices.

Traders enjoy real‑time tick charts, pending orders, full history, and technical indicators in a familiar MT4 environment.

In their “Why choose” section, the broker highlights that clients can "trade Forex from almost anywhere" via MT4 on PC/Mac and mobile.

WebTrader

The WebTrader offering from Templer FX gives users the ability to trade directly from a web browser—no download or installation required.

It supports modern browsers (Chrome, Firefox, IE9+), is cross‑platform (Windows, MacOS, Linux), and includes features like one‑click trading, fully customizable charting, and real‑time sync with MT4 accounts.

This makes it ideal for traders on the go or those who prefer not to install native software.

What trading platforms does Templer FX offer, and on which devices can I use them?

Templer FX provides its proprietary Templer FX Trader platform along with MetaTrader 4 (MT4), accessible on desktop, web browsers, and mobile devices. Both platforms are designed for fast execution, intuitive navigation, and advanced charting tools suitable for all types of traders.

How do Templer FX trading platforms ensure fast execution and reliable performance?

The platforms use Non-Dealing Desk (NDD) execution technology, which allows orders to be processed quickly without intervention. They offer real-time price feeds, tight spreads, and stable connectivity, ensuring a smooth trading experience for both retail and professional clients.

Deposit and Withdrawal

Templer FX offers clients multiple options to deposit funds into their trading accounts, with most deposits processed quickly and some credited instantly, depending on the payment method.

Withdrawals are handled through the client’s account area and usually take 1–5 business days, with fees applying in certain cases.

The broker follows strict anti‑money‑laundering rules, requiring clients to use accounts in their own name and to withdraw funds using the same method as the deposit until the original deposit amount is returned.

What payment methods can I use to deposit funds into my Templer FX account?

Templer FX supports a variety of deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. Most deposits are processed quickly, and some are credited instantly, depending on the chosen payment method.

How long does it take to withdraw funds, and are there any fees?

Withdrawals are requested through the client’s account area and typically take 1–5 business days to process. Certain withdrawal methods may incur fees, and all withdrawals must follow the same method as the deposit until the original deposit amount is returned.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Multiple methods supported: cards (Visa/MC), bank wire, e‑wallets, local methods. Same set of methods: cards, wire, e‑wallets, mobile/local methods ⏱️ Processing Time Instant or automatic for many methods (cards, e‑wallets) “Automatic, instantly”. For bank wires ~1 hour in some cases. Varies: Some withdrawals processed instantly, others take 1‑5 business days (or up to ~72 hrs) depending on method. 💵 Minimum Amount Deposits start from as low as USD 1 for certain methods. Minimum withdrawal as low as USD 1 for certain methods; for others USD 15 minimum or up to USD 10 for instant methods. 💳 Fees Some deposit methods have 0% fee; others incur 1% (or 1.5%) depending on currency/method. Withdrawal fees vary: e.g., for card: 2% + USD 5; for other methods 0% or up to ~3% depending on currency/method.

Leverage

Templer FX offers any amount of leverage, ranging from 1:1 to 1:2000, when trading on the forex market.

While this provides traders with the freedom to choose the trading strategies for the deposit side, it should be noted that leverage is a highly risky tool that is typically strongly regulated.

Different margins are required for each contract size in the major currency pairs based on spot rates. The margin required is subject to change in the market rate.

Templer FX vs Broker B – A Comparison

🏦 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 $100 💳 Deposit Fees None None 💸 Withdrawal Fees $5 per transaction Usually free; small fee for withdrawals below minimum or bank wire (~$6–$10) 📉 Average Spread (EUR/USD) 1.2 pips Around 1.3 pips 💼 Commission $6 per lot No commission on standard account 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Despite their relatively comprehensive offering in educational tools, Templer FX has no research tools available to traders.

This is a considerable drawback to trading with the broker, as it does not offer the convenient research tools that many other, more reputable brokers do.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Templer FX has been in operation since 2004, a long time in the broker world, and yet has no awards to show.

Many would find this particularly strange, considering the length of their operations, and might be another aspect to consider when deciding to trade with this broker.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his professionalism and expertise. He provides personalized support to clients, ensuring smooth account management and helping traders navigate the platform with confidence and clarity. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently praise Aristos for his helpfulness and responsiveness. He goes above and beyond to resolve issues promptly, answer questions thoroughly, and make the trading experience seamless and stress-free. ⭐ I have worked with many different… Many clients note that working with Aristos stands out compared to others in the industry. His combination of knowledge, patience, and proactive support makes him a trusted partner for both new and experienced traders.

Conclusion Overall, Templer FX’s primary draw card would have to be the fact that they do not charge deposit or withdrawal fees and commission, and that their customer service is on par with some of the best brokers in the industry. The company offers tight spreads to all of its clients, and the Templer FX and MetaTrader 4 platforms allow clients to trade Forex from almost anywhere using MT4 on PC/Mac, iPhone, iPad, Windows phone, Blackberry, and Android devices. The company does offer a variety of trading opportunities, including speculation on Forex, CFD, Indices, and Metals through an industry leader, MetaTrader4.

Disclaimer

Overall, Templer FX exclusively carries out any trades in securities, derivatives, and other financial products on an execution-only basis.

This means that no investment recommendation based on the personal situation of the customer, particularly in the form of individual investment advice in relation to each transaction ordered or with respect to the composition of the account, is given.

Any and all transactions are executed by Templer FX in its capacity as a commission agent, i.e., on its own behalf for the customer’s account.

Only transactions for which Templer FX and the customer have expressly made different agreements shall be excluded from this rule, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum amount I can deposit, and how quickly will it appear in my account?

You can deposit as little as USD 1 via certain payment methods, with funds credited instantly. Other methods may require a minimum of USD 100 and can take up to one hour to process.

What currencies and deposit methods does the broker accept?

The platform supports deposits in USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, and selected regional currencies. Payment methods include bank wire, credit/debit cards, and e‑wallets.

Are there any fees for depositing or withdrawing funds?

In many cases, the broker does not charge a fee for deposits or withdrawals, although specific methods may incur costs. It is important to check the fee schedule for your chosen currency and method.

How long does a withdrawal request typically take to be processed?

Withdrawals generally take 1–5 business days for most methods, while some instant or automatic e‑wallet options may process immediately.

Can I withdraw my funds if I have open positions in my trading account?

Yes, withdrawals are permitted as long as your free margin allows it and you are not violating any trading or bonus terms.

Do I need to verify my identity before depositing or withdrawing?

Yes, you must submit proof of identity, such as a passport, ID card, or driving license, and proof of address, like a utility bill or bank statement, to have full account access.

Can I transfer funds between multiple trading accounts I hold with the broker?

Yes, internal transfers between your own accounts are allowed using the internal transfer form in the Members area, and no commission is charged for this service.

What are the requirements for withdrawing profits made via the No Deposit Bonus promotion?

Profits from the no deposit bonus require trading a specified volume, making a minimum deposit within the promotion period, and the withdrawable maximum may be capped if all terms are met.

Can I withdraw to a bank account or card that is not in my name?

No, withdrawals must go to the same account, card, or e‑wallet that was used for the deposit, and it must be in the same name as the trading account holder.

Which currency conversions apply if I deposit in a currency not matching my account currency?

If you deposit in a currency different from your trading account currency, the deposit will be converted at the prevailing inter‑bank rate, and currency conversion fees may apply depending on your chosen currency pair.